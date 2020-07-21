COVID-19 Alert – 21 July 2020
|Australia extends jobs support as new COVID-19 outbreaks threaten economy
|NationalPost.com
|SYDNEY — Australia will spend A$16.8 billion ($11.8 billion) to extend its wage subsidies for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as a surge in new infections in the country's southeast threatens to keep the economy in recession….
|Boone County renews its state of emergency over coronavirus pandemic
|Indianapolis Star
|Boone County Commissioners elected to renew the county’s state of emergency declaration Monday due to an increase in coronavirus cases, according to a press release. The measure takes effect for seven days starting Monday. The county has approximately…
|Businesses told to collect ‘minimum information necessary’ for COVID-19 contact tracing
|CBC
|Public Health releases new guidelines after privacy commissioner raises concerns New Brunswick businesses and other organizations are being asked to collect only the minimum personal information necessary from patrons and visitors for COVID-19…
|Contact tracing falters in Barcelona amid virus spike
|star-telegram.com
|When Sonia Ramírez was told by her local clinic that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, she expected to be asked about anyone she had come in close contact ……
|Covid-19 provides opportunity to reset and improve economy if thoughtful choices are made
|The Straits Times All News
|July 21, 2020 1:10 PM SINGAPORE – Thoughtful governments need to address certain key issues before rolling back relief measures that were introduced to help companies and individuals cope with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
|EU leaders agree 1.82 trillion Euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund
|Sky News
|European Union leaders have finally agreed a 1.82 trillion Euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund after four days of sometimes bitter negotiations. The 750 billion euro (£677 billion) coronavirus fund will be used as loans and grants to the…
|Economy has recovered ‘roughly half’ of COVID-19 hit
|SkyNews.com Business
|The Bank of England's chief economist has told MPs the UK economy has recovered "roughly half" of its massive hit from the coronavirus crisis.
|GOP leaders meet with Trump to chart new coronavirus stimulus
|New York Daily News
|Republican congressional leaders are heading to the White House to draw up their plan for a new coronavirus stimulus plan on Monday as the pandemic continues to rage out of control on President Trump’s watch. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell…
|Health experts push for mask wearing on public transport
|9News.com.au
|Health experts are pushing for the government to rule masks on public transport as mandatory in Sydney amid growing COVID-19 clusters.
|Sweden health agency says people infected with COVID-19 should do contact tracing themselves
|NationalPost.com
|Sweden's health agency said on Monday it was changing its COVID-19 contact-tracing guidelines so that tracing is done to a larger extent by the individuals infected….
|Geopolitical Impact
|China floods: Hong Kong must show humanity for suffering compatriots
|South China Morning Post
|Updated: 6:45am, 21 Jul, 2020 Why you can trust SCMP Perhaps it is we who are to blame for the crumbling relationship between mainlanders and Hongkongers. Given the huge differences in political views between the two groups and some undesirable…
|China vows ‘forceful counter-attack’ in escalating row with Britain over Hong Kong
|Nasdaq
|LONDON/BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) – China threatened a "forceful counter-attack" on Tuesday in response to Britain's announcement that it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong following Beijing's introduction of a national security law…
|Chinese ambassador warns vs US ‘meddling’ in South China Sea dispute
|ABS-CBN News
|MANILA – Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian warned against what he described as "intensified meddling" of the the United States in the South China Sea maritime disputes, accusing the US of turning the territorial and maritime row into…
|Indian border tensions echo Beijing’s South China Sea Shenanigans
|Ani News
|Hong Kong, July 21 (ANI): Chinese activities along the Sino- India n border eerily mimic what has been happening in the South China Sea for nearly a decade. It is thus illustrative to look at the latter to predict what may happen in the former, as…
|Iran Diplomat Proposes Sanctions Club With Russia, China, to Resist U.S.
|MSNBC Newsweek
|Iran's ambassador to Russia has called on Moscow and Beijing to unite with Tehran in an anti-U.S. sanctions club to resist pressure from Washington, D.C. and make it more costly for American administrations to undermine its rivals. Ambassador Kazem…
|TikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China Flashpoints
|Bloomberg
|Sign up for Next China , a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next. An incumbent superpower and a rising one are finding coexistence increasingly difficult. Jock eying for position in a changing world, the U.S. and China…
|Trigger Fingers, Nuclear NATO, and Building Back Better
|Beijingbulletin.com
|While the corona virus sweeps through our families and communities, there is another existential threat we should be mobilizing to prevent: nuclear war. This danger was highlighted in early July, b
|U.S. sanctions strongman leader of Russia’s Chechnya for human rights abuses
|Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
|The State Department blacklisted the head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya and his immediate family on Monday, accusing him of human rights violations that have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
|UK to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty amid China tensions
|Reuters UK
|LONDON (Reuters) – Britain announced on Monday it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in an escalation of a dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. Foreign Secretary Dominic…
|USS Porter heads to Black Sea for NATO ‘Sea Breeze’ exercise
|UPI
|July 20 (UPI) — Twenty-seven vessels from 10 countries are gathering this week in the Black Sea for "Sea Breeze 2020," an annual naval exercise. Co-hosted by Ukraine and the United States, the exercise is in its 20th year , and this year brings…
|United Kingdom Gazettes Statutory Instrument Extending Deadlines Under EU Mandatory Disclosure Directive Due to Coronavirus
|Bloomberg Law
|The United Kingdom Official Gazette July 9 published Statutory Instrument No. 713/2020, extending reporting deadlines under the EU directive on mandatory disclosure obligations of reportable cross-border arrangements (DAC6), due to the coronavirus…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|3 Cybersecurity Risk Areas to Focus On in 2020
|Security Bloggers Network
|2020 has brought with it immense change across the cybersecurity risk landscape. The effects of COVID-19 pandemic are still ongoing, and the opportunities for new cybersecurity risk areas to emerge is more real than ever. The post …
|Aussies lose more than $1.2 million as scammers pounce on COVID-19 vulnerability
|9News.com.au
|Scams impersonating the Australian government have exploded in 2020, swindling unsuspecting victims out of more than $1.2 million in just six months. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has registered more than 7,100 reports to…
|COVID-19 fuels cyber attacks, exposes gaps in business recovery
|ZDNet Security
|Some 91% of businesses reported an increase in cyber attacks with employees working from home, including 93% in Singapore, where 89% and 86% also noted gaps in their business recovery planning and IT operations, respectively, as a result of the…
|House Republicans urge Trump to take action against Chinese hackers targeting coronavirus research
|The Hill
|The top Republicans on three House committees urged President Trump Monday to crack down on efforts by Chinese government-backed hackers to target and steal health data and research related to the COVID-19 pandemic. House Energy and Commerce Committee…
|There are no hackers working for the Russian government, Putin’s finance minister says
|CNBC
|Russia's relationship with the West remains strained, and increasingly so, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department for Homeland Security, the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency, Canada's…
|Top 10 Cybersecurity Trends Due to COVID-19
|Forcepoint.com
|Overall, the pandemic has massively affected how cybersecurity protection is delivered to organizations and users, fast-tracking remote workforce support and accelerating cloud adoption. Because our industry has been so successful at helping…
|UK Confident Moscow Helped Hackers Target Virus Vaccine
|SecurityPhresh
|British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday he was absolutely confident in allegations by the UK and its allies that Russia targeted labs conducting coronavirus research, branding the behaviour outrageous and reprehensible.read more
