Threat Reports

COVID-19 Alert – 21 July 2020

Actions by Governments
  • A Lasting Image: Epochal Photos From Italy’s Coronavirus Lockdown (Forbes.com)
  • Belgian Socialist leader warns of new election if coalition not formed in 50 days (Politico.eu)
  • Belgium’s royals refuse to let Covid-19 cramp their style as they mark National Day (Mail Online UK)
  • Brazil Coronavirus Death Over 80,000, Infections Rise To 2.1 Million (Philippine News)
  • COVID-19 travel: A road trip through Germany (Deutsche Welle)
  • China’s box office surpasses 1 million yuan on first day of reopening (Globaltimes.cn)
  • Confusion over Executive rules on foreign trips as MLA cancels holiday to Italy after backlash (Belfast Telegraph)
  • Indonesia starts school year with caution during pandemic (indonesianews.net)
  • Nigeria’s positive figures reach 37,225 with 562 new infections (Panapress.com)
  • No kissing and no sharing food: Japan’s night spots call for more realistic virus measures (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Quarantine to be lifted for Scots returning from Spain (The Scotsman)
  • S Korea to expand FTA network to overcome virus pandemic (Bernama)
  • Spain lockdown: Is Barcelona in lockdown? New restrictions imposed (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • Spain to receive 140 bln euros from EU recovery fund, half in grants (Reuters UK)
  • Spain’s cement industry asks for government help as sales plummet (Reuters)
  • Spain’s coronavirus rate triples in three weeks after restrictions relaxed (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, July 21 (NationalPost.com)
  • To fight pandemic, Japan keeps fiscal tap wide open on budget spending requests (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • UAE nurseries want go-ahead to reopen soon (Gulf News)
  • UK – Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson: We just cant count on a coronavirus vaccine right now (London Evening Standard)
  • UK – Comment: Will Boris Johnson have the guts and gumption to see us through the coronavirus crisis? (Telegraph)
  • UK – Good news on a Covid-19 vaccine and treatments leaves Rishi Sunak with a new challenge (New Statesman)
  • UK – Scotland may be the price of Boris Johnson’s place in history (Australian Financial Review)
  • US – ‘Our teachers are scared’: Teachers union, parents share concerns over Hawaii’s ability to safely reopen schools (Hawaii News Now)
  • US – Coronavirus in Ohio: Hospitalizations spike to second-highest total of pandemic (Columbus Dispatch)
  • US – Florida teachers sue to stop school openings as virus rages (Bangkokpost.com Most recent)
  • US – From reopenings to masks, how Georgia Gov. Kemp has handled the pandemic (ABC News)
  • US – The Kiwi who had a part in Trump Administration’s Covid-19 response ‘failure’ (stuff.co.nz)
  • US – Trump administration negotiates coronavirus relief with GOP leaders (CBS News)
  • US – Washington says new COVID-19 data site is better than CDC program it replaced (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Wisconsin’s largest teachers unions call for online school due to the coronavirus pandemic (Chicago Tribune)
  • US President Donald Trump sharpens attack on China over Coronavirus, says it came from there (zeenews.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 7th Circ. Backs FedEx Win In ADA Suit Over Lifting Duties (Law360)
  • AstraZeneca says Covid-19 vaccine generates ‘robust’ immune response (Shares Magazine)
  • BHP hits iron ore record but COVID-19 clouds other commodities (Sydney Morning Herald)
  • COVID-19 SBI says India s debt-to-GDP ratio to touch 87 6 in FY21 (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Chevron Scoops up Noble as Pandemic Pummels Energy Patch (TheStreet.com)
  • Chevron’s CFO said the company’s all-stock deal to acquire Noble Energy is like a hedge against volatile oil prices… https://t.co/U3B4kouPnx (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Coronavirus Update: Pfizer to Supply 30 Million Vaccine Doses to U.K. (TheStreet.com)
  • Don’t attempt to reopen AGR dues case, SC to Airtel (IANS Live)
  • Emirates NBD receives approval to double foreign ownership limit (Arabian Business)
  • Eskom implements load reduction in parts of KZN today (East Coast Radio)
  • Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic to require masks in all stores starting Aug. 1 as COVID-19 cases increase (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • Givaudan confirms guidance as COVID-19 impact remains limited (Reuters UK)
  • Google Coronavirus Apps Give it Way to Access Location Data (NYT.com Main News)
  • IBM tops Q2 revenue, EPS estimates despite coronavirus slump (Yahoo! Canada)
  • In first big deal since COVID-19 shook energy sector, Chevron takes over Noble in $5 billion, all-stock acquisition (San Antonio Express-News.com)
  • Indian businesses display resilience amidst pandemic, says HSBC survey (Hindu Business Line)
  • Initial human trial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine brings hope, found safe: All you need to know (Hindustan Times)
  • Korean Air closes European, Southeast Asian HQ amid pandemic (Korea Herald)
  • Marks & Spencer to Cut 950 Jobs Amid Economic Crisis Erupted Due to COVID-19 Pandemic (Yahoo! India)
  • Marks and Spencer to cut up to 950 jobs amid pandemic (The Independent)
  • Mohamed Alabbar to relinquish Emaar chairman title (Arabian Business)
  • Munich Re abandons buybacks as pandemic costs weigh on earnings (Reuters India)
  • Novartis Trims 2020 Sales Forecast on Pandemic Disruption (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • POSCO Q2 net dips 84.6 pct on weak demand amid virus woes (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Pandemic stings Halliburton with $1.7 billion loss in second quarter (Houston Chronicle)
  • Philips sees return to growth after the effects of pandemic (Taipei Times Online)
  • SABC troubles just add to a growing list of funding challenges for the state (News24)
  • Shionogi to prepare coronavirus vaccine for 30 million by end of 2021 (Japan Times)
  • Temasek Holdings portfolio value contracts by 2.2 per cent as Covid-19 pandemic cuts short its upward trajectory (Today Online)
  • The COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford and Astrazeneca shows ‘promising’ results in early human trials (Business Insider India)
  • Toyota to Skip Quarterly Briefings Amid Pandemic Uncertainty (Bloomberg)
  • UCO Bank zooms over 7% on positive assessment about Covid-19 impact (India Infoline)
  • Vodacom, Alipay collaborate on SA fintech solutions (IT Web)
  • Walmart restarts talks on possible sale of Asda stake (Nasdaq)
  • When can I travel to Australia? Latest updates as Melbourne remains in lockdown and Qantas grounds all international flights (Telegraph)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • ‘Vast majority’ of COVID-19 patients have antibodies for at least 3 months: study (FOXNews.com)
  • Antibody tests show 2,500 may have had Covid-19 (BBC)
  • COVID-19 as a global challenge: towards an inclusive and sustainable future (Lancet)
  • Coronavirus Developments: Vaccine Developments, COVID Treatment Breakthroughs As Virus Cases Rise (International Business Times)
  • Depicting SARS-CoV-2 faecal viral activity in association with gut microbiota composition in patients with COVID-19 (British Journal of the Gut)
  • Disparities in neurological care: time to act on inequalities (Lancet)
  • Encouraging results from phase 1/2 COVID-19 vaccine trials (Lancet)
  • Fresh hopes for Covid-19 vaccine emerge as new trial results are revealed (Irish Independent)
  • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on UK endoscopic activity and cancer detection: a National Endoscopy Database Analysis (British Journal of the Gut)
  • Masks are better than any drug so far against COVID-19 (MSNBC)
  • More than 90% of coronavirus patients DO develop antibodies to the virus, study finds (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Oil steady as vaccine news counters rise in virus cases (Reuters UK)
  • Over one quarter of Britons unsure if they would take vaccine (The Independent)
  • The Irish Times view on Ireland’s Covid-19 antibody study: still susceptible (Irish Times)
  • Vitalant asks COVID-19 survivors to donate convalescent plasma for ill patients (AZCentral.com)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Australia extends jobs support as new COVID-19 outbreaks threaten economy
NationalPost.com
SYDNEY — Australia will spend A$16.8 billion ($11.8 billion) to extend its wage subsidies for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as a surge in new infections in the country's southeast threatens to keep the economy in recession….
Boone County renews its state of emergency over coronavirus pandemic
Indianapolis Star
Boone County Commissioners elected to renew the county’s state of emergency declaration Monday due to an increase in coronavirus cases, according to a press release. The measure takes effect for seven days starting Monday. The county has approximately…
Businesses told to collect ‘minimum information necessary’ for COVID-19 contact tracing
CBC
Public Health releases new guidelines after privacy commissioner raises concerns New Brunswick businesses and other organizations are being asked to collect only the minimum personal information necessary from patrons and visitors for COVID-19…
Contact tracing falters in Barcelona amid virus spike
star-telegram.com
When Sonia Ramírez was told by her local clinic that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, she expected to be asked about anyone she had come in close contact ……
Covid-19 provides opportunity to reset and improve economy if thoughtful choices are made
The Straits Times All News
July 21, 2020 1:10 PM SINGAPORE – Thoughtful governments need to address certain key issues before rolling back relief measures that were introduced to help companies and individuals cope with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
EU leaders agree 1.82 trillion Euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Sky News
European Union leaders have finally agreed a 1.82 trillion Euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund after four days of sometimes bitter negotiations. The 750 billion euro (£677 billion) coronavirus fund will be used as loans and grants to the…
Economy has recovered ‘roughly half’ of COVID-19 hit
SkyNews.com Business
The Bank of England's chief economist has told MPs the UK economy has recovered "roughly half" of its massive hit from the coronavirus crisis.
GOP leaders meet with Trump to chart new coronavirus stimulus
New York Daily News
Republican congressional leaders are heading to the White House to draw up their plan for a new coronavirus stimulus plan on Monday as the pandemic continues to rage out of control on President Trump’s watch. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell…
Health experts push for mask wearing on public transport
9News.com.au
Health experts are pushing for the government to rule masks on public transport as mandatory in Sydney amid growing COVID-19 clusters.
Sweden health agency says people infected with COVID-19 should do contact tracing themselves
NationalPost.com
Sweden's health agency said on Monday it was changing its COVID-19 contact-tracing guidelines so that tracing is done to a larger extent by the individuals infected….
Geopolitical Impact
China floods: Hong Kong must show humanity for suffering compatriots
South China Morning Post
Updated: 6:45am, 21 Jul, 2020 Why you can trust SCMP Perhaps it is we who are to blame for the crumbling relationship between mainlanders and Hongkongers. Given the huge differences in political views between the two groups and some undesirable…
China vows ‘forceful counter-attack’ in escalating row with Britain over Hong Kong
Nasdaq
LONDON/BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) – China threatened a "forceful counter-attack" on Tuesday in response to Britain's announcement that it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong following Beijing's introduction of a national security law…
Chinese ambassador warns vs US ‘meddling’ in South China Sea dispute
ABS-CBN News
MANILA – Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian warned against what he described as "intensified meddling" of the the United States in the South China Sea maritime disputes, accusing the US of turning the territorial and maritime row into…
Indian border tensions echo Beijing’s South China Sea Shenanigans
Ani News
Hong Kong, July 21 (ANI): Chinese activities along the Sino- India n border eerily mimic what has been happening in the South China Sea for nearly a decade. It is thus illustrative to look at the latter to predict what may happen in the former, as…
Iran Diplomat Proposes Sanctions Club With Russia, China, to Resist U.S.
MSNBC Newsweek
Iran's ambassador to Russia has called on Moscow and Beijing to unite with Tehran in an anti-U.S. sanctions club to resist pressure from Washington, D.C. and make it more costly for American administrations to undermine its rivals. Ambassador Kazem…
TikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China Flashpoints
Bloomberg
Sign up for Next China , a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next. An incumbent superpower and a rising one are finding coexistence increasingly difficult. Jock eying for position in a changing world, the U.S. and China…
Trigger Fingers, Nuclear NATO, and Building Back Better
Beijingbulletin.com
While the corona virus sweeps through our families and communities, there is another existential threat we should be mobilizing to prevent: nuclear war. This danger was highlighted in early July, b
U.S. sanctions strongman leader of Russia’s Chechnya for human rights abuses
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The State Department blacklisted the head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya and his immediate family on Monday, accusing him of human rights violations that have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
UK to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty amid China tensions
Reuters UK
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain announced on Monday it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in an escalation of a dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. Foreign Secretary Dominic…
USS Porter heads to Black Sea for NATO ‘Sea Breeze’ exercise
UPI
July 20 (UPI) — Twenty-seven vessels from 10 countries are gathering this week in the Black Sea for "Sea Breeze 2020," an annual naval exercise. Co-hosted by Ukraine and the United States, the exercise is in its 20th year , and this year brings…
United Kingdom Gazettes Statutory Instrument Extending Deadlines Under EU Mandatory Disclosure Directive Due to Coronavirus
Bloomberg Law
The United Kingdom Official Gazette July 9 published Statutory Instrument No. 713/2020, extending reporting deadlines under the EU directive on mandatory disclosure obligations of reportable cross-border arrangements (DAC6), due to the coronavirus…
Cybersecurity Impact
3 Cybersecurity Risk Areas to Focus On in 2020
Security Bloggers Network
2020 has brought with it immense change across the cybersecurity risk landscape. The effects of COVID-19 pandemic are still ongoing, and the opportunities for new cybersecurity risk areas to emerge is more real than ever. The post …
Aussies lose more than $1.2 million as scammers pounce on COVID-19 vulnerability
9News.com.au
Scams impersonating the Australian government have exploded in 2020, swindling unsuspecting victims out of more than $1.2 million in just six months. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has registered more than 7,100 reports to…
COVID-19 fuels cyber attacks, exposes gaps in business recovery
ZDNet Security
Some 91% of businesses reported an increase in cyber attacks with employees working from home, including 93% in Singapore, where 89% and 86% also noted gaps in their business recovery planning and IT operations, respectively, as a result of the…
House Republicans urge Trump to take action against Chinese hackers targeting coronavirus research
The Hill
The top Republicans on three House committees urged President Trump Monday to crack down on efforts by Chinese government-backed hackers to target and steal health data and research related to the COVID-19 pandemic. House Energy and Commerce Committee…
SCMagazine – Though they might get lost in all the other security threats exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, DDoS attacks, un… https://t.co/fKfpssKXEz
SCMagazine – Twitter
Though they might get lost in all the other security threats exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, DDoS attacks, unsurprisingly, ticked up during the first part of…
There are no hackers working for the Russian government, Putin’s finance minister says
CNBC
Russia's relationship with the West remains strained, and increasingly so, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department for Homeland Security, the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency, Canada's…
Top 10 Cybersecurity Trends Due to COVID-19
Forcepoint.com
Overall, the pandemic has massively affected how cybersecurity protection is delivered to organizations and users, fast-tracking remote workforce support and accelerating cloud adoption. Because our industry has been so successful at helping…
UK Confident Moscow Helped Hackers Target Virus Vaccine
SecurityPhresh
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday he was absolutely confident in allegations by the UK and its allies that Russia targeted labs conducting coronavirus research, branding the behaviour outrageous and reprehensible.read more
cybersecboardrm – Elite hackers target WHO as coronavirus cyberattacks spike #CyberAttack https://t.co/tB9A6S29kv
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Elite hackers target WHO as coronavirus cyberattacks spike #CyberAttack https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-who-hack-exclusive/exclusive-elite-hackers-target-who-as-coronavirus-cyberattacks-spike-idUSKBN21A3BN
thegrugq – RT @lukOlejnik: Now get this… Russia calls for reduction or ending of cyberattacks “on healthcare facilities and critical infrastructure…
thegrugq – Twitter
RT @lukOlejnik: Now get this… Russia calls for reduction or ending of cyberattacks "on healthcare facilities and critical infrastructure" during #COVID19 pandemic & called for a cyber norm – obligation to refrain from attacks on medical…

