COVID-19 Alert – 12 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Central bank response to COVID-19 continues to pay off
|Jordan News Agency
|Amman, July 11 (Petra) — Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in early March, the Central Bank of Jordan …
|China economy rebounds in Q2 after virus hit
|Sharjah24
|The survey of analysts from 11 institutions pegged China's growth at 1.3 percent — a far cry from the 6.1 percent expansion posted last year but in better shape than other countries still grappling with the contagion. The coronavirus, which first…
|Feature: COVID-19 takes toll on Zambian economy
|Xinhua News Agency
|LUSAKA, July 11 (Xinhua) — The emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic has not only brought health challenges but economic challenges as well. The pandemic, which has ravaged various countries of the world, has forced countries to embark on various…
|Human behavior is a key factor in curbing the coronavirus pandemic–experts
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|WASHINGTON — Global outlook on the Covid-19 pandemic ranges from cautious optimism in countries that handled the outbreak well to gloom in places that did not. The bottom line is, the pandemic is not going to end any time soon. If anything, it is…
|Korean economy to shrink 2.3% this year due to virus: think tank
|The Korea Times News
|The South Korean economy is expected to contract 2.3 percent on-year in 2020, hit by the fallout of the new coronavirus outbreak, a local private think tank said Sunday. Asia's fourth-largest economy is forecast to have fallen 1.7 percent in the…
|Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate
|star-telegram.com
|Jasmin Pierre was 18 when she tried to end her life, overdosing on whatever pills she could find. Diagnosed with depression and anxiety, she survived two more attempts at suicide, ……
|Poverty-stricken Lebanese economy crippled by the coronavirus
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|The United Nations has warned of the devastating impact of Lebanon's coronavirus triggered economic crisis upon the population at large.
|Public transport restrictions will be eased to get people back to work – report
|Sky News
|The government is trying to boost the economy further by encouraging people to return to work instead of staying at home. Restrictions on public transport use are to be eased, according to a report, as the government tries to encourage people to…
|Riots erupt in prisons as Covid-19 infections rise
|The Star SA
|However the Department of Correctional Services believes unruly elements are trying to force government into a mass release of prisoners.
|Serbia arrests 71 in protest over handling of pandemic
|UPI
|July 11 (UPI) — Serbian police said they've arrested 71 people involved in protests over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters began taking to the streets Tuesday after President Aleksandar Vučić announced that Belgrade…
|Geopolitical Impact
|CENTCOM Commander, Kurdish Leader Discuss Military Operation against ISIS
|Asharq Al Awsat
|The Commander of the US Army Central Forces (CENTCOM), General Kenneth Mckenzie, discussed with the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, the launch of a new military operation against ISIS cells in northeastern Syria. Abdi…
|China using provocation, strong arm tactics in South China Sea: Analyst
|Ani News
|Beijing [ China ], July 12 (ANI): In a move aimed at provoking its neighbours and the West, China recently sent a coast guard ship into the disputed waters of the South China Sea. The incident took place on July 1 as Express.co.uk reported that China…
|Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
|Hindustan Times
|The disengagement and de-escalation process between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a “work in progress”, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. Jaishankar’s remarks, made during an appearance on…
|EU accused of risking lives in standoff over coronavirus medicines produced in Britain after Brexit
|Telegraph
|Brussels is insisting on slow checks on vital drugs and potential vaccines The European Union has been accused of risking lives by insisting on slow checks on vital medicines and potential coronavirus vaccines produced in Britain after Brexit. Michel…
|India, China have agreed on de-escalation process: EAM
|Chinanationalnews.com
|Washington [US], July 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has seen another record spike in daily coronavirus cases with more than 66,600 infections reported in the past 24 hours, data compiled by John
|Russia and China Veto Key Means to Deliver Life-Saving Relief to Syrian Civilians
|Canada Free Press
|“We should all be saddened, outraged, and more determined than ever to hold Russia and China accountable as an accomplice to Assad’s reign of death and destruction.” T his past week, Russia and China vetoed United Nations Security Council draft…
|Trump: no guarantee he will back India against China
|Calcutta Telegraph
|The president sees relation with China exclusively through the prism of trade: John Bolton Former US national security adviser John Bolton has said that if the Sino-India border tensions escalate, there is no guarantee that US President Donald Trump…
|U.S. Warns Its Citizens in China They Risk ‘Arbitrary’ Arrest
|Bloomberg
|By State Department emails Americans registered as being in China Citizens may be detained for messages on government, U.S. says The State Department warned U.S. citizens living in or traveling to China they may face arbitrary arrest, the latest sign of…
|World Population Day 2020: India set to overtake China by 2027, but its population problem has a silver lining
|Yahoo! India
|The United Nations (UN) began observing World Population Day every year from 1989 to bring attention to the increasing global population and the associated factors. The date was chosen to commemorate 11 July, 1987, the day when the global population…
|‘India’s main opponent is China not Pak, govt’s foreign policy has failed’: Pawar
|Hindustan Times
|Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former defence minister Sharad Pawar said that the issues with China should be resolved with dialogue and diplomatic strategies with the help of intervention by other nations and the United Nations. Pawar…
|‘Strategic surveillance & info warfare needed against China’: Gen Parnaik
|Indian Express
|The key to dealing with China ’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is to deal with them from a position of strength, said former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General K T Parnaik (retd). Gen Parnaik, who commanded the Udhampur-headquartered Northern…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/IVPwva55m6
|Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://hubs.ly/H0spBd-0
|DOJ wants to ramp up cybercrime units to check surge in online crimes
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|MANILA, Philippines — Cybercrime units should upgrade their technology and improve probing abilities as there has been a surge of cases of online crime during the coronavirus disease pandemic, the Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Saturday. “It…
|Phishing, scams abound during quarantine
|Philippines Daily Tribune
|Phishing or the stealing of personal data, online selling scams and the dissemination of fake news have become the most prevalent offenses during the effectivity of the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act. The said offenses have dislodged the online sexual…
|TripwireInc – Cybersecurity is part of the pandemic response, plain and simple.
Tripwire conducted a survey to learn more about…
|Cybersecurity is part of the pandemic response, plain and simple.
Tripwire conducted a survey to learn more about how security professionals are dealing with this crisis.
#cybersecurity #infosec #pandemic #WFH
|TripwireInc – With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware ha… https://t.co/1AU9YFDuQw
|With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware has never been more prominent.
Matthew Jerzewski takes a look at some high profile examples of this…
|TripwireInc – With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware ha… https://t.co/4aMJokTDtF
|With remote working becoming more universal and as the world tries to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, ransomware has never been more prominent.
Matthew Jerzewski takes a look at some high profile examples of this…
|US Secret Service Forms Cyber Fraud Task Force
|Bank Info Security
|Newly Formed Task Force Combines Electronic and Financial Crimes Units (asokan_akshaya) • July 11, 2020 The Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force is now part of the larger Cyber Fraud Task Force (Photo: US Secret Service) The U.S. Secret Service…
|ZDNet – Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations https://t.co/VNfC9f6F1f
|Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations…
|ZDNet – Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations https://t.co/tocFbXHq3E
|Microsoft seizes six domains used in COVID-19 phishing operations…
