COVID-19 Alert – 01 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Advocate moves SC against Cong’s protest amid pandemic
|Deccan Herald
|An advocate on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court for a direction to lodge FIR against members of Congress party and its youth wing for launching protest against fuel price hike, in violation of Covid-19 guidelines, including social distancing. Peti…
|Did Floyd Protests Lead to a Virus Surge? Here’s What We Know
|New York Times
|For more than two months, the authorities had been urging New Yorkers to stay indoors and keep their distance from others. But after the police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, tens of thousands of New Yorkers poured into the streets, day and…
|Evictions could treble due to coronavirus rent debts, activists warn
|The Guardian
|Campaigners urge government to protect tenants in arrears and widen eligibility for housing benefits Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The number of households made homeless after being evicted for falling behind on the…
|Johnson sets out ‘ambitious’ economic recovery plan
|BBC News – Business
|Boris Johnson vows a "new deal" for UK after coronavirus – but Labour says saving jobs is top priority.
|Latvia further relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings no longer required on public transport
|Xinhua News Agency
|RIGA, June 30 (Xinhua) — Latvia further relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, lifting the requirement to wear face coverings on public transport and allowing public gatherings of up to 1,000 people starting July 1, the government informed. COVID…
|McCarthy says it is not ‘productive’ to extend coronavirus unemployment benefits
|Washington Post
|House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on June 30 suggested additional coronavirus stimulus spending could be warranted, but said extending coronavirus unemployment aid would not be “productive.”
|Public Transportation’s Challenge During The Pandemic
|Forbes.com
|Electric bus company BYD just delivered its first new buses in the U.S. in a long while. The company had to temporarily close its U.S. factory back in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic but has now re-started production. With vehicles running…
|Pulling back on stimulus will delay control of COVID-19 pandemic: Sen. Brown
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown joins Yahoo Finance’s On The Move panel to discuss government response to the coronavirus pandemic, and why he says additional stimulus will be necessary.
|South Africa’s recession worsened before pandemic hit
|FT.com – International economy
|GDP contraction of 2 per cent in first quarter likely to be followed by further fall
|UK economy shrinks by the most in 40 years amid Covid-19 crisis
|The Straits Times All News
|July 01, 2020 5:00 AM LONDON • Britain's economy shrank by the most since 1979 in early 2020 as households slashed their spending, according to official data that included the first few days of the coronavirus lockdown.
|Geopolitical Impact
|China was surprised in Doklam, never thought India would challenge it: China scholar Yun Sun
|India Today
|Speaking about the 2017 Doklam standoff between India and China, Yun Sun said, "During the Doklam standoff in 2017, China was surprised because it was not expecting India to stand up to it and to stage a 72-73 day long standoff over a piece of barren…
|Coronavirus Outbreak In China In April Linked To Asymptomatic U.S. Traveler
|Forbes.com
|TOPLINE An April outbreak of Covid-19 in Heilongjiang Province, China, that infected at least 71 people likely originated from an asymptomatic resident returning from the United States who shed virus cells in the elevator in her building, according to…
|Guterres pays tribute to 77 fallen UN personnel, including 5 Indian peacekeepers
|Outlook India
|By Yoshita Singh United Nations, Jul 1 (PTI) UN chief Antonio Guterres paid tribute to 77 United Nations personnel, including five Indian peacekeepers, who lost their lives in the line of duty between March and December 2019 at a solemn ceremony…
|Modi scolds the ‘careless’
|Deutsche Welle
|In an address to the nation, the Indian prime minister said "violators" must be "called out," in reference to those who break restrictions. India has witnessed a recent surge in cases. Follow DW for the latest. WHO calls for Brazil to better…
|Munk Debates — Ian Goldin: Don’t throw globalization out with the bathwater
|NationalPost.com
|The following is adapted from the opening remarks made by Ian Goldin in a Munk Debates podcast. Listen to the whole episode on what COVID-19 means for globalization …
|NATO Secretary General GIGA speech in Brussels
|Europa Press
|Belgium, Brussels: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks via videoconference to the German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GIGA) during a discussion on the geopolitical implications of COVID-19. Photo: -/NATO/dpa – ATTENTION:…
|Taoiseach speaks to European Commission president about pandemic and Brexit
|Irish Times
|‘We agreed to work closely together to make Europe stronger, greener, more digital,’ Ursula von der Leyen said New Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke by telephone with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday afternoon in a…
|U.S.-China forum kicks off
|Philippines Daily Tribune
|BEIJING, China (Global Times) — The Fifth US-China Young Scholars Forum kicked off on Tuesday via video link where top scholars from the two countries are expected to give frank talks about the current and future state of bilateral relations and the…
|UK MPs flag China’s ‘bullying behaviour’ with India
|Outlook India
|By Aditi Khanna London, Jun 30 (PTI) British MPs have raised concerns in Parliament over China''s "bullying behaviour" in the border dispute with India and the "delayed declaration" of COVID-19 and urged an internal review into the UK''s dependence on…
|UN rights chief slams virus response in China, Russia, U.S.
|The Hindu
|The UN rights chief on Tuesday said COVID-19 was being instrumentalised to silence free speech, citing China and Russia, while voicing alarm at statements in the U.S. that “deny the reality” of the virus. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle…
|US-China relationship can be saved despite coronavirus and trade war
|South China Morning Post – News
|The US-China relationship is on the rocks and possibly headed for a nasty break-up, but don’t rush to write it off. While this may seem like a contrarian view, renewed cooperation or even a fresh partnership between China and the United States…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|BBC got to spectate ransomware negotiations with NetWalker
|DataBreaches.net
|Oh, this is a bit different. Joe Tidy of BBC reports that BBC got an anonymous tipoff about NetWalker’s ransomware negotiations with the University of California San Francisco and was able to spectate the chat negotiations. BBC’s report…
|Cyber security funding splash needs to cover more ground, industry says
|Brisbane Times
|Cyber security startups have called on the federal government to is directed towards helping Australian businesses develop herd immunity from cyber attacks. "Using the COVID-19 analogy, Australia needs herd immunity to guard against the most…
|Globe and Zscaler: A collaborative partnership to strengthen PH cybersecurity
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|The shift to cloud for Philippine businesses was once considered optional. Due to the remote or work-from-home setup adopted by most companies during this COVID-19 pandemic, the need to transition is now regarded as essential, critical even. However,…
|Hackers interrupt Royal Oak church’s online service with racist comments
|Detroit Free Press
|A Royal Oak church had to cut online services short Sunday after hackers interrupted the Zoom session with racist comments. St. John's Episcopal Church located at 26998 Woodward Ave., was about 10 minutes into its 10 a.m. Sunday service over Zoom,…
|House GOP resolution condemns Chinese cyberattacks on US coronavirus research, calls for sanctions
|FOXNews.com
|A House Republican resolution introduced Tuesday condemns Chinese cyberattacks on U.S. organizations conducting coronavirus research and calls for consequences, including sanctions, against those responsible. The resolution , introduced by Rep. Adam…
|How COVID-19 Has Altered the Enterprise Cyberattack Landscape
|Security Bloggers Network
|Since early March, the team at Morphisec Labs has been supporting enterprises as they shift to distributed workforces in response to COVID-19. From assisting hospitals with securing their remote workers to uncovering new weaknesses in…
|M00nD3v, HawkEye threat actor, sells malware after COVID-19 diagnosis
|Security Bloggers Network
|Key Points The information-stealing malware dubbed M00nD3v Logger was recently auctioned off on Hack Forums, together with HakwEye Reborn. The threat actor – operating under the alias “M00nD3v” – states that…
