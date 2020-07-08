Silobreaker

  covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 08 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘Self-inflicted wound’: Sweden has become the world’s pandemic cautionary tale (WA Today)
  • 32,000 workers in Japan fired amid pandemic (News On Japan)
  • Algerians left stranded in France over coronavirus fears (France24)
  • Australia locks down millions as US struggles to contain virus (Bangkokpost.com Most recent)
  • Australia looking to restrict return of citizens (The Gulf Today)
  • Belgian coronavirus app expected for September (Telecompaper)
  • Brides in Italy stage protest against postponements of their weddings (Global News Canada)
  • COVID-19 antibody study in Spain warns herd immunity ‘cannot be achieved’ without devastating effects (FOXNews.com)
  • Can I travel to Spain? Latest Foreign Office guidance for UK visitors on flights, holidays, travel corridors, and quarantine rules (The Scotsman)
  • China could have done more to aid world’s Covid-19 response, top US health official says (The Straits Times All News)
  • Community transmission explained: Is India in stage 3 of Covid-19? (Times of India)
  • Coronavirus pandemic might not have originated in China (567 CapeTalk)
  • How Portugal’s revolutionary spirit has shaped its Covid-19 response (New Statesman)
  • India pushes back world heritage site reopening citing infection concerns (Globaltimes.cn)
  • India’s COVID-19 tally climbs to 7.4L (msn.co.in)
  • Italy could ‘section’ people who refuse treatment for Covid-19 (The Guardian)
  • Study shows virus hit African immigrants hardest in France (WA Today)
  • Sweden Has Become the World’s Cautionary Tale (New York Times)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, July 8 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – ‘A kick in the teeth’ – Airbnbs must be safe, MSPs urge Scottish Government (The Scotsman)
  • UK – Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for blaming care homes for coronavirus death toll (The Independent)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak vows to take 700,000 young people ‘off the dole’ (The Scotsman)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak: We need help with rent, money and jobs (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • UK – UK’s spiralling debt mountain as Rishi Sunak prepares to spend big again (Mail Online UK)
  • US – CDC guidelines on visiting those at higher risk of COVID-19 infection (star-telegram.com)
  • US – CDC’s guide to staying safe at summer camp during COVID-19 (Raleigh News & Observer)
  • US – Coronavirus restrictions and reopenings in Northeast Ohio for Wednesday, July 8, 2020 (Cleveland.com)
  • US – Florida orders public schools to reopen for fall, despite coronavirus (New York Daily News)
  • US – Florida schools must reopen under new state order (NBCNews.com)
  • US – Pence says CDC to release new guidelines on reopening of schools (Global News Canada)
  • US – Poll: What do you think of gyms reopening in Massachusetts? (Boston Herald)
  • US – Texas set to resume executions after delay during pandemic (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Trump administration sends letter withdrawing U.S. from World Health Organization over coronavirus response (Washington Post)
  • US – Trump administration to discuss plan for safe return to schools (Global News Canada)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Why Israel is seeing a coronavirus spike after initially crushing the outbreak (Washington Post)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AirAsia taking steps to weather financial crunch (thestar.com.my)
  • Amazon infuses Rs 2,310 crore in India unit amid the Covid-19 pandemic (Business Standard India)
  • Amgen CEO is ‘optimistic’ about COVID-19 clinical trials (Fortune)
  • BMW global vehicle deliveries down by 23 pct in H1 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Bharti Axa unveils plan to secure health and life amid Covid-19 (Livemint.com)
  • Budget airline AirAsia’s future in ‘significant doubt’ (BBC News – Asia)
  • Bumpy ride for AirAsia in 1Q as group sees heavy losses (Borneo Post Online)
  • Covid update: Infosys flies staff back from US; 1 crore Chinese give exam (Hindustan Times)
  • DHL to cut 2,200 jobs (Telegraph)
  • Glaxo teams up with Medicago to develop COVID-19 vaccine (Seeking Alpha)
  • Google mobility trends indicate Indian economy hobbling back to normalcy (Livemint.com)
  • Groupe ADP, GMR restructure airport deal due to coronavirus pandemic (Business Standard India)
  • H&M to shut 170 stores following impact from coronavirus pandemic (Manchester Evening News)
  • Hong Kong’s MTR faces HK$400 million net loss for first half of 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic, protest fallout (South China Morning Post – News)
  • ICICI Bank to give salary hike to 80,000 employees for working during coronavirus (Business Today India)
  • ICICI Bank to reward 80k employees with up to 8% pay hike for work done during COVID-19 (Outlook India)
  • July 02, 2020 Absa Group’s Mminele: “COVID-19 will bring about fundamental structural changes (The Asian Banker)
  • Latest travel news: Virgin and Ryanair among worst firms for Covid-19 refunds, survey reveals (Telegraph)
  • Lufthansa to slash leadership, cut 1,000 administrative jobs (Deutsche Welle)
  • Microsoft busts hackers who used Covid-19 as bait to lure customers (IANS Live)
  • Nedbank scores multiple international awards for its leadership in innovation and technology (Polity.org.za)
  • Samsung launches UV sterilizer for phones amid pandemic (Korea Herald)
  • Samsung, LG show surprising earnings in spite of COVID-19 pandemic (Hani.co.kr)
  • Saudi Ground Services signs $133.3mln murabaha with Saudi British Bank (Zawya.com)
  • Shell weighs potential sale of Convent oil refinery – Reuters (Seeking Alpha)
  • The US jobs rebound will be hard to extend with the pandemic ‘running rampant’: JPMorgan (CNBC)
  • U.S. signs $450 million contract with Regeneron for COVID-19 therapy (Today Online)
  • US awards Regeneron $450 million to manufacture potential coronavirus treatment (The Hill)
  • Vast Phishing Campaign Hits Microsoft Users in 62 Countries (Bloomberg)
  • Walmart+ Subscription Service to Launch This Month (TheStreet.com)
  • Will the pharmaceutical industry keep collaborating after COVID-19? Novartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb CEOs say it has to (Fortune)
  • Will you have to ‘Clorox’ your kids when they get home from school? (AZCentral.com)
  • Yamaha Announces Special Finance Scheme For COVID-19 Frontline Warriors (Yahoo! India)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • ‘Desperation Science’ Slows the Hunt for Coronavirus Drugs (US News & World Report)
  • 4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Renewed Hopes of Coronavirus Vaccine (Nasdaq)
  • Brazil’s president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virus (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Federal Government To Invest Over $2 Billion Into Coronavirus Vaccine Development (NPR)
  • Herd immunity strategies called into question after coronavirus antibody study in Spain (CNBC)
  • How Moderna developed a coronavirus vaccine candidate in ‘a few days’ (Fortune)
  • Moderna calls disagreements with government over COVID-19 vaccine ‘productive dialogue’ (Boston Globe)
  • SARS-CoV-2 infection in conjunctival tissue (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • The Fight Over a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Get Ugly (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • U.S. Commits $2 Billion for Covid-19 Vaccine, Drug Supplies (WSJ.com US Business)
  • US government signs $450 million contract with Regeneron to manufacture coronavirus antibody drug (Mail Online UK)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
COVID-19 economic crisis could lead to thousands more gun suicides: report
New York Daily News
The estimates don’t consider “the impact on gun suicide of social isolation and increased access to guns, but they do illustrate the strong link between unemployment, job insecurity, financial loss, and suicide around the world, especially for men of…
Can coronavirus be defeated without addressing homelessness?
Al Jazeera
On Wednesday, July 8 at 19:30GMT: When it comes to fighting coronavirus, social distancing and handwashing play a key role in limiting infection. But these precautions are not always an option for homeless people, making them all the more vulnerable…
Coronavirus, BLM Protests, U.S. Elections, and More Photos You Should See
US News & World Report
U.S. News photo editors curate this month's most compelling images from at home and abroad.
How are other economies dealing with the downturn?
BBC News – Business
As the UK chancellor gives his latest update, how are other economies tackling the coronavirus slowdown?
How state economies are fairing amid coronavirus crisis
CNBC
The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a body blow to the states. Not only did the economy shut down, but states are dealing with the massive costs of fighting the disease. CNBC's Scott Cohn takes a look at how state economies are faring amid the crisis.
Karnataka govt puts 1,200 of its staff on contact tracing; those refusing to be punished
Times of India
BENGALURU: With an increasing number of Covid-19 cases where authorities have been unable to establish the source of the virus, the government has decided to depute more than 1,200 of its employees on contact tracing duty , with a special focus on…
N.W.T. ends state of emergency for 1st time during COVID-19 pandemic
CBC
Government extends its public health emergency set to expire Wednesday The N.W.T. government has decided it will no longer extend its state of emergency for the first time since COVID-19 emergency measures were enacted in the territory. The territory…
Tauranga businesses brace for to end of wage subsidy
New Zealand Herald
The Covid-19 wage subsidy may have been a "success story" for Tauranga businesses but one local leader fears there will be more redundancies when it ends in September. Another, however, says the end of the
Thai financial system more vulnerable as pandemic hits economy – Central bank minutes
Today Online
BANGKOK – Thailand's financial system had become more vulnerable due to a weaker-than-expected economic outlook amid the coronavirus outbreak, minutes from the latest policy meeting showed on Wednesday.
UK economy to be hit by second and third waves of coronavirus, says Bank of England chief
London Evening Standard
Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane has warned the economy will be hit by second, third and fourth waves of coronavirus. He added that the waves will affect how the UK economy performs in the future. In an online talk with Anthony Seldon at…
Geopolitical Impact
Amid COVID-19, Pakistan continues to support terror, says India at UN
zeenews.com
New Delhi: Highlighting how Pakistan continues to support terror amidst coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, India has said, Pakistan must introspect upon why it is universally acknowledged as the "international epicentre of terrorism and the best safe…
China could have done more to aid world’s COVID-19 response, top U.S. health official says
NationalPost.com
U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that the United States and other countries could have had a stronger initial response to COVID-19 if China had been more forthcoming about key features of the virus….
FBI accuses China of espionage, terms it greatest threat to US
United News of India
Washington, Jul 8 (UNI) FBI director Chris Wray on Wednesday slammed China over its acts of espionage in US and termed it as a greater long term threat to the future of the country. ''The greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and…
FBI director says China seeks to compromise U.S. firms researching coronavirus
Washington Post
FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testifies before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in November. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/) Reporter focusing on national security and law enforcement EmailBioFollow FBI Director Christopher A. Wray on Tuesday stepped…
India’s ideological battle with China
Business Standard India
The future of democracy in Asia and the world may well be determined by choices India makes India and China have reportedly agreed to carry out disengagement of their forces along the Line of Actual Control and this is positive news. However,…
Most SMEs expect escalation of U.S.-China trade war amid pandemic: poll
Yonhap News Agency
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) — The bulk of South Korean small and medium enterprises (SMEs) expect the U.S.-China trade war to escalate due to the coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed Wednesday. According to the survey of 300 small exporting companies by…
New changes in South China Sea worrisome
China Military Online
A photo shows the lighthouse on the Nansha Islands' Zhubi Reef in the South China Sea. （Photo: Xinhua） By Wu Shicun The Nimitz and Reagan aircraft carrier strike groups of the US Navy are carrying out military exercises in the South China Sea right…
Russia, China Say They Support WHO’s Coronavirus Efforts Amid U.S Exit
MSNBC Newsweek
Russia and China have voiced support for battling the novel coronavirus through the World Health Organization (WHO) on the day the United States officially left the international public health agency. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin…
U.S. politician spreads “political virus” by stigmatizing China
People.com.cn
White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro recently said in an interview that China produced the coronavirus in a biological lab and used it as a weapon. He added, "They deliberately allowed Chinese nationals to come to the…
US, South Korean officials discuss North Korea strategy as Pyongyang rejects talks
Straits Times
SEOUL (REUTERS) – The US point man for North Korea met with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday (July 8) for talks, overshadowed by Pyongyang's insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearisation negotiations any time soon. M…
Cybersecurity Impact
BrianHonan – RT @campuscodi: MSFT says the phishing attacks began last year in December. Initial emails used a business theme, but they quickly switched…
BrianHonan – Twitter
RT @campuscodi: MSFT says the phishing attacks began last year in December. Initial emails used a business theme, but they quickly switched to a COVID-19 lure once the coronavirus became a global pandemic…
COVID-19 Cybercrime Capitalizing on Brazil’s Government Assistance Program
Security Intelligence
Microsoft Seizes Domains Used for COVID-19 Phishing Scam
BankInfoSecurity
Software Giant Asked Federal Court for Injunction…
Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations
ZDNet Security
Hackers used malicious Office 365 apps to gain access to customer accounts, which they later used to orchestrate BEC attacks.
Moody’s – Banks’ cyber risks rise as coronavirus accelerates digital trends and remote working
Business Insider
/nwsys/www/images/PBC_1236862 Research Announcement
Online Traffic and Cyberattacks During COVID-19
CUInfoSecurity
If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's how quickly things can change. Organizations, from schools and hospitals to retail and communications, are struggling to retool and scale their offerings to meet challenges that were unheard of just a few…
ZDNet – Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations https://t.co/0PjlEUw7ip
ZDNet – Twitter
Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations…
ZDNet – Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations https://t.co/23xDaoTRSq
ZDNet – Twitter
Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations…
ZDNet – Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations https://t.co/9AHlLdH8Vv
ZDNet – Twitter
Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations…
ZDNet – Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations https://t.co/t5cigJ6Yqm
ZDNet – Twitter
Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations…

