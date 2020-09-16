Silobreaker

  covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 16 September 2020

Actions by Governments
  • Australia records first day without COVID-19 death in two months (Today Online)
  • COVID-19 infections in Australia could be nearly 60,000 more than reported: study (9News.com.au)
  • China provides ‘vital guidance’ to Pakistan as educational institutions reopen (China Economic Net)
  • Coronavirus India achieves major milestone in battle against COVID-19 virus (News24online)
  • Coronavirus in Canada: Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19? (CTV News)
  • Germany Boosts Investment in Covid-19 Vaccine Research (WSJ.com World News)
  • Germany Says It Will Take In Refugees, Easing Burden on Greece (NYT.com Europe)
  • Germany seeks herd immunity by mid-2021 and Dublin pubs remain closed (News24)
  • Health minister hopeful Canada can avoid sweeping lockdowns during second wave (NationalPost.com)
  • How Denmark’s industry cut emissions and boosted productivity (World Economic Forum)
  • India reaches record COVID-19 recovery rate; 82,961 patients cured in last 24 hours (DNA India)
  • Ireland delays relaxing strict COVID-19 travel restrictions until October (Today Online)
  • Muhyiddin says Malaysia won’t rush to reopen its borders (The Straits Times All News)
  • Poland’s Covid-Immunity Plan Stumbles Amid Coalition Wrangling (Bloomberg)
  • Roundup: New measures in Portugal, Austria on alert, German industry hit (EFE)
  • Sweden and Germany to be added to travel green list (Irish Times)
  • The European Parliament doesn’t want to spread the coronavirus virus by traveling to France. The French are furious. (Washington Post)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 16 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Covid Tests To Be Rationed As Matt Hancock Told System In Chaos (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • UK – Don’t worry, Matt Hancock will sort out testing ‘in a matter of weeks’ (The Independent)
  • UK – Matt Hancock has lost control of Covid-19 in UK, says Labour (The Guardian)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak urges firms to keep staff amid unemployment fears when furlough scheme ends next month (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – The British government’s ‘rule of six’ coronavirus restriction is enforceable by law (Reuters)
  • US – As Hawaii’s tourism restart faces another delay, industry leaders ask: Why wait? (Hawaii News Now)
  • US – Bill Gates: CDC being ‘written out of the picture’ on coronavirus (The Hill)
  • US – CDC Releases Indicators for Dynamic School Decision-Making (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – CDC: 121 people under 21 died of COVID-19 through July (Washington Times)
  • US – COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, remain high in Missouri (STLtoday.com)
  • US – Coronavirus Most Likely to Kill Minority Children, CDC Says (Bloomberg)
  • US – Coronavirus kills kids at lower rate than adults, but CDC report shows death demographics are similar (New York Daily News)
  • US – Fauci praises Vermont coronavirus response: ‘Don’t let your guards down’ (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Kim Reynolds allows bars to reopen in four Iowa counties a few weeks after she ordered them closed (Des Moines Register)
  • US – Nevada built a powerful Democratic machine. Will it work in a pandemic? (NYT.com U.S.)
  • US – Opinion: We can’t lose sight of Michigan’s veterans during COVID-19 (Detroit News)
  • US – Pennsylvania Officials Stand By Pandemic Response After Judge Rules Against Orders (NPR)
  • US – South Carolina courts reopen with pandemic adjustments (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Texas county to pay coronavirus survivors for plasma donations (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Trump cheered a decision striking down Pennsylvania pandemic restrictions. (NYT.com U.S.)
  • US – Trump says not pressing U.S. government for coronavirus vaccine for political reasons (Nasdaq)
  • Volunteers quit COVID-19 vaccine trial in Spain amid serious side effects reported in U.K. study (New York Daily News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • ‘They sacrificed the elderly’: How Covid-19 spread in Sweden’s care homes (France24)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Apple Debuts Discount Watch, But No New IPhones … Yet (News18.com)
  • Apple Rolls Out Virtual Fitness Service, Subscription Bundle, Catering To Pandemic Work-from-home (News18.com)
  • Apple Updates iPad Air With All-Screen Look, Lifts Price to $599 (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Australia’s QBE says UK court ruling on COVID-19 claims mostly favourable (Reuters)
  • BP Lifts Veil of Secrecy on Big Oil Trading Profits (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Brazil authorizes additional 5,000 volunteers for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Reuters)
  • Brenntag publishes new forecast for financial year 2020 (Shares Magazine)
  • COVID-19 prevention Google Doodle has some tips (Moneycontrol.com)
  • China Steel Sector Sees Higher Demand In Second Half, Calls To Fend Off Import Surges (News18.com)
  • Citigroup to resume job cuts, ending pandemic pause (The Straits Times Print Business News)
  • Covid-19 vaccine tracker, Sept 16: US to investigate AstraZeneca incident; scientists seek data on Russian shot (Indian Express)
  • Etisalat subscribers to access 5G fixed services in UAE (WAM.ae)
  • FedEx revenue jumps as pandemic drives e-commerce bounce (Today Online)
  • Gupta-linked Essa ‘knew beforehand about suspensions and inquiry at Eskom’ (Citizen.co.za)
  • H&M’s Coronavirus Recovery Beats Expectations (WSJ.com US Business)
  • Hitachi blames Covid-19 for pullout from UK nuclear project (FT.com – World, Asia Pacific)
  • Inditex Earnings Beat Analyst Estimates as Zara Stores Reopen (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Kraft Heinz Cuts $2B of Costs to Lift Marketing Spending 30% (TheStreet.com)
  • Murphy oil restarting offshore production in U.S. Gulf: company (Reuters)
  • Nedbank updates Money App Lite (Telecompaper)
  • Petrobras Slashes 2021-2025 E&P CapEx Guidance Amid Coronavirus (Nasdaq)
  • Petrobras resumes oil trading with Vitol, Trafigura and Glencore (NationalPost.com)
  • Petrobras resumes oil trading with Vitol, Trafigura, Glencore – Reuters (Seeking Alpha)
  • Petrobras to cut five-year capex plan to $40B-$50B, focus on pre-salt (Seeking Alpha)
  • Pfizer says late-stage coronavirus vaccine study shows moderate side effects (Reuters India)
  • Portuguese Covid-19 tracking app to be available on Huawei mobile phones (Telecompaper)
  • Qantas seeks ‘corporate welfare’ with its HQ auction, Birmingham says (WA Today)
  • Remgro warns annual earnings could sink by 75% (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Serum Institute gets approval to resume Indian trial of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine-source (NationalPost.com)
  • Singapore Airlines might pilot ‘flights to nowhere’ to boost business: report (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Some JPMorgan traders catch COVID-19 as bank reopens offices (Chicago Tribune)
  • Sony denies making millions of fewer PS5 consoles than planned (FOXBusiness.com)
  • South Africa’s Harmony Gold To Boost Output Gains After Pandemic Hit (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Tata Steel to disburse bonus to employees (Times of India)
  • U.S. FDA investigating AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate (Nasdaq)
  • US FDA’s Hahn plans ‘significant’ work with AstraZeneca in COVID-19 trial inquiry (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Virus raises demand for Sharp low-end displays (Taipei Times Online)
  • With just one ship now sailing, Carnival loses $2.9 billion in Q3 (Fortune)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Addressing racial inequalities in a pandemic: data limitations and a call for critical analyses (Lancet)
  • Associations between phone mobility data and COVID-19 cases (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • Bridging the Gap at Warp Speed (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Coronavirus vaccine could arrive in ‘three weeks, four weeks,’ Donald Trump says (Washington Times)
  • Here’s why a vaccine will not stop the Covid-19 pandemic right away (CNN)
  • Japan commits $165 mln to WHO’s global coronavirus vaccine programme (Nasdaq)
  • La importancia del factor “R” para la efectividad de la vacuna contra el covid-19 (CNN)
  • New UK trial to test inhaled dose instead of injection (The Independent)
  • Sero-Survey Conducted In August Finds No Antibodies In 30% Of Recovered Covid-19 Patients (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • South Korea to provide coronavirus vaccines for 60% of population: report (FOXNews.com)
  • Trump says not pressing U.S. government for coronavirus vaccine for political reasons (Nasdaq)
  • Trump: Covid-19 Vaccine May Be Ready Within Four Weeks (Bloomberg)
  • Up Is Down (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Why there’s little chance we’ll have coronavirus vaccine data in October, according to JPMorgan (Business Insider)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
‘State of economy, unemployment are biggest challenges’
Mumbai Mirror
The biggest challenge in the country at the moment is the state of economy and unemployment , Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said on Monday, adding that she feels the Centre is not talking extensively about either of the two…
1k protesting ‘cops’ booked under pandemic law
Times of India
Ranchi: Hundreds of protesting assistant policemen were booked on Monday, the third day of their agitation at the Morhabadi ground from where they tried to march towards the chief minister Hemant Soren’s official residence, demanding a meeting with…
B.C. extends state of emergency, reminds fight against COVID-19 shared responsibility
News 1130
VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — As B.C. extends its state of emergency for the 14th time, it urges British Columbians to take responsibility for the fight against COVID-19. “Government and public health officials are doing what we can to fight this pandemic,…
Chinese premier calls for consensus to address impact of COVID-19 on world economy
People.com.cn
BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday called for concerted efforts and consensus building at the global level to attain parallel progress in COVID-19 containment and economic development, with a view to overcoming the…
Churches take stand against Covid‑19 corruption by holding a silent protest
The Star SA
HK injects economy with ‘virus stimulus’
Emirates-Business.ae
Admin 5 mins ago International News , Uncategorized Bloomberg Hong Kong announced HK$24 billion ($3.1 billion) in virus relief stimulus and will lift some social distancing restrictions as the city’s economy suffers from a recession prompted by protests…
In Rajya Sabha, members express concern over suicides caused by coronavirus pandemic
The Hindu
Ramgopal Yadav said that in last five months, in Noida, 44 people died due to COVID-19, but in the same duration, 165 persons committed suicide due to economic distress and stress. There has been an exponential rise in the number of suicides because…
NZTA funnelling money into public transport
Radio New Zealand
Waka Kotahi/ the NZTA has ploughed nearly a $100 million into public transport so far to keep services afloat. Trains and buses have been hammered by Covid-19 as lock downs resulted in a huge drop in passenger numbers. For the time being the Agency -…
The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a rise in unemployment and homelessness in Africa.
Deutsche Welle
The number of infections has been lower than forecast, but the pandemic is hitting Africa's economy hard and disrupting tourism and other crucial sectors. Many people have lost their jobs and homelessness is on the rise.
U.S. Poverty Hit a Record Low Before the Pandemic Recession
NYT.com Main News
The share of Americans in poverty in 2019 declined and median incomes were the highest on record, a Census Bureau report showed.
Geopolitical Impact
Analysis: Iran and Palestine lose out from Israel deal
France24
FRANCE 24’s international affairs editor Philip Turle says the Israel-UAE-Bahrain deal is a coup for Donald Trump, coming amid criticism of his handling of the coronavirus and California fires. For Palestine, however, the accord kills off hopes of a…
China is one of the safest countries in the world: FM in response to U.S. travel advisory ease
Ecns.cn
（ECNS）–Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin on Tuesday stressed there had been no new domestic COVID-19 cases in the country for 30 consecutive days as of Monday, and that China protects the safety and legitimate rights and…
China’s wider opening-up to boost economic globalization
Pekingpress.com
by Xinhua writer Ma Qian BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — The world economy has been lingering in the doldrums amid the COVID-19 pandemic and headwinds against globalization, and open cooperati
China’s Paper Win at WTO Doesn’t Dissuade Trump From Trade War
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.
How Brexit and Covid-19 combined to hit UK hedge funds
Financial Times – Europe homepage
Already eclipsed by US rivals, the pandemic and doubts over future EU relations have further blunted London’s edge
Letter to the editor: Covid-19 warfare
Pittsburgh Tribune Review
I may be totally out of line with my theory of this covid-19 pandemic, but I truly believe that the CCP (Communist Chinese Party) has done what the combined forces of the Axis powers (Germany, Italy and Japan) could not do, and that is defeat the…
Nato secretary general to meet with Iraqi foreign minister
Abu Dhabi National
The Western alliance has committed itself to its training mission in Iraq Sep 15, 2020 September 15, 2020 Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to meet with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday to discuss the alliance’s continued…
Pandemic sharpens ‘battle for the soul’ of United Nations between U.S. and China
Asahi.com
UNITED NATIONS–Long-simmering tensions between the United States and China have hit boiling point at the United Nations over the coronavirus pandemic, spotlighting Beijing’s bid for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to Washington’s…
Philippines to prioritize coronavirus vaccine supply from Russia or China
News5 – InterAksyon
MANILA — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to prioritise buying COVID-19 vaccine to be made available by Russia or China, while taking a swipe at pharmaceutical firms of western nations asking for advance payment for their…
Some economists predict coronavirus could end globalization, while others see the nature and rules of international collaboration changing
CNBC
Mohamed El-Erian foresees an era of deglobalization with less dynamic productivity and higher industrial concentration. China's change to the recycling industry is a good example of how deglobalization wreak havoc on an industry. Politicians and…
Suga was elected Japan’s prime minister, as the country seeks to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and navigate… https://t.co/qA3txA1LGp
WSJ – Twitter
Suga was elected Japan’s prime minister, as the country seeks to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and navigate rising U.S.-China tensions https://on.wsj.com/2RvQ56t
£32m emergency cuts leave Newcastle Council ‘very thinly spread’ to deal with Covid-19 and Brexit
Newcastle Evening Chronicle
Nick Forbes said the government had “not followed through” on promises to cover the costs of the virus crisis and it was “very clear” that there will not be more funding this year Emergency budget cuts of more than £30 million will leave Newcastle…
Cybersecurity Impact
Covid-19 data breach: FM ‘doesn’t know’ when ministers first told
BBC News – Technology
Mark Drakeford says he only learned of a data breach involving 18,000 people on Monday.
Data Breaches Exposes Vets, COVID-19 Patients
Threatpost.com
Social engineering and employee mistakes lead to breach Veteran's Administration and the National Health Service.
FM Learned Of Data Breach 11 Days After Health Minister
News ≈ Packet Storm
How the cyber scammers suck you in to steal your investments
Mail Online – Latest Stories
The pandemic has seen a rise in scams targeted at investors looking to make their money go further. UK Finance says British savers lost £55.2m to such scams in the first half of 2020
New Report Explains COVID-19’s Impact on Cyber Security
THN : The Hacker News
Most cybersecurity professionals fully anticipated that cybercriminals would leverage the fear and confusion surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic in their cyberattacks. Of course, malicious emails would contain subjects relating to Covid-19, and…
Survey on industrial cybersecurity in 2020
We use words to save the world | Kaspersky Lab Official Blog
Every security officer views remote connections to corporate systems as a potential threat. For infosec experts at industrial enterprises, and especially at critical infrastructure facilities, the threat feels very real. Every security officer…
The cybersecurity impact of COVID-19
Help Net Security – News
Cybersecurity company Cynet has released a report detailing changes in cyberattacks they’ve observed across North America and Europe since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report shares the cyberattack volume change observed across…
Vulnerabilities in Virtual Schooling – The Right Security
Seclists.org – Data Loss
Posted by Destry Winant on Sep 15…
Wales data breach leaks 18,105 coronavirus patient records: ‘We failed,’ official says
FOXNews.com
The national public health agency in Wales  on Monday announced a large-scale data breach of Welsh residents who tested positive for coronavirus . Public Health Wales said that on Aug. 30, “personally identifiable data” for 18,105 Welsh residents were…
packet_storm – FM Learned Of Data Breach 11 Days After Health Minister https://t.co/xg13nZbL9n #news
packet_storm – Twitter
Coronavirus: FM Learned Of Data Breach 11 Days After Health Minister https://packetstormsecurity.com/news/view/31572 #news

