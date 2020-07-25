COVID-19 Alert – 25 July 2020
|COVID-19 contact tracing must be ethical and responsible. Here’s why
|World Economic Forum
|Technology can automate contact tracing to ensure that it can be conducted quickly and effectively. Standards must guide the deployment of contact tracing apps to protect user privacy. As the world grapples with the continuing fallout of the COVID-19…
|Charting the Global Economy: Getting Back to Growth…Slowly
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg) — The global economy is righting itself after a severe lashing from the coronavirus pandemic, but the pace of improvement is laboring.
|Covid-19 positive youth commits suicide at AIIMS Patna
|Times of India
|PATNA: A 21-year-old Covid-19 patient, Rohit Kumar on Friday jumped to death from the third floor of a bathroom window at AIIMS Patna where he was admitted for treatment. Rohit, a resident of Bihta , was the youngest of five siblings and a bachelors…
|Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states
|star-telegram.com
|As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of ……
|Former US vice president Al Gore warns that Covid-19 makes it harder to tackle some climate change effects
|Today Online
|SINGAPORE — Former United States vice president Al Gore on Friday (July 24) warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is making it harder to address the effects of climate change, such as when natural disasters strike.
|How Covid-19 Made it Easier to Talk About Climate Change
|NYT.com U.S.
|Climate policy director Rhiana Gunn-Wright, architect of the Green New Deal, explains the connections between the pandemic and the climate crisis.
|Meat-free diets gain popularity amid pandemic
|Winnipeg Free Press
|Whether beyond meat or beef burgers are sizzling on your grill this summer, one thing is for sure — the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way consumers shop for their protein. A recent Dalhousie University survey shows the rates of veganism,…
|Poll: Plurality of voters say unemployment benefits should be extended for the duration of pandemic
|The Hill
|Thirty-five percent of registered voters believe the $600-per-week increase in unemployment benefits should be extended for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, no matter the cost, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. The $600 increase was part of the…
|Set up Covid commission to reignite economy
|Chandigarh Tribune
|Suresh Kumar Chief Principal Secretary to Punjab CM The Covid-19 pandemic has overwhelmingly exacerbated the challenges of public policy. It has thrust unusual pressures, compelling revision and updating of existing policies to deal with a disease, the…
|save lives first, then worry about the economy
|South China Morning Post
|Comment / | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories Letters Published: 7:25am, 25 Jul, 2020 Updated: 7:25am, 25 Jul, 2020 Why you can trust SCMP With fresh waves of the Covid-19 pandemic hitting cities around the world, the global economy is facing a great…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Australia rejects Beijing’s South China Sea claims, backing US
|Yahoo! News Australia
|View photos Chinese navy ships, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, during military drills in the South China Sea More Australia has rejected Beijing's territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea in a formal declaration to the United…
|Bangladeshi political leaders defend China against U.S. political provocation
|Xinhua News Agency
|by Naim-Ul-Karim DHAKA, July 25 (Xinhua) — Every country has the right to defend its sovereignty and pursue its own domestic and economic policies, two eminent Bangladeshi political leaders said in a strong rebuke of the White House's China policy. Di…
|China signs covert deal with Pakistan for bio-warfare capabilities against India
|India TV
|Image Source : PTI China's Wuhan Institute signs covert deal with Pak military for bio-warfare capabilities against India China and Pakistan, the all-weather friends, have entered a three-year deal to expand potential bio-warfare capabilities against…
|Chinese consulates involved in espionage scheme, US officials say
|New York Post
|WASHINGTON — Chinese consulates in more than two dozen US cities are aiding undercover Communist Party soldiers posing as students to engage in espionage, senior government officials said Friday. The bombshell revelation comes after two Chinese…
|Despite Brexit, Donald Trump’s trade war with EU is putting thousands of Scottish jobs at risk – Brian Wilson
|The Scotsman
|News Opinion Columnists Donald Trump’s administration is continuing to treat the UK as a member of the EU for the purpose of sanctions in the Airbus trade dispute and is about to extend its list of goods subject to prohibitive tariffs, writes Brian…
|Global trade extremely important for India’s re-opening, says Raghuram Rajan
|Asian Age
|Rajan cautioned that corporations, households and governments will have enormous levels of debt as they move out of the pandemic New York: As the US presidential election draws near, the conflict between America and China will escalate, impairing…
|Hong Kong third wave: mainland China again vows Covid-19 help for city in cabinet-level talks
|South China Morning Post – News
|Cabinet-level health authorities from mainland China on Friday pledged in a four-way meeting to help Hong Kong fight its worsening Covid-19 crisis if necessary, with the city recording a new daily high of 123 infections.The National Health Commission…
|Italy industry groups welcome EU-China GI trade agreement
|shanghaisun.com
|ROME, July 24 (Xinhua) — The bilateral agreement between the European Union (EU) and China on geographical indications (GI) will help Italy emerge from the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19
|Johnson’s handling of pandemic and Brexit fuels separatist sentiment
|FT.com – World
|Prime minister’s visit to Scotland shines light on growing support for independence
|Nanda: U.S. plans to resist China’s aggression in South China Sea unclear
|Denver Post
|Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signaled a shift in U.S. foreign policy as he issued a statement on July 13, terming “completely unlawful” Beijing’s claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea and “its campaign of bullying to control them.” He…
|Years of Chinese Espionage Prompted Consulate Closing, U.S. Says
|Bloomberg
|FBI has 2,000 active cases involving Chinese spying: officials Beijing responded by ordering U.S. to shutter Chengdu outpost The Trump administration’s decision to shutter the Chinese consulate in Houston followed years of frustration about criminal…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|A Third of Internet Users Are Actively Targeted by COVID-19 Fraud
|HOTforSecurity
|French Parliament Passes Measure Critics Call Backdoor Tax Hike
|Bloomberg Law
|The French Parliament passed a budget measure to cover the Covid-19 pandemic’s extra load on the country’s social security debt, though it may contradict President Emmanuel Macron’s vow not to raise taxes during the crisis. The organic bill on social…
|27% of consumers hit with pandemic-themed phishing scams Phishing is the top digital fraud scheme worldwide related to the COVID-19 pandemic, TransUnion reveals. Among consumers reporting being targeted with digital COVID-19 schemes globally, 27%…
|A Third of Internet Users Are Actively Targeted by COVID-19 Fraud 32% of consumers say they have been targeted by digital fraud related to COVID-19, with phishing emerging as the world’s top digital fraud scheme related to the pandemic, according to…
|COVID-19 Vaccine Hacking May Prompt Data Security Rethink Warnings that cyberattackers backed by the Chinese and Russian governments are targeting COVID-19 vaccine research drive home the need for companies to think beyond their regulatory…
|The Cybersecurity 202: Drone vulnerabilities add to U.S.-China spying tensions
|Washington Post
|Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow with Tonya Riley Researchers are warning about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in an Android app that powers a popular Chinese-made drone they say could help the Chinese government scoop up…
