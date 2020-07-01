Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 01 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Austria MOF Announces Proposed Economic Stimulus Package Due to Coronavirus (Bloomberg Law)
  • Canada extends ban on international travellers to July 31 (The Statesman)
  • EU Lifts Restrictions on Travel From Japan, S Korea, 12 Other Countries (Irrawaddy.com)
  • Field hospitals and evacuations: The part of France where Covid-19 continues to rage (France24)
  • Germany warns of ‘wave of refugees’ unless aid budget increased (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany: Coronavirus solidarity is on the wane but not gone (Deutsche Welle)
  • Impact on Electricity Consumption and Market Pricing of Energy and Ancillary Services during Pandemic of COVID-19 in Italy (MDPI)
  • Iran says still in 1st wave of virus outbreak (Rappler)
  • June jeopardy: How Covid-19 picture changed for India (India Today)
  • Office Giant Offers Hourly Rents as Spain Adjusts to Pandemic (Bloomberg)
  • Portugal to restart DTT migration process on 3 August (Telecompaper)
  • Russia registers 6,556 new COVID-19 infections (WAM.ae Emirates)
  • S’poreans want border with Malaysia to reopen (thestar.com.my)
  • Sweden initiates commission to probe controversial COVID-19 response (Seeking Alpha)
  • Sweden starts critical look at its pandemic response (Daily Maverick)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada (NationalPost.com)
  • Trump again slams China over COVID-19 pandemic (IANS Live)
  • UAE to reopen mosques gradually from July 1 (Bahrain News Agency)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Admits Many Pre-Lockdown Jobs Are ‘Not Coming Back’ As Furlough Lifts (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Sets Out ‘New Deal’ to Lift U.K. From Coronavirus Slump (WSJ.com World News)
  • UK – Boris Johnson has more than virus to worry about (Melbourne Age)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says the ‘whole of society came together’ to defeat coronavirus (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • UK – NHS Lothian needs £150m of cash from Scottish Government to deal with Covid-19 (Herald Scotland)
  • US – ‘We’re surging again.’ Doctors, nurses angry as coronavirus strains California hospitals (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – CDC Recognizes Three More Coronavirus Symptoms Everyone Should Watch Out For (MSN New Zealand)
  • US – CDC Warns Against ‘Wishful Thinking’ on Coronavirus (NewsMax.com)
  • US – Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC chief, says ‘personal responsibility’ vital to slowing COVID-19 (Washington Times)
  • US – Florida Will Not Stop Reopening, Despite 6th-Highest COVID-19 Rate in U.S. (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • US – Illinois begins Phase 4 of pandemic recovery (STLtoday.com)
  • US – July 4 will be a do-or-die moment for California as coronavirus rages (Los Angeles Times)
  • US – US has ‘way too much virus’ to control, warns CDC expert (FOXNews.com)
  • US – VA House candidate: ‘The information coming out of the Trump administration is off base’ on the pandemic (MSNBC)
  • US – Virginia orders bars to remain closed as it prepares to enter Phase 3 of reopening (Washington Post)
  • Victoria’s soaring coronavirus infection rate now mirrors ITALY (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • World powers seek action against China; check their reactions (zeenews.com)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 90% of Cathay Pacific staff agree to second round of unpaid leave (Bangkokpost.com Most recent)
  • A National Mask Mandate Could Save The U.S. Economy $1 Trillion, Goldman Sachs Says (Forbes.com)
  • Air Canada cutting domestic routes (Global News Canada)
  • Airbus slashes 15,000 jobs as sector reels from collapse in travel (New Zealand Herald)
  • Apple partner JAMF files to go public after almost two decades helping companies use Apple products (CNBC)
  • British Land says sales in reopening week were 91% of same period last year (Shares Magazine)
  • CDC director says American Airlines decision to resume booking flights at maximum capacity ‘under critical review’ (Global News Canada)
  • CDC expresses ‘substantial disappointment’ with American Airlines for resuming full flights amid coronavirus (CNBC)
  • COVID-19 Mahindra Distributes Over 12 Lakh Masks & 4 Lakh Face Shields In 3 Months (Yahoo! India)
  • Cathay Pacific: 90 per cent of staff agree to second round of unpaid leave as Hong Kong’s flag carrier braces for slow recovery amid pandemic (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Covid-19 impact: Hero MotoCorp’s June sales decline 26% to 4.5 lakh units (Livemint.com)
  • DP World integrates its Unifeeder and Feedertech acquisitions (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Eisai to start clinical trial of experimental drug for COVID-19 (Mainichi JP)
  • FedEx earnings: Pandemic affects ‘virtually all revenue and expense line items’ in fourth quarter (Memphis Commercial Appeal)
  • Fujifilm to partner with Dr. Reddy’s to sell Avigan overseas as COVID-19 treatment (Today Online)
  • Google pushes back US office reopening plan after virus surge (Business Times Singapore)
  • Google pushes office reopening from July 6 to Sept 7 as virus cases continue to grow (Economic Times)
  • Huawei beats Samsung in global smartphone market (UPI)
  • MOLIFI TSHABALALA | Lack of creativity in Covid-19 coverage will cost SABC (Sowetan)
  • MTN lights up next-gen 5G network in SA (IT Web)
  • Microsoft invests in skills initiative for 25m people (Irish Times)
  • Microsoft to help 25 mln people acquire skills needed for Covid-19 economy (Hindustan Times)
  • Oil Search lays off 550 workers as energy prices plummet in pandemic (TheAge.com)
  • Pandemic plunge: Shell to write off up to $22bn in assets (Daily Maverick)
  • Ryanair, easyJet, and Emirates rules as airlines restart flying from Manchester Airport (Manchester Evening News)
  • Ryanair: Full list of new rules for passengers ahead of flights resuming tomorrow (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • Shell Norco, Louisiana, refinery plans to restart reformer over weekend (Reuters)
  • Shell assets may take up to $22B hit due to coronavirus (New York Post)
  • Shell to write down up to $31b as virus hits Big Oil (Straits Times)
  • South Africa: The Tentative Case for a Future PIC Investment in Eskom 2.0 (AllAfrica.com)
  • TUI, easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2 and other airlines in chaos after latest updates (Liverpool Echo)
  • Telenor donates PKR 25 mln for food distribution to families affected by Covid-19 (Telecompaper)
  • Toyota Kirloskar June sales down 64% YoY (Livemint.com)
  • Transnet boosts capacity at Port of Cape Town to ease Covid-19 backlogs (The Star SA)
  • We were some weeks ahead in tackling Covid in India: Tata Steel’s Narendran (Business Standard India)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • An Old Vaccine May Help Against Coronavirus (WSJ.com Opinion)
  • COVID-19 drug remdesivir priced at $390 per vial for some patients, $520 for others (USA Today)
  • China approves COVID-19 vaccine for military staff (Washington Times)
  • Coronavirus trial of controversial anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine will resume (Mail Online UK)
  • Fears for UK coronavirus patients as the US buys almost the ENTIRE world stock of remdesivir (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Gilead Prices Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir at $390 Per Vial (Nasdaq)
  • Inovio Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Data For Ino-4800 Vaccine For Covid-19 (Reuters UK)
  • Live Coronavirus News Updates (New York Times)
  • Surfing the COVID-19 scientific wave (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • The effect of frailty on survival in patients with COVID-19 (COPE): a multicentre, European, observational cohort study (Lancet)
  • The state of English prisons and the urgent need for reform (Lancet)
  • U.S. FDA Releases Guidance For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval (Reuters UK)
  • US buys up almost entire world supply of coronavirus drug (Sky News Latest)
  • Willingness to vaccinate against COVID-19 in Australia (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Advocate moves SC against Cong’s protest amid pandemic
Deccan Herald
An advocate on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court for a direction to lodge FIR against members of Congress party and its youth wing for launching protest against fuel price hike, in violation of Covid-19 guidelines, including social distancing. Peti…
Did Floyd Protests Lead to a Virus Surge? Here’s What We Know
New York Times
For more than two months, the authorities had been urging New Yorkers to stay indoors and keep their distance from others. But after the police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, tens of thousands of New Yorkers poured into the streets, day and…
Evictions could treble due to coronavirus rent debts, activists warn
The Guardian
Campaigners urge government to protect tenants in arrears and widen eligibility for housing benefits Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The number of households made homeless after being evicted for falling behind on the…
Johnson sets out ‘ambitious’ economic recovery plan
BBC News – Business
Boris Johnson vows a "new deal" for UK after coronavirus – but Labour says saving jobs is top priority.
Latvia further relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings no longer required on public transport
Xinhua News Agency
RIGA, June 30 (Xinhua) — Latvia further relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, lifting the requirement to wear face coverings on public transport and allowing public gatherings of up to 1,000 people starting July 1, the government informed. COVID…
McCarthy says it is not ‘productive’ to extend coronavirus unemployment benefits
Washington Post
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on June 30 suggested additional coronavirus stimulus spending could be warranted, but said extending coronavirus unemployment aid would not be “productive.”
Public Transportation’s Challenge During The Pandemic
Forbes.com
Electric bus company BYD just delivered its first new buses in the U.S. in a long while. The company had to temporarily close its U.S. factory back in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic but has now re-started production. With vehicles running…
Pulling back on stimulus will delay control of COVID-19 pandemic: Sen. Brown
Yahoo! Singapore
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown joins Yahoo Finance’s On The Move panel to discuss government response to the coronavirus pandemic, and why he says additional stimulus will be necessary.
South Africa’s recession worsened before pandemic hit
FT.com – International economy
GDP contraction of 2 per cent in first quarter likely to be followed by further fall
UK economy shrinks by the most in 40 years amid Covid-19 crisis
The Straits Times All News
July 01, 2020 5:00 AM LONDON • Britain's economy shrank by the most since 1979 in early 2020 as households slashed their spending, according to official data that included the first few days of the coronavirus lockdown.
Geopolitical Impact
China was surprised in Doklam, never thought India would challenge it: China scholar Yun Sun
India Today
Speaking about the 2017 Doklam standoff between India and China, Yun Sun said, "During the Doklam standoff in 2017, China was surprised because it was not expecting India to stand up to it and to stage a 72-73 day long standoff over a piece of barren…
Coronavirus Outbreak In China In April Linked To Asymptomatic U.S. Traveler
Forbes.com
TOPLINE An April outbreak of Covid-19 in Heilongjiang Province, China, that infected at least 71 people likely originated from an asymptomatic resident returning from the United States who shed virus cells in the elevator in her building, according to…
Guterres pays tribute to 77 fallen UN personnel, including 5 Indian peacekeepers
Outlook India
By Yoshita Singh United Nations, Jul 1 (PTI) UN chief Antonio Guterres paid tribute to 77 United Nations personnel, including five Indian peacekeepers, who lost their lives in the line of duty between March and December 2019 at a solemn ceremony…
Modi scolds the ‘careless’
Deutsche Welle
In an address to the nation, the Indian prime minister said "violators" must be "called out," in reference to those who break restrictions. India has witnessed a recent surge in cases. Follow DW for the latest. WHO calls for Brazil to better…
Munk Debates — Ian Goldin: Don’t throw globalization out with the bathwater
NationalPost.com
The following is adapted from the opening remarks made by Ian Goldin in a Munk Debates podcast. Listen to the whole episode on what COVID-19 means for globalization …
NATO Secretary General GIGA speech in Brussels
Europa Press
Belgium, Brussels: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks via videoconference to the German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GIGA) during a discussion on the geopolitical implications of COVID-19. Photo: -/NATO/dpa – ATTENTION:…
Taoiseach speaks to European Commission president about pandemic and Brexit
Irish Times
‘We agreed to work closely together to make Europe stronger, greener, more digital,’ Ursula von der Leyen said New Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke by telephone with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday afternoon in a…
U.S.-China forum kicks off
Philippines Daily Tribune
BEIJING, China (Global Times) — The Fifth US-China Young Scholars Forum kicked off on Tuesday via video link where top scholars from the two countries are expected to give frank talks about the current and future state of bilateral relations and the…
UK MPs flag China’s ‘bullying behaviour’ with India
Outlook India
By Aditi Khanna London, Jun 30 (PTI) British MPs have raised concerns in Parliament over China''s "bullying behaviour" in the border dispute with India and the "delayed declaration" of COVID-19 and urged an internal review into the UK''s dependence on…
UN rights chief slams virus response in China, Russia, U.S.
The Hindu
The UN rights chief on Tuesday said COVID-19 was being instrumentalised to silence free speech, citing China and Russia, while voicing alarm at statements in the U.S. that “deny the reality” of the virus. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle…
US-China relationship can be saved despite coronavirus and trade war
South China Morning Post – News
The US-China relationship is on the rocks and possibly headed for a nasty break-up, but don’t rush to write it off. While this may seem like a contrarian view, renewed cooperation or even a fresh partnership between China and the United States…
Cybersecurity Impact
BBC got to spectate ransomware negotiations with NetWalker
DataBreaches.net
Oh, this is a bit different.  Joe Tidy of BBC reports that BBC got an anonymous tipoff about NetWalker’s ransomware negotiations with the University of California San Francisco and was able to spectate the chat negotiations. BBC’s report…
Cyber security funding splash needs to cover more ground, industry says
Brisbane Times
Cyber security startups have called on the federal government to is directed towards helping Australian businesses develop herd immunity from cyber attacks. "Using the COVID-19 analogy, Australia needs herd immunity to guard against the most…
CyberScoopNews – RT @fedscoop: CDM’s “delicate dance” helping coronavirus agencies fend off cyberattacks https://t.co/xWgV5TsJEX by @DaveNyczepir https://t…
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
RT @fedscoop: CDM's "delicate dance" helping coronavirus agencies fend off cyberattacks https://hubs.ly/H0r-sqt0 by @DaveNyczepir https://twitter.com/fedscoop/status/1277640724318695427/photo/1
Globe and Zscaler: A collaborative partnership to strengthen PH cybersecurity
Philippine Daily Inquirer
The shift to cloud for Philippine businesses was once considered optional. Due to the remote or work-from-home setup adopted by most companies during this COVID-19 pandemic, the need to transition is now regarded as essential, critical even. However,…
Hackers interrupt Royal Oak church’s online service with racist comments
Detroit Free Press
A Royal Oak church had to cut online services short Sunday after hackers interrupted the Zoom session with racist comments. St. John's Episcopal Church located at 26998 Woodward Ave., was about 10 minutes into its 10 a.m. Sunday service over Zoom,…
House GOP resolution condemns Chinese cyberattacks on US coronavirus research, calls for sanctions
FOXNews.com
A House Republican resolution introduced Tuesday condemns  Chinese cyberattacks on U.S. organizations conducting coronavirus research  and calls for consequences, including sanctions, against those responsible. The resolution , introduced by Rep. Adam…
How COVID-19 Has Altered the Enterprise Cyberattack Landscape
Security Bloggers Network
Since early March, the team at Morphisec Labs has been supporting enterprises as they shift to distributed workforces in response to COVID-19. From assisting hospitals with securing their remote workers to uncovering new weaknesses in…
M00nD3v, HawkEye threat actor, sells malware after COVID-19 diagnosis
Security Bloggers Network
Key Points The information-stealing malware dubbed M00nD3v Logger was recently auctioned off on Hack Forums,  together with HakwEye Reborn.   The threat actor – operating under the alias “M00nD3v” – states that…
Secnewsbytes – Watching a $1.14 million ransomware negotiation between hackers and scientists searching for COVID-19 treatments https://t.co/jDMS7fJ5XQ
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Watching a $1.14 million ransomware negotiation between hackers and scientists searching for COVID-19 treatments https://www.grahamcluley.com/ransomware-ucsf-netwalker-coronavirus/
jleyden – RT @gcluley: Watching a $1.14 million ransomware negotiation between hackers and scientists searching for COVID-19 treatments https://t.co/…
jleyden – Twitter
RT @gcluley: Watching a $1.14 million ransomware negotiation between hackers and scientists searching for COVID-19 treatments https://www.grahamcluley.com/ransomware-ucsf-netwalker-coronavirus/…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 01 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: SecurityWeek - e-Learning Platform OneClass Exposed Data on Students, Lecturers https://t.co/WSURC6YQ5g...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 30 June 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 30 June 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 30 June 2020

    Cyber Alert: Voice recordings from domestic violence alerting app exposed on the internet...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch