Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 27 June 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Australia’s Victoria struggles to contain coronavirus (Arab News)
  • EU Signs Off On Italy’s €7.6B Tax Relief Plan (Law360)
  • How Denmark won the lockdown battle and got their children back to school (Telegraph)
  • Israel, UAE launch partnership to fight coronavirus (Greater Kashmir)
  • Japan’s COVID-19 app reaches 4 million downloads in first week (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Loved or loathed? How Germany’s coronavirus tracking app is faring (Deutsche Welle)
  • Popular holiday spots may not qualify for ‘green list’ due to high Covid rates (Irish Independent)
  • Shareholders meetings peak in Japan as pandemic forces changes (Japan Times)
  • Siege of Italy’s coronavirus ghetto enters its second day (Mail Online UK)
  • Spike in infections sets back Germany’s efforts to reopen (Straits Times)
  • Sweden slams WHO over listing it among ‘resurgence’ countries (New Zealand Herald)
  • The Covid-19 at a slaughterhouse in northwestern Germany has risen to 1,500 (567 CapeTalk)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada (NationalPost.com)
  • U.K. Poised to Relax Quarantine for Travel From France, Spain (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Boris Johnson hopes bullish approach can bring back the ‘bustle’ (The Guardian)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s treatment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe should have been a warning to us all (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson: don’t take too many liberties with coronavirus guidance – video (The Guardian)
  • UK – Boris Johnsons handling of coronavirus crisis to be made into TV series (London Evening Standard)
  • UK – Fights on U.K. Beaches Won’t Shake Boris Johnson From Easing Lockdown (Bloomberg)
  • US – California counties backtrack on reopening as virus surges (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Don’t Fault Florida Yet for Its Handling of Covid-19 (Bloomberg)
  • US – Dr. Tony Fauci pleads young people who may feel ‘invulnerable’ to the coronavirus (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Foxes ‘filling empty seats’ at Texas baseball stadium as pandemic keeps fans away (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Millions of people may have had COVID-19 without knowing it, CDC says (Deseret News)
  • US – New Jersey public schools to reopen ‘in some capacity,’ governor says (Today Online)
  • US – Obamacare & Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Overturn Affordable Care Act Amid Pandemic (International Business Times)
  • US – Still struggling with coronavirus, the Trump administration asks the US Supreme Court to axe Obamacare (Special Broadcasting Service)
  • US – The Health 202: The Trump administration is eyeing a new testing strategy for coronavirus, Anthony Fauci says (Washington Post)
  • US – Transcript for the CDC Telebriefing Update on COVID-19 (CDC Online Newsroom)
  • US – Trump administration urges end to ACA as pandemic surges (star-telegram.com)
  • Virus ‘found’ in March 2019 Spain sewage (CourierMail.com.au Breaking News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • A coronavirus vaccine is still months away, but an antibody treatment could be closer (CNN)
  • Bill Gates says the ‘final hurdle’ to a COVID-19 vaccine will be ensuring that people actually use it (Business Insider)
  • Britain moves one step closer to finally getting home Covid-19 antibody tests (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • Children’s emergency presentations during the COVID-19 pandemic (Lancet)
  • Coronavirus vaccine will not be a cure-all, virologist warns (CNBC)
  • Drug-Hunter Chases Coronavirus Treatment as Pandemic Spreads (WSJ.com US Business)
  • Ensuring Uptake of Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Identification of pathophysiological patterns for triage and respiratory support in COVID-19 (Lancet Respiratory Medicine)
  • Irish Covid-19 patients to be recruited for international clinical trials (Irish Times)
  • Thailand Says It’s on Track for Covid-19 Vaccine Human Trials (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • University of Chicago to assist with COVID-19 vaccine study (Chicago Sun-Times)
  • WHO aims to deliver 2 BILLION doses of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2021 (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO, global partners launch $18B COVID-19 vaccine initiative (FiercePharma)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Boris Johnson asks Germany for help to rescue UK’s contact-tracing app
The Independent
Berlin’s ambassador reveals two countries are 'moving forward together' – despite prime minister claiming its technology does not work Boris Johnson has turned to Germany for help to rescue the UK’s troubled plans for a contact-tracing app to curb…
Can the Covid-19 pandemic help end homelessness in Wales?
itv.com
Homeless hostel Ty Tom Jones in Swansea has 20 beds. It’s a partnership between several organisations to help support people who are currently homeless, and prepare them for independent living. During the pandemic, the Welsh Government has made £30m…
Climate conditions on airline government bailouts are rare—and the coronavirus likely won’t be an exception
Fortune
Dutch government announces climate conditions for KLM bailout, rare in other government bailouts | Fortune You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.
Coronavirus contact tracing is ‘not going well,’ Dr. Fauci says, U.S. still needs more testing
CNBC Asia-Pacific News
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he personally is an advocate of "flooding the system with testing, so you really get a good handle about what is going on in the community."
Florida bans bar alcohol consumption as coronavirus spikes
star-telegram.com
Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars Friday after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ……
Govt. to expand scope of coronavirus subsidies
News On Japan
The Japanese government will expand the scope of a subsidy program to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Indonesia central bank ready to finance more fiscal deficit to fight pandemic impact
Today Online
JAKARTA – Indonesia's central bank is ready to further finance the government's budget deficit and
Pandemic wage cuts are roughly double what they were in the Great Recession, study shows
Business Insider
In the earliest months of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses cut worker wages twice as much as they did during the Great Recession, economists led by Tomaz Cajner of the Federal Reserve Board wrote in a recent paper . Wage cuts were concentrated…
Rail companies warn passengers not to eat or drink on trains to stop spread of coronavirus
Mail Online UK
Operators are warning passengers not to eat or drink so as not to remove masks Masks are now compulsory for passengers on all forms of public transport  Guidance comes amid preparations for the July 4 reopening of hospitality sector Operators and…
US economy may not recover from coronavirus crisis until 2023, expert says
New York Post
The US economy may not shake its bad case of the coronavirus for another two and a half years, a new economic forecast warns. The nation is in for a gradual economic recovery from the “depression-like crisis” sparked by the pandemic, with production…
Geopolitical Impact
Amid coronavirus pandemic, South-east Asian nations warn of ‘alarming’ South China Sea incidents
The Straits Times All News
June 26, 2020 7:19 PM HANOI (REUTERS) – Vietnam and the Philippines warned of growing insecurity in Southeast Asia at a regional summit on Friday (June 26) amid concerns that China was stepping up its activity in the disputed South China Sea during…
China Should Join Trade Deal the U.S. Abandoned
Bloomberg-Quint
(Bloomberg Opinion) — The Covid-19 pandemic is intensifying the most destructive trends in global trade. Support for free trade has given way to talk of decoupling and de-globalization. Tensions …
China Warns U.S. ‘Meddling’ In Hong Kong Could Derail Phase One Trade Deal
Forbes.com
TOPLINE Chinese officials recently expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with U.S. sanctions that came in response to a new national security bill on Hong Kong, warning that crossing “red lines” and meddling in what China considers its own internal…
China’s U.S. Oil Binge Seen Slowing With Virus Revival
Bloomberg
By Signs of weakening demand are weighing on export prices Port jams and lack of onshore storage are numbing interest A second wave of Covid-19 infections in China’s capital is threatening to depress the nation’s appetite for American oil just after a…
Chinese professor in US convicted of stealing tech secrets, economic espionage
South China Morning Post – News
A Chinese professor in the United States was found guilty by a judge of stealing trade secrets and an even more serious and rarer charge of economic espionage, marking the latest conviction in the Trump administration’s pursuit of Chinese scientists…
Defense Secretary Mark Esper visits NATO with assurance of U.S. commitment
UPI
June 26 (UPI) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper reaffirmed U.S.commitment to NATO during a meeting Friday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg . Although videoconferencing has become standard meeting procedure because of the COVID-19 pandemic,…
How India can connect with ‘young’ China
Hindu Business Line
India’s democratic freedoms appeal to the Chinese youth, which is more ambitious and openly critical of its leaders The famous Chinese classical work Journey to the West ( where “West” refers to India), written during the Ming dynasty, continues to be…
Pakistan conveys to India its readiness to reopen Kartarpur corridor from June 29
Ani News
Islamabad [ Pakistan ], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday said that it is prepared to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he has conveyed to…
Sask. opening three international trade offices in Asia
CTV News
REGINA — The Government of Saskatchewan will be opening three new international trade offices in Asia next year. The offices will provide economic opportunities for the province to facilitate investment, and improve the growth of exports and the…
U.S. Act May See Taiwan Replace China at World’s Largest Naval Games
MSNBC Newsweek
Taiwan has thanked a group of U.S. lawmakers for calling for the island's inclusion in the world's largest multinational naval war games, from which China has been excluded over geopolitical tensions with the United States. The Taiwanese Foreign…
Why Brexit and Covid-19 are set to collide
Telegraph
The pandemic is fracturing globalisation, making continents much more prominent again. Ours is Europe When up against it, science has a way of bringing things to a head. I’m thinking of junk food, obesity and Covid-19. The twin epidemics of Covid and…
Cybersecurity Impact
A million phishing reports sent to NCSC service in two months
SC Magazine UK
2 hours ago News by Andrew McCorkell The Suspicious Email Reporting Service has received more than a million reports of scam emails, National Cyber Security Centre announces. Fake cryptocurrency investment offers account for more than half of all online…
Coronavirus training resources used as a phishing ploy
IT Security Guru
Coronavirus training resources are being used as a phishing ploy as COVID-19 restrictions lift and employees begin returning to the workplace. This phishing campaign leverages new training programs that are required for employees to undertake, in…
CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s ‘Cyber Flag’ exercise https://t.co/fnFvafzFbH
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's 'Cyber Flag' exercise https://www.cyberscoop.com/cyber-flag-cyber-command-coronavirus-five-eyes/
DHS has sent hundreds of coronavirus hacking warnings
NBCNews.com
The Department of Homeland Security has sent hundreds of tailored notifications of potential vulnerabilities to the medical sector since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to an official who spoke Wednesday at a webinar hosted by cybersecurity…
InfoSecHotSpot – Coronavirus training resources used as a phishing ploy Coronavirus training resources are being used as a phishing… https://t.co/XOo1joZkIn
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Coronavirus training resources used as a phishing ploy Coronavirus training resources are being used as a phishing ploy as COVID-19 restrictions lift and employees begin returning to the workplace. This phishing campaign leverages new training…
InfoSecHotSpot – ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The ‘Antivirus’ Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is p… https://t.co/1yveaOv8ia
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The 'Antivirus' Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is primarily invested in the cybersecurity sector with a diversified set of holdings. The constituent holdings have managed to ba ……
Phishing attacks last year tripled from 2018
The Straits Times All News
June 27, 2020 5:00 AM The number of phishing attempts to trick users to give up personal information almost tripled last year from the year before, and doubled during the months when people had to stay home to stem the spread of Covid-19.
Warning: Russian hackers may be trying to target you with ransomware. Here’s how
Fortune
Russian hackers are trying to take advantage of the millions of employees working from home because of shelter-in-place orders. Security firm Symantec  said this week that it had discovered and then notified businesses that the Russian hacking group…
Zoom’s Cybersecurity Redemption Won’t Be Complete Until They Do This One Final Thing
Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS
Zoom's coronavirus fueled success created a cybersecurity crisis that they have been trying to recover from.
cybersecboardrm – Is Your Risk Of Cyberattack Higher Amid The Pandemic? #CyberAttack https://t.co/ci5O9teiQ6
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
Is Your Risk Of Cyberattack Higher Amid The Pandemic? #CyberAttack https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesagencycouncil/2020/06/26/is-your-risk-of-cyberattack-higher-amid-the-pandemic/

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 27 June 2020

    Cyber Alert: Domestic Abuse Victims Exposed in Cloud Misconfiguration...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 26 June 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 26 June 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 26 June 2020

    Cyber Alert: Source Code Disclosure via Exposed .git Folder...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch