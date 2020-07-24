Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 24 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • An ode to Portugal’s islands, where we could have an air bridge from Monday (Telegraph)
  • Asylum claims being filed in Canada continue to rise slightly despite pandemic (NationalPost.com)
  • Brazil, Argentina, India hit virus records (Shenzhen Daily)
  • Coronavirus fears mount in Spain and France tourist hotspots as countries report outbreaks and ‘active clusters’ (Manchester Evening News)
  • Covid-19 and the EU: ‘When Italy cried for help there was silence’ (The Guardian)
  • Experts pinpoint how Singapore can avoid a second wave of infection (The Straits Times All News)
  • India’s poor risk falling through the gaps as schools go digital (The Straits Times All News)
  • Italy laments the loss of the US tourist (CNN)
  • Mexico to reopen schools with COVID-19 preventive measures and new hydrid educational model (El Universal World)
  • Poland’s central bank head says interest rates will remain stable – PAP (Reuters UK)
  • Roundup: Iran touts successful initial tests of COVID-19 vaccine; Saudi Arabia’s tally of infections surpasses 260,000 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Russia’s tally rises to 7,95,038 (United News of India)
  • Sharks force two beach closures in Spain in a week (Mail Online UK)
  • Singapore and Japan will work towards resuming essential travel (The Straits Times All News)
  • South Africa to close schools again over coronavirus surge (Al Jazeera)
  • Spain: Coronavirus crisis and plastic waste (Deutsche Welle)
  • Stimulus measures to boost Spain’s recovery should be extended, says ECB’s de Cos (Reuters UK)
  • Sweden split on coronavirus immunity (Politico.eu)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, July 24 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson backs calls for ‘summer of weight loss’ amid anti-obesity drive (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson thinks he’s a comedian. There’s nothing funny about his lack of leadership (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson tries to claw back Scottish independence threat (Australian Financial Review)
  • UK – Nicola Sturgeon tells Boris Johnson not to use coronavirus pandemic as ‘political weapon’ (The Independent)
  • UK – Where does Boris Johnson stand so far in the pantheon of prime ministers? (The Independent)
  • US – CDC rolls out tools for schools to reopen safely during coronavirus outbreak: ‘Critically important’ (FOXNews.com)
  • US – CDC: Misleading media stories say virus infections are 24 times more than reported (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Coronavirus kills Florida girl, 9, youngest to die of COVID-19 in state (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Florida produce shipments have dipped during the pandemic (CNBC)
  • US – Girl, 9, dies from COVID-19 in Florida – the fifth and youngest child to die from virus in state (Mail Online UK)
  • US – NIH is gearing up to launch a ‘flurry’ of coronavirus treatment trials, director says (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Other countries opened schools, so why shouldn’t Texas? Outbreak severity, health experts say (Houston Chronicle)
  • US – Trump Admin Push to Reopen Schools Amid Pandemic Could Force Teacher Strike (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • US – Trump administration: Americans seeking coronavirus vaccine won’t have to travel far (FOXBusiness.com)
  • US – Trump scraps big Republican convention in Florida as coronavirus rages (The Straits Times All News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Why Can’t Trump’s America Be Like Italy? (New York Times)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AT&T loses monthly subscribers as media unit hit by coronavirus pandemic (Reuters UK)
  • AT&T revenues fall as pandemic hits media business (FT.com – Companies)
  • Amazon’s Market Power Has Grown Amid Pandemic, Unions Tell FTC (Bloomberg)
  • American Airlines posts second quarterly loss as COVID-19 hammers demand (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Consumer Goods Sales Hold Up at Unilever (Yahoo! India)
  • Amid pandemic, Danone, CII to reach out to masses in need for nutrition (IANS Live)
  • Bajaj Auto focuses on exports as India battles pandemic (Nasdaq)
  • China’s Sinopharm said it would have a Covid-19 vaccine ready for the public before the end of the year https://t.co/mxJClwT5bw (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Chunky ice cream sales help Unilever weather Covid (Irish Independent)
  • Daimler Labor Leaders Reject Layoffs, Factory Closures Despite Coronavirus Impact (International Business Times)
  • Finnish retailer Kesko reports record best Q2 results despite effects of COVID-19 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • German chemicals group Covestro posts 52-mln-euro loss in Q2 (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Hong Leong Bank floats extra support plan beyond end-September (Asian Banking and Finance)
  • Hyundai Motor’s operating profit halves in Q2 (Korea Herald)
  • If McDonald’s is reopening, why not schools? It’s complicated (The Guardian)
  • Indosat Ooredoo launches Kios myIM3 programme for business customers (Telecompaper)
  • Jeju Air gives up on Eastar Jet amid pandemic (The Korea Times News)
  • Korean Air expected to post Q2 earnings surprise despite pandemic (The Korea Times News)
  • Loblaw profits plunge amid coronavirus costs despite revenue surge (Global News Canada)
  • Mattel +4% with Barbie and games turning up as pandemic heroes (Seeking Alpha)
  • Mexico’s Banorte posts 25% drop in net profit as coronavirus weighs (Nasdaq)
  • Netflix to allow user to ‘pause’ membership for up to 10 months (Hindustan Times)
  • One lesson from the coronavirus crisis is that technology matters, WIPRO CEO says (CNBC)
  • Operations suspended in parts of Kraaifontein and Wesbank – Eskom (Politicsweb)
  • Roche’s (RHHBY) 1H20 Sales Hit by the Coronavirus Pandemic (Zacks.com)
  • SGX orders Best World to address independent reviewer’s concerns before trading can resume (The Straits Times All News)
  • SK Hynix posts big jump in second-quarter profit (Taipei Times Online)
  • Samsung SDS Q2 net down amid pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Siemens announces flexible working app to return to the office (Seeking Alpha)
  • Southwest Airlines testing thermal cameras that can detect fever amid coronavirus pandemic (New York Daily News)
  • Spirit Airlines to defer Airbus deliveries as COVID-19 saps demand (Nasdaq)
  • Swiss Re Sees COVID-19 Hit Rise To $2.5B (Law360)
  • Union Pacific signals caution as U.S. COVID-19 infections surge (Reuters)
  • Unions say SABC must test online streaming market before deciding on job cuts (News24)
  • Vodacom reports increase in data demand due to Covid-19 lockdown (Cape Times E-dition)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A coronavirus vaccine will NOT be available this year, World Health Organization warns (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • COVID-19 and China: lessons and the way forward (The Lancet)
  • Coronavirus antibodies may disappear in a YEAR among patients who have mild cases, study finds (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Coronavirus vaccine deals expose lack of global co-ordination (Financial Times – US homepage)
  • Dramatic interventions in the tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic (Lancet)
  • Drug court graduates celebrate accomplishment despite covid-19 restrictions (Pittsburgh Tribune Review)
  • Government announces £100m funding for new coronavirus vaccine centre (City A.M.)
  • New study finds hydroxychloroquine ineffective at treating COVID-19 (The Hill)
  • Offline: Preparing for a vaccine against COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Pandemic science and politics (Lancet)
  • Southwest posts $915 million loss, warns travel demand will remain weak without coronavirus vaccine (CNBC)
  • Southwest warns travel demand will remain weak without Covid-19 vaccine (CNBC)
  • Trump administration: Americans seeking coronavirus vaccine won’t have to travel far (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Who Gets the Covid-19 Vaccine First? Here’s One Idea (NYT.com U.S.)
  • [Personal View] Monitoring approaches for health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
1.4 million workers file for unemployment as COVID-19 surges
Akron Beacon Journal
The number of Americans filing jobless claims rose for the first time since March, showing the need for aid isn't waning even as the extra $600 that bolstered weekly checks during the pandemic comes to an end.A total of 1.4 million more Americans…
Another 1.4 million Americans seek unemployment benefits amid coronavirus resurgence
New York Daily News
After 15 straight weeks of decline, the number of Americans filing for unemployment rose just as the the additional weekly $600 dollars provided to those out of work amid the global pandemic comes to an end. An estimated 1.4 million Americans sought…
As protests grow during pandemic, gun sales increase
Asbury Park Press
Guns & Roses owner Joe Hawk says the supply can't keep up with the demand for guns amid the pandemic and protests.
B.C. transit update expected in COVID-19 funding announcement from federal climate change minister
CTV News
VANCOUVER — The federal minister of environment is expected to give an update on funding for B.C. transit during a news conference Thursday morning. Jonathan Wilkinson will be speaking from the SeaBus terminal in North Vancouver about Ottawa's Safe…
Contact tracing: How an old public health tool is tracking the novel coronavirus
CTV News
KITCHENER — "What are your symptoms? When did they start? Were you in close contact with anyone who’s been sick?" Those are some of the questions you’ll be asked by a public health nurse at the Region of Waterloo if you test positive for COVID-19. A…
PNP assures: COVID-19 will not be used to break up SONA protests
Philippine Daily Inquirer
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police will not use the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as an excuse to arrest protesters during the President’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27. “We want to care for…
Pandemic unemployment benefit set to expire at end of month
NBCNews.com
The extra $600 per week, part of the government’s pandemic stimulus package, is set to expire at the end of the month. Unemployed Americans face continued anxiety and uncertainty as Congress debates whether or not to extend the benefit. July 23, 2020…
Single-use masks and coronavirus waste end up polluting ocean
JapanTimes.co.jp
It was reported earlier in the month that disposable masks were found floating underwater and on seabeds, caught among ghost nets and other debris.
What soaring auction prices say about the Covid-19 economy
FT.com – Companies
Fine art and famous sneakers are flying out the door as the rich get richer
White House and Republican senators reach tentative deal on new coronavirus stimulus package
CBS News
Senate Republicans and the Trump administration have reached a tentative deal on a new stimulus package aimed to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joined CBSN with the latest.
Geopolitical Impact
A better globalization
The Korea Times News
MADRID – The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted much reflection on the state of globalization, its drawbacks at a time of worldwide disruption, and the supposed benefits of retreating to the national sphere. In this sense, as in many others, the current…
Barnier says trade agreement unlikely between EU and UK
Irish Times
EU’s chief Brexit negotiator claims there has been no progress on the key issues of a level playing field for state aid and fisheries Britain’s refusal to compromise on fisheries and level playing field guarantees of fair competition have made a trade…
China entered covert deal with Pakistan military for bio-warfare capabilities against India, Western countries: Report
Ani News
Beijing [ China ], July 24 (ANI): As part of a broader offensive against India and Western rivals, Pakistan and China have entered a secret three-year agreement to expand potential bio-warfare capabilities, including several research projects related…
Cold War heats up: China orders the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu
The Freepress Journal
US President Donald Trump and China Premier Xi JinpingAFP and Wikimedia Commons It’s like the Cold War revisited again. China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu two days after the United States called for the Chinese…
Comment: If you think this pandemic shows the limits of globalisation, think again
Telegraph
Government officials are hardly better placed to ensure “resilience” than markets adapting to new demands, even during a crisis There is no conventional wisdom more conventional than the idea the pandemic proves the limitations of globalisation. In…
Coronavirus, U.S.-China Feud, Climate Change: Your Friday Briefing
NYT.com Europe
Here’s what you need to know.
Hadas: Globalisation is down but not out
Nasdaq
Reuters Reuters LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) – Globalisation is not looking healthy these days. World trade is shrinking, as is confidence in international cooperation. Hostile nationalism is at the top of the political agenda in the world’s two…
OPINION: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh must unite against COVID-19
TheWeek
Need for three nations to work together against COVID-19, common challenges The recent proposal by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to jointly tackle COVID-19 and other challenges is to be welcomed…
Oil rises on weaker dollar, but virus woes and U.S.-China tensions weigh
Nasdaq
B y Jessica Jaganathan SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) – Oil edged up on Friday as the dollar fell to an almost two-year low, although demand concerns stemming from rising coronavirus cases and U.S.-China tensions kept a lid on prices. The dollar slid to…
U.S. Tries to Rally World Support Against ‘Tyranny’ of China
MSNBC Newsweek
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a new era of U.S. relations with China, which he said President Donald Trump's administration would no longer treat as a "normal nation," and rallied other like-minded governments to confront Beijing. Pompeo…
Cybersecurity Impact
#COVID19 Home Working Leads to Cybersecurity Hiring Spree
Infosecurity – Latest News
#COVID19 Home Working Leads to Cybersecurity Hiring Spree The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a major boost in cybersecurity job vacancies in the US, data from the Cybersecurity Jobs Report: Q2, has revealed. The study, produced by the …
After hackers nearly stole $1M from soccer team, UK agency warns of sporting sector’s vulnerabilities
Cyberscoop – News
As one of the most popular soccer leagues on the planet, the English Premier League rakes in billions of dollars every year, in part by attracting star players through a cutthroat transfer market. The multimillion-dollar negotiations can make or…
Cephurs – RT @780thC: A Russian cyberespionage group aka APT29 or “Cozy Bear” is attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine information from researchers…
Cephurs – Twitter
RT @780thC: A Russian cyberespionage group aka APT29 or “Cozy Bear” is attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine information from researchers in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. @RT_America @RT_com #cyber…
CyberScoopNews – Decline in early cyber investments continues alongside coronavirus concerns https://t.co/1seLFuKI7C by… https://t.co/vLW2u6NU6F
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Decline in early cyber investments continues alongside coronavirus concerns https://hubs.ly/H0sTWkk0 by @jeffstone500 https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1286385343256768513/photo/1
InfoSecHotSpot – Sharp Spike in Ransomware in U.S. as Pandemic Inspires Attackers COVID-19 has changed the face of cybercrime, as th… https://t.co/NCh5dFw37o
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Sharp Spike in Ransomware in U.S. as Pandemic Inspires Attackers COVID-19 has changed the face of cybercrime, as the latest malware statistics show. https://bit.ly/2WPp5lz https://twitter.com/InfoSecHotSpot/status/1286443051343388675/photo/1
Microsoft seizes control of domains used in phishing attacks
MediaCenter Panda Security
Ransomware recovery: Moving forward without backing up
Help Net Security – News
Phishing scams tied to COVID-19 show no signs of stopping. More than 3,142 phishing and counterfeit pages went live every day in January, and by March, the number had grown to 8,342. In mid-April, Google reported they saw more than 18 million…
Sharp Spike in Ransomware in U.S. as Pandemic Inspires Attackers
Threatpost.com
COVID-19 has changed the face of cybercrime, as the latest malware statistics show.
The Cybersecurity 202: Nearly one-fourth of Americans live in states making it harder to vote by mail
Washington Post
Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow with Tonya Riley Nearly one in four U.S. voters live in states that will make it difficult or impossible for them to vote by mail in November, despite the health dangers posed by in-person…
Unit42_Intel – We’ve been tracking how cybercriminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. See what red flags to look ou… https://t.co/NEaKUfRwyA
Unit42_Intel – Twitter
We've been tracking how cybercriminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. See what red flags to look out for, as well as tips for staying safe. https://bit.ly/2E2BuMs https://twitter.com/Unit42_Intel/status/1286259266312175619/photo/1

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

