Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 18 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Austria Cabinet Announces Additional Tax Relief Measures Due to Coronavirus (Bloomberg Law)
  • COVID-19- Indonesia to reopen schools in low-risk areas (indonesianews.net)
  • China fears new COVID-19 ripple will lead to second wave (Sky News Latest)
  • Everything you need to know about visiting France this summer (The Independent)
  • Germany Sees Largest Local Covid-19 Outbreak Since Lifting Lockdown (WSJ.com World News)
  • Germany: Pandemic revives gender stereotypes (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany’s AfD slides in polls as internal battles intensify (FT.com – World)
  • Here’s what Sweden would do if there’s a ‘second wave’ of the coronavirus (CNBC)
  • India’s twin crises: coronavirus and China (FT.com – World)
  • Japan to Ease Entry for Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand: Report (US News & World Report)
  • Reopening schools cause no spike in COVID-19 infections in Finland (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Resuming international flights to, from Saudi Arabia under review (Al Arabiya)
  • Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island (Reuters: Technology News)
  • Sweden at a loss to explain low levels of immunity (stuff.co.nz)
  • Trump to host Poland president, first foreign leader visit in 3 months (The Hill)
  • UK – Inside Politics – Coronavirus special: Boris Johnson faces fury over £900,000 ‘Brexit jet’ (The Independent)
  • UK – Lockdown-hit beer firms warn Boris Johnson of ‘moment of maximum jeopardy’ (The Guardian)
  • UK – Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns of ‘tough times ahead’ following coronavirus pandemic (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Pubs left in limbo over July opening date, Boris Johnson told (itv.com)
  • UK – Urgent need to get children back to school, 1,500 paediatricians tell Boris Johnson (Telegraph)
  • US – Americans sceptical of US govt virus spin (HeraldSun.com.au Breaking News)
  • US – Black patients with COVID-19 in Atlanta more likely to be hospitalized -CDC (NationalPost.com)
  • US – CDC report confirms elderly, minorities at highest risk for coronavirus (New York Post)
  • US – COVID-19 spreading among young people, Alabama hot spots and more to know (ABC News)
  • US – Coronavirus hospitalizations rising in some parts of California, jeopardizing more reopenings (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Lesson from Wisconsin: Reopening didn’t doom its coronavirus efforts (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Massachusetts is reopening, but the coronavirus is still here. Don’t let your guard down (Boston Globe)
  • US – To protect against coronavirus, CDC says to have these 3 items on hand when venturing out (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Trump administration downplays risk of new surges in virus cases after re-openings (MSNBC)
  • US – US states report record spike in daily infections (New Zealand Herald)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AI-powered diagnostic solution from QuEST Global to accelerate COVID-19 screening (United News of India)
  • AirAsia to expand domestic flight offerings in July (ABS-CBN News)
  • Alexion Charitable Foundation Announces First R… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • Azul, LATAM Airlines to codeshare in Brazil (CH-Aviation)
  • BP report: Global carbon emissions from energy use slowed in 2019 (Houston Chronicle)
  • Boeing supplier Spirit announces layoffs due to virus, 737 MAX impacts Jun 10, 2020 (Nasdaq)
  • Brazil’s Petrobras plans to sell $1.8 bln stake in fuel distributor, sources say (Reuters)
  • Can Huawei Face EU Fines Like Google and Apple? (Washington Post)
  • Credit Suisse, UBS favourably placed to handle COVID-19 impact – SNB (Nasdaq)
  • E-commerce boost is about more than Amazon (Reuters)
  • Ericsson expects 80 million 5G subscriptions in MENA by 2025 (Telecompaper)
  • Genting Malaysia to resume UK operations (The Sun Daily)
  • Google releases new ad features to help small businesses (Reuters: Business News)
  • HSBC still growing in Singapore even as it resumes global job cuts (The Straits Times All News)
  • Ikea reopens its doors tomorrow, but food operations to remain closed (The Straits Times All News)
  • Ikea to reopen on Friday but its food operations will remain closed (The Straits Times All News)
  • Implats decides not to take option in Waterberg project as miners conserve cash (Daily Maverick)
  • Korean Air, Asiana extend mileage expiration by 1 year amid pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • LATAM Airlines Argentina suspends all ops indefinitely (CH-Aviation)
  • LATAM Airlines suspends Argentina operations, blaming COVID-19 and government (Reuters: Business News)
  • MTN supports fundraising campaign for UN’s Covid-19 response across Africa (Telecompaper)
  • Maersk Says Demand Developing More Favorably Than Expected (Bloomberg)
  • Microsoft to resume optional Windows 10 non-security updates in July (IANS Live)
  • Microsoft’s undersea data centre to power the hunt for Covid-19 vaccine (Hindustan Times)
  • Moody’s: Covid-19 has potential to shift business fundamentals (The Sun Daily)
  • National Grid sees 400 mln pound profit hit due to COVID-19 impact (Reuters UK)
  • OCBC branches to fully reopen over next two weeks (Business Times Singapore)
  • Petrobras to keep half its office staff at home permanently (Reuters UK)
  • Profitability may be impacted in 1st half due to Union Bank of India (Outlook India)
  • Qantas axes most overseas flights until October (BBC News – Business)
  • Russia’s Rusal resumes railway supplies to its Achinsk alumina refinery (Today Online)
  • Sasol Will Halt Oil Expansion, May Cut Jobs in Business Revamp (Bloomberg)
  • Saudi Aramco completes $69 billion Sabic deal, extends payment window amid oil hit (CNBC)
  • Shell sees rebound from COVID-induced losses (Manila Bulletin)
  • SingPost to reopen all post offices from Friday, except at airport (Finanzen.net)
  • Target Makes Extra Coronavirus Pay Permanent, Boosts Hourly Minimum To $15 (NPR)
  • Tata Motors Offers Support To Truck Drivers & Fleet Operators For Seamless Supplies Amidst COVID-19 (Yahoo! India)
  • Temasek, CapitaLand, NTWU to pilot table separators in some food courts, canteens (Business Times Singapore)
  • The shows must go on: inside Netflix’s race to restart filming (Financial Times – Europe homepage)
  • Turkish Airlines restarts flights from London Gatwick to Antalya in Turkey today (TheWashingtonTime.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Activists pledge support to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Chandigarh Tribune
Mahesh Sharma Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 17 Office bearers and activists of various social organisations of the region today pledged to fully cooperate with the authorities in the fight against Covid-19. The oath was taken in response to call made Ahmedgarh…
Arizona Gov Expands Contact Tracing in Face of Coronavirus Increase
MSNBC Newsweek
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that contact tracing efforts will increase as the state continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 case one month after beginning to reopen. Ducey signed an executive order directing the Arizona…
B.C. Finance Minister outlines priorities for province’s COVID-19 recovery plan
Global News Canada
On Wednesday, British Columbia Finance Minister Carole James stated that the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan provides “an opportunity to address gaps” within the economy and society that were exposed amid the pandemic, and outlined some of their…
Healthcare workers protest failed contract talks and pandemic pay
Global News Canada
Failed contract talks and pandemic pay focuses of healthcare workers protests
NHS contact-tracing app may not be ready until winter, health minister admits
The Independent
The much-anticipated app to trace contacts of Covid sufferers may not be ready for national rollout until the winter and "isn't a priority for us", a health minister has told MPs. More follows…
SA lockdown, not Covid19, has killed economy, says DA
The Star SA
A hard lockdown enforced by the government to try and contain Covid-19 transmissions has hurt the economy more than the pandemic itself, the Democratic Alliance has said.
They’ve worked for years, but still miss out on furlough
BBC News – Business
What's life like for people missing out on government payments during lockdown?
Unemployment figures reveal toll of COVID-19
9News.com.au
More than 220,000 Australians lost their jobs between April and May as coronavirus restrictions hit the nation’s economy.
Unemployment surges to 7.1 percent
9News.com.au
Australia’s unemployment rate for May 2020 has surged to 7.1 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Youth of pandemic can learn much from youth who survived protests
Herald Live
In this week that we commemorate June 16, the children of the protests need to sit down with the children of the pandemic. They have much to learn from each other… Read more at the SA government's online coronavirus portal or use the 24-hour public…
Geopolitical Impact
Again unhappy with the United States, North Korea puts pressure on South Korea
Washington Times
ANALYSIS/OPINION: On June 16, 2020, North Korea announced that it demolished the Joint Liaison Office with South Korea, located in Kaesong, North Korea. This development shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise since Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North…
China committed to maintaining Hong Kong’s status as an international trade hub, says Vice-Premier Liu He
South China Morning Post
Business / Banking & Finance Interests of foreign investors will be protected in Hong Kong, says Vice-Premier Liu He Statement comes after China said it plans to introduce a security law for Hong Kong | Hong Kong national security law Daniel Ren…
China’s investment plans in India crosses $26 billion: Will breaking ties hurt India Inc.?
Business Today India
In light of the recent clash between India and China, the trade relations between the two Asian giants are poised for a rough ride. There have been calls for boycott of Chinese goods by various groups in India. Social media too is abuzz with similar…
Globalisation still good for business
The Straits Times All News
June 18, 2020 12:35 AM The Covid-19 pandemic has caused unexpected disruptions to global supply chains, but it should not shake the basic foundation of globalisation.
India should curb ‘boycott China’ voices after border clash
Global Times
Following a fatal physical clash between Chinese and Indian border defense troops in the Galwan Valley region, some extreme anti-China groups and individuals in India have been promoting a China "boycott." The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate…
Inside Politics – Coronavirus special: Boris Johnson faces fury over £900,000 ‘Brexit jet’
The Independent
Sign up  here  to receive this daily briefing in your email inbox every morning There’s nothing quite like the roar of the crowd. Sadly, the producer of Hamilton, Mary Poppins and The Phantom Of The Opera has revealed West End shows won’t welcome back…
Nato on guard for possible coronavirus second wave
Abu Dhabi National
Senior Nato officials considering security and humanitarian implications a second outbreak would bring as alliance focuses on Russia's nuclear threat June 17, 2020 June 17, 2020 Concerns over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic have been raised by…
Provoking a crisis with India: China’s latest aggression
New York Post
China continues to mark the global pandemic with troublemaking the world really doesn’t need right now. The latest: aggression across the Line of Actual Control on its border with India. Monday’s deadly skirmish killed 20 Indian soldiers and likely…
U.S., China discuss need for full transparency to fight…
Mail Online UK
June 17 ( ) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday and discussed the need for full transparency and information sharing between the two nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic and prevent future…
UK says China and Russia trying to exploit coronavirus crisis
NationalPost.com
LONDON — The United Kingdom said on Thursday that China, Russia and Iran were looking to exploit weaknesses shown by the coronavirus outbreak….
‘India’s Rama takes on China’s dragon’: HK, Taiwan netizens support India
TheWeek
Camaraderie grew for India as citizens of countries fighting China speak out As the news grows steadily more grim along the Indian and Chinese border in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a…
Cybersecurity Impact
CrowdStrike – Check out the COVID-19 cyber threats our intel team observed this past week. https://t.co/FHFmcK86Fh… https://t.co/NEXFDYxSMR
CrowdStrike – Twitter
Check out the COVID-19 cyber threats our intel team observed this past week. http://ow.ly/jY3N50A38JQ #threatintelligence https://twitter.com/CrowdStrike/status/1273329904298471424/photo/1
Cybercrime And Cryptocurrency Exchange Hacks Up By 75% During Coronavirus Pandemic, FBI Reveals
International Business Times
KEY POINTSOnline crime increased by 75% during the COVID-10 pandemicSome of the crimes are enabled by cryptocurrencies, due to which increased regulations are being proposedWork-from-home employees are targeted by malware and ransomware attacks With…
Email security challenges and BEC trends during the pandemic
Help Net Security – News
COVID-related attacks increased 436% between the second and third weeks of March 2020, with an average 173% week-over-week increase during the quarter, according to Abnormal Security. A trend toward payment fraud There has also been a shift from…
How To Counter Phishing Vulnerabilities When Returning To Work
Information Security Buzz
While organisations have endeavoured to adapt to the huge changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, there has been an increase in cyber attackers looking to exploit the situation for their own gain. These were the findings of a recent…
How the coronavirus is forcing the shipping industry to make cybersecurity a priority
South China Morning Post
Comment / Opinion Ships plying the world’s oceans play a crucial role in overcoming supply chain bottlenecks stopping the flow of food and medical equipment The pandemic is pushing firms to innovate and find ways to remotely perform audits,…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cybercriminals unleash diverse wave of attacks on COVID-19 vaccine researchers As multiple companies inch closer to… https://t.co/wHYZgzAvW0
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybercriminals unleash diverse wave of attacks on COVID-19 vaccine researchers As multiple companies inch closer to a potentially life-saving vaccine for the coronavirus, cybercriminals with varying motives have increased attacks….
Magecart Scammers Exploit the Pandemic to Strech Their Attack Surface
Cyware
With the rise in attacks against a variety of industries, especially during the lockdown period, it has been a challenge to keep the front line of defense in the best shape throughout. Lately, Magecart attackers have been attempting to expand their…
Microsoft: COVID-19 Cyber Attacks Peaked In March And Fell Off Quickly
Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
The COVID-19 pandemic saw a massive spike in cyber attacks around the globe this spring.
Netgear moves to plug vulnerability in routers after researchers find zero-day
Cyberscoop – News
A newly discovered software vulnerability could allow hackers to remotely exploit home internet routers, offering a foothold for breaking into the devices running on those networks. Researchers say the flaw in routers made by Netgear —…
The COVID-19 Pandemic Dominates the Cybersecurity World
Security Bloggers Network
Cybersecurity is not a static world. You can say that it is a social system, it affects and is affected by its surrounding environment. For example, back in 2018, it was the GDPR that shook the foundations of security and privacy by making the…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

