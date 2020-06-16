COVID-19 Alert – 16 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Geopolitical Impact
|‘The credibility of the British government is at stake’: EPP’s Weber on Brexit talks standoff
|France24
|The UK says there's "limited progress", the EU says Britain "is asking too much" – as talks over the UK's future relationship with the bloc hit fresh hurdles, the leader of the biggest political group in the EU Parliament, German MEP Manfred Weber,…
|Boris Johnson still promising to get Brexit done, even amid a pandemic and economic collapse
|Washington Post
|European Council President Charles Michel speaks via videoconference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of E.U.-U.K. talks on Monday. (Francisco Seco/AFP/) William Booth, London bureau chief EmailBioFollow Quentin Aries and Karl…
|Brussels calls out China and Russia over corona fakes
|shanghaisun.com
|The European Commission has unambiguously pointed the finger at Russia and China as spreaders of disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. Lithuania's ambassador to the EU said Brussels should
|China won’t watch globalization die
|Global Times
|By Wang Wen Source:Global Times Published: 2020/6/15 18:28:40 Illustration: Liu Rui/GT When new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Beijing in the past weekend, I was attending a forum on the "Air Silk Road" in Zhengzhou, capital city…
|Citi is ‘more mindful and watchful’ of the virus situation in the U.S. than China
|CNBC
|In remarks made on Monday, Johanna Chua of Citi Global Markets Asia said the Chinese government has proven so far its ability to contain to "manageable levels " the "sporadic outbreaks" of the coronavirus since the earlier peak in February.
|Comment: The EU must accept that the UK has no intention of remaining a satellite of Brussels
|Telegraph
|The talks about Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU are reaching a critical point. Boris Johnson yesterday held a video “summit” with Ursula von der Leyen , the Commission president, amid signs that the two sides are digging in for another…
|Egyptians stuck in Qatar lockdown fly home despite embargo
|Mail Online UK
|Egyptian workers stranded in Qatar in the coronavirus lockdown have flown home, a community group said Monday, in the first of 18 repatriation flights that have overcome restrictions under a regional boycott. The flight with 174 passengers on board…
|Global trade logjam looms as deadline set by unions for crew change ends
|Hindu Business Line
|Local adminstration ignores rise in number of crew of members serving at sea beyod their contract period Seafarers have been left to decide their next course of action as the deadline set by a global transport workers’ union, to resolve the crew…
|NATO’s large-scale military exercise targets Russia
|China Military Online
|By Lin Yuan On June 8, a US Navy Supply-class fast combat support ship participates in the 49th Baltic Operations (BALTOPS 2020) maritime-focused exercise, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. Recently, in the context of the…
|
|Stock futures slide amid investor jitters about fresh coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S. and China https://t.co/uO4SVeG98c
|The US wants to maintain the UN’s Iran arms embargo – will they succeed?
|Abu Dhabi National
|Analysts predict messy legal rows at the UN in the coming months, with the UN struggling to convince Russia, China and many in Europe to forestall an expected weapons-buying spree when sanctions are due to end in October June 15, 2020 June 15, 2020 The…
|U.S. and China ease coronavirus flight restrictions again after an earlier standoff
|Fortune
|Chinese airlines will now be able to fly to the U.S. up to four times a week, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said Monday, doubling the current number of permitted flights for those carriers. The DOT said the expansion was a response to…
|U.S., China to each allow four weekly flights for airlines; Delta to fly next week
|Reuters: Business News
|The United States and China will each allow four weekly flights between the two countries, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday, easing a standoff on travel restrictions in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic….
|UK and EU agree to intensify trade talks as prospect of no-deal Brexit looms
|The Independent
|SNP warns of increasing risk of 'devastating' crash-out with no trade agreement With time running out before a possible no-deal Brexit at the end of 2020, Britain and the EU have agreed to “intensify” talks on a future trade and security agreement. In…
|
|Wall Street’s Best-Laid Brexit Plans Thrown in Disarray by Virus
|Bloomberg
|By , , and U.S. banks are waiting to move staff to Europe, people say Business flows through London instead of EU hubs, people say Giant U.S. banks still have to deliver a Brexit plan to get staff across the English Channel, before a potential second…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Azerbaijani hacker leaks data of Armenian coronavirus patients
|Silobreaker Analyst
|According to security affairs expert Samvel Martirosyan, an Azerbaijani hacker has released data belonging to 3,500 Armenian coronavirus patients and those who contacted them. The incident is not believed to be related to a previous data leak of…
|
|How hackers weaponized the COVID-19 virus pandemic – and how you can stop them: Tune in here tomorrow
|The Register – Security
|Upgrade your security protection for the new normal Webcast Is your organization in the middle of a work-from-home trial-by-fire? If so, you are learning all about the security risks of this abrupt change already, and so are your…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Claire’s Customers Targeted with Magecart Payment-Card Skimmer The Magecart group targeted the tween accessories sp… https://t.co/vM6zRr36bx
|Magecart Hackers Hit Claire’s, Intersport
|POPCOM cites key facts on NCR’s demographic vulnerabilities on COVID-19 transmission
|Philippine Information Agency
|PASIG CITY, June 16 (PIA) – The Commission on Population and Development National Capital Region (POPCOM-NCR) has cited key facts on the demographic vulnerabilities of Metro Manila on COVID-19 transmission. The demographic vulnerabilities released by…
|
|Telephonic town hall to focus on COVID-19 fraud schemes
|Las Vegas Review Journal
|A statewide telephonic town hall on Tuesday will discuss fraud schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, hosted by AARP Nevada, will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Officials from the Nevada U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI’s Las Vegas…
|The pandemic economy’s cybersecurity tailwinds: Who’s sailing, who’s stalling?
|SiliconANGLE
|The isolation economy growing out of the coronavirus pandemic has created substantial tailwinds for certain cybersecurity companies — but not all of them. Notably, as of the big stock market selloff on June 11, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are…
|TheRegister – [Webcast] How hackers have weaponized the COVID-19 virus pandemic – and how you can stop them https://t.co/fQ2i4dgypA
|‘Vendetta’ hackers are posing as Taiwan’s CDC in data-theft campaign
|Cyberscoop – News
|A mysterious hacking group has been posing as Taiwan’s top infection-disease official in an attempt to steal sensitive data from Taiwanese users, researchers said Monday. The hackers sent meticulously written …
|
