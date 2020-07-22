COVID-19 Alert – 22 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Central Bank outlines damage Covid-19 has wrought on SMEs
|Irish Times
|Report from the regulator shows how lower turnover and unpaid invoices hit businesses
|EU adopts groundbreaking stimulus to fight coronavirus recession
|Boston Globe
|BRUSSELS — After nearly five days of intense haggling, European Union leaders early on Tuesday stepped up to confront one of the gravest challenges in the bloc’s history, agreeing to a landmark spending package to rescue their economies from the…
|EU leaders strike deal on historic coronavirus stimulus package
|DT News is Bahrain’s
|Brussels The 27 leaders of the European Union have struck a deal on a historic multi-billion-euro economic recovery package to curb the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, after four draining days of negotiations at a Brussels summit. Comprised…
|Economic Buzz: European Union Reached 1.8 Trillion Euro Coronavirus Recovery Fund Deal
|India Infoline
|Read Full Story The European Union leaders reached a deal on a 1.8 trillion-euro coronavirus recovery fund today. To confront the biggest recession in its history, the EU will establish a 750 billion-euro coronavirus fund, partly based on common…
|Gun sales spike in Florida, U.S. amid pandemic, weeks of protests
|Orlando Sentinel
|A Shoot Straight employee answers questions at the entrance to the gun store in Casselberry, Fla., Sunday, March 22, 2020. Gun sales have increased nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel) (Joe…
|Health officials to update plans for more COVID-19 contact tracing
|Las Vegas Review Journal
|Health officials will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce plans to increase contact tracing of local COVID-19 cases as they battle rising case numbers and infection rates in Clark County. The 2 p.m. news conference also will call upon those who…
|Homeless in tents fight Toronto parks bylaw in light of COVID-19 pandemic
|NationalPost.com
|TORONTO — A Toronto bylaw banning tents and camping in city parks should be declared unconstitutional given the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of homeless people and activist organizations argue in a new court application….
|NZTA doubles spend to prop up public transport
|New Zealand Herald
|NZTA expects to double its spending on assistance for councils across the country to plug revenue shortfalls and increased operating costs due to Covid-19. But public transport and traffic data shows Wellington is in much better shape than first…
|WA targets violence spike during pandemic
|Mail Online UK
|Western Australia's government has announced new funding to help address a spike in domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic. The $28 million package announced on Wednesday will go towards hiring more frontline staff and the expansion of two…
|White people got their coronavirus stimulus checks more easily than Blacks or Latinos: study
|New York Daily News
|The $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks that were meant to soften the blow of economic collapse at the onset of the pandemic never arrived for many people who needed them, and according to a study from the Tax Policy Center , they ended up in the…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Al Kuwari holds discussions with UK’s Minister for International Trade
|Qatar Peninsula
|Doha: H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Commerce and Industry, held discussions with Ranil Jayawardena, the UK’s Minister for International Trade, through video conferencing yesterday. Discussions centred on the promotion of bilateral relations…
|Covid-19 Pandemic Lessons Learned for U.S. and China
|Bloomberg
|Johns Hopkins SAIS Foreign Policy Institute Executive Director Carla Freeman examines how China has handled the coronavirus pandemic and lessons learned globally on handling futures crises. She speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” The Bloomberg School…
|Covid-19 and Brexit spark fears over job cuts ‘rush’ at universities and colleges
|Herald Scotland
|Covid-19: Fears over 'rush' to cuts at universities and colleges Future Scots graduates could be hit by the impact of too many university job cuts in the aftermath of the virus crisis and Brexit. 0 comment THEY are one of Scotland’s international…
|Hong Kong third wave: health authorities in mainland China ‘offer help for city’s Covid-19 battle’
|South China Morning Post
|Hong Kong / Health & Environment Official agencies among the mainland health organisations willing to provide medical equipment, expertise and testing support, source says While the Covid-19 situation has improved on the mainland, Hong Kong is trying…
|How to prepare students for a competitive, globalised world with edtech
|IOL
|By Robert Speed As with so many elements of life today, the coronavirus pandemic is dramatically altering the global education landscape. Strict national lockdowns have seen the closure of schools and universities around the world, with students…
|Lynas touts geopolitical strength as production takes a pandemic hit
|TheAge.com
|The Rare earths miner says it is expecting higher demand for its ores in the current half year after the COVID-related shutdown of its Malaysian operations crippled production for the June quarter.
|PH contacts China, Taiwan drugmakers for possible COVID-19 vaccine deal
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine government is reaching out to drugmakers in China and Taiwan for a possible deal once a COVID-19 vaccine is developed. According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the Department of Foreign Affairs…
|Politics guides India’s ties with US, EU as investors turn wary of China
|Livemint.com
|The investor penchant for India is reflected in key biz groups like the US-India Business Council hosting PM Modi, other ministers NEW DELHI : Politics is increasingly guiding India’s economic ties with the US and the European Union amid growing unease…
|Trump willing to work with China on COVID-19 vaccine for U.S.
|NationalPost.com
|WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a willingness on Tuesday to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington….
|U.S. smear campaign against China not serving global efforts to combat COVID-19 — experts
|Xinhua News Agency
|KHARTOUM, July 21 (Xinhua) — The U.S. campaign and attempt to hold China responsible for COVID-19 spread do not serve the international efforts to combat the disease, Sudanese experts have said. "The United States is trying to divert attention from…
|What the EU’s coronavirus rescue fund deal means for Brexit
|Telegraph
|Angela Merkel saved the EU from being consumed by a crisis. Will she also intervene to prevent a no trade deal Brexit? Angela Merkel keeps her cards close to her chest but, when the German Chancellor lays them on the table, all of the EU’s leaders sit…
|Will deter against China’s coercive behaviour in South China sea: US ramps up pressure
|India Today
|The US Defense Secretary Mark Esper condemned China’s maritime activity in the South China Sea, saying that China had increased its 'bad behaviour' in the region in the past six months. With the Trump administration not backing off from tensions with…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|FBI says hackers in China targeted COVID-19 research
|NBCNews.com
|Share this – copied Officials say the two men targeted several countries doing coronavirus research as part of a worldwide hacking campaign that also targeted high-tech firms and military contractors.July 21, 2020
|InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 fuels cyber attacks, exposes gaps in business recovery Pandemic aside, 90% reported a climb in cyber attac… https://t.co/m3Ia3KLRhf
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|COVID-19 fuels cyber attacks, exposes gaps in business recovery Pandemic aside, 90% reported a climb in cyber attacks over the past year, with 80% noting an increase in the level of sophistication in such threats. Singapore government must realise…
|McCarthy introduces legislation to sanction foreign hackers targeting COVID-19 research
|The Hill
|House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday introduced legislation to sanction foreign hackers involved in attempts to target and steal research on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The Defend COVID Research from Hackers Act would allow…
|Teenager behind massive WA data breach
|9News.com.au
|A 15-year-old Mandurah boy has been identified as the mastermind behind a massive data breach that compromised thousands of medical records in Western Australia.
|The Cybercrime Gold Rush of 2020
|Palo Alto Networks Blog
|If you told me at the start of 2020 that for the first time in the history of cybersecurity, we’d see every industry and every type of device across the globe targeted by attacks based around a single theme, I wouldn’t have believed you. If you…
|U.S. accuses Chinese hackers of targeting COVID-19 research
|JapanTimes.co.jp
|The U.S. says hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole intellectual property and trade secrets from companies …
|U.S. charges Chinese hackers with targeting coronavirus vaccine research
|CBS News
|The Justice Department is accusing China of sponsoring hackers targeting coronavirus research labs in the U.S. Jeff Pegues reports.
|US accuses two Chinese hackers of targeting COVID-19 research
|TheAge.com
|Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property, the US Justice Department says.
|ZDNet – COVID-19 fuels cyber attacks, exposes gaps in business recovery https://t.co/Jupq4R7W1V
|ZDNet – Twitter
|COVID-19 fuels cyber attacks, exposes gaps in business recovery…
|ZDNet – COVID-19 fuels cyber attacks, exposes gaps in business recovery https://t.co/veJ3SHeG2m
|ZDNet – Twitter
|COVID-19 fuels cyber attacks, exposes gaps in business recovery…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.