COVID-19 Alert – 10 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Geopolitical Impact

Comment / Opinion China seems to have decided it can bear the cost of its territorial assertion at the disputed border and has warned India against strategic miscalculation However, the current gain might cloud the big picture for Beijing in the long…

But perhaps at the cost of more money and more power spun off from Westminster, it will endure for the time being, writes Mary Dejevsky S educed by the prospect of cut-price restaurant meals in August and slashed stamp duty until the spring, you may…

Researchers studied the global impact of coronavirus and lockdown measures The impact was worse due to the interconnected nature of the world economy The airline and wider travel industry was hardest hit by coronavirus lockdown Global wages dropped…

By and No extension to transition period increases pressure: EU EU sets out ‘unavoidable changes’ to trade happening in 2021 The U.K.’s refusal to extend the Brexit transition period will add to obstacles facing virus-hit companies, the European Union…

The hard lockdowns placed on Melbourne's public housing towers may be a first in Australia, but similar scenes have played out in countries around the world. Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said earlier this week the tower block lockdown was a…

We look at the spread of the pandemic in Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka and assess where they stand in comparison to India. Nikhil Narain What is happening in India’s neighbourhood? While extensive…

The pandemic of the novel coronavirus has made an impact on Brazilian foreign trade in April and May, as revealed in a survey conducted by the National Industry Confederation (CNI). The blow landed heavier on importers and companies investing in…

Pope Francis skipped any mention of Hong Kong during his weekly address Sunday, even though the issue was reportedly included in his prepared remarks. Francis omitted a paragraph on his "attention and worries" with regard to the semi-autonomous…

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens during a news conference in the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo Jared Kushner, Trump's…

While the U.S. deals with the novel coronavirus, racial injustice and a presidential campaign, tensions with China continue to unfold. WSJ’s Gerald F. Seib explains. Photo: Wang Zhao/AFP

EU to invest €2bn on vaccines now being tested but UK officials say scheme benefits are ‘limited’ Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The UK government has rejected the chance to join the European Union’s coronavirus vaccine…

July 10, 2020 7:50 AM TAIPEI (REUTERS) – As the coronavirus pandemic all but halts travel across the Taiwan Strait, China is taking its campaign pushing for "reunification" with Taiwan to the virtual world of live broadcasts, online conferences and…