COVID-19 Alert – 16 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|‘State of economy, unemployment are biggest challenges’
|Mumbai Mirror
|The biggest challenge in the country at the moment is the state of economy and unemployment , Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said on Monday, adding that she feels the Centre is not talking extensively about either of the two…
|1k protesting ‘cops’ booked under pandemic law
|Times of India
|Ranchi: Hundreds of protesting assistant policemen were booked on Monday, the third day of their agitation at the Morhabadi ground from where they tried to march towards the chief minister Hemant Soren’s official residence, demanding a meeting with…
|B.C. extends state of emergency, reminds fight against COVID-19 shared responsibility
|News 1130
|VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — As B.C. extends its state of emergency for the 14th time, it urges British Columbians to take responsibility for the fight against COVID-19. “Government and public health officials are doing what we can to fight this pandemic,…
|Chinese premier calls for consensus to address impact of COVID-19 on world economy
|People.com.cn
|BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday called for concerted efforts and consensus building at the global level to attain parallel progress in COVID-19 containment and economic development, with a view to overcoming the…
|Churches take stand against Covid‑19 corruption by holding a silent protest
|The Star SA
|HK injects economy with ‘virus stimulus’
|Emirates-Business.ae
|Admin 5 mins ago International News , Uncategorized Bloomberg Hong Kong announced HK$24 billion ($3.1 billion) in virus relief stimulus and will lift some social distancing restrictions as the city’s economy suffers from a recession prompted by protests…
|In Rajya Sabha, members express concern over suicides caused by coronavirus pandemic
|The Hindu
|Ramgopal Yadav said that in last five months, in Noida, 44 people died due to COVID-19, but in the same duration, 165 persons committed suicide due to economic distress and stress. There has been an exponential rise in the number of suicides because…
|NZTA funnelling money into public transport
|Radio New Zealand
|Waka Kotahi/ the NZTA has ploughed nearly a $100 million into public transport so far to keep services afloat. Trains and buses have been hammered by Covid-19 as lock downs resulted in a huge drop in passenger numbers. For the time being the Agency -…
|The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a rise in unemployment and homelessness in Africa.
|Deutsche Welle
|The number of infections has been lower than forecast, but the pandemic is hitting Africa's economy hard and disrupting tourism and other crucial sectors. Many people have lost their jobs and homelessness is on the rise.
|U.S. Poverty Hit a Record Low Before the Pandemic Recession
|NYT.com Main News
|The share of Americans in poverty in 2019 declined and median incomes were the highest on record, a Census Bureau report showed.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Analysis: Iran and Palestine lose out from Israel deal
|France24
|FRANCE 24’s international affairs editor Philip Turle says the Israel-UAE-Bahrain deal is a coup for Donald Trump, coming amid criticism of his handling of the coronavirus and California fires. For Palestine, however, the accord kills off hopes of a…
|China is one of the safest countries in the world: FM in response to U.S. travel advisory ease
|Ecns.cn
|（ECNS）–Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin on Tuesday stressed there had been no new domestic COVID-19 cases in the country for 30 consecutive days as of Monday, and that China protects the safety and legitimate rights and…
|China’s wider opening-up to boost economic globalization
|Pekingpress.com
|by Xinhua writer Ma Qian BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — The world economy has been lingering in the doldrums amid the COVID-19 pandemic and headwinds against globalization, and open cooperati
|China’s Paper Win at WTO Doesn’t Dissuade Trump From Trade War
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.
|How Brexit and Covid-19 combined to hit UK hedge funds
|Financial Times – Europe homepage
|Already eclipsed by US rivals, the pandemic and doubts over future EU relations have further blunted London’s edge
|Letter to the editor: Covid-19 warfare
|Pittsburgh Tribune Review
|I may be totally out of line with my theory of this covid-19 pandemic, but I truly believe that the CCP (Communist Chinese Party) has done what the combined forces of the Axis powers (Germany, Italy and Japan) could not do, and that is defeat the…
|Nato secretary general to meet with Iraqi foreign minister
|Abu Dhabi National
|The Western alliance has committed itself to its training mission in Iraq Sep 15, 2020 September 15, 2020 Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to meet with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday to discuss the alliance’s continued…
|Pandemic sharpens ‘battle for the soul’ of United Nations between U.S. and China
|Asahi.com
|UNITED NATIONS–Long-simmering tensions between the United States and China have hit boiling point at the United Nations over the coronavirus pandemic, spotlighting Beijing’s bid for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to Washington’s…
|Philippines to prioritize coronavirus vaccine supply from Russia or China
|News5 – InterAksyon
|MANILA — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to prioritise buying COVID-19 vaccine to be made available by Russia or China, while taking a swipe at pharmaceutical firms of western nations asking for advance payment for their…
|Some economists predict coronavirus could end globalization, while others see the nature and rules of international collaboration changing
|CNBC
|Mohamed El-Erian foresees an era of deglobalization with less dynamic productivity and higher industrial concentration. China's change to the recycling industry is a good example of how deglobalization wreak havoc on an industry. Politicians and…
|£32m emergency cuts leave Newcastle Council ‘very thinly spread’ to deal with Covid-19 and Brexit
|Newcastle Evening Chronicle
|Nick Forbes said the government had “not followed through” on promises to cover the costs of the virus crisis and it was “very clear” that there will not be more funding this year Emergency budget cuts of more than £30 million will leave Newcastle…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Covid-19 data breach: FM ‘doesn’t know’ when ministers first told
|BBC News – Technology
|Mark Drakeford says he only learned of a data breach involving 18,000 people on Monday.
|Data Breaches Exposes Vets, COVID-19 Patients
|Threatpost.com
|Social engineering and employee mistakes lead to breach Veteran's Administration and the National Health Service.
|FM Learned Of Data Breach 11 Days After Health Minister
|News ≈ Packet Storm
|How the cyber scammers suck you in to steal your investments
|Mail Online – Latest Stories
|The pandemic has seen a rise in scams targeted at investors looking to make their money go further. UK Finance says British savers lost £55.2m to such scams in the first half of 2020
|New Report Explains COVID-19’s Impact on Cyber Security
|THN : The Hacker News
|Most cybersecurity professionals fully anticipated that cybercriminals would leverage the fear and confusion surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic in their cyberattacks. Of course, malicious emails would contain subjects relating to Covid-19, and…
|Survey on industrial cybersecurity in 2020
|We use words to save the world | Kaspersky Lab Official Blog
|Every security officer views remote connections to corporate systems as a potential threat. For infosec experts at industrial enterprises, and especially at critical infrastructure facilities, the threat feels very real. Every security officer…
|The cybersecurity impact of COVID-19
|Help Net Security – News
|Cybersecurity company Cynet has released a report detailing changes in cyberattacks they’ve observed across North America and Europe since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report shares the cyberattack volume change observed across…
|Vulnerabilities in Virtual Schooling – The Right Security
|Seclists.org – Data Loss
|Posted by Destry Winant on Sep 15…
|Wales data breach leaks 18,105 coronavirus patient records: ‘We failed,’ official says
|FOXNews.com
|The national public health agency in Wales on Monday announced a large-scale data breach of Welsh residents who tested positive for coronavirus . Public Health Wales said that on Aug. 30, “personally identifiable data” for 18,105 Welsh residents were…
