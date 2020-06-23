Silobreaker

  covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 23 June 2020

Actions by Governments
  • COVID-19 surge in Brazil, India, Russia fuels worsening pandemic: WHO (CBC)
  • Cinemas reopen across France after three-month Covid-19 closure (France24)
  • Cinephiles rejoice as France reopens cinemas (France24)
  • Comment: Hysteria over Germany’s surging R-number shows why it’s an absurd way to measure Covid (Telegraph)
  • Coronavirus cases climbing in U.S., Brazil and Germany after biggest global one-day rise (NBCNews.com)
  • Covid-19 Stalls Americans Dream Of Move To France–As French Visas Resume (Forbes.com)
  • Gold prices surge as Germanys Covid-19 R number spikes (London Evening Standard)
  • Is Germany poised for a ‘second wave’ and does the R rate still matter? (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • Italy gave great demonstration of its worth says Conte (ansa.it)
  • Safest coronavirus countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE rank in top 20 of COVID-19 analysis (Al Arabiya)
  • Saudi Arabia: Mall roof collapses on reopening day (Gulf News)
  • South Korea says it is battling ‘second wave’ of Covid-19 (Today Online)
  • Spain fears influx of UK visitors will bring coronavirus with them (Telegraph)
  • Spain, Dubai, France and Portugal travel update as UK Foreign Office gives latest advice (Liverpool Echo)
  • Travel from Japan to Vietnam to partially resume this week as coronavirus restriction eased (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • UK – Boris Johnson announcement: What time is the PM’s speech today? (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson to make statement to parliament on Tuesday unveiling next stage of relaxing lockdown (The Independent)
  • UK – Planning permission deadlines to be extended by UK government (The Guardian)
  • UK – Robert Peston: How will Boris Johnson choose between the joy of six and double bubble? (itv.com)
  • UK – Scottish Government’s tourism guidance ‘not fit for purpose’ with risks to neighbours of Airbnbs ‘omitted entirely’ say campaign group (The Scotsman)
  • US – CDC updates its advice on how COVID-19 spreads (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Illinois to move to next phase of reopening Friday, allowing indoor dining, gyms, larger gatherings (STLtoday.com)
  • US – Illinois will enter phase 4 of its coronavirus reopening plan Friday. Here’s a guide to what’s allowed. (Chicago Tribune)
  • US – Indoor dining will resume in New Jersey on July 2 (Asbury Park Press)
  • US – Inside the US government’s $347 million plan to fight the global glass vial shortage ahead of a coronavirus vaccine rollout (Business Insider)
  • US – NIAIDNews – NEWS: NIAID study provides framework for health care workers to assess and plan for spread of coronaviruses among p… https://t.co/pS04AvgerM (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NM Sen. Demands CDC Transparency On Tribal COVID-19 Data (Law360)
  • US – Social gatherings help fuel rising coronavirus spread in parts of California (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott says coronavirus is spreading at an ‘unacceptable rate’ (Mail Online UK)
  • US – The COVID-19 Pandemic Kept Thousands of People From Getting Urgent Medical Care, CDC Says (Time)
  • US – Zaid Jilani on what US government got right and wrong on COVID-19 economy (The Hill)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Accor, which owns hotel brands Novotel, Mecure and Ibis, announced measures to reopen in July 4 (Mail Online UK)
  • American Airlines looking for another $3.5 billion to deal with COVID-19 fallout (Dallas Morning News)
  • Apple Closes Stores On Reports Of An Increase In COVID-19 Cases (Forbes.com)
  • Apple introduces new Covid-19 features: Hand washing guides and a mask-wearing emoji (CNBC)
  • Are Google and Apple tracking COVID-19 exposure on your phone? Not quite. (Denver Post)
  • Budget airline Scoot to resume Singapore-Taipei flights in July (Focus Taiwan)
  • Chevron’s Saudi-Kuwait venture to restart exports in July – WSJ (Seeking Alpha)
  • Covid-19 delays Renault Triber-based Nissan Magnite till next year (Citizen.co.za)
  • DP World launches autonomous security boats at UAE ports (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Delta poised to resume China flights from US (Shanghai Daily)
  • Deutsche Bank warns that investors are souring on the dollar because of a spike in US coronavirus cases (Business Insider)
  • Doctor at Fortis Escorts hospital dies of Sources (Outlook India)
  • Flights From US To China: After Restrictions Lifted, Delta The First To Resume Service (International Business Times)
  • Google ad revenue drops amid coronavirus, first decline in a decade (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Indian Bank to offer Rs 20 lakh to heirs of employees succumbing to COVID-19 (Business Today India)
  • Inequality gap in India to narrow down after coronavirus pandemic SBI report (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Japan Airlines to secure $4.67bn in funding, more ops resume (CH-Aviation)
  • Japan drugmaker Shionogi to tie up with universities on coronavirus test method (Japan Times)
  • LG Uplus to open contactless store over pandemic concerns (Korea Herald)
  • Latest updates on wearing face masks in Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s and M&S (Liverpool Echo)
  • Leeds Bradford Airport reopens to passengers as first flight dates for Jet2, Ryanair, AerLingus, KLM and Eastern Airways announced (Yorkshire Evening Post)
  • Pandemic safety fears boost case for using plastic, says Sabic chief (Financial Times – UK Homepage)
  • Pandemic safety fears boost case for using plastic, says Sabic chief https://t.co/3LPpY6ViOR (FT – Twitter)
  • RBS extends account switching incentives due to COVID-19 slowdown (Reuters)
  • RIGHTMOVE PLC – Pre-close Trading Statement and… (ADVFN Deutschland)
  • Sanofi eyes approval of Covid-19 vaccine by first half of 2021 (Business Times Singapore)
  • Scoot to resume flights from Singapore to Taiwan July 5 (Taiwan News Online)
  • Standard Bank to Disclose Climate-Related Lending in 2020 (Bloomberg)
  • Taiwan s Foxconn eyes further India investment, sees bright outlook there (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Telkom plans restructuring as profit tanks (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Tim Cook addresses racial injustices and coronavirus at Apple virtual conference (Finanzen.net)
  • Toyota says Japan factories returning to 90 per cent of target output (Toronto Star Online)
  • Toyota’s output against initial projections to recover to 10% drop in July (Japan Times)
  • UBS may increase home working after coronavirus (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Visa Dispatches ‘Street Teams’ to Call on Small U.S. Businesses (Bloomberg)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
‘Nowhere near the end’: Virus surge jolts prospects for world economy
TheAge.com Business
The global economy's fragile recovery is facing a fresh hurdle as a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world threatens to keep businesses closed and consumers on edge.
Bugs force health ministry to halt Japan’s virus contact-tracing app
Japan Times
The government has pledged to fix within a week bugs that have caused operation of its coronavirus contact-tracing smartphone app to be halted, the health minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday. The free app, which was launched Friday and had been…
COVID-19 patients stage protest
The Hindu
A few patients who tested positive for COVID-19 staged a snap protest and walked out of their wards at Victoria hospital on Monday. The patients complained that there was a delay in the food being served to them at one of the blocks in the hospital….
Coronavirus contact tracing ‘will save lives,’ if stretched local health departments can build it
CNBC Asia-Pacific News
"Not to be overdramatic, but if done correctly, this will save lives," said Brian Holzer, CEO of Lacuna Health, which is partnering with Louisville, Kentucky, to ramp up contact tracing.
Coronavirus stimulus checks are contributing to alarming rise in U.S. debt
Cleveland.com
In the June 14 letter from a reader incensed over receiving a letter from President Donald Trump about her stimulus check (""), the writer stated that the money came from the taxes she paid. Her taxes certainly did not go toward those payments. It…
Has furlough peaked? Number of jobs covered by massive bailout rises by just 100,000 in a week
Mail Online UK
Job retention scheme costs rose by £2billion to £22.9billion in week to June 21 It comes ahead of a series of changes due to come into force in July Furloughed staff will be allowed to return to work on a part-time basis  Here’s how to help people…
Indonesia warns unemployment to spike due to coronavirus pandemic
indonesianews.net
Indonesia warns unemployment to spike due to coronavirus pandemic swissinfo.ch
N.S. climate change advocates back in action after coronavirus dies down
Global News Canada
Tackling climate change through reduction in single-use plastic is back in discussion after coronavirus restrictions ease. Alexa MacLean has more.
People are buying cars because they don’t want to use public transport during the pandemic: CEO
CNBC
Cameron McIntyre, CEO and MD of Carsales.com, says many people don't feel comfortable catching public transport during the coronavirus pandemic. He says many are choosing to buy cars and drive instead.
Trump backs second round of coronavirus stimulus checks
Mail Online UK
US president Donald Trump has backed a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks to give Americans more financial aid as the economy continues to struggle.
Geopolitical Impact
American whiskey distillers are down $340 million thanks to Trump’s trade wars
CNN
London (CNN Business)US whiskey distillers have lost out on nearly $340 million in sales to the European Union over the past two years because of a tit-for-tat trade spat between Washington and Brussels. Exports to the European Union of bourbon,…
EU leaders wary of China’s attempt to enact Hong Kong security law
Mainichi JP
A screen shows the result of the vote on the proposed introduction of the mainland's national security law in Hong Kong during the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 28, 2020. China's…
India China news: Why Indian Air Force has intensified its Combat Air Patrols with fighter jets in Ladakh
Financial Express
Fighter aircraft have been stationed at advance air bases in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab. Days after India-China LAC clash that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has intensified its Combat Air Patrols (CAP) in Ladakh….
Pompeo calls on China to release two Michaels, says U.S. stands with Canada
Winnipeg Free Press
OTTAWA – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling on China to release two Canadian men that he says face "groundless" charges of spying. Chinese authorities announced the charges against Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor on Friday, after they…
Scottish farmers warn Brexit could ‘compound’ Covid-19 supply chain challenges
Herald Scotland
FARMING leaders have warned that the decision not to extend the Brexit transition period past the end of 202 could “compound existing problems” as the industry tackles “myriad challenges” brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The NFU Scotland has also…
Taiwan raps China for military activity, says it should fight virus instead
Today Online
TAIPEI – China should focus on fighting the resurgent coronavirus in Beijing rather than
U.S. News China bans poultry from Arkansas Tyson plant, citing COVID-19 outbreak
UPI
June 22 (UPI) — China says it has suspended imports of poultry from a Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas where more than 200 employees were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 . The Chinese General Administration of…
U.S. Trade Adviser Navarro Backtracks After Calling China Trade Deal ‘Over’
MSNBC Newsweek
On a Monday Fox News interview, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the U.S. trade deal with China is "over." However, Navarro later clarified that he meant to say that U.S. trust in China was "over" and that the trade deal is still in…
travel bubble plan for Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau stalls over technical issues
South China Morning Post – News
Hong Kong’s plan to form a travel bubble with a neighbouring province in mainland China, and Macau, has stalled over technical issues, the city’s leader said on Tuesday.Under the plan, Hong Kong residents, with a valid health certificate stating they…
‘India Fighting 2 Wars Against China, COVID & at Border’: Kejriwal
Yahoo! India
The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, 22 June, said India is fighting "two wars against China" – one at the border and another due to the coronavirus "sent by China" – adding that India will win both. “We are fighting two wars…
Cybersecurity Impact
Australian government bombarded by cyber attacks
IT Governance Blog
Australia has been hit by a series of ongoing, sophisticated cyber attacks targeting “all levels of government”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.  The government, the industrial sector, political groups, schools, healthcare…
BrianHonan – RT @MarietjeSchaake: The cyberattacks on hospitals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has not received the attention it deserves. Gl…
BrianHonan – Twitter
RT @MarietjeSchaake: The cyberattacks on hospitals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has not received the attention it deserves. Glad to see @vonderleyen on it. At @CyberpeaceInst we continue to offer cybersecurity help to hospitals and…
Call for joint US-Australian bulwark against China’s cyber offensive
Australian Financial Review
The United States Studies Centre argues research into a coronavirus vaccine, in particular, needs to be better protected. Australia and the US need to step up co-operation to safeguard their health and research computer networks and to counter…
Coronavirus is ‘exacerbating’ existing vulnerabilities in global economy: Moody’s
CNBC
Countries with advanced economies may find their abilities to manage "shocks" like the coronavirus outbreak impairing, should they fail to reverse their debt trajectory in the next few years, says Marie Diron at Moody's.
Cyber attacks increased during the coronavirus pandemic, says Avast CEO
CNBC
Ondrej Vlcek, CEO of Czech software company Avast, says there has been an increase in cyber attacks targeting workers from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Employees are worried about cyber threats in their home office environments
Help Net Security – News
IBM Security released findings from a study focused on the behaviors and security risks of those new to working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cyber threats in the home office The study shows more than 80% of respondents either…
InfoSecHotSpot – 54% rise in gaming-related cyber attacks recorded in April As lockdown and isolation measures were enacted across t… https://t.co/c1f3H2Z48w
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
54% rise in gaming-related cyber attacks recorded in April As lockdown and isolation measures were enacted across the world in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, engagement in at-home entertainment activities predictably skyrocketed – gaming,…
North Korean State Hackers Reportedly Planning COVID-19 phishing campaign targeting 5M Across Six Nations
Information Security Buzz
Singapore, Japan, and the US are amongst six nations targeted in a COVID-19 themed phishing campaign that is reportedly scheduled for June 21, during which 8,000 businesses in Singapore may receive email messages from a spoofed Ministry of…
The Cybersecurity 202: Privacy experts say many coronavirus apps aren’t doing enough to safeguard users’ information
Washington Post
with Joseph Marks Governments across the world are leaning on an array of coronavirus technologies, such as contact-tracing apps and smart thermometers, to make decisions about reopening. But experts are warning that their security and privacy…
Top European official warns China against targeting hospitals with cyberattacks
The Hill
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she warned Chinese President Xi Jinping against hacking European hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have seen cyberattacks on hospitals and dedicated computing centers….

