COVID-19 Alert – 10 June 2020

|Actions by Governments
- Amid coronavirus pandemic, Brazil’s indigenous struggle for care (Hindustan Times)
- Austria to open borders to Italy, 20+ European countries, officials say (Mail Online UK)
- Brazil resumes publishing coronavirus toll, criticises WHO (The Straits Times All News)
- Brazil resumes publishing virus toll, criticises WHO (Bangkokpost.com Most recent)
- Covid-19 coronavirus: Antibody rate at high in hub of Italy crisis (New Zealand Herald)
- Covid-19 coronavirus: Israel’s second wave linked to schools reopening (New Zealand Herald)
- Denmark Tax Agency Seeks Comments on Draft Guidance for PEs, Management Seats Due to Coronavirus (Bloomberg Law)
- Germany Economy: Exports Plunge 24% In April Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (International Business Times)
- Germany starts selling Aug 2050 bond reopening via syndication – lead managers (Reuters)
- Masks to be mandatory in Spain until coronavirus is defeated, health minister says (The Hill)
- Poland rolls out privacy-secure coronavirus tracking app (Reuters: Technology News)
- Spain holidays: No exemption for British holidays from quarantine unlike Portugal (TheWashingtonTime.com)
- Strengths, weaknesses and opportunities: Singapore’s battle against Covid-19 pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
- Sweden Says Covid Strategy Was Never About Shielding the Economy (Bloomberg)
- UK recession to be worse than France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, warns OECD (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
- US – Arizona calls for emergency plan as COVID-19 spikes after reopening (NationalPost.com)
- US – Coronavirus in Colorado, June 9: A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 (Denver Post)
- US – Driving tests resume Friday as Ohio reopens from coronavirus (Akron Beacon Journal)
- US – Florida coronavirus update for Tuesday, June 9, 2020 (Orlando Sentinel)
- US – Most states are not following CDC guidelines on reporting Covid-19 cases (CNN)
- US – Most states don’t report probable COVID-19 cases to CDC despite guidelines, data show (Raleigh News & Observer)
- US – Texas reports two consecutive days of record coronavirus hospitalizations weeks after reopening (CNBC Asia-Pacific News)
- US – Trump administration opposes extension of weekly $600 unemployment benefits, as unemployment remains high during COVID-19 pandemic (Business Insider)
- US – U.S. CDC Reports 1,956,421 Coronavirus Cases, 110,925 Deaths (US News & World Report)
- US – U.S. government offers $25 bln in COVID-19 relief to some hospitals (Mail Online UK)
- WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
|Societal & Economic Impact
|China stimulus policies not enough to boost job growth, steady economy, experts warn
|South China Morning Post – News
|China needs to do more to steady employment this year given the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and calls from some trade partners to decouple from the world’s second largest economy, a panel of government advisers and academics said on…
|Climate change remains a key concern despite coronavirus pandemic
|Herald Scotland
|AN Edinburgh start-up that helps people measure their carbon footprint says coronavirus is making us think more – not less – about climate change . Pawprint, which raised more than £100,000 in a crowdfunding campaign in April, surveyed 357 UK citizens…
|Covid 19 coronavirus: Woman contacted by stranger after details stolen from contact tracing form
|New Zealand Herald
|"Good morning" – and a kiss emoji – was the first text and the initial sign that something odd was going on. The woman who received that text would later get another, and another after that, before phone calls would prompt her to finally reply to the…
|Covid-19 wage subsidy nearing end
|Radio New Zealand
|It's the beginning of the end for the original Covid-19 wage subsidy, as the 12-week, $11 billion scheme draws to a close. The government expects close to a million people to come off the subsidy during June. From today, those seeking further support…
|ECB’s Muller Questions Need for More Pandemic Stimulus
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — European Central Bank policy maker Madis Muller said there may be no need to boost the institution’s emergency bond-buying program again, in contrast to economists and investors who …
|Protests, work resumption add to concern of 2nd COVID-19 wave
|Globaltimes.cn
|Science and economy on divergent pandemic paths
|Winnipeg Free Press
|THE COVID-19 global pandemic has set science and the economy on a collision course. Governments around the world face a debilitating dilemma: to select appropriate public policy in response to science or the needs of the economy. Canada’s federal,…
|Unemployment woes under COVID-19
|Philippines Daily Tribune
|The current pandemic has brought about uncertainty and disruption at scale — affecting most businesses especially the workforce. Employers and workers are facing risks and challenges that are quite alarming — organizations are laying off employees…
|Virus Pandemic Clears Skies, But Global Warming Continues
|Bloomberg
|The novel coronavirus shut down economies around the world, temporarily slashing emissions and clearing up skies. The short-term impact on pollution was clear, but global warming continues to accelerate. (Source: Bloomberg)
|Washington troops hit with coronavirus after protests
|The Straits Times All News
|June 10, 2020 7:31 AM WASHINGTON (AFP) – Members of the Washington DC national guard have tested positive for coronavirus in the wake of their deployment during recent protests in the US capital, the guard said on Tuesday (June 9).
|Geopolitical Impact
|After UK’s Covid-19 shambles, Brexit is back centre stage
|Radio New Zealand
|By David Townsend * Opinion – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long been known as something of a chancer with a lazy lack of interest in detail: as a journalist he preferred invention rather than factual investigative reporting. Photo: AFP His time…
|Ay, caramba! Sex, Brexit and big hair in glorious spoof La Princesa de Woking
|The Guardian
|Emma Sidi’s online soap opera brings all the overheated thrills of Mexican telenovelas to the home counties If a Mexican TV company set a Spanish-language soap opera in a bland British town, peppering the script with gratuitous references to the NHS…
|Britain will not seek to extend Brexit transition period, says minister
|The Guardian
|Penny Mordaunt tells MPs she hopes to have post-Brexit deal agreed by autumn The UK government will tell the EU on Friday it is not going to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period, the paymaster general, Penny Mordaunt, has said. She told…
|Brussels urged to factor in hard Brexit risk to recovery plans
|Financial Times – Europe homepage
|Ireland and Belgium warn of double blow from a UK no-deal departure on top of pandemic
|China urges U.S. trade adviser Navarro to stop blame-shifting trick
|Ecns.cn
|(ECNS) — The Chinese Foreign Ministry has fired back at White House trade adviser Peter Navarro over his remarks that China has exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to advance its strategic interests, urging him to stop playing his old trick of…
|European powers call for end to military operations in Libya
|Arab News
|Prime Minister Hassan Diab: We will work to resume flights to the Arabian Gulf region, and we will focus on countries conducting PCR tests to detect coronavirus infections The Cabinet Office said that all public-sector employees should return to their…
|FDA Misled Senators on China’s Role as Key U.S. Drug Supplier
|Bloomberg Law
|FDA official downplayed China’s role during hearing last week Agency doesn’t know how much really comes from China The Food and Drug Administration had to walk back testimony by an official at a Senate hearing last week after he downplayed the scale…
|GOP China Task Force Chair Wants U.S.-U.K. Partnership Against Beijing in ‘Same Spirit’ As Cold War
|MSNBC Newsweek
|Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the China Task Force, has called for U.S. and U.K. cooperation to confront the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in a similar spirit to the nations' joint endeavor in the Cold War. McCaul, who is also…
|Hard Brexit risk higher than ever before -Aviva multi-asset CIO
|Reuters
|June 9 (Reuters) – Chances of a negative Brexit outcome are higher now than ever before and the risks are not yet reflected in markets, Peter Fitzgerald, multi-asset CIO at Aviva Investors said on Tuesday. “The actual risk that you have to assign to a…
|Hong Kong to let some students from China return to resume classes
|Channel NewsAsia
|HONG KONG: Hong Kong will let some students from China return to resume classes from Jun 15, the government said on Tuesday (Jun 9), in a selective easing of coronavirus border restrictions. School buses will be arranged and students will be subject…
|Japan to draft G7 statement on China’s plans for Hong Kong national security law
|South China Morning Post
|China / Diplomacy Group’s members share ‘universal values such as freedom, democracy and rule of law [and have] a mission to lead global public opinion’, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Announcement expected to further jeopardise plans for Chinese…
|Taiwan warns off China warplanes
|Taipei Times Online
|Reuters and Staff writer, with CNA The air force yesterday warned off several Chinese fighter jets that briefly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone to its southwest, the Ministry of National Defense said. The Su-30 fighters, some of…
|U.S. economic crack down on China must be done slowly and wisely
|Washington Times
|ANALYSIS/OPINION: The Chinese Communist Party poses a dire threat to America and the rest of the free world. Party leadership actively covered up the initial coronavirus outbreak — and even persecuted doctors who tried to warn the public. China’s…
|U.S. says consulate in China’s Wuhan to reopen in near future
|NationalPost.com
|BEIJING — The United States will soon resume operations at its consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began late last year, the U.S. Embassy said on Wednesday….
|U.S.-China Supply Chains, Unemployment, Spanish Fish: Eco Day
|Bloomberg
|Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day: The Trump administration has talked about bringing supply chains home from China. But interviews with nearly a dozen government…
