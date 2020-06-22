COVID-19 Alert – 22 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily COVID-19 Alert is auto-created by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. The selection of stories are determined automatically by a computer program based on the search queries that were used when setting up the email alert. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine (FirstWord Pharma)

Health experts are worried about whether coronavirus vaccines under development will adequately protect the elderly https://t.co/2h47JwoPTJ (WSJ – Twitter)

Israeli researchers report Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough (FirstWord Pharma)

NIH becomes latest to halt COVID-19 trial of hydroxychloroquine (FirstWord Pharma)

Rules for Clinical Trials in a Pandemic (WSJ.com Opinion)

Vaccine researchers are exploring different ways to make sure coronavirus shots in development protect the elderly https://t.co/P4FEXIGI7u (WSJ – Twitter)

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.