Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 06 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘Even darkness must pass’: Ireland to reopen shops and people can have visitors in their homes (Sky News Latest)
  • Coronavirus ‘under control’ in France, which won’t impose new lockdown even if second wave strikes (Telegraph)
  • India overtakes Italy’s coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms (NationalPost.com)
  • Iran records surge in Covid-19, raising fears of a second wave (Irish Times)
  • Ireland hopes to restart international travel later in the summer (NationalPost.com)
  • Japan preparing for second wave (News On Japan)
  • Pakistan shuts shops and markets to check COVID-19 (The Gulf Today)
  • Quarter of Venice is flooded just two days after Italy reopened to tourists (Mail Online UK)
  • Spain’s Prado reopens its doors (Financial Times – US homepage)
  • UK – Letters: Scottish Government must take responsibility for what has gone wrong (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – Martin Rowson on the UK government’s face mask policy – cartoon (The Guardian)
  • UK – UK Government to tackle structural inequalities affecting Covid-19 deaths (Belfast Telegraph)
  • UK – UK Government’s Proposed 14-Day Quarantine Rule Widely Panned By Airlines, Tories, Business Groups (International Business Times)
  • US – “Seeding Event” For Fresh COVID-19 Explosion: CDC Chief Urges Protesters To Get Tested (Zero Hedge)
  • US – Bars, gyms, casinos and more can begin reopening in California next week (Sacramento Bee)
  • US – California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12 (NationalPost.com)
  • US – California to let gyms, bars, day camps reopen next week (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Coronavirus in Colorado, June 5: A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 (Denver Post)
  • US – Employment numbers improve for Hawaii, nation as businesses reopen (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
  • US – Some people are engaging in ‘high-risk’ practices in misguided effort to combat coronavirus, CDC says (Boston Globe)
  • US – Why the Trump administration is still garnishing wages during the pandemic (Washington Post)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • WSJ – The French soccer league canceled its season. Yet nearly every other league in Europe is restarting play. Their com… https://t.co/g2EOdsuIEc (WSJ – Twitter)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 19 PANDEMIC TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT UBI BANCA’S SITUATION OR INTESA ITSELF AND EXCHANGE OFFER FOR UBI (Sharenet)
  • AbbVie, Harbour BioMed, Utrecht University & Er… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • AirAsia to lay off Pinoy workers (Manila Times)
  • All the safety rules for Jet2, Ryanair and easyJet passengers with flights set to resume (Manchester Evening News)
  • AngloGold lowers Q1 adjusted EBITDA to $434M (Seeking Alpha)
  • Apple reportedly offers coronavirus tests to returning employees (New York Post)
  • Apple supplier suggests iPhone 12 will be delayed at least a month (Mail Online UK)
  • AstraZeneca Cancer Drug Shows Early Signs of Promise in Covid-19 (Bloomberg Law)
  • AstraZeneca now has capacity to make 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine (CNN)
  • Banking correspondent channel was a big support during SBI Chief (Hindu Business Line)
  • Bombardier cutting 2,500 jobs as business jet demand falls due to pandemic (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Broadcom Hints at iPhone Delay (Nasdaq)
  • Coronavirus impact: Bombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as COVID-19 hurts sales (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Exports last month likely stayed in red, ANZ says (Taipei Times Online)
  • Honda to launch online dealership (Manila Bulletin)
  • How prepared is State Bank of India to counter COVID-19 impact (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Huawei’s new phone screens coronavirus symptom with temperature sensor (FOXBusiness.com)
  • IKEA store to reopen on June 8, but for fewer hours (The Hindu)
  • Ikea to reopen store in Hyderabad from June 8 (Outlook India)
  • Inside the post-pandemic Qantas lounge as airline makes widespread changes to combat coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • L&T, SBI cautious on recovery (Livemint.com)
  • Life Healthcare group in E Cape under fire for alleged staff mistreatment, ‘denying access’ to MPs (News24)
  • Net-zero by 2050: Diageo, H&M and Rolls-Royce join drive to avert climate catastrophe (Fortune)
  • Pandemic after-effect: Sam Mendes calls out Netflix, Amazon for making millions (IANS Live)
  • Petrobras posts record fuel exports despite (IANS Live)
  • Petrobras posts record fuel exports in May despite crisis (EFE)
  • Slack strengthens partnership with Amazon (msn.co.in)
  • Sun Pharma starts trial on plant based dengue drug candidate for Covid-19 (Business Standard India)
  • Taylor Wimpey gears up for work to return to Scottish housebuilding sites (The Scotsman)
  • Toyota relocates employees to low-cost rental offices as coronavirus hits business (Business Today India)
  • US says 2 million doses ‘ready to go’; AstraZeneca aims to release vaccine in Sept (Business Today India)
  • Vodacom partners with Wits to ensure continued online learning (IOL)
  • Volkswagen resumes deliveries of its Golf 8 after software glitch (Reuters: Business News)
  • Wallet lost at Walmart returned with more than $5,000 still inside (UPI)
  • Why Google and Apple Stores Had a Covid-19 App With Ads (WSJ.com US Business)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
B.C. adds 43,000 jobs in May, though unemployment remains high
VancouverSun.com
After two months of severe employment losses, B.C. added 43,000 jobs in May, as COVID-19 restrictions began to lift and some businesses reopened, Statistics Canada said Friday….
Central banks’ response to Covid-19 in advanced economies
Bank for International Settlements
Key takeaways Central banks in advanced economies reacted swiftly and forcefully to the Covid-19 pandemic, deploying the full range of crisis tools within weeks. The initial response focused primarily on easing financial stress and ensuring a smooth…
ECB increases bond-buying program to prop up economy following Covid-19 pandemic
France24
The European Central Bank is boosting its support for the economies that were devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, increasing its bond-buying program by 600 billion euros, while the French government is following the same steps, including…
Economy unexpectedly gains 2.5M jobs as economy reopens businesses closed by coronavirus pandemic
USA Today
COVID-19: Economy loses million more jobs amid pandemic News Sports Entertainment Life Money Tech Travel Opinion Thes economy unexpectedly gained 2.5 million jobs in May and unemployment fell to 13.3% from 14.7% as Americans returned to work as states began…
India’s sacred river breathes again as pollution drops with Covid-19 lockdown measures
France24
As a consequence of the lockdown measures put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, rivers in India are clean again, with fishing swimming in… as it did 50 years ago. Industries who threw pollution in rivers had to slow down their activities…
On the streets of New York City, pandemic and protest collide
WA Today
The same New Yorkers who days ago were shut up in their apartments to prevent the coronavirus spread, swarmed into streets, lit with outrage for racism in America.
Protests could trigger second wave of COVID-19
9News.com.au
Dr Tony Bartone from the Australian Medical Association has warned major protests could result in a second wave of coronavirus, taking Australia back to square one.
Singapore plans wearable virus contact-tracing device for all
The Independent – Asia
City-state has one of the highest Covid-19 caseloads in Asia
The protests may have ended the coronavirus lockdowns permanently
Business Insider
Protests against racism and police brutality continue to happen daily, often in cities that are still under some form of coronavirus-related restrictions .  COVID-19 is less transmissible in outdoor spaces and warm weather, but the CDC's director…
Video: Unemployment claims dip below two million for first time since pandemic began
Mail Online UK
MOST RECENT Video: Employment figures unexpectedly rise by 2.5 million in May as jobless rate declines to a still-high 13.3% – after economists predicted it would reach 20% The number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits fell below 2…
Geopolitical Impact
Exiled Colombians tell their stories in hopes of ‘humanizing’ decades of armed conflicts and bringing peace
Toronto Star Online
This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
Malaysia says tech firms, hit by pandemic and trade war, keen to move to country
Today Online
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 – Malaysia said on Friday it had a pipeline of investment projects worth about $13 billion and that many local and foreign electrical and electronics (E&E) firms were looking to relocate their businesses to the country to diversify…
Cybersecurity Impact
How to dodge cybercriminals & hackers during the COVID-19 pandemic
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
The price tag is high, according to research group Cybersecurity Ventures, which predicts that cybercrime will cost the global economy $6 trillion annually by 2021, up from $3 trillion in 2015. It’s a growing threat that was addressed at the World…
InfoSecHotSpot – From coronavirus to cyber security: The wisdoms of dealing with pandemics I n the span of a few months, the coronav… https://t.co/0UdFvpGaq2
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
From coronavirus to cyber security: The wisdoms of dealing with pandemics I n the span of a few months, the coronavirus has reached every country, every community and every neighbourhood. No nation is spared. Economy grinds to a halt. Millions have…
Stepping Up Cybersecurity During The Pandemic
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
This file photo shows Myanmar youths browsing their Facebook page at an internet shop in Yangon. (AFP Photo) While ASEAN is increasingly coordinating its efforts to reinforce regional cybersecurity, more needs to be done to address the constantly…
Tribal Governments Advocate for Cybersecurity Funding in Next COVID-19 Package
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
Tribal governments have joined state and local governments in their request to include funding for cybersecurity in the next COVID-19 relief package. As the pandemic has forced tribal governments to move their governmental services online, the need…
UAE authorities tackle rising cybercrime during COVID-19 pandemic
CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
In April, the UAE launched its first national fraud awareness campaign , in light of increased use of digital banking services during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wider phone fraud and digital-scam arena of late, some residents have also fallen prey…

