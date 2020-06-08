COVID-19 Alert – 08 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|As the economy recovers, Republicans and Democrats will play different roles
|The Hill
|The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted American life in unprecedented ways. Yet all pandemics eventually come to an end, and so too will this one. When the economy begins to rebound it will rely on pent-up consumer demand to drive the recovery. So, are…
|Hundreds more die in US as protesters urged to get tested
|Financial Times – Europe homepage
|Ministry prepares recovery plan for resuming flight services in Oman
|Times of Oman
|Muscat: A recovery plan to restart domestic and international flights has been prepared by the Ministry of Transport and submitted to the Supreme Committee in charge of COVID-19. The Minister of Transport, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Al Futaisi said:…
|New reports of family violence spike in COVID-19 lockdown, study finds
|TheAge.com
|A Victorian study on the early domestic violence impacts of the coronavirus crisis finds rates and severity have risen.
|On historic day of protests, Metro ridership hit highest level since coronavirus pandemic
|Washington Post
|Metro carried nearly 70,000 passengers Saturday, up about 153 percent from the previous Saturday. A crowd cheers “Hands up don't shoot” while participating in the 9th day of protests across from the White House in Washington, on Saturday, June 6,…
|Portuguese economy to shrink nearly 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus
|Mail Online UK
|LISBON, June 7 (Reuters) – Portugal's tourism-dependent economy is expected to shrink by nearly 7% this year due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in its economic and financial stability programme published late on…
|Protests in a pandemic present dilemma for scientists
|Financial Times – US homepage
|Experts debate whether they should advise to stay at home or risk Covid-19
|Unemployment on top of Fed’s agenda
|Arab News
|The world’s largest economy added 2.5 million jobs despite COVID-19 pandemic Sweden has succeeded at the former, but admitted failure at the latter
|‘This is their 9/11’: Mental health professionals fear uptick in stress issues and suicides following coronavirus pandemic
|New York Daily News
|“For the younger cops, this is their 9/11,” Killeen said about the coronavirus pandemic. “Although it is radically different, it is going to impact them psychologically and physically, especially when its all over and they start asking like we did…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Coronavirus and trade war pushing China to focus on fixing economy rather than leading world order
|South China Morning Post – News
|The notion that China will emerge stronger from the crisis and seek to fill the void in global leadership left by a retreating United States has become conventional wisdom among Western commentators. Judging by the long-delayed meeting this year of…
|Dialing for dollars: Undocumented immigrants struggle with swamped phone system to obtain California COVID-19 funds
|San Francisco Chronicle
|Top COVID-19 expert defends TCM globalization amid pandemic
|Global Times
|By Zhang Dan Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2020/6/8 4:10:38 Zhang Boli, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and one of the top-level consultants in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in Central China's Hubei Province. Photo:…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|COVID-19 Pandemic Takes Toll on Cybersecurity
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|COVID-19 Pandemic Takes Toll on Cybersecurity. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an ideal environment for cybercriminals to launch phishing campaigns intended to enable criminal activities ranging from simple theft of credentials to outright fraud….
|Data suggests unprecedented interest in hacking and cybercrime during pandemic
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|Toute l’actualité Cyber sur la société digitale par Jean-Paul Pinte, cybercriminologue Publié par : pintejp | juin 7, 2020 Data suggests unprecedented interest in hacking and cybercrime during pandemic.
|Greater cyber security measures needed for – Sea News
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|The Coronavirus pandemic is leaving the maritime and offshore energy sectors vulnerable to cyber-attack, with Naval Dome citing a massive 400% increase in attempted hacks since February 2020. While an increase in malware, ransomware and phishing…
|Is a ‘Cyber Pandemic’ Coming? – Government Technology
|CERT-EU – Latest News – RSS
|Is a ‘Cyber Pandemic’ Coming? Over the past week, multiple global business leaders warned of a coming cyberattack with devastating impacts. Is this just FUD or current reality? Let’s explore. For more than a decade, security leaders predicted that a…
