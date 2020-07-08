COVID-19 Alert – 08 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|COVID-19 economic crisis could lead to thousands more gun suicides: report
|New York Daily News
|The estimates don’t consider “the impact on gun suicide of social isolation and increased access to guns, but they do illustrate the strong link between unemployment, job insecurity, financial loss, and suicide around the world, especially for men of…
|Can coronavirus be defeated without addressing homelessness?
|Al Jazeera
|On Wednesday, July 8 at 19:30GMT: When it comes to fighting coronavirus, social distancing and handwashing play a key role in limiting infection. But these precautions are not always an option for homeless people, making them all the more vulnerable…
|Coronavirus, BLM Protests, U.S. Elections, and More Photos You Should See
|US News & World Report
|U.S. News photo editors curate this month's most compelling images from at home and abroad.
|How are other economies dealing with the downturn?
|BBC News – Business
|As the UK chancellor gives his latest update, how are other economies tackling the coronavirus slowdown?
|How state economies are fairing amid coronavirus crisis
|CNBC
|The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a body blow to the states. Not only did the economy shut down, but states are dealing with the massive costs of fighting the disease. CNBC's Scott Cohn takes a look at how state economies are faring amid the crisis.
|Karnataka govt puts 1,200 of its staff on contact tracing; those refusing to be punished
|Times of India
|BENGALURU: With an increasing number of Covid-19 cases where authorities have been unable to establish the source of the virus, the government has decided to depute more than 1,200 of its employees on contact tracing duty , with a special focus on…
|N.W.T. ends state of emergency for 1st time during COVID-19 pandemic
|CBC
|Government extends its public health emergency set to expire Wednesday The N.W.T. government has decided it will no longer extend its state of emergency for the first time since COVID-19 emergency measures were enacted in the territory. The territory…
|Tauranga businesses brace for to end of wage subsidy
|New Zealand Herald
|The Covid-19 wage subsidy may have been a "success story" for Tauranga businesses but one local leader fears there will be more redundancies when it ends in September. Another, however, says the end of the
|Thai financial system more vulnerable as pandemic hits economy – Central bank minutes
|Today Online
|BANGKOK – Thailand's financial system had become more vulnerable due to a weaker-than-expected economic outlook amid the coronavirus outbreak, minutes from the latest policy meeting showed on Wednesday.
|UK economy to be hit by second and third waves of coronavirus, says Bank of England chief
|London Evening Standard
|Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane has warned the economy will be hit by second, third and fourth waves of coronavirus. He added that the waves will affect how the UK economy performs in the future. In an online talk with Anthony Seldon at…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Amid COVID-19, Pakistan continues to support terror, says India at UN
|zeenews.com
|New Delhi: Highlighting how Pakistan continues to support terror amidst coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, India has said, Pakistan must introspect upon why it is universally acknowledged as the "international epicentre of terrorism and the best safe…
|China could have done more to aid world’s COVID-19 response, top U.S. health official says
|NationalPost.com
|U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that the United States and other countries could have had a stronger initial response to COVID-19 if China had been more forthcoming about key features of the virus….
|FBI accuses China of espionage, terms it greatest threat to US
|United News of India
|Washington, Jul 8 (UNI) FBI director Chris Wray on Wednesday slammed China over its acts of espionage in US and termed it as a greater long term threat to the future of the country. ''The greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and…
|FBI director says China seeks to compromise U.S. firms researching coronavirus
|Washington Post
|FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testifies before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in November. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/) Reporter focusing on national security and law enforcement EmailBioFollow FBI Director Christopher A. Wray on Tuesday stepped…
|India’s ideological battle with China
|Business Standard India
|The future of democracy in Asia and the world may well be determined by choices India makes India and China have reportedly agreed to carry out disengagement of their forces along the Line of Actual Control and this is positive news. However,…
|Most SMEs expect escalation of U.S.-China trade war amid pandemic: poll
|Yonhap News Agency
|SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) — The bulk of South Korean small and medium enterprises (SMEs) expect the U.S.-China trade war to escalate due to the coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed Wednesday. According to the survey of 300 small exporting companies by…
|New changes in South China Sea worrisome
|China Military Online
|A photo shows the lighthouse on the Nansha Islands' Zhubi Reef in the South China Sea. （Photo: Xinhua） By Wu Shicun The Nimitz and Reagan aircraft carrier strike groups of the US Navy are carrying out military exercises in the South China Sea right…
|Russia, China Say They Support WHO’s Coronavirus Efforts Amid U.S Exit
|MSNBC Newsweek
|Russia and China have voiced support for battling the novel coronavirus through the World Health Organization (WHO) on the day the United States officially left the international public health agency. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin…
|U.S. politician spreads “political virus” by stigmatizing China
|People.com.cn
|White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro recently said in an interview that China produced the coronavirus in a biological lab and used it as a weapon. He added, "They deliberately allowed Chinese nationals to come to the…
|US, South Korean officials discuss North Korea strategy as Pyongyang rejects talks
|Straits Times
|SEOUL (REUTERS) – The US point man for North Korea met with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday (July 8) for talks, overshadowed by Pyongyang's insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearisation negotiations any time soon. M…
