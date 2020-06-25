COVID-19 Alert – 25 June 2020

Silobreaker

Actions by Governments
  • A tale of two pandemics: how Germany got it right, and Britain blundered (The Guardian)
  • Angola: COVID-19 – One More Angolan Infected in Portugal (AllAfrica.com)
  • Australia scrambles to prevent second COVID-19 wave after reporting first death in a month (NationalPost.com)
  • Germany ecommerce sales will rise 16.2% in 2020 (Business Insider)
  • Germany’s long-awaited coronavirus tracking app (Deutsche Welle)
  • Japan’s conservatives are reveling in their COVID-19 ‘success’ (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Latest Foreign Office travel and holiday rules for Spain, Greece, Portugal, Italy, and France (Manchester Evening News)
  • Pandemic brings Italy’s black market out of the shadows (FT.com – World, Europe)
  • Places of worship in Singapore taking cautious approach before resuming mass prayers (The Straits Times All News)
  • Separating fact from fiction as China fights 2nd Covid-19 wave (The Straits Times All News)
  • Spain squashed coronavirus. Will British tourists undo all that hard work? (The Guardian)
  • Spain, reopened but still shaken: The view on coronavirus from Europe (New York Daily News)
  • Sweden ‘followed classic pandemic model’ (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
  • Sweden: Controversial coronavirus strategy (Deutsche Welle)
  • UK – Boris Johnson confronted over claim no country has working coronavirus app – after 12m downloads in Germany (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson needs a better plan to protect lives and jobs if a second wave hits the UK (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson under fire for ‘dodgy’ claim about other countries’ virus apps (Sky News Latest)
  • UK – The way Boris Johnson has eased lockdown sends all the wrong messages (The Guardian)
  • UK – UK government advised to harness pandemic to speed zero-carbon aims (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Alarming spike in coronavirus sparks fears California is ‘starting to lose this battle’ (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Appeals court says Michigan gyms must remain closed, just hours before they were to reopen (Detroit Free Press)
  • US – CDC: U.S. COVID-19 death toll likely to hit 150K by July 18 amid surging cases (UPI)
  • US – Judge blocks removal of Honduran teen being deported under CDC coronavirus rule (ABC News)
  • US – NIH Director Collins Joins White House Coronavirus Task Force (Bloomberg Law)
  • US – Reopening Tennessee’s hospitals: What to know when returning to your local hospital | Opinion (Tennessean)
  • US – Texas governor says there is a “massive” coronavirus outbreak across the state after reopening (CBS News)
  • US – Trump administration ending support for 7 Texas testing sites as coronavirus cases spike (The Hill)
  • US – UT coronavirus cases in Cabo taught lessons in tracing student exposure, CDC says (Austin American Statesman)
  • US – Why has the Latino community been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 in California? (Sacramento Bee)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Why has South Korea allowed adult ‘room salons’ to reopen? (South China Morning Post – News)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Abbott orders new COVID-19 rules for Texas child care centers after prior restrictions dropped (Houston Chronicle)
  • Airbus exec: Airlines’ safety features minimize risk of virus transmission (Business Mirror)
  • Airline easyJet raises $520 million in share placing (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Amazon to build giant warehouses in Sydney and Melbourne as online shopping demand surges (Mail Online UK)
  • Apple closes more stores amid spike in COVID-19 cases (Seeking Alpha)
  • Apple re-closes 7 Houston stores as virus surges (Moneycontrol.com)
  • AstraZeneca taps Scottish firm for 10th COVID-19 vaccine supply deal (Today Online)
  • BAE Systems touts ‘much stronger’ second half after pandemic dents Q2 performance (Shares Magazine)
  • CapitaLand rolls out tech solutions to safeguard business parks, offices amid phase 2 of reopening (The Straits Times All News)
  • Capital can get ICICI Bank growth beyond pandemic survival (Livemint.com)
  • Capitec To Host First-Of-Its-Kind Hackathon In SA (iafrica.com)
  • Coronavirus could hand Singapore Airlines a bigger share of India’s aviation market (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Coronavirus party cancellation force Costco to stop selling sheet cake (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Covid 19 coronavirus lockdown broadband peak: Netflix updates on that bit rate cap (New Zealand Herald)
  • Dialog Semiconductor raises revenue guidance for Q2 on higher demand for tablets, wearables (Telecompaper)
  • Don’t expect broad-based lockdowns as the second wave of coronavirus hits: UBS (CNBC)
  • EU approves bailout for German airline Lufthansa (Channel NewsAsia)
  • EasyJet to Raise as Much as $560 Million in Share Sale (Yahoo! Canada)
  • GM cuts shift at Spring Hill plant after pandemic hurts demand (Detroit News)
  • Google announces new licensing programme to help news industry (IANS Live)
  • HDFC Bank very well placed to tide over : Puri to stakeholders (Yahoo! India)
  • Harmony Gold Mining: The Stock May Have More Upside If Gold Stays Near Current Levels (Seeking Alpha)
  • Honda PH reminds riders: be a better rider during ‘relaxed’ lockdown (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Hope springs for Bank of Baroda as virus effects seen manageable (Livemint.com)
  • IDBI Bank says COVID-19 pandemic to not have any material impact on future results (Outlook India)
  • LATAM Airlines Brasil boss moots possible Azul merger (CH-Aviation)
  • Lawson to kick off self-checkout reward campaign to curb virus spread (Japan Times)
  • MTN helps develop UN’s Covid-19 response platform for Africa (Telecompaper)
  • Microsoft shares hit new all-time high as it sees little coronavirus impact (Shares Magazine)
  • Minister says JSW Steel shouldbe closed to contain COVID-19 (The Hindu)
  • Mr Price online sales surge 90% (IT Web)
  • Normalcy to resume ‘very quickly’ in the UAE, says DP World (CNBC)
  • Petrobras to receive offers for Bahia refinery on… (Mail Online UK)
  • Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic (BBC News – Asia)
  • Skin Cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ to Lose ‘Fair’ from Name, Says Unilever’s Indian Unit after Backlash (Yahoo! India)
  • WestJet to layoff more than 3,300 employees due to COVID-19 pandemic (Global News Canada)
  • easyJet to resume flights to Paris, Milan and Barcelona in July (NationalPost.com)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
B.C. enters phase 3 of COVID-19 recovery plan
Global News Canada
Premier John Horgan has announced that B.C. is now in phase 3 of its COVID-19 recovery plan. Richard Zussman explains what that means for British Columbians’ summer plans.
COVID-19 pandemic will cost global economy $12 trillion
Arab News
International Monetary Fund predicts world economy will be ravaged by fallout from ‘a crisis like no other’ Saudi economy will shrink 6.8 percent but it could be worse … US will contract by 8 percent, Italy 12.8 The new rival proposal would back the…
Could Your Next Coronavirus Stimulus Check Come From Your State?
Tulsa World
As Washington lawmakers drag their feet, some places are already sending more money to those in need.
First Nations communities have concerns about welcoming visitors back as BC heads into Phase 3 of its pandemic recovery plan.
Global News Canada
Phase 3 of BC’s pandemic restart means many British Columbians can now start making holiday plans, but within the province. Some hot spots are filling up fast, but as Nadia Stewart reports, other locations aren’t quite ready to welcome visitors.
Gun Sales Soar In California Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
MSN New Zealand
So many things have been happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. There have been protests for the Black Lives Matter movement. Some states have started to ease lockdowns and slowly reopened their businesses. And now there’s word that gun sales in…
Hackers target Canadians with fake COVID-19 contact-tracing app disguised as official government software
NationalPost.com
Malicious computer ransomware specifically targeting Canadians was embedded in a fake COVID-19 contact-tracing app disguised as official government of Canada software….
Kyrgyzstan weighs return to state of emergency over coronavirus
NationalPost.com
BISHKEK — Kyrgyzstan will decide on Thursday whether to declare a state of emergency in two major cities and two provinces over a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, the healthcare ministry of the central Asian nation said….
State of emergency reinstated for 8th time in B.C. over COVID-19
CTV News
VANCOUVER — B.C.'s record-breaking state of emergency has been renewed once again. States of emergency are only in place for two-week periods so they need to be reinstated consistently by the solicitor general. The state of emergency has been in place…
The Pandemic Presents The Chance To End Homelessness In Canada For Good
Yahoo! Canada
This story is part of  After The Curve , an ongoing HuffPost Canada series that makes sense of how the COVID-19 crisis could change our country in the months and years ahead, and what opportunities exist to make Canada better. Canada’s public health…
Worst recession in 90 years expected in SA, battered by Covid-19
The Star SA
The Treasury noted that it had for several years been warning that an absence of fiscal space would leave South Africa vulnerable to external shocks.
Geopolitical Impact
Can India hurt China by breaking imported goods? May be not
Siasat Daily
The centre of attraction is not ‘Chinese Virus’ that is popularly known as coronavirus but China itself. With Chinese aggression over Galwan Valley and the escalating unease in Ladakh region  Atmanirbhar Bharat  is yet again at forefront and…
China Laps the U.S. in Latin America with Covid Diplomacy
Bloomberg
Politics & Policy Empty embassies and shipments of discredited drugs are no match for vaccine partnerships and investment promises. By Empty embassies and shipments of discredited drugs are no match for vaccine partnerships and investment promises. Mac…
European chocolates, olives and 28 other items could be hit with $3.1 billion in new US tariffs
CNN
New York (CNN Business)European olives, chocolate, gin and beer made with malt are among the latest products that could be hit with steep tariffs as part of a US-European dispute over government subsidies to aircraft makers. The US Trade…
German Defense Chief Questions Key NATO Spending Metric
Bloomberg
By 2% spending goal is ‘perhaps the wrong number to look at’ Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer says recession inflates key figure Germany’s defense chief questioned a key metric for military spending among NATO allies, undercutting President Donald Trump’s…
How to navigate the choppy waters of Covid-19 and Brexit
Irish Times
As we come out of Covid-19 and with Brexit approaching fast, the second half of 2020 looks like being a challenging time for directors of companies already facing liquidity and solvency challenges due to circumstances beyond their control. Zara West…
In Rebuff to China, U.S. Snubs Any Link Between Covid and Food
Bloomberg Law
USDA, FDA say there’s no evidence people get virus from food Export curbs aren’t in line with ‘science of transmission’ U.S. health and agricultural authorities issued thinly veiled criticism of new demands from China for food-exporting companies to…
Stop trying to link Brexit to coronavirus – politics has nothing to do with a global pandemic. Oh, wait…
The Independent
Nobody ever said that a no-deal Brexit would badly affect our ability to deal with the global outbreak of a viral illness. Well, apart from the British Medical Association in 2018. And the Faculty of Public Health, in 2016 before the referendum was…
Tight border control pact forget between Baguio, Benguet LGUs vs COVID
Manila Bulletin
, 3:17 PM By Zaldy Comanda BAGUIO CITY – A tight border control pact was forged between the local government officials of Baguio and Benguet to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Mayor Benjamin Magalong (JJ Landingin / MANILA…
Trump says ‘probably’ will move troops from Germany to Poland, slams Berlin for owing ‘lot of money’ to NATO
ABC News
Poland's president is the first foreign leader to visit Trump in months. As U.S. coronavirus cases neared their highest levels since April, President Donald Trump played statesman with the first visit of a foreign leader to the White House in the…
U.S. senators question meatpackers over exports to China during pandemic
NationalPost.com
CHICAGO — Two prominent U.S. Senate Democrats are pressing America's top meatpackers to disclose by month's end how much pork, beef and chicken they shipped to China during the coronavirus outbreak while warning of possible meat shortages at home….
U.S.’s ‘Relatively Light Touch’ on Beverage Tariffs: Jefferies
Bloomberg Law
While it would be “reckless” to dismiss U.S. tariff risk altogether for European alcohol beverage makers such as Diageo, past experience suggests the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) “bark is worse than its bite,” Jefferies analyst Edward Mundy…
UK faces ‘enormous uncertainty’ from Covid-19 and Brexit: Expert
CNBC
Investment into the UK might dry up if uncertainty persists over whether Britain will be part of the European single market, says Fariborz Moshirian, director of the Institute of Global Finance at the University of New South Wales.
US threatens new tariffs on European imports amid escalating trade war
New York Post
The US may slap new tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from France, Germany, Spain and the UK, escalating a trade battle with Europe as the UK’s top trade official ripped the Trump administration for “talking a good game” on free trade while…
Cybersecurity Impact
Fake govt COVID-19 contact tracking app spreads Android ransomware
HackRead
Home » Security » Fake govt COVID-19 contact tracking app spreads Android ransomware
Hackers are still running coronavirus-related campaigns, CrowdStrike warns
Cyberscoop – News
Although many municipalities around the world have begun to ease up on stay-at-home orders, hackers are still running spearphishing and disinformation campaigns taking advantage of the pandemic. Adam Meyers, …
InfoSecHotSpot – Less than 1 in 3 Americans are Concerned about Data Security Less than one in three Americans are concerned about t… https://t.co/yt2YrlarHr
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Less than 1 in 3 Americans are Concerned about Data Security Less than one in three Americans are concerned about their data security while working from home despite a 400% rise in cyber attacks during the pandemic, according to a new report from…
InfoSecHotSpot – Networks Unlimited security partners provide free assistance to help strengthen cyber defences, knowledge during pa… https://t.co/drnSpGy0EU
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Networks Unlimited security partners provide free assistance to help strengthen cyber defences, knowledge during pandemic Fortinet, Cofense and RSA are offering certain complimentary services to assist users during the COVID-19 pandemic….
InfoSecHotSpot – Networks Unlimited security partners provide free assistance to help strengthen cyber defences, knowledge during pa… https://t.co/nJhnNW2aOk
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Networks Unlimited security partners provide free assistance to help strengthen cyber defences, knowledge during pandemic Fortinet, Cofense and RSA are offering certain complimentary services to assist users during the COVID-19 pandemic….
Von der Leyen said Chinese cyberattacks on EU hospitals cannot be tolerated
Security Affairs
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called out China for launching cyberattacks EU hospitals and health care institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen publicly linked to China a…
ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/FxmoNNQ74O
ZDNet – Twitter
New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…
ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/GaXOalRoPH
ZDNet – Twitter
New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…
ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/pdnaoA9t2d
ZDNet – Twitter
New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…
ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/zEmu3rY81H
ZDNet – Twitter
New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…

