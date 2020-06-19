COVID-19 Alert – 19 June 2020

Silobreaker

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Covid 19 coronavirus: Too close for comfort, and the virus, in Russia’s communal apartments (New Zealand Herald)
  • Denmark Opens Up Border to EU Countries With Low Contagion Rates (Bloomberg)
  • Dollar and yen supported by fears of new pandemic wave; Norway’s crown shines (Reuters: Business News)
  • Everything you need to know about visiting Italy this summer (The Independent)
  • Germany imposes fresh quarantines (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany’s far-right a major loser from Covid-19, so far (FT.com – World, Europe)
  • Global report: Germany orders local Covid-19 lockdowns as Spain boosts tourism sector (The Guardian)
  • How many people have REALLY died of Covid-19? (Mail Online UK)
  • Italy Had Coronavirus in Sewage as Early as December, Study Says (Bloomberg)
  • Pakistan reopens border with Iran to allow for trade (Al Arabiya)
  • Portugal pushes ahead with plans for state-owned… (Mail Online UK)
  • Portugal’s COVID-19 Strategy to Treat Immigrants Like Citizens is Working (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Saudi Arabia to resume domestic tourism starting from June 21 (Al Arabiya)
  • The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on China (Deutsche Welle)
  • Transparency key as Indonesia relaxes restrictions (Jakarta Post)
  • UK – Boris Johnson seems determined to ignore any lessons from coronavirus. It’s not good enough (The Independent)
  • UK – Government lowers Covid-19 alert level down in ‘big moment’ for country (The Independent)
  • UK – Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson share phone call to discuss virus probe (9News.com.au)
  • UK – Two metre rule relaxed in NI schools, putting pressure on Boris Johnson to act (Telegraph)
  • UK – What are the new Covid-19 lockdown measures in Scotland, and how do they differ from England? (The Scotsman)
  • US – After PPE shortages, California Democrats propose $250 million stockpile for next pandemic (Sacramento Bee)
  • US – CDC issues recommendations to help protect beachgoers from Covid-19 spread (CNN)
  • US – COVID-19 Update: CDC Reveals Patients With Underlying Conditions 12 Times More Likely To Die (International Business Times)
  • US – COVID-19 numbers in Kansas and Missouri: Good news in May, but doctors offer warning (KansasCity.com)
  • US – Cancer Deaths Expected to Rise With Covid-19, NIH Official Warns (Bloomberg Law)
  • US – Latinos shoulder disproportionate coronavirus cases: CDC data (ABC News)
  • US – Running errands? The CDC says you should bring these 3 things with you during COVID-19 pandemic (Deseret News)
  • US – Texas coronavirus hospitalization up 11 percent in single day (The Hill)
  • US – Texas education official says schools will reopen in fall (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Wisconsin technical colleges are reopening with COVID-19 precautions in place (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ACCC takes Qantas to task over COVID-19 flight refunds (TheAge.com Business)
  • ANA, JAL to operate more domestic flights through July as coronavirus controls ease (Japan Times)
  • American Airlines passenger removed for not wearing mask (Jordan News Agency)
  • Anglo American Is A Quality Miner, But Too Exposed To Automotive (Seeking Alpha)
  • Aramco completes purchase of 70% stake in SABIC for $69.1bn (Kuwait Times)
  • ArcelorMittal SA to begin ‘large-scale’ restructuring as pandemic dampens steel demand (News24)
  • Billionaire Birla’s Hindalco Plans to Sell 65% Aluminum Overseas (Bloomberg)
  • British Petroleum mulls global business service centre in Pune, may hire 2,000 employees (Moneycontrol.com)
  • COVID-19 eats into Naspers’s earnings (IT Web)
  • Carnival Corp says it will be ‘patient’ in resuming service (FOXNews.com)
  • Deals Rumor Mill: Bombardier, Thyssenkrupp, CureVac (Law360)
  • EU in advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson on COVID-19 vaccine deal – sources (Reuters: Business News)
  • EU in advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson on Covid-19 vaccine deal (Business Times Singapore)
  • Egypt bridged $12 bln financial gap in 2020 from regional, international institutions: BNP Paribas (Al Ahram)
  • Glaxo’s Covid Vaccine Partnership With Clover Begins Human Tests (Bloomberg)
  • Here’s how to play the top tech trends accelerating from the pandemic, according to Morgan Stanley (CNBC)
  • JAL to raise $4.7 bil. amid pandemic struggles (Mainichi JP)
  • Japan’s Fujitsu brings hand washing AI to COVID-19 fight (NationalPost.com)
  • KPMG to review TfL’s finances after £1.6bn government bailout (The Guardian)
  • LG offers Rs 50,000 COVID-19 insurance on purchase of home appliances (Business Today India)
  • McDonald’s won’t be bringing back salads any time soon (New York Post)
  • New Amplats chief executive has tough Covid-19 baptism of fire (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Nintendo shares surge in anticipation of continued Covid-19 gaming boom (Financial Times – UK Homepage)
  • OCBC to reopen all branches over next two weeks during Phase 2 of Singapore’s reopening (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Qatar’s advanced infrastructure, 5G introduction offer ‘great’ opportunities for service providers: KPMG (Gulf Times)
  • Sasol signals job cuts, says survival in doubt without ‘stringent measures’ (Daily Maverick)
  • Sorry, fans of salads and bagels—McDonald’s is keeping those items off menus for now because streamlining operation… https://t.co/u35V7Wv3H9 (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Telia, Get to resume TV2 channel distribution but negotiations continue (Telecompaper)
  • Telstra customers left holding the phone (GoldCoastBulletin.com.au)
  • Total boosts buying of benchmark North Sea oil – Bloomberg (Seeking Alpha)
  • Toyota resumes all production in Asia after suspension due to virus (Mainichi JP)
  • Two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; health officials warn of possible exposure at Winnipeg Home Depot and Walmart (CTV News)
  • UK poised to abandon coronavirus app in favour of Apple and Google models (The Guardian)
  • Union ‘shocked’ after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices (567 CapeTalk)
  • Worker stole ventilators, COVID-19 supplies from VA center to sell on eBay, feds say (star-telegram.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Babies born to mothers infected with Covid-19 ‘already have antibodies against the virus’ (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • COVID-19 and the death of older people in Italy’s rest homes. Is a judicial turmoil the answer? (Lancet)
  • Coronavirus Antibodies ‘Lost’ in 10% of Wuhan Study Patients Within 21 Days (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Dexamethasone cuts covid-19 deaths (The Economist – Britain)
  • Global governance for COVID-19 vaccines (Lancet)
  • Just 6.1% of Swedes have developed coronavirus antibodies, study finds (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Los voluntarios que arriesgan sus vidas por una vacuna contra el coronavirus (Washington Post)
  • Multidisciplinary research priorities for the COVID-19 pandemic (Lancet)
  • Negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR in patients with chilblain-like lesions (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • Researchers request clinical trials for osteoperosis drug to treat COVID-19 (The Hill)
  • Scripps Research discovers antibodies that might be able to treat COVID-19 (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • US Strategic National Stockpile now has 66 million hydroxychloroquine pills that cannot be used for coronavirus (Pharmafile)
  • US left with 63 million doses of hydroxychloroquine after FDA rules it doesn’t help against coronavirus (Miami Herald)
  • WHO: Hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses could be ready for 2021 (FOXNews.com)
  • [World Report] COVID-19 resurgence in Iran (The Lancet)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
14 public transport staff have caught Covid-19
The Straits Times All News
June 19, 2020 5:00 AM Fourteen public bus or train staff members have caught Covid-19, but none has been found to have infected commuters, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.
Activist shareholders have been less aggressive during coronavirus pandemic but they will return: lawyer
CNBC
Elizabeth Bieber of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer says activist shareholders have been more quiet during the coronavirus crisis. But she adds that activists are "simmering below the surface" and will likely return when they can.
Congress bickers while discussing plans to combat unemployment caused by coronavirus
New York Daily News
WASHINGTON — With 1.5 million new unemployment claims filed last week, Congress appeared no closer Thursday to bridging the partisan divide on how to help those people and millions more when expanded unemployment benefits run out next month (July…
Coronavirus Economy: 1.5 Million Americans File For Initial Unemployment Claims
International Business Times
A closed sign is posted outside a Department of Homeland Security building and US Citizenship and Immigration Services field office after an employee was tested for the novel coronavirus in Tukwila, Washington Photo: AFP / Jason Redmond The Labor…
Every State’s Unemployment Claims Since COVID-19 Shut the Economy Down
MSN Money Canada
By Michael B. Sauter of 24/7 Wall St. | Approximately 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits the week of June 13, marking the 13th straight week jobless claims have exceeded 1 million. While the number of new claims has fallen in recent…
Homelessness surge adds to pandemic pressure on borough finances
Liverpool Echo
Homelessness in Knowsley has soared 64% since the coronavirus pandemic reached Merseyside The cost of soaring homelessness caused by the coronavirus crisis in one Merseyside borough has far outstripped government funding meant to keep a roof over…
Ohio to start denying unemployment to those who don’t meet COVID-19 exceptions
Cincinnati Enquirer
Unemployment claims are soaring as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down businesses. COLUMBUS – Those at high risk of contracting the novel coronavirus and with no way to telecommute could keep their unemployment benefits even if their employers return…
Rashford back to the day job after activism during pandemic
star-telegram.com
He used his profile to help raise $25 million for charity, shame the British government over its policy for school lunches, and become one of the most popular and admired ……
Students need the skills ‘to grow our economy out of the coronavirus pandemic’
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
Education Minister Dan Tehan says “the coronavirus pandemic will have the biggest impact, in terms of employment, on young Australians”. On Friday, the Education Minister announced a major university fee overhaul. Humanities courses will see the most…
Trudeau announces national contact tracing app against COVID-19 pandemic
IANS Live
Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Ottawa, June 19 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his government will begin testing a mobile contact tracing app against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. To get full access of the story, click…
Geopolitical Impact
China and the United States leading in developing a COVID-19 vaccine show different attitudes toward its future use
Beijing Review
China and the United States are leading the rest of the world in the efforts to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Scientists around the world are working on more than 120 vaccines, while 11 have been approved for…
China to step up US agriculture purchases under phase one trade war deal after Hawaii talks, sources say
South China Morning Post – News
China plans to accelerate purchases of American farm goods to comply with the phase one trade deal with the United States following talks in Hawaii this week.The world’s top soybean importer intends to step up buying of everything from soybeans to…
Covid-19 updates: India’s rising deaths, China’s genome data and more
Business Standard India
Team of UK scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher, has found that Covid-19 patients with extremely high levels of stress hormone cortisol in their blood are more likely to deteriorate quickly India added 13,586 in total cases, the highest…
If China wants a better relationship with the U.S., it must behave better
Washington Post
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a Cabinet meeting on May 19. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Josh Rogin Columnist covering foreign policy and national security EmailBioFollow Columnist Leaders in Beijing say they want better relations with the…
India Confirms Participation in Trilateral Talks With Russia, China on June 23, Says MEA
Yahoo! India
New Delhi, June 18: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that it would be participating in RIC (Russia-India-China) foreign ministers meeting on June 23. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting….
India mulling economic measures against China, could limit Beijing s access to Indian market Report
Moneycontrol.com
Meanwhile, militarily, an army officer said that the Indian Army is "ready for any task". India is mulling economic measures against China, including limiting the country's access to India's huge market, as a response to its aggression on the Line of…
Nato to begin stockpiling medical equipment
Abu Dhabi National
The military organisation is ramping up preparations for a second wave of outbreaks June 18, 2020 June 18, 2020 Nato has announced that it will build a substantial stockpile of medical equipment and supplies to combat any second wave of coronavirus. It…
Neither India Nor China, These 7 Asian Countries Have Flattened The COVID-19 Curve
Indiatimes
While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the world, we can only imagine how daunting it must be for the people on the frontlines. More than eight million people, the world over, have been affected by a coronavirus, and more than…
President Trump, in an interview with WSJ, said that the U.S. is nearing the end of the coronavirus pandemic and th… https://t.co/zlQp1z3fGI
WSJ – Twitter
President Trump, in an interview with WSJ, said that the U.S. is nearing the end of the coronavirus pandemic and that he believed China might have encouraged the spread of Covid-19 to destabilize competing economies https://on.wsj.com/3fzKRRa
Remember Brexit? Covid-19 Has Just Changed the Stakes
WSJ.com: Markets
Shunning international tax talks could trigger trade war OECD
Moneycontrol.com
"Absent a multilateral solution, more countries will take unilateral measures and those that have them already may no longer continue to hold them back," OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said in a statement. Failure to work towards an…
UK’s Johnson, France’s Macron to discuss coronavirus, Brexit -Johnson’s spokesman
NationalPost.com
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron will most likely talk about the global fight against the novel coronavirus and Britain's future relationship with the European Union at talks later on Thursday….
Wall Street Banks Prepping Brexit Moves Get ECB Relief For Virus
Bloomberg
By Central bank says it’s being flexible about firms moving staff Lenders preparing EU businesses for year-end deadline Wall Street banks are getting a bit of Brexit relief from the European Central Bank as they step up preparations to move business…
Cybersecurity Impact
BrianHonan – via helpnetsecurity How the pandemic affected DDoS attack patterns, global internet traffic https://t.co/J0cIeXDNuE
BrianHonan – Twitter
via helpnetsecurity How the pandemic affected DDoS attack patterns, global internet traffic https://bit.ly/3ehRgjH
Cloudflare Sees Surge in Cyberattack Attempts During Pandemic
Yahoo! Singapore
Jun.18 — As the 2020 U.S. election cycle heats up, cybersecurity firm Cloudflare Inc. says it blocks 400-thousand attacks against political campaigns on a typical day. Matthew Prince, chief executive officer at Cloudflare describes how the San…
Congress Hears of Fresh Cyberthreats to US Financial Firms
BankInfoSecurity
Experts Describe Increasing Security Concerns…
Covid-19 Relief: North Korea Hackers Lazarus Planning Massive Attack on US, UK, Japan, Singapore, India, South Korea?
DataBreaches.net
Bhaswati Guha Majumder reports: North Korea-based hacking group Lazarus is planning to launch broader phishing attacks designed as COVID-19 relief efforts against six countries including Singapore, targeting more than five million individuals and…
Cyber Readiness Institute: Small Businesses to Become Hot Target for Hackers during COVID-19 Pandemic
Security Bloggers Network
A company’s perception of the importance of cybersecurity depends on the size…
How the pandemic affected DDoS attack patterns, global internet traffic
Help Net Security – News
There has been a shift in internet traffic patterns coinciding with an increase in DDoS and other types of network attacks in recent months as organizations across industries quickly transitioned to remote workforces and individuals under…
IcedID Banker is Back, Adding Steganography, COVID-19 Theme
MalwareTips.com
A new version of the IcedID banking trojan has debuted that notably embraces steganography – the practice of hiding code within images – in order to stealthily infect victims. It has also changed up its process for eavesdropping on victims’ web…
InfoSecHotSpot – How the pandemic affected DDoS attack patterns, global internet traffic There has been a shift in internet traffic… https://t.co/cTWSkDiG2t
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
How the pandemic affected DDoS attack patterns, global internet traffic There has been a shift in internet traffic patterns coinciding with an increase in DDoS and other types of network attacks in recent months as organizations across industries…
PM sent message to China over cyber attack: security analyst
Macleay Argus
China. According to a top security analyst, it was the one word missing from today's announcement that Australia had come under a cyber attack. Prime Minister Scott Morrison took an unusual step by disclosing the attack by a "sophisticated…
TheEconomist – The pandemic has shown just how essential Amazon has become––and that Jeff Bezos’s firm has its vulnerabilities. Ou… https://t.co/vN52okaAJd
TheEconomist – Twitter
The pandemic has shown just how essential Amazon has become––and that Jeff Bezos's firm has its vulnerabilities. Our cover in the Americas this week https://econ.trib.al/WVqcaLO https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/1273646693943316487/photo/1

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

