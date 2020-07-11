COVID-19 Alert – 11 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Geopolitical Impact

BEIJING, China (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, vowed to firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty. The two leaders discussed their commitment over the phone. Xi noted that in late June,…

India quite literally needs to put a roof over its China dream. It took a pandemic and a lockdown to highlight the precarious existence of the country’s blue-collar workers. Left without jobs and shelter, an estimated 30 million — roughly a fifth of…

New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan over the issue of terrorism, India has asked its neighbour to reflect on why is it universally acknowledged at the "epicentre of terrorism". India also urged the international community to take verifiable actions against…

A select list of stories to read before you start your day. India and China on Friday agreed to push for a “timely” and “complete” disengagement of troops along the (LAC) and to hold another round of military-level talks, set for next week, to…

Russia and China cast vetoes on Tuesday to block the 15-member U.N. Security Council from extending its approval for 12 months of humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey through two border crossings. Russia then put forward its own text that…

The two countries have also sparred over China imposing a new national security law in Hong Kong, restrictions on American journalists, treatment of Uyghurs Muslims and security measures in Tibet U.S. President Donald Trump has for the time being…

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his not currently thinking about negotiating a "Phase 2" trade deal with China as relations between Washington and Beijing sour over the coronavirus pandemic and other issues….

By and There’s ‘no evidence that Covid-19’ transmits through food China blocked some Ecuadorian imports after testing shrimp China is making further moves to try to link the spread of coronavirus and food shipments. And yet again, U.S. officials are…

By The Trump administration plans to make an announcement next week related to escalating tensions in the South China Sea, where Washington and Beijing are vying for military supremacy, according to two people familiar with the matter. The U.S. has…

The UK is to reject an invite to take part in the EU's coronavirus vaccine programme because of worries over delays getting doses into the country.

Commission negotiating with Johnson & Johnson to put Europeans ahead of queue Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The UK government is poised to reject involvement in the EU coronavirus vaccines scheme by the end of Friday,…