COVID-19 Alert – 07 July 2020

Geopolitical Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges to governments and institutions around the world. To address urgent public health and economic needs, stakeholders are coordinating and forming new partnerships—in some instances led by international…

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) — Rebutting U.S. politicians' slanderous remarks, China on Monday urged the United States to respect facts and stop political maneuvering over COVID-19. Chinese For

New Delhi: Upping the ante against Beijing over its handling of COVID-19 outbreak and border row with several nations, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (July 6) said China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the world. "Chi…

NEW DELHI: India is engaging with China through diplomatic and military channels, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday, asserting that if there is no communication with that country, then the Sino-India border situation would be…

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap) North Korea is beefing up its border control to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, the country's state newspaper said Tuesday, after leader Kim Jong-un called for "maximum alert" against the highly…

Tokya, July 6 Two US Navy aircraft carriers are conducting exercises in the contested South China Sea within sight of Chinese naval vessels spotted near the flotilla, the commander of one of the carriers, the USS Nimitz, said on Monday. Tensions Run…

In terms of getting detailed indicators on the state of the economy, what we have to date still gives an incomplete picture of the early hit from the Covid-19 crisis. However it is clear that the economy has been pushed into recession and that…

For too long, we’ve got it wrong when it comes to conservation. Involving more people in the ‘wild economy’ will make the world a better place, and fortunately some, especially the young, are pointing us in the right direction. This article was first…

By and British negotiators race to make up for loss of EU market Downside comes into play as pandemic puts nations on defensive The U.K.’s trade deal with the European Union isn’t the only massive project that British negotiators must contend with before…

The US ramped up its naval presence in the South China Sea, sending two aircraft carriers into the region in a show-of-force message to the Chinese Communist Party, according to a report. The USS Ronald Reagan and the USS Nimitz are steaming toward…