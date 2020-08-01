COVID-19 Alert – 01 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|‘Google searches during pandemic hint at future increase in suicide’
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New York, Aug 1 (IANS) Researchers have found that Google searches for information about financial difficulties and disaster relief have increased sharply compared to the pre-pandemic times while googling related to suicide…
|A tale of two crises: COVID-19 and climate change
|Deseret News
|As a doctor who works in an emergency room, I have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a university professor in pediatrics and global health, I have also been anxiously engaged in the discussion about the impact of climate change on…
|Big tech earnings surge while economy plummets during Covid-19
|Business Times Singapore
|Quarterly results from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet show the industry is capitalising on the crisis San Francisco THE largest US technology companies are thriving in a pandemic that has increased dependence on their products and services, while…
|Congress fails to agree on another Covid-19 stimulus deal—Here’s what lawmakers are saying
|CNBC
|Republicans and Democrats have made little progress toward a coronavirus relief deal as economic data shows an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. An enhanced federal unemployment benefit is expiring even as initial jobless claims…
|Fauci, Jordan spar about protests amid COVID-19 pandemic
|Global News Canada
|U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday repeatedly questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, about whether protests increase the spread of COVID-19 and if they should be limited by the government. Fauci would not answer…
|Ford says contact-tracing app ‘critical’ tool in containing COVID-19
|Yahoo! Canada
|Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged residents to download the country's new contact-tracing app as Toronto and Peel Region enter Stage 3 of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.
|Group urges people to don reusable masks vs COVID-19 as disposables worsening plastic pollution
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—The environment group EcoWaste Coalition has urged the public to opt for reusable face masks, instead of disposable ones, in heeding health protocol to prevent the transmission of SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19….
|IMF stresses central banks transparency, accountability during pandemic
|Panapress.com
|Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (PANA) – More transparency and accountability are required to maintain public support, safeguard independence, and enhance policy effectiveness in central banks, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
|Pandemic unemployment benefits set to expire
|Newsday
|Supplemental unemployment benefits given during the pandemic are coming to an end and Congress still hasn’t come up with a plan on what kind of relief will come next. Newsday’s Chelsea Irizarry has the story. Credit: Howard Schnapp; James Carbone;…
|The historic coronavirus recession — by the numbers
|Politico.eu
|The historic magnitude of the global coronavirus recession is starting to become clear. Second quarter data for the EU point to a GDP hit of nearly 12 percent on top of a 3.2 point contraction in the first three months of the year. It is hard to…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Australian high commissioner criticises Chinese Amb. to India for objecting to comments on South China Sea
|Outlook India
|New Delhi, Jul 31 PTI) Australian High Commissioner Barry O''Farrell on Friday hit back at Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong for objecting to his comments about China’s "destabilising" manoeuvres in the South China Sea, and asserted that…
|China says Hong Kong election delay ‘necessary and reasonable’
|Channel NewsAsia
|HONG KONG: China said Friday (Jul 31) it supported Hong Kong's decision to delay legislative elections for a year because of a surge in coronavirus cases, a move that has infuriated democracy supporters. "It is very necessary, reasonable and legal,"…
|Chinese and Australian envoys to India spar over South China Sea on Twitter
|India Today
|Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell said Australia "rejects" China's "unlawful" claims in the South China Sea. To this, Chinese envoy Sun Weidong asserted that Beijing's claims were in conformity with international laws, including…
|Concern over Covid-19 vaccines from Russia, China
|Asia Times Online
|Live version of coronavirus map America’s top infectious diseases official has raised concerns over the safety of Covid-19 vaccines being developed by China and Russia as the world scrambles for answers to a pandemic the WHO warned will be felt for…
|Hong Kong postpones elections over virus as China crackdown deepens
|Today Online
|HONG KONG — Hong Kong's democracy supporters were dealt a huge blow on Friday (July 31) as authorities postponed local elections because of the coronavirus, capping a devastating month of political disqualifications, arrests for social media posts…
|How China managed to manipulate opinion pieces in India on coronavirus
|msn.co.in
|China knows how to control the narrative both at home and abroad. The Dragon has now attempted to control the minds of Indian newspaper readers. The method Beijing uses is very simple – make one of its officials write an op-ed for a newspaper. An…
|Risk of disease spread bigger in era of globalisation: Vardhan
|Outlook India
|New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) In an era of globalisation, the risk of the spread of a disease is even bigger since it does not distinguish between the boundaries of countries, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday. Varhdan urged the WHO members…
|US says unlikely to use China, Russia coronavirus vaccine as race heats up
|Hindustan Times
|America’s top infectious diseases official has raised concerns over the safety of Covid-19 vaccines being developed by China and Russia as the world scrambles for answers to a pandemic the WHO warned will be felt for decades. Six months after the…
|Warranty Claims Litigation May Surge Due To COVID-19, Brexit
|Law360
|, 6:12 PM EDT) — With the twin pressures of COVID-19 and Brexit placing businesses from all sectors under acute financial stress, recent business buyers may look closely at their purchase agreements to see if there is opportunity to recover losses…
|White House condemns China for delaying Hong Kong elections despite Trump suggesting same for US
|The Independent
|The White House on Friday condemned China's decision to delay an election in Hong Kong by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic even as Donald Trump continues floating the idea about the US election slated for November. More follows…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|China-backed hackers targeted Moderna: US official
|Straits Times
|WASHINGTON • Chinese government-linked hackers targeted biotech company Moderna, a US-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, this year in a bid to steal data, said an American security official tracking Chinese hacking. China yesterday rejected…
|Cyber-Attacks, Disinformation, Pre-Election Chaos And The Pandemic Combine To Produce New Strategic Threats Against The U.S.
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
|According to Marcus Fowler, director of strategic threat at Darktrace, the combination of events is being helped along by outside players who are happy to see the chaos in the U. S. “You have the pandemic to layer on top of what was there before,”…
|FBI: COVID-19-Themed Phishing Spreads Netwalker Ransomware
|Data Breach Today
|COVID-19 , Fraud Management & Cybercrime , Fraud Risk Management Attacks Target Government Agencies and a Variety of Others Prajeet Nair (@prajeetspeaks) • July 31, 2020 The FBI is warning that attacks using a ransomware variant called Netwalker have…
|IT, cybersecurity defy tight budgets
|Bangkokpost.com Most recent
|Despite tight budgets due to the pandemic, investment in IT and cybersecurity systems continues to grow in Thailand, driven by accelerated digital transformations and changes in cyber-attack patterns, says Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity…
|NM logs 513 COVID fraud complaints
|Albuquerque Journal
|Coronavirus-related scams are rolling in and ensnaring some New Mexicans. From Jan. 1 to July 30, the Federal Trade Commission received 513 total reports of coronavirus related complaints from consumers in New Mexico. All told, these reports added up…
|US claim that China committed cyber-attacks on Moderna slanderous: FM
|Global Times
|The US' claim that hackers linked to the Chinese government targeted US coronavirus vaccine research developer Moderna in an attempt to steal data is completely slanderous without any actual evidence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin…
|Vaccine Research ‘Fair Game for Cyber-Spies,’ Expert Warns After Chinese Hackers Tied to Moderna Attack
|MSNBC Newsweek
|As long as scientists researching a COVID -19 vaccine, cyber -espionage groups will be hunting for ways to steal it, experts say. Reacting to a Reuters report identifying biotechnology company Moderna as a victim of a Chinese-backed hack back in…
