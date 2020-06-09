COVID-19 Alert – 09 June 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|‘We’re losing our kids’: Black youth suicide rate rising far faster than for whites; coronavirus, police violence deepen trauma
|Akron Beacon Journal
|WASHINGTON – A decade after she tried to take her life as a college freshman, Victoria Waltz, a gifted child who played the harp, is only beginning to understand how things got so bad."It's been a journey and a process from then to now," said Waltz,…
|A delicate balance: Weighing protest against the risks of the coronavirus
|Chicago Tribune
|In what he called a back-of-the-envelope estimate, Trevor Bedford, an expert on the virus at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, wrote on Twitter that each day of protests would result in about 3,000 new infections. Over several weeks, as…
|Coronavirus Pandemic Officially Sent U.S. Economy Into a Recession in February
|US News & World Report
|People walk through a shuttered business district in Brooklyn on May 12, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt/ The U.S. economy officially entered into a recession in February, the group that labels downturns announced Monday, ending the longest…
|Covid-19 contact tracing device will not be an electronic tag, to be rolled out in June
|The Straits Times All News
|June 08, 2020 6:35 PM Called TraceTogether Token, the first batch will be distributed to those who do not have mobile phones.
|Emerging economies take hit from coronavirus
|FT.com – World
|World Bank warns of mass increase in poverty that will leave lasting scars
|Get tested for coronavirus if you’ve been to a protest, health officials urge
|latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
|Health officials want you to get tested for the coronavirus if you've been to a protest or any large gathering where people haven't worn masks.
|Hong Kong’s leader, top officials and senior advisers will not receive pay rise this year amid economy battered by Covid-19, recession
|South China Morning Post – News
|Hong Kong’s leader, top officials and senior advisers will not receive a pay rise this year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has said.In a media briefing before the weekly meeting of her cabinet, the Executive Council, Lam said the…
|Pandemic pushes US into official recession
|BBC News – Business
|The longest economic expansion in American history ended in February.
|U.K. Coronavirus Travel Quarantine Takes Effect
|NYT.com Europe
|The decision by Boris Johnson has enraged airlines, frustrated travelers and bemused public health experts, who wonder how it can be enforced.
|US recession began in February amid coronavirus pandemic, ending longest expansion in history
|South China Morning Post – News
|The US economy entered a recession in February as the coronavirus pandemic struck the nation, a group of economists declared on Monday, ending the longest expansion on record.The economists said that employment, income and spending peaked in February…
|Geopolitical Impact
|‘Top Chef’s’ Padma Lakshmi’s new Hulu show is ‘a love letter to all of the immigrants’
|Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
|Padma Lakshmi has spent decades in front of the camera. Her Twitter bio is simple, yet gives a peek into what drives her: Feminist. Mother. Immigrant. Host of Bravo TopChef. Those factors all fueled her newest project: “Taste the Nation,” a new series…
|China’s globalisation pioneer says it is now time to look closer to home amid US decoupling moves
|South China Morning Post
|Economy / China Economy Wang Jian wrote a famous article in 1988 that laid out the blueprint for China to take advantage of globalisation to become the factory of the world But now, amid the fallout from the coronavirus, the veteran economist…
|Coronavirus Pandemic Hits Immigration Dreams, Industry In Punjab
|NDTV
|Chandigarh: In the contemporary imagination of Punjab, migrating to a foreign country for better opportunities is synonymous with its culture and a non-resident Indian, or NRI, is a celebrated figure actively courted by the state as a partner in…
|Security agencies warn of Chinese espionage attempts amid pandemic
|Nagaland Post
|China is aggressively pursuing a diverse range of tactics — from cyber-attacks to recruiting insiders for economic espionage, Indian security agencies have warned.
|Seongnam offers COVID-19 relief funds to marriage immigrants, permanent residents
|The Korea Times News
|The Seongnam city government is offering coronavirus relief funds to marriage immigrants and permanent residents to help them financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All F-5 and F-6 visa holders who live there are eligible to receive 100,000 won…
|View: Covid makes the West change tack on immigration
|Economic Times
|In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdowns, when the world economy has cratered, western governments took a U-turn on immigration.
|Western nations must end geopolitical tricks over Africa’s ‘debt issue’
|Global Times
|China’s donation of medical supplies to African countries arrives at Ghana on April 6. Photo: Xinhua After it was reported that Angola had encountered difficulty in repaying their debts, China has been working with the African nation and its request…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Hackers Target German Medical Gear Buying System, Firm Concludes
|Bloomberg Law
|Attempted attack involved more than 100 accounts, IBM says Incident shows heightened hacking risks amid global pandemic Hackers were detected sending phishing e-mails to more than 100 employees of a German company and its U.S. and European suppliers,…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Amid pandemic and upheaval, new cyber risks to the presidential election With the general election less than 150 da… https://t.co/R7YMUkLSZX
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Amid pandemic and upheaval, new cyber risks to the presidential election With the general election less than 150 days away, there are rising concerns that the push for remote voting prompted by the pandemic could open new opportunities to hack the…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Phishing Attack Hits German Coronavirus Task Force More than 100 executives at a multinational company that’s part… https://t.co/j6oxeGRNRP
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Phishing Attack Hits German Coronavirus Task Force More than 100 executives at a multinational company that's part of a German task force for creating coronavirus protective gear, were targeted in an ongoing phishing attack. https://bit.ly/2YeMwof…
|Phishing Attack Hits German Coronavirus Task Force
|Threatpost.com
|More than 100 executives at a multinational company that's part of a German task force for creating coronavirus protective gear, were targeted in an ongoing phishing attack.
|When It Comes To Cybersecurity, Covid-19 Tells Us We Do Not Deserve Nice Things
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
|Analyst Chris Wilder examines the security issues recently laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.