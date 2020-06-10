COVID-19 Alert – 10 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Geopolitical Impact

By David Townsend * Opinion – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long been known as something of a chancer with a lazy lack of interest in detail: as a journalist he preferred invention rather than factual investigative reporting. Photo: AFP His time…

Emma Sidi’s online soap opera brings all the overheated thrills of Mexican telenovelas to the home counties If a Mexican TV company set a Spanish-language soap opera in a bland British town, peppering the script with gratuitous references to the NHS…

Penny Mordaunt tells MPs she hopes to have post-Brexit deal agreed by autumn The UK government will tell the EU on Friday it is not going to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period, the paymaster general, Penny Mordaunt, has said. She told…

Ireland and Belgium warn of double blow from a UK no-deal departure on top of pandemic

(ECNS) — The Chinese Foreign Ministry has fired back at White House trade adviser Peter Navarro over his remarks that China has exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to advance its strategic interests, urging him to stop playing his old trick of…

Prime Minister Hassan Diab: We will work to resume flights to the Arabian Gulf region, and we will focus on countries conducting PCR tests to detect coronavirus infections The Cabinet Office said that all public-sector employees should return to their…

FDA official downplayed China’s role during hearing last week Agency doesn’t know how much really comes from China The Food and Drug Administration had to walk back testimony by an official at a Senate hearing last week after he downplayed the scale…

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the China Task Force, has called for U.S. and U.K. cooperation to confront the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in a similar spirit to the nations' joint endeavor in the Cold War. McCaul, who is also…

June 9 (Reuters) – Chances of a negative Brexit outcome are higher now than ever before and the risks are not yet reflected in markets, Peter Fitzgerald, multi-asset CIO at Aviva Investors said on Tuesday. “The actual risk that you have to assign to a…

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will let some students from China return to resume classes from Jun 15, the government said on Tuesday (Jun 9), in a selective easing of coronavirus border restrictions. School buses will be arranged and students will be subject…

China / Diplomacy Group’s members share ‘universal values such as freedom, democracy and rule of law [and have] a mission to lead global public opinion’, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Announcement expected to further jeopardise plans for Chinese…

Reuters and Staff writer, with CNA The air force yesterday warned off several Chinese fighter jets that briefly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone to its southwest, the Ministry of National Defense said. The Su-30 fighters, some of…

ANALYSIS/OPINION: The Chinese Communist Party poses a dire threat to America and the rest of the free world. Party leadership actively covered up the initial coronavirus outbreak — and even persecuted doctors who tried to warn the public. China’s…

BEIJING — The United States will soon resume operations at its consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began late last year, the U.S. Embassy said on Wednesday….