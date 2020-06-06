COVID-19 Alert – 06 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|B.C. adds 43,000 jobs in May, though unemployment remains high
|VancouverSun.com
|After two months of severe employment losses, B.C. added 43,000 jobs in May, as COVID-19 restrictions began to lift and some businesses reopened, Statistics Canada said Friday….
|Central banks’ response to Covid-19 in advanced economies
|Bank for International Settlements
|Key takeaways Central banks in advanced economies reacted swiftly and forcefully to the Covid-19 pandemic, deploying the full range of crisis tools within weeks. The initial response focused primarily on easing financial stress and ensuring a smooth…
|ECB increases bond-buying program to prop up economy following Covid-19 pandemic
|France24
|The European Central Bank is boosting its support for the economies that were devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, increasing its bond-buying program by 600 billion euros, while the French government is following the same steps, including…
|Economy unexpectedly gains 2.5M jobs as economy reopens businesses closed by coronavirus pandemic
|USA Today
|COVID-19: Economy loses million more jobs amid pandemic News Sports Entertainment Life Money Tech Travel Opinion Thes economy unexpectedly gained 2.5 million jobs in May and unemployment fell to 13.3% from 14.7% as Americans returned to work as states began…
|India’s sacred river breathes again as pollution drops with Covid-19 lockdown measures
|France24
|As a consequence of the lockdown measures put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, rivers in India are clean again, with fishing swimming in… as it did 50 years ago. Industries who threw pollution in rivers had to slow down their activities…
|On the streets of New York City, pandemic and protest collide
|WA Today
|The same New Yorkers who days ago were shut up in their apartments to prevent the coronavirus spread, swarmed into streets, lit with outrage for racism in America.
|Protests could trigger second wave of COVID-19
|9News.com.au
|Dr Tony Bartone from the Australian Medical Association has warned major protests could result in a second wave of coronavirus, taking Australia back to square one.
|Singapore plans wearable virus contact-tracing device for all
|The Independent – Asia
|City-state has one of the highest Covid-19 caseloads in Asia
|The protests may have ended the coronavirus lockdowns permanently
|Business Insider
|Protests against racism and police brutality continue to happen daily, often in cities that are still under some form of coronavirus-related restrictions . COVID-19 is less transmissible in outdoor spaces and warm weather, but the CDC's director…
|Video: Unemployment claims dip below two million for first time since pandemic began
|Mail Online UK
|MOST RECENT Video: Employment figures unexpectedly rise by 2.5 million in May as jobless rate declines to a still-high 13.3% – after economists predicted it would reach 20% The number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits fell below 2…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Exiled Colombians tell their stories in hopes of ‘humanizing’ decades of armed conflicts and bringing peace
|Toronto Star Online
|This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
|Malaysia says tech firms, hit by pandemic and trade war, keen to move to country
|Today Online
|KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 – Malaysia said on Friday it had a pipeline of investment projects worth about $13 billion and that many local and foreign electrical and electronics (E&E) firms were looking to relocate their businesses to the country to diversify…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|How to dodge cybercriminals & hackers during the COVID-19 pandemic
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|The price tag is high, according to research group Cybersecurity Ventures, which predicts that cybercrime will cost the global economy $6 trillion annually by 2021, up from $3 trillion in 2015. It’s a growing threat that was addressed at the World…
|InfoSecHotSpot – From coronavirus to cyber security: The wisdoms of dealing with pandemics I n the span of a few months, the coronav… https://t.co/0UdFvpGaq2
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|From coronavirus to cyber security: The wisdoms of dealing with pandemics I n the span of a few months, the coronavirus has reached every country, every community and every neighbourhood. No nation is spared. Economy grinds to a halt. Millions have…
|Stepping Up Cybersecurity During The Pandemic
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|This file photo shows Myanmar youths browsing their Facebook page at an internet shop in Yangon. (AFP Photo) While ASEAN is increasingly coordinating its efforts to reinforce regional cybersecurity, more needs to be done to address the constantly…
|Tribal Governments Advocate for Cybersecurity Funding in Next COVID-19 Package
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|Tribal governments have joined state and local governments in their request to include funding for cybersecurity in the next COVID-19 relief package. As the pandemic has forced tribal governments to move their governmental services online, the need…
|UAE authorities tackle rising cybercrime during COVID-19 pandemic
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|In April, the UAE launched its first national fraud awareness campaign , in light of increased use of digital banking services during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wider phone fraud and digital-scam arena of late, some residents have also fallen prey…
