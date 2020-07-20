COVID-19 Alert – 20 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Geopolitical Impact

The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are still dormant, recording double-digit cargo declines last month, ending the first half significantly lower when compared with the same period in 2019, reported Los Angeles Daily News . Both ports are some…

China, world’s largest exporter by value, exported US$2.499 trillion worth of goods around the globe in 2019. About half (49%) of Chinese exports by value in 2019 were delivered to fellow Asian countries while 20.1% were sold to North American…

Hong Kong’s approach to containing the spread of Covid-19 differs from those used in Beijing and Xinjiang, and the city could pay a high price for it in the long term, a leading Chinese epidemiologist said, as all three regions tackle fresh waves of…

In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS program, broadcast Sunday, China's Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai examined challenges in China-U.S. relations and weighed in on hot topics related to China's handling of the COVID-19…

The ongoing killing of demobilized members of the FARC and the AUC , the systematic assassination of Colombia’s social leaders and a thriving drug trade are sinking the country back into war. Only a few FARC guerrillas have forgotten how their 1985…

This Week in Asia / Politics Japan now operating a near constant air presence over the disputed Diaoyu, or Senkaku, islands in response to more aggressive probing by Chinese jets News comes as it emerges Beijing has demanded Tokyo prevent Japanese…

French president snapped before EU summit stretched into four days of talks over €750bn coronavirus economic stimulus package Emmanuel Macron accused the prime minister of the Netherlands of taking Brexit Britain’s obstructive role at EU summits, as…

Despite existing concerns over bilateral tensions, Australian companies in China are focused at the moment on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, says Nick Coyle, CEO and executive director at the China-Australian Chamber of Commerce in Beijing.

ET Online | Updated: 20 Jul 2020, 08:06 AM IST 1 / 5 Balancing ties US strategists have long wanted to get India firmly on America’s side, seeing the nation of 1.3 billion as a powerful counterweight to China. But while India has historically tried to…

People are more concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on their finances than they are about Brexit, a survey suggests. When it comes to the two major challenges the UK faces – the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit – two-thirds (65%)…

The data reflects an overall increase in remittances in recent decades, from $126 billion in 2000 to $689 billion in 2018 Remittances are financial or in-kind transfers made by migrants directly to families or communities in their countries of origin….