Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 01 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • A Coronavirus Second Wave Grips Spain (NYT.com Main News)
  • China begins new school year with strict Covid-19 measures (IANS Live)
  • Germany predicts better-than-expected 2020 GDP at -5.8% (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • In France, the Young Lose Their Jobs to Coronavirus (WSJ.com World News)
  • India is becoming the world’s new coronavirus epicentre (TheAge.com)
  • India’s coronavirus surge eases slightly as millions take exams, pubs reopen (NationalPost.com)
  • Italy plunged into recession by investment, consumer slump (Toronto Star Online)
  • Japan study finds effective treatment for severe Covid-19 (IANS Live)
  • Japan, Australia and India to launch supply chain initiative (The Straits Times All News)
  • Monthly coronavirus infections spike in France as rest of Europe scrambles to stop second wave (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • On Sweden’s ‘High’ COVID Death Rates Among The Nordics: “Dry Tinder” & Other Important Factors (Zero Hedge)
  • Portugal return to quarantine list would cause ‘chaos and hardship’ (BBC News – Business)
  • Portugal surpasses UK threshold for quarantine – a week after being added to ‘safe list’ (Sky News)
  • S. Korea to step up support measures if coronavirus resurgence worsens (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Schools to reopen in Israel on Tuesday amid pandemic (IANS Live)
  • Sweden shows what public education and voluntary action alone can do to tackle COVID-19 (Cleveland.com)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 1 (NationalPost.com)
  • Trump’s tariffs? Coronavirus? China’s exports are surging anyway (New Zealand Herald)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s in-tray: what are the key issues PM needs to address? (The Guardian)
  • UK – Former chancellor NORMAN LAMONT has some advice for Rishi Sunak on how to fund the coronavirus bill (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Inside Politics: Boris Johnson has full plate as parliament returns (The Independent)
  • UK – Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moving to tighten bonds with Scotland as Brexit disharmony and Britain’s uneven Cov… https://t.co/oqX1zbtgL0 (WSJ – Twitter)
  • UK – Time For Boris Johnson To Show He Can Shape The Future (Forbes.com)
  • US – A top White House coronavirus adviser is reportedly pushing the Trump administration to adopt a controversial ‘herd immunity’ strategy (Business Insider)
  • US – CDC says most COVID-19 deaths in US involved underlying health conditions (Boston Globe)
  • US – CDC: Nearly 30% of health workers with COVID-19 didn’t know they had it (UPI)
  • US – California’s deadliest month of COVID-19 pandemic is August (Los Angeles Times)
  US – California's deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic is August (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut’s COVID-19 numbers are going back up. How worried should we be? (Hartford Courant)
  • US – Did COVID-19 cause only 6% of coronavirus deaths? Viral posts misrepresent CDC report (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Indoor dining to resume in New Jersey this week -governor (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Lawmakers press CDC for guidance on celebrating Halloween during pandemic (The Hill – All Business & Lobbying)
  • US – NIAIDNews – #COVID19 NEWS: A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the investigational #SARSCoV2 #vaccine #AZD1222 has begun. The t… https://t.co/NrDFPGNED0 (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  US – NIAIDNews – #NIAID-supported COVID-19 Prevention Network sites are enrolling volunteer participants in the Phase 3 clinical tri… https://t.co/kq4lfHtv0M (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – New Jersey, California allow indoor dining to resume with limits (NationalPost.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • students go back to school in China after authorities say pandemic is under control (South China Morning Post)
  • ‘Here We Go Again’: A Second Virus Wave Grips Spain (NYT.com Europe)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Air France-KLM to tap new funds in next phase (Gulf News)
  • AirAsia to start charging customers for checking in at airport counters (Jakarta Post)
  • American Airlines drops most change fees following big drop in pandemic air travel (Charlotte Observer)
  • AstraZeneca to “follow the science” in development of COVID-19 vaccine (Seeking Alpha)
  • AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 has reached phase 3 clinical trials in US (Oneindia)
  • Bank of China posts record profit drop on large bad loan provision (China Economic Review)
  • Brazils Petrobras plans for office staff to work from home up to three days a week (Reuters)
  • CIMB Group posts 81.6 pct lower net profit in 2q20 (Bernama)
  • Canada To Buy Millions Of Doses Of Novavax And Johnson & Johnson’s Potential Coronavirus Vaccines (News18.com)
  • Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market (NDTV)
  • Coal India lowers output, sales by 7 pc to 660 mt during 2020-21 amid poor industrial demands owing to Covid-19 (United News of India)
  • DA dismisses Msunduzi’s claim that Covid-19 to blame for Eskom debt (Citizen.co.za)
  • Facebook says it can block content to contain business risks (Indian Express)
  • GSK, partner Vir join race to find Covid-19 antibody treatment (Business Times Singapore)
  • IHG Americas CEO Elie Maalouf on reopening hotels amid the pandemic (CNBC)
  • Investors should prepare for rising chances of Trump win – JPMorgan (Seeking Alpha)
  • JPMorgan Revamps Child Care Benefits to Assist Working Parents (Bloomberg)
  • Kenya: Stanchart Marathon Cancelled Due to Covid-19 Uncertainties (AllAfrica.com)
  • Korean Air’s aircraft conversion plan approved (Korea Herald)
  • LG Electronics opens virtual exhibition booth for IFA 2020 (Yonhap News Agency)
  • MTN Group runs September campaign to encourage mask-wearing (Telecompaper)
  • Masks now mandatory at all Starbucks Canada locations (VancouverSun.com)
  • Morgan Stanley & HSBC’s view on the contraction of GDP | COVID-19 shocker (Yahoo! India)
  • Netflix’s growth is slowing, but the stock is still a buy, JPMorgan says (CNBC)
  • Old SBI hand Dinesh Khara faces new challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic (Business Standard India)
  • Renault Samsung’s Aug. sales dip 27 pct amid pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Ryanair Opposes €1.2B Virus Aid For Portuguese Airline (Law360)
  • Sanofi halts trial of COVID-19 drug after tests (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Scoot resumes flights to seven more cities, including Tokyo (Business Times Singapore)
  • South Africa’s Eskom Resumes Blackouts After Plant Breakdowns (Bloomberg)
  • Turkish Airlines Halves Pilot Wages in Labor Pact With Union (Bloomberg-Quint)
  Turkish Airlines slashes wages to overcome coronavirus but avoids layoffs -union (Nasdaq)
  • U.S. Cases Top 6 Million; AstraZeneca Trial Begins: Virus Update (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Visa says tokenization key to e-commerce security (Jakarta Post)
  • Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime is cheaper and has gas discounts (Washington Post)
  • Would you stay in a Louis Vuitton hotel? (Emirates-Business.ae)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • AstraZeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Begins Phase 3 Trial In U.S. (Forbes.com)
  • EU steps up vaccine efforts as authorities brace for tough winter (Irish Times)
  • GlaxoSmithKline and Vir start phase 2/3 study for Covid-19 antibody drug (CNBC)
  • Here’s what we know about Sweden’s plans for the Covid-19 vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)
  • How close are we to a coronavirus vaccine? (NBCNews.com)
  • Large trials for anticipated Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begin in the U.S. (NBCNews.com)
  • Sanofi says Kevzara drug fails as possible COVID-19 treatment (Reuters UK)
  • These Scientists Are Giving Themselves D.I.Y. Coronavirus Vaccines (NYT.com U.S.)
  • Vacuna contra el ¿por qué la desconfianza? (CNN)
  • WHO Says Covid-19 Vaccine Won’t Be End of Pandemic (Bloomberg)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Drop in number receiving pandemic unemployment payment
Irish Times
Sixty two per cent drop in recipients since peak in May The number of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) fell by 5,400 last week. Some 225,000 people who have lost their jobs or income because of the Covid-19 pandemic are…
How the lessons of the pandemic could be used to prevent suicide
TheAge.com
One of Australia's top mental health advisers wants to exploit the pandemic to shift the way that mental health is perceived and funded.
India’s economy contracts 24% during coronavirus lockdown
Financial Times – Asia homepage
Quarter to June highlights severity of initial strategy to contain pandemic
Jobs furlough scheme begins winding down
BBC News – Business
The government is reducing the amount of furloughed workers' wages it pays from 80% to 70%.
Prison erupts in violence as inmates protest lockdown
9News.com.au
A prison south of Brisbane was overcome with violence during the night as inmates protested the strict lockdown measures in place after two staff were linked to a recent COVID-19 cluster.
Trump’s quandary: Americans see the economy as getting worse even as economic data improves
Fortune
How is the U.S. economy doing? Americans views on it getting worse even as data improves amid coronavirus pandemic | Fortune You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.
Turkey’s economy shrinks by 9.9%
Abu Dhabi National
Worldwide total of Covid-19 infections passes 25 million as India reports daily record Aug 24, 2020 Updated: Aug 31, 2020 August 24, 2020 Updated: August 31, 2020 Turkey's economy shrank by 9.9 per cent between April and June compared to the same period…
WHO urges ‘dialogue’ with virus protesters
Bangkokpost.com Most recent
GENEVA: The World Health Organization urged governments Monday to engage with people demonstrating against Covid-19 restrictions and listen to their concerns, but stressed protesters needed to understand the virus was dangerous.
WHO urges governments to engage in ‘honest dialogue’ with coronavirus protesters
South China Morning Post
Call comes after a march in Berlin by tens of thousands of people opposed to coronavirus restrictions WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said ‘the virus is real. It is dangerous. It moves fast and it kills’
Wellington man brags about riding public transport without mask
New Zealand Herald
A Wellington man has publicly thanked Metlink and NZ Police for not forcing him and his wife to wear a mask while riding the train in Wellington, despite level 2 rules requiring masks on public transport. Joachim Wanihi's Facebook post, featuring a…
Geopolitical Impact
China’s chip executives worry they’re next on US trade sanction hit list
Business Times Singapore
Further US restrictions seen setting back still-developing Chinese chip industry despite China's defensive measures Tue, Sep 01, 2020 – 5:50 AM Chips by Tsinghua Unigroup at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference; the company is among a handful of…
Do not blame globalization for every economic ailment in sight
Livemint.com
An erroneous attribution of problems like inequality to the phenomenon can distract us from the policies needed to solve them The fallout from the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008 triggered a wave of economic research on measurement of…
Drug pricing a priority in U.S.-U.K. trade agreement talks
Washington Times
ANALYSIS/OPINION: With COVID-19 still raging, it’s unlikely that trade negotiators from the United States and the United Kingdom will finalize a bilateral agreement before year’s end. Hopefully, the delay will afford both parties time to reflect on…
Global Trade Seen Recovering Faster Now Than After Lehman Crisis
Bloomberg
Global trade is on course to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic than after the 2008 financial crisis, according to Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Shipping volumes are already back at levels that took more than a year…
Global trade is recovering faster from COVID-19 than it did from the 2008 crisis
Fortune
Global trade recovering faster from COVID than from 2008 financial crisis | Fortune You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.
India should turn to China to curb epidemic and stop stoking nationalist sentiment: experts
Global Times
By Wang Qi Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/1 1:22:36 Laborers push a cart at the Howrah railway station during a day-long, state-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the surge in COVID-19 cases, in Kolkata on Monday. India on Sunday…
India, China need to find an equilibrium: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Livemint.com
The minister’s comments came on a day India and China accused each other of violating a consensus reached to disengage their troops along the border and reduce tensions after a violent clash on 15 June left 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of…
Opinion: How To Read China’s Increasing Aggression With India
NDTV
The Defence Ministry has  revealed that  it thwarted a fresh attempt by Chinese troops (PLA) to alter the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh on the south bank  of the Pangong Tso or Lake on the night of August 29. The Chinese…
Trump’s Tariffs? Coronavirus? China’s Exports Are Surging Anyway
NYT.com Main News
Chinese companies are taking a greater share of goods sold abroad, showing their tremendous strength despite mounting challenges.
View: Tackling the China threat, a tech cold war is beginning to reshape global geopolitics
Economic Times
By Harsh Pant After vowing to ban short-video app TikTok from the United States, President Donald Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of stopping just yet when it comes to putting pressure on Chinese tech companies. Even as he has…
Cybersecurity Impact
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals discovers that threat actors had exfiltrated employee data in May ransomware attack
DataBreaches.net
On July 21, the DoppelPaymer ransomware threat actors added Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to their leak list. They also uploaded a number of files as proof of access and exfiltration.  It was because of that listing that Amphastar eventually discovered…
Botnet and Exploit Activity Goes Up as Cybercriminals Shift Focus, Report Shows
Security Bloggers Network
COVID-19 Phishing Scheme Spreads AgentTesla Trojan
BankInfoSecurity
Fake Messages Offer Surgical Masks and Other PPE A global phishing campaign that purports to offer information about surgical masks and other personal protective equipment for use during the COVID-19 pandemic is infecting victims' devices with the…
Cybercrimes must be taken seriously like COVID-19 – computer science expert
Newshub
He said working with the five-eyes – which includes Australia, Canada, the UK, the US, and NZ – to identify the source of the attacks is a good start but not the complete solution. "This attack is not necessarily from these countries," he said. "Just…
FireEye – Government agencies need to maintain proper cyber hygiene, even while working remotely due to COVID-19.

Join us a… https://t.co/dd86udnm0r
FireEye – Twitter
Government agencies need to maintain proper cyber hygiene, even while working remotely due to COVID-19.

Join us and government experts on Sept. 9 to learn the best steps you can take to secure your workforce during challenging times:…
GroupIB_GIB – During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of cybercriminals, who were able to benefit from it.
Join the… https://t.co/xWuMhjm0yR
GroupIB_GIB – Twitter
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of cybercriminals, who were able to benefit from it.
Join the #webinar and learn how Group-IB Cyber Investigation Department fought cybercrime during that difficult time.
Register ->…
Op-Ed: Cybersecurity is the ‘blind spot’ that can derail some of Wall Street’s biggest M&A deals
CNBC
Wall Street has a blind spot that could hurt the next wave of mergers and acquisitions. Cybersecurity must be factored into the due diligence process is critical to avoid millions in fines, brand reputation and protecting sensitive customer…
Sharing intelligence helps us beat hackers
Jakarta Post
A hacker. (Shutterstock/File) share this article bookmark article Shares bookmark article COVID-19 has changed the way the financial services industry operates in a very short time. The digitization of financial products and services has accelerated, and…
The Massive Shift to Cyber Crime
Security Bloggers Network
There is a cartoon in The New Yorker of March 30, 2020 showing four mobsters, one with a gun, sitting around a table. The caption reads: “For health and safety reasons, we’ll be transitioning to cyber crime.” You can see the cartoon at…
TrickBot Trojan: A Short Analysis of the Modular Banking Malware
Cyware
TrickBot is a well known modular banking trojan that sometimes acts as an info-stealer or malware dropper. Active since 2016, it has been updated several times with new features and modulations. Recently, it was used along with Ryuk ransomware to…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

