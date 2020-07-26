Silobreaker

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 26 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • 14-day quarantine for North travellers returning from Spain (Irish Times)
  • 7.22pm Spain takes aim at nightclubs and beaches as virus rebounds (Melbourne Age)
  • Australia suffers its deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Australia’s deadliest day in pandemic (9News.com.au)
  • Brazil’s president says he tested negative for Covid-19, two weeks after diagnosis (The Straits Times All News)
  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus (Arab News)
  • COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Saudi Arabia (Arab News)
  • Confronting coronavirus photo causes controversy in Indonesia (indonesianews.net)
  • Dominic Raab warns of ‘summer of uncertainty’ after air bridge to Spain pulled with hours notice (The Independent)
  • France, Spain, Germany Suddenly Facing New Coronavirus Surge (Forbes.com)
  • French infections rise, Spain cracks down on nightclubs (Los Angeles Times)
  • India registers a record number of single day COVID19 tests on the second consecutive day (Orissadiary.com)
  • Record 2.84 lakh coronavirus COVID-19 infections reported across world in last 24 hrs; US, Brazil, India worst-hit (zeenews.com)
  • Six months of Covid-19 in Singapore: A special report (The Straits Times All News)
  • South Korea sees largest daily increase of coronavirus since April (UPI)
  • Spain could ‘already’ be in second wave as new restrictions spark holiday fears (itv.com)
  • Spain takes aim at nightclubs and beaches as virus rebounds (WA Today)
  • Spain to build camp for migrant strawberry pickers after U.N. criticism (Reuters UK)
  • Travellers from Spain told to quarantine (BBC News – Business)
  • UK – Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to shake up Treasury with ‘Silicon Valley’ approach (Telegraph)
  • UK – Boris Johnson is trying to mark his own homework – but will it work? (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s libertarian journey on tackling obesity (The Independent)
  • UK – EasyJet and British Airways respond after UK government changes travel and quarantine rules for Spain (Liverpool Echo)
  • UK – Iain Macwhirter: It’s clear BoJo still doesn’t ‘get’ Scots (and it’s not the economy, stupid) (Herald Scotland)
  • UK wants visitors from Spain to self-isolate (Deutsche Welle)
  • US – As virus hit Florida, its governor sidelined scientists to follow Trump (Washington Post)
  • US – Editorial: The key to reopening California’s schools (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • US – Florida teachers union president: DeSantis’ plan to reopen schools is ‘completely reckless’ (MSNBC)
  • US – Tennessee teachers call for schools to start online amid ongoing coronavirus spikes (Tennessean)
  • US – US coronavirus: Florida isolation centres used to shield elderly (Al Jazeera)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Jordan’s Arab Bank first-half net profits drop 66 pct to $152.1 mln (Al Arabiya)
  • AirAsia sees green shoots, upbeat on recovery trajectory (Bernama)
  • Be ready for BMW’s latest, more versatile SAV variant (Borneo Post Online)
  • COVID-19 Toyota Registers Three New Positive Cases At Its Plant In Bidadi, Karnataka (Yahoo! India)
  • Coronavirus deaths hit ArcelorMittal plant in Mexico-union (Reuters UK)
  • Dewa, Siemens discuss innovations and technologies in energy sector (The Gulf Today)
  • EasyJet and British Airways respond after UK government changes travel and quarantine rules for Spain (Liverpool Echo)
  • EasyJet, BA plan to continue UK-Spain flights (Gulf News)
  • Elon Musk, Tesla billionaire, says another federal stimulus ‘not in the best interests’ of Americans (Washington Times)
  • Garmin’s Taiwan office silent on cyberattack (Focus Taiwan)
  • Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon Hearing Over Anti-Trust Laws To Begin Wednesday (International Business Times)
  • Gree Product — Core of Livestreaming (JARN)
  • ICICI Bank Q1 profit jumps 36% on stake sales; bank makes Rs 5,550 crore Covid-19 provisions (Financial Express)
  • ICICI Bank profit rises 36% on stake sales in subsidiaries (Indian Express)
  • If you’re not terrified about Facebook, you haven’t been paying attention (The Guardian)
  • Jordan’s Arab Bank Group Reports 66% Drop in H1 Net Profits (Asharq Al-Awsat)
  • Kin of JAL 123 victims pray ahead of 35th anniversary of deadly 747 crash next month (Japan Times)
  • Manulife lowers premium for term insurance products (Philippine Star)
  • Milaha expands partnership with Microsoft to drive operational excellence, transform supply chain industry (Gulf Times)
  • Minnesota couple banned from Walmart after wearing swastika-covered face masks while shopping (Mail Online UK)
  • Nissan’s Quarterly Loss Seen Smaller on Faster Cost Cuts (Bloomberg)
  • Panasonic CEO Anticipates Change in Buying Behavior Post COVID-19 (JARN)
  • Qatar Commercial Bank to Continue to Build Buffers Against Risk (Bloomberg)
  • Questor: online sales have finally allowed Tesco to turn the tide against Aldi and Lidl (Telegraph)
  • Rejecting Huawei will not help Boris Johnson take back control of UK (Beijing Review)
  • Rise in provisions dent Arab Bank’s first half net profit (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Spain travel: Easyjet issues flights advice after new rules include two-week quarantine for Brits (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • TELUS launches applications for COVID cause-driven groups (Philippines Daily Tribune)
  • Tata Steel proposes handing £900m stake to taxpayers (SkyNews.com Business)
  • Tesco announces Belfast Metro store to close (Belfast Telegraph)
  • Walmart said it will close stores on Thanksgiving Day this year, in another indication of how retailers are shiftin… https://t.co/g3SjifcnWy (WSJ – Twitter)
  • iPhone 12, Apple iPad and Apple Watch models – launch tipped for September 8, October 27 events (The Freepress Journal)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • China makes $1bn loan to Latin American and Caribbean countries for access to coronavirus vaccine (The Independent)
  • Drug accused ‘bought in bulk’ due to Covid-19 (itv.com)
  • False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked (BBC)
  • Is This Dark-Horse Coronavirus Stock a Threat to Gilead Sciences? (Nasdaq)
  • Singapore to Begin Virus Vaccine Human Trials This Week, ST Says (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Three university professors become overnight MILLIONAIRES after finding ‘major breakthrough’ (Mail Online UK)
  • US is accused of hampering attempts to find a Coronavirus vaccine (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Your Coronavirus Antibodies Are Disappearing. Should You Care? (New York Times)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
How pandemic and climate change brought down the Roman Empire
Radio New Zealand
At its peak, the Roman Empire covered approximately five million square kilometres and was home to roughly a quarter of the world's population. But despite its advanced infrastructure and immense power, the empire was brought to its knees by the…
Indonesia's economy forecast to decelerate slightly in 2020 over COVID-19
indonesianews.net
Indonesia's economy forecast to decelerate slightly in 2020 over COVID-19 – Xinhua – English.news.cn Xinhua
Israel: Many held in protests over gov’t handling of coronavirus
Al Jazeera
At least 12 arrested in Jerusalem as thousands continue protests against Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Israeli police have arrested 12 people and used water cannon in Jerusalem before dawn on Sunday to disperse furious demonstrators protesting…
Israelis continue protests against PM’s handling of pandemic
Toronto Star Online
This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: www.TorontoStarReprints.com…
McConnell: Second stimulus package will focus on ‘kids, jobs, and healthcare’
MSN New Zealand
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) said the Congress' second stimulus package will focus on "kids, jobs and healthcare." Republicans and Democrats are working on a second GOP-backed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act…
Parents to create wind-farm outside Downing Street to urge coronavirus recovery tackles climate change
The Independent
Julie Walters and Lily Cole sign open letter urging green policies in response to pandemic More than 100 high-profile parents have urged Boris Johnson to ensure the recovery from the coronavirus crisis tackles climate change . An open letter asking the…
Republicans argue over scope of unemployment benefits amid coronavirus relief talks
MSNBC
NBC News' Sahil Kapur breaks down how internal Republican party divisions over the coronavirus aid put Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in his toughest position yet as Republican leader. Read more
Rwandan media highlight COVID-19 response and economic recovery plan
Panapress.com
Kigali, Rwanda (PANA) – Rwandan newspapers this week gave wide coverage to the country's response to COVID-19 and the new priorities aligned with the economic recovery plan as a result of the pandemic
Safeguarding Indonesian children from violence and COVID-19
Antara News
The Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry observed National Children's Day (HAN), celebrated every July 23, with this year's theme: "Children are Protected, Indonesia is Advancing" and bearing …
Washington battles over coronavirus unemployment benefits
CBS News
Lawmakers left Washington on Friday before finalizing a deal that would renew unemployment benefits for millions of Americans forced out of work due to the pandemic. Paula Reid reports on the relief bill's status from New Jersey, where President…
Geopolitical Impact
Australia has ‘finally had enough’ with China’s South China Sea posturing
GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
After China clearly “stepped up its aggression” in the South China Sea during the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia has had enough of the communist regime’s posturing, says Sky News host Sharri Markson.
Australia rejects Beijing’s claims in South China Sea
Taipei Times Online
AFP, SYDNEY Australia has rejected Beijing’s territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea in a formal declaration to the UN. In a statement filed on Thursday, Australia said there was “no legal basis” to several disputed Chinese claims in the…
Australia says China’s claims over South China Sea have no legal basis
TheWeek
Australia also mentions objections by Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam Australia joined the US in rejecting Beijing's territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea in a formal declaration to the United Nations. In the escalating dispute between…
Corporate earnings, geopolitical events to set market course this week: Analysts
Outlook India
New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Domestic equity markets this week will largely be steered by corporate earnings, developments on US-China relations front and COVID-19 trends, analysts said. Globally, investors seemed treading cautiously last week amid…
Even amid the US ‘crusade’ against China, Hong Kong can be a critical connecting point between the two powers
South China Morning Post
Hong Kong / Politics Far from ‘just another Chinese city’, Hong Kong’s unique nature could be all the more valuable amid worsening Beijing-Washington relationship Still open and internationalised, the city fits the purpose for more constructive…
India suspects China’s role in Hasina-Imran talk
Deccan Herald
A phone call between the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this week stirred unease in New Delhi, which suspected China's hidden hand behind the rare outreach. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan called up his Bangladesh counterpart…
Officials Push U.S.-China Relations Toward Point of No Return
New York Times
WASHINGTON — Step by step, blow by blow, the United States and China are dismantling decades of political, economic and social engagement, setting the stage for a new era of confrontation shaped by the views of the most hawkish voices on both sides. W…
Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure
Asahi.com
CHENGDU, China–Security was tight outside the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday as staff inside prepared to leave, a day after China ordered it to close in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its consulate in Houston. T…
Time for China to explain Hong Kong’s national security law to the West
MSN Philippines
Hong Kong is an international city and everyone has a stake in its future. Hong Kong was in the Western camp before 1997 and its unique position allowed the city to stay out of most political turmoil. Now, with the imposition of the national security…
U.S. aggressive attitude to China threatens world peace: scholars
Xinhua News Agency
LONDON, July 25 (Xinhua) — International scholars said Saturday that aggressive statements and actions by the U.S. government towards China poses a threat to world peace and a potential new cold war on China is against the interests of humanity. The…
Cybersecurity Impact
BrianHonan – RT @marcusjcarey: Cybersecurity Jobs Thread: 7/24/2020 Edition

If you are hiring Cybersecurity folks please post a link to the position he…
BrianHonan – Twitter
RT @marcusjcarey: Cybersecurity Jobs Thread: 7/24/2020 Edition

If you are hiring Cybersecurity folks please post a link to the position here.

Due to COVID-19 people remote jobs are premium, but post any open positions.

#infosecjobs #CyberSecurity…
Countries should stop hacking each other and start cooperating on a vaccine
Washington Post
Opinion by Editorial Board U.S. OFFICIALS said this month that Russian hackers are attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research. This past week, the Justice Department indicted two Chinese hackers for doing the same thing. Both attacks are…
CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/gpbFKQbrL3
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://hubs.ly/H0sY9b30
CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/VxkULCJVLI
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://hubs.ly/H0sY0k20
Cyber_War_News – RT @ArrestTracker: Two Chinese Hackers Working With the Ministry of State Security Charged With Global Computer Intrusion Campaign Targetin…
Cyber_War_News – Twitter
RT @ArrestTracker: Two Chinese Hackers Working With the Ministry of State Security Charged With Global Computer Intrusion Campaign Targeting Intellectual Property and Confidential Business Information, Including Covid-19 Research…
DoJ charges Chinese hackers with targeting COVID-19 research centers
MalwareTips.com
This week, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) indicted two Chinese nationals on charges that include the theft of American trade secrets and a recent targeting of COVID-19 research centers. The DoJ claims that the suspects acted sometimes for their…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

