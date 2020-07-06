COVID-19 Alert – 06 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|2 Hizbul terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter test positive for COVID-19
|Outlook India
|Srinagar, Jul 5 (PTI) Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a foreigner, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir''s Kulgam district on Saturday have tested positive for COVID-19, police said. The samples of the…
|Arizona protesters rally against covid-19 restrictions
|Washington Post
|As coronavirus cases continued to soar in Arizona, dozens of people gathered at a rally July 4 to protest restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.
|Australian economy to shrink by 3% in 2020
|9News.com.au
|A report predicts the Australian economy will shrink by 3% this year following the coronavirus pandemic, with Victoria worst-hit.
|Bank of Japan offers virtual tour as headquarters remains off limits amid pandemic
|Japan Times
|The popular in-person tour attracted 19,000 visitors last fiscal year, of which nearly 10 percent were overseas travelers.
|Chicago violence spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic
|Hawaii News Now
|Chicago is seeing a surge of gun violence as it also tries to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
|Coronavirus bailouts can secure a better future – if policymakers can get their act together
|South China Morning Post
|Comment / Opinion There needs to be a consensus on what reforms should be and where new sources of economic growth are, and a better bridge between state capitalism and market capitalism. Countries must swim together or sink | Macroscope Anthony…
|How the COVID-19 pandemic will leave more young people unemployed in Indonesia
|indonesianews.net
|How the COVID-19 pandemic will leave more young people unemployed in Indonesia Jakarta Post
|Miami-Dade mayor says protests could have caused virus spread as COVID-19 numbers continue rising in Florida
|Global News Canada
|Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez said on the July 5 “Face the Nation” episode that residents had relaxed their social-distancing practices in late May and early June, and added that protests contributed to the spread of the coronavirus, as…
|Pandemic described as a ‘sledgehammer hit’ to the economy
|9News.com.au
|A new report warns the economy will shrink 3 per cent this year.
|See protest at Gov. Newsom’s home about coronavirus conditions in state prisons
|Sacramento Bee
|By Protesters gathered outside of Gov. Gavin Newsom's home in Fair Oaks on Sunday, July 5, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in the prison system, causing many prisoners and their families to worry about their safety while incarcerated. Real-time updates…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Can India wean off its economic reliance on China?
|Deutsche Welle
|The recent border skirmish between the two Asian giants, the deadliest in decades, over the disputed border in the Himalayas could lead to an economic fallout and more protectionist tendencies in India, experts say. The recent clashes between Chinese…
|China lags targets for U.S. goods purchases under trade deal – WSJ
|Seeking Alpha
|The economic wallop caused by the COVID-19 pandemic raises doubts about whether China will be able to buy the U.S. goods it committed to under the phase one trade deal with the U.S. Energy purchases were hurt the most. The latest data on U.S. exports…
|China passes security law on Hong Kong
|Borneo Post Online
|Fundamental outlook China passed the security law on Hong Kong and the new constitution aims at prohibiting secession, subversion of state power, terrorism activities, and foreign interference. The US government has begun to eliminate the special…
|Hidden economic trend line shattering global trade system
|Asia Times Online
|Former US treasury secretary Lawrence Summers recently conceded : “In general, economic thinking has privileged efficiency over resilience, and it has been insufficiently concerned with the big downsides of efficiency.” Policy across the globe is…
|India exporting tea to China and Iran despite covid, border standoff
|Economic Times
|KOLKATA: Indian tea exports to China and Iran have taken off despite the economic uncertainty due to Covid-19 and the standoff between India and China on border issues. Chinese importers are giving good prices for Indian black tea and shipments to…
|India hits Chinese industry hard … Ladakh standoff becoming expensive for China
|News24online
|Beijing: India’s move to curb trade dependency on China has hit Chinese industry hard. These days there is an outcry in China’s industry. The country’s foreign trade has taken a huge beating due to Indian actions. First, the coronavirus epidemic made…
|Rare US dual aircraft carrier drills in South China Sea ‘a show’ for allies
|Global Times
|The guided-missile frigate Hengyang (Hull 568) and the guided-missile destroyer Wuhan (Hull 169) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam alongside with each other during a maritime maneuver…
|Rising tensions add doubts over future of India’s ambitious solar targets
|Abu Dhabi National
|New Delhi is considering fresh tariffs on China, which provides 80% of the country’s solar panel imports July 6, 2020 July 6, 2020 India's power developers are bracing for a projected increase in solar panel costs as South Asia’s largest economy plans…
|U.S. operations in the South China Sea show that Washington is ‘not backing down,’ expert says
|CNBC
|The United States' exercises are "definitely" a message to the region, said Gregory Poling of the CSIS. He also said U.S. allies are "very nervous" because China has been "pushing on all fronts" over the past few months. Both China and the U.S….
|University of British Columbia lists Taiwan as province of China
|Taiwan News Online
|(UBC annual report screengrab) (UBC annual report screengrab) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has lodged a protest with the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada over its labeling of Taiwan as a part of China. In…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Cybersecurity software sales and training in a no-touch world
|Help Net Security – News
|The pandemic has led to an outbreak of cybercriminal activity focused on remote workers and enterprises that needed to quickly migrate to the cloud to maintain business continuity. More than 3,100 phishing and counterfeit websites were created…
|Foreign cyber criminals take aim at Americans working from home
|The Hill
|Federal officials and experts are warning that foreign cyber criminals are targeting U.S. businesses and Americans who are working from home on less-secure networks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of Americans have shifted to working at home…
|How Cyberinsurance Is Responding to Ransomware: An Interview with Ken Suh, Mark Singer, and Marcello Antonucci
|Office of Inadequate Security
|Daniel Solove writes: Ransomware has long been a scourge, and it has been growing into a pandemic with no signs of slowing…
|INSIGHT: Business Email Compromise—Who Bears the Loss?
|Bloomberg Law
|Business email compromise scams have expanded in sophistication and scale, and fraudsters have stepped up efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Debevoise & Plimpton attorneys discuss the emerging legal standard in disputes between buyers and sellers…
|Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19
|HITBSecNews
|Schools already struggled with cybersecurity. Then came COVID-19 l33tdawg Mon, 07/06/2020 – 01:03
