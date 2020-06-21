Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 21 June 2020

Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • Florida Sets Record on Cases; Spain Ends Emergency: Virus Update (Washington Post)
  • Fresh coronavirus outbreak in Portugal raises fears of travel ban for British holidaymakers (Telegraph)
  • Germany strives to kickstart culture in a world blighted by virus (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • India’s count tops 4 lakh (msn.co.in)
  • More than one-third in Japan have worked remotely amid coronavirus pandemic: survey (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • No enemy but the virus? Why Spain’s opposition is rounding on the government (The Guardian)
  • Portugal hoping to be among first countries with quarantine-free ‘air bridge’ to UK (The Guardian)
  • Saudi Arabia to Lift Curfew, Resume All Commercial Activities (Bloomberg)
  • Spain ends lockdown, Trump wants fewer tests (Deutsche Welle)
  • Spain welcomes tourists back as emergency ends (BBC)
  • Switzerland eased lockdown measures too soon, warns top official (Swiss Info)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada (NationalPost.com)
  • Travel to Spain, and the ‘second wave’ (BBC)
  • Trump rally staffers test positive, Chile death toll doubles, Portugal probes party (News24)
  • UK – Boris Johnson lets in a few own goals – cartoon (The Guardian)
  • UK – Boris Johnson told to ‘get a grip’ after delayed formation of key security committee (The Independent)
  • UK – The Inside Story Of Government U-Turns – And What They Mean For Boris Johnson (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • UK – Why has it taken a pandemic for anti-devolution views to go viral? (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – Will Boris Johnson save local councils across the country from financial ruin? (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • US – BULLETIN—NIH Clinical Trial Evaluating Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin for COVID-19 Closes Early (NIAID)
  • US – Coronavirus daily updates: Hospitalizations ease amid low infection rate as Connecticut pushes into new phase of reopening (Hartford Courant)
  • US – Florida posts another daily record of COVID-19 infections (star-telegram.com)
  • US – NIH Halts HCQ Study in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients (NewsMax.com)
  • US – Teens contract coronavirus after partying at Delaware beach (Washington Post)
  • US – Trump fans flock to Oklahoma despite coronavirus risk (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Trump rally continues as Oklahoma battles a surging coronavirus (CBS News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • When will India restart international flights? Union minister an… (Hindustan Times)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ADIB relieves pressure on customers by extending payment holidays on finance programs (Zawya.com)
  • Allegion unveils touchless access solutions for multifamily properties (Trade Arabia)
  • Amazon gets clearance to deliver alcohol in WB Report (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Amazon, BigBasket to deliver alcohol in West Bengal (The Statesman)
  • Apple AirPower wireless charger images leaked (msn.co.in)
  • Apple WWDC 2020 iOS 14, macOS 10 16, new hardware expected to be unveiled at the June 22 event (Moneycontrol.com)
  • ArcelorMittal plans unspecified number of jobs cuts (Vaalweekblad)
  • BP Review: New Highs In Global Energy Consumption And Carbon Emissions In 2019 (Forbes.com)
  • China-Brazil trade on track, but Huawei tension may be threat to relations (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine status check: GSK booster shot in clinical trials; Clover starts human tests (Indian Express)
  • Enbridge reopens underwater section of Line 5 pipeline after inspection (Winnipeg Free Press)
  • Expect to post profit in current fiscal, says Punjab National Bank’s MD and CEO Mallikarjuna Rao (Livemint.com)
  • Google supports refugees access reliable information and learn digital skills (Saudi Gazette)
  • HDFC plans to raise $1.8 billion (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • HETHERINGTON: Credit where it’s due, as Barclays cancels your debt (Mail Online UK)
  • Harley Davidson rider in his 60s dies in crash in Norfolk village (itv.com)
  • Harvey Norman Flogging LG, Samsung Clothing Sanitiser, That Brands Claim Kills 99.9% Of Viruses (Channel News Australia)
  • JAL eyes extending 150,000 yen allowance to each employee (Mainichi JP)
  • Lawson finds itself lampooned for rebranding design effort (Japan Times)
  • Lowering oil & gas price assumptions an important lever towards cleaner investment for BP (Arabian Oil And Gas)
  • No proof $2.1-B Wirecard funds entered Philippine banks — BSP (Philippine Star)
  • Novartis halts hydroxychloroquine trial after FDA yanks approval (New York Post)
  • Ooredoo offers Cloud Backup Service on 30-day free-trial basis (Gulf Times)
  • P&G accelerates production of medical-grade face masks (Manila Times)
  • Pasig receives Standard Chartered donation for medical frontliners (Manila Times)
  • PepsiCo in Beijing suspends operations after confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the company (Global Times)
  • QNB supports Qatar Cancer Society’s risk prevention efforts (Gulf Times)
  • Riyada Cardholders Get Half off on Ooredoo B2B Plans (Albawaba)
  • Routes: Qantas cuts all international flights, Delta moves at SFO, JetBlue, Hawaiian, more (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • Ryanair restarts some flights early as Spain lifts restrictions on UK travellers (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • SBI is well placed to adjust to the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic, says Chairman Rajnish Kumar (Hindu Business Line)
  • Telstra, Foxtel expected to reach FFA agreement (Australian Financial Review)
  • Toyota donates Vios units to hospitals (Philippine Star)
  • Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV To Launch In Brazil In June (NDTV)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Blood Plasma Treatments Could Be Helpful For COVID-19 Patients (NPR)
  • DR ELLIE CANNON: Your country needs YOU… to join me for the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine trials (Mail Online UK)
  • Doctor Warns Of Risks In Rush To Embrace A COVID-19 Treatment (NPR)
  • Hetero announces launch of generic remdesivir ‘COVIFOR’ for COVID-19 treatment (Express Pharma)
  • Rival vaccines being developed by Oxford and Imperial may be combined to beat coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • US halts hydroxychloroquine clinical trial after finding no additional benefit for Covid-19 patients (CNN)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Airbus extends furlough scheme in UK, Spain
Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
Airbus ( AIR.PA ) will extend its furlough program for 5,300 of its employees in Spain and the UK as it continues to deal with the economic fallout of coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the travel industry particularly hard. In the UK, Airbus said it…
As the coronavirus hits women workers, a recession becomes the ‘Shecession’
Boston Herald
Women account for 55% of the more than 20.5 million workers who lost their jobs in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing some experts to call this recession — the worst since the Great Depression — the “Shecession.” “One of the biggest…
Coronavirus and Air Pollution: a deadly connection
Blasting News United States
A Harvard University study shows that Coronavirus patients living in polluted environments are more likely to die from the virus. A link between polluted air and deaths due to Coronavirus has been mentioned for a few days. The latter is clearly…
Coronavirus, Climate Change Boost Air Conditioner Giant in Japan
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — Companies worldwide are beset by the very near-term threat of coronavirus and long-term specter of climate change. Japanese air-conditioning giant Daikin Industries Ltd. might be one…
Greta Thunberg calls on governments to respond to climate change like coronavirus
London Evening Standard
Greta Thunberg has urged governments around the world to deal with climate change with the same urgency that they have shown in responding to coronavirus . The teenage environmentalist said that the world seems to have gone past "some kind of social…
How Covid-19 is empowering organised crime
Radio New Zealand
There was a mad rush for drug users to secure their stashes before Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were brought in, with online and offline dealers profiting with huge orders and rising prices due to scarcity. Underworld investigator Misha Glenny says…
Retraining ‘revolution’ planned to tackle Covid-19 unemployment
Telegraph
The Government is drawing up plans to help workers find alternative careers as 2m expected to be unemployed by Autumn Ministers are drawing up plans for a retraining "revolution" to help tackle a second wave of job losses, amid fears that another two…
Student suicide in Hong Kong needs attention, even amid coronavirus pandemic and political unrest
South China Morning Post
Comment / Since publishing a series of reports, the authorities appear to have done little to prevent student suicide. This must change | Suicides in Hong Kong Letters Published: 2:05am, 21 Jun, 2020 Updated: 2:05am, 21 Jun, 2020 Why you can trust SCMP…
Trump says economy is rebounding from pandemic as Fauci signals concern
CBS News
President Trump said the U.S. economy is rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic ahead of his Tulsa rally. Dr. Anthony Fauci, however, has signaled concern about the likelihood of the virus spreading at a mass gathering.
US economy doing ‘amazingly’ well: Trump
Financial Express
President Trump is focused on building a great economy, the strongest economy that the US has ever had. PTI: The US economy is doing “amazingly” well, President Donald Trump has said, stressing that America is witnessing “record-setting” numbers in…
Geopolitical Impact
COVID-19 exposes truth of globalization – wealth does not always equal health
CBC
Neo-liberal agenda says economic growth will bring wellbeing, but we also need a strong health system This column is an opinion by Dr. Anca Matei, an obstetrician and gynecologist, and Department Head of Surgery at Valley Regional Hospital in…
China observes International Yoga Day with low-key events due to COVID-19, standoff with India
Outlook India
By K J M Varma Beijing, Jun 21 (PTI) The International Yoga Day was celebrated in China on Sunday with low-key events owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the military standoff at the Line of Actual Control. China, where Yoga has been very popular,…
Haryana govt puts trade embargo on Chinese firms, annuls two tenders
Hindustan Times
The BJP-led Haryana government has decided to put in effect a trade ban on Chinese companies by annulling two tenders for installation of flue gas de-sulphurisation (FGD) system at their thermal power plants in Hisar and Yamunanagar. The works under…
India can take on China in API sector but not without govt easing regulation, say pharma giants
India Today
At present, India imports 70 per cent of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from China. Since the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, calls to clamp down on business with China and Chinese…
Trump Says He’s Cutting Troops in Germany Over Pipeline and NATO
Bloomberg
By and President Donald Trump says he’s reducing the number of U.S. troops in Germany because the country doesn’t spend enough on defense and supports a pipeline project with Russia. Trump spoke Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the first political rally…
‘BULLYING BEHAVIOUR’: China’s brazen move in the South China Sea
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
China has stepped up its illegal actions in the South China Sea, sparking fears it is using the coronavirus pandemic as a “rare opportunity” to increase its power.
Cybersecurity Impact
Cyber attack an ‘affront to Australia’s sovereignty’: former security adviser
9News.com.au
Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week confirmed Australia has been the target of increased cyber attacks by a foreign entity, describing it as a "sophisticated, state-based cyber actor". Former National Cyber Security adviser Alistair MacGibbon says…
CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/jNFBnc2Oxv
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://hubs.ly/H0rKmff0
Hacker allegedly breaches govt database on COVID-19 test-takers
Jakarta Post
An unknown hacker has allegedly breached a government database of 230,000 people who have undergone COVID-19 testing. The hacker, under the username Database Shopping, offered the personal data of COVID-19 test-takers in Indonesia on the data-exchange…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity risks in a possible US manufacturing resurgence When factories, notably in China, shuttered during th… https://t.co/sZ5lmdEUZ2
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybersecurity risks in a possible US manufacturing resurgence When factories, notably in China, shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, products the US relied on were impacted. Here's how experts see a return to "Made in America" and the incumbent…
Malwarebytes – Cybercriminals have capitalized on the global #coronavirus pandemic, creating an increase in:

🔘 #Malware threats… https://t.co/Kjp01mQTcw
Malwarebytes – Twitter
Cybercriminals have capitalized on the global #coronavirus pandemic, creating an increase in:

🔘 #Malware threats
🔘 #Trojans
🔘 #Info Stealers
🔘 #Botnets

Join us for a live webinar on 6/25 at 11am PT to learn more: https://bit.ly/37lolso…
Ministry still tracing cause of Indonesia’s COVID-19 patient data leak
Antara News
The Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) currently continues to trace the reason behind the alleged hacking of a database containing information of the country's COVID-19 patients that was circulated in …
ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/2XTb7HABKu
ZDNet – Twitter
North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…
ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/8azteS9C7k
ZDNet – Twitter
North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…
ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/B4WwdGS59h
ZDNet – Twitter
North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…

