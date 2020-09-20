COVID-19 Alert – 20 September 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Britain’s second coronavirus wave ‘risks double-dip recession’
|New Zealand Herald
|Local lockdowns have put the brakes on recoveries in Covid-hit areas, the latest data is signalling, prompting warnings from economists that a second wave risks causing a double-dip downturn. Live economic signals tracking movement and
|California’s troubled unemployment agency needs immediate overhaul, report says
|latimes.com – Los Angeles Times
|California should replace outdated technology and overhaul poor policies that have delayed unemployment benefits to those left jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a strike team appointed by the governor.
|Calls for ‘targeted’ furlough plan specifically aimed at Scotland’s needs
|The Scotsman
|News Politics Scotland needs its own “targeted” furlough scheme which takes into account the specific needs of the country’s battered economy, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard will tell the party’s UK conference today. Sunday, 20th September…
|China’s retail sales last month finally took a role in the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/7n5UxacrC3
|WSJ – Twitter
|China’s retail sales last month finally took a role in the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic https://on.wsj.com/3kxRGoZ
|Coronavirus protesters in London ‘may get arrested’, police warn
|The Guardian
|Officers try to disperse crowds after ‘outbreaks of violence’ at protest against restrictions Protesters “may get arrested” if they defy orders to leave a demonstration in central London against coronavirus restrictions and mass vaccinations, the Met…
|Gun Sales Surge On Fears Of Pandemic, Social Unrest, As Many Proceed Without Proper Background Checks
|International Business Times
|KEY POINTSAs many as 294,683 gun sales might have proceeded without a background check being completedIn July alone, the FBI said it c, following an all-time record 3.9 million in JuneIn comparison, the FBI conducted 2 million background checks in…
|Melbourne’s anti-lockdown protests continue
|9News.com.au
|Anti-lockdown protesters say today's gatherings will look "nothing" like the demonstrations we've seen over the past 24 hours in Melbourne.
|Pandemic Didn’t Solve Climate Change. This Week’s Disasters are a Testimony
|News18.com
|As people around the world stayed at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, greenhouse gas emissions from the energy and transport industries plummeted, dropping to record lows. If you thought Covid-19 restrictions, like enforced lockdowns and…
|Police and protesters clash in London as UK looks to tighten Covid-19 restrictions
|South China Morning Post – News
|Police in London clashed with protesters on Saturday at a rally against coronavirus restrictions, even as the mayor warned that it was “increasingly likely” that the British capital would soon need to introduce tighter rules to curb a sharp rise in…
|View: Five winners of the post-pandemic global economy, and a dark horse
|Economic Times
|By Ruchir Sharma Even as Covid-19 continues to bubble up in hot spots all over the world, many people are asking which economies are poised to rise, and which to fail. The first principle is to understand the global environment at any point in time,…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Australia has ‘painted itself into a geopolitical corner’ with China, but what is Beijing’s trade endgame?
|South China Morning Post
|Australia agreed to lead the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus following a call between its Prime Minister Scott Morrison and US President Donald Trump China has since imposed anti-dumping tariffs on Australian barley, suspended…
|Benguet implements stricter border control as Baguio gradually opens
|Philippine Information Agency
|LA TRINIDAD, Benguet, Sept. 20 (PIA) — Border checkpoints in the entry and exit points to Benguet will be tightened as Baguio City starts to welcome tourists this week. Governor Melchor Diclas said that tourist destinations in the province remain…
|China’s middle-class dream of a second home in Malaysia dashed by coronavirus and geopolitical tensions
|South China Morning Post – News
|Patricia Li is dismayed and saddened by the exodus of Chinese people she is witnessing in Johor, the southernmost state in Malaysia.When she moved to the tropical Southeast Asian country from Yunnan province in 2017, the outlook was bright. Thousands…
|Interview: Brexit bubbles up at Coca-Cola HBC
|Irish Independent
|Coca-Cola HBC GM Miles Karemacher faces Brexit and rapid change brought on by the pandemic Australian Miles Karemacher has had a rollercoaster start to his time at the helm of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC) in Ireland. A fter three years…
|Northern Ireland Covid-19 and Brexit ‘have made Irish unity part of every day conversation’
|Belfast Telegraph
|The coronavirus pandemic and Brexit have made Irish unity part of “every day conversation”, the Sinn Fein president has said. xpressing her concern at how Ireland may emerge from the health crisis, Mary-Lou McDonald said work should start towards…
|S. Korea police arrests defector trying to cross back to N. Korea
|thestar.com.my
|SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters): South Korean police said on Sunday they had arrested a defector who tried to return to North Korea after a similar, successful crossing in July escalated tensions on the peninsula. The defector, who had fled to South Korea in…
|Taiwan will ‘fire back’ if attacked by China: military source
|Focus Taiwan
|Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) Taiwan will not make any provocative moves but will return fire if Chinese forces attack, a military source said Sunday, amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait due to China's recent incursions into Taiwan airspace. In the…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|China’s rich seek bodyguards schooled in digital dark arts
|Mail Online UK
|At the "Genghis Security Academy", which bills itself as China's only dedicated bodyguard school, students learn that the threats to the country's newly-rich in the tech age are more likely to emerge from a hacker than a gunman. Each day students in…
|CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/siTGvPeCQk https://t.co/7FuCuXzZXh
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0wybBd0 https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1307342686299590659/photo/1
|German woman dies in first known death from a cyber attack on a hospital
|Straits Times
|BERLIN (NEW YORK TIMES) – The first known death from a cyberattack was reported on Thursday (Sept 17) after cybercriminals hit a hospital in Dusseldorf, Germany, with so-called ransomware, in which hackers encrypt data and hold it hostage until the…
|NC: Guilford Technical Community College hit with ransomware
|DataBreaches.net
|From a statement on Guilford Technical Community College‘s web site that seems to have been removed: On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, GTCC had an unauthorized access to the college network. Campuses were shut down for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 to limit…
|Training cybersecurity experts
|thestar.com.my
|HELP University is embarking on a new frontier in education, to deliver cybersecurity skills training and certification, in collaboration with the EC-Council and Intellize Tech Services, which specialise in developing cybersecurity skills and…
|cybersecboardrm – Digital Transformation And Cybersecurity During Covid-19 #Cybersecurity #digital #security https://t.co/J7txnDY6By
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter
|Digital Transformation And Cybersecurity During Covid-19 #Cybersecurity #digital #security https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2020/09/18/digital-transformation-and-cybersecurity-during-covid-19/#5123d33522a9
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.