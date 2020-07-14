COVID-19 Alert – 14 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Coronavirus masks, gloves polluting Europe’s rivers
|The Straits Times All News
|July 13, 2020 10:34 PM PARIS (AFP) – Europe's major rivers are littered with surgical masks and medical gloves discarded by people protecting themselves against coronavirus, scientists have reported.
|Leaving Prison In The COVID-19 Economy
|NPR
|Leaving prison to reenter the workforce and society at large has never been an easy transition. But the difficulties faced by people who have just been released from prison have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Social services are now…
|Number receiving coronavirus unemployment payment falls by 67,000
|Irish Times
|Government to protect social insurance benefits of those who lost jobs due to Covid-19 The number of people receiving the Government’s special pandemic unemployment payment has fallen by more than 67,000 – the largest drop in a single week since the…
|Poll: NYers expect 2nd virus wave, want safety over the economy
|Newsday
|ALBANY — New Yorkers don't think the worst is over and believe a second wave of coronavirus infections is on its way, according to a Siena College poll released Monday. Siena said 62% of New Yorkers surveyed said the worst of the pandemic is yet to…
|Slovakia to Monitor Travelers as Covid-19 Infections Increase
|Bloomberg Law
|Slovakia will start tracking citizens returning from abroad as the European Union member seeks to prevent an increase in the coronavirus cases without restoring tighter social distancing measures. The government on Monday approved draft legislation…
|The US monthly budget deficit hit an all-time high of $864 billion in June, amid COVID-19 recession and mass unemployment
|Orlando Sentinel
|. Washington recorded a record monthly budget deficit in June as the government tried to combat the economic effects of the virus. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times) WASHINGTON — The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in…
|U.K. economy rebounded 1.8% in May as coronavirus lockdowns began easing
|CNBC
|The U.K. economy grew by less than expected in May, as the country began to gradually ease lockdown measures. Official figures revealed Tuesday that May GDP expanded by 1.8% on the month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly rebound of…
|What Is Contact Tracing, and How Does It Work With COVID-19?
|US News & World Report
|What is contact tracing, and how does it work with COVID-19?
|Writ seeks to ban protests during COVID-19 times
|The Hindu
|Special CorrespondentKOCHI A writ petition was filed in the Kerala High Court on Monday seeking to declare illegal and unconstitutional public gatherings organised in the State by political parties in the name of protests, in view of the COVID-19…
|‘Compelling’ evidence air pollution worsens coronavirus – study
|The Guardian
|Exclusive: best analysis to date indicates significant increases in infections, hospital admissions and deaths Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage There is “compelling” evidence that air pollution significantly increases…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China says US is undermining stability in South China Sea
|Channel NewsAsia
|BEIJING: China said on Tuesday (Jul 14) the United States is a troublemaker undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea region, responding to Washington rejecting Beijing's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the waters. Chines…
|China’s homegrown jet hits turbulence from US trade war
|Nikkei Asian Review
|GUANGZHOU — On the reddish plains of Turpan in northwestern China, COMAC has conducted test flights of its C919 passenger jet since late June. Temperatures in the city can exceed 40 C in the height of summer, and the state-owned Commercial Aircraft…
|Consider minilateralism in dealing with South China Sea dispute, says analyst
|Bernama
|By Voon Miaw Ping KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 – As tension continues in the South China Sea over the overlapping territorial claims in the highly contested waters, ASEAN must look for an alternative approach to deal with the issue which can potentially…
|Counting the Costs of Trump’s Tariffs on the U.S. Economy
|Bloomberg
|supply lines Just as the U.S. outlined a new round of tariffs on about $1.3 billion of French goods including makeup and handbags in the nations’ battle over digital taxes, evidence is mounting that the strategy has all sorts of costs for the…
|EU Open to Prolonged Digital Tax Talks to Avoid Trade War
|Bloomberg Law
|OECD talks not moving as quickly as hoped, EU official says U.S. elections make tax agreement difficult before year end The European Union may delay digital tax proposals to give countries move time to hammer out a deal and avert a transatlantic trade…
|First International Virtual Conference in the University on ‘Globalization of Justice Through- ADR’
|Siasat Daily
|Aligarh : The Law Society, Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Arbitration and Mediation Center, New Delhi organised the first International Virtual Conference in the University on…
|Forget global Britain – thanks to Brexit, coronavirus and a trade war with China, we’re losing our grip
|The Independent
|if the British economy is going to recover and go on to grow in the 2020s it needs markets. But the opportunities seem to be contracting rather than expanding Let me see if I’ve got this right, then. By the end of this year Britain will: have failed…
|Martin Rowson on the twin threats of Brexit and coronavirus – cartoon
|The Guardian
|Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage
|Raising stakes, US brands China claims in South China Sea illegal
|Philippine Star
|(Agence France-Presse) – July 14, 2020 – 7:28am WASHINGTON, United States — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the United States would treat Beijing's pursuit of resources in the dispute-rife South China Sea as illegal, ramping up…
|Trade with U.S. plunges in H1 despite China’s foreign trade rebound
|Ecns.cn
|China's trade with the U.S. plunged in contrast to the overall upbeat trend in China's foreign trade in the first half of this year. China is calling for mutual efforts to create a favorable trade environment and fulfill the phase one trade deal…
|We need a vaccine for neoliberal globalisation, too
|Gulf Times
|By Hasan Mahmud / Doha The coronavirus pandemic has been tearing apart what the world has developed over the last four decades. Yes, I am talking about globalisation, or the connections across the globe through transportation and communication, trade…
|With its own backyard a mess, Washington should quit meddling in the South China Sea
|Xinhua News Agency
|by Xinhua writer Jiang Li BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States rejected China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, the latest provocative…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Announcement: Tony Morbin joins IT Security Guru as Editor in Chief
|IT Security Guru
|Today Tony Morbin joined IT Security Guru as editor in chief, signalling a drive to further develop this vital news and information source for the cyber security industry. Last week Tony left SC Media UK, the world’s longest established cyber security…
|EDITORIAL – Phishing season
|Philippine Star
|(The Philippine Star) – July 14, 2020 – 12:00am Anyone with a cellular phone or computer has received messages offering a prize, soft loan facility, product or service while seeking sensitive personal information from the user. Most people know enough…
|Go Phish: Cybercriminals Stick to Coronavirus and Financial Content to Fuel Phishing Schemes
|HOTforSecurity
|Inside America’s Secretive $2 Billion Research Hub Collecting Fingerprints From Facebook, Hacking Smartwatches And Fighting Covid-19
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
|Mitre Corp runs some of the U.S. government's most hush-hush science and tech labs. The cloak-and-dagger R&D shop might just be the most important organization you've never heard of.
|Preventing criminal hackers
|Philippines Daily Tribune
|The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated awareness and shown how convenient and practical the Internet is in business and people’s lives. More and more are migrating to the digital world. When the lockdown in Metro Manila was partially eased, we…
|Remote learning, cyber school part of New Kensington-Arnold’s plan for 2020-21 school year
|Pittsburgh Tribune Review
|New Kensington-Arnold School District’s plan for the coming school year includes remote learning for students who don’t want to go back to the district’s buildings because of the covid-19 virus. The district will also be providing a cyber program, the…
|Remote working increases the need for real estate risk management to counter cyberattacks, pandemic
|South China Morning Post
|Property owners are advised to manage the total cost of risk and identify cost savings from a risk management perspective Better-informed risk-adjusted decisions can result in greater demand for resilient, well-managed buildings | Coronavirus…
|There Are Savings to be Had in Cybersecurity. Just Not Where You Might Think.
|Webroot Threat Blog
|Reading Time: ~ 4 min. Prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Webroot’s annual Threat Report highlighted a 640% increase in active phishing sites on the web. However difficult it may be to believe (or easy, depending on your outlook), things…
|Webinar – NY Metro InfraGard Members Alliance & LIFARS Present: Cyber Threats In The Time Of COVID-19
|BRICA.de
