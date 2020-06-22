Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 22 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Back to school for millions in France as more Covid-19 restrictions lifted (France24)
  • Brazil Virus Toll Hits 50,000 As Spain Reopens Borders (International Business Times)
  • Businesses adapt to ensure safety as Singapore reopens (The Straits Times All News)
  • Coronavirus cuts church attendance, giving in S. Korea: poll (The Korea Times News)
  • Fears of second wave in Germany as ‘R’ number jumps to 2.88 in two days (MSN New Zealand)
  • Italy reports lowest COVID-19 death increase since early March (The Hill)
  • More than one-third in Japan have worked remotely amid coronavirus pandemic: survey (News On Japan)
  • Slow pick-up for taxi, private hire drivers in phase 2 of Singapore’s reopening; more commuters on trains, buses (The Straits Times All News)
  • South Korea says it is battling ‘second wave’ of coronavirus (Today Online)
  • Spain delays plan to reopen border with Portugal (Politico.eu)
  • Spain ends state of emergency (9News.com.au)
  • Spain reopens its borders to European tourists as state of emergency ends (Global News Canada)
  • Spain’s beaches get social-distancing makeover as flights resume (EFE)
  • Sweden, and other unhappy endings about Covid-19 … (Times Live South Africa)
  • UK – Boris Johnson is planning a package of measures to boost construction industry after lockdown (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson to reveal next steps for coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday (itv.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson to unveil next stage of relaxing coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s plans to liberalise Sunday trading laws sunk by 50  Conservative MPs (Telegraph)
  • UK – Nicola Sturgeon should be ‘more ambitious’ about reopening economy, says UK Government minister (Telegraph)
  • US – Coronavirus outbreak reported at Cruisin’ Chubbys gentleman’s club in Wisconsin (The Independent)
  • US – Letter: Reopening Arizona too soon has put us all at risk! (Tucson.com)
  • US – Massachusetts ‘Step 2’ reopening should alleviate some ‘restlessness’, expert says (Boston Herald)
  • US – Pennsylvania hopes to avoid coronavirus surge seen in other states (Pittsburgh Tribune Review)
  • US – Texas districts shouldn’t send kids back to school without proper protection against COVID-19 – and that includes masks (Dallas Morning News)
  • US – The Trump administration is preparing for a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall, White House trade ad… https://t.co/5OrPlLFKTr (WSJ – Twitter)
  • US – U.S. CDC reports 2,248,029 coronavirus cases (NationalPost.com)
  • US – White House adviser: Trump administration preparing for possible second wave of coronavirus in the fall (CNN)
  • Visitors return to Spain as coronavirus state of emergency ends (The Guardian)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 5G subscriptions to hit 190m this year: Ericsson (Trade Arabia)
  • ASUS ROG Phone II Will Resume Selling in India Today With a Revised Price of Rs 39,999 (News18.com)
  • American Airlines seeks to raise $1.5 bln in stock, convertible notes sale -Bloomberg News (Reuters UK)
  • American Airlines, Virgin Australia seek ways to secure financing to survive Covid-19 slump (The Straits Times All News)
  • BMW considering axing 10,000 jobs (Waikato Times)
  • Beijing’s Latest Virus Outbreak Disrupts Tyson Foods and PepsiCo (Bloomberg)
  • Bolton claims Trump told Erdogan he would intervene in investigation of a state-owned Turkish bank (Mail Online UK)
  • COVID-19 effects likely to accelerate energy transition: Moody’s (Chinanationalnews.com)
  • COVID-19 pushing Orion to target in China, Vietnam (The Korea Times News)
  • Coronavirus crisis: Tata Motors, JSW Steel and Hindalco put off capex amid uncertainty in economic recovery (Business Today India)
  • Diageo delays publication of preliminary results to 4 August (Shares Magazine)
  • Enbridge reopens section of Line 5 pipeline after damage inspection (Seeking Alpha)
  • Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on his first six months at the power utility (News24)
  • Fitch revises outlook of SBI, ICICI, Axis Bank to negative, affirms long-term ratings (Economic Times)
  • Florida Man Without Mask Assaults Walmart Staff For Being Denied Entry (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Giant Johnson & Johnson in race to find Covid-19 vaccine (Cape Times E-dition)
  • HSBC’s Asian ops to ‘simplify’ (thestar.com.my)
  • JAL eyes extending ¥150,000 allowance to each employee (Japan Times)
  • L&T Tech expects decline in Q1 revenue but hopes sequential growth from Q2; stock slips 1% (India Infoline)
  • Lotte, Shinsegae, Shilla sell duty free inventory to domestic consumers as COVID-19 drags on (Hani.co.kr)
  • Lufthansa gears up for bailout showdown with investor (Mail Online UK)
  • Meggitt delays first-half results release until 8 September (Shares Magazine)
  • Naspers warns FY HEPS to drop by 41% amid Covid-19 (Telecompaper)
  • OCBC Increases Sustainable Loan Target Amid Pandemic (Finews.asia)
  • Ooredoo is Platinum Sponsor for 2020 Team Qatar virtual games (Gulf Times)
  • PepsiCo plant in Beijing shuts after COVID-19 cases (Seeking Alpha)
  • Ryanair flights increase at Manchester Airport and date set for Terminal 3 to reopen (Manchester Evening News)
  • SAP dole-outs go full blast this week (Manila Times)
  • TUI, BA, easyJet, Jet2, Virgin & Ryanair update: Flights to restart earlier than planned (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • Toyota Says Japan Factories Returning to 90% of Target Output (Bloomberg)
  • Transurban payout down as traffic drops (CourierMail.com.au Breaking News)
  • U.S. still shows ‘significant’ virus spread amid economic reopening: Goldman Sachs (CNBC)
  • Urban Outfitters: The Cash Burn May Continue (Seeking Alpha)
  • Vivo and Santander Brasil to import 200 respirators (Telecompaper)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Health experts are worried about whether coronavirus vaccines under development will adequately protect the elderly https://t.co/2h47JwoPTJ (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Israeli researchers report Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough (FirstWord Pharma)
  • NIH becomes latest to halt COVID-19 trial of hydroxychloroquine (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Rules for Clinical Trials in a Pandemic (WSJ.com Opinion)
  • Vaccine researchers are exploring different ways to make sure coronavirus shots in development protect the elderly https://t.co/P4FEXIGI7u (WSJ – Twitter)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Billions in Covid-19 Federal Contract Awards Not Facing Protests
Bloomberg Law
Protests could bring bad press/agency relations, hard to win But protests could become routine if pandemic contracts do Billions of dollars in awards for federal contracts aimed at combating Covid-19 aren’t being protested by losing bidders in court…
Climate activism in the age of the coronavirus pandemic
Deutsche Welle
The coronavirus pandemic has forced climate protest groups like Fridays for Future and Extinction Rebellion to find new ways to get their message out. Activists are gathering for socially distanced sit-ins or bike rides. DW met with both groups in…
Dutch arrest hundreds at coronavirus protest clashes
The Straits Times All News
June 22, 2020 6:50 AM THE HAGUE (AFP) – Dutch police on Sunday (June 21) charged on horseback and fired water cannon to disperse protesters said to be frustrated with the government's coronavirus policies, arresting hundreds after skirmishes broke…
Dutch police detain 400 after protest over coronavirus restrictions
NationalPost.com
THE HAGUE — Police in The Hague said they detained some 400 people on Sunday after demonstrators refused to leave a protest against the Dutch government's social-distancing measures put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus….
From the president’s desk: Difficult days ahead as economy battles to recover from Covid-19 lockdown
The Star SA
There are no quick-fixes and we have to be realistic about our prospects, especially about the time it will take for our economy to recover, writes President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter.
How businesses, community activists and law enforcement balance the public health risks of COVID-19
Tennessean
Nashvillians — business owners, protesers and police alike — have to balance COVID-19 and daily life. Here's how they're doing it.
How to financially recover from unemployment
ABS-CBN News
This is a financially challenging time for many Filipinos. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the unemployment rate to 17.7 percent as of April 2020. If you’re one of those affected, know that you can always bounce back financially. Here are some tips to…
Indonesia warns unemployment could hit decade-high due to coronavirus pandemic
The Straits Times All News
June 22, 2020 4:40 PM JAKARTA (REUTERS) – Indonesia's unemployment rate could hit the highest in more than a decade this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Southeast Asia's largest economy set to contract more than previously expected in the…
US economy’s path ahead ‘to be challenging’
Shenzhen Daily
U.S. economic recovery from the novel coronavirus epidemic will be challenging, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a speech Friday. “The U.S. economic recovery from the novel coronavirus epidemic is set to be challenging and there…
listed Hong Kong companies and small enterprises receive wage subsidies from government in first phase to ride out recession amid pandemic
South China Morning Post – News
Listed companies and small enterprises – including medical groups, airlines, retailers and restaurants – are among the first batch of 25,500 Hong Kong employers who have received wage subsidies from the government, with a group running a hospital in…
Geopolitical Impact
As globalisation frays, Asia frets
Asia Times Online
Hopes are rising that the global economy is over the worst of Covid-19, but fresh headwinds to trade and investment are mounting that make it rash for financial markets to bet on a smooth V-shaped recovery. As governments in advanced economies respond…
Border controls could jeopardise vintage
stuff.co.nz
Wine industry worried it won't have enough skilled labour for next harvest Scott Hammond/Wineries are already thinking about how they will get enough labour to tackle next year's harvest. Wineries worried about getting skilled labour for next year's…
EDITORIAL: United States and China suffer alone together
Washington Times
ANALYSIS/OPINION: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with top Chinese counterparts in Hawaii on Wednesday was held in secret. The list of topics for painstaking dialogue may have been long, but one underlying sentiment likely linked them all:…
Eyeing China, India may shortly impose tariff barrier on solar cells, modules
Livemint.com
Safeguard duty set to expire in July, unlikely to be extended Modules account for 60% of a solar power project’s cost NEW DELHI: In what will make solar cells and modules imported from China expensive, India will soon take a call on when a basic…
From @WSJopinion: The coronavirus could mark the end of the postwar age of globalization, writes Nicholas Eberstadt https://t.co/ZWc5bk5kkg
WSJ – Twitter
From @WSJopinion: The coronavirus could mark the end of the postwar age of globalization, writes Nicholas Eberstadt https://on.wsj.com/2zTwNTy
Logistics and international trade course to restart next month
The Nation – Thailand
The Department of Skills Development said today (June 22) that its training course on logistics and international trade will restart again after being suspended amid the Covid-19 crisis. Director-general Thawat Benjatikul explained that each programme…
New Covid-19 border control rules – latest update
Radio New Zealand
The government is ramping up its border control measures amid two new positive cases today – both at quarantine hotels in Auckland. One is a teenage woman who arrived from Pakistan, and was on the same flights from Doha and Melbourne as another…
Price of crucial mask fabric plunges in China, remains high in Taiwan
Taiwan News Online
Melt-blown fabric Melt-blown fabric  (CNA photo) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The price of a key material used for making surgical masks is plummeting in China, while the price of the Taiwan-made material remains strong. The price of melt-blown fabric…
U.S. talking to India and China, says Trump
The Hindu
“They’ve come to blows, and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out,” Mr. Trump said when asked about his assessment of the situation between India and China. Over the past few days, senior members of the Trump Administration, including…
U.S. trade adviser Peter Navarro links coronavirus to China government
Pittsburgh Tribune Review
WASHINGTON — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is calling the coronavirus a “product of the Chinese Communist Party” and suggesting without evidence it may have been intentionally created by the Chinese government. Navarro says on CNN’s “State…
Cybersecurity Impact
A new variant of the IcedID banking Trojan spreads using COVID-19 lures
Security Affairs
Experts spotted a new version of the IcedID banking trojan that uses steganography to infect victims as part of COVID-19 themed attacks. A new version of the IcedID banking trojan was employed in …
IBM advises tighter cybersecurity in new remote work era
Jakarta Post
IBM Indonesia, a wholly owned subsidiary of American technology giant IBM, has called for companies to step up cybersecurity measures and to communicate digital safety to employees in light of the increase in cyberattacks during the "remote working…
Indonesia probes alleged hacking of Covid-19 test data
Straits Times
JAKARTA – The Indonesian government has denied claims that details of 230,000 people who took Covid-19 tests have been leaked online, but is investigating the alleged hack. Communication and Information Minister Johnny Plate said the ministry and the…
Ministry still tracing cause of Indonesia’s COVID-19 patient data leak
DataBreaches.net
Antara News reports an update to a breach that first came to light when a data broker listed the data for sale on RaidForums. The Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) currently continues to trace the reason behind the alleged hacking…
TheEconomist – Countries worry that the disruption caused by the pandemic to their armed forces reeks of vulnerability https://t.co/pReXYEF5FD
TheEconomist – Twitter
Countries worry that the disruption caused by the pandemic to their armed forces reeks of vulnerability https://econ.trib.al/4n8ATMi
Tough cyber security rules loom for business as attacks surge
Australian Financial Review
Businesses will be required to comply with minimum standards of cyber security under a federal government plan to harden the nation's defences of vulnerable computer networks against foreign adversaries and cyber criminals. Firms will also need to…
ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/1l3X1xKUkj
ZDNet – Twitter
North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…
ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/7DkgAJbmcj
ZDNet – Twitter
North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…
ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/Eplyc2Ganq
ZDNet – Twitter
North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…
ZDNet – North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations https://t.co/x2ovx7ZebB
ZDNet – Twitter
North Korean state hackers reportedly planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M across six nations…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

