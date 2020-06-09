Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 09 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘No return’ to lockdown even if Ireland is hit by second wave (Irish Independent)
  • Belgian waiters wear smiling masks as country reopens (New York Post)
  • Belgium not ready to prevent second coronavirus wave, government told (Politico.eu)
  • Belgium to lose three years of growth due to pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • Cautious reopening in some parts of India (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Coronavirus likely to hit peak in Pakistan in July (Gulf News)
  • Covid-19 pandemic: India among top 5 nations (India Today)
  • Don’t claim victory over coronavirus yet, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist warns Norway and Denmark (NationalPost.com)
  • Switzerland named safest country for Covid-19 (Swiss Info)
  • Things India can learn from New Zealand to keep coronavirus at bay (International Business Times India)
  • UK – British government’s approval rating over coronavirus crisis ‘joint lowest in the world’ (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • UK – Confidence in UK government’s handling of pandemic plummets to lowest in world after Dominic Cummings scandal (The Independent)
  • UK – Police federation accuses Scottish Government of ‘deliberately ambiguous’ Covid-19 messaging (The Scotsman)
  • UK – U.K. Government Supporting 11.5 Million Jobs Through Pandemic (Bloomberg)
  • UK – UK government’s COVID-19 approval rating lowest in the world (9News.com.au)
  • US – CDC report: Pet cats in N.Y. with COVID-19 recovered and did not spread the coronavirus (Washington Times)
  • US – California says movie theaters can reopen by Friday with crowd limits (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Florida’s Rising COVID-19 Numbers: What Do They Mean? (NPR)
  • US – How can Ohio amusement parks reopen with some state ride inspectors laid off? (Akron Beacon Journal)
  • US – Rhode Island Ripples Swim School reopens after 3 months (CNBC)
  • US – Texas reports a record high number of hospitalized coronavirus patients after state reopened early (CNBC Asia-Pacific News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ABN Amro Sends Test Group to Prepare for Head Office Reopening (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Air Asia backs flying in a bubble (TTRweekly.com)
  • Amazon customers are less happy with the service despite a massive boost from coronavirus lockdowns (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Apple patent to help users take long-distance group selfies (IOL)
  • AstraZeneca ‘on track’ to roll out vaccine in September (Business Today India)
  • Austria agrees to support Lufthansa with $508 million (Al Arabiya)
  • BP to slash 10,000 jobs due to coronavirus pandemic (itv.com)
  • Bank of America Eases Sales Targets for Merrill Advisers During Pandemic (WSJ.com: Markets)
  • Bank of America takes stake in Dubai’s Emirates NBD (Arabian Business)
  • Bank of Ireland to reopen most of branch network by end of June (Irish Times)
  • Boeing Stock Soars as U.S. Reopens (WSJ.com: Markets)
  • Britain’s AstraZeneca ramps up studies for COVID-19 antibody treatments (Mail Online UK)
  • British American Tobacco cuts guidance amid Covid-19 hit in emerging markets (Shares Magazine)
  • COVID-19 impact on revenue assessed at Rs 1,800 cr in Q4: L&T (Outlook India)
  • Cash Refunds And Vouchers: Singapore Airlines, Scoot Extend COVID-19 Travel Waiver Policies (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Cathay Pacific gets $5bn state-backed bailout (BBC News – Asia)
  • EGA launches COVID-19 industry task force with members including Bee’ah, Masdar and Dp World (Arabianindustry.com)
  • Fujifilm to continue Avigan coronavirus clinical tests into July (Mainichi JP)
  • GE reopens parts of prior debt offerings to raise $3 billion (Reuters: Business News)
  • GE reopens prior debt offerings for $3B in proceeds (Seeking Alpha)
  • Going digital amid coronavirus outbreak: Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform (The Freepress Journal)
  • Indians searched for Covid-19 vaccine the most in May: Google (IANS Live)
  • Indonesian Bank Mandiri’s profit grows 9 pct in Q1 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Israel’s Delek says unloading 1.1 billion shekels in assets (Reuters UK)
  • Life Healthcare Group hit by cyber attack amid COVID-19 (IT Web)
  • Lockdown 4 0 was India s top trending search term on Google in May (Moneycontrol.com)
  • M&S confirms what you’ll be able to buy when it reopens stores on June 15 (Liverpool Echo)
  • Macy’s raises $4.5 billion to shore up funds as stores reopen, shares surge (Reuters: Business News)
  • Mistakes You Can’t Afford to Make at Costco Right Now (msn.co.in)
  • Petrobras reaches new monthly fuel oil export record (Seeking Alpha)
  • Petrobras’ May Fuel Export Creates Milestone Despite Coronavirus (Zacks.com)
  • S. Africa’s Life Healthcare hit by cyber attack (Mail Online UK)
  • Sharjah Media City teams up with Mashreq bank to support SMEs (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Steinhoff Pays for PwC to Help South African Police Graft Probe (Bloomberg)
  • UK oil giant BP to cut around 10,000 jobs amid COVID-19 hit (Xinhua News Agency)
  • UniCredit Eases Travel Ban, Starts Planning Return to Office (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Value-conscious consumers will demand keen pricing as stores reopen: Wesfarmers (CNBC)
  • Want a job with Softbank? First you have to beat the AI gatekeeper (Asahi.com)
  • Wesfarmers online sales soar through coronavirus lockdown (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Bharat Serums secures nod to test sepsis drug on Covid-19 patients (FirstWord Pharma)
  • British scientists bypass drug giants to sell potential coronavirus vaccine (NationalPost.com)
  • China inches closer; Japan sets June 2021 target (Business Today India)
  • Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine latest update: Imperial College promises low-cost access to vaccine; China’s first jab by autumn (Indian Express)
  • Coronavirus Antibodies Found in Almost 60 Percent of People Tested in Italian Province Hit Hard by COVID-19 (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Coronavirus vaccine in Egypt possibly by September: Presidential Adviser (FirstWord Pharma)
  • EMA starts review of remdesivir for COVID-19 (Pharma Letter)
  • Lilly’s second neutralising antibody for COVID-19 dosed in first subjects (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Second major coronavirus vaccine trial kicks off in UK – raising hopes of Covid jab (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • Staidson and Pivotal to collaborate in European clinical trial of progressive severe COVID-19 patients (FirstWord Pharma)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
‘We’re losing our kids’: Black youth suicide rate rising far faster than for whites; coronavirus, police violence deepen trauma
Akron Beacon Journal
WASHINGTON – A decade after she tried to take her life as a college freshman, Victoria Waltz, a gifted child who played the harp, is only beginning to understand how things got so bad."It's been a journey and a process from then to now," said Waltz,…
A delicate balance: Weighing protest against the risks of the coronavirus
Chicago Tribune
In what he called a back-of-the-envelope estimate, Trevor Bedford, an expert on the virus at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, wrote on Twitter that each day of protests would result in about 3,000 new infections. Over several weeks, as…
Coronavirus Pandemic Officially Sent U.S. Economy Into a Recession in February
US News & World Report
People walk through a shuttered business district in Brooklyn on May 12, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt/ The U.S. economy officially entered into a recession in February, the group that labels downturns announced Monday, ending the longest…
Covid-19 contact tracing device will not be an electronic tag, to be rolled out in June
The Straits Times All News
June 08, 2020 6:35 PM Called TraceTogether Token, the first batch will be distributed to those who do not have mobile phones.
Emerging economies take hit from coronavirus
FT.com – World
World Bank warns of mass increase in poverty that will leave lasting scars
Get tested for coronavirus if you’ve been to a protest, health officials urge
latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
Health officials want you to get tested for the coronavirus if you've been to a protest or any large gathering where people haven't worn masks.
Hong Kong’s leader, top officials and senior advisers will not receive pay rise this year amid economy battered by Covid-19, recession
South China Morning Post – News
Hong Kong’s leader, top officials and senior advisers will not receive a pay rise this year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has said.In a media briefing before the weekly meeting of her cabinet, the Executive Council, Lam said the…
Pandemic pushes US into official recession
BBC News – Business
The longest economic expansion in American history ended in February.
U.K. Coronavirus Travel Quarantine Takes Effect
NYT.com Europe
The decision by Boris Johnson has enraged airlines, frustrated travelers and bemused public health experts, who wonder how it can be enforced.
US recession began in February amid coronavirus pandemic, ending longest expansion in history
South China Morning Post – News
The US economy entered a recession in February as the coronavirus pandemic struck the nation, a group of economists declared on Monday, ending the longest expansion on record.The economists said that employment, income and spending peaked in February…
Geopolitical Impact
‘Top Chef’s’ Padma Lakshmi’s new Hulu show is ‘a love letter to all of the immigrants’
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Padma Lakshmi has spent decades in front of the camera. Her Twitter bio is simple, yet gives a peek into what drives her: Feminist. Mother. Immigrant. Host of Bravo TopChef. Those factors all fueled her newest project: “Taste the Nation,” a new series…
China’s globalisation pioneer says it is now time to look closer to home amid US decoupling moves
South China Morning Post
Economy / China Economy Wang Jian wrote a famous article in 1988 that laid out the blueprint for China to take advantage of globalisation to become the factory of the world But now, amid the fallout from the coronavirus, the veteran economist…
Coronavirus Pandemic Hits Immigration Dreams, Industry In Punjab
NDTV
Chandigarh: In the contemporary imagination of Punjab, migrating to a foreign country for better opportunities is synonymous with its culture and a non-resident Indian, or NRI, is a celebrated figure actively courted by the state as a partner in…
Security agencies warn of Chinese espionage attempts amid pandemic
Nagaland Post
China is aggressively pursuing a diverse range of tactics — from cyber-attacks to recruiting insiders for economic espionage, Indian security agencies have warned.
Seongnam offers COVID-19 relief funds to marriage immigrants, permanent residents
The Korea Times News
The Seongnam city government is offering coronavirus relief funds to marriage immigrants and permanent residents to help them financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All F-5 and F-6 visa holders who live there are eligible to receive 100,000 won…
View: Covid makes the West change tack on immigration
Economic Times
In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdowns, when the world economy has cratered, western governments took a U-turn on immigration.
Western nations must end geopolitical tricks over Africa’s ‘debt issue’
Global Times
China’s donation of medical supplies to African countries arrives at Ghana on April 6. Photo: Xinhua After it was reported that Angola had encountered difficulty in repaying their debts, China has been working with the African nation and its request…
Cybersecurity Impact
Hackers Target German Medical Gear Buying System, Firm Concludes
Bloomberg Law
Attempted attack involved more than 100 accounts, IBM says Incident shows heightened hacking risks amid global pandemic Hackers were detected sending phishing e-mails to more than 100 employees of a German company and its U.S. and European suppliers,…
InfoSecHotSpot – Amid pandemic and upheaval, new cyber risks to the presidential election With the general election less than 150 da… https://t.co/R7YMUkLSZX
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Amid pandemic and upheaval, new cyber risks to the presidential election With the general election less than 150 days away, there are rising concerns that the push for remote voting prompted by the pandemic could open new opportunities to hack the…
InfoSecHotSpot – Phishing Attack Hits German Coronavirus Task Force More than 100 executives at a multinational company that’s part… https://t.co/j6oxeGRNRP
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Phishing Attack Hits German Coronavirus Task Force More than 100 executives at a multinational company that's part of a German task force for creating coronavirus protective gear, were targeted in an ongoing phishing attack. https://bit.ly/2YeMwof…
Phishing Attack Hits German Coronavirus Task Force
Threatpost.com
More than 100 executives at a multinational company that's part of a German task force for creating coronavirus protective gear, were targeted in an ongoing phishing attack.
When It Comes To Cybersecurity, Covid-19 Tells Us We Do Not Deserve Nice Things
Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
Analyst Chris Wilder examines the security issues recently laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic.

