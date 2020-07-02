Silobreaker

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 02 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • A teacher’s life under the COVID-19 lockdown in Spain (GoldCoastBulletin.com.au)
  • As tourist drought idles workers, Spain weaves a makeshift safety net (Christian Science Monitor)
  • Brazil restricts entry to foreigners due to COVID-19 outbreak (Al Arabiya)
  • Brazil’s indigenous fear devastation from coronavirus (France24)
  • Can I visit Spain? The latest advice ahead of ‘air bridge’ announcement (Telegraph)
  • China, Pakistan set up joint COVID-19 response mechanism (Ecns.cn)
  • Coronavirus ban: Anger in Sweden at Danish double standards (Finanzen.net)
  • How coronavirus has revealed the unexpected strengths of Germany’s model of government (New Statesman)
  • How picture changed for India (msn.co.in)
  • India coronavirus count tops 600,000 amid recent surge (Arab News)
  • Iran resumes gas exports to Turkey: SHANA (Al Arabiya)
  • Italy keeps coronavirus pandemic under control, but many staying home to be safe (FOXNews.com)
  • Italy opts for prudence as extra-Schengen travel resumes (ansa.it)
  • Japan crushed virus by masking: Trump mocks masks (The Korea Times News)
  • Joy for UAE worshippers as mosques reopen (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Most miners at Poland’s biggest coal company recover… (Mail Online UK)
  • Singaporeans’ complacency towards Covid-19 worrisome (Straits Times)
  • Sweden launches investigation into coronavirus response (Telegraph)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, July 2 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson announces latest easing of lockdown plans (itv.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson relaxed immigration rules to allow millions of people in Hong Kong to emigrate to the U.K., in respon… https://t.co/Bje6psQDHA (WSJ – Twitter)
  • UK – Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson face off over impact of coronavirus on jobs – video (The Guardian)
  • UK – Pressure mounts on UK government to release list of ‘air bridges’ (The Guardian)
  • UK – Scottish government to announce 2m rule decision (BBC)
  • US – California and Florida take different approaches to fighting COVID-19 (CBS News)
  • US – California rolls back reopening, steps up enforcement as coronavirus surges (NationalPost.com)
  • US – California takes step back from reopening amid virus surge (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Charlie Baker responds to report that feds initially downplayed coronavirus to Massachusetts officials (boston.com)
  • US – Daily coronavirus updates: New record low COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut; states nationwide roll back reopening (Hartford Courant)
  • US – Florida governor says state “not going back” on reopening despite COVID-19 spike (CBS News)
  • US – How 4 states are battling coronavirus with very different outcomes (ABC News)
  • US – How severe is COVID-19 in your Texas county? New map tool lets users easily find info (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Mississippi pausing reopening process after COVID surge (star-telegram.com)
  • US – NIAIDNews – RT @NIAIDFunding: Funding News https://t.co/uNDifWl78M. Get advice on finding a research niche, updates on policy decisions in response to… (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – Oregon governor issues ultimatum: Wear masks and slow coronavirus, or businesses may close and schools might not reopen (Oregonian)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • When can we visit France? The latest advice ahead of air bridge announcement (Telegraph)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Chile’s poverty reaches record levels as coronavirus crisis causes unemployment to skyrocket
Special Broadcasting Service
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has reduced many people to poverty in Chile. Santiago, a city of six million, largely depends on the informal economy and protests which broke out in October and raged until mid-December over social injustices and…
Energy can power Africa’s recovery from pandemic and recession
JARN
Too often in human history, access to reliable and affordable energy has been a privilege for the few when it should be a basic right for all. This has been especially true in Africa where – despite remarkable progress in recent years – hundreds of…
Fed officials fear second wave of coronavirus will cause deeper recession
The Hill
Federal Reserve officials expressed fears in a meeting last month that a second wave of the novel coronavirus could send a reeling U.S. economy deeper into an unprecedented recession, according to minutes released by the central bank Wednesday. During…
Federal executions to resume amid a pandemic and protests
Chicago Tribune
Lee, sentenced to death for his involvement in the 1996 murder of a married couple and their 8-year-old daughter, has been limited to phone calls, which one of his lawyers, Ruth Friedman, said she feared would jeopardize her client’s confidentiality….
In Brazil, deliverymen for Uber, other apps protest amid pandemic
NationalPost.com
SAO PAULO — Over a thousand food deliverymen on motorcycles gathered in São Paulo on Wednesday to protest their work conditions, set by Uber and other apps, with their services in high demand due to coronavirus lockdowns….
Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US
star-telegram.com
There is little evidence that the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s death caused a significant increase in U.S. coronavirus infections, according to public health experts. If the protests had ……
Traffic pollution in London fell by up to 50% during lockdown, study finds
The Independent
Londoners urgently want action to tackle air pollution, surveys reveal Major pollution hotspots in London saw toxic emissions fall by up to 50 per cent at rush hour during lockdown , new research has revealed On average the pollutant nitrogen oxide…
UP: Man commits suicide after his eatery shuts due to coronavirus lockdown
India Today
A 48-year-old dhaba owner allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Mansurpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. A 48-year-old dhaba owner allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Mansurpur Railway Station…
Unemployment in Colombia rises further despite reopening economy
Colombia Reports
Colombia’s unemployment rose to 21.4% in May, despite efforts to reactivate the economy that was all but shut down in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, statistics agency DANE said Tuesday. May’s unemployment rate was 10.9 percentage…
WHO: Balance between health, economy needed in COVID-19 new normal
MSN Philippines
Governments must find a balance between controlling infections and reviving economies as the world steps into and lives in a "new normal" shaped by COVID-19, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said Wednesday. "As far as the virus is…
Geopolitical Impact
ASEAN reaffirms importance of rule of law in South China sea
Philippine Information Agency
QUEZON CITY, June 30 (PIA) — The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reaffirmed the importance of peaceful co-existence in the region during the 36th ASEAN Summit via teleconference on June 26. “We reaffirmed the importance…
Ag Sec. Perdue: New Trade Agreement Levels Playing Field, Returns Jobs
NewsMax.com
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which took effect Wednesday, will level the playing field between the countries and return jobs to the United States, according to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. "The trade deals and the United States…
Aggressive stance against India confirms China’s true nature: White House
Business Standard India
Earlier, during a Congressional hearing, US lawmakers expressed concern over the aggressive Chinese actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that according to President Donald Trump the…
China’s Hong Kong security laws could lead to ‘complete decoupling’ from US
Brisbane Times
The "Made in China" security laws imposed on Hong Kong are creating new flashpoints between China and the US that threaten to worsen an already tense and deteriorating relationship between the two economic super powers. The new security laws, which…
China’s Success in Wooing Companies Has Created Strategic Headache for U.S.
MSNBC Newsweek
A long-standing Chinese strategy to attract U.S. multinational enterprises has met with success for Beijing, with operations of such companies growing at an unprecedented rate over a period of 17 years in a trend that could prove a strategic headache…
Digital Tax Deal Failure Would Risk Trade War, OECD Chief Says
Bloomberg Law
Failure to find a global deal on digital taxation could trigger a trade war, Jose Angel Gurria, secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, warned Wednesday. Speaking by videolink to representatives of 144…
France suspends involvement in NATO naval operation off Libya amid tensions with Turkey
San Diego Union Tribune
State and federal COVID-19 funding helped San Diego Unified avoid cuts, officials said
Gold rush spreads virus through Amazon, 15,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables dumped in Beijing
ABC Online
Brazilian soldiers have handed out face masks to Indigenous people in the Amazon in a military operation to protect isolated tribes from COVID-19. Meanwhile, global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $US3.3 trillion due to COVID-19…
Thailand considers travel bubble with Taiwan, China, Japan in August
Taiwan News Online
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thailand is working on a plan for travel bubbles which would allow 1,000 tourists a day from three countries, including Taiwan, to enter the country without quarantine and visit five areas, reports said Thursday (July 2). As the…
The USMCA trade agreement goes into effect today
El Universal World
Leer en español Today, Mexico celebrated the implementation of the USMCA, a new free trade agreement with Canada and the United States, in hopes that it will lead to more investment in its struggling economy. On June 30, the lower chamber approved a…
Cybersecurity Impact
Another COVID-19 Side Effect: Rising Nation-State Cyber Activity
Dark Reading:
While financial institutions and government remain popular targets, COVID-19 research organizations are now also in the crosshairs.
CDC Map: More Than 30 States Are Open Despite Having Zero Days Of Decreasing Coronavirus Cases
SecurityPhresh
An internal map from the CDC shows that as many as 32 states are not seeing any decreases in coronavirus cases, and positive lab test results have jumped to nearly 8 percent nationwide.
CSFI_DCOE – Attacks and Breaches Another COVID-19 Side Effect: Rising Nation-State Cyber Activity https://t.co/lJrN0yYALp
CSFI_DCOE – Twitter
Attacks and Breaches Another COVID-19 Side Effect: Rising Nation-State Cyber Activity https://bit.ly/2ZqvN1U
DDoS traffic capitalizes on remote working connectivity reliance to disrupt service provider targets
Help Net Security – News
In the first quarter of 2020, DDoS attacks rose more than 278% compared to Q1 2019 and more than 542% compared to the last quarter, according to Nexusguard. Working from home as the new norm Researchers attribute the sharp rise in incidents to…
Hackers obtain Covid-19 patient database in protest at treatment of Indian health workers
Office of Inadequate Security
Joe Wallen reports: Hackers claim they have accessed the personal data of 80,000 Covid-19 patients in New Delhi stored on a…
InfoSecHotSpot – How to protect your organization from coronavirus-related phishing attacks Emails exploiting COVID-19 have risen, d… https://t.co/whdZZ7DFe5
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
How to protect your organization from coronavirus-related phishing attacks Emails exploiting COVID-19 have risen, declined, and risen again along with the changes in the pandemic and the shift to remote working, according to the security company…
Microsoft warns public of COVID-19-related cyberattacks
Jakarta Post
American technology company Microsoft is warning businesses and individuals about of the risk of cyberattacks that prey on people’s health concerns using pandemic-related content. The company found that among millions of global phishing e-mails,…
Securityblog – Watching a $1.14 million ransomware negotiation between hackers and scientists searching for COVID-19 treatments https://t.co/SKrSW7ulVG
Securityblog – Twitter
Watching a $1.14 million ransomware negotiation between hackers and scientists searching for COVID-19 treatments https://flip.it/qWg457
thinksnews – Another COVID-19 Side Effect: Rising Nation-State Cyber Activity https://t.co/uGHcwPf3jY https://t.co/EpJf1aWUeu
thinksnews – Twitter
Another COVID-19 Side Effect: Rising Nation-State Cyber Activity http://dlvr.it/RZnnMf https://twitter.com/thinksnews/status/1278605462733066240/photo/1
xanda – RT @Marco_Ramilli: If you missed it and you look for a reading, please take a look here. Is APT27 Abusing COVID-19 https://t.co/iPJ0zGCn9N…
xanda – Twitter
RT @Marco_Ramilli: If you missed it and you look for a reading, please take a look here. Is APT27 Abusing COVID-19 https://is.gd/94eVAB #apt #cybersecurity

