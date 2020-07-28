COVID-19 Alert – 28 July 2020
|Bolivian prison inmates riot over coronavirus exposure
|NationalPost.com
|COCHABAMBA — The death of an inmate suspected of having the coronavirus prompted rioting in four of the most populated prisons in Bolivia's Cochabamba region over access to medical care, a government watchdog said on Monday….
|Bolivian prisoners riot, demand care for inmates with COVID-19
|Special Broadcasting Service
|Prisoners rioted in four Bolivian penitentiaries after one inmate died in what is a suspected case of COVID-19 according to local reports. The inmates are calling for more medical care, medicine and COVID-19 tests as well as to be released during the…
|Fourth suicide in Tripura for smartphone during Covid-19 pandemic
|India Blooms
|Agartala/UNI: A teen committed suicide, fourth during the Covid-19 pandemic, for smartphone, last night. Except for a father, three others were school students, who were expecting an android phone to attend the online classes being organised by the…
|Govt spends 19% of COVID-19 rescue package, plans more electricity subsidy
|Jakarta Post
|The government has so far spent almost a fifth of its stimulus budget to contain the health and economic effects of the pandemic as President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo calls for acceleration of the national economic recovery program. Budi Gunadi Sadikin,…
|Is new COVID-19 stimulus relief on the way?
|CBS News
|As COVID-19 continues to infect Americans at an alarming rate, millions are looking toward the federal government for further economic help. Paula Reid looks at what Americans can expect from lawmakers in the form of financial assistance.
|JK shows roadmap to curb COVID-19, economy recovery: Report
|Chinanationalnews.com
|Brussels [Belgium], July 27 (ANI): At a time when the novel coronavirus outbreak has brought the governments of most developed countries to their knees, including small regions or developed countries,
|Pandemic forces digital change on Japan’s work habits, tools
|Shenzhen Daily
|THE coronavirus pandemic may be a drag on economies across the globe, but in Japan it is bringing long-overdue change in work habits and tools. About 90 percent of Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co.’s non-manufacturing employees have worked from…
|The corresponding crises of Covid-19 and climate change: An opportunity for structural changes
|Daily Maverick
|The massive, urgent global response to the Covid-19 pandemic shows that it is possible to bring foresighted leadership to existential threats to humanity. The question is why, with such clear information on the threat available in science, the world…
|US Republicans introduce $1tn pandemic recovery plan which could cut unemployment payments
|The Independent
|Proposals pave way for talks with Democrats, who have defended weekly benefits received by millions US Senate Republicans have proposed an additional $1 trillion (£776bn) coronavirus stimulus package that could cut unemployment payments by two-thirds….
|US stocks trade mixed as investors await major earnings, coronavirus stimulus plan
|Business Insider
|US stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors looked to major earnings on deck this week and awaited the GOP coronavirus stimulus plan, set to be introduced today. Gold jumped to a record high, driven by an uptick in new coronavirus cases that have…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China’s continued opening up an effort to boost globalization, global economic healing
|Beijing Review
|China-Laos Railway workers build the Luang Prabang cross-Mekong River Railway Bridge north of Vientiane, Laos, on April 23 (XINHUA) As the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread globally, experts have pointed out that a…
|China’s Claims to the South China Sea Are Unlawful. Now What?
|New York Times
|With China throwing its weight around in the South China Sea, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rightly declared this month that the country’s aggressive claims to offshore resources in the area were “ completely unlawful .” The message aligned the…
|China’s plan for economic self-reliance to offset rising geopolitical risk ‘requires structural reform’
|South China Morning Post
|Economy / China Economy President Xi Jinping has in recent weeks called for greater economic self-reliance to offset global uncertainty But economists say Beijing needs to embark on deep – and perhaps unpalatable – reform for this to work | Sidney…
|Demand for Taiwan commercial, residential property rises as Taiwanese individuals and firms flee US trade tensions, Covid-19 in China
|South China Morning Post
|Business / Companies Companies are diversifying production facilities because of escalating tensions with Washington, pandemic, analysts say Initiative launched by Taipei attracts 193 companies, which have invested US$26 billion in Taiwan |…
|Gold hits record high on Monday amid coronavirus, U.S.-China tension
|New York Daily News
|As the coronavirus pandemic rages on and tensions heat up between the U.S. and China, the price of gold hit a record high, reaching $1,943 an ounce and breaking the previous mark set in September 2011. Gold prices nearly always tend to rise in…
|Opposition slams stand on South China Sea, death penalty By
|Philippine Star
|Opposition slams stand on South China Sea, death penalty By (The Philippine Star) – July 28, 2020 – 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — Members of the opposition slammed yesterday President Duterte’s call to revive the death penalty and his statement that he…
|PH in talks with drugmakers from China, Taiwan for COVID-19 vaccine
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has reached out to four drug manufacturers — three from China, one from Taiwan — for a vaccine against COVID-19. However, it might take a year before a vaccine will be rolled out, the Department of Health said…
|Why does Germany invite Russia to join NATO
|China Military Online
|A Nord Stream pipeline operator stands on a platform before the opening ceremony of the North Stream second gas link in Portovaya bay, some 60 kilometers from the town of Vyborg in northwestern Russia, Oct. 8, 2012. (Xinhua/File) By Fang Xiaozhi Russia…
|Why globalization is here to stay
|The Hill
|It is a tough analogy to compare the words of Mark Twain that the reports of his death were greatly exaggerated with the idea of globalization. But it is so true. During the pandemic, there has been endless commentary that the coronavirus has…
|Why the US and Australia are worried about China’s ‘maritime empire’ in the South China Sea
|Special Broadcasting Service
|The Australia-US Ministerial Consultations is one of the main forums for bilateral talks between the two allies, led by each country’s Foreign and Defence Ministers. By Pablo Vinales With the global coronavirus response and China's influence in the…
|Cybersecurity Impact
