COVID-19 Alert – 12 June 2020

Geopolitical Impact

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced the wrath of netizens after he offered to help India fight coronavirus. He said he was willing to share with India their "successful cash transfer programme" that has been widely appreciated in the…

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Britain is suffering its deepest recession in 300 years. That’s according to the Bank of England. Nevertheless, the government is sticking with its hard Brexit plans.

Although there's still some hope left for a UK-EU trade agreement, a no-deal Brexit looks far more likely at the moment, says Ulrich Hoppe, director general of the German-British Chamber of Industry & Commerce.

The government will take a "pragmatic and flexible approach" due to coronavirus, a source says.

Its place and role as key trade and financial hub, as well as overall prospects for Asean, will see it weather the storm better, say economists Singapore WITH the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a less globalised world, Singapore cannot expect the growth…

Under the deal, , although economists question if this will happen with business activity hammered by the virus. Beijing and Washington need to resume strategic communications, a senior Chinese government advisor said on Thursday, noting relations…

In a sharp reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer to help with the cash transfer technology to aid the poor during the coronavirus pandemic, India reminded its neighbour that the size of the economic relief package extended by New Delhi…

'Assuming persisting uncertainty, UNCTAD forecast indicates a decline of around 20 percent for the year 2020,' the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development said in a report. International trade is set to plunge by 27 percent in the second quarter and…

iStock Promoting online consumer protection is part of a new digital trade agreement New Zealand has signed up to. New Zealand has signed the first trade agreement to focus on issues solely relating to the digital economy. The Digital Economy…

By BBC News Staff Anti-racism protests in the UK are prominent on Friday's front pages ahead of a weekend of planned further demonstrations. According to the Guardian, Black Lives Matter organisers have cancelled a planned protest in London's Hyde Park…

The Secretary-General of the OECD, Angel Gurria, has warned that countries need to agree on an approach for taxing global digital technology companies to avoid a widespread trade war, BBC News reports. His comments come after the US government opened…

Photo : YONHAP News Senior diplomats of South Korea and China held a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of holding an annual trilateral summit with Japan this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Seoul's Foreign…

If we leave without an agreement to associate with the EU’s research programmes, we risk jeopardising vital links between our scientists Since the referendum, UK governments have repeatedly said that maintaining the UK’s global strength in research…

(2020/06/11) Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu took part in an online forum organized by a U.S.-based think tank Tuesday night addressing China relations and the post-Covid world environment. During the meeting, he discussed Taiwan's strategies in…