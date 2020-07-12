Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  COVID-19 Alert – 12 July 2020

COVID-19 Alert – 12 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • Another record jump in daily Covid-19 infections in India (Gulf Times)
  • Australia approves coronavirus treatment (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • Austria lays out conditions for EU recovery deal (Deutsche Welle)
  • Banker Pay Theory Upended by Harvard Expert Who Studied Sweden (Bloomberg)
  • Belgium to impose 14-day quarantine on people travelling from Leicester (The Independent)
  • Germany could take further public stakes in companies – minister (The Star SA)
  • Germany: Virus-hit Tönnies slaughterhouse slammed for requesting state aid (Deutsche Welle)
  • High-Stakes Vote in Poland Tests Populist Rule (Bloomberg)
  • How Israel’s ‘iron-fist’ approach to the coronavirus led to the world’s worst second wave (Telegraph)
  • Iran’s president calls for ban on weddings, wakes to halt COVID-19 spread (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Italy’s Bonds Are Euro Area’s ‘High-Yielding Play’ of the Summer (Bloomberg)
  • Phones at tables, staying 1 meter apart: Ireland’s famed pubs in post-lockdown world (ABC News)
  • Portugal: Can I travel there and is it safe? (The Independent)
  • Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus infections (WAM.ae Emirates)
  • S. Korea reports 35 new coronavirus infections (The Korea Times News)
  • Singapore’s ruling party retains power in vote under pandemic cloud (Kuwait News Agency)
  • The Latest: Parma reports positive test in Italy (star-telegram.com)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, July 12 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE shows the way in fight against pandemic (The Gulf Today)
  • UK – Dani Garavelli: Rishi Sunak’s side order of gimmickry really sticks in the craw (The Scotsman)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak is an unwelcome reminder to Boris Johnson of his political mortality (The Guardian)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak is borrowing his way out of this crisis, but we’ll all have to pay it back (The Guardian)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak plans
    Brexit tax cuts in post-Brexit revolution to save economy (Telegraph)
  • UK – Scottish government confirms the latest coronavirus figures for Scotland (The Scotsman)
  • US – A COVID-19 timeline for Minnesota (TwinCities.com)
  • US – CDC says full reopening of schools places Americans at ‘highest risk’ of spread of coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Disney World reopens amid Florida’s virus surge (Sharjah24)
  • US – Disney World reopens amid coronavirus surge in Florida (NBCNews.com)
  • US – Illinois revenues drop $1.1B in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Louisiana governor announces mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge (The Hill)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • What it’s really like being on holiday in Spain during lockdown (Liverpool Echo)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ADIB continues its support to customers impacted by COVID-19 by providing special offers to medical workers (Zawya.com)
  • Accor reveals 2,000 staff impacted by Covid-19 downturn in MEA (Arabian Business)
  • American Airlines has jumbo-sized seating dilemma (Zawya.com)
  • Apple-maker Taiwanese company Foxconn to invest $1 bn in Tamil Nadu plant over next 3 years (msn.co.in)
  • Are the battered share prices of Aston Martin and Marks & Spencer worth investing in? (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • Cisco financing digitalization of small businesses (Philippine Star)
  • Commercial Bank & Euromoney Livestream to present “Qatar: Navigating the new normal” (Qatar Peninsula)
  • Daimler may need to cut 15,000 jobs (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • DeSantis on Florida schools reopening: ‘If you can do Walmart,’ then ‘we absolutely can do schools’ (The Hill)
  • Foxconn to invest $1bn in India to expand factory (Calcutta Telegraph)
  • GM cuts third shift at Wentzville after absenteeism due to virus fears (Detroit News)
  • Google machine translation helping disseminate Covid-19 info (IANS Live)
  • Governor of Florida says if Walmart can open, so can schools (CNN)
  • Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health donates NICORETTE® to cover over 5,000 people to WHO during COVID-19 (bizbahrain)
  • Keenan: Cow urine to Clorox: Fraudsters jump on the COVID-19 bandwagon (CalgaryHerald.com)
  • Mastercard’s Online Remittance Solutions supporting remitters, in Response to COVID-19 (Zawya.com)
  • Nobody should be surprised about China’s bullying tactics over Huawei and 5G — this is not new (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • Ooredoo honours top high school graduates (Gulf Times)
  • Sainsbury’s and Tesco are making big changes to how you shop in store (Liverpool Echo)
  • Samsung benefits as virus lifts chip demand (The Korea Times News)
  • Saudi Arabia’s STC extends Vodafone Egypt purchase on coronavirus challenges (Al Arabiya)
  • Singapore Airlines boosts safety measures (Philippines Daily Tribune)
  • Starbucks will require customers to wear masks at about 8,900 U.S. stores amid growing coronavirus cases in parts o… https://t.co/LCCyaG14F8 (WSJ – Twitter)
  • The Covid-19 crisis has crippled U.S. car sales in 2020, but Mazda’s aging midsize crossover seemed to find a whole… https://t.co/gIUEmL6cmI (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Toyota to fully resume global output for 1st time in 5 months (Mainichi JP)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Bill Gates warns against coronavirus vaccine going to highest bidder — ‘We’ll have a deadlier pandemic’ (CNBC)
  • Enough coronavirus vaccine doses for everyone in UK ‘in first half of next year’ if trials succeed, research chief says (The Independent)
  • Latest data show remdesivir reduces risk of death in COVID-19 patients (Pharma Letter)
  • Michigan wants kids caught up on vaccines after pandemic dip (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • Number of prescriptions for the drug midazolam doubled during height of the pandemic (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Qld COVID-19 human vaccine trials to start (Mail Online UK)
  • Thailand to Begin Its Covid-19 Vaccine Human Trials in September (Bloomberg)
  • TheEconomist – The question of whether neutralising antibodies work against covid-19 may be answered over the summer https://t.co/6X8vnOp5Lv (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • Tuberculosis vaccine may limit Covid-19 deaths, researchers say (The Independent)
  • WEEKEND READ | What Happens if Your Employees Refuse Covid-19 Vaccination? (Bloomberg Law)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Central bank response to COVID-19 continues to pay off
Jordan News Agency
Amman, July 11 (Petra) — Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in early March, the Central Bank of Jordan …
China economy rebounds in Q2 after virus hit
Sharjah24
The survey of analysts from 11 institutions pegged China's growth at 1.3 percent — a far cry from the 6.1 percent expansion posted last year but in better shape than other countries still grappling with the contagion. The coronavirus, which first…
Feature: COVID-19 takes toll on Zambian economy
Xinhua News Agency
LUSAKA, July 11 (Xinhua) — The emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic has not only brought health challenges but economic challenges as well. The pandemic, which has ravaged various countries of the world, has forced countries to embark on various…
Human behavior is a key factor in curbing the coronavirus pandemic–experts
Philippine Daily Inquirer
WASHINGTON — Global outlook on the Covid-19 pandemic ranges from cautious optimism in countries that handled the outbreak well to gloom in places that did not. The bottom line is, the pandemic is not going to end any time soon. If anything, it is…
Korean economy to shrink 2.3% this year due to virus: think tank
The Korea Times News
The South Korean economy is expected to contract 2.3 percent on-year in 2020, hit by the fallout of the new coronavirus outbreak, a local private think tank said Sunday. Asia's fourth-largest economy is forecast to have fallen 1.7 percent in the…
Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate
star-telegram.com
Jasmin Pierre was 18 when she tried to end her life, overdosing on whatever pills she could find. Diagnosed with depression and anxiety, she survived two more attempts at suicide, ……
Poverty-stricken Lebanese economy crippled by the coronavirus
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
The United Nations has warned of the devastating impact of Lebanon's coronavirus triggered economic crisis upon the population at large.
Public transport restrictions will be eased to get people back to work – report
Sky News
The government is trying to boost the economy further by encouraging people to return to work instead of staying at home. Restrictions on public transport use are to be eased, according to a report, as the government tries to encourage people to…
Riots erupt in prisons as Covid-19 infections rise
The Star SA
However the Department of Correctional Services believes unruly elements are trying to force government into a mass release of prisoners.
Serbia arrests 71 in protest over handling of pandemic
UPI
July 11 (UPI) — Serbian police said they've arrested 71 people involved in protests over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters began taking to the streets Tuesday after President Aleksandar Vučić announced that Belgrade…
Geopolitical Impact
CENTCOM Commander, Kurdish Leader Discuss Military Operation against ISIS
Asharq Al Awsat
The Commander of the US Army Central Forces (CENTCOM), General Kenneth Mckenzie, discussed with the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, the launch of a new military operation against ISIS cells in northeastern Syria. Abdi…
China using provocation, strong arm tactics in South China Sea: Analyst
Ani News
Beijing [ China ], July 12 (ANI): In a move aimed at provoking its neighbours and the West, China recently sent a coast guard ship into the disputed waters of the South China Sea. The incident took place on July 1 as Express.co.uk reported that China…
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Hindustan Times
The disengagement and de-escalation process between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a “work in progress”, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. Jaishankar’s remarks, made during an appearance on…
EU accused of risking lives in standoff over coronavirus medicines produced in Britain after Brexit
Telegraph
Brussels is insisting on slow checks on vital drugs and potential vaccines The European Union has been accused of risking lives by insisting on slow checks on vital medicines and potential coronavirus vaccines produced in Britain after Brexit. Michel…
India, China have agreed on de-escalation process: EAM
Chinanationalnews.com
Washington [US], July 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has seen another record spike in daily coronavirus cases with more than 66,600 infections reported in the past 24 hours, data compiled by John
Russia and China Veto Key Means to Deliver Life-Saving Relief to Syrian Civilians
Canada Free Press
“We should all be saddened, outraged, and more determined than ever to hold Russia and China accountable as an accomplice to Assad’s reign of death and destruction.” T his past week, Russia and China vetoed United Nations Security Council draft…
Trump: no guarantee he will back India against China
Calcutta Telegraph
The president sees relation with China exclusively through the prism of trade: John Bolton Former US national security adviser John Bolton has said that if the Sino-India border tensions escalate, there is no guarantee that US President Donald Trump…
U.S. Warns Its Citizens in China They Risk ‘Arbitrary’ Arrest
Bloomberg
By State Department emails Americans registered as being in China Citizens may be detained for messages on government, U.S. says The State Department warned U.S. citizens living in or traveling to China they may face arbitrary arrest, the latest sign of…
World Population Day 2020: India set to overtake China by 2027, but its population problem has a silver lining
Yahoo! India
The United Nations (UN) began observing World Population Day every year from 1989 to bring attention to the increasing global population and the associated factors. The date was chosen to commemorate 11 July, 1987, the day when the global population…
‘India’s main opponent is China not Pak, govt’s foreign policy has failed’: Pawar
Hindustan Times
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former defence minister Sharad Pawar said that the issues with China should be resolved with dialogue and diplomatic strategies with the help of intervention by other nations and the United Nations. Pawar…
‘Strategic surveillance & info warfare needed against China’: Gen Parnaik
Indian Express
The key to dealing with China ’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is to deal with them from a position of strength, said former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General K T Parnaik (retd). Gen Parnaik, who commanded the Udhampur-headquartered Northern…
Cybersecurity Impact
CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/IVPwva55m6
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://hubs.ly/H0spBd-0
DOJ wants to ramp up cybercrime units to check surge in online crimes
Philippine Daily Inquirer
MANILA, Philippines — Cybercrime units should upgrade their technology and improve probing abilities as there has been a surge of cases of online crime during the coronavirus disease pandemic, the Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Saturday. “It…
Phishing, scams abound during quarantine
Philippines Daily Tribune
Phishing or the stealing of personal data, online selling scams and the dissemination of fake news have become the most prevalent offenses during the effectivity of the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act. The said offenses have dislodged the online sexual…
TripwireInc – Cybersecurity is part of the pandemic response, plain and simple.

Tripwire conducted a survey to learn more about… https://t.co/naIOkwKL4x
TripwireInc – Twitter
Cybersecurity is part of the pandemic response, plain and simple.

Tripwire conducted a survey to learn more about how security professionals are dealing with this crisis.

#cybersecurity #infosec #pandemic #WFH
US Secret Service Forms Cyber Fraud Task Force
Bank Info Security
Newly Formed Task Force Combines Electronic and Financial Crimes Units (asokan_akshaya) • July 11, 2020 The Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force is now part of the larger Cyber Fraud Task Force (Photo: US Secret Service) The U.S. Secret Service…
ZDNet – Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations https://t.co/VNfC9f6F1f
ZDNet – Twitter
Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations…
ZDNet – Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations https://t.co/tocFbXHq3E
ZDNet – Twitter
Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

