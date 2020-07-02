COVID-19 Alert – 02 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Chile’s poverty reaches record levels as coronavirus crisis causes unemployment to skyrocket
|Special Broadcasting Service
|The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has reduced many people to poverty in Chile. Santiago, a city of six million, largely depends on the informal economy and protests which broke out in October and raged until mid-December over social injustices and…
|Energy can power Africa’s recovery from pandemic and recession
|JARN
|Too often in human history, access to reliable and affordable energy has been a privilege for the few when it should be a basic right for all. This has been especially true in Africa where – despite remarkable progress in recent years – hundreds of…
|Fed officials fear second wave of coronavirus will cause deeper recession
|The Hill
|Federal Reserve officials expressed fears in a meeting last month that a second wave of the novel coronavirus could send a reeling U.S. economy deeper into an unprecedented recession, according to minutes released by the central bank Wednesday. During…
|Federal executions to resume amid a pandemic and protests
|Chicago Tribune
|Lee, sentenced to death for his involvement in the 1996 murder of a married couple and their 8-year-old daughter, has been limited to phone calls, which one of his lawyers, Ruth Friedman, said she feared would jeopardize her client’s confidentiality….
|In Brazil, deliverymen for Uber, other apps protest amid pandemic
|NationalPost.com
|SAO PAULO — Over a thousand food deliverymen on motorcycles gathered in São Paulo on Wednesday to protest their work conditions, set by Uber and other apps, with their services in high demand due to coronavirus lockdowns….
|Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US
|star-telegram.com
|There is little evidence that the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s death caused a significant increase in U.S. coronavirus infections, according to public health experts. If the protests had ……
|Traffic pollution in London fell by up to 50% during lockdown, study finds
|The Independent
|Londoners urgently want action to tackle air pollution, surveys reveal Major pollution hotspots in London saw toxic emissions fall by up to 50 per cent at rush hour during lockdown , new research has revealed On average the pollutant nitrogen oxide…
|UP: Man commits suicide after his eatery shuts due to coronavirus lockdown
|India Today
|A 48-year-old dhaba owner allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Mansurpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. A 48-year-old dhaba owner allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Mansurpur Railway Station…
|Unemployment in Colombia rises further despite reopening economy
|Colombia Reports
|Colombia’s unemployment rose to 21.4% in May, despite efforts to reactivate the economy that was all but shut down in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, statistics agency DANE said Tuesday. May’s unemployment rate was 10.9 percentage…
|WHO: Balance between health, economy needed in COVID-19 new normal
|MSN Philippines
|Governments must find a balance between controlling infections and reviving economies as the world steps into and lives in a "new normal" shaped by COVID-19, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said Wednesday. "As far as the virus is…
|Geopolitical Impact
|ASEAN reaffirms importance of rule of law in South China sea
|Philippine Information Agency
|QUEZON CITY, June 30 (PIA) — The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reaffirmed the importance of peaceful co-existence in the region during the 36th ASEAN Summit via teleconference on June 26. “We reaffirmed the importance…
|Ag Sec. Perdue: New Trade Agreement Levels Playing Field, Returns Jobs
|NewsMax.com
|The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which took effect Wednesday, will level the playing field between the countries and return jobs to the United States, according to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. "The trade deals and the United States…
|Aggressive stance against India confirms China’s true nature: White House
|Business Standard India
|Earlier, during a Congressional hearing, US lawmakers expressed concern over the aggressive Chinese actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that according to President Donald Trump the…
|China’s Hong Kong security laws could lead to ‘complete decoupling’ from US
|Brisbane Times
|The "Made in China" security laws imposed on Hong Kong are creating new flashpoints between China and the US that threaten to worsen an already tense and deteriorating relationship between the two economic super powers. The new security laws, which…
|China’s Success in Wooing Companies Has Created Strategic Headache for U.S.
|MSNBC Newsweek
|A long-standing Chinese strategy to attract U.S. multinational enterprises has met with success for Beijing, with operations of such companies growing at an unprecedented rate over a period of 17 years in a trend that could prove a strategic headache…
|Digital Tax Deal Failure Would Risk Trade War, OECD Chief Says
|Bloomberg Law
|Failure to find a global deal on digital taxation could trigger a trade war, Jose Angel Gurria, secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, warned Wednesday. Speaking by videolink to representatives of 144…
|France suspends involvement in NATO naval operation off Libya amid tensions with Turkey
|San Diego Union Tribune
|State and federal COVID-19 funding helped San Diego Unified avoid cuts, officials said
|Gold rush spreads virus through Amazon, 15,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables dumped in Beijing
|ABC Online
|Brazilian soldiers have handed out face masks to Indigenous people in the Amazon in a military operation to protect isolated tribes from COVID-19. Meanwhile, global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $US3.3 trillion due to COVID-19…
|Thailand considers travel bubble with Taiwan, China, Japan in August
|Taiwan News Online
|TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thailand is working on a plan for travel bubbles which would allow 1,000 tourists a day from three countries, including Taiwan, to enter the country without quarantine and visit five areas, reports said Thursday (July 2). As the…
|The USMCA trade agreement goes into effect today
|El Universal World
|Leer en español Today, Mexico celebrated the implementation of the USMCA, a new free trade agreement with Canada and the United States, in hopes that it will lead to more investment in its struggling economy. On June 30, the lower chamber approved a…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Another COVID-19 Side Effect: Rising Nation-State Cyber Activity
|Dark Reading:
|While financial institutions and government remain popular targets, COVID-19 research organizations are now also in the crosshairs.
|CDC Map: More Than 30 States Are Open Despite Having Zero Days Of Decreasing Coronavirus Cases
|SecurityPhresh
|An internal map from the CDC shows that as many as 32 states are not seeing any decreases in coronavirus cases, and positive lab test results have jumped to nearly 8 percent nationwide.
|DDoS traffic capitalizes on remote working connectivity reliance to disrupt service provider targets
|Help Net Security – News
|In the first quarter of 2020, DDoS attacks rose more than 278% compared to Q1 2019 and more than 542% compared to the last quarter, according to Nexusguard. Working from home as the new norm Researchers attribute the sharp rise in incidents to…
|Hackers obtain Covid-19 patient database in protest at treatment of Indian health workers
|Office of Inadequate Security
|Joe Wallen reports: Hackers claim they have accessed the personal data of 80,000 Covid-19 patients in New Delhi stored on a…
|Microsoft warns public of COVID-19-related cyberattacks
|Jakarta Post
|American technology company Microsoft is warning businesses and individuals about of the risk of cyberattacks that prey on people’s health concerns using pandemic-related content. The company found that among millions of global phishing e-mails,…
