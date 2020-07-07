COVID-19 Alert – 07 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Connecticut residents received nearly $2.7 billion in federal stimulus payments during the coronavirus pandemic
|Hartford Courant
|Economic Impact Payments, often referred to as stimulus checks, were authorized in March as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act and included a one-time cash payment up to $1,200 to single adults with…
|Councils urged to reduce protests during pandemic
|BBC
|Police were stationed at George Square last month ahead of an anti-racism protest A senior police officer has urged local authorities to help reduce the number of protests and counter-protests held across Scotland. In a strongly worded letter, Deputy…
|Curb climate change, protect environment to prevent future pandemics, countries told
|The Straits Times All News
|July 07, 2020 9:03 AM NAIROBI (REUTERS) – Land degradation, wildlife exploitation, intensive farming and climate change are driving the rise in diseases that, like the coronavirus, are passed from animals to humans, United Nations experts said on…
|Japan’s household spending drops at record pace as virus hits economy
|Today Online
|TOKYO – Japan's household spending fell at the fastest pace on record in May as consumers heeded authorities' calls to stay home to contain the coronavirus pandemic, pushing the world's third-largest economy deeper into decline.
|LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Protesters spreading virus
|Washington Times
|ANALYSIS/OPINION: It does not take a rocket scientist to connect the timings of the coronavirus surges with the recent mass protests against the police. That there are huge convergences of people who are in all sorts of close physical contact should…
|Mississippi governor blames ‘liberal media’ for not linking coronavirus surge to protests
|The Hill
|Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) on Monday accused the "liberal media" of blaming increasing coronavirus cases on family gatherings rather than protests, despite data indicating no spikes in the cities that saw the largest demonstrations. “Liberal…
|Ohio extends unemployment benefits during COVID-19 pandemic
|Cincinnati Enquirer
|An additional 20 weeks of unemployment benefits will be available to out-of-work Ohioans during the coronavirus pandemic.
|Saudi unemployment falls in first quarter, but before coronavirus impact
|Reuters UK
|DUBAI (Reuters) – Unemployment among Saudi Arabian citizens in the first quarter fell below 12% for the first time in four years, official figures released on Tuesday showed, but they did not capture the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Unemployment…
|Transforming the economy after COVID–19
|Australian Policy Online
|Description The COVID-19 crisis could mark a turning point in the direction of the UK’s economy and its efforts to address the climate and nature crisis. The economy is in need of significant intervention to halt rising and long-term unemployment, to…
|We could see a rise in diseases like COVID-19 because of climate change
|Global News Canada
|Zoonotic diseases, those passed from animal to human like the coronavirus, could become more common if countries don’t combat climate change and other environmental issues.
|Geopolitical Impact
|4 views on the shape of global cooperation in the time of COVID-19
|World Economic Forum
|The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges to governments and institutions around the world. To address urgent public health and economic needs, stakeholders are coordinating and forming new partnerships—in some instances led by international…
|China urges U.S. to stop political maneuvering over COVID-19
|Pekingpress.com
|BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) — Rebutting U.S. politicians' slanderous remarks, China on Monday urged the United States to respect facts and stop political maneuvering over COVID-19. Chinese For
|Donald Trump accuses China of causing ‘great damage’ to United States, world
|zeenews.com
|New Delhi: Upping the ante against Beijing over its handling of COVID-19 outbreak and border row with several nations, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (July 6) said China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the world. "Chi…
|India engaging with China through diplomatic, military channels: FS
|Daily Excelsior.com
|NEW DELHI: India is engaging with China through diplomatic and military channels, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday, asserting that if there is no communication with that country, then the Sino-India border situation would be…
|N. Korea’s paper says border control tightened to fight virus
|Korea Herald
|North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap) North Korea is beefing up its border control to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, the country's state newspaper said Tuesday, after leader Kim Jong-un called for "maximum alert" against the highly…
|South China Sea on the boil, US Navy carries out drill
|Chandigarh Tribune
|Tokya, July 6 Two US Navy aircraft carriers are conducting exercises in the contested South China Sea within sight of Chinese naval vessels spotted near the flotilla, the commander of one of the carriers, the USS Nimitz, said on Monday. Tensions Run…
|The Irish Times view on the dual threat of coronavirus and Brexit
|Irish Times
|In terms of getting detailed indicators on the state of the economy, what we have to date still gives an incomplete picture of the early hit from the Covid-19 crisis. However it is clear that the economy has been pushed into recession and that…
|The wild economy: Changing the way we see and use wildlife and natural resources
|Daily Maverick
|For too long, we’ve got it wrong when it comes to conservation. Involving more people in the ‘wild economy’ will make the world a better place, and fortunately some, especially the young, are pointing us in the right direction. This article was first…
|U.K.’s Global Trade Deals Still Pose a Huge Pre-Brexit Challenge
|Bloomberg
|By and British negotiators race to make up for loss of EU market Downside comes into play as pandemic puts nations on defensive The U.K.’s trade deal with the European Union isn’t the only massive project that British negotiators must contend with before…
|US increasing naval presence in South China Sea as check on China
|New York Post
|The US ramped up its naval presence in the South China Sea, sending two aircraft carriers into the region in a show-of-force message to the Chinese Communist Party, according to a report. The USS Ronald Reagan and the USS Nimitz are steaming toward…
|Without the support of India, China can’t face down Trump and the west
|The Independent
|China is mounting a humanitarian assistance blitz in its neighbouring nations, who are struggling with their own domestic epidemics – and seizing the chance to gain new allies. Brabim Karki writes T he relationships between both China and India and…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Amid Global Crisis, Virus Frauds Are Thriving. How Can Individuals Protect Themselves From Cyberthreats?
|International Business Times
|It’s been more than half a year since the first coronavirus cases made it into the public eye, yet we seem to be nowhere near the end of this ongoing challenge. Life as we know it has changed, forcing us to move most of our activities at home,…
|CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s “Cyber Flag” exercise https://t.co/nktJGtd4hc by @shanvav https://t.co/E8KCMswQo4
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's "Cyber Flag" exercise https://hubs.ly/H0sb9c_0 by @shanvav https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1280247255019278336/photo/1
|Cybersecurity Lessons from the Data – Part 2
|Security Bloggers Network
|Having discussed issues relating to the collection and reporting of COVID-19 data in Part 1, we now turn to cyberspace, even though the jury is still out regarding much of the pandemic data. Equivalent situations to those described with respect to…
|Early Covid-19 Tracking Apps Easy Prey For Hackers, And It Might Get Worse Before It Gets Better – Politico
|SecurityPhresh
|Early Covid-19 tracking apps easy prey for hackers, and it might get worse before it gets betterPolitico
|GossiTheDog – RT @threatresearch: Ransomware attacks, in an era where people are locked down and trying to work remotely due to a pandemic, are an act of…
|GossiTheDog – Twitter
|RT @threatresearch: Ransomware attacks, in an era where people are locked down and trying to work remotely due to a pandemic, are an act of terrorism.
If you didn't have enough reasons to find ransomware criminals reprehensible, they're also vile,…
|Hackers Spreading CryCryptor Ransomware Disguised as Canada’s COVID-19 App
|Cyware
|During the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry is being plagued by a myriad of cybersecurity-related issues. Recently, a brand-new malware family strain has arisen in Canada, targeting Android users and locking up personal photos and videos. Wh…
|InfoSecHotSpot – 5 NSA-recommended strategies for improving your VPN security The US National Security Agency has noticed a surge in… https://t.co/t5wOdZgzRi
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|5 NSA-recommended strategies for improving your VPN security The US National Security Agency has noticed a surge in cyberattacks targeting VPNs since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced more people to work from home. https://tek.io/3e2hQMN…
|Isolation hotel turnover remains NZ’s greatest Covid-19 vulnerability, expert warns
|ONE News
|Guests mingling inside isolation hotels remains the greatest risk to New Zealand's Covid-19 efforts, as the world continues to struggle to fight Covid-19, an expert says. Your playlist will load after this ad Professor Shaun Hendy talks about the…
|Scammers, 4 days weeks and a whole new type of ransomware
|Radio New Zealand
|Technology commentator Paul Spain is back to talk to Karyn about some of the big stories in technology news as the week kicks off. Invoicing scams have seen Team New Zealand and their sailmaker in the news and a new type of ransomware is targeting…
|Under-fire National MP Hamish Walker admits involvement in Covid-19 patient data leak … read more
|stuff.co.nz
|Under-fire National MP Hamish Walker has admitted to passing on the private details of Covid-19 patients to media. Walker said he did this to expose Government shortcomings and he has been advised that what he did was not criminal. But he has…
