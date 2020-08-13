COVID-19 Alert – 13 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|100 people march in Whangārei to protest Covid-19 restrictions
|stuff.co.nz
|Covid-19 lockdown protesters have taken to the streets in Whangārei, saying they want more transparency about how the Government is managing coronavirus. Just under 100 people marched through central Whangārei on Thursday carrying signs saying "End…
|B.C. hiring 500 people to help with COVID-19 contact tracing
|NationalPost.com
|VICTORIA — British Columbia is hiring 500 health-care professionals to help with its COVID-19 contact tracing efforts ahead of the flu season and a potential surge in cases….
|B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracing health staff
|CTV News
|VICTORIA — The B.C. government will be hiring 500 more public health staff members to help support contact tracing efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. B.C. Premier John Horgan made the announcement Wednesday alongside provincial health officer Dr….
|Homelessness Amid Covid-19
|Bloomberg
|“The first thing we were all told when coronavirus hit was 'stay home.' If you have no home, we’re saying you can’t be healthy.” This tent community — setup in a parking lot amid record high temperatures in Arizona — is meant to slow the spread of…
|New lockdown will cost economy almost $440 million a week
|New Zealand Herald
|The new lockdown measures will cost the economy about $440 million per week – or 0.15 per cent of annual GDP, according to estimates by the ASB economics team. "Our estimates suggest a modest impact
|Queen’s Park activists highlight impact of COVID-19 on climate
|Global News Canada
|Liem Vu speaks with activist Cooper Price at Queen’s Park highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on climate change for their #EyesOpenCanada campaign.
|Unemployment up despite signs of pandemic recovery
|9News.com.au
|The data showed the effect on the job market during stage three coronavirus restrictions in Victoria. "The July figures indicate that employment had recovered by 343,000 people and hours worked had also recovered 5.5 per cent since May," head of…
|Virus pushes Britain into record recession, NZ mulls election delay
|Bangkokpost.com Most recent
|LONDON: The global coronavirus pandemic pushed Britain into its deepest-ever recession, data showed Wednesday, as New Zealand warned the re-emergence of Covid-19 could delay its coming election.
|Wales enters ‘largest recession on record’ due to coronavirus pandemic
|itv.com
|Video report by Carole Green The UK has officially entered into the largest recession on record according to new figures out on Wednesday. The coronavirus crisis has caused the economy to shrink by more than 20% between April and June according to the…
|Youth in resilient economies need access to skills and employment
|Panapress.com
|Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (PANA) – While the first stage of fighting COVID-19 had to focus on protecting the older generation against the disease’s lethal threat, it is the young who will be particularly affected by the long-term impacts on the economy…
|Geopolitical Impact
|3 charts show China is far from meeting its ‘phase one’ trade commitment to the U.S.
|CNBC
|The U.S. and China will reportedly review the progress of their "phase one" trade deal in the middle of this month — roughly half a year after the agreement came into effect. The centerpiece of the phase one trade deal is China's commitment to buy…
|A questionable approach to solving the ‘Chinese puzzle’
|Asia Times Online
|It is fair to say that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world not only where personal, local, and national matters are concerned, but in terms of the process of globalization. While the outbreak exposed the major Western powers’ systemic…
|Adding Up China’s Phase-1 Trade Deal U.S. Import Shortfall
|Bloomberg
|Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here , and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic. The six-month review of the U.S.-China phase-one trade deal is set to…
|Brexit and Covid-19 mean the Bank of England will continue easy monetary policy: CBA
|CNBC
|Stephen Halmarick of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia says that the combined pressure from Covid-19 and Brexit will likely prompt Bank of England to keep monetary policy at easy levels.
|China likely to take lead along Russia in accelerated global vaccine race: experts
|Global Times
|The battlefield of a global vaccine race has seemingly transferred from research and development to the market after Russia announced its approval of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, soon after which the US announced to purchase another…
|Lockdowns hamper recovery in major world economies despite easing of curbs
|Business Standard India
|An analysis of seven major economies, including India seems to suggest that all, save China, are struggling to turn around While many blame the delay in the economic recovery in India to the small stimulus it has given, even the US economy could not…
|Malaysia Issues Rare Rebuke Against China Over South China Sea
|Bloomberg
|Malaysia has rejected China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea in a rare public rebuke of its largest trading partner. The government made a submission to the United Nations two weeks ago on its rights over the remaining portion of a…
|Scotch whisky chiefs hit out at continued US tariffs as losses total £300m
|Herald Scotland
|Scotch whisky chiefs hit out at continued US tariffs as losses total £300m 0 comment SCOTCH whisky chiefs have voiced their "deep disappointment" after a 25 per cent tariff on exports to the US was retained. Karen Betts, chief executive of the Scotch…
|Survey: U.S. businesses still committed to China market despite strained ties
|CNC World
|CNC Added On August 13, 2020 U.S. businesses remain committed to the China market and are not leaving it, despite "an unprecedented downturn" in U.S.-China relations during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to a member survey by the U.S.-China…
|Taiwan still baffled why it’s left out of UN, as pandemic shows it as separate from China
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|MANILA, Philippines — Taiwan is apparently still baffled why the United Nations (UN) insists on not including it as a member-state, asking whether its political structure and COVID-19 response, which differ from those of China, were not enough to…
|Taiwan to seek closer security ties, trade agreement with U.S.: Tsai
|Focus Taiwan
|Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Wednesday that Taiwan will continue to work closely with the United States during her second term, with the focus on establishing a constructive security relationship, beginning negotiations…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|AIM partners with PLDT/Smart for Cybersecurity Executive Course
|Business Mirror
|While the world is preoccupied with the Covid-19 pandemic, there is another threat that lurks in cyberspace and puts businesses and governments at risk. In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, data is the new oil and is considered a very…
|CSFI_DCOE – CERT Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails https://t.co/GTPgEqayUZ
|CSFI_DCOE – Twitter
|CERT Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails https://bit.ly/33QFzhC
|Don’t get Baited! Watch Out for These Recent Phishing Scams
|Cyware
|Nearly one-third of all data breaches involved phishing in one way or another, according to a 2019 Verizon report . After passwords breach, phishing is the most preferred way for cybercriminals to infiltrate into target systems. Lately, researchers…
|Federal agency warns ‘malicious cyber actor’ targeting coronavirus small business loan program
|The Hill
|The Department of Homeland Security’s cyber agency warned Wednesday that a ‘malicious cyber actor’ is targeting a Small Business Administration (SBA) webpage used to funnel loans to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Cybersecurity and…
|Fighting Fraud in a COVID-Induced Digital Reality
|Security Bloggers Network
|…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity and remote support are top goals for CIOs in 2020 Most IT leaders say their priorities have shifted s… https://t.co/kNzHydHumD
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cybersecurity and remote support are top goals for CIOs in 2020 Most IT leaders say their priorities have shifted since the coronavirus pandemic surfaced around the start of the year, says Hitachi ID. https://tek.io/30QFYPf
|RSAsecurity – From #phishing to rogue apps, #fraud is on the rise as cybercriminals take advantage of COVID19. Watch as experts e… https://t.co/LKCxTMuQKL
|RSAsecurity – Twitter
|From #phishing to rogue apps, #fraud is on the rise as cybercriminals take advantage of COVID19. Watch as experts explain the latest trends! https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1yoKMXqqQZdxQ
|Ransomware Threatens Production of 300 Ventilators Per Day
|Information Security Buzz
|The DoppelPaymer gang deployed a ransomware attack against ventilator manufacturer Boyce Technologies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The FDA-approved Coronavirus ventilator manufacturer Boyce Technologies has been targeted by ransomware launched by…
|infosecstuff – #Vulnerability AA20-225A: Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails… https://t.co/WWnOSbYVMj
|infosecstuff – Twitter
|#Vulnerability AA20-225A: Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails https://us-cert.cisa.gov/ncas/alerts/aa20-225a via US-CERT
|thinksnews – Top story: Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails | CISA… https://t.co/iLZfqmEJVI
|thinksnews – Twitter
|Top story: Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails | CISA https://us-cert.cisa.gov/ncas/alerts/aa20-225a, see more http://tweetedtimes.com/thinksnews?s=tnp
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.