COVID-19 Alert – 24 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|BOJ offers $78 billion to firms hurt by pandemic in first phase of loan programme
|Today Online
|TOKYO – The Bank of Japan on Wednesday offered 8.28 trillion yen ($77.74 billion) in loans to financial institutions under a new lending programme aimed at channeling funds to cash-strapped firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
|Coronavirus lockdowns are fuelling xenophobia all over the world – with even more dangerous consequences
|The Independent
|Closing state borders and the introduction of new immigration controls might be protecting our health in the short term, but the longer term effects of these policies will be felt for generations Earlier this week, the US president yet another measure…
|Debate over extending coronavirus unemployment benefits continues
|CNBC
|Unemployed workers have been able to collect an additional $600 per week under the March coronavirus relief bill. That benefit runs out at the end of July and now Congress is debating whether to extend it. CNBC's Steve Liesman reports.
|Double tragedy as blind activists die of Covid-19, daughter in isolation
|Cape Times E-dition
|MESSAGES of condolence continued to pour in for blind community activists Heidi and Barry Volkwijn who died from Covid-19. The couple died on Saturday, just hours apart, after being admitted to Constantiaberg MediClinic with respiratory…
|French give cool reception to Covid-19 contact-tracing app
|Financial Times – US homepage
|Fewer than 70 people have used it to report positive test results in 3 weeks since launch
|New standards being developed for businesses in post Covid-19 economy
|The Straits Times All News
|June 24, 2020 12:39 PM SINGAPORE – New standards are being developed for the sustainability and resilience of businesses in a post-coronavirus economy.
|Pandemic and protests: How the tumult of 2020 will forever change banking
|AmericanBanker.com
|A global health crisis. Economic free fall. A reckoning over racism and inequality. We will not be the same after this — and neither will banking.
|There’s “no evidence” that Black Lives Matter protests have led to coronavirus spikes
|msn.co.in
|Another strong case for wearing masks.
|Trump supports second ‘very generous’ coronavirus stimulus package
|New York Post
|President Trump said he supported the idea of giving Americans a “very generous” second round of financial aid to counter the effect of the shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. “We will be doing another stimulus package, it…
|Will coronavirus kill capitalism?
|Al Jazeera
|On Wednesday, June 24 at 19:30 GMT: Around the world, the pandemic has exposed and heightened socioeconomic inequalities. And although governments are responding with plans for recovery, some fear the worst is yet to come. With the world economy in…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Bolton worried about biological weapons, NATO withdrawal if Trump is reelected
|The Hill
|Former national security adviser John Bolton expressed concern in a new interview that hostile actors would acquire biological weapons or the U.S. could withdraw from NATO if President Trump is reelected. “If Trump's response to the [coronavirus]…
|China threatens retaliation over U.S.’ actions against 4 more media outlets
|Los Angeles Times
|BEIJING — China warned Tuesday hat it will take countermeasures after the U.S. added four more Chinese media outlets to a list of organizations that should be considered “foreign missions” in the United States because of their ties to the government…
|Coronavirus Update: Navarro Walks Back U.S.-China Trade Talk Comments
|TheStreet.com
|Good morning, it’s Tuesday, June 23. Here’s your daily coronavirus update. There are over nine million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 472,000 deaths. The U.S. has over 2.3 million cases with over 120,000 deaths. Brazil has 1.1 million cases and…
|Coronavirus has ‘wrenched’ U.S.-China relations with more ‘distrust and discord’: Expert
|Yahoo! Canada
|U.S.-China Business Council Director Anna Ashton joins Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman to discuss how the coronavirus has impacted U.S.-China relations.
|Coronavirus will deal a much stronger economic blow to the EU than Brexit
|The Independent
|In Italy in particular, but also in Greece, Spain and many eastern European countries, people feel they have been left to fight the virus on their own, writes Hamish McRae W hich is the bigger threat to the European Union : Brexit or Covid-19 ? It is…
|Global trade set to shrink 18.5% in Q2 2020 – WTO
|Rappler
|SHIPMENTS. Containers are seen at the international cargo terminal at the port of Tokyo in Japan on March 18, 2020. Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP GENEVA, Switzerland – Global trade is expected to drop around 18.5% year-on-year in the 2nd quarter of this…
|India, China, the red lines
|Indian Express
|In one fell swoop, China , with Xi Jinping in the core leadership position of the CPC and with ultimate responsibility as the Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, has effectively destroyed the edifice of bilateral relations so…
|Lighthizer Still Keen On Tariffs Despite Pandemic Woes (Radio)
|Bloomberg
|— 5:30 PM UTC Brendan Murray, Bloomberg Trade Tsar, on the outlook for the China trade deal and whether more tariffs are in the works. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Vonnie Quinn.
|Now, India throws the gauntlet! Imports from China held up at ports since June 22
|Business Today India
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS Importers say Customs has stopped clearing goods originating from China since June 22 100% examination of all consignments of goods of Chinese origin has begun Reason cited is not the India-China border tensions, but recurrence of…
|Russia, India, China should properly deal with ”sensitive issues” in bilateral ties: Wang Yi
|Outlook India
|By K J M Varma Beijing, Jun 23 (PTI) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Russia, India and China should correctly handle and properly deal with "sensitive issues" in bilateral ties to safeguard the overall interests of their relations. Wang''s…
|‘Properly handle sensitive factors’: China tells India, Russia on bilateral ties
|Hindustan Times
|Beijing on Tuesday said the tripartite grouping of Russia, India and China should maintain strategic autonomy, “properly handle” sensitive issues in bilateral ties and overall maintain a good relationship. Speaking at the Russia, India and China (RIC)…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|COVID-19 Fuels Phishing And Scams While BEC Attacks Evolve And Increase
|SecurityPhresh
|Between the second and third weeks of March 2020, email scams and phishing attacks spiked by an unprecedented 436%. Such was the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, business email compromise (BEC) attacks have been less affected by the…
|Cyberattacks plague Covid-19 vaccine race
|Asia Times Online
|SYDNEY — High-level cyberattacks on facilities researching Covid-19 vaccines have alarmed Australia and the United States, with defense strategists urging them to confront China, the nation widely believed to be responsible for them. The United States…
|Employees are worried about cyber threats in their home office environments IBM Security released findings from a study focused on the behaviors and security risks of those new to working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cyber threats in…
|Worry over Cyber Threats when Working from Home IBM Security released findings from a study focused on the behaviours and security risks of those new to working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study shows more than 80% of…
|New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device
|ZDNet Security
|The malware surfaced just days after health officials in Canada announced the launch of a tracing app in the fight against COVID-19.
|Payment Frauds And Cyberattacks Rise In The Wake Of Covid-19 Pandemic
|Bloomberg-Quint
|The Covid-19 pandemic has opened up new avenues for fraudsters trying to hoodwink unsuspecting customers. More and more customers have moved to digital payments for items ranging from groceries to …
|Revamped IcedID Banking Trojan Campaign Uses COVID-19 Lure
|BankInfoSecurity
|Researchers Say Malware Steals Financial Data…
|Worry over Cyber Threats when Working from Home
|IT Security Guru
|IBM Security released findings from a study focused on the behaviours and security risks of those new to working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study shows more than 80% of respondents either rarely worked from home or not at all…
