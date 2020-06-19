COVID-19 Alert – 19 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|14 public transport staff have caught Covid-19
|The Straits Times All News
|June 19, 2020 5:00 AM Fourteen public bus or train staff members have caught Covid-19, but none has been found to have infected commuters, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.
|Activist shareholders have been less aggressive during coronavirus pandemic but they will return: lawyer
|CNBC
|Elizabeth Bieber of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer says activist shareholders have been more quiet during the coronavirus crisis. But she adds that activists are "simmering below the surface" and will likely return when they can.
|Congress bickers while discussing plans to combat unemployment caused by coronavirus
|New York Daily News
|WASHINGTON — With 1.5 million new unemployment claims filed last week, Congress appeared no closer Thursday to bridging the partisan divide on how to help those people and millions more when expanded unemployment benefits run out next month (July…
|Coronavirus Economy: 1.5 Million Americans File For Initial Unemployment Claims
|International Business Times
|A closed sign is posted outside a Department of Homeland Security building and US Citizenship and Immigration Services field office after an employee was tested for the novel coronavirus in Tukwila, Washington Photo: AFP / Jason Redmond The Labor…
|Every State’s Unemployment Claims Since COVID-19 Shut the Economy Down
|MSN Money Canada
|By Michael B. Sauter of 24/7 Wall St. | Approximately 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits the week of June 13, marking the 13th straight week jobless claims have exceeded 1 million. While the number of new claims has fallen in recent…
|Homelessness surge adds to pandemic pressure on borough finances
|Liverpool Echo
|Homelessness in Knowsley has soared 64% since the coronavirus pandemic reached Merseyside The cost of soaring homelessness caused by the coronavirus crisis in one Merseyside borough has far outstripped government funding meant to keep a roof over…
|Ohio to start denying unemployment to those who don’t meet COVID-19 exceptions
|Cincinnati Enquirer
|Unemployment claims are soaring as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down businesses. COLUMBUS – Those at high risk of contracting the novel coronavirus and with no way to telecommute could keep their unemployment benefits even if their employers return…
|Rashford back to the day job after activism during pandemic
|star-telegram.com
|He used his profile to help raise $25 million for charity, shame the British government over its policy for school lunches, and become one of the most popular and admired ……
|Students need the skills ‘to grow our economy out of the coronavirus pandemic’
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|Education Minister Dan Tehan says “the coronavirus pandemic will have the biggest impact, in terms of employment, on young Australians”. On Friday, the Education Minister announced a major university fee overhaul. Humanities courses will see the most…
|Trudeau announces national contact tracing app against COVID-19 pandemic
|IANS Live
|Photo Credit: IANS IANSLive Ottawa, June 19 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his government will begin testing a mobile contact tracing app against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. To get full access of the story, click…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China and the United States leading in developing a COVID-19 vaccine show different attitudes toward its future use
|Beijing Review
|China and the United States are leading the rest of the world in the efforts to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Scientists around the world are working on more than 120 vaccines, while 11 have been approved for…
|China to step up US agriculture purchases under phase one trade war deal after Hawaii talks, sources say
|South China Morning Post – News
|China plans to accelerate purchases of American farm goods to comply with the phase one trade deal with the United States following talks in Hawaii this week.The world’s top soybean importer intends to step up buying of everything from soybeans to…
|Covid-19 updates: India’s rising deaths, China’s genome data and more
|Business Standard India
|Team of UK scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher, has found that Covid-19 patients with extremely high levels of stress hormone cortisol in their blood are more likely to deteriorate quickly India added 13,586 in total cases, the highest…
|If China wants a better relationship with the U.S., it must behave better
|Washington Post
|Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a Cabinet meeting on May 19. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Josh Rogin Columnist covering foreign policy and national security EmailBioFollow Columnist Leaders in Beijing say they want better relations with the…
|India Confirms Participation in Trilateral Talks With Russia, China on June 23, Says MEA
|Yahoo! India
|New Delhi, June 18: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that it would be participating in RIC (Russia-India-China) foreign ministers meeting on June 23. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting….
|India mulling economic measures against China, could limit Beijing s access to Indian market Report
|Moneycontrol.com
|Meanwhile, militarily, an army officer said that the Indian Army is "ready for any task". India is mulling economic measures against China, including limiting the country's access to India's huge market, as a response to its aggression on the Line of…
|Nato to begin stockpiling medical equipment
|Abu Dhabi National
|The military organisation is ramping up preparations for a second wave of outbreaks June 18, 2020 June 18, 2020 Nato has announced that it will build a substantial stockpile of medical equipment and supplies to combat any second wave of coronavirus. It…
|Neither India Nor China, These 7 Asian Countries Have Flattened The COVID-19 Curve
|Indiatimes
|While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the world, we can only imagine how daunting it must be for the people on the frontlines. More than eight million people, the world over, have been affected by a coronavirus, and more than…
|Remember Brexit? Covid-19 Has Just Changed the Stakes
|WSJ.com: Markets
|Shunning international tax talks could trigger trade war OECD
|Moneycontrol.com
|"Absent a multilateral solution, more countries will take unilateral measures and those that have them already may no longer continue to hold them back," OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said in a statement. Failure to work towards an…
|UK’s Johnson, France’s Macron to discuss coronavirus, Brexit -Johnson’s spokesman
|NationalPost.com
|LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron will most likely talk about the global fight against the novel coronavirus and Britain's future relationship with the European Union at talks later on Thursday….
|Wall Street Banks Prepping Brexit Moves Get ECB Relief For Virus
|Bloomberg
|By Central bank says it’s being flexible about firms moving staff Lenders preparing EU businesses for year-end deadline Wall Street banks are getting a bit of Brexit relief from the European Central Bank as they step up preparations to move business…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Cloudflare Sees Surge in Cyberattack Attempts During Pandemic
|Yahoo! Singapore
|Jun.18 — As the 2020 U.S. election cycle heats up, cybersecurity firm Cloudflare Inc. says it blocks 400-thousand attacks against political campaigns on a typical day. Matthew Prince, chief executive officer at Cloudflare describes how the San…
|Congress Hears of Fresh Cyberthreats to US Financial Firms
|BankInfoSecurity
|Experts Describe Increasing Security Concerns…
|Covid-19 Relief: North Korea Hackers Lazarus Planning Massive Attack on US, UK, Japan, Singapore, India, South Korea?
|DataBreaches.net
|Bhaswati Guha Majumder reports: North Korea-based hacking group Lazarus is planning to launch broader phishing attacks designed as COVID-19 relief efforts against six countries including Singapore, targeting more than five million individuals and…
|Cyber Readiness Institute: Small Businesses to Become Hot Target for Hackers during COVID-19 Pandemic
|Security Bloggers Network
|A company’s perception of the importance of cybersecurity depends on the size…
|How the pandemic affected DDoS attack patterns, global internet traffic
|Help Net Security – News
|There has been a shift in internet traffic patterns coinciding with an increase in DDoS and other types of network attacks in recent months as organizations across industries quickly transitioned to remote workforces and individuals under…
|IcedID Banker is Back, Adding Steganography, COVID-19 Theme
|MalwareTips.com
|A new version of the IcedID banking trojan has debuted that notably embraces steganography – the practice of hiding code within images – in order to stealthily infect victims. It has also changed up its process for eavesdropping on victims’ web…
|PM sent message to China over cyber attack: security analyst
|Macleay Argus
|China. According to a top security analyst, it was the one word missing from today's announcement that Australia had come under a cyber attack. Prime Minister Scott Morrison took an unusual step by disclosing the attack by a "sophisticated…
