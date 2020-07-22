Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 22 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • AIIB approves $250 million loan to Pakistan to fight COVID-19 impact (Today Online)
  • Analysis: Austria the big winner from EU coronavirus deal (France24)
  • Assessing India’s pandemic prospects: Is Indian government’s short-run response adequate? (Financial Express)
  • Belgian health minister: No further lockdown lifting in early August (Politico.eu)
  • Canada authorities had expected coronavirus spike, fret about young victims (NationalPost.com)
  • China demands proof of no coronavirus for all new flight arrivals (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Colombia resumes its domestic flights amid pandemic (Sharjah24)
  • Dengue fever, second wave: what are the hurdles Singapore faces in its coronavirus fight? (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Don’t waste opportunity to rethink transport in Singapore (Today Online)
  • India’s total COVID-19 nears 12 lakh mark (India Blooms)
  • Italy and the E.U. have fought through the pandemic. Now, E.U. aid may help ease tensions. (Washington Post)
  • Italy trials coronavirus test which gives accurate result in minutes (London Evening Standard)
  • Italy’s Immediate Problems Have Disappeared (Bloomberg)
  • Midwife and fiancé lose £20,000 after dream France wedding cancelled by coronavirus – now they need your help (Manchester Evening News)
  • Music fans wanted to attend concert – to help scientists track how coronavirus spreads at indoor gigs (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • Portugal resumes DTT migration on 12 August (Telecompaper)
  • Singapore, Malaysia universities see uptick in Chinese student interest amid pandemic (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Spain ‘is on the brink of being declared UNSAFE for Britons’ (Mail Online UK)
  • Spain sees worrying uptick in coronavirus outbreaks as lockdown eases (New York Daily News)
  • UAE reports 343 new COVID-19 recoveries (Saudi Gazette)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Announces $446 Million Funding to Cut Greenhouse Gases (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Boris Johnson orders Cabinet to make more visits to Scotland (Telegraph)
  • UK – Chris Whitty dismisses Boris Johnson’s claim care homes to blame for coronavirus issues (The Independent)
  • UK – Teachers’ pay increase ‘a kick in the teeth’ for senior staff, union tells Rishi Sunak (Telegraph)
  • UK – UK government bond yields touch new lows, despite borrowing surge (Nasdaq)
  • US – CDC (officially) calls on all Americans to wear masks to stop COVID-19 (Deseret News)
  • US – CDC updates coronavirus guidelines on isolation, testing (FOXNews.com)
  • US – California shuts businesses, churches as virus surges (Gulf News)
  • US – Coronavirus Developments: Chinese Hackers Indicted, CDC Says 10 Days To Quarantine, Coronavirus Cases Up To 13 Times Higher Than Reported. (International Business Times)
  • US – Debate rages over reopening Florida schools amid COVID-19 surge (CBS News)
  • US – Florida teachers union sues state over plans to reopen schools for fall during coronavirus pandemic (New York Daily News)
  • US – Former CDC chief: Most states fail to report data key to controlling the coronavirus pandemic (Washington Post)
  • US – Louisiana delays easing coronavirus restrictions (The Hill)
  • US – Most people in the United States are still susceptible to the coronavirus, CDC study finds (Washington Post)
  • US – Trump: Florida is in ‘a big tough position’ with coronavirus (Orlando Sentinel)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Central Bank outlines damage Covid-19 has wrought on SMEs
Irish Times
Report from the regulator shows how lower turnover and unpaid invoices hit businesses
EU adopts groundbreaking stimulus to fight coronavirus recession
Boston Globe
BRUSSELS — After nearly five days of intense haggling, European Union leaders early on Tuesday stepped up to confront one of the gravest challenges in the bloc’s history, agreeing to a landmark spending package to rescue their economies from the…
EU leaders strike deal on historic coronavirus stimulus package
DT News is Bahrain’s
Brussels The 27 leaders of the European Union have struck a deal on a historic multi-billion-euro economic recovery package to curb the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, after four draining days of negotiations at a Brussels summit. Comprised…
Economic Buzz: European Union Reached 1.8 Trillion Euro Coronavirus Recovery Fund Deal
India Infoline
Read Full Story The European Union leaders reached a deal on a 1.8 trillion-euro coronavirus recovery fund today. To confront the biggest recession in its history, the EU will establish a 750 billion-euro coronavirus fund, partly based on common…
Gun sales spike in Florida, U.S. amid pandemic, weeks of protests
Orlando Sentinel
A Shoot Straight employee answers questions at the entrance to the gun store in Casselberry, Fla., Sunday, March 22, 2020. Gun sales have increased nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel) (Joe…
Health officials to update plans for more COVID-19 contact tracing
Las Vegas Review Journal
Health officials will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce plans to increase contact tracing of local COVID-19 cases as they battle rising case numbers and infection rates in Clark County. The 2 p.m. news conference also will call upon those who…
Homeless in tents fight Toronto parks bylaw in light of COVID-19 pandemic
NationalPost.com
TORONTO — A Toronto bylaw banning tents and camping in city parks should be declared unconstitutional given the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of homeless people and activist organizations argue in a new court application….
NZTA doubles spend to prop up public transport
New Zealand Herald
NZTA expects to double its spending on assistance for councils across the country to plug revenue shortfalls and increased operating costs due to Covid-19. But public transport and traffic data shows Wellington is in much better shape than first…
WA targets violence spike during pandemic
Mail Online UK
Western Australia's government has announced new funding to help address a spike in domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic. The $28 million package announced on Wednesday will go towards hiring more frontline staff and the expansion of two…
White people got their coronavirus stimulus checks more easily than Blacks or Latinos: study
New York Daily News
The $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks that were meant to soften the blow of economic collapse at the onset of the pandemic never arrived for many people who needed them, and according to a study from the Tax Policy Center , they ended up in the…
Geopolitical Impact
Al Kuwari holds discussions with UK’s Minister for International Trade
Qatar Peninsula
Doha: H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Commerce and Industry, held discussions with Ranil Jayawardena, the UK’s Minister for International Trade, through video conferencing yesterday. Discussions centred on the promotion of bilateral relations…
Covid-19 Pandemic Lessons Learned for U.S. and China
Bloomberg
Johns Hopkins SAIS Foreign Policy Institute Executive Director Carla Freeman examines how China has handled the coronavirus pandemic and lessons learned globally on handling futures crises. She speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” The Bloomberg School…
Covid-19 and Brexit spark fears over job cuts ‘rush’ at universities and colleges
Herald Scotland
Covid-19: Fears over 'rush' to cuts at universities and colleges Future Scots graduates could be hit by the impact of too many university job cuts in the aftermath of the virus crisis and Brexit. 0 comment THEY are one of Scotland’s international…
Hong Kong third wave: health authorities in mainland China ‘offer help for city’s Covid-19 battle’
South China Morning Post
Hong Kong / Health & Environment Official agencies among the mainland health organisations willing to provide medical equipment, expertise and testing support, source says While the Covid-19 situation has improved on the mainland, Hong Kong is trying…
How to prepare students for a competitive, globalised world with edtech
IOL
By Robert Speed As with so many elements of life today, the coronavirus pandemic is dramatically altering the global education landscape. Strict national lockdowns have seen the closure of schools and universities around the world, with students…
Lynas touts geopolitical strength as production takes a pandemic hit
TheAge.com
The Rare earths miner says it is expecting higher demand for its ores in the current half year after the COVID-related shutdown of its Malaysian operations crippled production for the June quarter.
PH contacts China, Taiwan drugmakers for possible COVID-19 vaccine deal
Philippine Daily Inquirer
MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine government is reaching out to drugmakers in China and Taiwan for a possible deal once a COVID-19 vaccine is developed. According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the Department of Foreign Affairs…
Politics guides India’s ties with US, EU as investors turn wary of China
Livemint.com
The investor penchant for India is reflected in key biz groups like the US-India Business Council hosting PM Modi, other ministers NEW DELHI : Politics is increasingly guiding India’s economic ties with the US and the European Union amid growing unease…
Trump willing to work with China on COVID-19 vaccine for U.S.
NationalPost.com
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a willingness on Tuesday to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington….
U.S. smear campaign against China not serving global efforts to combat COVID-19 — experts
Xinhua News Agency
KHARTOUM, July 21 (Xinhua) — The U.S. campaign and attempt to hold China responsible for COVID-19 spread do not serve the international efforts to combat the disease, Sudanese experts have said. "The United States is trying to divert attention from…
What the EU’s coronavirus rescue fund deal means for Brexit
Telegraph
Angela Merkel saved the EU from being consumed by a crisis. Will she also intervene to prevent a no trade deal Brexit? Angela Merkel keeps her cards close to her chest but, when the German Chancellor lays them on the table, all of the EU’s leaders sit…
Will deter against China’s coercive behaviour in South China sea: US ramps up pressure
India Today
The US Defense Secretary Mark Esper condemned China’s maritime activity in the South China Sea, saying that China had increased its 'bad behaviour' in the region in the past six months. With the Trump administration not backing off from tensions with…
Cybersecurity Impact
FBI says hackers in China targeted COVID-19 research
NBCNews.com
Share this – copied Officials say the two men targeted several countries doing coronavirus research as part of a worldwide hacking campaign that also targeted high-tech firms and military contractors.July 21, 2020
InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 fuels cyber attacks, exposes gaps in business recovery Pandemic aside, 90% reported a climb in cyber attac… https://t.co/m3Ia3KLRhf
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
COVID-19 fuels cyber attacks, exposes gaps in business recovery Pandemic aside, 90% reported a climb in cyber attacks over the past year, with 80% noting an increase in the level of sophistication in such threats. Singapore government must realise…
McCarthy introduces legislation to sanction foreign hackers targeting COVID-19 research
The Hill
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday introduced legislation to sanction foreign hackers involved in attempts to target and steal research on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The Defend COVID Research from Hackers Act would allow…
Teenager behind massive WA data breach
9News.com.au
A 15-year-old Mandurah boy has been identified as the mastermind behind a massive data breach that compromised thousands of medical records in Western Australia.
The Cybercrime Gold Rush of 2020
Palo Alto Networks Blog
If you told me at the start of 2020 that for the first time in the history of cybersecurity, we’d see every industry and every type of device across the globe targeted by attacks based around a single theme, I wouldn’t have believed you. If you…
U.S. accuses Chinese hackers of targeting COVID-19 research
JapanTimes.co.jp
The U.S. says hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole intellectual property and trade secrets from companies …
U.S. charges Chinese hackers with targeting coronavirus vaccine research
CBS News
The Justice Department is accusing China of sponsoring hackers targeting coronavirus research labs in the U.S. Jeff Pegues reports.
US accuses two Chinese hackers of targeting COVID-19 research
TheAge.com
Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property, the US Justice Department says.
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

