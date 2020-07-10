Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 10 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Canada not ready for second wave of COVID-19, Senate committee says (660 News)
  • China offers glimpse inside lab near Wuhan coronavirus origin (The Straits Times All News)
  • China to detail first 100 days of battling the COVID-19 with the world: CDC officials (Globaltimes.cn)
  • Coronavirus pandemic threatens to engulf South Africa’s hospitals (The Straits Times All News)
  • France’s Macron Seeks to Restart His Economic Agenda (WSJ.com World News)
  • Germany: Building a COVID-19 early warning system (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany: Pandemic exacerbates discrimination, prejudice (Deutsche Welle)
  • How Spain re-opened for tourism (BBC)
  • ICU in Bergamo, Italy, finally COVID-free after ‘nightmare’ (ABC News)
  • India’s pro league campaign to restart in April with tie in Argentina (IANS Live)
  • Irish Times view on Sweden’s laisser faire approach to Covid-19 (Irish Times)
  • Italy to be among 1st to have vaccine-Manfredi (ansa.it)
  • Japan urges nightclubs to act to stem coronavirus spikes (NationalPost.com)
  • Japan’s pandemic mail restrictions make no sense (Japan Times)
  • Letters: Readers can’t thank enough the UAE government for the efforts of curbing the spread of COVID-19 (Gulf News)
  • Restaurants reopen in Brazil, Jews pray with limited people in Israel as world fights coronavirus | See pics (India Today)
  • Spain’s eDreams posts loss after COVID-19 hits bookings (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, July 10 (NationalPost.com)
  • U.S. Plans Action Against France Over Taxing Tech Companies (Bloomberg Law)
  • UK – Boris Johnson to reject place on EU’s vaccine scheme (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s blame-shifting shows the need for a coronavirus inquiry right now (The Guardian)
  • UK – Doctors Accuse Rishi Sunak Of Overlooking The NHS In Summer Statement (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • UK – No plans to change advice on group gatherings – UK government says (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out tax rises and warns of difficult decisions as fears grow over coronavirus debt mountain (London Evening Standard)
  • US – Arrests of migrants at the southern border surged by 40% in June from the previous month, despite a Trump administr… https://t.co/a73G8ay38w (WSJ – Twitter)
  • US – California, Florida and Texas report highest daily coronavirus death tolls (CBS News)
  • US – Canada pushes back on U.S. Congress members’ call to reopen border amid coronavirus (Global News Canada)
  • US – Disney World set to reopen at weekend despite coronavirus surge in Florida (The Guardian)
  • US – Florida reports 120 COVID-19 fatalities, its deadliest day of pandemic (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Nearly 90% of infected meat plant workers are minorities, says CDC (The Independent)
  • US – Pelosi confident U.S. Congress will produce strong coronavirus relief bill (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Texas Hospitals Battle COVID-19 (NPR)
  • US – U.S. Senate Should Pass Additional School Funding to Combat ‘COVID-19 Slide’ (US News & World Report)
  • US – Vote by mail has a long history in Florida, but in 2020 it’s a coronavirus salvation, battleground (Orlando Sentinel)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Why Trump May Want to Watch Poland’s Election (Bloomberg)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AirAsia forecasts better second half as travel resumes (ABS-CBN News)
  • Airbus sees no new plane orders for the third month as Covid-19 hits travel demand (Abu Dhabi National)
  • ArcelorMittal to Restart No2 BF at Tubarão in Brazil (Finanzen.net)
  • Auditors question AirAsia’s going concern status (CH-Aviation)
  • COVID-19 fallout: Centre mulls stake sale worth Rs 20,000 crore in Coal India, IDBI Bank (Business Today India)
  • Carlsberg Says Summer Outlook Shaky as Virus Spreads in Russia (Bloomberg)
  • Comcast and Disney earnings will soon reveal more of the coronavirus financial blow (Orlando Sentinel)
  • DFDS ferry between Newcastle and Amsterdam to set sail again as quarantine restrictions are lifted (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • Fast Retailing cuts outlook over virus despite Uniqlo rebound (Arab News)
  • First Rand donates R500 000 to relief fund for journalists (News24)
  • Goldman Sachs board members just held their first in-person meeting since the pandemic began. Not everyone wore masks. (Business Insider)
  • Is Your Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closing? (TheStreet.com)
  • JAL chartered flight carrying businesspeople takes off for China (Mainichi JP)
  • MultiChoice partners with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (Telecompaper)
  • POSCO restarts 3rd blast furnace despite virus (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Qatar banks investing in AI-powered protections to filter malware, phishing threats: KPMG (Gulf Times)
  • Regeneron Scientists Raced To Find Antibodies To Fight Covid-19. Then The Coronavirus Found Them. (NYT.com Main News)
  • Rise in U.S. coronavirus cases gives Delta pause over new flights, CEO says (Reuters UK)
  • Rolls-Royce burned through £3bn in cash owing to Covid-19 crisis (The Guardian)
  • SA’s top brands Vodacom, MTN see limited COVID-19 impact (IT Web)
  • Shell Deer Park, Texas, refinery idling SRU for months due to pandemic (Reuters)
  • South Africa’s ANC Suggests Pension Funds Take Some Eskom Assets (Bloomberg)
  • Southwest Airlines plans to return to all international destinations by early next year (Dallas Morning News)
  • Starbucks’ Buy-one-get-one-free Offer On Thursday (Business Insider)
  • TSMC Sales Shine After Virus Drives Demand for Datacenter Chips (Bloomberg)
  • Tata Motors rises for second day (Yahoo! India)
  • Tata Motors share price slips after JLR sales falls 24% in June (Business Today India)
  • Tata Steel sales slump 22.8% as pandemic hits demand, output (The Hindu)
  • Telenor Denmark says coronavirus boosts summer web use by 30%, Netflix is hungriest service (Telecompaper)
  • The governor of Florida is getting roasted online for comparing attending school with shopping at Home Depot or Walmart (Business Insider)
  • Use less power, Eskom pleads, possibility of load shedding is high (Citizen.co.za)
  • Verizon extends availability of low-income internet offer til year end (Telecompaper)
  • Volvo sales up 7.3% in June (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Volvo’s Sees Growth In US, China And European Markets In June (NDTV)
  • Walgreens Boots Misses Q3 Earnings Forecast As Coronavirus Store Closures Hit Sales (TheStreet.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A Coronavirus Vaccine Won’t Work if People Don’t Take It (NYT.com Main News)
  • Fauci ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ of COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021 As Clinical Trials Open for Thousands (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Gilead Starts Testing Remdesivir Inhaled Version for Coronavirus (Nasdaq)
  • Here’s how to sign up to test the first potential coronavirus vaccines in clinical trials (Business Insider)
  • House Panel to Hold Hearing with Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturers (Bloomberg Law)
  • How can you volunteer for an experimental COVID-19 vaccine? Start with this survey (star-telegram.com)
  • Integrated sports and respiratory medicine in the aftermath of COVID-19 (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • New website launches to sign people up for COVID-19 vaccine trials (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
  • Pandemic peak SARS-CoV-2 infection and seroconversion rates in London frontline health-care workers (Lancet)
  • Research is coalescing around the idea that coronavirus antibodies may last just a few months (Business Insider)
  • Retraction and republication: cardiac toxicity of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • The Lancet COVID-19 Commission (Lancet)
  • U.K. Turns Down Option to Join EU Coronavirus Vaccine Program (Bloomberg)
  • Who Gets a Vaccine First? U.S. Considers Race in Coronavirus Plans (FirstWord Pharma)
  • the worst may be yet to come (The Lancet)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
BOJ offers virtual tour as headquarters off limits amid pandemic
Today Online
TOKYO – Forced to cancel a popular on-site tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of Japan created a virtual one that takes viewers through the brick corridors, dome-roofed rooms and even an underground vault of its century-old headquarters…
COVID-19 contact tracing app not good for Apple users
660 News
EDMONTON (660 NEWS) – Alberta’s privacy commissioner says the COVID contact tracing app does a good job of protecting privacy, but not for Apple users. According to the commissioner, the ABTraceTogether app and how it collects information of those who…
Lebanon struggles ever more as Covid-19 pandemic worsens dire economy
France24
The coronavirus pandemic has made an already dire economic situation in Lebanon even worse: businesses across the country are closing down, the cost of food has gone up and more and more people are growing hungry.
Local business owners and staff experience increase in verbal abuse and violence in response to COVID-19 safety measures
Global News Canada
Kawartha Lakes Police have reported an increase in verbal abuse and violence towards business and store owners in the community – who are trying to enforce health and safety measures. And it turns out, that incident isn’t isolated to just that region….
Privacy commissioner OK’s Alberta contact tracing app as three more die of COVID-19 in Edmonton hospital outbreak
CalgaryHerald.com
Alberta's privacy commissioner gave the green light to the province's COVID-19 contact tracing phone app Thursday, but not without raising some "ongoing concerns."…
Serbians Protest For Third Day Over Virus Handling
International Business Times Australia
Thousands of people protested Thursday for a third day across Serbia against the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic after two nights of violence. Unlike the two previous days, Thursday's protests largely passed off peacefully. Protesters…
Singapore election held against backdrop of pandemic and recession
BBC News – Asia
Strict safety measures are in place, with voters concerned about the virus and a looming recession.
Trump’s envisions beating coronavirus and rebuilding economy
FOXBusiness.com
President Trump discusses the importance of funding police departments, the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's lack of leadership, coronavirus, the Supreme Court's decision on his tax returns and his second-term agenda. President Trump laid…
Vietnam says 31 million workers impacted by Covid-19 pandemic, risk of rising unemployment
The Straits Times All News
July 10, 2020 3:26 PM HANOI (REUTERS) – The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted about 31 million workers in Vietnam, with 900,000 out of work and nearly 18 million people receiving less income than before, a government…
World must hold onto climate change wins from Covid-19
Business Times Singapore
AS GOVERNMENTS, multilateral organisations and corporations around the world rush to find solutions to address the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, the environmental crisis has come into sharp focus, perhaps as never before. In the…
Geopolitical Impact
After border clash with India, has China made a strategic miscalculation?
South China Morning Post
Comment / Opinion China seems to have decided it can bear the cost of its territorial assertion at the disputed border and has warned India against strategic miscalculation However, the current gain might cloud the big picture for Beijing in the long…
Brexit and now the effects of the pandemic mean the survival of the union is not guaranteed
The Independent
But perhaps at the cost of more money and more power spun off from Westminster, it will endure for the time being, writes Mary Dejevsky S educed by the prospect of cut-price restaurant meals in August and slashed stamp duty until the spring, you may…
Covid-19 pandemic has cost the world’s economy $3.8TRILLION
Mail Online UK
Researchers studied the global impact of coronavirus and lockdown measures The impact was worse due to the interconnected nature of the world economy The airline and wider travel industry was hardest hit by coronavirus lockdown Global wages dropped…
EU Says U.K.’s Brexit Stance Will Add to Virus Damage for Firms
Bloomberg
By and No extension to transition period increases pressure: EU EU sets out ‘unavoidable changes’ to trade happening in 2021 The U.K.’s refusal to extend the Brexit transition period will add to obstacles facing virus-hit companies, the European Union…
How does Melbourne’s lockdown compare with China, India and New Zealand?
ABC Online
The hard lockdowns placed on Melbourne's public housing towers may be a first in Australia, but similar scenes have played out in countries around the world. Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said earlier this week the tower block lockdown was a…
Neighbourhood Watch: India’s Covid-19 Mortality Rate Half of China’s, Pak Has Highest Incidence per Million
News18.com
We look at the spread of the pandemic in Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka and assess where they stand in comparison to India. Nikhil Narain What is happening in India’s neighbourhood? While extensive…
Pandemic impacts Brazil’s international trade businesses
Agência Brasil
The pandemic of the novel coronavirus has made an impact on Brazilian foreign trade in April and May, as revealed in a survey conducted by the National Industry Confederation (CNI). The blow landed heavier on importers and companies investing in…
Pope scraps prepared remarks on China’s security law in Hong Kong, raising concerns: report
FOXNews.com
Pope Francis  skipped any mention of  Hong Kong  during his weekly address Sunday, even though the issue was reportedly included in his prepared remarks. Francis omitted a paragraph on his "attention and worries" with regard to the semi-autonomous…
U.S., Mexico presidents meet to sign trade agreement
UPI
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens during a news conference in the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo Jared Kushner, Trump's…
U.S.-China Tensions Rise Amid Hong Kong and Trade Concerns
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
While the U.S. deals with the novel coronavirus, racial injustice and a presidential campaign, tensions with China continue to unfold. WSJ’s Gerald F. Seib explains. Photo: Wang Zhao/AFP
UK has opted out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme, sources say
The Guardian
EU to invest €2bn on vaccines now being tested but UK officials say scheme benefits are ‘limited’ Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The UK government has rejected the chance to join the European Union’s coronavirus vaccine…
Undeterred by coronavirus, China takes influence campaign online to win Taiwan hearts
The Straits Times All News
July 10, 2020 7:50 AM TAIPEI (REUTERS) – As the coronavirus pandemic all but halts travel across the Taiwan Strait, China is taking its campaign pushing for "reunification" with Taiwan to the virtual world of live broadcasts, online conferences and…
Veteran female leaders to head WHO COVID-19 review amid anti-globalism barbs
NationalPost.com
ZURICH — Avowed multilateralists Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Helen Clark will lead a World Health Organization (WHO) panel scrutinizing the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic just as international institutions are under fire….
Cybersecurity Impact
3 ways to keep your devices, yourself and your data safe during COVID-19
FOXBusiness.com
PC Matic founder and CEO on the cybersecurity issues that come with remote working as well as the need for cybersecurity professionals in the U.S. At this very moment, someone in the United States is falling victim to cybercrime. While that may sound…
Cyberattack risks rise with digital banking
Business Mirror
WITH more people opting to use digital banking, Moody’s Investors Service warned that the banking sector’s vulnerability to cyberattacks is on the rise as well. The debt watcher said the lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019…
DOF warns of cybercrime surge as pandemic drives hike in online money transactions
Philippine Daily Inquirer
As more and more Filipinos go online for their financial transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have warned of a surge in cybercrime as criminals also adjust to this "new normal." "With more commercial transactions going through…
Data Leak on Online Gambling App puts Millions of Users at Risk of Cyber Attacks
HOTforSecurity
InfoSecHotSpot – Major spike in cyber threats during Covid-19 pandemic – insights from the Telco Security Alliance The COVID-19 Thre… https://t.co/68juoyl9oR
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Major spike in cyber threats during Covid-19 pandemic – insights from the Telco Security Alliance The COVID-19 Threat Intelligence Insight report was provided by AT&T Cybersecurity and the Telco Security Alliance (TSA), which observed cyberthreat…
Major spike in cyber threats during Covid-19 pandemic – insights from the Telco Security Alliance
IT Security Guru
The COVID-19 Threat Intelligence Insight report was provided by AT&T Cybersecurity and the Telco Security Alliance (TSA), which observed cyberthreat activity between January and June 2020. The TSA consists of a group including Singtel (Trustwave),…
Man arrested over alleged £495,000 fraud of coronavirus furlough scheme
Sky News
HMRC says it is the first such arrest over alleged fraud of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. A man in the West Midlands has become the first person to be arrested in connection with an alleged fraud of the government's furlough scheme. HM Revenue…
The Cybersecurity 202: These are the top things officials say they need to run November’s elections
Washington Post
More money, better and earlier planning by political leaders – and a big dose of bipartisan cooperation. Those are some of the top-line items state and local election officials are seeking as they scramble to prepare for November’s general election. Th…
TripwireInc – With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware ha… https://t.co/HMNYAsROcU
TripwireInc – Twitter
With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware has never been more prominent.

Matthew Jerzewski takes a look at some high profile examples of this…
TripwireInc – With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware ha… https://t.co/nFuIudk7eB
TripwireInc – Twitter
With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware has never been more prominent.

Matthew Jerzewski takes a look at some high profile examples of this…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

