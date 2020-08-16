Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 16 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • 44 per cent of people in Singapore tired of rules to limit Covid-19 spread, survey finds (Asiaone)
  • Britons miss France quarantine deadline amid signs of second virus wave in Europe (SkyNews.com Business)
  • Comment: My dispatch from Denmark: a lesson on living with risk (Telegraph)
  • Coronavirus digest: Germany warns against ‘party holidays’ after Spain travel warning (Deutsche Welle)
  • Doctors in Switzerland uncover coronavirus in skin sample (Swiss Info)
  • Here’s what India is reading during the pandemic (IANS Live)
  • Infection map of France shows how only Paris and Marseilles have major outbreaks (Mail Online UK)
  • International student flights to Australia to restart in September (TheAge.com)
  • Italy garbage dips with virus lockdowns, but plastics rise (star-telegram.com)
  • Japan and Malaysia may resume travel in early September for expatriates (News On Japan)
  • Pompeo signs defense pact in Poland (The Hill)
  • Saudi Arabia plans distance learning for schools as virus precaution (NationalPost.com)
  • Saudi Arabia to resume schools through distance learning for seven weeks (Saudi Gazette)
  • Saudi Arabia: Distance learning for first 7 weeks of new academic year amid COVID-19 (Al Arabiya)
  • South Africa Lifts Its Alcohol Ban as Coronavirus Crisis Eases (Bloomberg)
  • Spain’s tough lockdown rules you’ll have to follow if you go on holiday (Manchester Evening News)
  • Switzerland and Denmark may offer tips for successful return to school in B.C. (CBC)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 16 (NationalPost.com)
  • Thousands in South Korea protest against leader despite COVID-19 warning (Global News Canada)
  • UK – Comment: Rishi Sunak’s jobs plan needs a focus on sustainable business growth (Telegraph)
  • UK – Did Jeremy Corbyn’s Marxist henchman Seumas Milne infect Boris Johnson with coronavirus? (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Hancock axes ‘failing’ Public Health England (Telegraph)
  • UK – Is Rishi Sunak, the people’s chancellor, about to lose his crown? (The Guardian)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak is riding high, but history shows No 11 can be a dangerous address (The Guardian)
  • US – 15-year-old in Georgia second-youngest to die of coronavirus (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
  • US – COVID-19 rates are “steadily increasing” in children, CDC says (CBS News)
  • US – Coronavirus in Oregon: 412 new infections and 1 death (Oregonian)
  • US – Coronavirus spread in Georgia is ‘widespread and expanding,’ says report (NBCNews.com)
  • US – Coronavirus updates: California reaches 11,000 dead as pandemic, heat make for brutal weekend (Fresno Bee)
  • US – Florida mayor addresses pandemic eviction fears with plan (MSNBC)
  • US – Millions in California hit by extreme heat and blackouts amid Covid-19 pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • US – Nebraska school district cancels classes as staff catch coronavirus (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Number of children infected with COVID-19 is on the rise, CDC says (New York Post)
  • US – Opinion: Michigan needs federal aid for budget after COVID-19 (Detroit News)
  • US – Romney slams Trump administration over U.S. coronavirus death toll — ‘There’s no way to spin that’ (CNBC)
  • US – Teachers call for nationwide sickout as Arizona district cancels reopening (The Guardian)
  • US – Trump breaks with CDC director on potential for ‘worst fall’ amid pandemic, flu season (The Hill)
  • US – Voting in Alaska will look different amid pandemic (Washington Post)
  • US – ‘No way to spin that,’ Romney says of virus deaths, blaming Trump administration (Washington Post)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Workers cancel family trips home amid fears Poland is next on quarantine list (The Guardian)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Aussie woman offers to be a human guinea pig for researchers looking for a coronavirus vaccine (Mail Online UK)
  • Australia will not have a coronavirus vaccine for at least a year, doctor says (Mail Online UK)
  • Britons will accept local lockdowns if a Covid vaccine can’t be found, survey finds (Mail Online UK)
  • Coronavirus crisis has made Brazil an ideal vaccine laboratory (Boston Globe)
  • Russia begins production of COVID-19 vaccine (Express Pharma)
  • Sen. John Barrasso: A coronavirus vaccine is coming — get it for you, your family and our country (FOXNews.com)
  • Tokyo Olympics at risk unless coronavirus vaccine can be found, expert says (Sky News Latest)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
5 charts that show how the coronavirus recession is slamming the most vulnerable workers
Business Insider
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford The coronavirus pandemic has…
Argentine economy bouncing back after impact of COVID-19, says president
Xinhua News Agency
BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Saturday that the country's economy is beginning to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "If you look at the indicators of industrial activity, today…
Asylum seekers who have worked during the pandemic protest new permanent residency deal
Global News Canada
A group seeking status for asylum seekers who were employed as essential workers during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic says it intends to step up pressure on the federal and provincial governments to follow through on their promises. On…
Bus, ferry cuts in Auckland public transport changes
New Zealand Herald
Public transport services in Auckland will be cut back from tomorrow. Most buses will run to a normal timetable. Passengers will be required to use the rear door to get on and off the bus. Auckland Transport is cancelling school buses after the…
Fearing ostracization, Egyptian teacher with coronavirus commits suicide
Egypt Independent
An Egyptian school teacher in a Gharbiya governorate village committed suicide on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus, out of fear he would be ostracized due to the disease. Local residents said that the teacher, 44, jumped to his death…
How to know if you are one of the people getting a $500 stimulus check in August
CNBC
If your first stimulus check felt a little light, you may be in luck. The CARES Act included a $1,200 payment for many individuals, $2,400 for married couples filing jointly and a $500 credit for children under 17. But some families did not receive…
Majority demand job creation to shore up household economy: Poll
Bangkokpost.com Most recent
A large majority of people think the government should concentrate on creating jobs to shore up household income levels battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the result of an opinion poll revealed on Sunday.
Masks Hold Images of Pandemic, Hong Kong Protests
Chinanationalnews.com
HONG KONG – In one of Edmond Kok's creations, a 3D visualization of a spiky coronavirus bursts out of a face mask. Another mask uses a plastic takeout container to remind people of the environmenta
Victoria's state of emergency extended for a month
9News.com.au
The state of emergency in Victoria has been extended for another month, as 16 more people died overnight, totalling more than 300 deaths.
Week Ahead – The Focus Remains On COVID-19, The Fed And Congress
Seeking Alpha
The US economic recovery depends on three factors, namely, COVID-19, the Fed, and Congress. Capitol Hill failed to deliver the next round of stimulus and next week will likely be the blame game. The UK is in its most severe recession ever but growth in…
Geopolitical Impact
'Lockdown litter': Can hospitals, homes reduce plastic use amid ?
Philippine Star
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is worried that large amounts of waste coming from hospitals handling coronavirus patients, if not managed soundly, might end up in seas and rivers. This has not happened yet…
Japan firms shift focus to S.E. Asia due to U.S.-China rows: JETRO
Mainichi JP
File photo of gantry crane and shipping containers at Tokyo Port in July 2018. (Kyodo) TOKYO (Kyodo) — A rising number of Japanese companies are expanding business in Southeast Asia and scaling down operations in China due to escalating tensions…
The Week Ahead – Geopolitics, Capitol Hill, COVID-19, and Economic Data in Focus
Nasdaq
On the Macro It's a quieter week ahead on the economic calendar , with 56 stats in focus in the week ending 21 st August. In the week prior, 69 stats had been in focus. For the Dollar: It's a busy week ahead on the economic data front. In the 1 st half,…
US Fails Utterly In Friday Night UN Security Council Vote On Extending Iran Arms Embargo
Zero Hedge
The US bid to extend a UN Security Council total arms embargo on Iran which had been in effect for 13 years, but which is set to drop this fall as part of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), has ended in utter failure late this week . As The Hill reported…
US formalizes F-16 jet sale to Taiwan with China tensions high
Livemint.com
The move is likely to be denounced by Beijing, even though the US first signaled its plans to approve the sale a year ago in an informal notification to Congress and it could still be years before the jets are delivered Taiwan formally signed an…
Cybersecurity Impact
Emotet malware employed in fresh COVID19-themed spam campaign
Security Affairs
The Emotet malware has begun to spam COVID19-themed emails to U.S. businesses after not being active for most of the USA pandemic. The infamous …
InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity expert warns of identity theft risks associated with online learning Cybersecurity experts are warnin… https://t.co/c7O9YKckdg
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybersecurity expert warns of identity theft risks associated with online learning Cybersecurity experts are warning about a rise in identity theft risks due to online learning. Experts say crooks are using COVID-19 as an opportunity for phishing…
InfoSecHotSpot – Friends University poised to meet increased demand for cyber security after Covid-19 "We just need to make sure tha… https://t.co/CXWGpFnAhh
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Friends University poised to meet increased demand for cyber security after Covid-19 "We just need to make sure that we're educating the individuals as much as we're securing the technology," says Jonathan Lanning. https://binged.it/30XM6oH
InfoSecHotSpot – POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity… https://t.co/7ByB9aaYxY
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity and selling data The coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for Mastercard and its peers. But the card giant has big plans around…
InfoSecHotSpot – POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity… https://t.co/8KJwPjuSJz
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity and selling data The coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for Mastercard and its peers. But the card giant has big plans around…
InfoSecHotSpot – POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity… https://t.co/UBTrwtcmAq
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity and selling data The coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for Mastercard and its peers. But the card giant has big plans around…
InfoSecHotSpot – POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity… https://t.co/doISEEKQSw
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
POWER PLAYERS: Meet the 15 execs at Mastercard driving an ambitious push into new businesses built on cybersecurity and selling data The coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for Mastercard and its peers. But the card giant has big plans around…
Irish cybersecurity firm launches academy for women
Irish Independent
E rgo Smarttech247, a computer security service company, has launched a cybersecurity academy aimed at women to help tackle a gender gap in the sector. E rgo has learned the managed security service provider is to offer an intensive course for women…
Mitt Romney says he sees no evidence mail-in voting would increase voter fraud
CNN
(CNN)Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Friday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's baseless claim that universal vote by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud. "I don't know of any evidence that voting by mail would increase voter fraud," the Utah…
Securityblog – RT @_BSidesKC: We have been tracking the COVID-19 situation over the past several months. With careful consideration of the health crisis,…
Securityblog – Twitter
RT @_BSidesKC: We have been tracking the COVID-19 situation over the past several months. With careful consideration of the health crisis, travel restrictions, and the general safety of our community, we are postponing our annual event until further…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

