COVID-19 Alert – 26 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|How pandemic and climate change brought down the Roman Empire
|Radio New Zealand
|At its peak, the Roman Empire covered approximately five million square kilometres and was home to roughly a quarter of the world's population. But despite its advanced infrastructure and immense power, the empire was brought to its knees by the…
|Indonesia's economy forecast to decelerate slightly in 2020 over COVID-19
|indonesianews.net
|Indonesia's economy forecast to decelerate slightly in 2020 over COVID-19 – Xinhua – English.news.cn Xinhua
|Israel: Many held in protests over gov’t handling of coronavirus
|Al Jazeera
|At least 12 arrested in Jerusalem as thousands continue protests against Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Israeli police have arrested 12 people and used water cannon in Jerusalem before dawn on Sunday to disperse furious demonstrators protesting…
|Israelis continue protests against PM’s handling of pandemic
|Toronto Star Online
|This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
|McConnell: Second stimulus package will focus on ‘kids, jobs, and healthcare’
|MSN New Zealand
|Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) said the Congress' second stimulus package will focus on "kids, jobs and healthcare." Republicans and Democrats are working on a second GOP-backed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act…
|Parents to create wind-farm outside Downing Street to urge coronavirus recovery tackles climate change
|The Independent
|Julie Walters and Lily Cole sign open letter urging green policies in response to pandemic More than 100 high-profile parents have urged Boris Johnson to ensure the recovery from the coronavirus crisis tackles climate change . An open letter asking the…
|Republicans argue over scope of unemployment benefits amid coronavirus relief talks
|MSNBC
|NBC News' Sahil Kapur breaks down how internal Republican party divisions over the coronavirus aid put Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in his toughest position yet as Republican leader. Read more
|Rwandan media highlight COVID-19 response and economic recovery plan
|Panapress.com
|Kigali, Rwanda (PANA) – Rwandan newspapers this week gave wide coverage to the country's response to COVID-19 and the new priorities aligned with the economic recovery plan as a result of the pandemic
|Safeguarding Indonesian children from violence and COVID-19
|Antara News
|The Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry observed National Children's Day (HAN), celebrated every July 23, with this year's theme: "Children are Protected, Indonesia is Advancing" and bearing …
|Washington battles over coronavirus unemployment benefits
|CBS News
|Lawmakers left Washington on Friday before finalizing a deal that would renew unemployment benefits for millions of Americans forced out of work due to the pandemic. Paula Reid reports on the relief bill's status from New Jersey, where President…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Australia has ‘finally had enough’ with China’s South China Sea posturing
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|After China clearly “stepped up its aggression” in the South China Sea during the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia has had enough of the communist regime’s posturing, says Sky News host Sharri Markson.
|Australia rejects Beijing’s claims in South China Sea
|Taipei Times Online
|AFP, SYDNEY Australia has rejected Beijing’s territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea in a formal declaration to the UN. In a statement filed on Thursday, Australia said there was “no legal basis” to several disputed Chinese claims in the…
|Australia says China’s claims over South China Sea have no legal basis
|TheWeek
|Australia also mentions objections by Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam Australia joined the US in rejecting Beijing's territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea in a formal declaration to the United Nations. In the escalating dispute between…
|Corporate earnings, geopolitical events to set market course this week: Analysts
|Outlook India
|New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Domestic equity markets this week will largely be steered by corporate earnings, developments on US-China relations front and COVID-19 trends, analysts said. Globally, investors seemed treading cautiously last week amid…
|Even amid the US ‘crusade’ against China, Hong Kong can be a critical connecting point between the two powers
|South China Morning Post
|Hong Kong / Politics Far from ‘just another Chinese city’, Hong Kong’s unique nature could be all the more valuable amid worsening Beijing-Washington relationship Still open and internationalised, the city fits the purpose for more constructive…
|India suspects China’s role in Hasina-Imran talk
|Deccan Herald
|A phone call between the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this week stirred unease in New Delhi, which suspected China's hidden hand behind the rare outreach. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan called up his Bangladesh counterpart…
|Officials Push U.S.-China Relations Toward Point of No Return
|New York Times
|WASHINGTON — Step by step, blow by blow, the United States and China are dismantling decades of political, economic and social engagement, setting the stage for a new era of confrontation shaped by the views of the most hawkish voices on both sides. W…
|Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure
|Asahi.com
|CHENGDU, China–Security was tight outside the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday as staff inside prepared to leave, a day after China ordered it to close in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its consulate in Houston. T…
|Time for China to explain Hong Kong’s national security law to the West
|MSN Philippines
|Hong Kong is an international city and everyone has a stake in its future. Hong Kong was in the Western camp before 1997 and its unique position allowed the city to stay out of most political turmoil. Now, with the imposition of the national security…
|U.S. aggressive attitude to China threatens world peace: scholars
|Xinhua News Agency
|LONDON, July 25 (Xinhua) — International scholars said Saturday that aggressive statements and actions by the U.S. government towards China poses a threat to world peace and a potential new cold war on China is against the interests of humanity. The…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|DoJ charges Chinese hackers with targeting COVID-19 research centers
|MalwareTips.com
|This week, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) indicted two Chinese nationals on charges that include the theft of American trade secrets and a recent targeting of COVID-19 research centers. The DoJ claims that the suspects acted sometimes for their…
