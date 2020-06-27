COVID-19 Alert – 27 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Boris Johnson asks Germany for help to rescue UK’s contact-tracing app
|The Independent
|Berlin’s ambassador reveals two countries are 'moving forward together' – despite prime minister claiming its technology does not work Boris Johnson has turned to Germany for help to rescue the UK’s troubled plans for a contact-tracing app to curb…
|Can the Covid-19 pandemic help end homelessness in Wales?
|itv.com
|Homeless hostel Ty Tom Jones in Swansea has 20 beds. It’s a partnership between several organisations to help support people who are currently homeless, and prepare them for independent living. During the pandemic, the Welsh Government has made £30m…
|Climate conditions on airline government bailouts are rare—and the coronavirus likely won’t be an exception
|Fortune
|Dutch government announces climate conditions for KLM bailout, rare in other government bailouts | Fortune You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.
|Coronavirus contact tracing is ‘not going well,’ Dr. Fauci says, U.S. still needs more testing
|CNBC Asia-Pacific News
|Dr. Anthony Fauci said he personally is an advocate of "flooding the system with testing, so you really get a good handle about what is going on in the community."
|Florida bans bar alcohol consumption as coronavirus spikes
|star-telegram.com
|Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars Friday after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ……
|Govt. to expand scope of coronavirus subsidies
|News On Japan
|The Japanese government will expand the scope of a subsidy program to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
|Indonesia central bank ready to finance more fiscal deficit to fight pandemic impact
|Today Online
|JAKARTA – Indonesia's central bank is ready to further finance the government's budget deficit and
|Pandemic wage cuts are roughly double what they were in the Great Recession, study shows
|Business Insider
|In the earliest months of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses cut worker wages twice as much as they did during the Great Recession, economists led by Tomaz Cajner of the Federal Reserve Board wrote in a recent paper . Wage cuts were concentrated…
|Rail companies warn passengers not to eat or drink on trains to stop spread of coronavirus
|Mail Online UK
|Operators are warning passengers not to eat or drink so as not to remove masks Masks are now compulsory for passengers on all forms of public transport Guidance comes amid preparations for the July 4 reopening of hospitality sector Operators and…
|US economy may not recover from coronavirus crisis until 2023, expert says
|New York Post
|The US economy may not shake its bad case of the coronavirus for another two and a half years, a new economic forecast warns. The nation is in for a gradual economic recovery from the “depression-like crisis” sparked by the pandemic, with production…
|Geopolitical Impact
|Amid coronavirus pandemic, South-east Asian nations warn of ‘alarming’ South China Sea incidents
|The Straits Times All News
|June 26, 2020 7:19 PM HANOI (REUTERS) – Vietnam and the Philippines warned of growing insecurity in Southeast Asia at a regional summit on Friday (June 26) amid concerns that China was stepping up its activity in the disputed South China Sea during…
|China Should Join Trade Deal the U.S. Abandoned
|Bloomberg-Quint
|(Bloomberg Opinion) — The Covid-19 pandemic is intensifying the most destructive trends in global trade. Support for free trade has given way to talk of decoupling and de-globalization. Tensions …
|China Warns U.S. ‘Meddling’ In Hong Kong Could Derail Phase One Trade Deal
|Forbes.com
|TOPLINE Chinese officials recently expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with U.S. sanctions that came in response to a new national security bill on Hong Kong, warning that crossing “red lines” and meddling in what China considers its own internal…
|China’s U.S. Oil Binge Seen Slowing With Virus Revival
|Bloomberg
|By Signs of weakening demand are weighing on export prices Port jams and lack of onshore storage are numbing interest A second wave of Covid-19 infections in China’s capital is threatening to depress the nation’s appetite for American oil just after a…
|Chinese professor in US convicted of stealing tech secrets, economic espionage
|South China Morning Post – News
|A Chinese professor in the United States was found guilty by a judge of stealing trade secrets and an even more serious and rarer charge of economic espionage, marking the latest conviction in the Trump administration’s pursuit of Chinese scientists…
|Defense Secretary Mark Esper visits NATO with assurance of U.S. commitment
|UPI
|June 26 (UPI) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper reaffirmed U.S.commitment to NATO during a meeting Friday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg . Although videoconferencing has become standard meeting procedure because of the COVID-19 pandemic,…
|How India can connect with ‘young’ China
|Hindu Business Line
|India’s democratic freedoms appeal to the Chinese youth, which is more ambitious and openly critical of its leaders The famous Chinese classical work Journey to the West ( where “West” refers to India), written during the Ming dynasty, continues to be…
|Pakistan conveys to India its readiness to reopen Kartarpur corridor from June 29
|Ani News
|Islamabad [ Pakistan ], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday said that it is prepared to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he has conveyed to…
|Sask. opening three international trade offices in Asia
|CTV News
|REGINA — The Government of Saskatchewan will be opening three new international trade offices in Asia next year. The offices will provide economic opportunities for the province to facilitate investment, and improve the growth of exports and the…
|U.S. Act May See Taiwan Replace China at World’s Largest Naval Games
|MSNBC Newsweek
|Taiwan has thanked a group of U.S. lawmakers for calling for the island's inclusion in the world's largest multinational naval war games, from which China has been excluded over geopolitical tensions with the United States. The Taiwanese Foreign…
|Why Brexit and Covid-19 are set to collide
|Telegraph
|The pandemic is fracturing globalisation, making continents much more prominent again. Ours is Europe When up against it, science has a way of bringing things to a head. I’m thinking of junk food, obesity and Covid-19. The twin epidemics of Covid and…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|A million phishing reports sent to NCSC service in two months
|SC Magazine UK
|2 hours ago News by Andrew McCorkell The Suspicious Email Reporting Service has received more than a million reports of scam emails, National Cyber Security Centre announces. Fake cryptocurrency investment offers account for more than half of all online…
|Coronavirus training resources used as a phishing ploy
|IT Security Guru
|Coronavirus training resources are being used as a phishing ploy as COVID-19 restrictions lift and employees begin returning to the workplace. This phishing campaign leverages new training programs that are required for employees to undertake, in…
|DHS has sent hundreds of coronavirus hacking warnings
|NBCNews.com
|The Department of Homeland Security has sent hundreds of tailored notifications of potential vulnerabilities to the medical sector since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to an official who spoke Wednesday at a webinar hosted by cybersecurity…
|Phishing attacks last year tripled from 2018
|The Straits Times All News
|June 27, 2020 5:00 AM The number of phishing attempts to trick users to give up personal information almost tripled last year from the year before, and doubled during the months when people had to stay home to stem the spread of Covid-19.
|Warning: Russian hackers may be trying to target you with ransomware. Here’s how
|Fortune
|Russian hackers are trying to take advantage of the millions of employees working from home because of shelter-in-place orders. Security firm Symantec said this week that it had discovered and then notified businesses that the Russian hacking group…
|Zoom’s Cybersecurity Redemption Won’t Be Complete Until They Do This One Final Thing
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
|Zoom's coronavirus fueled success created a cybersecurity crisis that they have been trying to recover from.
