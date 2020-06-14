COVID-19 Alert – 14 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|At a speedway protest over NC’s COVID-19 crowd limits, the crowd doesn’t show
|Raleigh News & Observer
|Stock car racing has turned into the state’s leading battleground over COVID-19 restrictions, with track owners taking their fights to reopen into courtrooms and the streets. But on a beautiful … Click to Continue »
|Britain reviewing coronavirus distancing rules to help economy recover: Minister
|Al Arabiya
|Britain will urgently review its two-meter social distancing rule as it tries to help the economy recover from a 25 percent coronavirus crisis collapse, finance minister Rishi Sunak said. For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page . Progress…
|Call for £250m coronavirus recovery fund
|BBC
|Image copyright Image caption Many of Wales' poorest areas have been hardest hit by the pandemic A coronavirus community recovery fund worth £250m should be set up to support the hardest-hit communities, the Welsh Conservatives have said. The party's…
|Central banks remain positive on gold amid : World Gold Council
|Al Ahram
|Central banks remain positive on gold amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) recent survey. As the survey results showed, 20 percent of respondents say that they plan to add gold to their reserves during 2020, up from 8…
|How to feed crowds in a protest or pandemic? The Sikhs know
|Today Online
|NEW YORK — Inside a low, brick-red building in Queens Village, a group of about 30 cooks has made and served more than 145,000 free meals in just 10 weeks. They arrive at 4am three days a week to methodically assemble vast quantities of basmati rice,…
|LAPD packed arrested protesters in confined space for hours, heightening coronavirus risk
|latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
|In Southern California, some ask if the police response might do more to get people sick than the protests themselves.
|Nepal police arrest 10, including 7 foreigners, over anti-govt. protest
|The Hindu
|Demonstrators were demanding better COVID-19 testing facilities. Nepali police arrested 10 protesters including foreign nationals from Australia, the U.S. and China on Saturday as hundreds staged a demonstration in Kathmandu against the government’s…
|Suicide in Japan: Seeking to part the dark clouds as pandemic threatens recent progress
|JapanTimes.co.jp
|The death of ‘Terrace House’ star Hana Kimura in May has thrust the issue of suicide back into the national spotlight.
|What will the gig economy look like in a post-coronavirus world?
|Abu Dhabi National
|Freelancers will become an integral part of the future economy as we re-evaluate our business models June 14, 2020 June 14, 2020 The Covid-19 crisis has given us opportunities to experiment and put our businesses to the test. One of these is to explore…
|‘Keeping economy open saves lives, jobs’
|Manila Times
|Keeping the economy open amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic saves both lives and jobs, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Jose Maria “Joey” 3rd Concepcion believes. “At this point in time, many of our…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Half of British people support Brexit transition extension, survey finds
|The Guardian
|Research suggests public support for transition period delay to help combat coronavirus More than half of people in Britain support an extension to the Brexit transition period, while three-quarters believe the UK should work very closely with the…
|Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources officers respond to reports of illegal outdoor party at Kaneohe Sandbar
|Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement reported another big party over the weekend that violated the COVID-19 emergency rules, boating rules, liquor and permitting laws. DLNR warned a group…
|How U.S., China differ in COVID-19 response
|Xinhua News Agency
||Editor: huaxia Video PlayerClose When a global health crisis strikes, the world's most advanced economy and the world's largest developing country have responded differently. #COVID19 #InContrast
|Majority of Britons back Brexit extension to help beat coronavirus
|The Independent
|A no-deal Brexit later this year during winter and amid coronavirus would be 'a vicious, and avoidable, combination of risks' says Health Foundation More than half of Britons now support an extension to the Brexit transition period this year with this…
|Out of the coronavirus frying pan, into the Brexit fire – cartoon
|The Guardian
|As the lockdown eases, the cliff edge awaits
|Superpowers clash in the battle to crown the new head of the WTO
|Telegraph
|The US-China trade war, Brexit, the pandemic: heavy is the head that wears the World Trade Organisation crown in three months’ time As the international trade referee prepares to pick a new leader, China and the US are vying to get their man – or…
|The Week Ahead – Central Banks, Economic Data, COVID-19, and Brexit in Focus
|Nasdaq
|On the Macro It’s a busier week ahead on the economic calendar , with 60 stats in focus in the week ending 19 th June. In the week prior, 48 stats had also been in focus. For the Dollar: It’s a relatively busy week ahead on the economic data front. We…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/QLHWGLvZXc
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://hubs.ly/H0rsfPh0
|Cyberattack shuts down Australia’s biggest brewer
|Manila Times
|SYDNEY: A ransomware attack has shut down the biggest brewer in Australia and New Zealand, cutting supplies to pubs and restaurants just as the countries emerge from coronavirus lockdown, the company said. Drinks manufacturer Lion — which produces…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Increased Use of Mobile Banking Apps May Lead to Cyber Attacks, FBI Warns The Covid-19 lockdown and stay-at-home or… https://t.co/KqY0x91C6s
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Increased Use of Mobile Banking Apps May Lead to Cyber Attacks, FBI Warns The Covid-19 lockdown and stay-at-home orders have changed the way we work, shop and handle our finances. As mobile banking tools become a go-to alternative for customers who…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Singapore must guard against security threats even during pandemic: DPM Heng Singapore must continue to protect its… https://t.co/z3hIBSNdxK
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Singapore must guard against security threats even during pandemic: DPM Heng Singapore must continue to protect itself against security threats, such as cybercrime, even in the middle of a pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.. Read…
|SEC to firms: Boost your cybersecurity
|Manila Times
|The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is urging corporations to strengthen their cybersecurity as more digital transactions occur during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. In a statement, SEC Chairman Emilio Aquino noted that…
|TheEconomist – India’s economic vulnerability was once offset by unusually fast growth. But even before the pandemic, momentum was… https://t.co/OCM3JynaYh
|TheEconomist – Twitter
|India’s economic vulnerability was once offset by unusually fast growth. But even before the pandemic, momentum was slipping https://econ.trib.al/SreAsKn
