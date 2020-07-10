COVID-19 Alert – 10 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|BOJ offers virtual tour as headquarters off limits amid pandemic
|Today Online
|TOKYO – Forced to cancel a popular on-site tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of Japan created a virtual one that takes viewers through the brick corridors, dome-roofed rooms and even an underground vault of its century-old headquarters…
|COVID-19 contact tracing app not good for Apple users
|660 News
|EDMONTON (660 NEWS) – Alberta’s privacy commissioner says the COVID contact tracing app does a good job of protecting privacy, but not for Apple users. According to the commissioner, the ABTraceTogether app and how it collects information of those who…
|Lebanon struggles ever more as Covid-19 pandemic worsens dire economy
|France24
|The coronavirus pandemic has made an already dire economic situation in Lebanon even worse: businesses across the country are closing down, the cost of food has gone up and more and more people are growing hungry.
|Local business owners and staff experience increase in verbal abuse and violence in response to COVID-19 safety measures
|Global News Canada
|Kawartha Lakes Police have reported an increase in verbal abuse and violence towards business and store owners in the community – who are trying to enforce health and safety measures. And it turns out, that incident isn’t isolated to just that region….
|Privacy commissioner OK’s Alberta contact tracing app as three more die of COVID-19 in Edmonton hospital outbreak
|CalgaryHerald.com
|Alberta's privacy commissioner gave the green light to the province's COVID-19 contact tracing phone app Thursday, but not without raising some "ongoing concerns."…
|Serbians Protest For Third Day Over Virus Handling
|International Business Times Australia
|Thousands of people protested Thursday for a third day across Serbia against the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic after two nights of violence. Unlike the two previous days, Thursday's protests largely passed off peacefully. Protesters…
|Singapore election held against backdrop of pandemic and recession
|BBC News – Asia
|Strict safety measures are in place, with voters concerned about the virus and a looming recession.
|Trump’s envisions beating coronavirus and rebuilding economy
|FOXBusiness.com
|President Trump discusses the importance of funding police departments, the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's lack of leadership, coronavirus, the Supreme Court's decision on his tax returns and his second-term agenda. President Trump laid…
|Vietnam says 31 million workers impacted by Covid-19 pandemic, risk of rising unemployment
|The Straits Times All News
|July 10, 2020 3:26 PM HANOI (REUTERS) – The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted about 31 million workers in Vietnam, with 900,000 out of work and nearly 18 million people receiving less income than before, a government…
|World must hold onto climate change wins from Covid-19
|Business Times Singapore
|AS GOVERNMENTS, multilateral organisations and corporations around the world rush to find solutions to address the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, the environmental crisis has come into sharp focus, perhaps as never before. In the…
|Geopolitical Impact
|After border clash with India, has China made a strategic miscalculation?
|South China Morning Post
|Comment / Opinion China seems to have decided it can bear the cost of its territorial assertion at the disputed border and has warned India against strategic miscalculation However, the current gain might cloud the big picture for Beijing in the long…
|Brexit and now the effects of the pandemic mean the survival of the union is not guaranteed
|The Independent
|But perhaps at the cost of more money and more power spun off from Westminster, it will endure for the time being, writes Mary Dejevsky S educed by the prospect of cut-price restaurant meals in August and slashed stamp duty until the spring, you may…
|Covid-19 pandemic has cost the world’s economy $3.8TRILLION
|Mail Online UK
|Researchers studied the global impact of coronavirus and lockdown measures The impact was worse due to the interconnected nature of the world economy The airline and wider travel industry was hardest hit by coronavirus lockdown Global wages dropped…
|EU Says U.K.’s Brexit Stance Will Add to Virus Damage for Firms
|Bloomberg
|By and No extension to transition period increases pressure: EU EU sets out ‘unavoidable changes’ to trade happening in 2021 The U.K.’s refusal to extend the Brexit transition period will add to obstacles facing virus-hit companies, the European Union…
|How does Melbourne’s lockdown compare with China, India and New Zealand?
|ABC Online
|The hard lockdowns placed on Melbourne's public housing towers may be a first in Australia, but similar scenes have played out in countries around the world. Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said earlier this week the tower block lockdown was a…
|Neighbourhood Watch: India’s Covid-19 Mortality Rate Half of China’s, Pak Has Highest Incidence per Million
|News18.com
|We look at the spread of the pandemic in Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka and assess where they stand in comparison to India. Nikhil Narain What is happening in India’s neighbourhood? While extensive…
|Pandemic impacts Brazil’s international trade businesses
|Agência Brasil
|The pandemic of the novel coronavirus has made an impact on Brazilian foreign trade in April and May, as revealed in a survey conducted by the National Industry Confederation (CNI). The blow landed heavier on importers and companies investing in…
|Pope scraps prepared remarks on China’s security law in Hong Kong, raising concerns: report
|FOXNews.com
|Pope Francis skipped any mention of Hong Kong during his weekly address Sunday, even though the issue was reportedly included in his prepared remarks. Francis omitted a paragraph on his "attention and worries" with regard to the semi-autonomous…
|U.S., Mexico presidents meet to sign trade agreement
|UPI
|U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens during a news conference in the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo Jared Kushner, Trump's…
|U.S.-China Tensions Rise Amid Hong Kong and Trade Concerns
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|While the U.S. deals with the novel coronavirus, racial injustice and a presidential campaign, tensions with China continue to unfold. WSJ’s Gerald F. Seib explains. Photo: Wang Zhao/AFP
|UK has opted out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme, sources say
|The Guardian
|EU to invest €2bn on vaccines now being tested but UK officials say scheme benefits are ‘limited’ Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The UK government has rejected the chance to join the European Union’s coronavirus vaccine…
|Undeterred by coronavirus, China takes influence campaign online to win Taiwan hearts
|The Straits Times All News
|July 10, 2020 7:50 AM TAIPEI (REUTERS) – As the coronavirus pandemic all but halts travel across the Taiwan Strait, China is taking its campaign pushing for "reunification" with Taiwan to the virtual world of live broadcasts, online conferences and…
|Veteran female leaders to head WHO COVID-19 review amid anti-globalism barbs
|NationalPost.com
|ZURICH — Avowed multilateralists Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Helen Clark will lead a World Health Organization (WHO) panel scrutinizing the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic just as international institutions are under fire….
|Cybersecurity Impact
|3 ways to keep your devices, yourself and your data safe during COVID-19
|FOXBusiness.com
|PC Matic founder and CEO on the cybersecurity issues that come with remote working as well as the need for cybersecurity professionals in the U.S. At this very moment, someone in the United States is falling victim to cybercrime. While that may sound…
|Cyberattack risks rise with digital banking
|Business Mirror
|WITH more people opting to use digital banking, Moody’s Investors Service warned that the banking sector’s vulnerability to cyberattacks is on the rise as well. The debt watcher said the lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019…
|DOF warns of cybercrime surge as pandemic drives hike in online money transactions
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|As more and more Filipinos go online for their financial transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have warned of a surge in cybercrime as criminals also adjust to this "new normal." "With more commercial transactions going through…
|Data Leak on Online Gambling App puts Millions of Users at Risk of Cyber Attacks
|HOTforSecurity
|…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Major spike in cyber threats during Covid-19 pandemic – insights from the Telco Security Alliance The COVID-19 Thre… https://t.co/68juoyl9oR
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Major spike in cyber threats during Covid-19 pandemic – insights from the Telco Security Alliance The COVID-19 Threat Intelligence Insight report was provided by AT&T Cybersecurity and the Telco Security Alliance (TSA), which observed cyberthreat…
|Major spike in cyber threats during Covid-19 pandemic – insights from the Telco Security Alliance
|IT Security Guru
|The COVID-19 Threat Intelligence Insight report was provided by AT&T Cybersecurity and the Telco Security Alliance (TSA), which observed cyberthreat activity between January and June 2020. The TSA consists of a group including Singtel (Trustwave),…
|Man arrested over alleged £495,000 fraud of coronavirus furlough scheme
|Sky News
|HMRC says it is the first such arrest over alleged fraud of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. A man in the West Midlands has become the first person to be arrested in connection with an alleged fraud of the government's furlough scheme. HM Revenue…
|The Cybersecurity 202: These are the top things officials say they need to run November’s elections
|Washington Post
|More money, better and earlier planning by political leaders – and a big dose of bipartisan cooperation. Those are some of the top-line items state and local election officials are seeking as they scramble to prepare for November’s general election. Th…
|TripwireInc – With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware ha… https://t.co/HMNYAsROcU
|TripwireInc – Twitter
|With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware has never been more prominent.
Matthew Jerzewski takes a look at some high profile examples of this…
|TripwireInc – With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware ha… https://t.co/nFuIudk7eB
|TripwireInc – Twitter
|With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware has never been more prominent.
Matthew Jerzewski takes a look at some high profile examples of this…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.