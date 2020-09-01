COVID-19 Alert – 01 September 2020
|Drop in number receiving pandemic unemployment payment
|Irish Times
|Sixty two per cent drop in recipients since peak in May The number of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) fell by 5,400 last week. Some 225,000 people who have lost their jobs or income because of the Covid-19 pandemic are…
|How the lessons of the pandemic could be used to prevent suicide
|TheAge.com
|One of Australia's top mental health advisers wants to exploit the pandemic to shift the way that mental health is perceived and funded.
|India’s economy contracts 24% during coronavirus lockdown
|Financial Times – Asia homepage
|Quarter to June highlights severity of initial strategy to contain pandemic
|Jobs furlough scheme begins winding down
|BBC News – Business
|The government is reducing the amount of furloughed workers' wages it pays from 80% to 70%.
|Prison erupts in violence as inmates protest lockdown
|9News.com.au
|A prison south of Brisbane was overcome with violence during the night as inmates protested the strict lockdown measures in place after two staff were linked to a recent COVID-19 cluster.
|Trump’s quandary: Americans see the economy as getting worse even as economic data improves
|Fortune
|How is the U.S. economy doing? Americans views on it getting worse even as data improves amid coronavirus pandemic | Fortune You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.
|Turkey’s economy shrinks by 9.9%
|Abu Dhabi National
|Worldwide total of Covid-19 infections passes 25 million as India reports daily record Aug 24, 2020 Updated: Aug 31, 2020 August 24, 2020 Updated: August 31, 2020 Turkey's economy shrank by 9.9 per cent between April and June compared to the same period…
|WHO urges ‘dialogue’ with virus protesters
|Bangkokpost.com Most recent
|GENEVA: The World Health Organization urged governments Monday to engage with people demonstrating against Covid-19 restrictions and listen to their concerns, but stressed protesters needed to understand the virus was dangerous.
|WHO urges governments to engage in ‘honest dialogue’ with coronavirus protesters
|South China Morning Post
|Call comes after a march in Berlin by tens of thousands of people opposed to coronavirus restrictions WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said ‘the virus is real. It is dangerous. It moves fast and it kills’
|Wellington man brags about riding public transport without mask
|New Zealand Herald
|A Wellington man has publicly thanked Metlink and NZ Police for not forcing him and his wife to wear a mask while riding the train in Wellington, despite level 2 rules requiring masks on public transport. Joachim Wanihi's Facebook post, featuring a…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China’s chip executives worry they’re next on US trade sanction hit list
|Business Times Singapore
|Further US restrictions seen setting back still-developing Chinese chip industry despite China's defensive measures Tue, Sep 01, 2020 – 5:50 AM Chips by Tsinghua Unigroup at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference; the company is among a handful of…
|Do not blame globalization for every economic ailment in sight
|Livemint.com
|An erroneous attribution of problems like inequality to the phenomenon can distract us from the policies needed to solve them The fallout from the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008 triggered a wave of economic research on measurement of…
|Drug pricing a priority in U.S.-U.K. trade agreement talks
|Washington Times
|ANALYSIS/OPINION: With COVID-19 still raging, it’s unlikely that trade negotiators from the United States and the United Kingdom will finalize a bilateral agreement before year’s end. Hopefully, the delay will afford both parties time to reflect on…
|Global Trade Seen Recovering Faster Now Than After Lehman Crisis
|Bloomberg
|Global trade is on course to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic than after the 2008 financial crisis, according to Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Shipping volumes are already back at levels that took more than a year…
|Global trade is recovering faster from COVID-19 than it did from the 2008 crisis
|Fortune
|Global trade recovering faster from COVID than from 2008 financial crisis | Fortune You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.
|India should turn to China to curb epidemic and stop stoking nationalist sentiment: experts
|Global Times
|By Wang Qi Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/1 1:22:36 Laborers push a cart at the Howrah railway station during a day-long, state-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the surge in COVID-19 cases, in Kolkata on Monday. India on Sunday…
|India, China need to find an equilibrium: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
|Livemint.com
|The minister’s comments came on a day India and China accused each other of violating a consensus reached to disengage their troops along the border and reduce tensions after a violent clash on 15 June left 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of…
|Opinion: How To Read China’s Increasing Aggression With India
|NDTV
|The Defence Ministry has revealed that it thwarted a fresh attempt by Chinese troops (PLA) to alter the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh on the south bank of the Pangong Tso or Lake on the night of August 29. The Chinese…
|Trump’s Tariffs? Coronavirus? China’s Exports Are Surging Anyway
|NYT.com Main News
|Chinese companies are taking a greater share of goods sold abroad, showing their tremendous strength despite mounting challenges.
|View: Tackling the China threat, a tech cold war is beginning to reshape global geopolitics
|Economic Times
|By Harsh Pant After vowing to ban short-video app TikTok from the United States, President Donald Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of stopping just yet when it comes to putting pressure on Chinese tech companies. Even as he has…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Amphastar Pharmaceuticals discovers that threat actors had exfiltrated employee data in May ransomware attack
|DataBreaches.net
|On July 21, the DoppelPaymer ransomware threat actors added Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to their leak list. They also uploaded a number of files as proof of access and exfiltration. It was because of that listing that Amphastar eventually discovered…
|Botnet and Exploit Activity Goes Up as Cybercriminals Shift Focus, Report Shows
|Security Bloggers Network
|COVID-19 Phishing Scheme Spreads AgentTesla Trojan
|BankInfoSecurity
|Fake Messages Offer Surgical Masks and Other PPE A global phishing campaign that purports to offer information about surgical masks and other personal protective equipment for use during the COVID-19 pandemic is infecting victims' devices with the…
|Cybercrimes must be taken seriously like COVID-19 – computer science expert
|Newshub
|He said working with the five-eyes – which includes Australia, Canada, the UK, the US, and NZ – to identify the source of the attacks is a good start but not the complete solution. "This attack is not necessarily from these countries," he said. "Just…
|FireEye – Government agencies need to maintain proper cyber hygiene, even while working remotely due to COVID-19.
Join us a… https://t.co/dd86udnm0r
|FireEye – Twitter
|Government agencies need to maintain proper cyber hygiene, even while working remotely due to COVID-19.
Join us and government experts on Sept. 9 to learn the best steps you can take to secure your workforce during challenging times:…
|GroupIB_GIB – During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of cybercriminals, who were able to benefit from it.
Join the… https://t.co/xWuMhjm0yR
|GroupIB_GIB – Twitter
|During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of cybercriminals, who were able to benefit from it.
Join the #webinar and learn how Group-IB Cyber Investigation Department fought cybercrime during that difficult time.
Register ->…
|Op-Ed: Cybersecurity is the ‘blind spot’ that can derail some of Wall Street’s biggest M&A deals
|CNBC
|Wall Street has a blind spot that could hurt the next wave of mergers and acquisitions. Cybersecurity must be factored into the due diligence process is critical to avoid millions in fines, brand reputation and protecting sensitive customer…
|Sharing intelligence helps us beat hackers
|Jakarta Post
|A hacker. (Shutterstock/File) share this article bookmark article Shares bookmark article COVID-19 has changed the way the financial services industry operates in a very short time. The digitization of financial products and services has accelerated, and…
|The Massive Shift to Cyber Crime
|Security Bloggers Network
|There is a cartoon in The New Yorker of March 30, 2020 showing four mobsters, one with a gun, sitting around a table. The caption reads: “For health and safety reasons, we’ll be transitioning to cyber crime.” You can see the cartoon at…
|TrickBot Trojan: A Short Analysis of the Modular Banking Malware
|Cyware
|TrickBot is a well known modular banking trojan that sometimes acts as an info-stealer or malware dropper. Active since 2016, it has been updated several times with new features and modulations. Recently, it was used along with Ryuk ransomware to…
