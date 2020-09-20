Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 20 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • As infections ebb, Japan hopes it has cracked the covid code on coexisting with the virus (Washington Post)
  • Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Australia is showing the world how to manage COVID-19 (TheAge.com)
  • COVID-19 can’t deter Japan’s traditional craft events (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Colombia reopens int’l flights amid COVID-19 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Coronavirus digest: Germany sees highest daily infection rate since April (Deutsche Welle)
  • Finland faces harsh winter as tourists are kept away (Taipei Times Online)
  • France’s annual heritage celebration returns despite coronavirus (France24)
  • Germany readies fresh relief for debt-ridden firms (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany: Police brace for major coronavirus skeptic march in Düsseldorf (Deutsche Welle)
  • How Italy has dodged the second wave bullet – for now (Telegraph)
  • India set to overtake US as country worst hit by coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • Indonesia halts exports from seafood producer after virus tests (Bangkokpost.com Most recent)
  • Italy defies virus for vote as far-right plots seismic change (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Italy’s ‘Black Roosters’ fight back as virus hit wine sales (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Nigeria’s economic hub set to reopen cinemas, gyms (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Saudi Arabia backs UN’s coronavirus response plan with $100 million (Arab News)
  • Sweden is no country for heartfelt cries of ‘we’re all in this together’ (Irish Independent)
  • Sweden’s success mocks our folly (Spectator Australia)
  • UAE health minister vaccinated with first COVID-19 vaccine dose (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – Boris Johnson ‘worried about money on salary of £150,000’ (London Evening Standard)
  • UK – Boris Johnson faces Tory backlash over coronavirus emergency powers (London Evening Standard)
  • UK – Boris Johnson is planning advertising campaign to inform teachers and parents about Covid symptoms (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Londoners could be told to work from home this week, Matt Hancock warns (The Independent)
  • UK – Matt Hancock: Britain is at coronavirus tipping point (The Guardian)
  • US – Arizona hospitals are easing no-visitor policies as COVID-19 numbers drop (AZCentral.com)
  • US – California COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to lowest rate since April (The Hill)
  • US – Doctor, 62, dies from coronavirus after she spent months advocating for face masks in Kentucky (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Genomic fingerprints help Minnesota health officials track source of coronavirus outbreaks (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
  • US – Louisiana residents face tough road to recovery with coronavirus restrictions after Hurricane Laura (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Major highway reopens in southern Oregon after closure due to wildfire (Oregonian)
  • US – Michigan fights outbreak of deadly disease that isn’t coronavirus (DT News is Bahrain’s)
  • US – Nearly 11,000 people have been exposed to the coronavirus on flights, the CDC says (Washington Post)
  • US – The pandemic highlights nationwide nursing shortage that is acute in Texas (Dallas Morning News)
  • US – “Superspreader” wedding in Maine linked to COVID-19 outbreak, fatalities (Global News Canada)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 737 Max saga won’t be Boeing’s end (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • ADIB hosts virtual “Speed Meeting” session to support FinTechs during COVID-19 (Zawya.com)
  • AirAsia partners with local hotels (Philippine Star)
  • Alibaba Cloud aims to expand market share in PH by training 50,000 IT workers (ABS-CBN News)
  • Amazon Keeps Spreading Across America, Plans 1000 Warehouses In Suburban Neighborhoods (Zero Hedge)
  • AstraZeneca, under fire for Covid-19 vaccine safety, releases trial blueprints (The Straits Times All News)
  • Britain’s National Grid Using Six Massive Tesla Batteries To Balance Supply And Demand Of Electricity (Zero Hedge)
  • Celebrities show Facebook’s issue is the social network itself (Irish Independent)
  • Chad Asks to Suspend Payments on Glencore Oil-Backed Loan (Bloomberg)
  • Ferrari revs up again with the new Portofino M (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Flights to nowhere raise bigger questions about Singapore Airlines’ future (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal to remove 160 fake Khadi products from platforms (New Delhi Pioneer)
  • Google searches for staycations up 400% in Mena as pandemic alters consumer attitudes (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Huawei Won “Most Innovative 5G Enterprise Partnership/Trial” for Joint Wuhan 5G Smart Anti-Epidemic Project (The SME Times)
  • Hyundai of Mankato Pledges Hyundai Hope On Whee… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • LG Virtual Exhibition Invites Guests To Explore Connected Living (Eye of Riyadh)
  • Mahindra picks XUV300 for road safety drive; pledges to save 1mn lives by 2027 (International Business Times India)
  • Microsoft Releases Final Build for Windows 10 October 2020 Update (Yahoo! India)
  • Nigeria Bars Emirates, Talks With EU About Lufthansa, Air France (Bloomberg)
  • Nvidia boss vows to protect Arm: ‘It’s a once in a generation company’ (Telegraph)
  • Ocado warns it’s running out of delivery slots as second lockdown looms over Britain (Mail Online UK)
  • Oracle Boosts Cloud Ambitions With Help From TikTok and Trump (Bloomberg)
  • Panasonic transforms toilets with stain-free plastic bowls (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • QNB: Japan’s “Abenomics” set to continue into the new political cycle (Gulf Times)
  • Rolls-Royce looks to raise as much as £2.5 billion to deal with Covid-19 blow (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Sainsbury’s and Tesco warn they are running out of online delivery slots as second lockdown looms (Manchester Evening News)
  • Tagrisso shown to slow lung cancer spreading to brain, says AstraZeneca (Al Arabiya)
  • Tesco and Sainsbury’s deliveries ‘in high demand’ as UK-wide ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown threatens (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • Trump approves TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle (ABC News)
  • Woolworths reveals tactic to deal with Christmas rush (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • ‘Spinal Tap’ Creators Settle Royalties Fight With Vivendi (Bloomberg)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • BRIEF—EMA backs dexamethasone use in oxygen or mechanical ventilation COVID-19 patients (Pharma Letter)
  • COVID-19 vaccine companies pledge to put science above politics: Michael Kirsch (Cleveland.com)
  • Coronavirus vaccine could be ready by March but we will feel impact of pandemic throughout 2021 – Taoiseach (Irish Independent)
  • Daily coronavirus cases rose by the most in two weeks as infections surged in Wisconsin, while the president offere… https://t.co/0wk0jdGttb (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Russia Is Slow to Administer Virus Vaccine Despite Kremlin’s Approval (New York Times)
  • The 943-Dimensional Chess of a Trustworthy Covid-19 Vaccine (Wired News)
  • These stocks aren’t pricing in a coronavirus vaccine and could rally if one comes to fruition (CNBC)
  • Trump accuses Dems, media of ‘denigrating’ potential coronavirus vaccine (FOXNews.com)
  • Trump predicts Covid-19 vaccine to be available to every American by April (City A.M.)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Britain’s second coronavirus wave ‘risks double-dip recession’
New Zealand Herald
Local lockdowns have put the brakes on recoveries in Covid-hit areas, the latest data is signalling, prompting warnings from economists that a second wave risks causing a double-dip downturn. Live economic signals tracking movement and
California’s troubled unemployment agency needs immediate overhaul, report says
latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
California should replace outdated technology and overhaul poor policies that have delayed unemployment benefits to those left jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a strike team appointed by the governor.
Calls for ‘targeted’ furlough plan specifically aimed at Scotland’s needs
The Scotsman
News Politics Scotland needs its own “targeted” furlough scheme which takes into account the specific needs of the country’s battered economy, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard will tell the party’s UK conference today. Sunday, 20th September…
China’s retail sales last month finally took a role in the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/7n5UxacrC3
WSJ – Twitter
China’s retail sales last month finally took a role in the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic https://on.wsj.com/3kxRGoZ
Coronavirus protesters in London ‘may get arrested’, police warn
The Guardian
Officers try to disperse crowds after ‘outbreaks of violence’ at protest against restrictions Protesters “may get arrested” if they defy orders to leave a demonstration in central London against coronavirus restrictions and mass vaccinations, the Met…
Gun Sales Surge On Fears Of Pandemic, Social Unrest, As Many Proceed Without Proper Background Checks
International Business Times
KEY POINTSAs many as 294,683 gun sales might have proceeded without a background check being completedIn July alone, the FBI said it c, following an all-time record 3.9 million in JuneIn comparison, the FBI conducted 2 million background checks in…
Melbourne’s anti-lockdown protests continue
9News.com.au
Anti-lockdown protesters say today's gatherings will look "nothing" like the demonstrations we've seen over the past 24 hours in Melbourne.
Pandemic Didn’t Solve Climate Change. This Week’s Disasters are a Testimony
News18.com
As people around the world stayed at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, greenhouse gas emissions from the energy and transport industries plummeted, dropping to record lows. If you thought Covid-19 restrictions, like enforced lockdowns and…
Police and protesters clash in London as UK looks to tighten Covid-19 restrictions
South China Morning Post – News
Police in London clashed with protesters on Saturday at a rally against coronavirus restrictions, even as the mayor warned that it was “increasingly likely” that the British capital would soon need to introduce tighter rules to curb a sharp rise in…
View: Five winners of the post-pandemic global economy, and a dark horse
Economic Times
By Ruchir Sharma Even as Covid-19 continues to bubble up in hot spots all over the world, many people are asking which economies are poised to rise, and which to fail. The first principle is to understand the global environment at any point in time,…
Geopolitical Impact
Australia has ‘painted itself into a geopolitical corner’ with China, but what is Beijing’s trade endgame?
South China Morning Post
Australia agreed to lead the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus following a call between its Prime Minister Scott Morrison and US President Donald Trump China has since imposed anti-dumping tariffs on Australian barley, suspended…
Benguet implements stricter border control as Baguio gradually opens
Philippine Information Agency
LA TRINIDAD, Benguet, Sept. 20 (PIA) — Border checkpoints in the entry and exit points to Benguet will be tightened as Baguio City starts to welcome tourists this week. Governor Melchor Diclas said that tourist destinations in the province remain…
China’s middle-class dream of a second home in Malaysia dashed by coronavirus and geopolitical tensions
South China Morning Post – News
Patricia Li is dismayed and saddened by the exodus of Chinese people she is witnessing in Johor, the southernmost state in Malaysia.When she moved to the tropical Southeast Asian country from Yunnan province in 2017, the outlook was bright. Thousands…
Interview: Brexit bubbles up at Coca-Cola HBC
Irish Independent
Coca-Cola HBC GM Miles Karemacher faces Brexit and rapid change brought on by the pandemic Australian Miles Karemacher has had a rollercoaster start to his time at the helm of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC) in Ireland. A fter three years…
Northern Ireland Covid-19 and Brexit ‘have made Irish unity part of every day conversation’
Belfast Telegraph
The coronavirus pandemic and Brexit have made Irish unity part of “every day conversation”, the Sinn Fein president has said. xpressing her concern at how Ireland may emerge from the health crisis, Mary-Lou McDonald said work should start towards…
S. Korea police arrests defector trying to cross back to N. Korea
thestar.com.my
SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters): South Korean police said on Sunday they had arrested a defector who tried to return to North Korea after a similar, successful crossing in July escalated tensions on the peninsula. The defector, who had fled to South Korea in…
Taiwan will ‘fire back’ if attacked by China: military source
Focus Taiwan
Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) Taiwan will not make any provocative moves but will return fire if Chinese forces attack, a military source said Sunday, amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait due to China's recent incursions into Taiwan airspace. In the…
Cybersecurity Impact
China’s rich seek bodyguards schooled in digital dark arts
Mail Online UK
At the "Genghis Security Academy", which bills itself as China's only dedicated bodyguard school, students learn that the threats to the country's newly-rich in the tech age are more likely to emerge from a hacker than a gunman. Each day students in…
CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/siTGvPeCQk https://t.co/7FuCuXzZXh
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0wybBd0 https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1307342686299590659/photo/1
German woman dies in first known death from a cyber attack on a hospital
Straits Times
BERLIN (NEW YORK TIMES) – The first known death from a cyberattack was reported on Thursday (Sept 17) after cybercriminals hit a hospital in Dusseldorf, Germany, with so-called ransomware, in which hackers encrypt data and hold it hostage until the…
NC: Guilford Technical Community College hit with ransomware
DataBreaches.net
From a statement on Guilford Technical Community College‘s web site that seems to have been removed: On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, GTCC had an unauthorized access to the college network. Campuses were shut down for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 to limit…
Training cybersecurity experts
thestar.com.my
HELP University is embarking on a new frontier in education, to deliver cybersecurity skills training and certification, in collaboration with the EC-Council and Intellize Tech Services, which specialise in developing cybersecurity skills and…
cybersecboardrm – Digital Transformation And Cybersecurity During Covid-19 #Cybersecurity #digital #security https://t.co/J7txnDY6By
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Digital Transformation And Cybersecurity During Covid-19 #Cybersecurity #digital #security https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2020/09/18/digital-transformation-and-cybersecurity-during-covid-19/#5123d33522a9

