COVID-19 Alert – 18 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Activists pledge support to fight Covid-19 pandemic
|Chandigarh Tribune
|Mahesh Sharma Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 17 Office bearers and activists of various social organisations of the region today pledged to fully cooperate with the authorities in the fight against Covid-19. The oath was taken in response to call made Ahmedgarh…
|Arizona Gov Expands Contact Tracing in Face of Coronavirus Increase
|MSNBC Newsweek
|Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that contact tracing efforts will increase as the state continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 case one month after beginning to reopen. Ducey signed an executive order directing the Arizona…
|B.C. Finance Minister outlines priorities for province’s COVID-19 recovery plan
|Global News Canada
|On Wednesday, British Columbia Finance Minister Carole James stated that the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan provides “an opportunity to address gaps” within the economy and society that were exposed amid the pandemic, and outlined some of their…
|Healthcare workers protest failed contract talks and pandemic pay
|Global News Canada
|Failed contract talks and pandemic pay focuses of healthcare workers protests
|NHS contact-tracing app may not be ready until winter, health minister admits
|The Independent
|The much-anticipated app to trace contacts of Covid sufferers may not be ready for national rollout until the winter and "isn't a priority for us", a health minister has told MPs. More follows…
|SA lockdown, not Covid19, has killed economy, says DA
|The Star SA
|A hard lockdown enforced by the government to try and contain Covid-19 transmissions has hurt the economy more than the pandemic itself, the Democratic Alliance has said.
|They’ve worked for years, but still miss out on furlough
|BBC News – Business
|What's life like for people missing out on government payments during lockdown?
|Unemployment figures reveal toll of COVID-19
|9News.com.au
|More than 220,000 Australians lost their jobs between April and May as coronavirus restrictions hit the nation’s economy.
|Unemployment surges to 7.1 percent
|9News.com.au
|Australia’s unemployment rate for May 2020 has surged to 7.1 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.
|Youth of pandemic can learn much from youth who survived protests
|Herald Live
|In this week that we commemorate June 16, the children of the protests need to sit down with the children of the pandemic. They have much to learn from each other… Read more at the SA government's online coronavirus portal or use the 24-hour public…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Again unhappy with the United States, North Korea puts pressure on South Korea
|Washington Times
|ANALYSIS/OPINION: On June 16, 2020, North Korea announced that it demolished the Joint Liaison Office with South Korea, located in Kaesong, North Korea. This development shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise since Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North…
|China committed to maintaining Hong Kong’s status as an international trade hub, says Vice-Premier Liu He
|South China Morning Post
|Business / Banking & Finance Interests of foreign investors will be protected in Hong Kong, says Vice-Premier Liu He Statement comes after China said it plans to introduce a security law for Hong Kong | Hong Kong national security law Daniel Ren…
|China’s investment plans in India crosses $26 billion: Will breaking ties hurt India Inc.?
|Business Today India
|In light of the recent clash between India and China, the trade relations between the two Asian giants are poised for a rough ride. There have been calls for boycott of Chinese goods by various groups in India. Social media too is abuzz with similar…
|Globalisation still good for business
|The Straits Times All News
|June 18, 2020 12:35 AM The Covid-19 pandemic has caused unexpected disruptions to global supply chains, but it should not shake the basic foundation of globalisation.
|India should curb ‘boycott China’ voices after border clash
|Global Times
|Following a fatal physical clash between Chinese and Indian border defense troops in the Galwan Valley region, some extreme anti-China groups and individuals in India have been promoting a China "boycott." The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate…
|Inside Politics – Coronavirus special: Boris Johnson faces fury over £900,000 ‘Brexit jet’
|The Independent
|Sign up here to receive this daily briefing in your email inbox every morning There’s nothing quite like the roar of the crowd. Sadly, the producer of Hamilton, Mary Poppins and The Phantom Of The Opera has revealed West End shows won’t welcome back…
|Nato on guard for possible coronavirus second wave
|Abu Dhabi National
|Senior Nato officials considering security and humanitarian implications a second outbreak would bring as alliance focuses on Russia's nuclear threat June 17, 2020 June 17, 2020 Concerns over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic have been raised by…
|Provoking a crisis with India: China’s latest aggression
|New York Post
|China continues to mark the global pandemic with troublemaking the world really doesn’t need right now. The latest: aggression across the Line of Actual Control on its border with India. Monday’s deadly skirmish killed 20 Indian soldiers and likely…
|U.S., China discuss need for full transparency to fight…
|Mail Online UK
|June 17 ( ) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday and discussed the need for full transparency and information sharing between the two nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic and prevent future…
|UK says China and Russia trying to exploit coronavirus crisis
|NationalPost.com
|LONDON — The United Kingdom said on Thursday that China, Russia and Iran were looking to exploit weaknesses shown by the coronavirus outbreak….
|‘India’s Rama takes on China’s dragon’: HK, Taiwan netizens support India
|TheWeek
|Camaraderie grew for India as citizens of countries fighting China speak out As the news grows steadily more grim along the Indian and Chinese border in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|CrowdStrike – Check out the COVID-19 cyber threats our intel team observed this past week. https://t.co/FHFmcK86Fh… https://t.co/NEXFDYxSMR
|CrowdStrike – Twitter
|Check out the COVID-19 cyber threats our intel team observed this past week. http://ow.ly/jY3N50A38JQ #threatintelligence https://twitter.com/CrowdStrike/status/1273329904298471424/photo/1
|Cybercrime And Cryptocurrency Exchange Hacks Up By 75% During Coronavirus Pandemic, FBI Reveals
|International Business Times
|KEY POINTSOnline crime increased by 75% during the COVID-10 pandemicSome of the crimes are enabled by cryptocurrencies, due to which increased regulations are being proposedWork-from-home employees are targeted by malware and ransomware attacks With…
|Email security challenges and BEC trends during the pandemic
|Help Net Security – News
|COVID-related attacks increased 436% between the second and third weeks of March 2020, with an average 173% week-over-week increase during the quarter, according to Abnormal Security. A trend toward payment fraud There has also been a shift from…
|How To Counter Phishing Vulnerabilities When Returning To Work
|Information Security Buzz
|While organisations have endeavoured to adapt to the huge changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, there has been an increase in cyber attackers looking to exploit the situation for their own gain. These were the findings of a recent…
|How the coronavirus is forcing the shipping industry to make cybersecurity a priority
|South China Morning Post
|Comment / Opinion Ships plying the world’s oceans play a crucial role in overcoming supply chain bottlenecks stopping the flow of food and medical equipment The pandemic is pushing firms to innovate and find ways to remotely perform audits,…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cybercriminals unleash diverse wave of attacks on COVID-19 vaccine researchers As multiple companies inch closer to… https://t.co/wHYZgzAvW0
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cybercriminals unleash diverse wave of attacks on COVID-19 vaccine researchers As multiple companies inch closer to a potentially life-saving vaccine for the coronavirus, cybercriminals with varying motives have increased attacks….
|Magecart Scammers Exploit the Pandemic to Strech Their Attack Surface
|Cyware
|With the rise in attacks against a variety of industries, especially during the lockdown period, it has been a challenge to keep the front line of defense in the best shape throughout. Lately, Magecart attackers have been attempting to expand their…
|Microsoft: COVID-19 Cyber Attacks Peaked In March And Fell Off Quickly
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
|The COVID-19 pandemic saw a massive spike in cyber attacks around the globe this spring.
|Netgear moves to plug vulnerability in routers after researchers find zero-day
|Cyberscoop – News
|A newly discovered software vulnerability could allow hackers to remotely exploit home internet routers, offering a foothold for breaking into the devices running on those networks. Researchers say the flaw in routers made by Netgear —…
|The COVID-19 Pandemic Dominates the Cybersecurity World
|Security Bloggers Network
|Cybersecurity is not a static world. You can say that it is a social system, it affects and is affected by its surrounding environment. For example, back in 2018, it was the GDPR that shook the foundations of security and privacy by making the…
