COVID-19 Alert – 27 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|BOJ policymakers voice concerns over possibility of slow recovery
|Mainichi JP
|This Dec. 12, 2019 photo shows the Bank of Japan head office in Tokyo. (Kyodo) TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan's economy is on course to make a recovery, but it is likely to be slow in coming due to the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a summary…
|BoE Economist – U.K. Economy Growing At 1% A Week
|Seeking Alpha
|How quickly and how far? The big economic question of our times is how quickly will the varied economies recover from the coronavirus induced closedown? Then, as a secondary issue, how far will they recover? One good guess is that the UK – just as an…
|COVID-19 triggers spike in homelessness in Salisbury
|TownsvilleBulletin.com.au
|There has been a “noticeable increase” in the number of homeless people in the Salisbury Council area due to COVID-19, including a “chronic rough sleeper population” within the city centre, a new report reveals.
|Coronavirus crisis sparks a young Israeli protest movement
|star-telegram.com
|In attending his first-ever public protest, 34-year-old Nimrod Gross arrived with the only prop he felt reflected him — the blue-and-white Israeli flag. The former combat soldier and current tour ……
|Coronavirus infections reach 60,000 in Israel as protests continue
|Telegraph
|More protests sweep country as coronavirus situation worsens Israel’s coronavirus cases topped 60,000 infections over the weekend as thousands of people took to the streets across the country to protest the government’s handling of the pandemic and…
|Coronavirus is too serious for BLM protesters ‘to be playing games’
|GoldCoastBulletin.com.au
|After the black lives matter movement threatened to defy a court ruling and proceed with another planned protest Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman has urged organisers to realise the situation is too important to be “playing games”.
|Fourth suicide in Tripura for Smartphone during Covid-19 pandemic
|United News of India
|Agartala, Jul 27 (UNI) A teen committed suicide, fourth during the Covid-19 pandemic, for smartphone, last night. Except for a father, three others were school students, who were expecting an android phone to attend the online classes being organised…
|Pandemic has exposed weaknesses in our economy … and society
|TheAge.com National
|Employment without annual leave and sick pay is all very well when the economy is still growing but once it hits a bump, it can produce devastating outcomes.
|Republican COVID-19 Stimulus Package Will Be Unveiled Monday, Treasury Secretary Says
|International Business Times
|Senate Republicans on Monday will announce a new stimulus package to boost the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. “The bill will be introduced Monday and we’re prepared to act quickly. This is all about kids…
|Sunday shows – Coronavirus relief, stimulus talks dominate
|The Hill
|House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiJohn Lewis's 7-year-old great nephew calls the civil rights icon 'my hero' White House, Congress talk next coronavirus relief bill as COVID-19 continues to surge Family honors John Lewis at memorial in his…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Africa: Crop Disease Pandemic Coming ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’
|AllAfrica.com
|Global trade and monoculture will lead to crop disease pandemics that jeopardise world food systems, experts warn. A healthy wheat crop in Uganda, just weeks from harvest, turns into a tangle of black stems and shrivelled grains. As much as 80 per…
|Gold prices surge to record high amid coronavirus worries, U.S.-China tensions
|CNBC Asia-Pacific News
|Gold prices touched record prices on Monday morning in Asia as worries over issues such as the coronavirus pandemic as well as U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on investor sentiment.
|Half of manufacturers to bring work home after coronavirus exposes flaws in global trade
|Telegraph
|In total, 46pc of companies surveyed by trade body MakeUK said they planned to bring work back home over the next two years. Almost half of British manufacturers are planning to rely more on UK suppliers in future after coronavirus exposed major flaws…
|Oil Stable as Signs of Easing Virus Offset U.S.-China Tensions
|Bloomberg
|Oil was little changed in Asia as signs of an easing in coronavirus cases across the U.S. south were countered by ongoing diplomatic tensions between the Trump administration and China. Futures in New York slipped 0.3%, after rising 0.5% on Friday….
|Queensland border control
|9News.com.au
|Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski speaks on border control after Sydney's Fairfield Council was added to Queensland's hotspot list.
|South Korea Says Defector Likely Swam Back to North Korea
|Bloomberg
|The crossing led to a virus alert and lockdown in North Korea Defector not infected with Covid-19, South Korea says A defector was suspected of evading South Korean border guards by going through a drainage ditch and swimming back to North Korea, in a…
|South Korea says defector who sparked coronavirus fears likely swam back to North Korea
|The Straits Times All News
|July 27, 2020 2:13 PM SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) – A defector was suspected of evading South Korean border guards by going through a drainage ditch and swimming back to North Korea, in a crossing that escalated tensions on the peninsula and led Pyongyang to…
|U.S. Treasury prices move higher amid concerns over coronavirus infections, geopolital tension
|CNBC
|Growing Covid-19 infections in certain parts of the world have raised concerns over the prospects for the global economy. India, Hong Kong, as well as certain regions of Europe, have seen spikes in recent days. U.S. government debt prices were higher…
|U.S., Brazil, Mexico, India lead surge of coronavirus; death toll nears 650,000
|UPI
|July 26 (UPI) — Since the first death from coronavirus was reported more than 6 months ago in mainland China, the toll has grown to nearly 650,000 deaths and 16 million cases but dominated now by four countries: the United States, Brazil, Mexico and…
|What’s going on in the South China Sea and will it lead to war?
|ABC Online
|Australia and the United States this month hardened their position on the South China Sea, where Washington has accused Beijing of attempting to build a "maritime empire" in the potentially energy-rich waters, despite regional concerns. Key points:…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|All states spy in the ‘great game’ of espionage, so why is the US taking action against China’s Houston embassy?
|ABC Online
|Tensions between the world's two largest economies have been on the rise again this week after the United States ordered the closure of China's Houston embassy, alleging it was a nest of Chinese spies who tried to steal data from facilities in Texas….
|Cyber-attacks on maritime sites soar during pandemic
|Financial Times – UK Homepage
|CyberScoopNews – Russian government hackers targeting coronavirus vaccine research, UK, US and Canada warn https://t.co/T0fN3chrHs
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|Russian government hackers targeting coronavirus vaccine research, UK, US and Canada warn https://hubs.ly/H0sY0k50
|How firms are keeping staff and secrets safe from hackers now everyone is working remotely
|CNBC
|More employees are working from home than ever before due to the coronavirus. Security chiefs from McLaren, Revolut, and Facebook explained what they're doing to keep their companies safe during the lockdown. Measures range from using privacy…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Checkpoint finds over 200,000 coronavirus-related cyber-attacks per week Coronavirus related cyber-attacks sharply… https://t.co/fNhextHDg9
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Checkpoint finds over 200,000 coronavirus-related cyber-attacks per week Coronavirus related cyber-attacks sharply increased from under 5,000 per week in February 2020 to over 200,000 per week in late April, according to a report released last week…
|More prison time for Trade Me con-artist Richard Wallace over $124,000 fraud
|New Zealand Herald
|A serial con-artist has had an additional 26 months added to his prison sentence for his continuous and "relatively sophisticated" used-car scam targeting Trade Me users. Richard Mark Wallace was last year sentenced to two years and eight months'…
|Morrison government wants a cyber army
|Australian Financial Review
|The federal government wants to build a cyber army across the public and private sector with an additional 76,000 recruits by 2024 to deal with major hacks and a rapidly transforming digital economy. Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said new and…
|N. Korean’s Re-Defection Exposes Border Security Vulnerabilities
|Korea Broadcasting System
|Photo : YONHAP News Anchor: A North Korean who defected to South Korea three years ago, returned back to the North recently, apparently exposing embarrassing weaknesses in the South's border security in the process. Making matters worse, North Korea…
|Phishing Scam Promises £400 Council Tax Cut
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|Phishing Scam Promises £400 Council Tax Cut Email users are being warned not to fall for yet another COVID-related lure after warnings of a new phishing campaign, this time promising the recipient a government-funded tax cut. The email…
|Will Garmin pay $10 Million ransom in order to bring to an end ransomware attack after three days?
|Mail Online UK
|Garmin is being asked to pay a $10 million ransom after a cyberattack has taken down its systems and apps including its website for four days The navigation company was hit by a ransomware attack on Thursday with customers unable to log their…
