COVID-19 Alert – 02 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Andhra couple commits suicide after recovering from COVID-19
|Yahoo! India
|Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 02 (ANI): A couple from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapuram died allegedly by suicide on August 01. Both husband and wife were infected with COVID-19, and were under home isolation and their treatment was completed….
|Berlin protest over coronavirus restrictions draws thousands
|The Straits Times All News
|August 01, 2020 10:19 PM BERLIN (AFP) – A Berlin protest against coronavirus restrictions drew thousands, from the hard left and right to conspiracy theorists on Saturday (Aug 1).
|Coronavirus pandemic must not drown out children’s voices on climate change
|MSN News Singapore
|The climate crisis is already a menace to countries in the Asia-Pacific battered by extreme weather events. But as much worse is to come for future generations, it is also a child rights crisis. The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child enshrines…
|Economies savaged as virus spikes anew
|Times Live South Africa
|Devastating economic figures poured in on Friday as nations counted the cost of their efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, even as fresh spikes led many countries to put the brakes on a return to normality. Six months after the World Health…
|Environmentalists fear increase in plastic pollution amid coronavirus pandemic
|CBS News
|The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted, among other things, the fight to limit single-use plastics and plastic pollution. Bans on plastic bags in some cities and states were overturned, and N95 masks, plastic gloves and other items are turning up in…
|Negotiations on economic relief resume after U.S. unemployment benefits expire
|Global News Canada
|President Trump is signaling interest in extending some type of weekly economic lifeline to help millions of unemployed Americans. The softening of the White House and Republican positions follows weeks of opposition to offering what they described…
|Spain could extend coronavirus furlough scheme to year’s end: Minister
|Al Arabiya
|Spain’s Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz on Saturday suggested the government would extend its coronavirus furlough scheme for an extra three months until the end of the year. Speaking after talks in Majorca with the regional government and union bosses,…
|Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions
|Arab News
|The demonstration, entitled “The end of the pandemic — freedom day,” was planned for weeks and drew people from various parts of Germany Officials have warned against complacency as the number of new cases crept up in recent weeks Ukraine reported a…
|U.S. economy sees largest quarterly drop in history amid coronavirus pandemic
|MSNBC
|Economist Julianne Malveaux, and “One Fair Wage” President, Saru Jayaraman talk to MSNBC's Alicia Menendez about the disastrous second-quarter GDP report, and how the devolving economy is hurting ordinary Americans. They also discuss how people of…
|World economy’s sputtering recovery threatened by flaring coronavirus
|JapanTimes.co.jp
|The Asia-Pacific region has been hit hard by a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
|Geopolitical Impact
|China sends team to Hong Kong to do widespread COVID-19 testing
|Channel NewsAsia
|HONG KONG: Seven Chinese health officials were due to arrive in Hong Kong on Sunday (Aug 2), the first members of a 60-person team that will carry out widespread testing for COVID-19 in the territory as the global financial hub races to halt a third…
|China to Help Hong Kong Boost Virus Tests, Build Mobile Hospital
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — China is sending mainland technicians and medical experts to Hong Kong to help the city boost testing for coronavirus and build a makeshift “cabin hospital” for Covid-19 patients ami…
|Editorial: Trump’s trade war has cost billions and ensnared farmers in federal dependency
|STLtoday.com
|While Congress ponders whether and how much additional relief money will be needed to support workers and businesses during a resurgent pandemic, the funding faucet that President Donald Trump opened to farmers before the coronavirus pandemic is…
|Fauci voices concern over China, Russia vaccines
|Gulf Times
|Agencies/Washington America’s top infectious diseases official has raised concerns over Covid-19 vaccines being developed by China and Russia as the world scrambles for answers to a pandemic the WHO warned will be felt for decades. Six months after the…
|In South China Sea, Philippines is stuck between a pebble and a hard place
|MSN Philippines
|A s Philippine and Chinese diplomats seek to strengthen their relationship and describe the disagreement over the South China Sea as a "little pebble" in the road to closer participation, a survey has highlighted how this view is not shared by many…
|Punjab water resources department sets up 40-bed isolation facility
|Times of India
|CHANDIGARH: The Punjab water resources department has set up an isolation centre at Ranjit Sagar Dam Hospital, besides establishing a quarantine facility at Shahpurkandi Township, to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Chief engineer of the Ranjit…
|South China Sea dispute: US signs MoU to support Vietnamese fishermen
|India Blooms
|Hanoi: In a move to support the Southeast Asian nation, the U.S. and Vietnam have signed a memorandum of understanding, which includes support against illegal “intimidation” of the latter’s fishermen at sea. VIetnam and China are engaged in a bitter…
|South China Sea: Indonesia Asks China to Honor UNCLOS
|Tempo.co
|TEMPO.CO , Jakarta – Expressing concern over the escalating tensions in the South China Sea , Indonesia has urged China to abide by international laws, including the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in settling disputes. Duri…
|Suing China over COVID-19 pandemic would be “huge mistake”: U.S. senator
|Pekingpress.com
|WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) — Allowing U.S. citizens to sue China over the COVID-19 pandemic would be a "huge mistake," a Californian senator has said. "We launch a series of unknown events
|Water Resources Dept takes steps to check spread of Covid 19 in dams within Punjab
|United News of India
|Chandigarh, Aug 1 (UNI) Punjab Water Resources Department has fully geared up to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The department has set up an Isolation Centre in Ranjit Sagar Dam Hospital, besides establishing a quarantine facility at Shahpurkandi…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|COMMENT:Telstra Cyber Attack Shows How Easy Australia Can Be Attacked
|Channel News Australia
|A cyber-attack against Telstra’s network that left tens of thousands of homes without broadband is a real problem for all carriers and the Australian Government, because it shows how quickly Australia could be bought to a shuddering halt by Chinese…
|CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/3AR1aYip3B
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://hubs.ly/H0tbRrl0
|How FBI tracked down the celebrity Twitter hackers: Cyber criminals were ‘extremely sloppy’
|Mail Online UK
|high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked The hackers then sent out a tweet to hundreds of millions of users encouraging them to give $1000 to a Bitcoin address Accounts belonging to Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Joe Biden and Kanye West all sent out the…
|InfosecurityMag – As business transitioned to mass #RemoteWorking cyber-criminals moved in their droves to exploit the pandemic with… https://t.co/PLUHcLh0GQ
|InfosecurityMag – Twitter
|As business transitioned to mass #RemoteWorking cyber-criminals moved in their droves to exploit the pandemic with numerous tailored scams and #attacks. Join our #IMOS20 session to get practical advice to stay one step ahead of the attackers–…
|Securityblog – RT @ChloeMessdaghi: I recently discussed the Twitter attack and how mobile phishing is on the rise during the pandemic with @forbes. Read…
|Securityblog – Twitter
|RT @ChloeMessdaghi: I recently discussed the Twitter attack and how mobile phishing is on the rise during the pandemic with @forbes. Read more below….
|Textile Cutting Expert ‘Lectra’ Struck by the Maze Ransomware Group
|TechNadu
|Maze actors have compromised ‘Lectra,’ a textile cutting equipment expert from France. The ransomware group has already leaked 5% of the stolen data, and they are threatening to release more soon. There has been a wave of ransomware attacks in France…
|cybersecboardrm – See our Recent Interview – Navigating Cybersecurity’s Ever-Changing Landscape. A pandemic isn’t the only thing forc… https://t.co/45ofb0cCjo
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter
|See our Recent Interview – Navigating Cybersecurity’s Ever-Changing Landscape. A pandemic isn’t the only thing forcing companies to revisit their digital security efforts. Paid Post on The New York Time by @Mastercard. https://lnkd.in/gwZAbsi…
