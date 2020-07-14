COVID-19 Alert – 14 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Geopolitical Impact

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday (Jul 14) the United States is a troublemaker undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea region, responding to Washington rejecting Beijing's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the waters. Chines…

GUANGZHOU — On the reddish plains of Turpan in northwestern China, COMAC has conducted test flights of its C919 passenger jet since late June. Temperatures in the city can exceed 40 C in the height of summer, and the state-owned Commercial Aircraft…

By Voon Miaw Ping KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 – As tension continues in the South China Sea over the overlapping territorial claims in the highly contested waters, ASEAN must look for an alternative approach to deal with the issue which can potentially…

supply lines Just as the U.S. outlined a new round of tariffs on about $1.3 billion of French goods including makeup and handbags in the nations’ battle over digital taxes, evidence is mounting that the strategy has all sorts of costs for the…

OECD talks not moving as quickly as hoped, EU official says U.S. elections make tax agreement difficult before year end The European Union may delay digital tax proposals to give countries move time to hammer out a deal and avert a transatlantic trade…

Aligarh : The Law Society, Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Arbitration and Mediation Center, New Delhi organised the first International Virtual Conference in the University on…

if the British economy is going to recover and go on to grow in the 2020s it needs markets. But the opportunities seem to be contracting rather than expanding Let me see if I’ve got this right, then. By the end of this year Britain will: have failed…

(Agence France-Presse) – July 14, 2020 – 7:28am WASHINGTON, United States — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the United States would treat Beijing's pursuit of resources in the dispute-rife South China Sea as illegal, ramping up…

China's trade with the U.S. plunged in contrast to the overall upbeat trend in China's foreign trade in the first half of this year. China is calling for mutual efforts to create a favorable trade environment and fulfill the phase one trade deal…

By Hasan Mahmud / Doha The coronavirus pandemic has been tearing apart what the world has developed over the last four decades. Yes, I am talking about globalisation, or the connections across the globe through transportation and communication, trade…