COVID-19 Alert – 19 June 2020

Geopolitical Impact

China and the United States are leading the rest of the world in the efforts to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Scientists around the world are working on more than 120 vaccines, while 11 have been approved for…

China plans to accelerate purchases of American farm goods to comply with the phase one trade deal with the United States following talks in Hawaii this week.The world’s top soybean importer intends to step up buying of everything from soybeans to…

Team of UK scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher, has found that Covid-19 patients with extremely high levels of stress hormone cortisol in their blood are more likely to deteriorate quickly India added 13,586 in total cases, the highest…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a Cabinet meeting on May 19. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Josh Rogin Columnist covering foreign policy and national security EmailBioFollow Columnist Leaders in Beijing say they want better relations with the…

New Delhi, June 18: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that it would be participating in RIC (Russia-India-China) foreign ministers meeting on June 23. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting….

Meanwhile, militarily, an army officer said that the Indian Army is "ready for any task". India is mulling economic measures against China, including limiting the country's access to India's huge market, as a response to its aggression on the Line of…

The military organisation is ramping up preparations for a second wave of outbreaks June 18, 2020 June 18, 2020 Nato has announced that it will build a substantial stockpile of medical equipment and supplies to combat any second wave of coronavirus. It…

While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the world, we can only imagine how daunting it must be for the people on the frontlines. More than eight million people, the world over, have been affected by a coronavirus, and more than…

President Trump, in an interview with WSJ, said that the U.S. is nearing the end of the coronavirus pandemic and that he believed China might have encouraged the spread of Covid-19 to destabilize competing economies https://on.wsj.com/3fzKRRa

"Absent a multilateral solution, more countries will take unilateral measures and those that have them already may no longer continue to hold them back," OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said in a statement. Failure to work towards an…

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron will most likely talk about the global fight against the novel coronavirus and Britain's future relationship with the European Union at talks later on Thursday….