COVID-19 Alert – 12 June 2020

|Societal & Economic Impact
|9 Countries That Will Pay Travellers To Visit Them Once The Pandemic Is Over
|Indiatimes
|As the global pandemic continues, many popular holiday destinations are being hit hard by the closed borders and grounded flights. There has been a drastic reduction in foot-fall at tourist spots around the world. After months of lockdown, few…
|Another 1.5M file for unemployment even as many Americans return to work during coronavirus pandemic
|USA Today
|Even as the U.S. adds jobs in large numbers as restaurants and other Main Street businesses shuttered by the COVID-19 outbreak reopen, the nation is still hemorrhaging hundreds of thousands of positions as the economic effects spread to other…
|Before pandemic, homelessness jumped 13% in L.A. County, 14% in the city
|latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
|Despite hundreds of millions of dollars spent to curb homelessness, the number of people without a home in Los Angeles grew for the fifth time in the past six years, officials announced Friday.
|COVID-19 pandemic will hurt retirement nest eggs more than Great Recession, new survey shows
|Akron Beacon Journal
|Seven in 10 Americans say the COVID- 19 pandemic will affect their retirement, with many dipping into their nest eggs, scaling back contributions and planning to work longer, a new survey shows."The impact to Americans’ retirement accounts is bigger…
|Despite protests, riots, COVID-19, Jamia in India’s top 10 varsities
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, despite witnessing massive political protests and clashes recently followed by the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic, has succeeded in maintaining its prestige, after it…
|Graves dug in Rio beach to protest handling of COVID-19 pandemic
|NationalPost.com
|RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilians critical of their government's ambiguous response to a surging coronavirus pandemic dug 100 graves and stuck black crosses in the sand of Rio's Copacabana beach on Thursday in a tribute to the nearly 40,000 people who…
|How’s the economy doing? Watch the dentists
|TheAge.com
|If you need your teeth cleaned or a cavity filled, the dentist is the only option. This makes them, in the eyes of some economists, the perfect barometer for gauging America's recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
|Over 44.2 million Americans have filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic
|Fortune
|Subscribe to How To Reopen , our weekly newsletter on what it takes to reboot business in the midst of a pandemic . Another 1.5 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims the week ending June 6, according to the U.S. Department of Labor ….
|The Fed expects years of high unemployment as the US economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic
|Business Insider
|The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released projections for the US economy through 2022. It's the first time the central bank has reported projections since the coronavirus pandemic began. The Fed expects the unemployment rate to remain elevated…
|Video: Chief Medical Officer speaks about attending protests amid COVID-19
|Mail Online UK
|MOST RECENT Video: 'Extremely ill advised': Chief medical officer slams Black Lives Matter protests as a 'bad idea' after demonstrator at Melbourne rally tests positive to coronavirus Chief Medical officer of Australia Brendan Murphy speaks about…
|Geopolitical Impact
|‘Mind your own business!’ say netizens as Pakistan PM Imran Khan offers to help India fight coronavirus
|Business Today India
|Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced the wrath of netizens after he offered to help India fight coronavirus. He said he was willing to share with India their "successful cash transfer programme" that has been widely appreciated in the…
|
|Boris Johnson’s no.deal Brexit looms
|Deutsche Welle
|Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Britain is suffering its deepest recession in 300 years. That’s according to the Bank of England. Nevertheless, the government is sticking with its hard Brexit plans.
|
|Brexit and pandemic a double blow to UK’s economy
|Deutsche Welle
|Although there's still some hope left for a UK-EU trade agreement, a no-deal Brexit looks far more likely at the moment, says Ulrich Hoppe, director general of the German-British Chamber of Industry & Commerce.
|
|Brexit: UK backtracks on full EU border checks amid coronavirus crisis
|BBC News – Business
|The government will take a "pragmatic and flexible approach" due to coronavirus, a source says.
|
|Bright spots for Singapore despite less globalised world post-pandemic
|Business Times Singapore
|Its place and role as key trade and financial hub, as well as overall prospects for Asean, will see it weather the storm better, say economists Singapore WITH the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a less globalised world, Singapore cannot expect the growth…
|
|Coronavirus hits U.S.-China trade deal
|The Hindu
|Under the deal, , although economists question if this will happen with business activity hammered by the virus. Beijing and Washington need to resume strategic communications, a senior Chinese government advisor said on Thursday, noting relations…
|
|India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
|Hindustan Times
|In a sharp reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer to help with the cash transfer technology to aid the poor during the coronavirus pandemic, India reminded its neighbour that the size of the economic relief package extended by New Delhi…
|
|International trade set to shrink 27 in second quarter after April nosedive , says UNCTAD
|Moneycontrol.com
|'Assuming persisting uncertainty, UNCTAD forecast indicates a decline of around 20 percent for the year 2020,' the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development said in a report. International trade is set to plunge by 27 percent in the second quarter and…
|
|NZ signs first digital trade agreement
|Waikato Times
|iStock Promoting online consumer protection is part of a new digital trade agreement New Zealand has signed up to. New Zealand has signed the first trade agreement to focus on issues solely relating to the digital economy. The Digital Economy…
|
|Newspaper headlines: Race ‘tensions rise’ and Brexit border ‘U-turn’
|BBC
|By BBC News Staff Anti-racism protests in the UK are prominent on Friday's front pages ahead of a weekend of planned further demonstrations. According to the Guardian, Black Lives Matter organisers have cancelled a planned protest in London's Hyde Park…
|
|OECD head warns of global trade war risk unless countries agree digital tax approach
|Telecompaper
|The Secretary-General of the OECD, Angel Gurria, has warned that countries need to agree on an approach for taxing global digital technology companies to avoid a widespread trade war, BBC News reports. His comments come after the US government opened…
|
|S. Korea, China Discuss Possible Trilateral Summit with Japan
|Korea Broadcasting System
|Photo : YONHAP News Senior diplomats of South Korea and China held a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of holding an annual trilateral summit with Japan this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Seoul's Foreign…
|
|Science is a global collaboration – a hard Brexit could harm efforts to end the pandemic
|Telegraph
|If we leave without an agreement to associate with the EU’s research programmes, we risk jeopardising vital links between our scientists Since the referendum, UK governments have repeatedly said that maintaining the UK’s global strength in research…
|
|Taiwan gives other democracies hope that they can deal with China: Joseph Wu
|Formosa Television (FTV)
|(2020/06/11) Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu took part in an online forum organized by a U.S.-based think tank Tuesday night addressing China relations and the post-Covid world environment. During the meeting, he discussed Taiwan's strategies in…
|
|Trump OKs economic sanctions against Int’l Criminal Court officials
|Mainichi JP
|U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the White House to make a statement to the press about restoring "law and order" on June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Getty/Kyodo) WASHINGTON (Kyodo) — President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized economic…
|
