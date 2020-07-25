Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 25 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Australian government sets up aged care response centre to deal with Covid-19 surge in Victorian facilities (The Guardian)
  • Canada’s health minister says COVID-19 app launch ‘very close,’ provides no date (Global News Canada)
  • Claims about Canada’s pandemic relief package are only partially correct (USA Today)
  • Coronavirus clusters resurface across France (France24)
  • Dogs can sniff out coronavirus in patients, Germany study says. (KansasCity.com)
  • Germany Expands Covid Testing for People Returning From Abroad (Bloomberg)
  • India coronavirus dispatch: The next phase needs less fear, more governance (Business Standard India)
  • Indonesia may return tax to companies amid pandemic – deputy finance minister (Today Online)
  • Lancet says scapegoating China for pandemic ‘not constructive’ (South China Morning Post)
  • Next 10 days crucial to contain COVID-19 in Pakistan (Gulf News)
  • Over 300 kids may have died of Covid-19 in Indonesia (The Straits Times All News)
  • Portugal still on quarantine list for holidaymakers (BBC News – Business)
  • Russia to resume some international flights in August (Sharjah24)
  • Second wave may have hit Spain, expert suggests (The Independent)
  • Spain tightens COVID-19 restrictions after new outbreaks (The Hill)
  • Spain, France alarmed by Covid spikes, masks obligatory in England’s shops (EFE)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, July 25 (NationalPost.com)
  • Toddler Dies in Belgium After Contracting Virus (MSN Canada)
  • Travel latest: Catalonia closes nightclubs as Spain fears second wave of Covid-19 (Telegraph)
  • UK ‘could have acted differently’ and did Sweden succeed? (BBC)
  • UK – Boris Johnson admits he ‘could have done things differently’ at start of pandemic (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Boris Johnson admits he could’ve handled pandemic better (WA Today)
  • UK – Boris Johnson calls anti-vaxxers ‘nuts’ as he warns the coronavirus pandemic will continue until ‘middle of next year’ (Business Insider)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says he’s lost weight after coronavirus (BBC)
  • UK – In full: Boris Johnson interview (BBC)
  • US – CDC Says More than 40 Percent of U.S. Adults are Susceptible to Severe COVID-19 (NewsMax.com)
  • US – CDC urges ‘cohorting’ and masks in coronavirus guidance for schools (New York Post)
  • US – CDC: Even mild coronavirus symptoms can persist for weeks (The Hill)
  • US – California workplace safety rules are likely to change due to coronavirus fears (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Coronavirus updates: California hits grim milestones this week, with over 425,600 infected (Sacramento Bee)
  • US – More than a third of coronavirus patients feel symptoms for weeks, CDC says (Buffalo News)
  • US – Single use PPEs lead to waste crisis, California’s tryst with pandemic & other Covid news (msn.co.in)
  • US – Virginia creating COVID-19 dashboards to help inform school reopening decisions (Richmond.com)
  • US – What Arizona’s Tenuous Virus Plateau Could Teach Us (New York Times)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • #Residents warned to stay clear of Eskom employees while they’re working (Boksburg Advertiser)
  • ANZ suddenly closes TEN branches after foot traffic plummets thanks to the coronavirus pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • Airtel Africa net profit falls 57% in June quarter (The Hindu)
  • Bajaj Auto plans to cut entry-level motorcycle models by a third (Business Standard India)
  • Belgian Lufthansa subsidiary says reaches coronavirus bailout deal (Reuters UK)
  • Boeing set to delay 777X as Covid-19 crisis clips demand for wide-body jets (Abu Dhabi National)
  • British Gas owner Centrica sells US supplier in £2.9bn deal (The Independent)
  • COVID conflict or corporate coup: CSL welcomes AstraZeneca boss on board (TheAge.com Business)
  • COVID-19 cases confirmed at local childcare centre and two Walmart locations (WindsorStar.com)
  • Covid-19 Takes Its Toll, But Roche Still Attractive For Longer-Term Investors (Seeking Alpha)
  • De Beers Rethinks Business After Diamond Collapse Exposes Cracks (Bloomberg)
  • Google ramps up competition against Amazon, drops e-commerce commission fees (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Hedge Fund Route One Gets RBI Nod To Double Stake In IndusInd Bank To 10% (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • India’s GDP to contract 7.5% in the current fiscal because of coronavirus: HDFC Bank (Economic Times)
  • JSW Steel reports consolidated loss before tax at Rs 643 cr in Q1 (Business Standard India)
  • McDonald’s to require customers to wear facial coverings (CNBC)
  • Mexico’s Femsa posts $509 mln loss amid coronavirus toll on Oxxo stores, gas station (Nasdaq)
  • Mum reveals hilarious Aldi mask hack in viral TikTok video (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • NY Hospital System Says Chubb Denied It COVID-19 Coverage (Law360)
  • No Plans For Brio Re-Entry: Honda India (Businessworld India)
  • No. 2 Private: Gulf States Toyota, overcoming 2019 challenges, faces new ones (Houston Chronicle)
  • No. 2: Quanta Services keeps lights on during pandemic (Houston Chronicle)
  • Pandemic Keeps Verizon Subscribers From Hanging Up (TheStreet.com)
  • Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout (Arab News)
  • Schlumberger’s $3.4 billion loss marks “most challenging quarter” in decades (Houston Chronicle)
  • Schlumberger, the world’s largest oil-field services company, is cutting about 21,000 jobs as oil producers make st… https://t.co/VoX2NoZSm6 (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Scholz Readies Reforms to Ease Pressure From Wirecard Scandal (Bloomberg Law)
  • Sony talks about PS4’s fate once PS5 launches in India, sales during Covid-19 (Hindustan Times)
  • Tata Altroz XT variant gets automatic climate control (Yahoo! India)
  • Thales experiences no ‘critical supply chain’ failures in pandemic (FT.com – Companies, Europe)
  • US orders inspections of 2,000 Boeing planes grounded by pandemic (Business Times Singapore)
  • VW CEO Lauds Musk Over Tesla’s Earnings and Value Potential (Bloomberg)
  • Vodacom Durban July Gallops run in front of empty stands (Heidelberg Nigel Heraut)
  • Why the Apple and Google Covid19 tracking apps won’t work with Arogya Setu (Yahoo! India)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • ALOK SHARMA: How you can volunteer for a vaccine trial and help defeat coronavirus once and for all (Mail Online UK)
  • Brazilian study finds hydroxychloroquine is not effective at treating COVID-19 (Pharmafile)
  • COVID-19 Vaccine: New Coronavirus Protein Could Accelerate Global Production (International Business Times)
  • Coronavirus Vaccine Contender CureVac Files to Go Public in U.S. (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Fauci: Coronavirus Vaccine Likely Not “Widely Available” Until Several Months In (Nasdaq)
  • Fauci: No Wide Availability Of Coronavirus Vaccine Until Well Into 2021 (International Business Times)
  • Mel Gibson had coronavirus in April, was treated with remdesivir: report (The Hill)
  • Point-of-care serological assays for delayed SARS-CoV-2 case identification among health-care workers in the UK: a prospective multicentre cohort study (The Lancet Respiratory Medicine online)
  • SARS-CoV-2 detection in different respiratory sites: A systematic review and meta-analysis (Lancet)
  • San Diego to take part in Moderna’s massive COVID-19 vaccine trial (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • War on ‘We can try to develop vaccine, but I don’t know that we can get rid of it’ (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
  • When will a vaccine for the new coronavirus be available? Who would need to get one? Here’s a look at where the rac… https://t.co/zUlAMhuWHA (WSJ – Twitter)
  • [Personal View] Need for sustainable biobanking networks for COVID-19 and other diseases of epidemic potential (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
COVID-19 contact tracing must be ethical and responsible. Here’s why
World Economic Forum
Technology can automate contact tracing to ensure that it can be conducted quickly and effectively. Standards must guide the deployment of contact tracing apps to protect user privacy. As the world grapples with the continuing fallout of the COVID-19…
Charting the Global Economy: Getting Back to Growth…Slowly
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg) — The global economy is righting itself after a severe lashing from the coronavirus pandemic, but the pace of improvement is laboring.
Covid-19 positive youth commits suicide at AIIMS Patna
Times of India
PATNA: A 21-year-old Covid-19 patient, Rohit Kumar on Friday jumped to death from the third floor of a bathroom window at AIIMS Patna where he was admitted for treatment. Rohit, a resident of Bihta , was the youngest of five siblings and a bachelors…
Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states
star-telegram.com
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of ……
Former US vice president Al Gore warns that Covid-19 makes it harder to tackle some climate change effects
Today Online
SINGAPORE — Former United States vice president Al Gore on Friday (July 24) warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is making it harder to address the effects of climate change, such as when natural disasters strike.
How Covid-19 Made it Easier to Talk About Climate Change
NYT.com U.S.
Climate policy director Rhiana Gunn-Wright, architect of the Green New Deal, explains the connections between the pandemic and the climate crisis.
Meat-free diets gain popularity amid pandemic
Winnipeg Free Press
Whether beyond meat or beef burgers are sizzling on your grill this summer, one thing is for sure — the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way consumers shop for their protein. A recent Dalhousie University survey shows the rates of veganism,…
Poll: Plurality of voters say unemployment benefits should be extended for the duration of pandemic
The Hill
Thirty-five percent of registered voters believe the $600-per-week increase in unemployment benefits should be extended for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, no matter the cost, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. The $600 increase was part of the…
Set up Covid commission to reignite economy
Chandigarh Tribune
Suresh Kumar Chief Principal Secretary to Punjab CM The Covid-19 pandemic has overwhelmingly exacerbated the challenges of public policy. It has thrust unusual pressures, compelling revision and updating of existing policies to deal with a disease, the…
save lives first, then worry about the economy
South China Morning Post
Comment / | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories Letters Published: 7:25am, 25 Jul, 2020 Updated: 7:25am, 25 Jul, 2020 Why you can trust SCMP With fresh waves of the Covid-19 pandemic hitting cities around the world, the global economy is facing a great…
Geopolitical Impact
Australia rejects Beijing’s South China Sea claims, backing US
Yahoo! News Australia
View photos Chinese navy ships, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, during military drills in the South China Sea More Australia has rejected Beijing's territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea in a formal declaration to the United…
Bangladeshi political leaders defend China against U.S. political provocation
Xinhua News Agency
by Naim-Ul-Karim DHAKA, July 25 (Xinhua) — Every country has the right to defend its sovereignty and pursue its own domestic and economic policies, two eminent Bangladeshi political leaders said in a strong rebuke of the White House's China policy. Di…
China signs covert deal with Pakistan for bio-warfare capabilities against India
India TV
Image Source : PTI China's Wuhan Institute signs covert deal with Pak military for bio-warfare capabilities against India China and Pakistan, the all-weather friends, have entered a three-year deal to expand potential bio-warfare capabilities against…
Chinese consulates involved in espionage scheme, US officials say
New York Post
WASHINGTON — Chinese consulates in more than two dozen US cities are aiding undercover Communist Party soldiers posing as students to engage in espionage, senior government officials said Friday. The bombshell revelation comes after two Chinese…
Despite Brexit, Donald Trump’s trade war with EU is putting thousands of Scottish jobs at risk – Brian Wilson
The Scotsman
News Opinion Columnists Donald Trump’s administration is continuing to treat the UK as a member of the EU for the purpose of sanctions in the Airbus trade dispute and is about to extend its list of goods subject to prohibitive tariffs, writes Brian…
Global trade extremely important for India’s re-opening, says Raghuram Rajan
Asian Age
Rajan cautioned that corporations, households and governments will have enormous levels of debt as they move out of the pandemic New York: As the US presidential election draws near, the conflict between America and China will escalate, impairing…
Hong Kong third wave: mainland China again vows Covid-19 help for city in cabinet-level talks
South China Morning Post – News
Cabinet-level health authorities from mainland China on Friday pledged in a four-way meeting to help Hong Kong fight its worsening Covid-19 crisis if necessary, with the city recording a new daily high of 123 infections.The National Health Commission…
Italy industry groups welcome EU-China GI trade agreement
shanghaisun.com
ROME, July 24 (Xinhua) — The bilateral agreement between the European Union (EU) and China on geographical indications (GI) will help Italy emerge from the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19
Johnson’s handling of pandemic and Brexit fuels separatist sentiment
FT.com – World
Prime minister’s visit to Scotland shines light on growing support for independence
Nanda: U.S. plans to resist China’s aggression in South China Sea unclear
Denver Post
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signaled a shift in U.S. foreign policy as he issued a statement on July 13, terming “completely unlawful” Beijing’s claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea and “its campaign of bullying to control them.” He…
Years of Chinese Espionage Prompted Consulate Closing, U.S. Says
Bloomberg
FBI has 2,000 active cases involving Chinese spying: officials Beijing responded by ordering U.S. to shutter Chengdu outpost The Trump administration’s decision to shutter the Chinese consulate in Houston followed years of frustration about criminal…
Cybersecurity Impact
A Third of Internet Users Are Actively Targeted by COVID-19 Fraud
HOTforSecurity
French Parliament Passes Measure Critics Call Backdoor Tax Hike
Bloomberg Law
The French Parliament passed a budget measure to cover the Covid-19 pandemic’s extra load on the country’s social security debt, though it may contradict President Emmanuel Macron’s vow not to raise taxes during the crisis. The organic bill on social…
InfoSecHotSpot – 27% of consumers hit with pandemic-themed phishing scams Phishing is the top digital fraud scheme worldwide related… https://t.co/virjd8ulI5
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
27% of consumers hit with pandemic-themed phishing scams Phishing is the top digital fraud scheme worldwide related to the COVID-19 pandemic, TransUnion reveals. Among consumers reporting being targeted with digital COVID-19 schemes globally, 27%…
InfoSecHotSpot – A Third of Internet Users Are Actively Targeted by COVID-19 Fraud 32% of consumers say they have been targeted by d… https://t.co/lqlCFQdWZ1
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
A Third of Internet Users Are Actively Targeted by COVID-19 Fraud 32% of consumers say they have been targeted by digital fraud related to COVID-19, with phishing emerging as the world’s top digital fraud scheme related to the pandemic, according to…
InfoSecHotSpot – COVID-19 Vaccine Hacking May Prompt Data Security Rethink Warnings that cyberattackers backed by the Chinese and Ru… https://t.co/o2AtChOVoT
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
COVID-19 Vaccine Hacking May Prompt Data Security Rethink Warnings that cyberattackers backed by the Chinese and Russian governments are targeting COVID-19 vaccine research drive home the need for companies to think beyond their regulatory…
Secnewsbytes – Cybersecurity Lessons from the Pandemic https://t.co/FpmxLZw8G4 #cybersecurity
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Cybersecurity Lessons from the Pandemic https://www.darkreading.com/vulnerabilities—threats/cybersecurity-lessons-from-the-pandemic/a/d-id/1338368 #cybersecurity
The Cybersecurity 202: Drone vulnerabilities add to U.S.-China spying tensions
Washington Post
Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow with Tonya Riley Researchers are warning about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in an Android app that powers a popular Chinese-made drone they say could help the Chinese government scoop up…
ZDNet – Coronavirus, remote working, and ransomware: The key cybersecurity challenges your organization is facing… https://t.co/M5R6qV6ys7
ZDNet – Twitter
Coronavirus, remote working, and ransomware: The key cybersecurity challenges your organization is facing https://zd.net/3hyqPrj by @dannyjpalmer
kfalconspb – Interesting @LisaForteUK, live the channel!
Kidnapping and the ransomware pandemic. https://t.co/tJZ6RfxmZO
kfalconspb – Twitter
Interesting @LisaForteUK, live the channel!
Kidnapping and the ransomware pandemic. https://youtu.be/Eyd1PPYB9p4
virusbtn – Mid-year report from SonicWall shows a significant increase in ransomware in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/n4JAuaHDCi
virusbtn – Twitter
Mid-year report from SonicWall shows a significant increase in ransomware in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic https://www.sonicwall.com/news/sonicwalls-mid-year-cyber-threat-report/

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 25 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: Nefilim Ransomware Attack on Orange SA Exposed Customer Data...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 24 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 24 July 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 24 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: SecurityWeek - Exposed Twilio SDK Abused for Malvertising Attack https://t.co/MdlaA9C0tm...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch