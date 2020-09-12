COVID-19 Alert – 12 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Air pollution from the wildfires can make people more vulnerable to coronavirus, doctors say
CNN
|(CNN)As deadly wildfires ravage Western states, doctors are warning that bad air quality from the smoke could make people more vulnerable to coronavirus infections. Trump repeatedly downplayed the virus as the US reopened "Multiple studies have shown…
|As far as the economy goes, we might want to start spelling ‘pandemic’ with a ‘K’
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
|Australia’s coronavirus hotspot sees second weekend of small protests
Today Online
|MELBOURNE – Protesters in Melbourne defied a coronavirus lockdown for the second straight weekend on Saturday, prompting 14 arrests and 51 infringement notices for breaching public health orders, as new infections in the Australian hotspot continued…
|Coronavirus contact-tracing app launch date revealed
Sky News Latest
|The NHS coronavirus contact-tracing app for England and Wales will be launched on 24 September following months of delays.
|Exercise and Diet Helped Goa CM Recover from COVID-19
MedIndia
|"I felt mild symptoms on September 1 on account of which I took a test and was found positive the very next day. But other than fever and body ache for one day, I had no other symptoms," the Chief Minister stated. ‘Performing regular pranayam,…
|I Spent Three Years Homeless. In This Pandemic, No One Should Be Sleeping Rough
Huffington Post UK
|For three years, I slept rough on the streets of Manchester. Now, as any Mancunian will tell you, Manchester is the greatest city on earth. But sleeping rough is fraught with dangers wherever you happen to be. The experience was incredibly hard for…
|Philippines’ Duterte signs US$3.4 billion COVID-19 pandemic stimulus package into law
Channel NewsAsia
|MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a 165.5 billion pesos (US$3.4 billion) emergency relief measure on Friday (Sep 11) to expand healthcare and help businesses after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into…
|The global economy is set to regain lost ground in the three months through September, but there are indications th… https://t.co/qhOr9rcE3o
|The global economy is set to regain lost ground in the three months through September, but there are indications that its recovery is likely to slow from there, with the novel coronavirus still weighing heavily on consumer services and other…
|UK economy grows by 6.6% in July
Channel 4
|Some light in all the Covid-19 darkness, with the economy growing by 6.6 per cent in July. This is the third consecutive month of recovery following the reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes in England from early July. But is this ray of light the…
|Unemployment benefits. Stimulus checks. A breakdown of where aid measures stand
CNBC
|It's a hard time to try to plan your finances: Unemployment benefits and another round of stimulus checks are up in the air. Here's a breakdown of where relief measures stand. It's a hard time to try to plan your finances. Unemployment benefits and…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China Warns Against Travel To Czech Republic As Tensions Rise Over Taiwan
TheStreet.com
|Beijing cites increase in coronavirus cases in European country as reason for caution But warning comes after high-profile visit to Taipei by Czech Senate speaker China has warned its citizens against travelling to the Czech Republic amid tensions…
|China, Russia oppose unilateralism, protectionism
Xinhua News Agency
|MOSCOW, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) — China and Russia said Friday that they firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, oppose power politics and bullying, and oppose unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, as well as "long-arm…
|Covid-19 Vaccine: From China to India to UK, Let’s Know Where Coronavirus Research Stands
|News18.com
|India’s local vaccine for Covid-19, Covaxin, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech, has also entered Phase 2 clinical trials on September 7. The coronavirus pandemic has altered the world but not in a good way. People are forced to stay indoors…
|Covid-19 survivors: Hong Kong passengers relive time trapped on Diamond Princess cruise – first major cluster outside China
South China Morning Post – News
|When Lam Kwing-tong discovered he had Covid-19 antibodies in his bloodstream in late February, it came as a shock given his lack of symptoms. The 56-year-old dentist’s diagnosis at a quarantine camp in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin district, however, was only…
|Explained Ideas: What India must do to counter China
Indian Express
|According to Arun Sahni , a former army commander who served as general officer commanding of the 3 Corps that was stationed at the China border in Arunachal Pradesh, the India-China relationship has been irreversibly altered. In his opinion piece in…
|Foreign ministry calls for continued presence of S. Korean peacekeeping unit in Lebanon, South Sudan
Yonhap News Agency
|SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) — South Korea's foreign ministry on Friday called for its peacekeeping troops to continue their presence in Lebanon and South Sudan for its contribution to the global peace and other factors. Whether to extend the mandate of…
|India, China pull back from the brink
Asia Times Online
|MUMBAI – A three-hour meeting between foreign ministers of India and China has pulled the two countries back from the brink of conflict over their border, at least for now. The two most populous and nuclear-armed countries agreed to ease tension,…
|Jaishankar-Wang talks seem to pave way for truce between India and China
Livemint.com
|The two concurred that India and China abide by pacts signed in 1993,1996, 2005 and 2012 to maintain peace along the borders and avoid any action that could escalate matters. Dialogue would also continue at the level of special representatives NEW…
|Opinion: Trench warfare over the right to vote has arrived in Georgia
Atlanta Journal And Constitution
|Anderson was one of two women placed on a call with local journalists to answer Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s assertion, made a day earlier, that 1,000 or so Georgia voters were under investigation for voting twice in the state’s June 9…
|Washington’s futile attempt on South China Sea
Xinhua News Agency
|MANILA, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) — Washington has never stopped making waves in the South China Sea. In its latest malicious move, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when meeting with his counterparts of Southeast Asian countries, accused Beijing of…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|10 biggest cybersecurity M&A deals in 2020
CSO Online News
|Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity mergers and acquisitions this year are on pace with 2019, although it seems there is less appetite to spend big. The ten largest deals in 2019 totaled over $30 billion, whereas the top ten in 2020 have…
|China denies cyberattacks on US election campaigns
Malay Mail
|China and the United States are trapped in a sprawling power struggle reaching into trade, the origins of the coronavirus, defence ambitions and tech security. — Reuters pic BEIJING, Sept 11 — Beijing today denied trying to meddle in US presidential…
|Companies based in India report more cyberattacks than any other country
IT Security Guru
|Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian companies have reported more cyberattacks than any other country, with 56% reporting a rise in their IT costs in recent months. This is two times the global average, according to the Acronis Cyber Readiness Report…
|Computer hackers attack Fairfax County school system
Washington Post
|Hackers attacked the Fairfax County Public Schools computer system and placed ransomware on some of its systems, a school district spokesperson said Friday. The district, which serves 189,000 students in northern Virginia, said it had recently learned…
|CyberCrime – W/E – 9/11/20
Tech-Wreck InfoSec Blog
|Evilnum Group Breaks Out New Tools against FinTech Businesses (09/07/2020) New activity from the Evilnum group indicates a change from previously observed tactics….
|CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/xRLLJQoA1B
CyberScoopNews
|How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0w6gQs0
|Cybersecurity experts comment on government’s efforts to boost cybersecurity of healthcare suppliers
IT Security Guru
|The UK governement will be offering hundreds of the country’s vital healthcare firms benefits from government funding to boost their cyber security. The Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman announced this yesterday , as part of London Tech…
|How can the C-suite support CISOs in improving cybersecurity?
Seclists.org – Data Loss
|Posted by Destry Winant on Sep 11…
|Secnewsbytes – Pandemic adds to cybersecurity worker shortage https://t.co/dmrNJj6hNx
Secnewsbytes
|Pandemic adds to cybersecurity worker shortage https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/technology/pandemic-adds-to-cybersecurity-worker-shortage
|The US Postal Service has reportedly used outdated systems for years that left the agency vulnerable to hackers and a potential $1 billion loss
Clusterstock
|A person drops a letter into a USPS mailbox during Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 7, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images The US Postal Service has reportedly used…
