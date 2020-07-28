COVID-19 Alert – 28 July 2020

Silobreaker

Actions by Governments
  • 5 families in UAE infected with COVID-19 after going to wedding, funeral (Al Arabiya)
  • Belgium announces stricter rules amid surge in infections (The Independent)
  • Business morale in Germany ticks up for a third month (Taipei Times Online)
  • Chile hospitals ensure patients do not die alone despite pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Comment: Spain’s experience shows that Sweden’s Covid approach could have been right all along (Telegraph)
  • Europe Fears Coronavirus Second Wave Amid Spikes in Spain, France, Germany (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Experts fear France faces second wave in September (France24)
  • Germany plans compulsory testing for travellers from high-risk areas (The Independent)
  Hong Kong, Japan and Australia are seeing new waves of coronavirus infections after relaxing pandemic restrictions
  • Hong Kong, Japan and Australia are seeing new waves of coronavirus infections after relaxing restrictions https://t.co/b2dI0PQwyJ (WSJ – Twitter)
  • Indonesia kindergarten explores new ways to teach during pandemic India (indonesianews.net)
  • Ireland’s schools set to fully reopen by end of August (Abu Dhabi National)
  • LATEST: Belgium reduces social bubbles, event sizes amid coronavirus spike (Politico.eu)
  • Letter to the editor: How is Germany dealing with covid-19? (Pittsburgh Tribune Review)
  • Malaysia businesses try novel ways to attract customers amid coronavirus worries (The Straits Times All News)
  • Mexico feels pressure to reopen despite virus running rampant (France24)
  • Should India Print Money To Fight Covid-19? (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • The Spain quarantine decision shows No 10 is still in coronavirus panic mode (The Guardian)
  • Turkey to resume flights to India from August 1 (Business Insider India)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s new tactic against virus: tell Britons to lose weight (TheAge.com)
  • UK – Most people don’t trust UK government’s advice on when it is safe to resume normal life, poll finds (The Independent)
  • UK – Pet cat diagnosed with Covid-19, UK government confirms (The Guardian)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak could levy online sales tax to protect high streets (The Guardian)
  • UK – U.K. Government Pays Out Almost 50 Billion Pounds in Virus Loans (Bloomberg)
  Breaking: National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for Covid-19, making him the most senior member of the Trump administration to test positive
  • US – COVID-19 can lead to ‘prolonged illness,’ CDC says (Deseret News)
  • US – California desperate for signs of turnaround after stunning coronavirus setbacks (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – Coronavirus Outbreaks in Arizona, Texas, Florida May be Slowing (NewsMax.com)
  • US – Coronavirus hospitalizations among children rise by 23 percent in Florida (The Hill)
  • US – Kentucky teachers: In-person schooling amid COVID-19 would be reckless Kentucky Educators United (Louisville Courier-Journal)
  • US – Moderna receives additional $472M from U.S. government for COVID-19 vaccine (Yahoo! Canada)
  The #NIH #COVID19 Prevention Network will participate in conducting the trial.
  • US – Police break up 700 person New Jersey mansion party in the middle of pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Trump administration ‘putting all their eggs into finding COVID-19 vaccine before election’ (GoldCoastBulletin.com.au)
  • US – U.S. government struggling to approve latest coronavirus relief bill (CBC)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • What Spain Is Telling Us About Second Wave of Coronavirus (Bloomberg)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank goes in for redundancies (Gulf News)
  • AirAsia in the eye of a Covid-19 storm (Asia Times Online)
  • Amazon California investigates company’s treatment of workers during pandemic (The Guardian)
  • Anglo American Platinum sees production fall because of Covid-19 lockdown Analysts say pandemic will push miners towards increased mechanisation. (News24)
  • Brazil’s Petrobras puts Colombian exploratory blocks up for sale (Nasdaq)
  • CEMEX says H1 profit down as virus slows economic activities (ABS-CBN News)
  • Cally Wu, Vice President of Corporate HR, Asia Pacific, Eaton: How should businesses help themselves navigate through the ? (Finanzen.net)
  • Choosing health in a time of Covid-19, with HealthPass by OCBC (The Straits Times All News)
  • Dutch bank ING writes off $350 million due to coronavirus crisis (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • E-mart achieves record sales amid COVID-19 (The Korea Times News)
  • ET Naspers CEO on how portfolio startups are faring in India amid Covid-19 (Economic Times)
  • Emergent Bio inks deal with AstraZeneca for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine (Seeking Alpha)
  • French car manufacturer PSA remains profitable despite COVID-19 bite (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Google reportedly extends remote work policy through next summer (USA Today)
  • Google won’t reopen offices for another year (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • Hyundai Steel shifts to Q2 loss on pandemic (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Increased hygiene practices boost Reckitt Benckiser’s first half (Reuters UK)
  • Is it still summer break? Virtual camp activities, from Amazon to Walmart (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
  • Japan’s Fujifilm gets $265 mln U.S. contract to boost output of potential virus vaccine (NationalPost.com)
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank gets too cautious amid pandemic (Livemint.com)
  • Kumba Iron Ore’s interim earnings fall on lower sales and lockdown (Nasdaq)
  • LG expected to dominate global appliance market in Q2 (The Korea Times News)
  • LVMH profit dives as coronavirus hits sales (FT.com – Travel & Leisure)
  • McDonald’s customer with COVID-19 spits on cop during arrest, Oregon police say (star-telegram.com)
  • Mexico’s Cemex posts $44 mln loss after coronavirus lockdowns (Nasdaq)
  • Moderna, Pfizer start decisive coronavirus vaccine trials, eye year-end launches; situation improves in Delhi (India Today)
  • NTT to let 70% of staff work from home in enhanced response to virus (Mainichi JP)
  • Nissan sees US$4.5 billion annual operating loss as pandemic hinders turnaround efforts (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Number blunder: Covid-19 helpline ‘inundated’ with calls from Vodacom customers (Times Live South Africa)
  • Pfizer enters phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial (CNBC)
  • Pfizer gains after declaring Q1 result (Business Standard India)
  • Pfizer kicks off 30,000-person trial for its coronavirus vaccine (Mail Online UK)
  • Ryanair ‘fears’ second coronavirus wave (Deutsche Welle)
  • Ryanair’s O’Leary Sees School Reopening as Key to Europe Airline Recovery (Bloomberg)
  • SAP picked by Moderna to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine candidate (Today Online)
  • Sainsbury’s trials virtual queueing system (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • Target stores to close Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 pandemic, following Walmart’s holiday closing announcement (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • Trump announces $265 million contract with Fujifilm for coronavirus vaccine manufacturing (CNBC)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • COVID-19 and heatwaves: a double whammy for Indian cities (Lancet)
  • Child malnutrition and the time to act is now (Lancet)
  • Fauci: Answer on Moderna coronavirus vaccine could come in ‘mid-to-late fall,’ insists ‘no corners being cut’ (FOXNews.com)
  • First phase 3 trial of a coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. begins (CBS News)
  • Moderna Shares Jump On $472 Million Federal Coronavirus Vaccine Support Boost (TheStreet.com)
  • Moderna coronavirus vaccine begins Phase III trial (FOXNews.com)
  • Moderna coronavirus vaccine begins phase 3 trial with 30,000 participants (CBS News)
  • Pfizer launches phase 3 trial of coronavirus vaccine with 30K participants (The Hill)
  • Trump Touts ‘Tremendous’ Progress on COVID-19 Vaccine, Treatments (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Trump shares updates on the coronavirus vaccines as research facility tour (Mail Online UK)
  • Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers (star-telegram.com)
  • World’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins, a US trial that will include 30,000 people to see if (The Washington Times stories: News)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Bolivian prison inmates riot over coronavirus exposure
NationalPost.com
COCHABAMBA — The death of an inmate suspected of having the coronavirus prompted rioting in four of the most populated prisons in Bolivia's Cochabamba region over access to medical care, a government watchdog said on Monday….
Bolivian prisoners riot, demand care for inmates with COVID-19
Special Broadcasting Service
Prisoners rioted in four Bolivian penitentiaries after one inmate died in what is a suspected case of COVID-19 according to local reports. The inmates are calling for more medical care, medicine and COVID-19 tests as well as to be released during the…
Fourth suicide in Tripura for smartphone during Covid-19 pandemic
India Blooms
Agartala/UNI: A teen committed suicide, fourth during the Covid-19 pandemic, for smartphone, last night. Except for a father, three others were school students, who were expecting an android phone to attend the online classes being organised by the…
Govt spends 19% of COVID-19 rescue package, plans more electricity subsidy
Jakarta Post
The government has so far spent almost a fifth of its stimulus budget to contain the health and economic effects of the pandemic as President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo calls for acceleration of the national economic recovery program. Budi Gunadi Sadikin,…
Is new COVID-19 stimulus relief on the way?
CBS News
As COVID-19 continues to infect Americans at an alarming rate, millions are looking toward the federal government for further economic help. Paula Reid looks at what Americans can expect from lawmakers in the form of financial assistance.
JK shows roadmap to curb COVID-19, economy recovery: Report
Chinanationalnews.com
Brussels [Belgium], July 27 (ANI): At a time when the novel coronavirus outbreak has brought the governments of most developed countries to their knees, including small regions or developed countries,
Pandemic forces digital change on Japan’s work habits, tools
Shenzhen Daily
THE coronavirus pandemic may be a drag on economies across the globe, but in Japan it is bringing long-overdue change in work habits and tools. About 90 percent of Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co.’s non-manufacturing employees have worked from…
The corresponding crises of Covid-19 and climate change: An opportunity for structural changes
Daily Maverick
The massive, urgent global response to the Covid-19 pandemic shows that it is possible to bring foresighted leadership to existential threats to humanity. The question is why, with such clear information on the threat available in science, the world…
US Republicans introduce $1tn pandemic recovery plan which could cut unemployment payments
The Independent
Proposals pave way for talks with Democrats, who have defended weekly benefits received by millions US Senate Republicans have proposed an additional $1 trillion (£776bn) coronavirus stimulus package that could cut unemployment payments by two-thirds….
US stocks trade mixed as investors await major earnings, coronavirus stimulus plan
Business Insider
US stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors looked to major earnings on deck this week and awaited the GOP coronavirus stimulus plan, set to be introduced today. Gold jumped to a record high, driven by an uptick in new coronavirus cases that have…
Geopolitical Impact
China’s continued opening up an effort to boost globalization, global economic healing
Beijing Review
China-Laos Railway workers build the Luang Prabang cross-Mekong River Railway Bridge north of Vientiane, Laos, on April 23 (XINHUA) As the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread globally, experts have pointed out that a…
China’s Claims to the South China Sea Are Unlawful. Now What?
New York Times
With China throwing its weight around in the South China Sea, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rightly declared this month that the country’s aggressive claims to offshore resources in the area were “ completely unlawful .” The message aligned the…
China’s plan for economic self-reliance to offset rising geopolitical risk ‘requires structural reform’
South China Morning Post
Economy / China Economy President Xi Jinping has in recent weeks called for greater economic self-reliance to offset global uncertainty But economists say Beijing needs to embark on deep – and perhaps unpalatable – reform for this to work | Sidney…
Demand for Taiwan commercial, residential property rises as Taiwanese individuals and firms flee US trade tensions, Covid-19 in China
South China Morning Post
Business / Companies Companies are diversifying production facilities because of escalating tensions with Washington, pandemic, analysts say Initiative launched by Taipei attracts 193 companies, which have invested US$26 billion in Taiwan |…
Gold hits record high on Monday amid coronavirus, U.S.-China tension
New York Daily News
As the coronavirus pandemic rages on and tensions heat up between the U.S. and China, the price of gold hit a record high, reaching $1,943 an ounce and breaking the previous mark set in September 2011. Gold prices nearly always tend to rise in…
Opposition slams stand on South China Sea, death penalty By
Philippine Star
Opposition slams stand on South China Sea, death penalty By (The Philippine Star) – July 28, 2020 – 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — Members of the opposition slammed yesterday President Duterte’s call to revive the death penalty and his statement that he…
PH in talks with drugmakers from China, Taiwan for COVID-19 vaccine
Philippine Daily Inquirer
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has reached out to four drug manufacturers — three from China, one from Taiwan — for a vaccine against COVID-19. However, it might take a year before a vaccine will be rolled out, the Department of Health said…
Why does Germany invite Russia to join NATO
China Military Online
A Nord Stream pipeline operator stands on a platform before the opening ceremony of the North Stream second gas link in Portovaya bay, some 60 kilometers from the town of Vyborg in northwestern Russia, Oct. 8, 2012. (Xinhua/File) By Fang Xiaozhi Russia…
Why globalization is here to stay
The Hill
It is a tough analogy to compare the words of Mark Twain that the reports of his death were greatly exaggerated with the idea of globalization. But it is so true. During the pandemic, there has been endless commentary that the coronavirus has…
Why the US and Australia are worried about China’s ‘maritime empire’ in the South China Sea
Special Broadcasting Service
The Australia-US Ministerial Consultations is one of the main forums for bilateral talks between the two allies, led by each country’s Foreign and Defence Ministers. By Pablo Vinales With the global coronavirus response and China's influence in the…
Cybersecurity Impact
Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity's Ultimate Inside Job
CSFI_DCOE – Twitter
Attacks and Breaches Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity's Ultimate Inside Job https://bit.ly/3fb5WRy
@CrowdStrike's Rob Sheldon talks election security, cybersecurity during pandemic
CrowdStrike – Twitter
RT @State_Scoop: @CrowdStrike's Rob Sheldon talks election security, cybersecurity during pandemic https://hubs.ly/H0sWjdV0
Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity's Ultimate Inside Job by Alex Artamonov
DarkReading – Twitter
Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity's Ultimate Inside Job https://bit.ly/2Bzimot by Alex Artamonov #COVID19 #credential #theft #password
Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity's Ultimate Inside Job How stolen credentials for services like Zoom and password reuse practices threaten to compromise other accounts and applications.
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity's Ultimate Inside Job How stolen credentials for services like Zoom and password reuse practices threaten to compromise other accounts and applications. https://bit.ly/3hLciZv…
Senate Republicans included $53 million for @CISAgov, in their new stimulus package, citing concerns over hackers targeting the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
Metacurity – Twitter
RT @magmill95: Senate Republicans included $53 million for @CISAgov, in their new stimulus package, citing concerns over hackers targeting the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Read the summary of the bill here:…
No More Ransom: How 4 Million Victims of Ransomware Have Fought Back Against Hackers
Office of Inadequate Security
A press release from Europol: While the world is in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak, another virus is quietly wreaking…
Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity’s Ultimate Inside Job
Dark Reading:
How stolen credentials for services like Zoom and password reuse practices threaten to compromise other accounts and applications.
Study finds election officials vulnerable to cyberattacks
The Hill
Election administrators across the country are vulnerable to cyberattacks that originate through malicious phishing emails, a report released Monday found. The report , compiled by cybersecurity group Area 1 Security, found that over 50 percent of…
COVID-19 has disrupted cybersecurity, too – here's how businesses can decrease their risk #Cybersecurity #security
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
COVID-19 has disrupted cybersecurity, too – here's how businesses can decrease their risk #Cybersecurity #security https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/covid-19-cybersecurity-disruption-cyber-risk-cyberattack-business-digital-transformation/
cybersecboardrm – COVID-19 has disrupted cybersecurity, too – here’s how businesses can decrease their risk #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/rd9WEFKc3A
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
COVID-19 has disrupted cybersecurity, too – here's how businesses can decrease their risk #Cybersecurity #security https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/covid-19-cybersecurity-disruption-cyber-risk-cyberattack-business-digital-transformation

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

