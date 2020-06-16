Silobreaker

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 16 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Border between Germany and France reopens (Reuters)
  • COVID-19 takes second crack at China (Financial Standard)
  • Coronavirus world round-up: Spain threatens UK tourists with quarantine as fears of second wave intensify in China (Telegraph)
  • Denmark Steps Up Green Funding as Pandemic Threatens Transition (Bloomberg)
  • Finland Ends Use of Emergency Powers as Covid-19 Pandemic Eases (Bloomberg)
  • Flights resumed in Italy (Europa Press)
  • Germany will borrow $246 billion this year to fund its coronavirus stimulus plan (Business Insider)
  • Germany’s coronavirus tracing app is set to launch this week (FOXNews.com)
  • Japan to promote staggered holidays to curb coronavirus spread (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Norway suspends virus-tracing app due to privacy concerns (The Guardian)
  • Norway to delete all data from its coronavirus contact-tracing app (Sky News Latest)
  • Singapore to Ease Virus Curbs, Resume Most Activities This Week (Bloomberg)
  • Turkey to resume flights to Iran in August (Gulf Times)
  • UK – ‘The credibility of the British government is at stake’: EPP’s Weber on Brexit talks standoff (France24)
  • UK – Spain threatens to quarantine Britons unless UK government drops own rule (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – The UK government is being sued for awarding a pest-control company with 16 employees a $135 million PPE contract (Business Insider)
  • US – CDC Data Shows Black and Latino Americans Contract Coronavirus At Percentages Nearly Double Their Population Makeup (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • US – COVID-19 patients with underlying health conditions are 12 times more likely to die: CDC (The Hill)
  • US – California governor defends reopening, urges public caution (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Chicago sues Trump administration over refusal to allow Obamacare special enrollment period amid pandemic (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Scientist produces own Florida Covid-19 count after being fired by state (The Guardian)
  • US – Texas reports record high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients (CBS News)
  • US – Texas reports record-breaking coronavirus hospitalizations, the sixth new high in a week (CNBC)
  • US – Texas set to resume executions after delay due to pandemic (star-telegram.com)
  • US – The Trump administration is turning away unaccompanied children at the border because of coronavirus (Austin American Statesman)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • What you can do from June 19, when Singapore goes into phase 2 of reopening (The Straits Times All News)
  • When will France reopen to tourists and how long is the quarantine process? (London Evening Standard)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely to protect for a year CEO (Moneycontrol.com)
  • BP to take up to R301bn hit on coronavirus 10m ago (News24)
  • BP to take up to US$17.5bn hit in Q2 on COVID-19 (Taipei Times Online)
  • COVID-19 hits Tata Motors” JLR sales, eyes ”encouraging recovery” in China (Outlook India)
  • Checkers Hyper Vanderbijil closed following positive Covid-19 case (Vaalweekblad)
  • Companies like Tesla won’t report coronavirus cases. Why aren’t the numbers public? (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • Coronavirus will have a lasting economic impact, says oil giant BP (Zawya.com)
  • Delta has received approval from Shanghai govt to resume flights (Reuters: Business News)
  • EasyJet Plane Departs Belfast as Airline Restarts Operations After 11 Weeks on the Ground (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Fears second coronavirus wave is on way as Google sees surge in searches for symptoms and testing (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • First Gatwick-Glasgow EasyJet flight in 11 weeks touches down (BBC)
  • Get the Job Done Quicker with Double Speeds on Maktabi from Ooredoo (Albawaba)
  • Goldman Sachs increases COVID-19 federal aid commitment by $250 million (Reuters: Business News)
  • Google’s internship program goes virtual this summer (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Hit by Covid-19 pandemic Tata Motors posts record quarterly loss (Business Standard India)
  • Huawei overtakes Samsung as the world s largest smartphone maker in April (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Impala Platinum to not exercise option in JV project with PLG (Seeking Alpha)
  • JAL to completely reopen Terminal 1 at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (Xinhua News Agency)
  • JAL to fully reopen domestic terminal in Haneda (News On Japan)
  • JPMorgan to bring back more traders to office: Report… (Deccan Herald)
  • Madibeng vague about R138 million Eskom debt negotiations (Kormorant)
  • Madrid and Barcelona airports to reopen July 1 – operator Aena (Reuters UK)
  • Malaysia’s AirAsia to resume all domestic routes from July following easing of Covid-19 curbs (Asiaone)
  • Mondi donates 100,000 medical grade N95 face masks to protect healthcare workers in KwaZulu Natal (Polity.org.za)
  • Moody’s – Coronavirus impact on Europe’s media & publishing sector mixed, but cinemas hardest hit (Business Insider)
  • Oil giant BP takes $17.5B writedown in response to coronavirus (The Hill)
  • Regeneron begins COVID-19 antibody therapy testing (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Spain likely to join AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine purchase (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Tata Motors Introduces Special Hotline Number For Car Servicing For COVID-19 Workers (Yahoo! India)
  • Tata Motors posts Rs 9,900 crore loss (Calcutta Telegraph)
  • Telkom sees FY HEPS down by 70% (Telecompaper)
  • Trial data show potential vaccine’s capability in coronavirus defense, says Sinovac (Guanming Daily 光明网)
  • Unilever lays out plans for $1 billion investment in climate and nature fund (CNBC)
  • Walmart partners with Shopify to capitalize on wave of online shopping during pandemic (USA Today)
  • Walmart testing expansion of self-checkout in response to coronavirus pandemic (The Hill)
  • Woolworths’ restrictions end as coronavirus fears ease (Australian Times)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Business Travel Won’t Be Taking Off Soon Amid Coronavirus
WSJ.com US Business
COVID-19 impact on Indian economy
Nagaland Post
The economic impact of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic in India has been largely disruptive.
Countries’ economies worst hit by coronavirus revealed
msn.co.in
By Daniel Coughlin of Lovemoney | The COVID-19 financial fallout The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe, and as well as responding to the continuing global medical emergency countries are now facing the economic impact of the…
Employment takes big hit in Q1 as pandemic batters economy
The Straits Times All News
June 16, 2020 5:00 AM Employment took a major hit in the first quarter of the year as the pandemic battered pretty much every sector of the local economy.
Examining political leadership during the pandemic and the protests
Global News Canada
Zain Velji from marketing agency Northweather joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss how provincial and federal politicians have handled the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-racism protests.
Liberals plan to extend CERB wage subsidy for those unemployed by pandemic
NationalPost.com
 …
Number of people on Covid-19 unemployment payment drops below half a million
Irish Independent
THE number of people on the Covid-19 unemployment payment has fallen below half a million as retail workers make up the biggest portion of those returning to work.
Public transport passenger limits set to increase
9News.com.au
Strict public transport passenger limits are set to increase across New South Wales.
Scientists reveal how coronavirus lockdowns in China reduced air pollution
FOXNews.com
Researchers have revealed more details of how China’s coronavirus lockdowns reduced air pollution. The research is part of a special collection of papers in the journal Science Advances , examining how pandemics affect – and are affected by – global…
Trump Said $3 Billion in Grants Will Take Care of Homeless Through Pandemic. Experts Say It’s Not Enough
MSNBC Newsweek
Donald Trump touted nearly $3 billion in grants to support homeless people as "taking care of our Nation's most vulnerable citizens" during the COVID-19 pandemic—but experts advocating for those living destitute say much more money is needed. Last…
Geopolitical Impact
‘The credibility of the British government is at stake’: EPP’s Weber on Brexit talks standoff
France24
The UK says there's "limited progress", the EU says Britain "is asking too much" – as talks over the UK's future relationship with the bloc hit fresh hurdles, the leader of the biggest political group in the EU Parliament, German MEP Manfred Weber,…
Boris Johnson still promising to get Brexit done, even amid a pandemic and economic collapse
Washington Post
European Council President Charles Michel speaks via videoconference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of E.U.-U.K. talks on Monday. (Francisco Seco/AFP/) William Booth, London bureau chief EmailBioFollow Quentin Aries and Karl…
Brussels calls out China and Russia over corona fakes
shanghaisun.com
The European Commission has unambiguously pointed the finger at Russia and China as spreaders of disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. Lithuania's ambassador to the EU said Brussels should
China won’t watch globalization die
Global Times
By Wang Wen Source:Global Times Published: 2020/6/15 18:28:40 Illustration: Liu Rui/GT When new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Beijing in the past weekend, I was attending a forum on the "Air Silk Road" in Zhengzhou, capital city…
Citi is ‘more mindful and watchful’ of the virus situation in the U.S. than China
CNBC
In remarks made on Monday, Johanna Chua of Citi Global Markets Asia said the Chinese government has proven so far its ability to contain to "manageable levels " the "sporadic outbreaks" of the coronavirus since the earlier peak in February.
Comment: The EU must accept that the UK has no intention of remaining a satellite of Brussels
Telegraph
The talks about Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU are reaching a critical point. Boris Johnson yesterday held a video “summit” with Ursula von der Leyen , the Commission president, amid signs that the two sides are digging in for another…
Egyptians stuck in Qatar lockdown fly home despite embargo
Mail Online UK
Egyptian workers stranded in Qatar in the coronavirus lockdown have flown home, a community group said Monday, in the first of 18 repatriation flights that have overcome restrictions under a regional boycott. The flight with 174 passengers on board…
Global trade logjam looms as deadline set by unions for crew change ends
Hindu Business Line
Local adminstration ignores rise in number of crew of members serving at sea beyod their contract period Seafarers have been left to decide their next course of action as the deadline set by a global transport workers’ union, to resolve the crew…
NATO’s large-scale military exercise targets Russia
China Military Online
By Lin Yuan On June 8, a US Navy Supply-class fast combat support ship participates in the 49th Baltic Operations (BALTOPS 2020) maritime-focused exercise, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. Recently, in the context of the…
Stock futures slide amid investor jitters about fresh coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S. and China
WSJ – Twitter
Stock futures slide amid investor jitters about fresh coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S. and China https://on.wsj.com/3d132xC
The US wants to maintain the UN’s Iran arms embargo – will they succeed?
Abu Dhabi National
Analysts predict messy legal rows at the UN in the coming months, with the UN struggling to convince Russia, China and many in Europe to forestall an expected weapons-buying spree when sanctions are due to end in October June 15, 2020 June 15, 2020 The…
U.S. and China ease coronavirus flight restrictions again after an earlier standoff
Fortune
Chinese airlines will now be able to fly to the U.S. up to four times a week, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said Monday, doubling the current number of permitted flights for those carriers. The DOT said the expansion was a response to…
U.S., China to each allow four weekly flights for airlines; Delta to fly next week
Reuters: Business News
The United States and China will each allow four weekly flights between the two countries, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday, easing a standoff on travel restrictions in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic….
UK and EU agree to intensify trade talks as prospect of no-deal Brexit looms
The Independent
SNP warns of increasing risk of 'devastating' crash-out with no trade agreement With time running out before a possible no-deal Brexit at the end of 2020, Britain and the EU have agreed to “intensify” talks on a future trade and security agreement. In…
Wall Street’s Best-Laid Brexit Plans Thrown in Disarray by Virus
Bloomberg
By , , and U.S. banks are waiting to move staff to Europe, people say Business flows through London instead of EU hubs, people say Giant U.S. banks still have to deliver a Brexit plan to get staff across the English Channel, before a potential second…
Cybersecurity Impact
Azerbaijani hacker leaks data of Armenian coronavirus patients
Silobreaker Analyst
According to security affairs expert Samvel Martirosyan, an Azerbaijani hacker has released data belonging to 3,500 Armenian coronavirus patients and those who contacted them. The incident is not believed to be related to a previous data leak of…
How hackers weaponized the COVID-19 virus pandemic – and how you can stop them: Tune in here tomorrow
The Register – Security
Upgrade your security protection for the new normal Webcast Is your organization in the middle of a work-from-home trial-by-fire? If so, you are learning all about the security risks of this abrupt change already, and so are your…
InfoSecHotSpot – Claire's Customers Targeted with Magecart Payment-Card Skimmer The Magecart group targeted the tween accessories sp…
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Claire’s Customers Targeted with Magecart Payment-Card Skimmer The Magecart group targeted the tween accessories specialist starting the day after it shuttered its retail locations due to coronavirus. https://bit.ly/2BdW0rP…
Magecart Hackers Hit Claire’s, Intersport
SecurityWeek RSS Feed
The website of international retail chain Claire’s was compromised by …
Magecart Hackers Hit Claires, Intersport
SecurityPhresh
The website of international retail chain Claires was compromised by Macegart hackers for weeks amid an increase in overall online shopping due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sansec reports.read more
POPCOM cites key facts on NCR’s demographic vulnerabilities on COVID-19 transmission
Philippine Information Agency
PASIG CITY, June 16 (PIA) – The Commission on Population and Development National Capital Region (POPCOM-NCR) has cited key facts on the demographic vulnerabilities of Metro Manila on COVID-19 transmission. The demographic vulnerabilities released by…
Telephonic town hall to focus on COVID-19 fraud schemes
Las Vegas Review Journal
A statewide telephonic town hall on Tuesday will discuss fraud schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, hosted by AARP Nevada, will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Officials from the Nevada U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI’s Las Vegas…
The pandemic economy’s cybersecurity tailwinds: Who’s sailing, who’s stalling?
SiliconANGLE
The isolation economy growing out of the coronavirus pandemic has created substantial tailwinds for certain cybersecurity companies — but not all of them. Notably, as of the big stock market selloff on June 11, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are…
TheRegister – [Webcast] How hackers have weaponized the COVID-19 virus pandemic – and how you can stop them
TheRegister – Twitter
[Webcast] How hackers have weaponized the COVID-19 virus pandemic – and how you can stop them https://reg.cx/328Q
‘Vendetta’ hackers are posing as Taiwan’s CDC in data-theft campaign
Cyberscoop – News
A mysterious hacking group has been posing as Taiwan’s top infection-disease official in an attempt to steal sensitive data from Taiwanese users, researchers said Monday. The hackers sent meticulously written …

