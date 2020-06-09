COVID-19 Alert – 09 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines Bharat Serums secures nod to test sepsis drug on Covid-19 patients (FirstWord Pharma)

British scientists bypass drug giants to sell potential coronavirus vaccine (NationalPost.com)

China inches closer; Japan sets June 2021 target (Business Today India)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine latest update: Imperial College promises low-cost access to vaccine; China’s first jab by autumn (Indian Express)

Coronavirus Antibodies Found in Almost 60 Percent of People Tested in Italian Province Hit Hard by COVID-19 (MSNBC Newsweek)

Coronavirus vaccine in Egypt possibly by September: Presidential Adviser (FirstWord Pharma)

EMA starts review of remdesivir for COVID-19 (Pharma Letter)

Lilly’s second neutralising antibody for COVID-19 dosed in first subjects (FirstWord Pharma)

Second major coronavirus vaccine trial kicks off in UK – raising hopes of Covid jab (TheWashingtonTime.com)

Staidson and Pivotal to collaborate in European clinical trial of progressive severe COVID-19 patients (FirstWord Pharma)

