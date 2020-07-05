COVID-19 Alert – 05 July 2020
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Bank of England issues warning on challenges of negative interest rates
|Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
|Bank of England (BOE) governor Andrew Bailey has issued a warning to lenders on the potential challenges of negative interest rates. According to a report in The Sunday Times, the a letter sent to lenders said negative rates are "one of the potential…
|COVID-19 Protesters push Ottawa to protect migrant workers
|Global News Canada
|A COVID-19 outbreak among migrant farm workers in southern Ontario has sparked protests across the country, adding to the mounting pressure on the federal government to protect temporary foreign workers, international students and refugees. David…
|Contact tracing ‘a steep learning curve’
|BBC
|This contract tracing team works from a Torfaen council office In a perfectly ordinary office on an industrial estate in Pontypool, a team of council workers are bashing the phones. Pulled together from various departments across Torfaen and…
|Coronavirus, protests, Trump’s angry words darken US July 4th independence weekend
|The Straits Times All News
|July 05, 2020 4:13 AM WASHINGTON (AFP) – The United States marked its Independence Day on Saturday (July 4) in a sombre mood, as a record surge in coronavirus cases, anti-racism protests and an angry speech from President Donald Trump have cast a…
|German economy minister sees economic recovery from October
|Today Online
|FRANKFURT – Germany's economy may recover from October onwards from the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
|Government’s dangerous push to ‘reopen’ the economy
|Manila Times
|The government of this fine republic has apparently adopted “frustrated resignation” as a policy orientation with respect to the ongoing Wuhan Virus pandemic, as indicated by numerous signals this week that it would soon accelerate the “reopening” of…
|Green Stimulus, Key in Indonesian Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery
|Tempo.co
|By: Pamela Simamora The coronavirus has undeniably hit hard the global economy. As the spread of the virus has started to show declining trends in many countries, many governments around the world prepare to get their economies back on track. In…
|Mental health issues spike amid historic pandemic and social unrest
|New York Daily News
|Fear of an invisible danger, illness and a mounting death toll have been compounded by record job losses, a polarizing presidential election and the fight for racial justice in the wake of a series of black people dying at the hands of police….
|The everyone economy: how to make capitalism work for all
|New Zealand Herald
|A few weeks into the lockdown, when UK Covid-19 deaths were hitting a thousand a day, I crossed my London street to check on a neighbour. Around 50, she does not fall into a vulnerable
|2 Aircraft Carriers Lead ‘Show Of Strenght’ In South China Sea As Navarro Slams Beijing For “Spreading The Virus”
|Zero Hedge
|On the eve of Independence Day, the White House is once again stoking tensions with Beijing, as President Trump continues to embrace aggressive rhetoric toward China as a key campaign issue that (he hopes) will help bring out more Trump voters…
|ASEAN leaders, China discuss South China Sea cooperation, COVID-19 response
|ABS-CBN News
|MANILA–Senior officials of Southeast Asian governments and China discussed maritime cooperation concerning the South China Sea and COVID-19 response efforts to address the pandemic, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday. "The…
|As globalisation fractures, the West must champion internationalism in the face of China
|New Statesman
|Rather than a system based on the mutual impoverishment of workers, we must pursue one based on protection. It probes the same weaknesses in the international sphere. The fundamental alliance that has underwritten globalisation for the past 40 years…
|Brexit In The Coronavirus Era
|Seeking Alpha
|By Darren Williams Reaching a mutually beneficial Brexit deal has so far been beyond the reach of UK and European Union (EU) negotiators. Now that COVID-19 has struck, can they avoid a damaging split? COVID-19 has made the world a very different place…
|How India should respond to China’s aggression
|Australian Financial Review
|Opinion For things to stay the same, everything needs to change. Deaths at the Ladakh border may require the Modi government to rethink its path to self-reliance. Suman Bery and Alicia Garcia-Herrero The Indian government is under massive pressure to…
|Interview: COVID-19 speeds up digital transition of global trade
|shanghaisun.com
|BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges to global trade, but it also created opportunities for foreign trade companies to go digital, said Diane Wang, CEO of DHgate
|Qatar to play key role in global trade recovery,…
|Qatar Peninsula
|Qatar to play key role in global trade recovery, says WEF expert 05 Jul 2020 – 8:12 Dr Amitendu Palit, a sitting member of the WEF’s Global Future Council on Trade and Investment and a Senior Research Fellow and Research Lead at the National University…
|Trade the way forward for India and China
|Calcutta Telegraph
|Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a morale-boosting speech, told troops in Ladakh that India’s “enemies have seen your fire and fury” and took a swipe at China, declaring the “Age of Expansionism” over. He also warned that no-one should mistake…
|U.S. suits against China over COVID-19 flout both international and American laws
|Beijing Review
|People dine outside a restaurant in New York, the U.S., on June 22 (XINHUA) As of now, the U.S., unfortunately, is leading the world in novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections and fatalities, with its political, economic and social order…
|US sends 2 aircraft carriers to South China Sea…
|Deccan Herald
|Two US aircraft carriers sailed to the South China Sea on Saturday for what Navy officials described as a freedom-of-navigation operation while China’s military conducts exercises nearby. The carriers — the Ronald Reagan and the Nimitz — deployed "in…
|US sends aircraft carriers into South China Sea
|Chandigarh Tribune
|Washington, July 4 Two US aircraft carriers were conducting exercises in the disputed South China Sea on Saturday, the US navy said, as China also carried out military drills that have been criticised by the Pentagon and neighbouring states. China and…
|NASA Still Struggling With Agency-Wide Cybersecurity Program
|Bank Info Security
|IG Report Finds Agency's Infrastructure Remains Tempting Target for Hackers Prajeet Nair (@prajeetspeaks) • July 4, 2020 (Photo: Amir Aman via Flickr/CC) A recent Inspector General's report finds that NASA still struggles with implementing agency-wide…
|The Mooch’s leaked memo to Merrill — Boutique bank exits — Hackers target PE
|Business Insider
|Welcome to Wall Street Insider, where we take you behind the scenes of the finance team's biggest scoops and deep dives from the past week. If you aren't yet a subscriber to Wall Street Insider, you can sign up here. Dealmaking activity has fallen off…
