COVID-19 Alert – 22 June 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Billions in Covid-19 Federal Contract Awards Not Facing Protests
|Bloomberg Law
|Protests could bring bad press/agency relations, hard to win But protests could become routine if pandemic contracts do Billions of dollars in awards for federal contracts aimed at combating Covid-19 aren’t being protested by losing bidders in court…
|Climate activism in the age of the coronavirus pandemic
|Deutsche Welle
|The coronavirus pandemic has forced climate protest groups like Fridays for Future and Extinction Rebellion to find new ways to get their message out. Activists are gathering for socially distanced sit-ins or bike rides. DW met with both groups in…
|Dutch arrest hundreds at coronavirus protest clashes
|The Straits Times All News
|June 22, 2020 6:50 AM THE HAGUE (AFP) – Dutch police on Sunday (June 21) charged on horseback and fired water cannon to disperse protesters said to be frustrated with the government's coronavirus policies, arresting hundreds after skirmishes broke…
|Dutch police detain 400 after protest over coronavirus restrictions
|NationalPost.com
|THE HAGUE — Police in The Hague said they detained some 400 people on Sunday after demonstrators refused to leave a protest against the Dutch government's social-distancing measures put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus….
|From the president’s desk: Difficult days ahead as economy battles to recover from Covid-19 lockdown
|The Star SA
|There are no quick-fixes and we have to be realistic about our prospects, especially about the time it will take for our economy to recover, writes President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter.
|How businesses, community activists and law enforcement balance the public health risks of COVID-19
|Tennessean
|Nashvillians — business owners, protesers and police alike — have to balance COVID-19 and daily life. Here's how they're doing it.
|How to financially recover from unemployment
|ABS-CBN News
|This is a financially challenging time for many Filipinos. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the unemployment rate to 17.7 percent as of April 2020. If you’re one of those affected, know that you can always bounce back financially. Here are some tips to…
|Indonesia warns unemployment could hit decade-high due to coronavirus pandemic
|The Straits Times All News
|June 22, 2020 4:40 PM JAKARTA (REUTERS) – Indonesia's unemployment rate could hit the highest in more than a decade this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Southeast Asia's largest economy set to contract more than previously expected in the…
|US economy’s path ahead ‘to be challenging’
|Shenzhen Daily
|U.S. economic recovery from the novel coronavirus epidemic will be challenging, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a speech Friday. “The U.S. economic recovery from the novel coronavirus epidemic is set to be challenging and there…
|listed Hong Kong companies and small enterprises receive wage subsidies from government in first phase to ride out recession amid pandemic
|South China Morning Post – News
|Listed companies and small enterprises – including medical groups, airlines, retailers and restaurants – are among the first batch of 25,500 Hong Kong employers who have received wage subsidies from the government, with a group running a hospital in…
|Geopolitical Impact
|As globalisation frays, Asia frets
|Asia Times Online
|Hopes are rising that the global economy is over the worst of Covid-19, but fresh headwinds to trade and investment are mounting that make it rash for financial markets to bet on a smooth V-shaped recovery. As governments in advanced economies respond…
|Border controls could jeopardise vintage
|stuff.co.nz
|Wine industry worried it won't have enough skilled labour for next harvest Scott Hammond/Wineries are already thinking about how they will get enough labour to tackle next year's harvest. Wineries worried about getting skilled labour for next year's…
|EDITORIAL: United States and China suffer alone together
|Washington Times
|ANALYSIS/OPINION: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with top Chinese counterparts in Hawaii on Wednesday was held in secret. The list of topics for painstaking dialogue may have been long, but one underlying sentiment likely linked them all:…
|Eyeing China, India may shortly impose tariff barrier on solar cells, modules
|Livemint.com
|Safeguard duty set to expire in July, unlikely to be extended Modules account for 60% of a solar power project’s cost NEW DELHI: In what will make solar cells and modules imported from China expensive, India will soon take a call on when a basic…
|From @WSJopinion: The coronavirus could mark the end of the postwar age of globalization, writes Nicholas Eberstadt https://t.co/ZWc5bk5kkg
|WSJ – Twitter
|From @WSJopinion: The coronavirus could mark the end of the postwar age of globalization, writes Nicholas Eberstadt https://on.wsj.com/2zTwNTy
|Logistics and international trade course to restart next month
|The Nation – Thailand
|The Department of Skills Development said today (June 22) that its training course on logistics and international trade will restart again after being suspended amid the Covid-19 crisis. Director-general Thawat Benjatikul explained that each programme…
|New Covid-19 border control rules – latest update
|Radio New Zealand
|The government is ramping up its border control measures amid two new positive cases today – both at quarantine hotels in Auckland. One is a teenage woman who arrived from Pakistan, and was on the same flights from Doha and Melbourne as another…
|Price of crucial mask fabric plunges in China, remains high in Taiwan
|Taiwan News Online
|Melt-blown fabric Melt-blown fabric (CNA photo) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The price of a key material used for making surgical masks is plummeting in China, while the price of the Taiwan-made material remains strong. The price of melt-blown fabric…
|U.S. talking to India and China, says Trump
|The Hindu
|“They’ve come to blows, and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out,” Mr. Trump said when asked about his assessment of the situation between India and China. Over the past few days, senior members of the Trump Administration, including…
|U.S. trade adviser Peter Navarro links coronavirus to China government
|Pittsburgh Tribune Review
|WASHINGTON — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is calling the coronavirus a “product of the Chinese Communist Party” and suggesting without evidence it may have been intentionally created by the Chinese government. Navarro says on CNN’s “State…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|A new variant of the IcedID banking Trojan spreads using COVID-19 lures
|Security Affairs
|Experts spotted a new version of the IcedID banking trojan that uses steganography to infect victims as part of COVID-19 themed attacks. A new version of the IcedID banking trojan was employed in …
|IBM advises tighter cybersecurity in new remote work era
|Jakarta Post
|IBM Indonesia, a wholly owned subsidiary of American technology giant IBM, has called for companies to step up cybersecurity measures and to communicate digital safety to employees in light of the increase in cyberattacks during the "remote working…
|Indonesia probes alleged hacking of Covid-19 test data
|Straits Times
|JAKARTA – The Indonesian government has denied claims that details of 230,000 people who took Covid-19 tests have been leaked online, but is investigating the alleged hack. Communication and Information Minister Johnny Plate said the ministry and the…
|Ministry still tracing cause of Indonesia’s COVID-19 patient data leak
|DataBreaches.net
|Antara News reports an update to a breach that first came to light when a data broker listed the data for sale on RaidForums. The Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) currently continues to trace the reason behind the alleged hacking…
|TheEconomist – Countries worry that the disruption caused by the pandemic to their armed forces reeks of vulnerability https://t.co/pReXYEF5FD
|TheEconomist – Twitter
|Countries worry that the disruption caused by the pandemic to their armed forces reeks of vulnerability https://econ.trib.al/4n8ATMi
|Tough cyber security rules loom for business as attacks surge
|Australian Financial Review
|Businesses will be required to comply with minimum standards of cyber security under a federal government plan to harden the nation's defences of vulnerable computer networks against foreign adversaries and cyber criminals. Firms will also need to…
|ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/1l3X1xKUkj
|ZDNet – Twitter
|North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…
|ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/7DkgAJbmcj
|ZDNet – Twitter
|North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…
|ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/Eplyc2Ganq
|ZDNet – Twitter
|North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…
|ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/x2ovx7ZebB
|ZDNet – Twitter
|North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.