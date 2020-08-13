Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  COVID-19 Alert – 13 August 2020

COVID-19 Alert – 13 August 2020

Actions by Governments
  • CORONAVIRUS: WHY CAN’T WE FLY OVERSEAS? IS THIS EAST GERMANY? (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • China’s role in global supply chains will change, but probably not overnight (MSN News Singapore)
  • Coronavirus cruise suspensions to hurt Spain’s port cities: report (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Coronavirus in India: Did men do more housework during lockdown? (BBC News – Asia)
  • Critics Urge Sweden to Reboot Its Virus Strategy (Bloomberg)
  • Germany ‘optimistic’ about coronavirus vaccine soon (Deutsche Welle)
  • Global Coronavirus Updates, 13 August: China says chicken imported from Brazil is positive; New Zealand scrambles to contain new spread (Indian Express)
  • Italy’s pandemic plan was ‘old and inadequate’, Covid report finds (The Guardian)
  • Japan, Singapore discuss easing of Covid-19 border restrictions (Bangkokpost.com Most recent)
  • Nigeria: Onyeama tests negative for COVID-19, resumes official duties (Panapress.com)
  • Pakistan operates first flight to China taking 200 passengers after COVID-19 outbreak (China Economic Net)
  • Singapore’s openness is advantage amid supply chain changes: Chan (Business Times Singapore)
  • Spain losing second round in coronavirus fight, experts warn (Mail Online UK)
  • Switzerland Restores Strategic Ethanol Reserve Two Years After Emptying It (Bloomberg)
  • Switzerland to allow mass public events from October (Swiss Info)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 13 (NationalPost.com)
  • Top scientist shuts down ideas the virus never left New Zealand (New Zealand Herald)
  • UK – Chancellor Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out delaying Autumn Budget (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Nightclubs demand clarity from Boris Johnson on when they can reopen amid recession threat of thousands of job losses (London Evening Standard)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak Visits UK Manufacturer of COVID-19… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • UK – Skincare influencer Caroline Hirons urges Boris Johnson to reopen beauty clinics (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – The public inquiry has already started and it is going badly for Boris Johnson (The Independent)
  • UK considers adding France to Covid-19 quarantine list (FT.com – UK News)
  • US – ‘COVID-19 exposes shortcomings in California’s preparedness for health threats’ (IANS Live)
  • US – California ‘Turning the Corner’ on Governor (Bloomberg)
  • US – California paid a price for mask shortage in dollars and lives, coronavirus study finds (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – D.C., Maryland lawmakers grill health officials over coronavirus response, data (Washington Post)
  • US – Florida coronavirus update August 12 (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Florida governor compares reopening schools during coronavirus pandemic to U.S. military raid that killed Osama bin Laden (Washington Post)
  • US – New Jersey schools, colleges can reopen for in-person education -governor (NationalPost.com)
  • US – PPE shortage cost California $93m and dozens of lives, new study finds (The Independent)
  • US – Texas schools need more time, flexibility to reopen (San Antonio Express-News.com)
  • US – US government slow to act as anti-vaxxers spread lies on social media about coronavirus vaccine (Buffalo News)
  • US – United plans more Florida flights, but virus gets final say (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Watch: COVID-19 nurse pours out bucket of sweat from her PPE kit China (Oneindia)
  • Watches of Switzerland returns to sales growth after months of Covid-19 disruption (London Evening Standard)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 5 databases helping tech companies like Facebook and Apple recruit workers that were laid off during the coronavirus pandemic (Business Insider)
  • ADIB second quarter net profit drops on rise in provisions amid pandemic (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Aegon H1 earnings miss expectations on U.S. coronavirus impact (Reuters India)
  • Amazon Says Virus Safety Claims Are OSHA’s Domain (Law360)
  • Amazon, Apple, Facebook condemn Trump H1-B visa suspension in court filing (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and other major companies denounce Trump visa restrictions (CNN)
  • Ascott turns apartments into work suites and yoga studios; opens cloud kitchens and Starbucks kiosks (The Straits Times All News)
  • Average debt reduced by £2,000 in lockdown, Experian says (Telegraph)
  • COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Argentina & Mexico to Produce AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine For Most of Latin America (Yahoo! India)
  • Cathay Pacific needs to cut costs significantly with virus downturn: CAPA (CNBC)
  • Cathay Pacific sees worst profit loss over social unrest, pandemic (Mainichi JP)
  • China Mobile Revenue Rises as Pandemic Boosts Services Demand (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Cisco falls on disappointing quarterly guidance as revenue continues to drop (CNBC)
  • Dentsu Q2 profit falls 54% on ad spending pullback (Nasdaq)
  • Emaar Properties’ first-half profit drops on lower revenue amid pandemic (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Eskom Says South African Outages May Deepen as It Resumes Cuts (Bloomberg)
  • Global Food Supply Chains Healing From Olam – 8/13/2020 (Bloomberg)
  • Hit by COVID-19, Thyssenkrupp sees first signs of stabilisation (Nasdaq)
  • Indonesias Sinovac coronavirus vaccine trial raises safety, affordability concerns (indonesianews.net)
  • Israel’s Bank Hapoalim profit falls on COVID-19 provision (Reuters)
  • Microsoft Duo: Price, Details, Release Date (Wired News)
  • Mitsubishi Corp forecasts $2.8 bln hit to annual profit from COVID-19 (Nasdaq)
  • Netflix to stream Diana musical before Broadway debut (BBC News – Business)
  • Networking-equipment giant Cisco Systems said it would pursue deep cost cuts as customer priorities have shifted du… https://t.co/PduB0YIs5l (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine passes safety and immunity tests in early clinical study (Mail Online UK)
  • RTL Group sees ad decline slowing in current quarter (Mail Online UK)
  • STRATEC WITH SIGNIFICANT SALES GROWTH AND (Direktbroker.de)
  • Singapore Airlines offers cabin crew early release, retirement to further cut costs (Channel NewsAsia)
  • TUI reports €1.42B loss due to coronavirus pandemic (Seeking Alpha)
  • Telenor Norway says July mobile data use rises 30% despite downturn in tourism (Telecompaper)
  • Telstra will bleed more than $200 million this financial year thanks to the disappearance of international roaming fees (Business Insider Australia)
  • Thyssenkrupp’s losses widen on virus lockdowns (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Toshiba posts ¥11.35 billion net loss in April-June amid pandemic (Japan Times)
  • Transnet must go regional as Covid-19 takes toll globally, says CEO (News24)
  • Zurich Insurance operating profit falls 40% after COVID-19 hit (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
100 people march in Whangārei to protest Covid-19 restrictions
stuff.co.nz
Covid-19 lockdown protesters have taken to the streets in Whangārei, saying they want more transparency about how the Government is managing coronavirus. Just under 100 people marched through central Whangārei on Thursday carrying signs saying "End…
B.C. hiring 500 people to help with COVID-19 contact tracing
NationalPost.com
VICTORIA — British Columbia is hiring 500 health-care professionals to help with its COVID-19 contact tracing efforts ahead of the flu season and a potential surge in cases….
B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracing health staff
CTV News
VICTORIA — The B.C. government will be hiring 500 more public health staff members to help support contact tracing efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. B.C. Premier John Horgan made the announcement Wednesday alongside provincial health officer Dr….
Homelessness Amid Covid-19
Bloomberg
“The first thing we were all told when coronavirus hit was 'stay home.' If you have no home, we’re saying you can’t be healthy.” This tent community — setup in a parking lot amid record high temperatures in Arizona — is meant to slow the spread of…
New lockdown will cost economy almost $440 million a week
New Zealand Herald
The new lockdown measures will cost the economy about $440 million per week – or 0.15 per cent of annual GDP, according to estimates by the ASB economics team. "Our estimates suggest a modest impact
Queen’s Park activists highlight impact of COVID-19 on climate
Global News Canada
Liem Vu speaks with activist Cooper Price at Queen’s Park highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on climate change for their #EyesOpenCanada campaign.
Unemployment up despite signs of pandemic recovery
9News.com.au
The data showed the effect on the job market during stage three coronavirus restrictions in Victoria. "The July figures indicate that employment had recovered by 343,000 people and hours worked had also recovered 5.5 per cent since May," head of…
Virus pushes Britain into record recession, NZ mulls election delay
Bangkokpost.com Most recent
LONDON: The global coronavirus pandemic pushed Britain into its deepest-ever recession, data showed Wednesday, as New Zealand warned the re-emergence of Covid-19 could delay its coming election.
Wales enters ‘largest recession on record’ due to coronavirus pandemic
itv.com
Video report by Carole Green The UK has officially entered into the largest recession on record according to new figures out on Wednesday. The coronavirus crisis has caused the economy to shrink by more than 20% between April and June according to the…
Youth in resilient economies need access to skills and employment
Panapress.com
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (PANA) – While the first stage of fighting COVID-19 had to focus on protecting the older generation against the disease’s lethal threat, it is the young who will be particularly affected by the long-term impacts on the economy…
Geopolitical Impact
3 charts show China is far from meeting its ‘phase one’ trade commitment to the U.S.
CNBC
The U.S. and China will reportedly review the progress of their "phase one" trade deal in the middle of this month — roughly half a year after the agreement came into effect.   The centerpiece of the phase one trade deal is China's commitment to buy…
A questionable approach to solving the ‘Chinese puzzle’
Asia Times Online
It is fair to say that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world not only where personal, local, and national matters are concerned, but in terms of the process of globalization. While the outbreak exposed the major Western powers’ systemic…
Adding Up China’s Phase-1 Trade Deal U.S. Import Shortfall
Bloomberg
Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here , and  subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic. The six-month review of the U.S.-China phase-one trade deal is set to…
Brexit and Covid-19 mean the Bank of England will continue easy monetary policy: CBA
CNBC
Stephen Halmarick of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia says that the combined pressure from Covid-19 and Brexit will likely prompt Bank of England to keep monetary policy at easy levels.
China likely to take lead along Russia in accelerated global vaccine race: experts
Global Times
The battlefield of a global vaccine race has seemingly transferred from research and development to the market after Russia announced its approval of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, soon after which the US announced to purchase another…
Lockdowns hamper recovery in major world economies despite easing of curbs
Business Standard India
An analysis of seven major economies, including India seems to suggest that all, save China, are struggling to turn around While many blame the delay in the economic recovery in India to the small stimulus it has given, even the US economy could not…
Malaysia Issues Rare Rebuke Against China Over South China Sea
Bloomberg
Malaysia has rejected China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea in a rare public rebuke of its largest trading partner. The government made a submission to the United Nations two weeks ago on its rights over the remaining portion of a…
Scotch whisky chiefs hit out at continued US tariffs as losses total £300m
Herald Scotland
Scotch whisky chiefs hit out at continued US tariffs as losses total £300m 0 comment SCOTCH whisky chiefs have voiced their "deep disappointment" after a 25 per cent tariff on exports to the US was retained. Karen Betts, chief executive of the Scotch…
Survey: U.S. businesses still committed to China market despite strained ties
CNC World
CNC Added On August 13, 2020 U.S. businesses remain committed to the China market and are not leaving it, despite "an unprecedented downturn" in U.S.-China relations during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to a member survey by the U.S.-China…
Taiwan still baffled why it’s left out of UN, as pandemic shows it as separate from China
Philippine Daily Inquirer
MANILA, Philippines — Taiwan is apparently still baffled why the United Nations (UN) insists on not including it as a member-state, asking whether its political structure and COVID-19 response, which differ from those of China, were not enough to…
Taiwan to seek closer security ties, trade agreement with U.S.: Tsai
Focus Taiwan
Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Wednesday that Taiwan will continue to work closely with the United States during her second term, with the focus on establishing a constructive security relationship, beginning negotiations…
Cybersecurity Impact
AIM partners with PLDT/Smart for Cybersecurity Executive Course
Business Mirror
While the world is preoccupied with the Covid-19 pandemic, there is another threat that lurks in cyberspace and puts businesses and governments at risk. In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, data is the new oil and is considered a very…
CSFI_DCOE – CERT Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails https://t.co/GTPgEqayUZ
CSFI_DCOE – Twitter
CERT Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails https://bit.ly/33QFzhC
Don’t get Baited! Watch Out for These Recent Phishing Scams
Cyware
Nearly one-third of all data breaches involved phishing in one way or another, according to a 2019 Verizon report . After passwords breach, phishing is the most preferred way for cybercriminals to infiltrate into target systems. Lately, researchers…
Federal agency warns ‘malicious cyber actor’ targeting coronavirus small business loan program
The Hill
The Department of Homeland Security’s cyber agency warned Wednesday that a ‘malicious cyber actor’ is targeting a Small Business Administration (SBA) webpage used to funnel loans to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Cybersecurity and…
Fighting Fraud in a COVID-Induced Digital Reality
Security Bloggers Network
InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity and remote support are top goals for CIOs in 2020 Most IT leaders say their priorities have shifted s… https://t.co/kNzHydHumD
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybersecurity and remote support are top goals for CIOs in 2020 Most IT leaders say their priorities have shifted since the coronavirus pandemic surfaced around the start of the year, says Hitachi ID. https://tek.io/30QFYPf
RSAsecurity – From #phishing to rogue apps, #fraud is on the rise as cybercriminals take advantage of COVID19. Watch as experts e… https://t.co/LKCxTMuQKL
RSAsecurity – Twitter
From #phishing to rogue apps, #fraud is on the rise as cybercriminals take advantage of COVID19. Watch as experts explain the latest trends! https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1yoKMXqqQZdxQ
Ransomware Threatens Production of 300 Ventilators Per Day
Information Security Buzz
The DoppelPaymer gang deployed a ransomware attack against ventilator manufacturer Boyce Technologies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The FDA-approved Coronavirus ventilator manufacturer Boyce Technologies has been targeted by ransomware launched by…
infosecstuff – #Vulnerability AA20-225A: Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails… https://t.co/WWnOSbYVMj
infosecstuff – Twitter
#Vulnerability AA20-225A: Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails https://us-cert.cisa.gov/ncas/alerts/aa20-225a via US-CERT
thinksnews – Top story: Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails | CISA… https://t.co/iLZfqmEJVI
thinksnews – Twitter
Top story: Malicious Cyber Actor Spoofing COVID-19 Loan Relief Webpage via Phishing Emails | CISA https://us-cert.cisa.gov/ncas/alerts/aa20-225a, see more http://tweetedtimes.com/thinksnews?s=tnp

