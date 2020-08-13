COVID-19 Alert – 13 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Geopolitical Impact

The U.S. and China will reportedly review the progress of their "phase one" trade deal in the middle of this month — roughly half a year after the agreement came into effect. The centerpiece of the phase one trade deal is China's commitment to buy…

It is fair to say that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world not only where personal, local, and national matters are concerned, but in terms of the process of globalization. While the outbreak exposed the major Western powers’ systemic…

Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here , and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic. The six-month review of the U.S.-China phase-one trade deal is set to…

Stephen Halmarick of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia says that the combined pressure from Covid-19 and Brexit will likely prompt Bank of England to keep monetary policy at easy levels.

The battlefield of a global vaccine race has seemingly transferred from research and development to the market after Russia announced its approval of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, soon after which the US announced to purchase another…

An analysis of seven major economies, including India seems to suggest that all, save China, are struggling to turn around While many blame the delay in the economic recovery in India to the small stimulus it has given, even the US economy could not…

Malaysia has rejected China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea in a rare public rebuke of its largest trading partner. The government made a submission to the United Nations two weeks ago on its rights over the remaining portion of a…

Scotch whisky chiefs hit out at continued US tariffs as losses total £300m 0 comment SCOTCH whisky chiefs have voiced their "deep disappointment" after a 25 per cent tariff on exports to the US was retained. Karen Betts, chief executive of the Scotch…

CNC Added On August 13, 2020 U.S. businesses remain committed to the China market and are not leaving it, despite "an unprecedented downturn" in U.S.-China relations during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to a member survey by the U.S.-China…

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwan is apparently still baffled why the United Nations (UN) insists on not including it as a member-state, asking whether its political structure and COVID-19 response, which differ from those of China, were not enough to…