COVID-19 Alert – 07 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|1.2 million workers file for unemployment, pushing total during pandemic above 55 million
|Akron Beacon Journal
|Four months after the COVID-19 pandemic largely shut down the economy and left millions of Americans out of work, employers continue to lay off workers at a historic pace.About 1.2 million people last week filed initial applications for unemployment…
|COVID-19 shutdown will not save planet from global warming
|TheAge.com
|Unless governments embrace green stimulus packages the COVID-19 economic shutdown will have little impact on climate change.
|Coronavirus Economy: Initial Unemployment Claims Lower As Stimulus Talks Stall
|International Business Times
|Initial unemployment claims fell by nearly a quarter million last week to nearly 1.19 million, the first decrease in three weeks, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated the unemployment rate for the week…
|Democrats Say Trump’s Powers Are Limited on Coronavirus Stimulus
|WSJ.com US Business
|Don’t blame the pandemic: ending men’s violence starts with men
|TheAge.com National
|No more excuses. All men need to reflect on their behaviour towards women to bring about real change.
|England’s contact-tracing app readies for launch
|Yahoo! News Australia
|View photos The app should log when two people have been within 2m of each other for more than 15 minutes More A second attempt at a Covid-19 contact-tracing app for England will soon be tested by members of the public. Officials hope to confirm the…
|Keeping the Homeless Safe During COVID-19
|US News & World Report
|His responsibility: protecting 1,300 homeless individuals as the novel coronavirus outbreak deepens.
|Looming climate change crisis will eclipse coronavirus pandemic: Bill Gates
|New York Daily News
|In just a few months, the coronavirus has infected 19 million worldwide and killed more than 710,000, with nearly 5 million cases in the U.S. and 159,864 deaths. But as bad as the pandemic is, it’s dwarfed by the damage that climate change could…
|Philippines now a virus epicentre even as it plunges into recession
|The Straits Times All News
|August 07, 2020 5:00 AM The Philippines is now the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in South-east Asia, even as it plunges into a recession with no hope of a swift recovery as a crippling lockdown continues to wipe out jobs and incomes.
|‘Worse than expected’ PH in recession as GDP dives 16.5% in Q2
|Panay News
|MANILA – The full weight of lockdowns due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic pushed Philippine’s economy to plunge by much more than expected in the second quarter, falling into recession for the first time in 29 years, according to…
|Geopolitical Impact
|As Trump Signs ‘Buy American’ Order for Essential Drugs, Govt Says It Will Hurt China, Not India
|News18.com
|Officials said the order mainly targets procurement in high-tech areas like fermentation-based API, for which China has been the single source of global supply, and not low-cost generics, where India holds the edge. An executive order signed by US…
|Behind Hong Kong’s Legco election delay run deeper geopolitical currents
|MSN News Singapore
|Hong Kong's chief executive last week announced that the Legislative Council elections slated for September would be held one year later, emphasising that the decision was made purely out of concern for public health, given that Covid-19 cases were…
|China’s top diplomat says it has no intentions to become ‘another United States’
|The Hill
|China’s top diplomat said Wednesday that the country has no intention of involving itself in the internal affairs of other nations and “becoming another United States.” Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told state media Xinhua News…
|China’s July exports rise despite coronavirus, US tariff war
|Washington Post
|BEIJING — China’s exports rose 7.5% in July over a year earlier in a positive sign for its economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Sales to the United States rose 12.5% despite a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed…
|Covid-19 has distracted us from the looming threat of Brexit
|Irish Times
|Smart Money: Brexit is back – here are the five things you need to know This time last year the economic concern was all about Brexit and the fear of a no-deal exit by the UK from the EU last December. Now, understandably, it is all about Covid-19….
|Hong Kong activist urges democracies to take tougher stance on China
|Mainichi JP
|Nathan Law, prominent democracy activist who is residing temporarily in London after fleeing Hong Kong, speaks during an interview in London on Aug. 5, 2020. (Kyodo) LONDON (Kyodo) — Prominent democracy activist Nathan Law has urged global…
|Locsin, Pompeo discuss US policy shift in South China Sea
|Philippine Star
|(Philstar.com) – August 7, 2020 – 10:15am MANILA, Philippines — The top diplomats of the Philippines and the United States discussed Washington's latest policy declaration on maritime disputes in the South China Sea. The US Department of State said…
|Pakistan’s criticism rejected by India for launch of construction of ”Ram Mandir”
|News24online
|New Delhi, Aug 06: India On Thursday rejected Islamabad's criticism of the launch of construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) saying Pakistan should not interfere in India's internal affairs. "We have seen the…
|Trump hammers China over coronavirus as US health secretary heads to Taiwan
|The Straits Times All News
|August 07, 2020 7:24 AM WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Aug 6) intensified his attacks on China for its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 700,000 people worldwide, as his health secretary…
|US advisory on travel to India, China amid COVID-19
|Chinanationalnews.com
|Washington [US], Aug 7 (ANI): The United States has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens visiting foreign countries, including India and China, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. India has been pl
|US an annoying outsider in South China Sea affairs
|Global Times
|Xisha Islands in the South China Sea Photo: VCG By The US has been waging an all-out campaign against China in an attempt to maintain its hegemony. It won't miss any chance to use the South China Sea issue as leverage. Against this backdrop, US…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Australia’s cyber security strategy 2020
|Australian Policy Online
|Description The scale and sophistication of cyber threats continue to increase. Australians are increasingly reliant on the internet and the internet-connected devices we use daily. The digital economy is the future of Australia’s economy. Our…
|Global Cybercrime Surging During Pandemic
|BankInfoSecurity
|Interpol: Fraudsters Shifting Focus to Governments, Health Infrastructure, Corporations Cybercriminals have shifted their focus from individuals and smaller businesses to target governments, critical health infrastructure and major corporations to…
|How COVID-19 Has Changed Business Cybersecurity Priorities Forever
|THN : The Hacker News
|For much of this year, IT professionals all over the globe have had their hands full, finding ways to help businesses cope with the fallout of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In many cases, it involved a rapid rollout of significant remote work…
|New index shows proactive cybersecurity measures outpaced reactive in Q2
|SC Magazine US
|Under pressure, large companies’ cybersecurity forces leaned in, and got the results they intended. Amid the extreme challenges cybersecurity teams experienced in the second quarter of 2020, a newly released business-activity index shows that…
|UK council takes £10 million hit in cyberattack recovery
|IT Security Guru
|A small rural council in the North of England has suffered a staggering financial hit in recovering from a cyberattack. Redcar and Cleveland in Yorkshire were forced to spend £10 million in order to recover from a cyberattack which took online public…
|UN reports sharp increase in cybercrime during pandemic
|The Washington Times stories: News
|UNITED NATIONS (AP) – A 350% increase in phishing websites was reported in the first quarter of the year, many targeting hospitals and health care systems and hindering their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. counterterrorism…
