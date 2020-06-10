Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 10 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
 
Actions by Companies
  • Amazon offers discounts on office supplies as businesses reopen (Economic Times)
  • AstraZeneca Strikes Covid-19 Deal With U.S Defense, Medical Agencies (Bloomberg)
  • Best Buy Reopening Most Stores Next Week With Cap on Capacity (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • COVID-19 driven move: Wipro collaborates with Amazon Web Services to strengthen its global presence (The Freepress Journal)
  • Coronavirus Honda Introduces Easy Car Finance Options For Customers (NDTV)
  • Covid 19 coronavirus: Singapore Airlines crew ‘kept like prisoners’ during NZ layover (New Zealand Herald)
  • Deutsche Bank sends note of caution to staff as Germany slowly reopens (Mail Online UK)
  • Deutsche Bank’s Head of EMEA Is Leaving the Company (Bloomberg)
  • Elon Musk reopens Tesla plant in California in defiance of lockdown rules; workers test COVID-19 positive (The Freepress Journal)
  • Emirates NBD rewards customers with luxury cars, watches for saving more (Zawya.com)
  • Enjoy the Internet with Ooredoo’s Shahry Data Only Plans (Albawaba)
  • GSK begins US test of experimental drug for pneumonia caused by COVID-19 (Moneycontrol.com)
  • GTCoC demands end to R2,3 bn ELM/Eskom debt crisis (Vaalweekblad)
  • Google unveils new tools to help users avoid crowds amid coronavirus crisis (Washington Times)
  • Hero MotoCorp net dips (Calcutta Telegraph)
  • Honda halts output at some plants after cyber attack (Business Times Singapore)
  • Hong Kong To Offer $3.5B Financing To Cathay Pacific (Law360)
  • Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific receives multi-billion pound government bailout after double blow of protests and the pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • IOC aims to operate refineries at 90 capacity in June (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Ikea reopens in Atlanta following coronavirus closure (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
  • Jun 4, 2020 – 06:34 Roche Test for Severe Covid-19 Gets Emergency FDA Approval (Swiss Info)
  • Life Healthcare Group rocked by cyber attack (Sunday World South Africa)
  • Lockdown 4.0 tops Google’s search trends as people look for containment zones and ways to survive the coronavirus pandemic (Business Insider India)
  • Macy’s says reopened stores performing better than expected (Reuters: Business News)
  • Nordstrom will reopen most Oregon stores Thursday – but not in downtown Portland (Oregonian)
  • Problem for reopening branches: Does Google know when you’re open? (AmericanBanker.com)
  • Robust sales in China keep Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing on top amid pandemic (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Segro to Raise $827 Million as Virus Boosts Warehouse Demand (Bloomberg)
  • Shell restarts Vaca Muerta operations after seismic activity (Seeking Alpha)
  • Signet Jewelers Cracks Under Pandemic Pressure (TheStreet.com)
  • South Africa: Bidvest – What White Monopoly Capital? Really? (AllAfrica.com)
  • Tiffany amends debt agreements amid LVMH deal, sales slump (Reuters: Business News)
  • Turkish Airlines still seeking permits for international flights (NationalPost.com)
  • Volkswagen India Resumes Operations At Dealerships; Rolls Out Special Service Offers (NDTV)
  • Walmart weighs whether to reopen all Chicago-area stores damaged by looting (Business Insider)
  • Yamaha Introduces Special Service Camp In India For Frontline COVID-19 Warriors (Yahoo! India)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
China stimulus policies not enough to boost job growth, steady economy, experts warn
South China Morning Post – News
China needs to do more to steady employment this year given the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and calls from some trade partners to decouple from the world’s second largest economy, a panel of government advisers and academics said on…
Climate change remains a key concern despite coronavirus pandemic
Herald Scotland
AN Edinburgh start-up that helps people measure their carbon footprint says coronavirus is making us think more – not less – about climate change . Pawprint, which raised more than £100,000 in a crowdfunding campaign in April, surveyed 357 UK citizens…
Covid 19 coronavirus: Woman contacted by stranger after details stolen from contact tracing form
New Zealand Herald
"Good morning" – and a kiss emoji – was the first text and the initial sign that something odd was going on. The woman who received that text would later get another, and another after that, before phone calls would prompt her to finally reply to the…
Covid-19 wage subsidy nearing end
Radio New Zealand
It's the beginning of the end for the original Covid-19 wage subsidy, as the 12-week, $11 billion scheme draws to a close. The government expects close to a million people to come off the subsidy during June. From today, those seeking further support…
ECB’s Muller Questions Need for More Pandemic Stimulus
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — European Central Bank policy maker Madis Muller said there may be no need to boost the institution’s emergency bond-buying program again, in contrast to economists and investors who …
Protests, work resumption add to concern of 2nd COVID-19 wave
Globaltimes.cn
Science and economy on divergent pandemic paths
Winnipeg Free Press
THE COVID-19 global pandemic has set science and the economy on a collision course. Governments around the world face a debilitating dilemma: to select appropriate public policy in response to science or the needs of the economy. Canada’s federal,…
Unemployment woes under COVID-19
Philippines Daily Tribune
The current pandemic has brought about uncertainty and disruption at scale — affecting most businesses especially the workforce. Employers and workers are facing risks and challenges that are quite alarming — organizations are laying off employees…
Virus Pandemic Clears Skies, But Global Warming Continues
Bloomberg
The novel coronavirus shut down economies around the world, temporarily slashing emissions and clearing up skies. The short-term impact on pollution was clear, but global warming continues to accelerate. (Source: Bloomberg)
Washington troops hit with coronavirus after protests
The Straits Times All News
June 10, 2020 7:31 AM WASHINGTON (AFP) – Members of the Washington DC national guard have tested positive for coronavirus in the wake of their deployment during recent protests in the US capital, the guard said on Tuesday (June 9).
Geopolitical Impact
After UK’s Covid-19 shambles, Brexit is back centre stage
Radio New Zealand
By David Townsend * Opinion – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long been known as something of a chancer with a lazy lack of interest in detail: as a journalist he preferred invention rather than factual investigative reporting. Photo: AFP His time…
Ay, caramba! Sex, Brexit and big hair in glorious spoof La Princesa de Woking
The Guardian
Emma Sidi’s online soap opera brings all the overheated thrills of Mexican telenovelas to the home counties If a Mexican TV company set a Spanish-language soap opera in a bland British town, peppering the script with gratuitous references to the NHS…
Britain will not seek to extend Brexit transition period, says minister
The Guardian
Penny Mordaunt tells MPs she hopes to have post-Brexit deal agreed by autumn The UK government will tell the EU on Friday it is not going to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period, the paymaster general, Penny Mordaunt, has said. She told…
Brussels urged to factor in hard Brexit risk to recovery plans
Financial Times – Europe homepage
Ireland and Belgium warn of double blow from a UK no-deal departure on top of pandemic
China urges U.S. trade adviser Navarro to stop blame-shifting trick
Ecns.cn
(ECNS) — The Chinese Foreign Ministry has fired back at White House trade adviser Peter Navarro over his remarks that China has exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to advance its strategic interests, urging him to stop playing his old trick of…
European powers call for end to military operations in Libya
Arab News
Prime Minister Hassan Diab: We will work to resume flights to the Arabian Gulf region, and we will focus on countries conducting PCR tests to detect coronavirus infections The Cabinet Office said that all public-sector employees should return to their…
FDA Misled Senators on China’s Role as Key U.S. Drug Supplier
Bloomberg Law
FDA official downplayed China’s role during hearing last week Agency doesn’t know how much really comes from China The Food and Drug Administration had to walk back testimony by an official at a Senate hearing last week after he downplayed the scale…
GOP China Task Force Chair Wants U.S.-U.K. Partnership Against Beijing in ‘Same Spirit’ As Cold War
MSNBC Newsweek
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the China Task Force, has called for U.S. and U.K. cooperation to confront the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in a similar spirit to the nations' joint endeavor in the Cold War. McCaul, who is also…
Hard Brexit risk higher than ever before -Aviva multi-asset CIO
Reuters
June 9 (Reuters) – Chances of a negative Brexit outcome are higher now than ever before and the risks are not yet reflected in markets, Peter Fitzgerald, multi-asset CIO at Aviva Investors said on Tuesday. “The actual risk that you have to assign to a…
Hong Kong to let some students from China return to resume classes
Channel NewsAsia
HONG KONG: Hong Kong will let some students from China return to resume classes from Jun 15, the government said on Tuesday (Jun 9), in a selective easing of coronavirus border restrictions. School buses will be arranged and students will be subject…
Japan to draft G7 statement on China’s plans for Hong Kong national security law
South China Morning Post
China / Diplomacy Group’s members share ‘universal values such as freedom, democracy and rule of law [and have] a mission to lead global public opinion’, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Announcement expected to further jeopardise plans for Chinese…
Taiwan warns off China warplanes
Taipei Times Online
Reuters and Staff writer, with CNA The air force yesterday warned off several Chinese fighter jets that briefly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone to its southwest, the Ministry of National Defense said. The Su-30 fighters, some of…
U.S. economic crack down on China must be done slowly and wisely
Washington Times
ANALYSIS/OPINION: The Chinese Communist Party poses a dire threat to America and the rest of the free world. Party leadership actively covered up the initial coronavirus outbreak — and even persecuted doctors who tried to warn the public. China’s…
U.S. says consulate in China’s Wuhan to reopen in near future
NationalPost.com
BEIJING — The United States will soon resume operations at its consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began late last year, the U.S. Embassy said on Wednesday….
U.S.-China Supply Chains, Unemployment, Spanish Fish: Eco Day
Bloomberg
Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day: The Trump administration has talked about bringing supply chains home from China. But interviews with nearly a dozen government…
Cybersecurity Impact
InfoSecHotSpot – Coronavirus cyber hygiene and the IT manager’s responsibility Until good cyber hygiene practices are truly ingraine… https://t.co/yMwiDLsetu
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Coronavirus cyber hygiene and the IT manager’s responsibility Until good cyber hygiene practices are truly ingrained in workers’ approach to how they use their devices, IT managers must show the way https://bit.ly/2AoFyFl…
Op-ed: The ‘silver lining’ of the pandemic is the way it is catalyzing changes in cybersecurity
CNBC
The 'silver lining' of the pandemic is the way it is catalyzing changes in cybersecurity, according to Phil Quade, chief information security officer at Fortinet. More than ever before, with a shift toward telecommuting, we need a new vision on the…
Phishing Attack Hits German Coronavirus Task Force
DataBreaches.net
Lindsey O’Donnell reports: Researchers are warning of an ongoing phishing attack that’s targeting the credentials of more than 100 high-profile executives at a German multinational corporation that’s tasked with procuring coronavirus medical…
Phishing Attack Targeted German COVID-19 Task Force Firm
Data Breach Today
Victimized Company Tasked With Procuring Personal Protective Equipment An ongoing phishing campaign has targeted top officials at a German multinational company tasked with procuring personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic,…
Web scammers are using the to attack your customers with Magecart and other client-side exploits
Security Bloggers Network

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

