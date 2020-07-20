COVID-19 Alert – 20 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|COVID-19 patient commits suicide by jumping off quarantined centre
|The Freepress Journal
|A 43-year old COVID-19 patient from Dombivli committed suicide by jumping off from the fifth floor of Tata Amantra near Kalyan-Bhiwandi bypass. The incident took place at 4.30pm on Sunday. Police said that the man worked as a computer hardware…
|Congress set to debate second coronavirus stimulus package
|Mail Online UK
|Video: Federal unemployment supplement of $600 a week is set to expire BEFORE Congress can agree on a new coronavirus stimulus package Congress is set to debate a second coronavirus stimulus package as the economy continues to reel from the effects of…
|EU leaders in push to unlock deal on coronavirus recovery fund
|Financial Times – Asia homepage
|Members to discuss €390bn in grants when marathon talks reconvene in Brussels on Monday
|EU leaders struggle to reach summit deal as sides shift over pandemic recovery plan
|FT.com – Brussels
|Latest compromise offer of €350bn in grants from frugal countries rebuffed by states hardest hit by Covid-19
|Interim coronavirus recovery plan to be unveiled today
|TownsvilleBulletin.com.au
|CHIEF Minister Michael Gunner will today release the Territory Economic Reconstruction Commission’s eagerly anticipated interim report, with the government expected to adopt each of its more than a dozen recommendations.
|Israelis protest against Netanyahu and his handling of COVID-19
|Special Broadcasting Service
|Israeli Police used water canons to disperse demonstrators around to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, as protests mounted against him over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
|Melbourne to ‘shun public transport’ months after virus passes
|9News.com.au
|Exclusive: A new report has underlined just how wary Melburnians are of riding the city's public transport because of the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus . According to fresh travel data given exclusively to nine.com.au , demand for trams,…
|NYC’s COVID-19 contact tracing will ask about outdoor dining, not protests
|New York Post
|The city’s coronavirus tracing program will start asking people if they’ve been at outdoor bars and restaurants to help understand the spike in cases among those between the ages of 20 and 29 — even though health officials never asked if people…
|Public transport is a ticking time bomb
|El Universal World
|Leer en español A well-structured overview created by this newspaper, using the reports of journalists in 16 major cities throughout Mexico confirms what many already suspected: amid the worst pandemic in recent years, public transport is the place…
|The economy can’t fully recover until the virus is gone
|TheAge.com Business
|It’s time we stopped debating suppression versus elimination of the coronavirus and got serious.
|Geopolitical Impact
|COVID & Trade War Crush L.A., Long Beach Ports In First Half
|Zero Hedge
|The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are still dormant, recording double-digit cargo declines last month, ending the first half significantly lower when compared with the same period in 2019, reported Los Angeles Daily News . Both ports are some…
|Can India Overtake China’s Economy in Coming Years?
|Businessworld India
|China, world’s largest exporter by value, exported US$2.499 trillion worth of goods around the globe in 2019. About half (49%) of Chinese exports by value in 2019 were delivered to fellow Asian countries while 20.1% were sold to North American…
|China coronavirus: Hong Kong may pay higher price than mainland cities in long term, expert says
|South China Morning Post – News
|Hong Kong’s approach to containing the spread of Covid-19 differs from those used in Beijing and Xinjiang, and the city could pay a high price for it in the long term, a leading Chinese epidemiologist said, as all three regions tackle fresh waves of…
|China’s Ambassador Cui Tiankai responds to hot topics involving China
|Ecns.cn
|In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS program, broadcast Sunday, China's Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai examined challenges in China-U.S. relations and weighed in on hot topics related to China's handling of the COVID-19…
|Colombia exceeds 9 million victims as country sinks deeper into armed conflict
|Colombia Reports
|The ongoing killing of demobilized members of the FARC and the AUC , the systematic assassination of Colombia’s social leaders and a thriving drug trade are sinking the country back into war. Only a few FARC guerrillas have forgotten how their 1985…
|East China Sea: Japan ‘constantly scrambling jets’ as tensions with Beijing mount
|South China Morning Post
|This Week in Asia / Politics Japan now operating a near constant air presence over the disputed Diaoyu, or Senkaku, islands in response to more aggressive probing by Chinese jets News comes as it emerges Beijing has demanded Tokyo prevent Japanese…
|Emmanuel Macron accuses Dutch of acting like Brexit Britain at EU coronavirus summit
|Telegraph
|French president snapped before EU summit stretched into four days of talks over €750bn coronavirus economic stimulus package Emmanuel Macron accused the prime minister of the Netherlands of taking Brexit Britain’s obstructive role at EU summits, as…
|Geopolitical tension between Australia and China is a top risk for businesses
|CNBC
|Despite existing concerns over bilateral tensions, Australian companies in China are focused at the moment on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, says Nick Coyle, CEO and executive director at the China-Australian Chamber of Commerce in Beijing.
|How Xi Jinping’s China is pushing India into an alliance with the United States
|Economic Times
|ET Online | Updated: 20 Jul 2020, 08:06 AM IST 1 / 5 Balancing ties US strategists have long wanted to get India firmly on America’s side, seeing the nation of 1.3 billion as a powerful counterweight to China. But while India has historically tried to…
|People ‘more concerned about impact of Covid-19 on finances than Brexit’
|Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
|People are more concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on their finances than they are about Brexit, a survey suggests. When it comes to the two major challenges the UK faces – the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit – two-thirds (65%)…
|Remittances: Pain for India, China with Covid-19 striking across the world
|Business Standard India
|The data reflects an overall increase in remittances in recent decades, from $126 billion in 2000 to $689 billion in 2018 Remittances are financial or in-kind transfers made by migrants directly to families or communities in their countries of origin….
|The rising heat in the South China Sea should be a cause for concern
|Business Insider India
|The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called China’s claims in the South China Sea ‘unlawful’. Vietnam is mulling legal action to assert its maritime claim in the oceanic region. The International Tribunal at The Hague already ruled China’s…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over securi… https://t.co/Gp2EnYghUI
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over security and risk management that CIOs must address. https://binged.it/3hi6Cpv…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over securi… https://t.co/ORiz6ZDl6F
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over security and risk management that CIOs must address. https://binged.it/30ymY6S…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over securi… https://t.co/er4iUWC168
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cyber security top of mind for New Zealand boards The COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing concerns over security and risk management that CIOs must address. https://binged.it/3hii8Bq…
|InfoSecHotSpot – People work more while at home, but worry about data security A global research report by Lenovo highlights the tri… https://t.co/0sbOk218KZ
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|People work more while at home, but worry about data security A global research report by Lenovo highlights the triumphs, challenges and the consequences of the sudden shift to work-from-home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic and how companies and…
|People work more while at home, but worry about data security
|Help Net Security – News
|A global research report by Lenovo highlights the triumphs, challenges and the consequences of the sudden shift to work-from-home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic and how companies and their IT departments can power the new era of working…
|Secnewsbytes – RT @NCSC: Detection and mitigation advice for organisations involved in coronavirus vaccine development targeted with custom malware by APT…
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|RT @NCSC: Detection and mitigation advice for organisations involved in coronavirus vaccine development targeted with custom malware by APT29 https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/advisory-apt29-targets-covid-19-vaccine-development…
|The Week in Business: Twitter’s Mystery Hackers
|New York Times
|Good morning. A financial tip: When someone on the internet asks for Bitcoin and promises double your money back, it’s probably a lie. Here’s what else you need to know in business and tech news for the week ahead. Credit… Giacomo Bagnara What’s Up?…
|TheEconomist – With more employees teleworking on unsecured networks during the pandemic, experts have noticed a spike in cyber-at… https://t.co/Evl1pqokRx
|TheEconomist – Twitter
|With more employees teleworking on unsecured networks during the pandemic, experts have noticed a spike in cyber-attacks since March https://econ.trib.al/Se07qEM
|UK ‘confident’ Moscow helped hackers target coronavirus vaccine
|The Straits Times All News
|July 19, 2020 6:58 PM LONDON (AFP) – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday (July 19) he was "absolutely confident" in allegations by the UK and its allies that Russia targeted labs conducting coronavirus research, branding the…
|ZDNet – Russian hackers are targeting coronavirus scientists with phishing and malware attacks https://t.co/9zwdkh2ScM
|ZDNet – Twitter
|Russian hackers are targeting coronavirus scientists with phishing and malware attacks…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.