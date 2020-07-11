COVID-19 Alert – 11 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|‘We are essential, too.’ L.A. Metro bus drivers protest for coronavirus hazard pay
|latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
|Metro bus drivers said they face a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus as COVID-19 cases surge in L.A. County and bus lines grow more crowded.
|Army snubbed, big business called to help virus contact tracing
|TownsvilleBulletin.com.au
|Melbourne’s biggest businesses have received an SOS from the state government, asking them to provide call centre workers to help trace and monitor thousands of coronavirus patients and their close contacts.
|B.C. economy grew by 118,000 jobs in June
|VancouverSun.com
|British Columbia added 118,000 jobs in June as the province continued reopening its economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Statistic Canada report released Friday….
|Canada adds 950K jobs in June, unemployment falls amid coronavirus pandemic
|Global News Canada
|Statistics Canada says the economy added nearly one million jobs in June as businesses forced closed by the coronavirus pandemic moved to reopen. The agency says 953,000 jobs were added last month including 488,000 full-time and 465,000 part-time…
|Coronavirus infections are surging in southeastern Europe and some other regions that had initially managed to curb… https://t.co/85wrpp8GEe
|WSJ – Twitter
|Covid-19 pandemic left 147M people unemployed globally: Study
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Sydney, July 11 (IANS) Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has made 147 million people unemployed, adding that the global consumption loss due to the Covid-19…
|Economic Buzz: Covid-19 Outbreak Estimated To Cost Global Economy $3.8 Trillion
|India Infoline
|Read Full Story The coronavirus pandemic and measures to slow its spread cost the global economy $3.8 trillion and put 147 million people out of work, a new study shows. In the first work to attempt to quantify the impact of the pandemic, researchers…
|HSE warns public about Covid-19 contact tracing scam
|Irish Times
|Criminals claiming to be public health staff before asking for money for test kits Fake contact tracers are calling people and asking for money for Covid-19 testing kits, the HSE has warned. The scammers are texting or phoning victims and falsely…
|Out of work due to the pandemic: How to access unemployment benefits and get back to work
|Boston Globe
|Watch the virtual event, moderated by the Globe's Sean Murphy, as panelists will walk guests through navigating the complicated unemployment insurance system, as well as provide guidance to those who have lost their jobs and are actively searching…
|Teachers protest schools reopening amid pandemic
|CBS News
|As the next academic school year approaches, many teachers are protesting out of concern that reopening schools will exacerbate the coronavirus pandemic. Nikole Killion reports.
|Geopolitical Impact
|China, Russia vow mutual support
|Philippines Daily Tribune
|BEIJING, China (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, vowed to firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty. The two leaders discussed their commitment over the phone. Xi noted that in late June,…
|Homes Can Shelter India’s China Dream After Covid
|Washington Post
|India quite literally needs to put a roof over its China dream. It took a pandemic and a lockdown to highlight the precarious existence of the country’s blue-collar workers. Left without jobs and shelter, an estimated 30 million — roughly a fifth of…
|India slams Pakistan again, asks neighbour to introspect why it’s an ‘epicentre of terrori…
|India Blooms
|New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan over the issue of terrorism, India has asked its neighbour to reflect on why is it universally acknowledged at the "epicentre of terrorism". India also urged the international community to take verifiable actions against…
|Morning Digest: India, China for timely troop pullback; Commercial vaccine will take at least 12 months, say officials, and more
|The Hindu
|A select list of stories to read before you start your day. India and China on Friday agreed to push for a “timely” and “complete” disengagement of troops along the (LAC) and to hold another round of military-level talks, set for next week, to…
|Russia, China Blocking Syria Aid Is ‘Stain on Humanity’ Says UN Ambassador
|MSNBC Newsweek
|Russia and China cast vetoes on Tuesday to block the 15-member U.N. Security Council from extending its approval for 12 months of humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey through two border crossings. Russia then put forward its own text that…
|Trump says he is not thinking about a ‘Phase 2’ U.S.-China trade deal
|The Hindu
|The two countries have also sparred over China imposing a new national security law in Hong Kong, restrictions on American journalists, treatment of Uyghurs Muslims and security measures in Tibet U.S. President Donald Trump has for the time being…
|U.S. Once Again Rebuffs China’s Attempt to Link Virus to Food
|Bloomberg
|By and There’s ‘no evidence that Covid-19’ transmits through food China blocked some Ecuadorian imports after testing shrimp China is making further moves to try to link the spread of coronavirus and food shipments. And yet again, U.S. officials are…
|U.S. Plans South China Sea Announcement With Tensions Escalating
|Bloomberg
|By The Trump administration plans to make an announcement next week related to escalating tensions in the South China Sea, where Washington and Beijing are vying for military supremacy, according to two people familiar with the matter. The U.S. has…
|UK opts out of EU coronavirus vaccine scheme over distribution concerns
|Sky News Latest
|The UK is to reject an invite to take part in the EU's coronavirus vaccine programme because of worries over delays getting doses into the country.
|UK poised to shun EU coronavirus vaccine scheme
|The Guardian
|US Prepares To Defer Tariffs On French Goods If France Refrains From Digital Taxes on US Tech Firms
|International Business Times
|KEY POINTSUSTR may unveil plans to slap tariffs on at least $500 million worth of French goodsThe OECD has been attempting to seek a solution to how multinational companies should be taxedIt is unlikely that France will yield to any pressure from the…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Cerberus Hounding Google Play
|Cyware
|The Cerberus banking trojan has been spotted disguised as a legitimate currency app on Google Play. What’s going on? Posing as a currency converter app, this trojan targets Spanish users and has been downloaded more than 10,000 times. According to…
|Cyber investment up 940% during pandemic – but falls for seed startups
|SC Magazine UK
|35 minutes ago 940% increase in cyber funding for startups during lockdown but primarily for growth phase, while seed phase startups suffer; CyberSmart's SMB offering provides an example of success in attracting funding. Cyber startups raised a record…
|CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/OaHa1SJTOR
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – 4 Security Tips as the July 15 Tax-Day Extension Draws Near We’re continuing to see cybercriminals take advantage o… https://t.co/aVMhIg100x
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – Georgia Cyber Center tenants respond to pandemic with remote work, more security When it opened in 2018, the $100M… https://t.co/EuWtXnX3i6
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|InfoSecHotSpot – More than half of Canadians admit to have been a victim of cybercriminals The pandemic impacted more than just our… https://t.co/SqzwZ9WzHu
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|More than half of Canadians admit to have been a victim of cybercriminals
|Security Bloggers Network
|The pandemic impacted more…
|POPCOM Bicol launches demographic vulnerabilities tool for COVID-19
|Philippine Information Agency
|LEGAZPI CITY, July 10 (PIA)—The Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) Bicol introduced the Demographic Vulnerabilities Tool (DVT) to help the Local Government Units (LGUs) in curbing the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) as cases…
|SCMagazine – #Microsoft has seized a number of #phishing domains in an attempt to disrupt cybercriminals who recently switched t… https://t.co/RtPgF6Ixtg
|SCMagazine – Twitter
|enisa_eu – RT @InnoNewsNetwork: @enisa_eu works to promote cybersecurity in the healthcare sector and protect citizens against malicious COVID-19 cybe…
|enisa_eu – Twitter
