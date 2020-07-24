COVID-19 Alert – 24 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|1.4 million workers file for unemployment as COVID-19 surges
|Akron Beacon Journal
|The number of Americans filing jobless claims rose for the first time since March, showing the need for aid isn't waning even as the extra $600 that bolstered weekly checks during the pandemic comes to an end.A total of 1.4 million more Americans…
|Another 1.4 million Americans seek unemployment benefits amid coronavirus resurgence
|New York Daily News
|After 15 straight weeks of decline, the number of Americans filing for unemployment rose just as the the additional weekly $600 dollars provided to those out of work amid the global pandemic comes to an end. An estimated 1.4 million Americans sought…
|As protests grow during pandemic, gun sales increase
|Asbury Park Press
|Guns & Roses owner Joe Hawk says the supply can't keep up with the demand for guns amid the pandemic and protests.
|B.C. transit update expected in COVID-19 funding announcement from federal climate change minister
|CTV News
|VANCOUVER — The federal minister of environment is expected to give an update on funding for B.C. transit during a news conference Thursday morning. Jonathan Wilkinson will be speaking from the SeaBus terminal in North Vancouver about Ottawa's Safe…
|Contact tracing: How an old public health tool is tracking the novel coronavirus
|CTV News
|KITCHENER — "What are your symptoms? When did they start? Were you in close contact with anyone who’s been sick?" Those are some of the questions you’ll be asked by a public health nurse at the Region of Waterloo if you test positive for COVID-19. A…
|PNP assures: COVID-19 will not be used to break up SONA protests
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police will not use the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as an excuse to arrest protesters during the President’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27. “We want to care for…
|Pandemic unemployment benefit set to expire at end of month
|NBCNews.com
|The extra $600 per week, part of the government’s pandemic stimulus package, is set to expire at the end of the month. Unemployed Americans face continued anxiety and uncertainty as Congress debates whether or not to extend the benefit. July 23, 2020…
|Single-use masks and coronavirus waste end up polluting ocean
|JapanTimes.co.jp
|It was reported earlier in the month that disposable masks were found floating underwater and on seabeds, caught among ghost nets and other debris.
|What soaring auction prices say about the Covid-19 economy
|FT.com – Companies
|Fine art and famous sneakers are flying out the door as the rich get richer
|White House and Republican senators reach tentative deal on new coronavirus stimulus package
|CBS News
|Senate Republicans and the Trump administration have reached a tentative deal on a new stimulus package aimed to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joined CBSN with the latest.
|Geopolitical Impact
|A better globalization
|The Korea Times News
|MADRID – The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted much reflection on the state of globalization, its drawbacks at a time of worldwide disruption, and the supposed benefits of retreating to the national sphere. In this sense, as in many others, the current…
|Barnier says trade agreement unlikely between EU and UK
|Irish Times
|EU’s chief Brexit negotiator claims there has been no progress on the key issues of a level playing field for state aid and fisheries Britain’s refusal to compromise on fisheries and level playing field guarantees of fair competition have made a trade…
|China entered covert deal with Pakistan military for bio-warfare capabilities against India, Western countries: Report
|Ani News
|Beijing [ China ], July 24 (ANI): As part of a broader offensive against India and Western rivals, Pakistan and China have entered a secret three-year agreement to expand potential bio-warfare capabilities, including several research projects related…
|Cold War heats up: China orders the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu
|The Freepress Journal
|US President Donald Trump and China Premier Xi JinpingAFP and Wikimedia Commons It’s like the Cold War revisited again. China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu two days after the United States called for the Chinese…
|Comment: If you think this pandemic shows the limits of globalisation, think again
|Telegraph
|Government officials are hardly better placed to ensure “resilience” than markets adapting to new demands, even during a crisis There is no conventional wisdom more conventional than the idea the pandemic proves the limitations of globalisation. In…
|Coronavirus, U.S.-China Feud, Climate Change: Your Friday Briefing
|NYT.com Europe
|Here’s what you need to know.
|Hadas: Globalisation is down but not out
|Nasdaq
|Reuters Reuters LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) – Globalisation is not looking healthy these days. World trade is shrinking, as is confidence in international cooperation. Hostile nationalism is at the top of the political agenda in the world’s two…
|OPINION: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh must unite against COVID-19
|TheWeek
|Need for three nations to work together against COVID-19, common challenges The recent proposal by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to jointly tackle COVID-19 and other challenges is to be welcomed…
|Oil rises on weaker dollar, but virus woes and U.S.-China tensions weigh
|Nasdaq
|B y Jessica Jaganathan SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) – Oil edged up on Friday as the dollar fell to an almost two-year low, although demand concerns stemming from rising coronavirus cases and U.S.-China tensions kept a lid on prices. The dollar slid to…
|U.S. Tries to Rally World Support Against ‘Tyranny’ of China
|MSNBC Newsweek
|Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a new era of U.S. relations with China, which he said President Donald Trump's administration would no longer treat as a "normal nation," and rallied other like-minded governments to confront Beijing. Pompeo…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|#COVID19 Home Working Leads to Cybersecurity Hiring Spree
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|#COVID19 Home Working Leads to Cybersecurity Hiring Spree The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a major boost in cybersecurity job vacancies in the US, data from the Cybersecurity Jobs Report: Q2, has revealed. The study, produced by the …
|After hackers nearly stole $1M from soccer team, UK agency warns of sporting sector’s vulnerabilities
|Cyberscoop – News
|As one of the most popular soccer leagues on the planet, the English Premier League rakes in billions of dollars every year, in part by attracting star players through a cutthroat transfer market. The multimillion-dollar negotiations can make or…
|Microsoft seizes control of domains used in phishing attacks
|MediaCenter Panda Security
|Ransomware recovery: Moving forward without backing up
|Help Net Security – News
|Phishing scams tied to COVID-19 show no signs of stopping. More than 3,142 phishing and counterfeit pages went live every day in January, and by March, the number had grown to 8,342. In mid-April, Google reported they saw more than 18 million…
|Sharp Spike in Ransomware in U.S. as Pandemic Inspires Attackers
|Threatpost.com
|COVID-19 has changed the face of cybercrime, as the latest malware statistics show.
|The Cybersecurity 202: Nearly one-fourth of Americans live in states making it harder to vote by mail
|Washington Post
|Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow with Tonya Riley Nearly one in four U.S. voters live in states that will make it difficult or impossible for them to vote by mail in November, despite the health dangers posed by in-person…
