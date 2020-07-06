Silobreaker

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 06 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • COVID-19 surges in South Africa as measures go unheeded (Deutsche Welle)
  • China halts imports from two more Brazil meat plants amid Covid-19 concerns (The Straits Times All News)
  • Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: 756,644 passengers take domestic flights since restart (Al Arabiya)
  • Coronavirus pandemic may not have started in China, experts say (TheAge.com)
  • Former UN expert decries Spain’s ‘utterly inadequate’ social protection system (The Guardian)
  • France’s Macron revs up with new government ahead of 2022 (ABC News)
  • Global report: second local lockdown in Spain; second wave in Israel (The Guardian)
  • Government divisions add to corona-ravaged Sweden’s woes (Politico.eu)
  • India overtakes Russia to become third worst-hit country in the world (Livemint.com)
  • India overtakes Russia to become third worst-hit nation (Al Jazeera)
  • Infections at Austrian slaughterhouses (Deutsche Welle)
  • Italy’s Outdoor Summer Movies See Threat From Ailing Film Industry (New York Times)
  • Japan’s soccer league restarts after 4 months (News On Japan)
  • Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic (Beijing Review)
  • Russia’s tally reaches 6,81,251 (United News of India)
  • Spain imposes second local coronavirus lockdown in two days (TheAge.com)
  • Spain imposes second local lockdown (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • Spain puts 2nd region back in lockdown in 24 hours (EFE)
  • Spain’s young lose out again (Deutsche Welle)
  • Top five consumer behavior trends in UAE, Saudi post COVID-19 (Zawya.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson leads nationwide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversary (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson meets NHS heroes as one final clap is held for health workers on NHS’ 72nd birthday (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Covid 19 British PM Boris Johnson thanks nurse ‘Jenny from NZ’ (New Zealand Herald)
  • UK – The Scottish Government say “expectation” is 2021 exams will go ahead (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – UK Government ‘panic bought’ £13.4million worth of Roche’s coronavirus antibody tests (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Arizona protesters rally against covid-19 restrictions (Washington Post)
  • US – Coronavirus forces California winery owner, Maine resort general manager to navigate new travel restrictions (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Florida new focus as virus caseload surges (Australian Financial Review)
  • US – Massachusetts Moves Forward Reopening; RI Students Scramble (US News & World Report)
  • US – Miami-Dade mayor says protests could have caused virus spread as COVID-19 numbers continue rising in Florida (Global News Canada)
  • US – Mississippi House Speaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus (NewsMax.com)
  • US – Phase 3 of Massachusetts reopening starts Monday (Boston Herald)
  • US – Strip club employees, customers hit with coronavirus outbreak, Michigan officials say (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Texas woman gives birth to triplets after beating coronavirus during pregnancy (New York Daily News)
  • US – Texas, Florida Officials Say Their States’ Reopenings Contributed to COVID Spike (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank sees demand for digital services (Zawya.com)
  • Airbus CEO Urges Better EU Coordination on Restarting Air Travel (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Amazon, Flipkart help small businesses get ready for post-Covid-19 world (Business Standard India)
  • China’s migrant workers are ‘in a better place’ to secure jobs than fresh grads: Deutsche Bank (CNBC)
  • Dentsu Impact’s Amit Wadhwa on the relationship between brands and agencies during Covid-19 (Financial Express)
  • Deutsche Bank job cuts slowed by coronavirus (Financial Times – UK Homepage)
  • Deutsche Bank job cuts slowed by coronavirus https://t.co/YaNjVKFUOU (FT – Twitter)
  • Expedia’s Best Days Are Behind It (Seeking Alpha)
  • Fujitsu to halve office space in push for remote work amid pandemic (Japan Times)
  • Garmin and PhysioQ want your data for COVID-19 research (Manila Bulletin)
  • Goldman Sachs raises forecast of U.S. economy contraction to 4.6 pct in 2020 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Goldman Sachs sees US economy shrinking 4.6 percent in 2020 (Al Arabiya)
  • HDFC Bank rises on strong growth in loans, deposits (Reuters India)
  • How Facebook stresses out parents in the pandemic (Gulf News)
  • Hyundai to extend suspension of S. Korean plant in late July (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Japan’s Richest Person Sees Wealth Soar To $29 Billion As Shoppers Flock Back To Uniqlo (Forbes.com)
  • Latest face mask rules from Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more as supermarkets update guidelines (Liverpool Echo)
  • Lufthansa says 50pc of its fleet back in the air (Trade Arabia)
  • Maybank IB Research retains Buy on Magnum, Berjaya Toto (thestar.com.my)
  • Moody’s – GCC banks’ profits to slide on low oil prices and pandemic, while capital remains sound (Business Insider)
  • New luggage rules brought in for travellers by EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet2 and British Airways (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • Norwegian Air’s June traffic down 97% year/year ahead of restart (Reuters India)
  • POSCO again delays resumption of blast furnace amid virus (The Korea Times News)
  • Qantas announces flight sale with 350,000 fares slashed (Mail Online UK)
  • Qantas cabin crew are being recruited to work on Victoria’s botched hotel quarantine program (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • Rogers Communications spending $540K to support vulnerable Islanders during COVID-19 (CBC)
  • Samsung launches $3,049 AirDresser wardrobe that disinfects and dry cleans clothes between washes (Mail Online UK)
  • Searching for Lessons on Google: Brussels Edition (Bloomberg)
  • Tesla shines during the pandemic as other automakers struggle (Chicago Tribune)
  • UK close to US$625 million coronavirus vaccine deal with Sanofi, GSK (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Unilever Cikarang Cluster; Family Members Infected with COVID-19 (Tempo.co)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Coronavirus convalescent plasma treatment ‘appears to be safe’: FDA commissioner (FOXBusiness.com)
  • FDA chief refuses to back Trump’s vaccine prediction (BBC News – US & Canada)
  • Glaxosmithkline set to bag £500m UK deal for coronavirus vaccine (City A.M.)
  • Lobbying battle brewing over access to COVID-19 vaccine (The Hill – All Business & Lobbying)
  • Moderna has never sold a drug. Now it’s leading the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine. https://t.co/l9SKuwcNqv (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Remdesivir only for restricted emergency use on Covid-19 patients: Govt (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Researchers debate infecting people on purpose to test coronavirus vaccines (Chicago Tribune)
  • Sally Pipes: Coronavirus drug cost – Ignore critics. Here’s why the price is right (FOXNews.com)
  • TheEconomist – The big question—whether the immune response that the vaccine generates is enough to protect against covid-19—is as… https://t.co/UbevlFROAu (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • UK Government ‘panic bought’ £13.4million worth of Roche’s coronavirus antibody tests (Mail Online UK)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
2 Hizbul terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter test positive for COVID-19
Outlook India
Srinagar, Jul 5 (PTI) Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a foreigner, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir''s Kulgam district on Saturday have tested positive for COVID-19, police said. The samples of the…
Arizona protesters rally against covid-19 restrictions
Washington Post
As coronavirus cases continued to soar in Arizona, dozens of people gathered at a rally July 4 to protest restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.
Australian economy to shrink by 3% in 2020
9News.com.au
A report predicts the Australian economy will shrink by 3% this year following the coronavirus pandemic, with Victoria worst-hit.
Bank of Japan offers virtual tour as headquarters remains off limits amid pandemic
Japan Times
The popular in-person tour attracted 19,000 visitors last fiscal year, of which nearly 10 percent were overseas travelers.
Chicago violence spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hawaii News Now
Chicago is seeing a surge of gun violence as it also tries to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus bailouts can secure a better future – if policymakers can get their act together
South China Morning Post
Comment / Opinion There needs to be a consensus on what reforms should be and where new sources of economic growth are, and a better bridge between state capitalism and market capitalism. Countries must swim together or sink | Macroscope Anthony…
How the COVID-19 pandemic will leave more young people unemployed in Indonesia
indonesianews.net
How the COVID-19 pandemic will leave more young people unemployed in Indonesia Jakarta Post
Miami-Dade mayor says protests could have caused virus spread as COVID-19 numbers continue rising in Florida
Global News Canada
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez said on the July 5 “Face the Nation” episode that residents had relaxed their social-distancing practices in late May and early June, and added that protests contributed to the spread of the coronavirus, as…
Pandemic described as a ‘sledgehammer hit’ to the economy
9News.com.au
A new report warns the economy will shrink 3 per cent this year.
See protest at Gov. Newsom’s home about coronavirus conditions in state prisons
Sacramento Bee
By Protesters gathered outside of Gov. Gavin Newsom's home in Fair Oaks on Sunday, July 5, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in the prison system, causing many prisoners and their families to worry about their safety while incarcerated. Real-time updates…
Geopolitical Impact
Can India wean off its economic reliance on China?
Deutsche Welle
The recent border skirmish between the two Asian giants, the deadliest in decades, over the disputed border in the Himalayas could lead to an economic fallout and more protectionist tendencies in India, experts say. The recent clashes between Chinese…
China lags targets for U.S. goods purchases under trade deal – WSJ
Seeking Alpha
The economic wallop caused by the COVID-19 pandemic raises doubts about whether China will be able to buy the U.S. goods it committed to under the phase one trade deal with the U.S. Energy purchases were hurt the most. The latest data on U.S. exports…
China passes security law on Hong Kong
Borneo Post Online
Fundamental outlook China passed the security law on Hong Kong and the new constitution aims at prohibiting secession, subversion of state power, terrorism activities, and foreign interference. The US government has begun to eliminate the special…
Hidden economic trend line shattering global trade system
Asia Times Online
Former US treasury secretary Lawrence Summers recently conceded : “In general, economic thinking has privileged efficiency over resilience, and it has been insufficiently concerned with the big downsides of efficiency.” Policy across the globe is…
India exporting tea to China and Iran despite covid, border standoff
Economic Times
KOLKATA: Indian tea exports to China and Iran have taken off despite the economic uncertainty due to Covid-19 and the standoff between India and China on border issues. Chinese importers are giving good prices for Indian black tea and shipments to…
India hits Chinese industry hard … Ladakh standoff becoming expensive for China
News24online
Beijing: India’s move to curb trade dependency on China has hit Chinese industry hard. These days there is an outcry in China’s industry. The country’s foreign trade has taken a huge beating due to Indian actions. First, the coronavirus epidemic made…
Rare US dual aircraft carrier drills in South China Sea ‘a show’ for allies
Global Times
The guided-missile frigate Hengyang (Hull 568) and the guided-missile destroyer Wuhan (Hull 169) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam alongside with each other during a maritime maneuver…
Rising tensions add doubts over future of India’s ambitious solar targets
Abu Dhabi National
New Delhi is considering fresh tariffs on China, which provides 80% of the country’s solar panel imports July 6, 2020 July 6, 2020 India's power developers are bracing for a projected increase in solar panel costs as South Asia’s largest economy plans…
U.S. operations in the South China Sea show that Washington is ‘not backing down,’ expert says
CNBC
The United States' exercises are "definitely" a message to the region, said Gregory Poling of the CSIS. He also said U.S. allies are "very nervous" because China has been "pushing on all fronts" over the past few months. Both China and the U.S….
University of British Columbia lists Taiwan as province of China
Taiwan News Online
(UBC annual report screengrab) (UBC annual report screengrab) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has lodged a protest with the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada over its labeling of Taiwan as a part of China. In…
Cybersecurity Impact
Cybersecurity software sales and training in a no-touch world
Help Net Security – News
The pandemic has led to an outbreak of cybercriminal activity focused on remote workers and enterprises that needed to quickly migrate to the cloud to maintain business continuity. More than 3,100 phishing and counterfeit websites were created…
Foreign cyber criminals take aim at Americans working from home
The Hill
Federal officials and experts are warning that foreign cyber criminals are targeting U.S. businesses and Americans who are working from home on less-secure networks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of Americans have shifted to working at home…
How Cyberinsurance Is Responding to Ransomware: An Interview with Ken Suh, Mark Singer, and Marcello Antonucci
Office of Inadequate Security
Daniel Solove writes: Ransomware has long been a scourge, and it has been growing into a pandemic with no signs of slowing…
INSIGHT: Business Email Compromise—Who Bears the Loss?
Bloomberg Law
Business email compromise scams have expanded in sophistication and scale, and fraudsters have stepped up efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Debevoise & Plimpton attorneys discuss the emerging legal standard in disputes between buyers and sellers…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity software sales and training in a no-touch world The pandemic has led to an outbreak of cybercriminal… https://t.co/I2UcG5gHNw
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybersecurity software sales and training in a no-touch world The pandemic has led to an outbreak of cybercriminal activity focused on remote workers and enterprises that needed to quickly migrate to the cloud to maintain business continuity. More…
InfoSecHotSpot – Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19 Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then… https://t.co/CaG4RN6RO2
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19 Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19 l33tdawg Mon, 07/06/2020 – 01:03 https://bit.ly/2O0MVGd
JAMESWT_MHT – RT @ShadowChasing1: Today our researchers has found maybe #PatchWork or #WhiteCompany #APT new cyber attack to Pakistan
ITW:16c01b13998e96f…
JAMESWT_MHT – Twitter
RT @ShadowChasing1: Today our researchers has found maybe #PatchWork or #WhiteCompany #APT new cyber attack to Pakistan
ITW:16c01b13998e96f27bd9e3aa795da875
filename:Covid19_Guidelines.doc
topic:Covid19 Guidelines…
Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19
HITBSecNews
Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19 l33tdawg Mon, 07/06/2020 – 01:03
cybersecboardrm – How to vaccinate your organization against a cyber pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/HoYrCyM5Qi
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
How to vaccinate your organization against a cyber pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/vaccinate-organization-cyberattack-pandemic
cybersecboardrm – What healthcare IoT cyber security learned from the first wave #InternetOfThings #health #healthcare https://t.co/eHOSbnZ9GP
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
COVID-19: What healthcare IoT cyber security learned from the first wave #InternetOfThings #health #healthcare https://www.iot-now.com/2020/07/06/103739-covid-19-what-healthcare-iot-cyber-security-learned-from-the-first-wave/

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

