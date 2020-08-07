Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 07 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Asymptomatic carriers may be behind Japan’s coronavirus surge (Japan Times)
  • Belgium set to be added to England’s coronavirus quarantine list (The Guardian)
  • COVID-19 spread from overseas poses huge risk to China: expert (Global Times)
  • Coronavirus India Updates: Tally Set To Top 2 Million With Over 40,000 Dead (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • French quarantine weighed up by ministers after infection rate overtakes Portugal (Telegraph)
  • Germany donates 98 million FCFA to enable Congo fight COVID-19 (Panapress.com)
  • Household spending data signals recovery in Japan from spring coronavirus slump (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • India continues to lift coronavirus restrictions (Deutsche Welle)
  • Norway Tightens Rules For Travelers From France, Switzerland (Bloomberg)
  • Poland Reports Record New Coronavirus Infections (New York Times)
  • Rishi Sunak warns travellers amid fears FRANCE could face quarantine rules (Mail Online UK)
  • Singapore takes steps toward a new normal amid Covid-19 pandemic (Straits Times)
  • Spain wrestles with 14 new Covid-19 outbreaks with majority in Malaga (London Evening Standard)
  • Staff member at Taiwan office in France isolating at home with coronavirus (Taiwan News Online)
  • Study reveals how virus came to New Zealand (New Zealand Herald)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 7 (NationalPost.com)
  • The problem with holding up Sweden as an example for coronavirus response (The Hill)
  • This content was published on Aug 7, 2020 – 09:23 Switzerland pre-orders 4.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine (Swiss Info)
  • Trump promises they’ll defeat ‘China virus,’ says children ‘incredibly powerful’ against virus (Global News Canada)
  • UK – Boris Johnson defends ‘world beating’ test and trace system (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson insists all pupils should be back in school by September to help economy recover (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says it’s ‘too early’ to judge economic recovery from coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak warns travellers amid fears FRANCE could face quarantine rules (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – UK government spent £156m on single contract for ineffective PPE (FT.com – International economy)
  • US – ‘Broken’ coronavirus tracking system leaves California in the dark: ‘We have no idea’ (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – 5 former CDC directors on where US went wrong in its COVID-19 response (ABC News)
  • US – Amid coronavirus, more than a third of US adults are using cleaning products incorrectly: CDC study (FOXNews.com)
  • US – CDC guidelines on visiting those at higher risk of COVID-19 infection (KansasCity.com)
  • US – California lawmakers set in-person voting rules amid virus (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Florida teacher says reopening schools amid coronavirus… (MSNBC)
  • US – How businesses in one Arizona community are struggling to stay afloat amid pandemic (CBS News)
  • US – Indiana state superintendent says schools can safely reopen (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Johnson & Johnson receive $1 billion from U.S. government as vaccine trial underway (Global News Canada)
  • US – US govt warns of virus ‘risk’ in NZ (MSN New Zealand)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Why the global effort into fighting COVID-19 is vital to Canada’s success (CTV News)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ‘Big fat zero’ profit boost to Serco from COVID-19 contracts (SkyNews.com Business)
  • ‘No current plans’ to restart potline 4 at smelter: Rio Tinto (Waikato Times)
  • ‘Performance for the ages’: Apple races towards $US2 trillion value (WA Today)
  • Adidas expects profit rebound as COVID-19 shakes up fashion world (New York Post)
  • Airbus Deliveries Accelerate in July, Aided by Virus Workaround (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Allied Irish Banks takes €1.2bn coronavirus loan loss charge (FT.com – Companies)
  • AstraZeneca has agreed to have a Chinese drugmaker produce hundreds of millions of doses of its experimental Covid-… https://t.co/qWTYtkg0OA (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Bombardier Q2 net loss widens while revenues plunge due to COVID-19 (Winnipeg Free Press)
  • Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro orders $487 million to be set aside for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (The Straits Times All News)
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Beats Q2 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook (TheStreet.com)
  • CapitaLand first-half profit plunges 89% on Covid-19 restrictions, tenant support (The Straits Times All News)
  • Cathay Pacific can cut schedules until March 2021, aviation bosses say, as they relax ‘use it or lose it rule’ for airlines on runway slots (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Coronavirus updates: Fauci says politics won’t influence vaccine approval; AstraZeneca strikes production deal (CNBC)
  • Covid-19 drags on Sabic revenues (Meed)
  • Deputy President Mabuza blames struggling municipalities for Eskom woes (News24)
  • Expedia and Hudson plan nearly 200 layoffs in North Texas as travel industry struggles with COVID-19 (Dallas Morning News)
  • Facebook Removes Trump Video Post Where He Makes False Coronavirus Claims (Again) (Slate Magazine)
  • Facebook employees to work from home until July 2021, get $1,000 for home offices (The Hindu)
  • Genting Singapore reports its worst quarterly performance since 2010 amid coronavirus disruptions (Straits Times)
  • HK’s MTR reports 43.1-mln-USD net loss for 1st half of 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Japan, AstraZeneca to agree on 100 mil. COVID-19 vaccine dose supply (Mainichi JP)
  • Johnson & Johnson receive $1 billion from U.S. government as vaccine trial underway (Global News Canada)
  • Korean Air, Asiana swing to black in Q2 on cargo demand (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Mylan narrows annual revenue estimates on COVID-19 pressure (Today Online)
  • News Corp’s profits slump as advertising falls in pandemic (TheAge.com)
  • Nintendo’s Pandemic Bonanza: a Billion-Dollar Profit (WSJ.com US Business)
  • Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss (Zacks.com)
  • PetroChina’s Ningxia refinery to resume operations in mid-August (Reuters)
  • Standard Bank is supporting SA’s youth through #ItCanBe campaign (IOL)
  • Suzuki, Toshiba, Denso EV battery plans go on the back burner due to the coronavirus pandemic (Economic Times)
  • Teva (TEVA) Q2 Earnings Top, Stock Up Despite Coronavirus Woes (Zacks.com)
  • The Vodacom Durban July fashion show must go on! (Highway Mail)
  • Trump says he’s being unfairly censored by Facebook, Twitter (Straits Times)
  • UniCredit’s profits slump as Covid-19 restrictions weigh on fees (FT.com – Financials)
  • Xiaomi’s ultra-affordable trimmer beats haircut dilemma amid COVID-19 pandemic (International Business Times India)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
1.2 million workers file for unemployment, pushing total during pandemic above 55 million
Akron Beacon Journal
Four months after the COVID-19 pandemic largely shut down the economy and left millions of Americans out of work, employers continue to lay off workers at a historic pace.About 1.2 million people last week filed initial applications for unemployment…
COVID-19 shutdown will not save planet from global warming
TheAge.com
Unless governments embrace green stimulus packages the COVID-19 economic shutdown will have little impact on climate change.
Coronavirus Economy: Initial Unemployment Claims Lower As Stimulus Talks Stall
International Business Times
Initial unemployment claims fell by nearly a quarter million last week to nearly 1.19 million, the first decrease in three weeks, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated the unemployment rate for the week…
Democrats Say Trump’s Powers Are Limited on Coronavirus Stimulus
WSJ.com US Business
Don’t blame the pandemic: ending men’s violence starts with men
TheAge.com National
No more excuses. All men need to reflect on their behaviour towards women to bring about real change.
England’s contact-tracing app readies for launch
Yahoo! News Australia
View photos The app should log when two people have been within 2m of each other for more than 15 minutes More A second attempt at a Covid-19 contact-tracing app for England will soon be tested by members of the public. Officials hope to confirm the…
Keeping the Homeless Safe During COVID-19
US News & World Report
His responsibility: protecting 1,300 homeless individuals as the novel coronavirus outbreak deepens.
Looming climate change crisis will eclipse coronavirus pandemic: Bill Gates
New York Daily News
In just a few months, the coronavirus has infected 19 million worldwide and killed more than 710,000, with nearly 5 million cases in the U.S. and 159,864 deaths. But as bad as the pandemic is, it’s dwarfed by the damage that climate change could…
Philippines now a virus epicentre even as it plunges into recession
The Straits Times All News
August 07, 2020 5:00 AM The Philippines is now the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in South-east Asia, even as it plunges into a recession with no hope of a swift recovery as a crippling lockdown continues to wipe out jobs and incomes.
‘Worse than expected’ PH in recession as GDP dives 16.5% in Q2
Panay News
MANILA – The full weight of lockdowns due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic pushed Philippine’s economy to plunge by much more than expected in the second quarter, falling into recession for the first time in 29 years, according to…
Geopolitical Impact
As Trump Signs ‘Buy American’ Order for Essential Drugs, Govt Says It Will Hurt China, Not India
News18.com
Officials said the order mainly targets procurement in high-tech areas like fermentation-based API, for which China has been the single source of global supply, and not low-cost generics, where India holds the edge. An executive order signed by US…
Behind Hong Kong’s Legco election delay run deeper geopolitical currents
MSN News Singapore
Hong Kong's chief executive last week announced that the Legislative Council elections slated for September would be held one year later, emphasising that the decision was made purely out of concern for public health, given that Covid-19 cases were…
China’s top diplomat says it has no intentions to become ‘another United States’
The Hill
China’s top diplomat said Wednesday that the country has no intention of involving itself in the internal affairs of other nations and “becoming another United States.” Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told state media Xinhua News…
China’s July exports rise despite coronavirus, US tariff war
Washington Post
BEIJING — China’s exports rose 7.5% in July over a year earlier in a positive sign for its economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Sales to the United States rose 12.5% despite a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed…
Covid-19 has distracted us from the looming threat of Brexit
Irish Times
Smart Money: Brexit is back – here are the five things you need to know This time last year the economic concern was all about Brexit and the fear of a no-deal exit by the UK from the EU last December. Now, understandably, it is all about Covid-19….
Hong Kong activist urges democracies to take tougher stance on China
Mainichi JP
Nathan Law, prominent democracy activist who is residing temporarily in London after fleeing Hong Kong, speaks during an interview in London on Aug. 5, 2020. (Kyodo) LONDON (Kyodo) — Prominent democracy activist Nathan Law has urged global…
Locsin, Pompeo discuss US policy shift in South China Sea
Philippine Star
(Philstar.com) – August 7, 2020 – 10:15am MANILA, Philippines — The top diplomats of the Philippines and the United States discussed Washington's latest policy declaration on maritime disputes in the South China Sea. The US Department of State said…
Pakistan’s criticism rejected by India for launch of construction of ”Ram Mandir”
News24online
New Delhi, Aug 06: India On Thursday rejected Islamabad's criticism of the launch of construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) saying Pakistan should not interfere in India's internal affairs. "We have seen the…
Trump hammers China over coronavirus as US health secretary heads to Taiwan
The Straits Times All News
August 07, 2020 7:24 AM WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Aug 6) intensified his attacks on China for its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 700,000 people worldwide, as his health secretary…
US advisory on travel to India, China amid COVID-19
Chinanationalnews.com
Washington [US], Aug 7 (ANI): The United States has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens visiting foreign countries, including India and China, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. India has been pl
US an annoying outsider in South China Sea affairs
Global Times
Xisha Islands in the South China Sea Photo: VCG By The US has been waging an all-out campaign against China in an attempt to maintain its hegemony. It won't miss any chance to use the South China Sea issue as leverage. Against this backdrop, US…
Cybersecurity Impact
Australia’s cyber security strategy 2020
Australian Policy Online
Description The scale and sophistication of cyber threats continue to increase. Australians are increasingly reliant on the internet and the internet-connected devices we use daily. The digital economy is the future of Australia’s economy. Our…
BrianHonan – RT @InfoRiskToday: Video Interview: Will the COVID-19 pandemic lead to a spike in the number of reported data breaches? Not necessarily, sa…
BrianHonan – Twitter
RT @InfoRiskToday: Video Interview: Will the COVID-19 pandemic lead to a spike in the number of reported data breaches? Not necessarily, says @BrianHonan in a discussion with @euroinfosec. Watch: https://bit.ly/2XwB3B2
Get all COVID-19 cybersecurity…
Global Cybercrime Surging During Pandemic
BankInfoSecurity
Interpol: Fraudsters Shifting Focus to Governments, Health Infrastructure, Corporations Cybercriminals have shifted their focus from individuals and smaller businesses to target governments, critical health infrastructure and major corporations to…
How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever
THN : The Hacker News
For much of this year, IT professionals all over the globe have had their hands full, finding ways to help businesses cope with the fallout of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In many cases, it involved a rapid rollout of significant remote work…
InfoSecHotSpot – DDoS attacks in April, May and June 2020 double compared to Q2 2019 Findings from Link11’s H1 2020 DDoS Report reve… https://t.co/JmMxLENCRd
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
DDoS attacks in April, May and June 2020 double compared to Q2 2019 Findings from Link11’s H1 2020 DDoS Report reveal a resurgence in DDoS attacks during the global COVID-19 related lockdowns. In April, May and June 2020, the number of attacks…
Interpol: Global Cybercrime Surging During Pandemic
BankInfoSecurity
Report Says Fraudsters Shifting Focus to Governments, Health Infrastructure, Corporations Cybercriminals have shifted their focus from individuals and smaller businesses to target governments, critical health infrastructure and major corporations to…
New index shows proactive cybersecurity measures outpaced reactive in Q2
SC Magazine US
Under pressure, large companies’ cybersecurity forces leaned in, and got the results they intended. Amid the extreme challenges cybersecurity teams experienced in the second quarter of 2020, a newly released business-activity index shows that…
UK council takes £10 million hit in cyberattack recovery
IT Security Guru
A small rural council in the North of England has suffered a staggering financial hit in recovering from a cyberattack. Redcar and Cleveland in Yorkshire were forced to spend £10 million in order to recover from a cyberattack which took online public…
UN reports sharp increase in cybercrime during pandemic
The Washington Times stories: News
UNITED NATIONS (AP) – A 350% increase in phishing websites was reported in the first quarter of the year, many targeting hospitals and health care systems and hindering their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. counterterrorism…
cybersecboardrm – How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/l2ofdU3sNP
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever #Cybersecurity #security https://thehackernews.com/2020/08/covid-19-cybersecurity.html

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

