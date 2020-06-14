Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 14 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Business at 20% of hospitals in Japan worse due to pandemic, survey shows (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Coronavirus Created an Obstacle Course for Safe Abortions (New York Times)
  • Coronavirus pandemic Brazil now has 2nd highest COVID-19 death total (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Coronavirus restrictions eased in Spain (Europa Press)
  • Germany warns of tourism risks ahead of border reopening (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany: A puppy to cope with the pandemic? (Deutsche Welle)
  • Is there community transmission of Covid-19 in India? (India Today)
  • Italy, Germany, France and Netherlands sign contract with Astrazeneca for COVID vaccine (Mail Online UK)
  • Joachim of Belgium, the party prince who broke lockdown rules in Spain (MSN New Zealand)
  • Macron to announce post-Covid plan as France sees no rise in infections since lifting of lockdown (Telegraph)
  • Mexico prepares to reopen (Manila Times)
  • Poland ‘Accidentally’ Invaded Czech Republic (International Business Times)
  • Poland accidentally invades Czech Republic and annexes part of neighbour’s territory (The Independent)
  • Questions surround Russia’s COVID-19 reporting (Deutsche Welle)
  • Refugee apprentices fear for their future in Germany (Financial Times – Europe homepage)
  • UK – Poll: UK government losing public approval over handling of virus (The Guardian)
  • US – California coronavirus surge tied to increase in testing, not reopening businesses, official says (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Coronavirus imposes new practices on businesses as Arizona begins to reopen (AZCentral.com)
  • US – Strict coronavirus measures could come back if US cases increase ‘dramatically,’ CDC warns (Business Insider)
  • US – Texas again sets record high of COVID-19 hospitalizations (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Texas reported its highest hospitalization rates since the coronavirus began but officials have no plans to halt reopening plans (Business Insider)
  • US – Texas, Florida, California have all hit highs for COVID-19 infections in last two weeks (The Hill)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • After Booming During COVID-19 Epidemic, IKEA Is Now Handing Jobkeeper Payments Back To Governments (Channel News Australia)
  • AirAsia updates domestic flights to Cebu, other Vis-Min destinations (ABS-CBN News)
  • Akio Morita’s financial baby comes home to Sony amid coronavirus (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • Amazon, Apple, Beyonce, Patagonia, JP Morgan Chase, BMW Among Trademarks that are Protecting their Brand with .dealer Domains (NewKerala.com)
  • Apple “Screws” Suppliers Over Store Closures Many Left With Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock (Channel News Australia)
  • AstraZeneca agrees to supply Europe with 400 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine (The Straits Times All News)
  • Astrazeneca wins deal with Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands (Al Arabiya)
  • Explosion hits Honda’s plant in central Japan, 2 workers hospitalised (thestar.com.my)
  • FT – Shionogi boss cautions against hopes of early coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/sEEVWOuRJo (FT – Twitter)
  • Google is going to help its summer interns with open-source tech at home (Hindustan Times)
  • Grameen Foundation, JP Morgan deliver coronavirus relief in Philippines (Philippine Star)
  • Grasim Industries consolidated PAT for Mar quarter up 32 pc to Rs 1,506 cr (Business Standard India)
  • How Hero MotoCorp is well-placed to ride out the storm (Hindu Business Line)
  • Indian’s Mahindra seeks to give up control of struggling unit SsangYong (DT News is Bahrain’s)
  • Kaspersky finds just a third of small businesses are keeping employees updated on security requirements for personal devices (bizbahrain)
  • Kim Komando: Netflix hacks you’ll use all the time (Tulsa World)
  • L’Oreal Middle East launches UAE solidarity programme to support the nation’s COVID-19 relief efforts (Zawya.com)
  • Letters: we can’t trust Serco on coronavirus (The Guardian)
  • Marks and Spencer urge shoppers to head back to stores as shops brace for ‘huge slump’ in activity (Mail Online UK)
  • Microsoft’s latest Windows update breaks printer feature on PCs (Hindustan Times)
  • More people are demanding refunds for things bought before the pandemic. PayPal, Square and others are trying to pr… https://t.co/Yh1S6WhObL (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Netflix password sharing has maybe gotten out of control during coronavirus lockdowns. One woman watched “Orange Is… https://t.co/TwkbOXw8Rv (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack to begin reopening Monday (Asbury Park Press)
  • P&G hastens face mask production (Philippines Daily Tribune)
  • Ryanair is talking rubbish again – but then so is Boris Johnson’s government (The Independent)
  • Sinovac’s vaccine trial data suggest potential in coronavirus defence (The Straits Times All News)
  • TUI, easyJet, British Airways, Ryanair and Jet2 issued new holiday flight rules by government (Liverpool Echo)
  • Tata Motors shuts down performance car joint venture with Jayem Auto (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Why China did not retaliate after latest US move to target Huawei (South China Morning Post)
  • Working group set up to protect jobs at Renfrewshire Rolls-Royce plant (BBC)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Plans to distribute first batch of vaccine to Europe before end of year (The Independent)
  • Russia is pulling out all the stops to deliver on Putin’s demand to produce a coronavirus vaccine by the fall. Some… https://t.co/4kp63XfKW5 (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Shionogi boss cautions against hopes of early coronavirus vaccine (Financial Times – UK Homepage)
  • TheEconomist – The row in France over the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat covid-19 exposes the fracture between Paris and the p… https://t.co/SpSKJuQ0Z5 (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • What Covid-19 antibody and viral testing can and can’t tell you about your health (CNBC)
  • What it will take to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to the masses (NBCNews.com)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
At a speedway protest over NC’s COVID-19 crowd limits, the crowd doesn’t show
Raleigh News & Observer
Stock car racing has turned into the state’s leading battleground over COVID-19 restrictions, with track owners taking their fights to reopen into courtrooms and the streets. But on a beautiful … Click to Continue »
Britain reviewing coronavirus distancing rules to help economy recover: Minister
Al Arabiya
Britain will urgently review its two-meter social distancing rule as it tries to help the economy recover from a 25 percent coronavirus crisis collapse, finance minister Rishi Sunak said. For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page . Progress…
Call for £250m coronavirus recovery fund
BBC
Image copyright Image caption Many of Wales' poorest areas have been hardest hit by the pandemic A coronavirus community recovery fund worth £250m should be set up to support the hardest-hit communities, the Welsh Conservatives have said. The party's…
Central banks remain positive on gold amid : World Gold Council
Al Ahram
Central banks remain positive on gold amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) recent survey. As the survey results showed, 20 percent of respondents say that they plan to add gold to their reserves during 2020, up from 8…
How to feed crowds in a protest or pandemic? The Sikhs know
Today Online
NEW YORK — Inside a low, brick-red building in Queens Village, a group of about 30 cooks has made and served more than 145,000 free meals in just 10 weeks. They arrive at 4am three days a week to methodically assemble vast quantities of basmati rice,…
LAPD packed arrested protesters in confined space for hours, heightening coronavirus risk
latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
In Southern California, some ask if the police response might do more to get people sick than the protests themselves.
Nepal police arrest 10, including 7 foreigners, over anti-govt. protest
The Hindu
Demonstrators were demanding better COVID-19 testing facilities. Nepali police arrested 10 protesters including foreign nationals from Australia, the U.S. and China on Saturday as hundreds staged a demonstration in Kathmandu against the government’s…
Suicide in Japan: Seeking to part the dark clouds as pandemic threatens recent progress
JapanTimes.co.jp
The death of ‘Terrace House’ star Hana Kimura in May has thrust the issue of suicide back into the national spotlight.
What will the gig economy look like in a post-coronavirus world?
Abu Dhabi National
Freelancers will become an integral part of the future economy as we re-evaluate our business models June 14, 2020 June 14, 2020 The Covid-19 crisis has given us opportunities to experiment and put our businesses to the test. One of these is to explore…
‘Keeping economy open saves lives, jobs’
Manila Times
Keeping the economy open amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic saves both lives and jobs, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Jose Maria “Joey” 3rd Concepcion believes. “At this point in time, many of our…
Geopolitical Impact
Half of British people support Brexit transition extension, survey finds
The Guardian
Research suggests public support for transition period delay to help combat coronavirus More than half of people in Britain support an extension to the Brexit transition period, while three-quarters believe the UK should work very closely with the…
Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources officers respond to reports of illegal outdoor party at Kaneohe Sandbar
Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement reported another big party over the weekend that violated the COVID-19 emergency rules, boating rules, liquor and permitting laws. DLNR warned a group…
How U.S., China differ in COVID-19 response
Xinhua News Agency
|Editor: huaxia Video PlayerClose When a global health crisis strikes, the world's most advanced economy and the world's largest developing country have responded differently. #COVID19 #InContrast
Majority of Britons back Brexit extension to help beat coronavirus
The Independent
A no-deal Brexit later this year during winter and amid coronavirus would be 'a vicious, and avoidable, combination of risks' says Health Foundation More than half of Britons now support an extension to the Brexit transition period this year with this…
Out of the coronavirus frying pan, into the Brexit fire – cartoon
The Guardian
As the lockdown eases, the cliff edge awaits
Superpowers clash in the battle to crown the new head of the WTO
Telegraph
The US-China trade war, Brexit, the pandemic: heavy is the head that wears the World Trade Organisation crown in three months’ time As the international trade referee prepares to pick a new leader, China and the US are vying to get their man – or…
The Week Ahead – Central Banks, Economic Data, COVID-19, and Brexit in Focus
Nasdaq
On the Macro It’s a busier week ahead on the economic calendar , with 60 stats in focus in the week ending 19 th June. In the week prior, 48 stats had also been in focus. For the Dollar: It’s a relatively busy week ahead on the economic data front. We…
Cybersecurity Impact
CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/QLHWGLvZXc
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://hubs.ly/H0rsfPh0
Cyberattack shuts down Australia’s biggest brewer
Manila Times
SYDNEY: A ransomware attack has shut down the biggest brewer in Australia and New Zealand, cutting supplies to pubs and restaurants just as the countries emerge from coronavirus lockdown, the company said. Drinks manufacturer Lion — which produces…
InfoSecHotSpot – Increased Use of Mobile Banking Apps May Lead to Cyber Attacks, FBI Warns The Covid-19 lockdown and stay-at-home or… https://t.co/KqY0x91C6s
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Increased Use of Mobile Banking Apps May Lead to Cyber Attacks, FBI Warns The Covid-19 lockdown and stay-at-home orders have changed the way we work, shop and handle our finances. As mobile banking tools become a go-to alternative for customers who…
InfoSecHotSpot – Singapore must guard against security threats even during pandemic: DPM Heng Singapore must continue to protect its… https://t.co/z3hIBSNdxK
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Singapore must guard against security threats even during pandemic: DPM Heng Singapore must continue to protect itself against security threats, such as cybercrime, even in the middle of a pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.. Read…
SEC to firms: Boost your cybersecurity
Manila Times
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is urging corporations to strengthen their cybersecurity as more digital transactions occur during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. In a statement, SEC Chairman Emilio Aquino noted that…
TheEconomist – India’s economic vulnerability was once offset by unusually fast growth. But even before the pandemic, momentum was… https://t.co/OCM3JynaYh
TheEconomist – Twitter
India’s economic vulnerability was once offset by unusually fast growth. But even before the pandemic, momentum was slipping https://econ.trib.al/SreAsKn

