Threat Reports

COVID-19 Alert – 05 July 2020

Actions by Governments
  • COVID-19 Infects Real Estate Markets: Short and Mid-Run Effects on Housing Prices in Campania Region (Italy) (MDPI)
  • China appears to have gotten second wave of COVID-19 under control: media (shanghaisun.com)
  • In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat ‘radical left’ (Hindustan Times)
  • India set to overtake Russia as 3rd worst-hit… (Deccan Herald)
  • Italy denies entry to private plane with Americans on holiday (New York Post)
  • Italy this summer: three under-the-radar holiday regions (The Guardian)
  • Jul 5, 2020 – 10:46 Switzerland has not yet found the right balance, admits president (Swiss Info)
  • Mexico Overtakes France to Have Fifth Deadliest Virus Outbreak (Bloomberg)
  • Mexico becomes 5th-hardest hit country in pandemic, surpassing France (Rappler)
  • Over 97 lakh samples tested for Covid-19 across India, 2.4 lakh on Saturday alone (Hindustan Times)
  • Pakistan marks 100 days of battle against COVID-19 (Gulf News)
  • Paradise in the heel of Italy for when the pandemic is over (Irish Independent)
  • Private jet from Colorado with five Americans on board is DENIED entry to Italy (Mail Online UK)
  • Spain locks down county of 200,000 people over COVID-19 outbreaks (Global News Canada)
  • Spain’s Catalonia region reimposes lockdown amid spike (UPI)
  • Travel between Australia, New Zealand may restart in Sept: Minister (The Straits Times All News)
  • Trump’s `strong wall’ to block COVID-19 from China had holes (star-telegram.com)
  • UAE expected to merge ministries in drive for more flexible government (Abu Dhabi National)
  • UAE restructures government, seeking more agility as it deals with coronavirus impact (Today Online)
  • UK – Boris Johnson pays tribute to ‘amazing people’ in the NHS (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson relaxed immigration rules to allow millions of people in Hong Kong to emigrate to the U.K., in respon… https://t.co/2wX1RDLvIU (WSJ – Twitter)
  • UK – Pity poor Rishi Sunak for being charged with delivering Boris Johnson’s slogan ‘build back greener’ (The Independent)
  • UK – Portugese official slams UK government quarantine exclusion (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak’s handling of pandemic sees him trounce Boris Johnson in Covid-19 poll (Mail Online UK)
  • US – ‘Something’s wrong’: Inspectors watch as COVID-19 spreads in Iowa nursing home (Des Moines Register)
  • US – Arizona congressman laments GOP leadership-linked COVID-19 spikes (MSNBC)
  • US – Dog in Georgia tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19 (Daily Excelsior.com)
  • US – Florida sets daily coronavirus infection record (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • US – Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida (star-telegram.com)
  • US – U.S. CDC reports 2,789,678 coronavirus cases, 129,305… (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Woman, 32, dies after falling from rollercoaster at Parc Saint-Paul theme park in France (TheWashingtonTime.com)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Australia’s CSL warns drugmakers not to rush Covid-19 vaccine (Financial Times – UK Homepage)
  • BRIEF—WHO discontinues hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir treatment arms for COVID-19 (Pharma Letter)
  • Britain nears 500 million stg supply deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine – Sunday Times (Reuters)
  • India’s clinical research body defends timeline for coronavirus vaccine trials (Reuters UK)
  • Moderna has never sold a drug. Now it’s leading the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine. https://t.co/BXclKaFOaU (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Paying $3,000 for COVID-19 drug developed with federal money (Los Angeles Times)
  • TheEconomist – Britain is well ahead in the race to create a vaccine against covid-19 https://t.co/dDVOyYaiue (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • Trump campaign welcomes positive study on president-touted hydroxychloroquine (Mail Online UK)
  • Which country will develop coronavirus vaccine first? (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Who’s first in line for a coronavirus vaccine? New info shows prioritization fraught with peril (FOXNews.com)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Bank of England issues warning on challenges of negative interest rates
Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
Bank of England (BOE) governor Andrew Bailey has issued a warning to lenders on the potential challenges of negative interest rates. According to a report in The Sunday Times, the a letter sent to lenders said negative rates are "one of the potential…
COVID-19 Protesters push Ottawa to protect migrant workers
Global News Canada
A COVID-19 outbreak among migrant farm workers in southern Ontario has sparked protests across the country, adding to the mounting pressure on the federal government to protect temporary foreign workers, international students and refugees. David…
Contact tracing ‘a steep learning curve’
BBC
This contract tracing team works from a Torfaen council office In a perfectly ordinary office on an industrial estate in Pontypool, a team of council workers are bashing the phones. Pulled together from various departments across Torfaen and…
Coronavirus, protests, Trump’s angry words darken US July 4th independence weekend
The Straits Times All News
July 05, 2020 4:13 AM WASHINGTON (AFP) – The United States marked its Independence Day on Saturday (July 4) in a sombre mood, as a record surge in coronavirus cases, anti-racism protests and an angry speech from President Donald Trump have cast a…
German economy minister sees economic recovery from October
Today Online
FRANKFURT – Germany's economy may recover from October onwards from the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
Government’s dangerous push to ‘reopen’ the economy
Manila Times
The government of this fine republic has apparently adopted “frustrated resignation” as a policy orientation with respect to the ongoing Wuhan Virus pandemic, as indicated by numerous signals this week that it would soon accelerate the “reopening” of…
Green Stimulus, Key in Indonesian Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery
Tempo.co
By:  Pamela Simamora The coronavirus has undeniably hit hard the global economy. As the spread of the virus has started to show declining trends in many countries, many governments around the world prepare to get their economies back on track. In…
Mental health issues spike amid historic pandemic and social unrest
New York Daily News
Fear of an invisible danger, illness and a mounting death toll have been compounded by record job losses, a polarizing presidential election and the fight for racial justice in the wake of a series of black people dying at the hands of police….
The everyone economy: how to make capitalism work for all
New Zealand Herald
A few weeks into the lockdown, when UK Covid-19 deaths were hitting a thousand a day, I crossed my London street to check on a neighbour. Around 50, she does not fall into a vulnerable
While President Trump is looking for a feel-good show, the July 4 festivities will be shadowed by the coronavirus p… https://t.co/hjvB0x4Pv4
WSJ – Twitter
While President Trump is looking for a feel-good show, the July 4 festivities will be shadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and protests https://on.wsj.com/3ivDe0s
Geopolitical Impact
2 Aircraft Carriers Lead ‘Show Of Strenght’ In South China Sea As Navarro Slams Beijing For “Spreading The Virus”
Zero Hedge
On the eve of Independence Day, the White House is once again stoking tensions with Beijing, as President Trump continues to embrace aggressive rhetoric toward China as a key campaign issue that (he hopes) will help bring out more Trump voters…
ASEAN leaders, China discuss South China Sea cooperation, COVID-19 response
ABS-CBN News
MANILA–Senior officials of Southeast Asian governments and China discussed maritime cooperation concerning the South China Sea and COVID-19 response efforts to address the pandemic, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday. "The…
As globalisation fractures, the West must champion internationalism in the face of China
New Statesman
Rather than a system based on the mutual impoverishment of workers, we must pursue one based on protection. It probes the same weaknesses in the international sphere. The fundamental alliance that has underwritten globalisation for the past 40 years…
Brexit In The Coronavirus Era
Seeking Alpha
By Darren Williams Reaching a mutually beneficial Brexit deal has so far been beyond the reach of UK and European Union (EU) negotiators. Now that COVID-19 has struck, can they avoid a damaging split? COVID-19 has made the world a very different place…
How India should respond to China’s aggression
Australian Financial Review
Opinion For things to stay the same, everything needs to change. Deaths at the Ladakh border may require the Modi government to rethink its path to self-reliance. Suman Bery and Alicia Garcia-Herrero The Indian government is under massive pressure to…
Interview: COVID-19 speeds up digital transition of global trade
shanghaisun.com
BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges to global trade, but it also created opportunities for foreign trade companies to go digital, said Diane Wang, CEO of DHgate
Qatar to play key role in global trade recovery,…
Qatar Peninsula
Qatar to play key role in global trade recovery, says WEF expert 05 Jul 2020 – 8:12 Dr Amitendu Palit, a sitting member of the WEF’s Global Future Council on Trade and Investment and a Senior Research Fellow and Research Lead at the National University…
Trade the way forward for India and China
Calcutta Telegraph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a morale-boosting speech, told troops in Ladakh that India’s “enemies have seen your fire and fury” and took a swipe at China, declaring the “Age of Expansionism” over. He also warned that no-one should mistake…
U.S. suits against China over COVID-19 flout both international and American laws
Beijing Review
People dine outside a restaurant in New York, the U.S., on June 22 (XINHUA) As of now, the U.S., unfortunately, is leading the world in novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections and fatalities, with its political, economic and social order…
US sends 2 aircraft carriers to South China Sea…
Deccan Herald
Two US aircraft carriers sailed to the South China Sea on Saturday for what Navy officials described as a freedom-of-navigation operation while China’s military conducts exercises nearby. The carriers — the Ronald Reagan and the Nimitz — deployed "in…
US sends aircraft carriers into South China Sea
Chandigarh Tribune
Washington, July 4 Two US aircraft carriers were conducting exercises in the disputed South China Sea on Saturday, the US navy said, as China also carried out military drills that have been criticised by the Pentagon and neighbouring states. China and…
Cybersecurity Impact
CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/mukM5Jqgxl
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://hubs.ly/H0s5RlG0
CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/zTGhFE8ioX
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0s5RlF0
NASA Still Struggling With Agency-Wide Cybersecurity Program
Bank Info Security
IG Report Finds Agency's Infrastructure Remains Tempting Target for Hackers Prajeet Nair (@prajeetspeaks) • July 4, 2020 (Photo: Amir Aman via Flickr/CC) A recent Inspector General's report finds that NASA still struggles with implementing agency-wide…
The Mooch’s leaked memo to Merrill — Boutique bank exits — Hackers target PE
Business Insider
Welcome to Wall Street Insider, where we take you behind the scenes of the finance team's biggest scoops and deep dives from the past week. If you aren't yet a subscriber to Wall Street Insider, you can sign up here. Dealmaking activity has fallen off…

