Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 24 June 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • 178 stranded EU-resident Ghanaians, diplomats evacuated to Germany (Panapress.com)
  • Australia has first Covid-19 death in more than a month, second wave worry stirs (The Star SA)
  • Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month, second wave worry stirs (NationalPost.com)
  • Can I visit Portugal? The latest travel advice ahead of ‘air bridge’ announcement (Telegraph)
  • China’s efforts to aid African countries to fight COVID-19 (II) (Guanming Daily 光明网)
  • Coronavirus pandemic is shutting Argentina down (Deutsche Welle)
  • First Brits in Spain on holiday reveal they’re enjoying ’empty’ beaches (Mail Online UK)
  • Germany reimposes local lockdowns after regional coronavirus outbreak (France24)
  • Have Portugal and Germany finally perfected the best route out of lockdown? (Telegraph)
  • How COVID-19 changed Australia (GoldCoastBulletin.com.au)
  • Made in Germany – Pandemic as opportunity? (Deutsche Welle)
  • Spain’s tight budget puts squeeze on coronavirus response (FT.com – World)
  • Sweden tries out a new status – pariah state (New Zealand Herald)
  • Switzerland Tax Agency Announces Mutual Agreement With Italy on Cross-Border Workers Due to Coronavirus (Bloomberg Law)
  • UK – Boris Johnson promises schools will reopen in September with ‘full attendance’ (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • UK – Pubs and restaurants reopening date confirmed as Boris Johnson lists strict rules they must follow (Liverpool Echo)
  • UK – The fight against COVID-19 is far from over: Boris Johnson (GoldCoastBulletin.com.au)
  • UK – When will pubs reopen in the UK? Safety measures announced as Boris Johnson reveals July 4 opening (London Evening Standard)
  • UK – Will the benefits of Boris Johnson’s reopening outweigh the potential costs? (The Independent)
  • US – ‘Historic’ coronavirus challenges ahead, experts warn US Congress (France24)
  • US – Connecticut governor says Texas, Arizona should shut down bars to slow coronavirus spread (CNBC)
  • US – Coronavirus kills Florida 17-year-old, marking youngest COVID-19 death in state (FOXNews.com)
  • US – Experts Identify Steps to Expand and Improve Antibody Tests in COVID-19 Response (NIAID)
  • US – Gov. Whitmer asks appeals court to delay Michigan gym reopenings (Detroit Free Press)
  • US – NIAIDNews – #COVID19 NEWS: Experts from @NIAIDNews & beyond identify steps to expand and improve #SARSCoV2 antibody tests in pa… https://t.co/d2pQSenYOy (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – NIH Investigators Hope CD47 Study Leads to Broad-Spectrum Infectious Diseases Immunotherapy (NIAID)
  • US – Returning to school this fall may be ‘extremely difficult’ with covid-19 still raging, South Carolina says (Washington Post)
  • US – Trump administration considering probe of CDC over coronavirus handling: report (The Hill)
  • US – Trump administration has not distributed 41% of COVID-19 hospital funding (Detroit News)
  • US – Virginia will enter phase three of reopening next week as coronavirus starts to decline (Washington Times)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • When can I travel to France? Latest guidance for UK visitors – and quarantine rules explained (The Scotsman)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AirAsia rethinks July flights (TTRweekly.com)
  • Airbus says risk of COVID-19 transmission in aircraft ‘very low’ (ABS-CBN News)
  • Amazon Wants To Arbitrate COVID-19 Price Gouging Claims (Law360)
  • AstraZeneca up modestly on positive COVID-19 vaccine news (Seeking Alpha)
  • BHP tightens health rules as COVID-19 cases among Chilean miners mount (WA Today)
  • Banco do Brasil plans to keep 10% of its workforce at home after pandemic -report (Reuters)
  • Bayer Foe Blocked From Serving Docs Via Email Amid Virus (Law360)
  • Boeing Asks for Output Cuts From 737 MAX Supplier as Virus Slams Demand (TheStreet.com)
  • Customers’ plea to Woolworths and Coles after ‘elevated demand’ in virus hotspots (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Delta to resume flights between US and China (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Diageo unveils £4m package to help get Scottish pubs back up and running (Herald Scotland)
  • Dubai Mall Marks & Spencer store reopens with huge new food hall and cafe – in pictures (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Duty free retailer Dufry cuts jobs to tackle coronavirus downturn (Reuters)
  • Facebook backs African businesses in wake of Covid-19 pandemic (IOL)
  • Firms saw demand dip in May amid COVID-19 slowdown – Wells Fargo (Reuters)
  • Google Lifts The Lid On Ad Revenue Sharing (B&T Online)
  • Google, Apple, Microsoft Leaders Condemn Trump Admin’s H1-B Visa Ban (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Honda Cars starts manufacturing fifth generation of City sedan (Livemint.com)
  • India’s Richest States Will Have Biggest Income Losses, SBI Says (Bloomberg)
  • JUST IN | Cut power usage, pleads Eskom as four large units break down (News24)
  • Lufthansa to resume Frankfurt-Shanghai regular scheduled flights (Pekingpress.com)
  • MTN anchors new African COVID-19 comms platform (IT Web)
  • Maverick Citizen Op-Ed: Messaging during What can we learn from previous crises of infectious disease (Daily Maverick)
  • Mazda to resume Japan production in July (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Microsoft’s new Asia boss outlines business priorities in the age of coronavirus (CNBC)
  • More than 1,000 Indian garment workers lose jobs after H&M cancels orders, union claims (The Independent)
  • Not all global sectors affected ‘equally’ by the coronavirus crisis: Moody’s (CNBC)
  • Orlando Walmart closes for sanitation during coronavirus pandemic (Orlando Sentinel)
  • Qantas crews begin ‘waking up’ planes in preparation for domestic travel (9News.com.au)
  • Sanofi in $2.8b deal with US firm to make vaccines amid virus fight (The Straits Times All News)
  • Scoot Tigerair to resume weekly service on July 5 (Taipei Times Online)
  • Shell plans major restructuring around climate drive – Reuters (Seeking Alpha)
  • Singapore Airlines and Scoot extends travel waiver for trips till end-August (Straits Times)
  • Sonic Healthcare smashed by COVID-19, earnings 2020 earnings flat (Australian Financial Review)
  • Turkish Airlines eyes freighters instead of pax aircraft (CH-Aviation)
  • WATCH: How Absa is responding to the coronavirus pandemic (Dispatch Live)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
BOJ offers $78 billion to firms hurt by pandemic in first phase of loan programme
Today Online
TOKYO – The Bank of Japan on Wednesday offered 8.28 trillion yen ($77.74 billion) in loans to financial institutions under a new lending programme aimed at channeling funds to cash-strapped firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus lockdowns are fuelling xenophobia all over the world – with even more dangerous consequences
The Independent
Closing state borders and the introduction of new immigration controls might be protecting our health in the short term, but the longer term effects of these policies will be felt for generations Earlier this week, the US president yet another measure…
Debate over extending coronavirus unemployment benefits continues
CNBC
Unemployed workers have been able to collect an additional $600 per week under the March coronavirus relief bill. That benefit runs out at the end of July and now Congress is debating whether to extend it. CNBC's Steve Liesman reports.
Double tragedy as blind activists die of Covid-19, daughter in isolation
Cape Times E-dition
MESSAGES of condolence continued to pour in for blind community activists Heidi and Barry Volkwijn who died from Covid-19. The couple died on Saturday, just hours apart, after being admitted to Constantiaberg MediClinic with respiratory…
French give cool reception to Covid-19 contact-tracing app
Financial Times – US homepage
Fewer than 70 people have used it to report positive test results in 3 weeks since launch
New standards being developed for businesses in post Covid-19 economy
The Straits Times All News
June 24, 2020 12:39 PM SINGAPORE – New standards are being developed for the sustainability and resilience of businesses in a post-coronavirus economy.
Pandemic and protests: How the tumult of 2020 will forever change banking
AmericanBanker.com
A global health crisis. Economic free fall. A reckoning over racism and inequality. We will not be the same after this — and neither will banking.
There’s “no evidence” that Black Lives Matter protests have led to coronavirus spikes
msn.co.in
Another strong case for wearing masks.
Trump supports second ‘very generous’ coronavirus stimulus package
New York Post
President Trump said he supported the idea of giving Americans a “very generous” second round of financial aid to counter the effect of the shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. “We will be doing another stimulus package, it…
Will coronavirus kill capitalism?
Al Jazeera
On Wednesday, June 24 at 19:30 GMT: Around the world, the pandemic has exposed and heightened socioeconomic inequalities. And although governments are responding with plans for recovery, some fear the worst is yet to come. With the world economy in…
Geopolitical Impact
Bolton worried about biological weapons, NATO withdrawal if Trump is reelected
The Hill
Former national security adviser John Bolton expressed concern in a new interview that hostile actors would acquire biological weapons or the U.S. could withdraw from NATO if President Trump is reelected. “If Trump's response to the [coronavirus]…
China threatens retaliation over U.S.’ actions against 4 more media outlets
Los Angeles Times
BEIJING — China warned Tuesday hat it will take countermeasures after the U.S. added four more Chinese media outlets to a list of organizations that should be considered “foreign missions” in the United States because of their ties to the government…
Coronavirus Update: Navarro Walks Back U.S.-China Trade Talk Comments
TheStreet.com
Good morning, it’s Tuesday, June 23. Here’s your daily coronavirus update. There are over nine million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 472,000 deaths. The U.S. has over 2.3 million cases with over 120,000 deaths. Brazil has 1.1 million cases and…
Coronavirus has ‘wrenched’ U.S.-China relations with more ‘distrust and discord’: Expert
Yahoo! Canada
U.S.-China Business Council Director Anna Ashton joins Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman to discuss how the coronavirus has impacted U.S.-China relations.
Coronavirus will deal a much stronger economic blow to the EU than Brexit
The Independent
In Italy in particular, but also in Greece, Spain and many eastern European countries, people feel they have been left to fight the virus on their own, writes Hamish McRae W hich is the bigger threat to the European Union : Brexit or Covid-19 ? It is…
Global trade set to shrink 18.5% in Q2 2020 – WTO
Rappler
SHIPMENTS. Containers are seen at the international cargo terminal at the port of Tokyo in Japan on March 18, 2020. Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP GENEVA, Switzerland – Global trade is expected to drop around 18.5% year-on-year in the 2nd quarter of this…
India, China, the red lines
Indian Express
In one fell swoop, China , with Xi Jinping in the core leadership position of the CPC and with ultimate responsibility as the Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, has effectively destroyed the edifice of bilateral relations so…
Lighthizer Still Keen On Tariffs Despite Pandemic Woes (Radio)
Bloomberg
— 5:30 PM UTC Brendan Murray, Bloomberg Trade Tsar, on the outlook for the China trade deal and whether more tariffs are in the works. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Vonnie Quinn.
Now, India throws the gauntlet! Imports from China held up at ports since June 22
Business Today India
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Importers say Customs has stopped clearing goods originating from China since June 22 100% examination of all consignments of goods of Chinese origin has begun Reason cited is not the India-China border tensions, but recurrence of…
Russia, India, China should properly deal with ”sensitive issues” in bilateral ties: Wang Yi
Outlook India
By K J M Varma Beijing, Jun 23 (PTI) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Russia, India and China should correctly handle and properly deal with "sensitive issues" in bilateral ties to safeguard the overall interests of their relations. Wang''s…
‘Properly handle sensitive factors’: China tells India, Russia on bilateral ties
Hindustan Times
Beijing on Tuesday said the tripartite grouping of Russia, India and China should maintain strategic autonomy, “properly handle” sensitive issues in bilateral ties and overall maintain a good relationship. Speaking at the Russia, India and China (RIC)…
Cybersecurity Impact
COVID-19 Fuels Phishing And Scams While BEC Attacks Evolve And Increase
SecurityPhresh
Between the second and third weeks of March 2020, email scams and phishing attacks spiked by an unprecedented 436%. Such was the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, business email compromise (BEC) attacks have been less affected by the…
Cyberattacks plague Covid-19 vaccine race
Asia Times Online
SYDNEY — High-level cyberattacks on facilities researching Covid-19 vaccines have alarmed Australia and the United States, with defense strategists urging them to confront China, the nation widely believed to be responsible for them. The United States…
COVID-19 Fuels Phishing and Scams While BEC Attacks Evolve and Increase
EduardKovacs – Twitter
RT @SecurityWeek: COVID-19 Fuels Phishing and Scams While BEC Attacks Evolve and Increase https://www.securityweek.com/covid-19-fuels-phishing-and-scams-while-bec-attacks-evolve-and-increase
Employees are worried about cyber threats in their home office environments IBM Security released findings from a study focused on the behaviors and security risks of those new to working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Employees are worried about cyber threats in their home office environments IBM Security released findings from a study focused on the behaviors and security risks of those new to working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cyber threats in…
Worry over Cyber Threats when Working from Home IBM Security released findings from a study focused on the behaviours and security risks of those new to working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Worry over Cyber Threats when Working from Home IBM Security released findings from a study focused on the behaviours and security risks of those new to working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study shows more than 80% of…
New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device
ZDNet Security
The malware surfaced just days after health officials in Canada announced the launch of a tracing app in the fight against COVID-19.
Payment Frauds And Cyberattacks Rise In The Wake Of Covid-19 Pandemic
Bloomberg-Quint
The Covid-19 pandemic has opened up new avenues for fraudsters trying to hoodwink unsuspecting customers. More and more customers have moved to digital payments for items ranging from groceries to …
Revamped IcedID Banking Trojan Campaign Uses COVID-19 Lure
BankInfoSecurity
Researchers Say Malware Steals Financial Data…
COVID-19 Fuels Phishing and Scams While BEC Attacks Evolve and Increase
SecurityWeek – Twitter
COVID-19 Fuels Phishing and Scams While BEC Attacks Evolve and Increase https://www.securityweek.com/covid-19-fuels-phishing-and-scams-while-bec-attacks-evolve-and-increase
Worry over Cyber Threats when Working from Home
IT Security Guru
IBM Security released findings from a study focused on the behaviours and security risks of those new to working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study shows more than 80% of respondents either rarely worked from home or not at all…

