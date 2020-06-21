COVID-19 Alert – 21 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Airbus extends furlough scheme in UK, Spain
|Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland
|Airbus ( AIR.PA ) will extend its furlough program for 5,300 of its employees in Spain and the UK as it continues to deal with the economic fallout of coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the travel industry particularly hard. In the UK, Airbus said it…
|As the coronavirus hits women workers, a recession becomes the ‘Shecession’
|Boston Herald
|Women account for 55% of the more than 20.5 million workers who lost their jobs in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing some experts to call this recession — the worst since the Great Depression — the “Shecession.” “One of the biggest…
|Coronavirus and Air Pollution: a deadly connection
|Blasting News United States
|A Harvard University study shows that Coronavirus patients living in polluted environments are more likely to die from the virus. A link between polluted air and deaths due to Coronavirus has been mentioned for a few days. The latter is clearly…
|Coronavirus, Climate Change Boost Air Conditioner Giant in Japan
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — Companies worldwide are beset by the very near-term threat of coronavirus and long-term specter of climate change. Japanese air-conditioning giant Daikin Industries Ltd. might be one…
|Greta Thunberg calls on governments to respond to climate change like coronavirus
|London Evening Standard
|Greta Thunberg has urged governments around the world to deal with climate change with the same urgency that they have shown in responding to coronavirus . The teenage environmentalist said that the world seems to have gone past "some kind of social…
|How Covid-19 is empowering organised crime
|Radio New Zealand
|There was a mad rush for drug users to secure their stashes before Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were brought in, with online and offline dealers profiting with huge orders and rising prices due to scarcity. Underworld investigator Misha Glenny says…
|Retraining ‘revolution’ planned to tackle Covid-19 unemployment
|Telegraph
|The Government is drawing up plans to help workers find alternative careers as 2m expected to be unemployed by Autumn Ministers are drawing up plans for a retraining "revolution" to help tackle a second wave of job losses, amid fears that another two…
|Student suicide in Hong Kong needs attention, even amid coronavirus pandemic and political unrest
|South China Morning Post
|Comment / Since publishing a series of reports, the authorities appear to have done little to prevent student suicide. This must change | Suicides in Hong Kong Letters Published: 2:05am, 21 Jun, 2020 Updated: 2:05am, 21 Jun, 2020 Why you can trust SCMP…
|Trump says economy is rebounding from pandemic as Fauci signals concern
|CBS News
|President Trump said the U.S. economy is rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic ahead of his Tulsa rally. Dr. Anthony Fauci, however, has signaled concern about the likelihood of the virus spreading at a mass gathering.
|US economy doing ‘amazingly’ well: Trump
|Financial Express
|President Trump is focused on building a great economy, the strongest economy that the US has ever had. PTI: The US economy is doing “amazingly” well, President Donald Trump has said, stressing that America is witnessing “record-setting” numbers in…
|Geopolitical Impact
|COVID-19 exposes truth of globalization – wealth does not always equal health
|CBC
|Neo-liberal agenda says economic growth will bring wellbeing, but we also need a strong health system This column is an opinion by Dr. Anca Matei, an obstetrician and gynecologist, and Department Head of Surgery at Valley Regional Hospital in…
|China observes International Yoga Day with low-key events due to COVID-19, standoff with India
|Outlook India
|By K J M Varma Beijing, Jun 21 (PTI) The International Yoga Day was celebrated in China on Sunday with low-key events owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the military standoff at the Line of Actual Control. China, where Yoga has been very popular,…
|Haryana govt puts trade embargo on Chinese firms, annuls two tenders
|Hindustan Times
|The BJP-led Haryana government has decided to put in effect a trade ban on Chinese companies by annulling two tenders for installation of flue gas de-sulphurisation (FGD) system at their thermal power plants in Hisar and Yamunanagar. The works under…
|India can take on China in API sector but not without govt easing regulation, say pharma giants
|India Today
|At present, India imports 70 per cent of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from China. Since the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, calls to clamp down on business with China and Chinese…
|Trump Says He’s Cutting Troops in Germany Over Pipeline and NATO
|Bloomberg
|By and President Donald Trump says he’s reducing the number of U.S. troops in Germany because the country doesn’t spend enough on defense and supports a pipeline project with Russia. Trump spoke Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the first political rally…
|‘BULLYING BEHAVIOUR’: China’s brazen move in the South China Sea
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|China has stepped up its illegal actions in the South China Sea, sparking fears it is using the coronavirus pandemic as a “rare opportunity” to increase its power.
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Cyber attack an ‘affront to Australia’s sovereignty’: former security adviser
|9News.com.au
|Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week confirmed Australia has been the target of increased cyber attacks by a foreign entity, describing it as a "sophisticated, state-based cyber actor". Former National Cyber Security adviser Alistair MacGibbon says…
|CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/jNFBnc2Oxv
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://hubs.ly/H0rKmff0
|Hacker allegedly breaches govt database on COVID-19 test-takers
|Jakarta Post
|An unknown hacker has allegedly breached a government database of 230,000 people who have undergone COVID-19 testing. The hacker, under the username Database Shopping, offered the personal data of COVID-19 test-takers in Indonesia on the data-exchange…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity risks in a possible US manufacturing resurgence When factories, notably in China, shuttered during th… https://t.co/sZ5lmdEUZ2
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Cybersecurity risks in a possible US manufacturing resurgence When factories, notably in China, shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, products the US relied on were impacted. Here's how experts see a return to "Made in America" and the incumbent…
|Malwarebytes – Cybercriminals have capitalized on the global #coronavirus pandemic, creating an increase in:
🔘 #Malware threats… https://t.co/Kjp01mQTcw
|Malwarebytes – Twitter
|Cybercriminals have capitalized on the global #coronavirus pandemic, creating an increase in:
🔘 #Malware threats
Join us for a live webinar on 6/25 at 11am PT to learn more: https://bit.ly/37lolso…
|Ministry still tracing cause of Indonesia’s COVID-19 patient data leak
|Antara News
|The Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) currently continues to trace the reason behind the alleged hacking of a database containing information of the country's COVID-19 patients that was circulated in …
|ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/2XTb7HABKu
|ZDNet – Twitter
|North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…
