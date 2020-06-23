COVID-19 Alert – 23 June 2020
|‘Nowhere near the end’: Virus surge jolts prospects for world economy
|TheAge.com Business
|The global economy's fragile recovery is facing a fresh hurdle as a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world threatens to keep businesses closed and consumers on edge.
|Bugs force health ministry to halt Japan’s virus contact-tracing app
|Japan Times
|The government has pledged to fix within a week bugs that have caused operation of its coronavirus contact-tracing smartphone app to be halted, the health minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday. The free app, which was launched Friday and had been…
|COVID-19 patients stage protest
|The Hindu
|A few patients who tested positive for COVID-19 staged a snap protest and walked out of their wards at Victoria hospital on Monday. The patients complained that there was a delay in the food being served to them at one of the blocks in the hospital….
|Coronavirus contact tracing ‘will save lives,’ if stretched local health departments can build it
|CNBC Asia-Pacific News
|"Not to be overdramatic, but if done correctly, this will save lives," said Brian Holzer, CEO of Lacuna Health, which is partnering with Louisville, Kentucky, to ramp up contact tracing.
|Coronavirus stimulus checks are contributing to alarming rise in U.S. debt
|Cleveland.com
|In the June 14 letter from a reader incensed over receiving a letter from President Donald Trump about her stimulus check (""), the writer stated that the money came from the taxes she paid. Her taxes certainly did not go toward those payments. It…
|Has furlough peaked? Number of jobs covered by massive bailout rises by just 100,000 in a week
|Mail Online UK
|Job retention scheme costs rose by £2billion to £22.9billion in week to June 21 It comes ahead of a series of changes due to come into force in July Furloughed staff will be allowed to return to work on a part-time basis Here’s how to help people…
|Indonesia warns unemployment to spike due to coronavirus pandemic
|indonesianews.net
|Indonesia warns unemployment to spike due to coronavirus pandemic swissinfo.ch
|N.S. climate change advocates back in action after coronavirus dies down
|Global News Canada
|Tackling climate change through reduction in single-use plastic is back in discussion after coronavirus restrictions ease. Alexa MacLean has more.
|People are buying cars because they don’t want to use public transport during the pandemic: CEO
|CNBC
|Cameron McIntyre, CEO and MD of Carsales.com, says many people don't feel comfortable catching public transport during the coronavirus pandemic. He says many are choosing to buy cars and drive instead.
|Trump backs second round of coronavirus stimulus checks
|Mail Online UK
|US president Donald Trump has backed a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks to give Americans more financial aid as the economy continues to struggle.
|Geopolitical Impact
|American whiskey distillers are down $340 million thanks to Trump’s trade wars
|CNN
|London (CNN Business)US whiskey distillers have lost out on nearly $340 million in sales to the European Union over the past two years because of a tit-for-tat trade spat between Washington and Brussels. Exports to the European Union of bourbon,…
|EU leaders wary of China’s attempt to enact Hong Kong security law
|Mainichi JP
|A screen shows the result of the vote on the proposed introduction of the mainland's national security law in Hong Kong during the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 28, 2020. China's…
|India China news: Why Indian Air Force has intensified its Combat Air Patrols with fighter jets in Ladakh
|Financial Express
|Fighter aircraft have been stationed at advance air bases in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab. Days after India-China LAC clash that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has intensified its Combat Air Patrols (CAP) in Ladakh….
|Pompeo calls on China to release two Michaels, says U.S. stands with Canada
|Winnipeg Free Press
|OTTAWA – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling on China to release two Canadian men that he says face "groundless" charges of spying. Chinese authorities announced the charges against Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor on Friday, after they…
|Scottish farmers warn Brexit could ‘compound’ Covid-19 supply chain challenges
|Herald Scotland
|FARMING leaders have warned that the decision not to extend the Brexit transition period past the end of 202 could “compound existing problems” as the industry tackles “myriad challenges” brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The NFU Scotland has also…
|Taiwan raps China for military activity, says it should fight virus instead
|Today Online
|TAIPEI – China should focus on fighting the resurgent coronavirus in Beijing rather than
|U.S. News China bans poultry from Arkansas Tyson plant, citing COVID-19 outbreak
|UPI
|June 22 (UPI) — China says it has suspended imports of poultry from a Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas where more than 200 employees were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 . The Chinese General Administration of…
|U.S. Trade Adviser Navarro Backtracks After Calling China Trade Deal ‘Over’
|MSNBC Newsweek
|On a Monday Fox News interview, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the U.S. trade deal with China is "over." However, Navarro later clarified that he meant to say that U.S. trust in China was "over" and that the trade deal is still in…
|travel bubble plan for Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau stalls over technical issues
|South China Morning Post – News
|Hong Kong’s plan to form a travel bubble with a neighbouring province in mainland China, and Macau, has stalled over technical issues, the city’s leader said on Tuesday.Under the plan, Hong Kong residents, with a valid health certificate stating they…
|‘India Fighting 2 Wars Against China, COVID & at Border’: Kejriwal
|Yahoo! India
|The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, 22 June, said India is fighting "two wars against China" – one at the border and another due to the coronavirus "sent by China" – adding that India will win both. “We are fighting two wars…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Australian government bombarded by cyber attacks
|IT Governance Blog
|Australia has been hit by a series of ongoing, sophisticated cyber attacks targeting “all levels of government”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced. The government, the industrial sector, political groups, schools, healthcare…
|BrianHonan – RT @MarietjeSchaake: The cyberattacks on hospitals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has not received the attention it deserves. Gl…
|BrianHonan – Twitter
|RT @MarietjeSchaake: The cyberattacks on hospitals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has not received the attention it deserves. Glad to see @vonderleyen on it. At @CyberpeaceInst we continue to offer cybersecurity help to hospitals and…
|Call for joint US-Australian bulwark against China’s cyber offensive
|Australian Financial Review
|The United States Studies Centre argues research into a coronavirus vaccine, in particular, needs to be better protected. Australia and the US need to step up co-operation to safeguard their health and research computer networks and to counter…
|Coronavirus is ‘exacerbating’ existing vulnerabilities in global economy: Moody’s
|CNBC
|Countries with advanced economies may find their abilities to manage "shocks" like the coronavirus outbreak impairing, should they fail to reverse their debt trajectory in the next few years, says Marie Diron at Moody's.
|Cyber attacks increased during the coronavirus pandemic, says Avast CEO
|CNBC
|Ondrej Vlcek, CEO of Czech software company Avast, says there has been an increase in cyber attacks targeting workers from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
|Employees are worried about cyber threats in their home office environments
|Help Net Security – News
|IBM Security released findings from a study focused on the behaviors and security risks of those new to working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cyber threats in the home office The study shows more than 80% of respondents either…
|InfoSecHotSpot – 54% rise in gaming-related cyber attacks recorded in April As lockdown and isolation measures were enacted across t… https://t.co/c1f3H2Z48w
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|54% rise in gaming-related cyber attacks recorded in April As lockdown and isolation measures were enacted across the world in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, engagement in at-home entertainment activities predictably skyrocketed – gaming,…
|North Korean State Hackers Reportedly Planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M Across Six Nations
|Information Security Buzz
|Singapore, Japan, and the US are amongst six nations targeted in a COVID-19 themed phishing campaign that is reportedly scheduled for June 21, during which 8,000 businesses in Singapore may receive email messages from a spoofed Ministry of…
|The Cybersecurity 202: Privacy experts say many coronavirus apps aren’t doing enough to safeguard users’ information
|Washington Post
|with Joseph Marks Governments across the world are leaning on an array of coronavirus technologies, such as contact-tracing apps and smart thermometers, to make decisions about reopening. But experts are warning that their security and privacy…
|Top European official warns China against targeting hospitals with cyberattacks
|The Hill
|European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she warned Chinese President Xi Jinping against hacking European hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have seen cyberattacks on hospitals and dedicated computing centers….
