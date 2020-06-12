Silobreaker

Threat Reports

COVID-19 Alert – 12 June 2020

Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • Belgian man in coronavirus lockdown says he uses treadmill desk to walk almost 1,000 miles (FOXNews.com)
  • Finland to open borders, Sweden snubbed (Waikato Times)
  • Germany / France: Coronavirus raises tensions along the border (Deutsche Welle)
  • How Sweden’s herd immunity strategy has backfired (New Statesman)
  • Lithuania, Poland reopening their shared border at 10 a.m. Friday (Finanzen.net)
  • Malaysia’s transport services resume at full capacity, mosques reopen (The Straits Times All News)
  • Mexico: Covid-19 pandemic peak to come next week, end in October (EFE)
  • Norway allows airlines to fly full planes again- minister (Mail Online UK)
  • Pandemic pushes up puppy demand in Germany (Deutsche Welle)
  • Portugal Parliament Considers Bill on 2020 Supplementary Budget Due to Coronavirus (Bloomberg Law)
  • Resurgence of coronavirus threatens South Korea’s success story (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Sweden never locked down and isn’t testing widely for the coronavirus. Residents with COVID-19 symptoms say they feel ‘invisible.’ (Business Insider)
  • The Latest: MotoGP to resume with 2 races in Spain in July (star-telegram.com)
  • UK – Charity in desperate plea to Scottish Government to find safe way to reopen Edinburgh Zoo as future ‘remains at risk’ (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – One third of Scottish workforce being paid by UK Government (The Scotsman)
  • UK – UK government ‘to backtrack on full border checks with EU from January 1’ (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Uber Driver Sues for Covid Payouts From U.K. Government (Bloomberg)
  • UK – only 1 in 1000 Scots infectious but no change to distancing rules (Herald Scotland)
  • US – Coronavirus claims life of Oregon senior home worker (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Daily coronavirus updates: With 6 days until next phase of reopening, Connecticut remains at 40% of its testing goal (Hartford Courant)
  • US – Here is how colleges in Virginia will be allowed to reopen (Richmond.com)
  • US – NIAIDNews – RT @NIH: News: NIH researchers identify key genomic features that could differentiate SARS-CoV-2 from other coronaviruses that cause less s… (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NIH identify genomic features differentiating novel coronavirus from other animal-derived viruses (Washington Times)
  • US – Ohio senator fired as doctor after coronavirus question about ‘colored population’ (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Parson will lift Missouri’s COVID-19 restrictions next week. Local orders still in place (KansasCity.com)
  • US – The U.S. government’s budget deficit rose 92% in May from a year earlier, as revenues plummeted and spending surged… https://t.co/9ePEikclDR (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Video: India allows places of worship to reopen from early June (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • What to Watch in Pakistan’s Budget Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Bloomberg-Quint)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Air Canada CEO urges Trudeau’s government to relax travel curbs: Bloomberg News (Reuters: Business News)
  • AstraZeneca ties up with Emergent BioSolutions to make COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. (Mail Online UK)
  • British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair launch legal action against UK’s 14-day coronavirus quarantine (The Straits Times All News)
  • British online grocery store Ocado raises $1.3 billion as coronavirus pushes shoppers to buy their food online (Business Insider)
  • Citigroup Plans to Return 5% of U.S., Canada Staff in Early July (Bloomberg)
  • Delta aims to test all employees for COVID-19 (Seeking Alpha)
  • Deutsche Telekom, SAP development of covid-19 app will cost EUR 20 mln – report (Telecompaper)
  • Facebook’s chief product officer returns after surprise departure a year ago (CNBC)
  • GSK is world s largest vaccine maker Yet it has been tame with its COVID-19 strategy (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Harmony Gold’s shareholders approve $200m equity raise (Polity.org.za)
  • Honda resumes production at plants hit by suspected cyber attack (Sharjah24)
  • Hyflux lenders to restart process to put firm under judicial management (The Straits Times All News)
  • J&J moves up start of coronavirus vaccine human trials to July (The Korea Times News)
  • Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine’s Final Human Trial Phase Starts In July (Indiatimes)
  • LATAM Airlines (LTM) May Traffic Hurt by Coronavirus Woes (Zacks.com)
  • LATAM Airlines bondholders in talks to supply up to $1.5 bln loan, sources say (Reuters UK)
  • Loblaw ends COVID-19 wage premium for front-line workers (Toronto Star Online)
  • Lufthansa plans to cut 22,000 jobs (Telegraph)
  • MM posts Q4 loss at Rs 3,255 crore on write down of Ssangyong investment (Moneycontrol.com)
  • MTN South Africa says Covid-19 accelerates cashless payment take-up (Telecompaper)
  • Mahindra & Mahindra investors hope tractors will save the day⁠— and the year (Business Insider India)
  • Moderna to start final phase in July; AstraZeneca signs $87 million deal (Business Today India)
  • OCBC resumes face-to-face wealth advisory services (The Straits Times All News)
  • Regeneron begins human testing of COVID-19 antibody cocktail (NationalPost.com)
  • Reopening plans presented: Cologne Lanxess Arena ends its event lockdown on June 20 (General-Anzeiger)
  • SABC launches model to reinvent and revamp itself (Citizen.co.za)
  • Sinovac inks deal to advance COVID-19 vaccine (Seeking Alpha)
  • Starbucks set for $4.4b fallout from pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Tata Steel’s Nest-In is producing Isolation and Quarantine cabins for Covid-19 treatment facilities (Orissadiary.com)
  • Trafigura thrives amid virus outbreak as profit jumps 27% (Business Times Singapore)
  • Turkish Airlines flights for NHS: airline offers 40% off tickets for healthcare workers – here’s the deadline for booking (The Scotsman)
  • Turkish Airlines to resume flights to China, U.S. in June (Nasdaq)
  • U.S. EPA orders Amazon, Ebay to remove unsafe products that cash in on pandemic fears (Reuters: Technology News)
  • Unilever picks London as its home over Rotterdam (Economic Times)
  • Unilever says it needs to be more nimble to confront the challenges of Covid-19 https://t.co/95wswL0ppZ (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Wipro builds India’s first hospital for covid-19 care (Livemint.com)
  • [Photo] Korean Air transports masks to US using passenger seats (Hani.co.kr)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
9 Countries That Will Pay Travellers To Visit Them Once The Pandemic Is Over
Indiatimes
As the global pandemic continues, many popular holiday destinations are being hit hard by the closed borders and grounded flights. There has been a drastic reduction in foot-fall at tourist spots around the world. After months of lockdown, few…
Another 1.5M file for unemployment even as many Americans return to work during coronavirus pandemic
USA Today
Even as the U.S. adds jobs in large numbers as restaurants and other Main Street businesses shuttered by the COVID-19 outbreak reopen, the nation is still hemorrhaging hundreds of thousands of positions as the economic effects spread to other…
Before pandemic, homelessness jumped 13% in L.A. County, 14% in the city
latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
Despite hundreds of millions of dollars spent to curb homelessness, the number of people without a home in Los Angeles grew for the fifth time in the past six years, officials announced Friday.
COVID-19 pandemic will hurt retirement nest eggs more than Great Recession, new survey shows
Akron Beacon Journal
Seven in 10 Americans say the COVID- 19 pandemic will affect their retirement, with many dipping into their nest eggs, scaling back contributions and planning to work longer, a new survey shows."The impact to Americans’ retirement accounts is bigger…
Despite protests, riots, COVID-19, Jamia in India’s top 10 varsities
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, despite witnessing massive political protests and clashes recently followed by the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic, has succeeded in maintaining its prestige, after it…
Graves dug in Rio beach to protest handling of COVID-19 pandemic
NationalPost.com
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilians critical of their government's ambiguous response to a surging coronavirus pandemic dug 100 graves and stuck black crosses in the sand of Rio's Copacabana beach on Thursday in a tribute to the nearly 40,000 people who…
How’s the economy doing? Watch the dentists
TheAge.com
If you need your teeth cleaned or a cavity filled, the dentist is the only option. This makes them, in the eyes of some economists, the perfect barometer for gauging America's recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
Over 44.2 million Americans have filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic
Fortune
Subscribe to How To Reopen , our weekly newsletter on what it takes to reboot business in the midst of a pandemic . Another 1.5 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims the week ending June 6, according to the U.S. Department of Labor ….
The Fed expects years of high unemployment as the US economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic
Business Insider
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released projections for the US economy through 2022. It's the first time the central bank has reported projections since the coronavirus pandemic began.  The Fed expects the unemployment rate to remain elevated…
Video: Chief Medical Officer speaks about attending protests amid COVID-19
Mail Online UK
MOST RECENT Video: 'Extremely ill advised': Chief medical officer slams Black Lives Matter protests as a 'bad idea' after demonstrator at Melbourne rally tests positive to coronavirus Chief Medical officer of Australia Brendan Murphy speaks about…
Geopolitical Impact
‘Mind your own business!’ say netizens as Pakistan PM Imran Khan offers to help India fight coronavirus
Business Today India
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced the wrath of netizens after he offered to help India fight coronavirus. He said he was willing to share with India their "successful cash transfer programme" that has been widely appreciated in the…
Boris Johnson’s no.deal Brexit looms
Deutsche Welle
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Britain is suffering its deepest recession in 300 years. That’s according to the Bank of England. Nevertheless, the government is sticking with its hard Brexit plans.
Brexit and pandemic a double blow to UK’s economy
Deutsche Welle
Although there's still some hope left for a UK-EU trade agreement, a no-deal Brexit looks far more likely at the moment, says Ulrich Hoppe, director general of the German-British Chamber of Industry & Commerce.
Brexit: UK backtracks on full EU border checks amid coronavirus crisis
BBC News – Business
The government will take a "pragmatic and flexible approach" due to coronavirus, a source says.
Bright spots for Singapore despite less globalised world post-pandemic
Business Times Singapore
Its place and role as key trade and financial hub, as well as overall prospects for Asean, will see it weather the storm better, say economists Singapore WITH the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a less globalised world, Singapore cannot expect the growth…
Coronavirus hits U.S.-China trade deal
The Hindu
Under the deal, , although economists question if this will happen with business activity hammered by the virus. Beijing and Washington need to resume strategic communications, a senior Chinese government advisor said on Thursday, noting relations…
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
Hindustan Times
In a sharp reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer to help with the cash transfer technology to aid the poor during the coronavirus pandemic, India reminded its neighbour that the size of the economic relief package extended by New Delhi…
International trade set to shrink 27 in second quarter after April nosedive , says UNCTAD
Moneycontrol.com
'Assuming persisting uncertainty, UNCTAD forecast indicates a decline of around 20 percent for the year 2020,' the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development said in a report. International trade is set to plunge by 27 percent in the second quarter and…
NZ signs first digital trade agreement
Waikato Times
iStock Promoting online consumer protection is part of a new digital trade agreement New Zealand has signed up to. New Zealand has signed the first trade agreement to focus on issues solely relating to the digital economy. The Digital Economy…
Newspaper headlines: Race ‘tensions rise’ and Brexit border ‘U-turn’
BBC
By BBC News Staff Anti-racism protests in the UK are prominent on Friday's front pages ahead of a weekend of planned further demonstrations. According to the Guardian, Black Lives Matter organisers have cancelled a planned protest in London's Hyde Park…
OECD head warns of global trade war risk unless countries agree digital tax approach
Telecompaper
The Secretary-General of the OECD, Angel Gurria, has warned that countries need to agree on an approach for taxing global digital technology companies to avoid a widespread trade war, BBC News reports. His comments come after the US government opened…
S. Korea, China Discuss Possible Trilateral Summit with Japan
Korea Broadcasting System
Photo : YONHAP News Senior diplomats of South Korea and China held a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of holding an annual trilateral summit with Japan this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Seoul's Foreign…
Science is a global collaboration – a hard Brexit could harm efforts to end the pandemic
Telegraph
If we leave without an agreement to associate with the EU’s research programmes, we risk jeopardising vital links between our scientists Since the referendum, UK governments have repeatedly said that maintaining the UK’s global strength in research…
Taiwan gives other democracies hope that they can deal with China: Joseph Wu
Formosa Television (FTV)
(2020/06/11) Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu took part in an online forum organized by a U.S.-based think tank Tuesday night addressing China relations and the post-Covid world environment. During the meeting, he discussed Taiwan's strategies in…
Trump OKs economic sanctions against Int’l Criminal Court officials
Mainichi JP
U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the White House to make a statement to the press about restoring "law and order" on June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Getty/Kyodo) WASHINGTON (Kyodo) — President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized economic…
Cybersecurity Impact
Anubis and SpyNote spread via fake COVID-19 contact tracing apps
Silobreaker Analyst
Anomali researchers discovered 12 malicious apps imitating government COVID-19 contact tracing apps from various countries. Many of the apps were found to contain Anubis and SpyNote, or other generic malware capable of stealing banking credentials…
Attacks and Breaches What COVID-19 Teaches Us About Social Engineering
CSFI_DCOE – Twitter
Attacks and Breaches What COVID-19 Teaches Us About Social Engineering https://bit.ly/3dUMRTw
Keep your stay-at-home family cyber safe! Read the guide to navigating current cyber threats and how Cisco is helping in the face of the pandemic.
CiscoSecurity – Twitter
Keep your stay-at-home family cyber safe! Read the guide to navigating current cyber threats and how Cisco is helping in the face of the pandemic. http://cs.co/6011GHAhc https://twitter.com/CiscoSecurity/status/1271366641226571778/photo/1
Companies experiencing more insider data breaches after terminating employees who were working from home during pandemic
Office of Inadequate Security
Apart from an increase in hacks as more people work from home with less than high levels of security, there has been an…
Cybersecurity pros are working harder than ever during the pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many tech career fields. Learn how it has impacted cybersecurity professionals, and how to help.
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybersecurity pros are working harder than ever during the pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many tech career fields. Learn how it has impacted cybersecurity professionals, and how to help. https://tek.io/3hmooJd…
Survey from PCI Pal® shows significant consequences for businesses that demonstrate poor data security practices during the pandemic
Security Bloggers Network
With recent news reporting a marked increase in cyberattack attempts, as criminals try to exploit organisations which are now operating remotely1, new research from PCI Pal® has uncovered that a significant proportion of consumers will act…
What COVID-19 Teaches Us About Social Engineering
Dark Reading – All Stories
Unless we do something proactively, social engineering's impact is expected to keep getting worse as people's reliance on technology increases and as more of us are forced to work from home.
Cybersecurity pros are working harder than ever during the pandemic
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Cybersecurity pros are working harder than ever during the pandemic #Cybersecurity #security…
Cybersecurity pros are working harder than ever during the pandemic
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Cybersecurity pros are working harder than ever during the pandemic #Cybersecurity #security…
Cybersecurity pros are working harder than ever during the pandemic
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Cybersecurity pros are working harder than ever during the pandemic #Cybersecurity #security https://www.techrepublic.com/article/cybersecurity-pros-are-working-harder-than-ever-during-the-pandemic/

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

