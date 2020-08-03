Silobreaker

COVID-19 Alert – 03 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • 400-metre world record holder Wayde van Niekerk has tested positive for covid-19 in Italy (NZCity)
  • As overseas varsities reopen, some Singaporean students are happy to return, others fearful (Today Online)
  • Australia to introduce pandemic leave payment, says Australian PM (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Brazil opens borders despite COVID-19 surge (GoldCoastBulletin.com.au)
  • Coronavirus cruise outbreak in Norway as 40 people fall sick (Mail Online UK)
  • Don’t separate transnational couples in Singapore during pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Families in Italy fight to recover remains of loved ones buried in mass graves at height of Covid-19 pandemic (ONE News)
  • Finland’s Millennial Leader Shows How to Marry in a Pandemic (Bloomberg)
  • Foreign ministers of UAE and Iran discuss efforts to contain COVID-19 (Saudi Gazette)
  • Germany pushes for compulsory mask requirement in all schools as summer holidays end (Telegraph)
  • Germany: 45 officers injured at Berlin rally against coronavirus curbs (Deutsche Welle)
  • How will the pandemic influence Switzerland’s upcoming votes? (Swiss Info)
  • Japan acted like the virus had gone. Now it’s spread everywhere (The Straits Times All News)
  • More than 1 million minks killed as a precaution after COVID-19 outbreaks at farms in Spain, the Netherlands (Orlando Sentinel)
  • Poland plans to merge utilities, carve out coal – minister (Reuters UK)
  • Remain vigilant to avoid second wave of Covid-19, Malaysians told (Borneo Post Online)
  • S. Korea, China to Set Up Online Commerce Committee amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Korea Broadcasting System)
  • The hidden heroes of India’s Covid-19 wards (BBC News – Asia)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 3 (NationalPost.com)
  • This content was published on Aug 2, 2020 – 17:24 Cantons protest as Belgium puts them on coronavirus risk list (Swiss Info)
  • UK – A nation mourns its Covid-19 dead. But for Boris Johnson it’s a time for triumphalism (The Guardian)
  • UK – Make the young socially distance before locking down over-50s, Boris Johnson is warned (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – No-deal Brexit planning helped prepare Government for coronavirus crisis, major report finds (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • UK – Video News Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’ (Belfast Telegraph)
  • UK – ‘We’ve been kicked to the curb’: Salford clinic owner hits back at Boris Johnson’s decision to postpone close-contact beauty services (Manchester Evening News)
  • US – Birx defends herself as Pelosi accuses Trump administration of spreading disinformation on Covid-19 (CNN)
  • US – Florida’s summer of dread (New Zealand Herald)
  • US – Georgia camp closed due to 260 positive tests for COVID-19, CDC says (New York Post)
  • US – Georgia teenager loses both parents to COVID-19 within a week (ABC News)
  • US – Human waste provides clues to coronavirus spread across Ohio (Akron Beacon Journal)
  • US – Hunt goes on for mom who vanished on pandemic ‘road trip’ to California national park (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Newly disclosed White House reports detail how COVID-19 is ripping through Ohio (Akron Beacon Journal)
  • US – U.S. Congress in position to spend big on coronavirus relief -Fed official (NationalPost.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A complex web of investors who stand to profit if Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine succeeds illustrates the financial i… https://t.co/KG0pcCvWfJ (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Debate begins for who’s first in line for COVID-19 vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Debate begins for who’s first in line for COVID-19 vaccine (star-telegram.com)
  • Fauci Doubts Russia Has Proven Its Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe and Effective (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • How Vaccine Nationalism Could Extend Pandemic’s Run (Bloomberg)
  • If Oxford’s Covid-19 Vaccine Succeeds, Layers of Private Investors Could Profit (WSJ.com US Business)
  • In the race for a Covid-19 vaccine, the University of Oxford competes against a number of large, publicly traded ph… https://t.co/I9rr1DsVnC (WSJ – Twitter)
  • RLF-100 (aviptadil) clinical trial showed rapid recovery from respiratory failure and inhibition of coronavirus replication in human lung cells (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Scientists worry about political influence over coronavirus vaccine project (Chicago Tribune)
  • Surprise! Here’s How Much a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Cost You (Nasdaq)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
COVID 19: Saving capitalism in lockdown
Yahoo! India
Worldwide the airline industry has been hit hard financially due to the coronavirus pandemic. More Will we ever get to see the post-COVID world? And when we get there, how would it look like? Will restaurants, bars, shopping malls, tourist hotspots,…
Climate change makes dealing with COVID-19 look easy
Channel NewsAsia
BRISBANE: COVID-19 has been an extremely difficult challenge for national policymakers. If policy and politics are about managing competing interests and prioritising different constituencies, the varied national COVID-19 responses point to the acute…
House prices plunge due to virus recession
HeraldSun.com.au Breaking News
Property prices across most major Australian cities have plunged for the third month in a row, as ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic beat up the economy.
Melbourne stage four restrictions detrimental to economy
9News.com.au
Victoria’s stage four restrictions are expected to have a major impact on the economy.
Mnuchin hopes economy will bounce back in 3rd quarter this year as US battles COVID-19 pandemic
Outlook India
By Lalit K Jha Washington, Aug 2 (PTI) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday expressed hope that the US economy, which has taken a hard hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, will bounce back, albeit a bit slow, in the third quarter this year. The…
OUR SAY: Pandemic threatens to exacerbate ‘hidden homelessness’
Albury Border Mail
Our rapidly contracting economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic has delivered the nation's toughest times since the Great Depression of the early 1930s. It is a conclusion shared by many commentators and many more economists and business and…
Sunday shows – Stimulus debate dominates
The Hill
Multiple guests on the Sunday morning political talk shows weighed in on negotiations over another coronavirus stimulus package. A surge in virus cases in the U.S. was also a focus. Read The Hill's complete coverage below. Treasury Secretary Steven…
Thousands in Germany protest against coronavirus restrictions
South China Morning Post – News
Some 45 German police officers were injured in a wave of weekend demonstrations in Berlin including protests against coronavirus restrictions, police said as protesters gathered again in smaller numbers on Sunday.A total of 133 people were arrested…
U.S. gun sales soar amid pandemic and protests
Global News Canada
Amid a reckoning with racism, and a deepening COVID-19 crisis, gun sales in the U.S. are skyrocketing to record highs. Reggie Cecchini looks at why many buyers are first-time gun owners.
UP official allegedly commits suicide after testing COVID-19 positive
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Kanpur, Aug 3 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old Block Education Officer (BEO), allegedly committed suicide in Kanpur after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. To get full access of the story, click here…
Geopolitical Impact
‘Freedom loving people of Hong Kong would prevail’: Pompeo hits out at China over delaying polls
Ani News
Washington D.C. [ US ], Aug 3 (ANI): Condemning the delay in legislative elections in Hong Kong , US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said the only reason for the postponement is Beijing 's fear that Chinese Communist Party candidates would be…
COVID-19 fight more important than illusory geopolitical game in South Asia
Global Times
People wait in line to take COVID-19 test at a health centre in Hyderabad, India, on July 29, 2020. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.5 million-mark on that day, reaching 1,531,669, announced the federal health ministry. Photo: Xinhua On July 27,…
China sends Covid-19 testing team to Hong Kong, prompting surveillance fears
The Guardian
Seven Chinese health officials arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday, the first members of a 60-person team that will carry out widespread Covid-19 testing in the territory as it races to halt another wave of illness. The initiative marks the first time…
China sends first Covid-19 medical testing team to Hong Kong
BBC News – Asia
Local councillors fear China could use the trip to collect DNA samples for surveillance purposes.
Indian news site calls on Quad to back Taiwan in countering China
Taiwan News Online
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to heightened tensions with China after a deadly border clash in June, an Indian news site asserted that the South Asian country should join with its Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) partners in strengthening…
Is Australia serious in backing India in border tensions with China?
Global Times
Australia is moving one step closer to the edge of the cliff. On Thursday, Australia's newly appointed High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell indicated the federal government's support for India in its border disputes with China by saying…
Pompeo Says China Is Eviscerating Hong Kong’s Autonomy Following Arrest of 4 Students Under National Security Law
MSNBC Newsweek
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized China for arresting four students in Hong Kong last week on charges of "inciting secession," which marks Beijing's implementation of new security laws aimed at curbing pro-democracy protests. Pom…
Trump has wasted his chance to rally U.S. allies against China
Washington Post
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech on China at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, Calif., on July 23. (David Swanson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) Opinion by Deputy editorial page editor and columnist focusing on…
U.S., China must ‘step up’ to lead in the coronavirus crisis or emerging economies may sink, experts say
TheWashingtonTime.com
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) waves to the press as he walks with US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. Jim Watson | AFP | Both the U.S. and China have to “step up to the plate” and provide…
Cybersecurity Impact
Aged care operator’s ‘sensitive’ data stolen in foreign cyberattack
Melbourne Age
ASX-listed aged care operator Regis has been hit by an international cyberattack that has led to the release of sensitive personal data, adding to the woes of the company which is battling a coronavirus outbreak at one of its Melbourne centres. The…
Aged care operator’s sensitive data stolen in foreign cyber attack
TheAge.com
The owner of an aged care home struggling with a coronavirus outbreak has been hit with an internationally organised cyberattack.
BrianHonan – via helpnetsecurity The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity https://t.co/WUVub5Git4
BrianHonan – Twitter
via helpnetsecurity The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity https://bit.ly/39TOpfE
CyberScoopNews – Russian government hackers targeting coronavirus vaccine research, UK, US and Canada warn https://t.co/GM5GSsS2Ow
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Russian government hackers targeting coronavirus vaccine research, UK, US and Canada warn https://hubs.ly/H0tbLqW0
Data leak reveals true death toll in Iran three times official figures, says report
The Independent – Asia
Investigation accuses health ministry of suppressing extent of pandemic after pressure from security services
Data leak reveals true death toll in Iran ‘three times official figures’, says report
The Independent
Investigation accuses health ministry of suppressing extent of pandemic after pressure from security services Iran ’s actual coronavirus death toll is three times the official government numbers, a BBC investigation concluded over the weekend. The…
InfoSecHotSpot – The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a once-in-a-lifetime oppo… https://t.co/dme7RBFfDH
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for hackers and online scammers, and cybersecurity pros saw a 63 percent increase in cyber-attacks related to the pandemic,…
Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak
BBC
Iran has been the worst-affected country in the Middle East The number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran is nearly triple what Iran's government claims, a BBC Persian service investigation has found. The government's own records appear to show almost…
The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity
Help Net Security – News
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for hackers and online scammers, and cybersecurity pros saw a 63 percent increase in cyber-attacks related to the pandemic, according to a survey by ISSA and ESG. Organizations…
helpnetsecurity – The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity – https://t.co/D9MzOTz7hk – #infosecurity @ISSAINTL… https://t.co/qftWYgQBHe
helpnetsecurity – Twitter
The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity – https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/08/03/pandemic-impact-cybersecurity/ – #infosecurity @ISSAINTL #cybersecuritynews @esg_global #securitynews #CISO #itsecurity…

