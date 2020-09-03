Silobreaker

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 03 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘I took a £1,000 flight to beat Portugal quarantine’ (BBC News – Business)
  • Cate Blanchett on Venice, virus and why lessons from Italy were not learned (Mail Online UK)
  • China to resume international flights from Canada to Beijing this week (NationalPost.com)
  • Coronavirus in South Africa: ‘Frightening’ findings of Covid-19 funds audit (BBC)
  • Covid-19 spreading rapidly in Brazil prisons (IANS Live)
  • Europe’s Rebound Lost Momentum With Italy, Spain Shrinking Again (Bloomberg)
  • Five days is long enough for a coronavirus quarantine, says Germany’s top virologist (Fortune)
  • France tops 7000 daily infections again (New Zealand Herald)
  • Indonesia puts off exploration block auctions due to Covid-19 (IANS Live)
  • Migrant family in Sweden locked children in their rooms for four months (Mail Online UK)
  • Netherlands to Test Century-Old Tuberculosis Shot for Coronavirus (Bloomberg)
  • New outbreaks test South Korea’s strategy (New Zealand Herald)
  • Neymar reportedly tests positive for coronavirus after holiday in Spain (TheAge.com)
  • S. Africa launches new app to prevent \”second wave\” of COVID-19 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Silvio Berlusconi infected with coronavirus: Italy’s former PM confirms positive test (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • South Korea scrambles to add hospital beds as COVID-19 resurgence strains system (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • South Korea scrambles to add hospital beds as coronavirus resurgence strains system (Today Online)
  • Switzerland May Add France to Virus Quarantine List (Bloomberg)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 3 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Families who lost loved ones slam ‘blundering’ Boris Johnson (Liverpool Echo)
  • UK – Matt Hancock suggests people can catch coronavirus twice as scientists probe credible cases of reinfection (London Evening Standard)
  • UK – Matt Hancock warned that economic downturn caused by coronavirus could lead to more suicides (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak tells Tory MPs to expect Budget tax rises (Telegraph)
  • UK – Scottish Government launches tenant hardship fund (Mortgage Strategy)
  • US – Arizona, Florida and Texas did something that is ‘good news’ for the fight against coronavirus, expert says (Deseret News)
  • US – CDC asks states to waive licensing rules so coronavirus vaccine sites are ready by Nov. 1 (CNBC)
  • US – Coronavirus in Indiana: What we learned from the governor’s weekly news conference (Indianapolis Star)
  • US – Maryland to enter phase 3 of reopening (Washington Post)
  • US – NIAIDNews – RT @NIAIDFunding: Funding News https://t.co/uNDifWl78M. Learn about designing experiments to match the objectives of Specific Aims, investi… (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – No, the CDC didn’t reduce the country’s coronavirus death toll (Dallas Morning News)
  • US – Nursing home workers ask Connecticut lawmakers for help as they prepare for a potential second wave of coronavirus infections (Hartford Courant)
  • US – Opinion/Jha: Rhode Island can be the national model for managing COVID-19 (Providence Journal)
  • US – The Trump administration said it has accumulated so many ventilators that it is canceling some of the $3 billion in… https://t.co/4eGBEdG1fd (WSJ – Twitter)
  • US – Trump administration may enlist celebrities in COVID-19 ad campaign: report (New York Post)
  • US – U.S. CDC issues sweeping halt on residential evictions to combat coronavirus (CBC)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • ‘Singapore has done well in fighting virus’ (thestar.com.my)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Australia officially in recession
Radio New Zealand
Australia is officially in a recession after the figures from its June quarter revealed GDP has shrunk by a record 7 percent. The grim numbers are a direct result of Covid-19 and were widely expected but that doesn't make it easier to take for a…
Balancing economy and health tricky
Shropshire Star
The decidedly tricky balancing act between the economy and health has been an issue that has dominated the coronavirus pandemic. At the start of the lockdown five months ago, it was widely understood that the impact of Covid-19 could be greatly…
Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic as Trump dwells on protests
NationalPost.com
WILMINGTON — Democratic nominee Joe Biden looked to shift the focus of the U.S. presidential race back to the coronavirus and President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic during a Wednesday campaign event on safely reopening the country's…
Coronavirus leads to increase in homelessness in the US
Deutsche Welle
The coronavirus pandemic isn't just a threat to the health of people around the world. It also puts their livelihoods at risk. The pressure is especially high for people in the US, where the loss of income has left many people evicted and homeless.
Duterte calls for global solidarity to fight terrorism amid COVID-19 pandemic
Philippine Daily Inquirer
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday called for solidarity and cooperation among countries to combat terrorism amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at the 2020 Aqaba Process Virtual Meeting. The meeting, hosted by Jordanian…
Economy faces permanent ‘scarring’ from coronavirus pandemic
Mail Online UK
Video: Leaked notes reveal Rishi's tax rise warning: Chancellor tells Tory MPs 'we must be honest' that hikes ARE on the way – as Bank of England says 'scarring' to economy could be worse than £33bn previously estimated The governor of the Bank of…
Government Launches COVID-19 Contact-Tracing App
iafrica.com
Share with your network! The national health department has launched the Covid Alert SA app, which notifies people if they have been in contact with someone who has Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa called the COVID-19 pandemic the “gravest crisis in…
Indian economy in trouble as pandemic disruptions continue
The Straits Times All News
September 03, 2020 5:00 AM The Indian economy, which contracted by 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of its financial year on the back of a stringent coronavirus lockdown that led to job losses and drove down consumption, is in even bigger trouble,…
Queensland prisoners run riot in protest to coronavirus lockdown
9News.com.au
Prisoners have rioted in a Queensland correctional centre under coronavirus lockdown, smashing windows in their cells and even lighting a fire. Officers at the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre, near Ipswich, ran in to extinguish the blaze…
US economy grows modestly amid Covid-19 uncertainty: Fed survey
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Washington, Sep 3 (IANS) The US economy grew modestly over the summer amid continued uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic and its negative effect on consumer and business activity, according to a Federal Reserve survey. To…
Geopolitical Impact
Australia rural exports suffer steepest plunge in 37 years after China imposes trade sanctions
Mail Online UK
China's 80 per cent tariffs on Australian barley exports are beginning to bite Cereal, grain exports plunged by 38 per cent in July, official trade data showed Australia's rural exports suffered the biggest monthly drop since January 1983 Communist…
China reacts on PUBG, other Chinese apps ban in India
India TV
Image Source : FILE PHOTO India on Wednesday banned PUBG Mobile among 118 Chinese apps. After the ban on PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite and other 116 Chinese mobile apps by the Indian government amid China's provocative actions at the Line of Actual…
China taking advantage of COVID-19 outbreak, India one such example: US Diplomat
Ani News
Washington DC [US], September 3 (ANI): India is among the countries that China has taken advantage of since the outbreak of the COVID-19 from Wuhan, US diplomat David Stilwell said on Wednesday. "What we have seen since the corona outbreak from Wuhan…
Covid hits whisky sales at Chivas as chief calls for end to US tariffs
Herald Scotland
Jean-Christophe Coutures, chairman and chief executive of Chivas, said US tariffs are harming small distillers 0 comment By Scott Wright SCOTCH whisky giant Chivas Brothers has reported a steep fall in sales amid the fall-out from coronavirus, as its…
EMBARGOED/SHN-EMBARGOED Japan’s Aug service sector activity worsens as pandemic stymies recovery
Reuters UK
TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) – Activity in Japan’s services sector contracted at a faster pace in August for the firs time in four months, as uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sentiment, hurting business at home and from abroad. The…
Hong Kong eases some Covid-19 restrictions, but cancels China national day fireworks
Malay Mail
Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at the community testing centre for the coronavirus disease in Hong Kong, China September 1, 2020. — Reuters pic HONG KONG, Sept 2 — Hong Kong said today it would relax some coronavirus…
India’s daily caseload nears China’s grand total
India Today
China has reported 85,000 cases since the beginning of coronavirus outbreak in December last year. India reported near 84,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. India reported in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday 8 am. This is the second consecutive day…
New Taiwan passport shrinks ‘Republic of China’
BBC
Taiwanese officials have announced changes to the passport design, making the word "Taiwan" larger and shrinking the words "Republic of China". Authorities said the redesign was to stop confusion between its nationals and citizens of China. The island…
Palace: Philippines can set aside unresolved South China Sea issues
Philippine Star
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines can “set aside” unresolved issues in the South China Sea and pursue investment projects with Chinese firms since the arbitral ruling has upheld Manila’s sovereign rights over its exclusive economic zone (EEZ),…
Peacekeepers get rousing send-off
Bangkok Post
Another 273 army engineers are due to leave Thailand on a United Nations peacekeeping mission to South Sudan on Sept 21. Defence Forces chief Gen Pornpipat Benyasri on Wednesday presided over a ceremony held to mark their upcoming deployment. The…
Cybersecurity Impact
Are cyber attacks on the rise, tech does well despite Covid
Radio New Zealand
Technology commentator Sarah Putt looks at the cyber attacks on the NZX and other companies – should NZ brace for more? Big tech companies are hitting all time highs, even in the middle of a pandemic. And could a virtual version of New Zealand be a…
China-backed hackers targeted EU officials trying to steal economic secrets, US cybersecurity firm says
South China Morning Post – News
A Chinese nation-state hacker group targeted European government officials, diplomats, non-profit organisations and other global entities in a phishing campaign designed to gather intelligence about global economies reeling from the coronavirus…
Chinese hackers use Australian logo in global COVID-19 campaign to collect intelligence
WA Today
In separate attacks in February, the Australian Medical Association logo and an email purporting to be from a fake centre for disease control “cdc-australia” address was sent as a coronavirus alert warning, urging users to view public health safety…
Florida’s largest school district under siege by cyberattack
The Washington Times stories: News
MIAMI (AP) – Florida's largest school district is still under siege by cyberattacks that began Monday as students returned to school remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho…
GossiTheDog – If America was a corporation their COVID-19 computer virus outbreak:

– would be on month seven
– 3 business units… https://t.co/DKZ2z5jbXt
GossiTheDog – Twitter
If America was a corporation their COVID-19 computer virus outbreak:

– would be on month seven
– 3 business units would be down entirely
– the CEO would be shouting about The Dark Web on Twitter in all caps
– IT department fired
– website asks for…
How Covid-19 has increased vulnerabilities in Industrial Control Systems
AlienVault Blogs
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. By now, most are aware that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a spike in cyberattacks. This sharp increase in malicious activity related to COVID has taken the typical form of…
InfoSecHotSpot – Impact Of COVID-19 On Cybersecurity Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study… https://t.co/v9pN0fOuHT
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Impact Of COVID-19 On Cybersecurity Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026 The global Cybersecurity market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Cybersecurity industry ……
InfoSecHotSpot – Organizations facing nearly 1,200 phishing attacks each month A new study found that email phishing attacks have be… https://t.co/E4snjJzyTq
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Organizations facing nearly 1,200 phishing attacks each month A new study found that email phishing attacks have become more successful during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://tek.io/2ERlqhj…
Secnewsbytes – 1H 2020 Cyber Security Defined by Covid-19 Pandemic – https://t.co/o2UqTNlv6O
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
1H 2020 Cyber Security Defined by Covid-19 Pandemic – https://blog.trendmicro.com/1h-2020-cyber-security-defined-by-covid-19-pandemic/
‘Pandemic threatens gains in peacebuilding, vulnerabilities’
Business Mirror
NEW YORK—At the United Nations (UN) Security Council High-Level Open Debate on “Pandemics and the Challenges of Sustaining Peace” under the Council Presidency of Indonesia, the Philippines recognized that the health crisis might adversely impact on…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

