Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 20 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘Victim of our success’: Australia’s unique second COVID-19 wave (WA Today)
  • Andrews needs to step up to save Australia from virus spread (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • Angola: COVID-19 – Three More Angolans Infected in Portugal (AllAfrica.com)
  • Chile eyes gradual reopening after coronavirus infections slow in some areas (Nasdaq)
  • China’s cinemas start to reopen after six months (BBC)
  • Coronavirus pandemic Australia warns COVID-19 outbreak will take weeks to tame (Moneycontrol.com)
  • FLNKS probes France’s New Caledonia stance (Radio New Zealand)
  • Fears of second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in China | (AsiaNetIndia.com)
  • Global coronavirus report: masks made mandatory in Hong Kong, France and Melbourne (The Guardian)
  • Israel’s imports from China up 3.4 pct in H1 despite COVID-19 (shanghaisun.com)
  • LATEST: Belgian PM Wilmès: Now is not the time for regrets on coronavirus response (Politico.eu)
  • Long-awaited analysis of downed Flight PS752’s black boxes expected to get underway in France (CBC)
  • Poland election draws ‘pink line’ through Europe (Taipei Times Online)
  • Saudi Arabia remains ‘vigilant’ as economy resumes amid pandemic: Finance minister (CNBC)
  • Spain does not reject conditions on EU fund transfers or governance – foreign minister (Reuters UK)
  • Spain locks down more towns as neighbouring France gets tough on face masks (Brisbane Times)
  • Stepjh & Dom: My husband still wants to go to Spain on holiday – I don’t! (Mail Online UK)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, July 20 (NationalPost.com)
  • Turkey suspends flights to Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – Boris Johnson to announce £2bn funding boost for state schools (Telegraph)
  • UK – Boris Johnson to visit Scotland amid ‘panic’ over independence (The Scotsman)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s Tale of Two Winters Is a Cliffhanger (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Scientists attack Boris Johnson after he compares triggering a new lockdown to using nuclear weapons (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – UK Government Signs Deals For 90 Million Extra Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine (Huffington Post UK)
  • US – 85 babies test positive for coronavirus in Texas (Sky News Latest)
  • US – California governor told he had to ask and thank Trump to get help with COVID-19 response: report (The Hill)
  • US – Centers for Disease Control releases recommendations for controlling covid-19 among Northwest Arkansas’ minority groups (Arkansas Online)
  • US – Coronavirus Relief Bill: Trump Administration Looks To Zero Out Funding For CDC And COVID-19 Testing (International Business Times)
  • US – Florida sheriff releases footage of people flouting social distancing rules at large street party (The Independent)
  • US – NIH director says coronavirus testing delays are ‘too long’ as country tries to control virus (CNN)
  • US – New York State marks lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since mid-March (New York Daily News)
  • US – Ohio heading in the wrong direction and ‘could become Florida’ as coronavirus surges, governor warns (CNBC)
  • US – U.S. CDC reports 67,574 new coronavirus cases, total now 3,698,161 (NationalPost.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Will Switzerland experience a baby boom in the time of corona? (Swiss Info)
 
Actions by Companies
  • “Another dodgy Eskom contract uncovered, blamed for power cuts” – BizNews (Politicsweb)
  • Asking prices surge to record high: Rightmove (Mortgage Strategy)
  • BMW ups service during pandemic crisis (Navhind Times)
  • Bangladesh allows late-stage trial of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine (Gulf Times)
  • COVID-19 impact on aviation to be felt beyond 2022: Moody’s (Business Today India)
  • Canara Bank to raise up to ₹ 5,000 cr equity capital in FY21 (Livemint.com)
  • Emirates NBD Q2 profit slumps 58% as pandemic impairments spike (Zawya.com)
  • Emirates NBD quarterly profit slumps 58% as pandemic impairments spike (Nasdaq)
  • Emirates NBD’s first half net income slides as provisions rise amid pandemic (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Gold Fields: Valuation No Longer Attractive (Seeking Alpha)
  • HDFC Bank’s deposits and advances stellar in Q1; talks about Covid-19 impact on lending ahead (India Infoline)
  • HSBC global equities chief exits amidst restructuring (Asian Banking and Finance)
  • Infosys’ biggest deal ever? US investment firm to pay $1.5 billion (Business Today India)
  • Inside Johnson & Johnson’s hunt for Covid-19 vaccine… (Deccan Herald)
  • Korean Air seeks to convert passenger jets into cargo planes amid rising demand (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Korean Batter Maker LG Chem Lifted By Tesla Boom (Bloomberg)
  • LG Display to begin to mass-produce OLED panels in China soon (Yonhap News Agency)
  • M&S to announce hundreds of job cuts this week (SkyNews.com Business)
  • Malaysia and Goldman Sachs restart talks in last-ditch bid to reach 1MDB settlement (The Straits Times All News)
  • Microsoft Trims Jobs (Channel News Australia)
  • Moody’s – Coronavirus crisis measures will lead to divergence between European banks’ accounting and regulatory metrics (Business Insider)
  • Netflix Reshuffles Top Tier (Channel News Australia)
  • Omron launches remote medical system in US for hypertension (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • Panasonic Supports R&D into Drugs and Vaccines to Treat COVID-19 (JARN)
  • Pfizer & BioNTech Announce Agreement with the U… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • Renault vehicle sales take a hit in wake on coronavirus (Seeking Alpha)
  • Renault’s Electric Zoe Defies Virus With a Jump In Sales (Bloomberg)
  • SBS Transit trials plastic shields in six buses to protect bus captains (Today Online)
  • Saipem seals new Scarabeo 8 deal with Vår Energi (Splash 247)
  • Tips for SBI account holders: Here’s how to stay safe and what to do in case of banking frauds (zeenews.com)
  • Tito Karnavian Googles ‘How Pandemic Ends’ and Finds 3 Scenarios (Tempo.co)
  • Trading during COVID-19 pandemic helps Julius Baer to 43% profit jump (Nasdaq)
  • What police will do if you break new face mask rule at Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Morrisons (Liverpool Echo)
  • Woman is arrested for ‘URINATING on the floor of a Verizon store after refusing to wear a mask’ (Mail Online UK)
  • easyJet holidays: Full list of destinations on offer when holidays restart in two weeks (TheWashingtonTime.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Coronavirus vaccines: top shots (FT.com – Companies)
  • Experimental drug prevents 79% of COVID-19 cases progressing in trial (Sky News Latest)
  • How a struggling biotech won $1.6 billion to make a coronavirus vaccine (Chicago Tribune)
  • In Hunt for Covid-19 Vaccine, Hong Kong Researcher Calls for ‘Rational’ Approach (TheStreet.com)
  • North Korea claims it is developing coronavirus vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)
  • RE: EARLY OUTPATIENT TREATMENT OF SYMPTOMATIC, HIGH-RISK COVID-19 PATIENTS THAT SHOULD BE RAMPED-UP IMMEDIATELY AS KEY TO THE PANDEMIC CRISIS (American Journal of Epidemiology)
  • Taking cholesterol-lowering drug could reduce severity of coronavirus to the level of common cold (Mail Online UK)
  • Trial suggests coronavirus drug prevents 79% of cases from progressing (Mail Online UK)
  • UK government signs deals for 90 million doses of ‘promising’ vaccines (The Independent)
  • UK secures early access to 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses (Sky News Latest)
  • UK signs deals for 90 million virus vaccine doses (BBC)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
COVID-19 patient commits suicide by jumping off quarantined centre
The Freepress Journal
A 43-year old COVID-19 patient from Dombivli committed suicide by jumping off from the fifth floor of Tata Amantra near Kalyan-Bhiwandi bypass. The incident took place at 4.30pm on Sunday. Police said that the man worked as a computer hardware…
Congress set to debate second coronavirus stimulus package
Mail Online UK
Video: Federal unemployment supplement of $600 a week is set to expire BEFORE Congress can agree on a new coronavirus stimulus package Congress is set to debate a second coronavirus stimulus package as the economy continues to reel from the effects of…
EU leaders in push to unlock deal on coronavirus recovery fund
Financial Times – Asia homepage
Members to discuss €390bn in grants when marathon talks reconvene in Brussels on Monday
EU leaders struggle to reach summit deal as sides shift over pandemic recovery plan
FT.com – Brussels
Latest compromise offer of €350bn in grants from frugal countries rebuffed by states hardest hit by Covid-19
Interim coronavirus recovery plan to be unveiled today
TownsvilleBulletin.com.au
CHIEF Minister Michael Gunner will today release the Territory Economic Reconstruction Commission’s eagerly anticipated interim report, with the government expected to adopt each of its more than a dozen recommendations.
Israelis protest against Netanyahu and his handling of COVID-19
Special Broadcasting Service
Israeli Police used water canons to disperse demonstrators around to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, as protests mounted against him over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Melbourne to ‘shun public transport’ months after virus passes
9News.com.au
Exclusive: A new report has underlined just how wary Melburnians are of riding the city's public transport because of the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus . According to fresh travel data given exclusively to nine.com.au , demand for trams,…
NYC’s COVID-19 contact tracing will ask about outdoor dining, not protests
New York Post
The city’s coronavirus tracing program will start asking people if they’ve been at outdoor bars and restaurants to help understand the spike in cases among those between the ages of 20 and 29 — even though health officials never asked if people…
Public transport is a ticking time bomb
El Universal World
Leer en español A well-structured overview created by this newspaper, using the reports of journalists in 16 major cities throughout Mexico confirms what many already suspected: amid the worst pandemic in recent years, public transport is the place…
The economy can’t fully recover until the virus is gone
TheAge.com Business
It’s time we stopped debating suppression versus elimination of the coronavirus and got serious.
Geopolitical Impact
COVID & Trade War Crush L.A., Long Beach Ports In First Half
Zero Hedge
The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are still dormant, recording double-digit cargo declines last month, ending the first half significantly lower when compared with the same period in 2019, reported  Los Angeles Daily News . Both ports are some…
Can India Overtake China’s Economy in Coming Years?
Businessworld India
China, world’s largest exporter by value, exported US$2.499 trillion worth of goods around the globe in 2019. About half (49%) of Chinese exports by value in 2019 were delivered to fellow Asian countries while 20.1% were sold to North American…
China coronavirus: Hong Kong may pay higher price than mainland cities in long term, expert says
South China Morning Post – News
Hong Kong’s approach to containing the spread of Covid-19 differs from those used in Beijing and Xinjiang, and the city could pay a high price for it in the long term, a leading Chinese epidemiologist said, as all three regions tackle fresh waves of…
China’s Ambassador Cui Tiankai responds to hot topics involving China
Ecns.cn
In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS program, broadcast Sunday, China's Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai examined challenges in China-U.S. relations and weighed in on hot topics related to China's handling of the COVID-19…
Colombia exceeds 9 million victims as country sinks deeper into armed conflict
Colombia Reports
The ongoing killing of demobilized members of the FARC and the AUC , the systematic assassination of Colombia’s social leaders and a thriving drug trade are sinking the country back into war. Only a few FARC guerrillas have forgotten how their 1985…
East China Sea: Japan ‘constantly scrambling jets’ as tensions with Beijing mount
South China Morning Post
This Week in Asia / Politics Japan now operating a near constant air presence over the disputed Diaoyu, or Senkaku, islands in response to more aggressive probing by Chinese jets News comes as it emerges Beijing has demanded Tokyo prevent Japanese…
Emmanuel Macron accuses Dutch of acting like Brexit Britain at EU coronavirus summit
Telegraph
French president snapped before EU summit stretched into four days of talks over €750bn coronavirus economic stimulus package Emmanuel Macron accused the prime minister of the Netherlands of taking Brexit Britain’s obstructive role at EU summits, as…
Geopolitical tension between Australia and China is a top risk for businesses
CNBC
Despite existing concerns over bilateral tensions, Australian companies in China are focused at the moment on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, says Nick Coyle, CEO and executive director at the China-Australian Chamber of Commerce in Beijing.
How Xi Jinping’s China is pushing India into an alliance with the United States
Economic Times
ET Online | Updated: 20 Jul 2020, 08:06 AM IST 1 / 5 Balancing ties US strategists have long wanted to get India firmly on America’s side, seeing the nation of 1.3 billion as a powerful counterweight to China. But while India has historically tried to…
People ‘more concerned about impact of Covid-19 on finances than Brexit’
Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
People are more concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on their finances than they are about Brexit, a survey suggests. When it comes to the two major challenges the UK faces – the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit – two-thirds (65%)…
Remittances: Pain for India, China with Covid-19 striking across the world
Business Standard India
The data reflects an overall increase in remittances in recent decades, from $126 billion in 2000 to $689 billion in 2018 Remittances are financial or in-kind transfers made by migrants directly to families or communities in their countries of origin….
The rising heat in the South China Sea should be a cause for concern
Business Insider India
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called China’s claims in the South China Sea ‘unlawful’. Vietnam is mulling legal action to assert its maritime claim in the oceanic region. The International Tribunal at The Hague already ruled China’s…
Cybersecurity Impact
InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over securi… https://t.co/Gp2EnYghUI
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over security and risk management that CIOs must address. https://binged.it/3hi6Cpv…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over securi… https://t.co/ORiz6ZDl6F
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over security and risk management that CIOs must address. https://binged.it/30ymY6S…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over securi… https://t.co/er4iUWC168
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over security and risk management that CIOs must address. https://binged.it/3hii8Bq…
InfoSecHotSpot – People work more while at home, but worry about data security A global research report by Lenovo highlights the tri… https://t.co/0sbOk218KZ
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
People work more while at home, but worry about data security A global research report by Lenovo highlights the triumphs, challenges and the consequences of the sudden shift to work-from-home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic and how companies and…
People work more while at home, but worry about data security
Help Net Security – News
A global research report by Lenovo highlights the triumphs, challenges and the consequences of the sudden shift to work-from-home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic and how companies and their IT departments can power the new era of working…
Secnewsbytes – RT @NCSC: Detection and mitigation advice for organisations involved in coronavirus vaccine development targeted with custom malware by APT…
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
RT @NCSC: Detection and mitigation advice for organisations involved in coronavirus vaccine development targeted with custom malware by APT29 https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/advisory-apt29-targets-covid-19-vaccine-development…
The Week in Business: Twitter’s Mystery Hackers
New York Times
Good morning. A financial tip: When someone on the internet asks for Bitcoin and promises double your money back, it’s probably a lie. Here’s what else you need to know in business and tech news for the week ahead. Credit… Giacomo Bagnara What’s Up?…
TheEconomist – With more employees teleworking on unsecured networks during the pandemic, experts have noticed a spike in cyber-at… https://t.co/Evl1pqokRx
TheEconomist – Twitter
With more employees teleworking on unsecured networks during the pandemic, experts have noticed a spike in cyber-attacks since March https://econ.trib.al/Se07qEM
UK ‘confident’ Moscow helped hackers target coronavirus vaccine
The Straits Times All News
July 19, 2020 6:58 PM LONDON (AFP) – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday (July 19) he was "absolutely confident" in allegations by the UK and its allies that Russia targeted labs conducting coronavirus research, branding the…
ZDNet – Russian hackers are targeting coronavirus scientists with phishing and malware attacks https://t.co/9zwdkh2ScM
ZDNet – Twitter
Russian hackers are targeting coronavirus scientists with phishing and malware attacks…

