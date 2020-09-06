Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 06 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Australia’s Covid-19 epicentre extends hard lockdown, gradual easing through November (Times Live South Africa)
  • China requires US passengers provide negative COVID-19 test results (Al Arabiya)
  • Coronavirus update India could overtake Brazil, become second most-affected country within next 24 hours (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Futsal facilities in Singapore hit hard during pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Germany gives India millions in aid, thousands of testing kits (Deutsche Welle)
  • Grandeur or grandstanding: what is Emmanuel Macron up to in the Middle East? (Telegraph)
  • India, China Agree to Ease Tension on Border (Pekingpress.com)
  • Iran schools reopen: Government seeks to reassure concerned parents (Al Jazeera)
  • Italy’s Conte ‘Confident’ That Autumn Lockdown Won’t Be Needed (Bloomberg)
  • Madeleine McCann suspect Christian B investigated over child sex abuse claim in Portugal (Telegraph)
  • Man extradited from Spain to face NI court (BBC)
  • Mexico says 122,765 extra people have died during pandemic (TheAge.com)
  • New Zealand has 1st virus death in 3 months (The Korea Times News)
  • News Premium Fermanagh man who was fined for socialising after trip to Spain says he ‘shouldn’t have broken coronavirus rules’ (Belfast Telegraph)
  • Over 209,100 remain under supervision over coronavirus in Russia (Itar Tass)
  • Switzerland is everywhere in space research (Swiss Info)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 6 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson condemns Extinction Rebellion’s newspaper protests as ‘completely unacceptable’ (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s chief negotiator warns EU that Britain will not become a ‘client state’ of Brussels (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Civil servants are ‘making a mockery’ of Boris Johnson’s push to get people back to offices, MPs say (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Desperate Boris Johnson to step up personal attacks on Keir Starmer (The Guardian)
  • UK – The Observer view on Boris Johnson’s disastrous path to a Covid-19 Brexit (The Guardian)
  • US – COVID-19 at 6 Months – a look at how North Texas handled the coronavirus pandemic (Dallas Morning News)
  • US – Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what’s happening this Labor Day weekend in the Chicago area with COVID-19 (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Massachusetts coronavirus positive test rate hits new low of 0.8% (Boston Herald)
  • US – Nebraska hospitals have taken big financial hit during the pandemic, group says (Omaha World-Herald)
  • US – Outbreak linked to Maine wedding; Wisconsin students quarantine (UPI)
  • US – Trump administration insists politics won’t play into coronavirus vaccine timeline (ABC News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 90% Of China’s Sinovac Employees, Families Took Coronavirus Vaccine – CEO (News18.com)
  • Al Wahda IKEA now has an opening date (Abu Dhabi World Online)
  • Amazon Has a Growth Problem: Buy if ‘Good’ Is Good Enough for You (Nasdaq)
  • Arla Foods rises 34% in profit (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Bankers to write Tata Steel bailout plans (Telegraph)
  • COVID-19 Update: 164 new cases | One million tests completed in Alberta | Fines for WestJet passengers that refused to wear masks (CalgaryHerald.com)
  • Campbell Soup’s sales have surged during the pandemic, but it still needs to prove it can use the crisis to spark a… https://t.co/9uV5BL62d0 (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Cemex stands firm amid pandemic (Philippines Daily Tribune)
  • Children of the Dawn to give orphans a better tomorrow with the help of Hisense (Bedfordview Edenvale News)
  • China’s CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Chinese tech giant Tencent backed AI startup SenSat in a $10 million funding round after seeing this pitch deck (Business Insider)
  • Cinemas are not in competition with Netflix, says MAF Entertainments CEO (Arabian Business)
  • Comment: ‘I complained about rude Sainsbury’s driver and it blocked my account’ (Telegraph)
  • Covid-19 restrictions boost India’s online pharmacy sector (Abu Dhabi National)
  • EDITORIAL – Regulating Netflix (Philippine Star)
  • FTAs to help Philippines recover from health crisis – HSBC (Philippine Star)
  • First Abu Dhabi Bank wants to restart talks to buy Bank Audis Egypt unit, say sources (Reuters UK)
  • For this election, at least Facebook is admitting it has a problem (Washington Post)
  • Govt to ensure Petronas able to return to profitability — Zafrul (Bernama)
  • Macy’s is inching back to normalcy with demand (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • PC’s have become more important, we are not done innovating: Intel India MD (Indian Express)
  • People Are Raving Over Apple Singapore’s Floating Store (MoneyDigest.sg)
  • Samsung joins hands with furniture maker Hanssem to expand biz opportunities (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Starhub, M1 fined over broadband service disruptions during COVID-19 circuit breaker (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Tata Motors MD calls for collaboration among stakeholders amid (Outlook India)
  • Tesco customers complain after their bills were rounded up without being asked (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Test Drives Volkswagen’s New Electric Car: Report (NDTV)
  • The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class – Automotive luxury experienced in a completely new way (bizbahrain)
  • The utterly bizarre moment ‘road war’ erupts on quiet street as van and BMW drivers engage in strange reverse tug-of-war (Manchester Evening News)
  • Vodafone launches ‘social Wi-Fi solution’ for businesses to transform customer experience (Gulf Times)
  • Volkswagen’s Labour Chief Rules Out Four-Day Week To Save Jobs (NDTV)
  • eBay turns 25 as a survivor (Philippines Daily Tribune)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • As vaccinations plummet during pandemic, parents urged to take action (Las Vegas Review Journal)
  • Got $3,000? These 4 Emerging Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Look Like a Bargain (Nasdaq)
  • If You Invested $10,000 in Moderna During the Coronavirus Market Crash, This Is (Nasdaq)
  • Kamala Harris says she would not trust Trump’s word alone on a coronavirus vaccine (The Independent)
  • Kamala Harris says she would not trust the president alone on a coronavirus vaccine (Mail Online UK)
  • Leading US drugmakers will sign a pact to produce a safe coronavirus vaccine amid concerns about shots being rushed to market before the presidential election (Clusterstock)
  • Race for Coronavirus Vaccine Pits Spy Against Spy (New York Times)
  • The top companies working on a Covid-19 vaccine are planning to issue a statement reassuring the public that the ra… https://t.co/ABviRJa8Ym (WSJ – Twitter)
  • US surgeon general tells states to be ready for Covid-19 vaccine by November ‘just in case’ (CNN)
  • Which Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates Are The Furthest Along? (International Business Times)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Anti-mask activists protest coronavirus safety measures in Rome
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
Hundreds of anti-vaccine activists and conspiracy theorists have gathered in Rome to protest against coronavirus safety measures.
Canada’s pandemic homelessness has campers, neighbours and politicians at loggerheads in Victoria, B.C.
Toronto Star Online
This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
Department of Health launches Covid-19 contact tracing app
South Coast Sun
Home / National News / The Health Department has launched a new mobile application – Covid Alert SA – to strengthen South Africa’s digital contact tracing efforts. 5 mins ago 1 minute read
Hundreds at anti-mask coronavirus protest
BBC
Several hundred people have joined a protest in Sheffield against measures brought in to tackle coronavirus, including the wearing of masks. Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, spoke at the event in the Peace Gardens. It…
Massive revival project just to keep economy afloat…
Deccan Herald
The coronavirus has shrunk everything in its way, including economies. The Indian economy is no exception. While experts are debating the decimals and comparative indices, the common man on the street seems to be smart enough to know that something…
Protest against Coronavirus restrictions in Edinburgh
Europa Press
Scotland, Edinburgh: Protesters hold placards as they take part ina protest outside the Scottish Parliament against the Coronavirus restrictions and lockdown. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN Lugar: Edinburgh Firma: Andrew…
The risk of a face-to-face economy
Cebu Daily News
By: Antoinette R. Raquiza - @inquirerdotnet – Inquirer.net | September 06,2020 – 09:00 AM The call for the speedy reopening of the economy is gaining ground as the Philippines sinks into the worst recession in three decades. As early as July, in fact,…
US federal debt to be larger than size of economy in 2021
Times of Oman
Washington: Driven by the massive fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, US federal debt is projected to exceed the size of the economy for the fiscal year 2021, the highest level since World War II, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said. In…
Why Saving The Economy Or Tackling The Pandemic Is A False Dilemma
Forbes.com
An article in Foreign Policy, “ The great pause was an economic revolution ” ( summary ), touches on an issue I’ve discussed recently : the false dichotomy between the need to restrict the spread of the pandemic and that of keeping the economy going….
Women’s pandemic unemployment vastly outpaces men’s
Dallas Morning News
For the past 10 years, annual unemployment for women 18 and over has been consistently lower than men’s. Then came the pandemic. Not only has unemployment skyrocketed, a notable divergence of rates for women and men has appeared and is becoming a…
Geopolitical Impact
China’s AC Exports to Brazil and India Impeded
JARN
Brazil and India are located in tropical zones with scorching climates and also have large populations, making them big potential air conditioner markets. In recent years, these two countries have been major air conditioner export destination markets…
Photos from 10 countries around the world show why most Americans say they are ’embarrassed’ by the US coronavirus response
Yahoo! Canada
View photos Countries like China and New Zealand have learned how to dance effectively with the coronavirus, minimizing and controlling their outbreaks. But the US has not, and still carries the unenviable distinction of tallying the most confirmed…
The Observer view on Boris Johnson’s disastrous path to a Covid-19 Brexit
The Guardian
After a botched response to the pandemic, No 10 is now poised to sever EU trading ties and split the union C ovid-19 has pushed the economy into the worst recession on record. GDP fell by a fifth in the three months to June, the biggest quarterly drop…
World should follow India in fighting against China, says Tiananmen Student Leader Zhou Fengsuo
zeenews.com
Lauding the steps taken by India to counter China's expansionist policies, Zhou Fengsuo, co-founder and President of Humanitarian China and Tiananmen Student Leader asked other countries to follow India in tackling China. Speaking to a webinar titled…
Cybersecurity Impact
‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic
CNBC
The cybersecurity industry was facing a talent shortage prior to Covid-19. As companies shifted to remote work, some cyber professionals were re-assigned to other tasks, including IT support. Nearly half a million workers are needed in cybersecurity…
InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/5Dpb9yEnYx
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/P7RDF1kEbT
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/XwVfHISmAu
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/cZ5YaFvtOd
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/m0zODRht0h
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/sM08jEvfDo
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
InfoSecHotSpot – ‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The In… https://t.co/wg0xFvzm3O
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic The Information Systems Security Association found a 63% increase in cyberattacks related to the pandemic, calling Covid a…
Ransomware Attacks During COVID-19
DataBreaches.net
Michael Buchanan and Andrew Willinger of Patterson Belknap have a post about ransomware attacks on entities involved in COVID-19 research or work on vaccines for it. In their piece, they point to a number of attacks that have been previously covered…
State: Cybercrime on the rise during pandemic, caution urged
The Washington Times stories: News
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – State securities officials say cybercrime including email attacks are on the rise during the pandemic, and they're warning people to be careful online. A statement from the Alabama Securities Commission says social…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 06 September 2020

    Cyber Alert: sureshdr - @bigpaymeapp you have serious data leakage issue. How come contact details are being revealed to third party whose then launching...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 05 September 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 05 September 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 05 September 2020

    Cyber Alert: US cell carrier Assist Wireless exposed thousands of customer IDs...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch