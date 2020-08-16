COVID-19 Alert – 16 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|5 charts that show how the coronavirus recession is slamming the most vulnerable workers
|Business Insider
|People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford The coronavirus pandemic has…
|Argentine economy bouncing back after impact of COVID-19, says president
|Xinhua News Agency
|BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Saturday that the country's economy is beginning to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "If you look at the indicators of industrial activity, today…
|Asylum seekers who have worked during the pandemic protest new permanent residency deal
|Global News Canada
|A group seeking status for asylum seekers who were employed as essential workers during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic says it intends to step up pressure on the federal and provincial governments to follow through on their promises. On…
|Bus, ferry cuts in Auckland public transport changes
|New Zealand Herald
|Public transport services in Auckland will be cut back from tomorrow. Most buses will run to a normal timetable. Passengers will be required to use the rear door to get on and off the bus. Auckland Transport is cancelling school buses after the…
|Fearing ostracization, Egyptian teacher with coronavirus commits suicide
|Egypt Independent
|An Egyptian school teacher in a Gharbiya governorate village committed suicide on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus, out of fear he would be ostracized due to the disease. Local residents said that the teacher, 44, jumped to his death…
|How to know if you are one of the people getting a $500 stimulus check in August
|CNBC
|If your first stimulus check felt a little light, you may be in luck. The CARES Act included a $1,200 payment for many individuals, $2,400 for married couples filing jointly and a $500 credit for children under 17. But some families did not receive…
|Majority demand job creation to shore up household economy: Poll
|Bangkokpost.com Most recent
|A large majority of people think the government should concentrate on creating jobs to shore up household income levels battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the result of an opinion poll revealed on Sunday.
|Masks Hold Images of Pandemic, Hong Kong Protests
|Chinanationalnews.com
|HONG KONG – In one of Edmond Kok's creations, a 3D visualization of a spiky coronavirus bursts out of a face mask. Another mask uses a plastic takeout container to remind people of the environmenta
|Victoria’s state of emergency extended for a month
|9News.com.au
|The state of emergency in Victoria has been extended for another month, as 16 more people died overnight, totalling more than 300 deaths.
|Week Ahead – The Focus Remains On COVID-19, The Fed And Congress
|Seeking Alpha
|The US economic recovery depends on three factors, namely, COVID-19, the Fed, and Congress. Capitol Hill failed to deliver the next round of stimulus and next week will likely be the blame game. The UK is in its most severe recession ever but growth in…
|Geopolitical Impact
|‘Lockdown litter’: Can hospitals, homes reduce plastic use amid ?
|Philippine Star
|MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is worried that large amounts of waste coming from hospitals handling coronavirus patients, if not managed soundly, might end up in seas and rivers. This has not happened yet…
|Japan firms shift focus to S.E. Asia due to U.S.-China rows: JETRO
|Mainichi JP
|File photo of gantry crane and shipping containers at Tokyo Port in July 2018. (Kyodo) TOKYO (Kyodo) — A rising number of Japanese companies are expanding business in Southeast Asia and scaling down operations in China due to escalating tensions…
|The Week Ahead – Geopolitics, Capitol Hill, COVID-19, and Economic Data in Focus
|Nasdaq
|On the Macro It’s a quieter week ahead on the economic calendar , with 56 stats in focus in the week ending 21 st August. In the week prior, 69 stats had been in focus. For the Dollar: It’s a busy week ahead on the economic data front. In the 1 st half,…
|US Fails Utterly In Friday Night UN Security Council Vote On Extending Iran Arms Embargo
|Zero Hedge
|The US bid to extend a UN Security Council total arms embargo on Iran which had been in effect for 13 years, but which is set to drop this fall as part of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), has ended in utter failure late this week . As The Hill reported…
|US formalizes F-16 jet sale to Taiwan with China tensions high
|Livemint.com
|The move is likely to be denounced by Beijing, even though the US first signaled its plans to approve the sale a year ago in an informal notification to Congress and it could still be years before the jets are delivered Taiwan formally signed an…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Emotet malware employed in fresh COVID19-themed spam campaign
|Security Affairs
|The Emotet malware has begun to spam COVID19-themed emails to U.S. businesses after not being active for most of the USA pandemic. The infamous …
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity expert warns of identity theft risks associated with online learning Cybersecurity experts are warnin… https://t.co/c7O9YKckdg
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cybersecurity expert warns of identity theft risks associated with online learning Cybersecurity experts are warning about a rise in identity theft risks due to online learning. Experts say crooks are using COVID-19 as an opportunity for phishing…
Friends University poised to meet increased demand for cyber security after Covid-19 "We just need to make sure that we're educating the individuals as much as we're securing the technology," says Jonathan Lanning.
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Friends University poised to meet increased demand for cyber security after Covid-19 "We just need to make sure that we're educating the individuals as much as we're securing the technology," says Jonathan Lanning. https://binged.it/30XM6oH
|InfoSecHotSpot – POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity… https://t.co/7ByB9aaYxY
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity and selling data The coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for Mastercard and its peers. But the card giant has big plans around…
|Irish cybersecurity firm launches academy for women
|Irish Independent
|E rgo Smarttech247, a computer security service company, has launched a cybersecurity academy aimed at women to help tackle a gender gap in the sector. E rgo has learned the managed security service provider is to offer an intensive course for women…
|Mitt Romney says he sees no evidence mail-in voting would increase voter fraud
|CNN
|(CNN)Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Friday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's baseless claim that universal vote by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud. "I don't know of any evidence that voting by mail would increase voter fraud," the Utah…
|Securityblog – RT @_BSidesKC: We have been tracking the COVID-19 situation over the past several months. With careful consideration of the health crisis,…
|Securityblog – Twitter
|RT @_BSidesKC: We have been tracking the COVID-19 situation over the past several months. With careful consideration of the health crisis, travel restrictions, and the general safety of our community, we are postponing our annual event until further…
