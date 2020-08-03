COVID-19 Alert – 03 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|COVID 19: Saving capitalism in lockdown
|Yahoo! India
|Worldwide the airline industry has been hit hard financially due to the coronavirus pandemic. More Will we ever get to see the post-COVID world? And when we get there, how would it look like? Will restaurants, bars, shopping malls, tourist hotspots,…
|Climate change makes dealing with COVID-19 look easy
|Channel NewsAsia
|BRISBANE: COVID-19 has been an extremely difficult challenge for national policymakers. If policy and politics are about managing competing interests and prioritising different constituencies, the varied national COVID-19 responses point to the acute…
|House prices plunge due to virus recession
|HeraldSun.com.au Breaking News
|Property prices across most major Australian cities have plunged for the third month in a row, as ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic beat up the economy.
|Melbourne stage four restrictions detrimental to economy
|9News.com.au
|Victoria’s stage four restrictions are expected to have a major impact on the economy.
|Mnuchin hopes economy will bounce back in 3rd quarter this year as US battles COVID-19 pandemic
|Outlook India
|By Lalit K Jha Washington, Aug 2 (PTI) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday expressed hope that the US economy, which has taken a hard hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, will bounce back, albeit a bit slow, in the third quarter this year. The…
|OUR SAY: Pandemic threatens to exacerbate ‘hidden homelessness’
|Albury Border Mail
|Our rapidly contracting economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic has delivered the nation's toughest times since the Great Depression of the early 1930s. It is a conclusion shared by many commentators and many more economists and business and…
|Sunday shows – Stimulus debate dominates
|The Hill
|Multiple guests on the Sunday morning political talk shows weighed in on negotiations over another coronavirus stimulus package. A surge in virus cases in the U.S. was also a focus. Read The Hill's complete coverage below. Treasury Secretary Steven…
|Thousands in Germany protest against coronavirus restrictions
|South China Morning Post – News
|Some 45 German police officers were injured in a wave of weekend demonstrations in Berlin including protests against coronavirus restrictions, police said as protesters gathered again in smaller numbers on Sunday.A total of 133 people were arrested…
|U.S. gun sales soar amid pandemic and protests
|Global News Canada
|Amid a reckoning with racism, and a deepening COVID-19 crisis, gun sales in the U.S. are skyrocketing to record highs. Reggie Cecchini looks at why many buyers are first-time gun owners.
|UP official allegedly commits suicide after testing COVID-19 positive
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Kanpur, Aug 3 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old Block Education Officer (BEO), allegedly committed suicide in Kanpur after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. To get full access of the story, click here…
|Geopolitical Impact
|‘Freedom loving people of Hong Kong would prevail’: Pompeo hits out at China over delaying polls
|Ani News
|Washington D.C. [ US ], Aug 3 (ANI): Condemning the delay in legislative elections in Hong Kong , US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said the only reason for the postponement is Beijing 's fear that Chinese Communist Party candidates would be…
|COVID-19 fight more important than illusory geopolitical game in South Asia
|Global Times
|People wait in line to take COVID-19 test at a health centre in Hyderabad, India, on July 29, 2020. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.5 million-mark on that day, reaching 1,531,669, announced the federal health ministry. Photo: Xinhua On July 27,…
|China sends Covid-19 testing team to Hong Kong, prompting surveillance fears
|The Guardian
|Seven Chinese health officials arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday, the first members of a 60-person team that will carry out widespread Covid-19 testing in the territory as it races to halt another wave of illness. The initiative marks the first time…
|China sends first Covid-19 medical testing team to Hong Kong
|BBC News – Asia
|Local councillors fear China could use the trip to collect DNA samples for surveillance purposes.
|Indian news site calls on Quad to back Taiwan in countering China
|Taiwan News Online
|TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to heightened tensions with China after a deadly border clash in June, an Indian news site asserted that the South Asian country should join with its Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) partners in strengthening…
|Is Australia serious in backing India in border tensions with China?
|Global Times
|Australia is moving one step closer to the edge of the cliff. On Thursday, Australia's newly appointed High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell indicated the federal government's support for India in its border disputes with China by saying…
|Pompeo Says China Is Eviscerating Hong Kong’s Autonomy Following Arrest of 4 Students Under National Security Law
|MSNBC Newsweek
|United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized China for arresting four students in Hong Kong last week on charges of "inciting secession," which marks Beijing's implementation of new security laws aimed at curbing pro-democracy protests. Pom…
|Trump has wasted his chance to rally U.S. allies against China
|Washington Post
|Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech on China at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, Calif., on July 23. (David Swanson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) Opinion by Deputy editorial page editor and columnist focusing on…
|U.S., China must ‘step up’ to lead in the coronavirus crisis or emerging economies may sink, experts say
|TheWashingtonTime.com
|Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) waves to the press as he walks with US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. Jim Watson | AFP | Both the U.S. and China have to “step up to the plate” and provide…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Aged care operator’s ‘sensitive’ data stolen in foreign cyberattack
|Melbourne Age
|ASX-listed aged care operator Regis has been hit by an international cyberattack that has led to the release of sensitive personal data, adding to the woes of the company which is battling a coronavirus outbreak at one of its Melbourne centres. The…
|Aged care operator’s sensitive data stolen in foreign cyber attack
|TheAge.com
|The owner of an aged care home struggling with a coronavirus outbreak has been hit with an internationally organised cyberattack.
|Data leak reveals true death toll in Iran three times official figures, says report
|The Independent – Asia
|Investigation accuses health ministry of suppressing extent of pandemic after pressure from security services
|Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak
|BBC
|Iran has been the worst-affected country in the Middle East The number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran is nearly triple what Iran's government claims, a BBC Persian service investigation has found. The government's own records appear to show almost…
|The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on cybersecurity
|Help Net Security – News
|The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for hackers and online scammers, and cybersecurity pros saw a 63 percent increase in cyber-attacks related to the pandemic, according to a survey by ISSA and ESG. Organizations…
