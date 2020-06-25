COVID-19 Alert – 25 June 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|B.C. enters phase 3 of COVID-19 recovery plan
|Global News Canada
|Premier John Horgan has announced that B.C. is now in phase 3 of its COVID-19 recovery plan. Richard Zussman explains what that means for British Columbians’ summer plans.
|COVID-19 pandemic will cost global economy $12 trillion
|Arab News
|International Monetary Fund predicts world economy will be ravaged by fallout from ‘a crisis like no other’ Saudi economy will shrink 6.8 percent but it could be worse … US will contract by 8 percent, Italy 12.8 The new rival proposal would back the…
|Could Your Next Coronavirus Stimulus Check Come From Your State?
|Tulsa World
|As Washington lawmakers drag their feet, some places are already sending more money to those in need.
|First Nations communities have concerns about welcoming visitors back as BC heads into Phase 3 of its pandemic recovery plan.
|Global News Canada
|Phase 3 of BC’s pandemic restart means many British Columbians can now start making holiday plans, but within the province. Some hot spots are filling up fast, but as Nadia Stewart reports, other locations aren’t quite ready to welcome visitors.
|Gun Sales Soar In California Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
|MSN New Zealand
|So many things have been happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. There have been protests for the Black Lives Matter movement. Some states have started to ease lockdowns and slowly reopened their businesses. And now there’s word that gun sales in…
|Hackers target Canadians with fake COVID-19 contact-tracing app disguised as official government software
|NationalPost.com
|Malicious computer ransomware specifically targeting Canadians was embedded in a fake COVID-19 contact-tracing app disguised as official government of Canada software….
|Kyrgyzstan weighs return to state of emergency over coronavirus
|NationalPost.com
|BISHKEK — Kyrgyzstan will decide on Thursday whether to declare a state of emergency in two major cities and two provinces over a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, the healthcare ministry of the central Asian nation said….
|State of emergency reinstated for 8th time in B.C. over COVID-19
|CTV News
|VANCOUVER — B.C.'s record-breaking state of emergency has been renewed once again. States of emergency are only in place for two-week periods so they need to be reinstated consistently by the solicitor general. The state of emergency has been in place…
|The Pandemic Presents The Chance To End Homelessness In Canada For Good
|Yahoo! Canada
|This story is part of After The Curve , an ongoing HuffPost Canada series that makes sense of how the COVID-19 crisis could change our country in the months and years ahead, and what opportunities exist to make Canada better. Canada’s public health…
|Worst recession in 90 years expected in SA, battered by Covid-19
|The Star SA
|The Treasury noted that it had for several years been warning that an absence of fiscal space would leave South Africa vulnerable to external shocks.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Can India hurt China by breaking imported goods? May be not
|Siasat Daily
|The centre of attraction is not ‘Chinese Virus’ that is popularly known as coronavirus but China itself. With Chinese aggression over Galwan Valley and the escalating unease in Ladakh region Atmanirbhar Bharat is yet again at forefront and…
|China Laps the U.S. in Latin America with Covid Diplomacy
|Bloomberg
|Politics & Policy Empty embassies and shipments of discredited drugs are no match for vaccine partnerships and investment promises. By Empty embassies and shipments of discredited drugs are no match for vaccine partnerships and investment promises. Mac…
|European chocolates, olives and 28 other items could be hit with $3.1 billion in new US tariffs
|CNN
|New York (CNN Business)European olives, chocolate, gin and beer made with malt are among the latest products that could be hit with steep tariffs as part of a US-European dispute over government subsidies to aircraft makers. The US Trade…
|German Defense Chief Questions Key NATO Spending Metric
|Bloomberg
|By 2% spending goal is ‘perhaps the wrong number to look at’ Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer says recession inflates key figure Germany’s defense chief questioned a key metric for military spending among NATO allies, undercutting President Donald Trump’s…
|How to navigate the choppy waters of Covid-19 and Brexit
|Irish Times
|As we come out of Covid-19 and with Brexit approaching fast, the second half of 2020 looks like being a challenging time for directors of companies already facing liquidity and solvency challenges due to circumstances beyond their control. Zara West…
|In Rebuff to China, U.S. Snubs Any Link Between Covid and Food
|Bloomberg Law
|USDA, FDA say there’s no evidence people get virus from food Export curbs aren’t in line with ‘science of transmission’ U.S. health and agricultural authorities issued thinly veiled criticism of new demands from China for food-exporting companies to…
|Stop trying to link Brexit to coronavirus – politics has nothing to do with a global pandemic. Oh, wait…
|The Independent
|Nobody ever said that a no-deal Brexit would badly affect our ability to deal with the global outbreak of a viral illness. Well, apart from the British Medical Association in 2018. And the Faculty of Public Health, in 2016 before the referendum was…
|Tight border control pact forget between Baguio, Benguet LGUs vs COVID
|Manila Bulletin
|, 3:17 PM By Zaldy Comanda BAGUIO CITY – A tight border control pact was forged between the local government officials of Baguio and Benguet to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Mayor Benjamin Magalong (JJ Landingin / MANILA…
|Trump says ‘probably’ will move troops from Germany to Poland, slams Berlin for owing ‘lot of money’ to NATO
|ABC News
|Poland's president is the first foreign leader to visit Trump in months. As U.S. coronavirus cases neared their highest levels since April, President Donald Trump played statesman with the first visit of a foreign leader to the White House in the…
|U.S. senators question meatpackers over exports to China during pandemic
|NationalPost.com
|CHICAGO — Two prominent U.S. Senate Democrats are pressing America's top meatpackers to disclose by month's end how much pork, beef and chicken they shipped to China during the coronavirus outbreak while warning of possible meat shortages at home….
|U.S.’s ‘Relatively Light Touch’ on Beverage Tariffs: Jefferies
|Bloomberg Law
|While it would be “reckless” to dismiss U.S. tariff risk altogether for European alcohol beverage makers such as Diageo, past experience suggests the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) “bark is worse than its bite,” Jefferies analyst Edward Mundy…
|UK faces ‘enormous uncertainty’ from Covid-19 and Brexit: Expert
|CNBC
|Investment into the UK might dry up if uncertainty persists over whether Britain will be part of the European single market, says Fariborz Moshirian, director of the Institute of Global Finance at the University of New South Wales.
|US threatens new tariffs on European imports amid escalating trade war
|New York Post
|The US may slap new tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from France, Germany, Spain and the UK, escalating a trade battle with Europe as the UK’s top trade official ripped the Trump administration for “talking a good game” on free trade while…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Fake govt COVID-19 contact tracking app spreads Android ransomware
|HackRead
|Home » Security » Fake govt COVID-19 contact tracking app spreads Android ransomware
|Hackers are still running coronavirus-related campaigns, CrowdStrike warns
|Cyberscoop – News
|Although many municipalities around the world have begun to ease up on stay-at-home orders, hackers are still running spearphishing and disinformation campaigns taking advantage of the pandemic. Adam Meyers, …
|InfoSecHotSpot – Less than 1 in 3 Americans are Concerned about Data Security Less than one in three Americans are concerned about t… https://t.co/yt2YrlarHr
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Less than 1 in 3 Americans are Concerned about Data Security Less than one in three Americans are concerned about their data security while working from home despite a 400% rise in cyber attacks during the pandemic, according to a new report from…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Networks Unlimited security partners provide free assistance to help strengthen cyber defences, knowledge during pa… https://t.co/drnSpGy0EU
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Networks Unlimited security partners provide free assistance to help strengthen cyber defences, knowledge during pandemic Fortinet, Cofense and RSA are offering certain complimentary services to assist users during the COVID-19 pandemic….
|InfoSecHotSpot – Networks Unlimited security partners provide free assistance to help strengthen cyber defences, knowledge during pa… https://t.co/nJhnNW2aOk
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Networks Unlimited security partners provide free assistance to help strengthen cyber defences, knowledge during pandemic Fortinet, Cofense and RSA are offering certain complimentary services to assist users during the COVID-19 pandemic….
|Von der Leyen said Chinese cyberattacks on EU hospitals cannot be tolerated
|Security Affairs
|European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called out China for launching cyberattacks EU hospitals and health care institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen publicly linked to China a…
|ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/FxmoNNQ74O
|ZDNet – Twitter
|New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…
|ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/GaXOalRoPH
|ZDNet – Twitter
|New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…
|ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/pdnaoA9t2d
|ZDNet – Twitter
|New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…
|ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/zEmu3rY81H
|ZDNet – Twitter
|New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.