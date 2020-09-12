Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 12 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Brazil “practically winning” battle against COVID-19, says president (thestar.com.my)
  • China fights COVID-19 by putting people first (Xinhua News Agency)
  • How comeback kid Sweden got the last laugh on coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • India reports daily global record (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Italy ahead of others with restart says Conte (ansa.it)
  • Japan moves to relax coronavirus restrictions for events from Sept 19 (The Straits Times All News)
  • Japan, Singapore to restart business travel without 14-day quarantine (shanghaisun.com)
  • Malaysia looking to fully reopen borders with Singapore in January: Report (Today Online)
  • Malaysia looking to reopen border with Singapore in January 2021 (Business Times Singapore)
  • Old wounds reopen as Spain gets ready to pass mass grave law for Franco’s victims (The Independent)
  • Parts of France and Austria put on Swiss quarantine list (Swiss Info)
  • Portugal travel: What new rules are in place for British travellers? (The Independent)
  • Portugal’s Economy Recovering Better Than Expected: Finance Minister (Bloomberg)
  • Princess Leonor of Spain quarantining after classmate tests positive coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • Saudi Arabia reports lowest daily COVID-19 increase in months (Al Arabiya)
  • Sweden travel: Will country stay on UK’s quarantine-free travel list and what rules are in place? (The Independent)
  • Sweden’s chief epidemiologist: ‘We are happy with our strategy’ on Covid-19 (France24)
  • Sweden’s Cashless Future Reveals a Whole World of Hidden Risks (Bloomberg)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 12 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson is ‘drawing up tough new plans to fine people flouting self-isolation rules’ (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson shows us a different sort of British government (Irish Times)
  • UK – Boris Johnson to press ahead with back to work campaign despite rise in coronavirus cases (Telegraph)
  • UK – Matt Hancock announces launch date of coronavirus app across England and Wales after trials prove ‘highly effective’ (Yahoo! Canada)
  • UK – Scottish Government rebuffs claims Freeman “unaware” of PPE issues (Herald Scotland)
  • UN adopts Covid-19 pandemic resolution despite objections from US, Israel (The Straits Times All News)
  • US – Amid pandemic fatigue, an Arkansas hospital warns the crisis isn’t over (Washington Post)
  • US – CDC Dining Out Linked to Increased Coronavirus Risk (US News & World Report)
  • US – CDC Documents Children at Care Facilities Spreading Coronavirus (US News & World Report)
  • US – Children carried COVID-19 home from Utah childcare centers, infecting family members -U.S. report (NationalPost.com)
  • US – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas (Arkansas Online)
  • US – Florida to reopen bars on Monday as Covid-19 hospitalisations slow (The Straits Times All News)
  • US – Florida tourism projected to take three years to recover from COVID-19 (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Michigan Sets Good Example With Strategies to Limit Coronavirus Impact (US News & World Report)
  • US – Minnesota priest calls COVID-19 a man-made virus during homily: ‘We are being lied to’ (Fresno Bee)
  • US – Police in Ohio shut down house party after host claims ‘they all’ have COVID-19 (Global News Canada)
  • US – Ron DeSantis, Florida gov.: Miami-area counties can resume in-person learning (Washington Times)
  • US – Trump Admin. Claims USPS Delays Are Thanks To Pandemic (Law360)
  • US – Trump aides sought to meddle with CDC’s virus reports: Politico (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Trump officials interfered with CDC on COVID and accused director of trying to ‘hurt the president’ (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Trump revels in Michigan crowd; didn’t lie about virus, he repeats (Arkansas Online)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Amazon accused of price-gouging for essentials during COVID-19 (New York Post)
  • AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study saga reflects risks in race to finish line (Seeking Alpha)
  • Cemex guides FY2020 EBITDA to be up 4% and unveils road to recovery (Seeking Alpha)
  • DCGI orders suspension of Serum’s India trials of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine (Financial Express)
  • Donald Trump Lauds JPMorgan Chase for Resuming Work From Office From Sept 21, Says ‘Always Better Than Work From Home’ (Yahoo! India)
  • Doorstep in-flight meals, online shopping and flights to nowhere: how airlines, including Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, are navigating Covid-19 (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Goldman Sachs joins JPMorgan in announcing return to work after coronavirus office closures (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Home Depot announces changes to Black Friday shopping schedule amid coronavirus concerns (New York Daily News)
  • How Singapore Airlines is making it safe to fly (Telegraph)
  • India’s coronavirus graph is worrying, says Unilever CEO; expects company to do well post-Covid (Economic Times)
  • It’s official: Uniqlo AIRism face masks will arrive on September 18 (MSN Philippines)
  • Kroger forecasts upbeat 2020 sales on pandemic boost (Nasdaq)
  • Kroger posts big earnings, sales gains in quarter as pandemic shifts shopping habits (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
  • Louis Vuitton Face Shield Brings Coronavirus, Eye Protection To World Of High-End PPE (International Business Times)
  • Louis Vuitton just unveiled a luxury face shield, complete with gold studs and a monogram-patterned visor (Business Insider)
  • Louis Vuitton to Sell $1,000 Face Shield (TheStreet.com)
  • Mahindra & Mahindra terminates share purchase pact with CLP India (Outlook India)
  • Merck COVID-19 vaccine begins human testing in Belgium study – WSJ (Seeking Alpha)
  • Merck starts recruitment for COVID-19 vaccine human trial (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Merck starts recruitment for COVID-19 vaccine trial (Nasdaq)
  • More job losses expected for Singapore Airlines, say industry watchers (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Nissan to issue $8bn in US-dollar corporate bonds (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • President Trump applauds JPMorgan’s return-to-office plan, but gets the facts wrong. (New York Times)
  • Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot resumes flights to UAE (WAM.ae Emirates)
  • SingPost to trial smart letterbox system as e-commerce surges (Straits Times)
  • Singapore Airlines cuts 20% of its workforce amid Covid-19 pandemic (Business Standard India)
  • Stratech required to make exit offer for SGX delisting (Business Times Singapore)
  • Tata Motors ready to sell stakes in two units:… (Deccan Herald)
  • Telefonica announces winners of ‘Restarting Together’ global startup challenge (Telecompaper)
  • Tiffany gets regulatory nod from Japan, Mexico authorities for $16 billion LVMH deal (Reuters Canada)
  • WHO scientist calls AstraZeneca coronavirus trial pause ‘good wake up call’ (FOXNews.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • As COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Move At Warp Speed, Recruiting Black Volunteers Takes Time (NPR)
  • AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine hit a snag (Clusterstock)
  • Brookings senior fellow: Pay people $1K to get Covid-19 vaccine (CNBC)
  • China OKs human trials for nasal spray coronavirus vaccine (FOXNews.com)
  • Keeping tabs on Starpharma creates slow release remdesivir nanoparticl… (Pharma IQ)
  • Merck Covid-19 Vaccine Begins Human Testing (FirstWord Pharma)
  • More Than Half of Americans Worry That White House Pressure Will Lead to a Rushed Coronavirus Vaccine (Time)
  • Navajo Nation officials announce participation in COVID-19 vaccine trials (AZCentral.com)
  • SARS-CoV-2 transmission via speech-generated respiratory droplets (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • Sanofi & GSK initiate Phase 1/2 trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate (Pharma Business International)
  • U.S. hospitals turn down remdesivir supplies, limit use to sickest COVID-19 patients (FirstWord Pharma)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Air pollution from the wildfires can make people more vulnerable to coronavirus, doctors say
CNN
(CNN)As deadly wildfires ravage Western states, doctors are warning that bad air quality from the smoke could make people more vulnerable to coronavirus infections. Trump repeatedly downplayed the virus as the US reopened "Multiple studies have shown…
As far as the economy goes, we might want to start spelling ‘pandemic’ with a ‘K’
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
_
Australia’s coronavirus hotspot sees second weekend of small protests
Today Online
MELBOURNE – Protesters in Melbourne defied a coronavirus lockdown for the second straight weekend on Saturday, prompting 14 arrests and 51 infringement notices for breaching public health orders, as new infections in the Australian hotspot continued…
Coronavirus contact-tracing app launch date revealed
Sky News Latest
The NHS coronavirus contact-tracing app for England and Wales will be launched on 24 September following months of delays.
Exercise and Diet Helped Goa CM Recover from COVID-19
MedIndia
"I felt mild symptoms on September 1 on account of which I took a test and was found positive the very next day. But other than fever and body ache for one day, I had no other symptoms," the Chief Minister stated. ‘Performing regular pranayam,…
I Spent Three Years Homeless. In This Pandemic, No One Should Be Sleeping Rough
Huffington Post UK
For three years, I slept rough on the streets of Manchester. Now, as any Mancunian will tell you, Manchester is the greatest city on earth. But sleeping rough is fraught with dangers wherever you happen to be. The experience was incredibly hard for…
Philippines’ Duterte signs US$3.4 billion COVID-19 pandemic stimulus package into law
Channel NewsAsia
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a 165.5 billion pesos (US$3.4 billion) emergency relief measure on Friday (Sep 11) to expand healthcare and help businesses after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into…
The global economy is set to regain lost ground in the three months through September, but there are indications th… https://t.co/qhOr9rcE3o
WSJ – Twitter
The global economy is set to regain lost ground in the three months through September, but there are indications that its recovery is likely to slow from there, with the novel coronavirus still weighing heavily on consumer services and other…
UK economy grows by 6.6% in July
Channel 4
Some light in all the Covid-19 darkness, with the economy growing by 6.6 per cent in July. This is the third consecutive month of recovery following the reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes in England from early July. But is this ray of light the…
Unemployment benefits. Stimulus checks. A breakdown of where aid measures stand
CNBC
It's a hard time to try to plan your finances: Unemployment benefits and another round of stimulus checks are up in the air. Here's a breakdown of where relief measures stand. It's a hard time to try to plan your finances. Unemployment benefits and…
Geopolitical Impact
China Warns Against Travel To Czech Republic As Tensions Rise Over Taiwan
TheStreet.com
Beijing cites increase in coronavirus cases in European country as reason for caution But warning comes after high-profile visit to Taipei by Czech Senate speaker China has warned its citizens against travelling to the Czech Republic amid tensions…
China, Russia oppose unilateralism, protectionism
Xinhua News Agency
MOSCOW, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) — China and Russia said Friday that they firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, oppose power politics and bullying, and oppose unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, as well as "long-arm…
Covid-19 Vaccine: From China to India to UK, Let’s Know Where Coronavirus Research Stands
News18.com
India’s local vaccine for Covid-19, Covaxin, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech, has also entered Phase 2 clinical trials on September 7. The coronavirus pandemic has altered the world but not in a good way. People are forced to stay indoors…
Covid-19 survivors: Hong Kong passengers relive time trapped on Diamond Princess cruise – first major cluster outside China
South China Morning Post – News
When Lam Kwing-tong discovered he had Covid-19 antibodies in his bloodstream in late February, it came as a shock given his lack of symptoms. The 56-year-old dentist’s diagnosis at a quarantine camp in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin district, however, was only…
Explained Ideas: What India must do to counter China
Indian Express
According to Arun Sahni , a former army commander who served as general officer commanding of the 3 Corps that was stationed at the China border in Arunachal Pradesh, the India-China relationship has been irreversibly altered. In his opinion piece in…
Foreign ministry calls for continued presence of S. Korean peacekeeping unit in Lebanon, South Sudan
Yonhap News Agency
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) — South Korea's foreign ministry on Friday called for its peacekeeping troops to continue their presence in Lebanon and South Sudan for its contribution to the global peace and other factors. Whether to extend the mandate of…
India, China pull back from the brink
Asia Times Online
MUMBAI – A three-hour meeting between foreign ministers of India and China has pulled the two countries back from the brink of conflict over their border, at least for now. The two most populous and nuclear-armed countries agreed to ease tension,…
Jaishankar-Wang talks seem to pave way for truce between India and China
Livemint.com
The two concurred that India and China abide by pacts signed in 1993,1996, 2005 and 2012 to maintain peace along the borders and avoid any action that could escalate matters. Dialogue would also continue at the level of special representatives NEW…
Opinion: Trench warfare over the right to vote has arrived in Georgia
Atlanta Journal And Constitution
Anderson was one of two women placed on a call with local journalists to answer Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s assertion, made a day earlier, that 1,000 or so Georgia voters were under investigation for voting twice in the state’s June 9…
Washington’s futile attempt on South China Sea
Xinhua News Agency
MANILA, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) — Washington has never stopped making waves in the South China Sea. In its latest malicious move, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when meeting with his counterparts of Southeast Asian countries, accused Beijing of…
Cybersecurity Impact
10 biggest cybersecurity M&A deals in 2020
CSO Online News
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity mergers and acquisitions this year are on pace with 2019, although it seems there is less appetite to spend big. The ten largest deals in 2019 totaled over $30 billion, whereas the top ten in 2020 have…
China denies cyberattacks on US election campaigns
Malay Mail
China and the United States are trapped in a sprawling power struggle reaching into trade, the origins of the coronavirus, defence ambitions and tech security. — Reuters pic BEIJING, Sept 11 — Beijing today denied trying to meddle in US presidential…
Companies based in India report more cyberattacks than any other country
IT Security Guru
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian companies have reported more cyberattacks than any other country, with 56% reporting a rise in their IT costs in recent months. This is two times the global average, according to the Acronis Cyber Readiness Report…
Computer hackers attack Fairfax County school system
Washington Post
Hackers attacked the Fairfax County Public Schools computer system and placed ransomware on some of its systems, a school district spokesperson said Friday. The district, which serves 189,000 students in northern Virginia, said it had recently learned…
CyberCrime – W/E – 9/11/20
Tech-Wreck InfoSec Blog
 Evilnum Group Breaks Out New Tools against FinTech Businesses (09/07/2020) New activity from the Evilnum group indicates a change from previously observed tactics….
CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/xRLLJQoA1B
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0w6gQs0
Cybersecurity experts comment on government’s efforts to boost cybersecurity of healthcare suppliers
IT Security Guru
The UK governement will be offering hundreds of the country’s vital healthcare firms benefits from government funding to boost their cyber security. The Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman announced this yesterday , as part of London Tech…
How can the C-suite support CISOs in improving cybersecurity?
Seclists.org – Data Loss
Posted by Destry Winant on Sep 11…
Secnewsbytes – Pandemic adds to cybersecurity worker shortage https://t.co/dmrNJj6hNx
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Pandemic adds to cybersecurity worker shortage https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/technology/pandemic-adds-to-cybersecurity-worker-shortage
The US Postal Service has reportedly used outdated systems for years that left the agency vulnerable to hackers and a potential $1 billion loss
Clusterstock
A person drops a letter into a USPS mailbox during Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 7, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images The US Postal Service has reportedly used…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 12 September 2020

    Cyber Alert: United Airlines’ website bug exposed traveler ticket data...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 11 September 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 11 September 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 11 September 2020

    Cyber Alert: Customer data from gaming hardware maker Razer found exposed online...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch