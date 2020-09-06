COVID-19 Alert – 06 September 2020
|Anti-mask activists protest coronavirus safety measures in Rome
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|Hundreds of anti-vaccine activists and conspiracy theorists have gathered in Rome to protest against coronavirus safety measures.
|Canada’s pandemic homelessness has campers, neighbours and politicians at loggerheads in Victoria, B.C.
|Toronto Star Online
Canada's pandemic homelessness has campers, neighbours and politicians at loggerheads in Victoria, B.C.
Toronto Star Online
|Department of Health launches Covid-19 contact tracing app
|South Coast Sun
Department of Health launches Covid-19 contact tracing app
South Coast Sun
Home / National News / The Health Department has launched a new mobile application – Covid Alert SA – to strengthen South Africa's digital contact tracing efforts.
|Hundreds at anti-mask coronavirus protest
|BBC
Hundreds at anti-mask coronavirus protest
BBC
Several hundred people have joined a protest in Sheffield against measures brought in to tackle coronavirus, including the wearing of masks. Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, spoke at the event in the Peace Gardens.
|Massive revival project just to keep economy afloat…
|Deccan Herald
Massive revival project just to keep economy afloat…
Deccan Herald
The coronavirus has shrunk everything in its way, including economies. The Indian economy is no exception. While experts are debating the decimals and comparative indices, the common man on the street seems to be smart enough to know that something…
|Protest against Coronavirus restrictions in Edinburgh
|Europa Press
Protest against Coronavirus restrictions in Edinburgh
Europa Press
Scotland, Edinburgh: Protesters hold placards as they take part in a protest outside the Scottish Parliament against the Coronavirus restrictions and lockdown.
|The risk of a face-to-face economy
|Cebu Daily News
The risk of a face-to-face economy
Cebu Daily News
By: Antoinette R. Raquiza - @inquirerdotnet – Inquirer.net | September 06,2020 – 09:00 AM The call for the speedy reopening of the economy is gaining ground as the Philippines sinks into the worst recession in three decades.
|US federal debt to be larger than size of economy in 2021
|Times of Oman
US federal debt to be larger than size of economy in 2021
Times of Oman
Washington: Driven by the massive fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, US federal debt is projected to exceed the size of the economy for the fiscal year 2021, the highest level since World War II, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said.
|Why Saving The Economy Or Tackling The Pandemic Is A False Dilemma
|Forbes.com
Why Saving The Economy Or Tackling The Pandemic Is A False Dilemma
Forbes.com
An article in Foreign Policy, " The great pause was an economic revolution " ( summary ), touches on an issue I've discussed recently : the false dichotomy between the need to restrict the spread of the pandemic and that of keeping the economy going.
|Women’s pandemic unemployment vastly outpaces men’s
|Dallas Morning News
Women's pandemic unemployment vastly outpaces men's
Dallas Morning News
For the past 10 years, annual unemployment for women 18 and over has been consistently lower than men's. Then came the pandemic. Not only has unemployment skyrocketed, a notable divergence of rates for women and men has appeared and is becoming a…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China’s AC Exports to Brazil and India Impeded
|JARN
China's AC Exports to Brazil and India Impeded
JARN
Brazil and India are located in tropical zones with scorching climates and also have large populations, making them big potential air conditioner markets. In recent years, these two countries have been major air conditioner export destination markets…
|Photos from 10 countries around the world show why most Americans say they are ’embarrassed’ by the US coronavirus response
|Yahoo! Canada
Photos from 10 countries around the world show why most Americans say they are 'embarrassed' by the US coronavirus response
Yahoo! Canada
Countries like China and New Zealand have learned how to dance effectively with the coronavirus, minimizing and controlling their outbreaks. But the US has not, and still carries the unenviable distinction of tallying the most confirmed…
|The Observer view on Boris Johnson’s disastrous path to a Covid-19 Brexit
|The Guardian
The Observer view on Boris Johnson's disastrous path to a Covid-19 Brexit
The Guardian
After a botched response to the pandemic, No 10 is now poised to sever EU trading ties and split the union. Covid-19 has pushed the economy into the worst recession on record. GDP fell by a fifth in the three months to June, the biggest quarterly drop…
|World should follow India in fighting against China, says Tiananmen Student Leader Zhou Fengsuo
|zeenews.com
World should follow India in fighting against China, says Tiananmen Student Leader Zhou Fengsuo
zeenews.com
Lauding the steps taken by India to counter China's expansionist policies, Zhou Fengsuo, co-founder and President of Humanitarian China and Tiananmen Student Leader asked other countries to follow India in tackling China.
|Cybersecurity Impact
|‘We are outnumbered’ — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic
|CNBC
'We are outnumbered' — cybersecurity pros face a huge staffing shortage as attacks surge during the pandemic
CNBC
The cybersecurity industry was facing a talent shortage prior to Covid-19. As companies shifted to remote work, some cyber professionals were re-assigned to other tasks, including IT support. Nearly half a million workers are needed in cybersecurity…
|Ransomware Attacks During COVID-19
|DataBreaches.net
Ransomware Attacks During COVID-19
DataBreaches.net
Michael Buchanan and Andrew Willinger of Patterson Belknap have a post about ransomware attacks on entities involved in COVID-19 research or work on vaccines for it.
|State: Cybercrime on the rise during pandemic, caution urged
|The Washington Times stories: News
State: Cybercrime on the rise during pandemic, caution urged
The Washington Times stories: News
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – State securities officials say cybercrime including email attacks are on the rise during the pandemic, and they're warning people to be careful online.
