Threat Reports

COVID-19 Alert – 28 June 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user.

Actions by Governments
  • China virus cases stabilise as Italy … (Shropshire Star)
  • Commentary- Indonesia is reopening for business even with record high COVID-19 infections (indonesianews.net)
  • Coronavirus-Free Town in Italy Worries About European Visitors in Reopening (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • Cosy Belgian inspired bistro opening on Merseyside next month (Liverpool Echo)
  • Drone display in Spain pays tribute to COVID-19 victims (GoldCoastBulletin.com.au)
  • International flights to China resume as coronavirus restrictions ease (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Nigeria’s airports set for reopen as officials issue COVID-19 compliant guidelines (Panapress.com)
  • Nigeria’s maintains uptick in COVID-19 sample tests (Panapress.com)
  • Poland Votes in Critical Moment for Europe’s Post-Covid Future (Bloomberg)
  • Poland holds presidential election delayed by pandemic (star-telegram.com)
  • Portugal, Sweden and Turkey fighting to secure ‘air bridges’ with the UK (Telegraph)
  • QA to operate over 26 weekly flights to Germany, Austria and Switzerland by August (Qatar Tribune)
  • South Korea has entered its 2nd wave of coronavirus. What can Canada learn? (Global News Canada)
  • Spain steadily gets back to business with opportunities for Irish companies (Irish Independent)
  • Sweden’s Covid Expert Says the World Still Doesn’t Understand (Bloomberg)
  • UK – Boris Johnson praises businesses ahead of reopening on July 4th (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says he WILL make it compulsory for parents to send children to school in September (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says he’s as ‘fit as a butcher’s dog’ following near-death Covid-19 scare (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • UK – More people now think Kier Starmer would be better prime minister than Boris Johnson, poll suggests (The Independent)
  • UK – Welsh first minister criticizes UK government on coronavirus messaging (NationalPost.com)
  • US – As coronavirus cases surge to a record, the Trump administration’s top doctor says some places likely opened up too early (Business Insider)
  • US – Florida, Arizona, Nevada, South Carolina: All Count Record-Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Infections, Again (Forbes.com)
  • US – Here’s how we secured 11 million pieces of PPE for Arizona’s frontline workers (AZCentral.com)
  • US – Here’s how COVID-19 affected Minnesota and Wisconsin differently. The reasons why are still unclear. (TwinCities.com)
  • US – Maryland ‘reopen’ protest organizer sickened with COVID-19 (Washington Post)
  • US – More 100 cruise ships in U.S. waters were carrying COVID-19 patients, CDC figures show (Mail Online UK)
  • US – Texas, Florida Governors Walk Back Reopenings—But Refuse To Mandate Masks As Virus Rages (Forbes.com)
  • US – The CDC added new coronavirus symptoms to its list. Here’s what you need to know. (Indianapolis Star)
  • US – Trump administration touts success in COVID-19 response despite increasing infections (CBS News)
  • US – U.S. Treasury sent more than 1 million coronavirus stimulus payments to dead people, congressional watchdog finds (NationalPost.com)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • ‘Real vulnerability’: Qantas job cuts show Covid-19 will change the future of work (The Guardian)
  • Aldi, Jewel-Osco recall salads in Indiana after Cyclospora outbreak in Midwest (Indianapolis Star)
  • Amazon lines up UK boss replacement (Telegraph)
  • Apple adds new face mask Memojis in response to pandemic (thestar.com.my)
  • Are there two sides of the SoftBank ledger? (Telegraph)
  • Boeing poised for critical 737 Max flight tests on Monday (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Brazil signs deal to produce AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine (Al Arabiya)
  • Brogan’s PepTalk inks AIB deal to bring app to 15,000 staff (Irish Independent)
  • COVID-19 Updates: WestJet to end physical distancing on flights | Mountain tourist towns want locals to visit (CalgaryHerald.com)
  • Commerzbank Weighs 7,000 Job Cuts, 400 Branch Closures (Bloomberg)
  • Credit card industry reins in balance-transfer offers as banks from JPMorgan to Amex fear defaults (CNBC)
  • Did Google and Apple put a COVID-19 tracking app on your phone? Here is the truth (The Freepress Journal)
  • Facebook removes videos targeting public health officials (Los Angeles Times)
  • Hadi urges STC to take advantage of KSA’s efforts, implement Riyadh Agreement (Saudi Gazette)
  • Infosys AGM Nilekani says cloud, automation will drive growth at the back of pandemic (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Infosys outlook positive for long term (Calcutta Telegraph)
  • Inside Silver Lake — BTIG’s party culture — Accenture job cuts (Business Insider)
  • M&S and John Lewis fight over Captain Tom Moore for their Christmas ads (Mail Online UK)
  • Nike shares tumble as sales battered (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Nintendo theme park in Japan won’t open this summer (The Straits Times All News)
  • One more employed at Bajaj Auto’s plant succumbs to Covid-19, toll at 3 (Business Standard India)
  • Ooredoo offers WallPost ERP on 60-day free trial (Qatar Peninsula)
  • Roche Says Demand for Covid-19 Tests Exceeds Production (Bloomberg)
  • Ryanair Calls U.K.’s Air Bridge Plan ‘More Idiotic Rubbish’ (Bloomberg)
  • SBI sanctions Rs 20,000 cr loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme (Business Standard India)
  • Saudi telecom offers 50% cut on dues (Gulf News)
  • Shareholders Revolt As They Elect To Give Tesco CEO Dave Lewis A Distinctly Bronze Handshake (Forbes.com)
  • Starbucks barista gets $65,000 in donations after customer’s mask complaint (Boston Globe)
  • Swiss Opposition Grows to Legal Change That Could Help Out UBS (Bloomberg)
  • Tata Steel BSL splits workers into ‘pods’ to keep them safe from Covid-19 (Business Standard India)
  • This week in Auto COVID-19 cases at Bajaj Auto plant Maharashtra freezes Chinese MoUs (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Two killed in Walmart shooting (Arab News)
  • Work from Home Infosys looking at hybrid workplace model for the future (Moneycontrol.com)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • As the coronavirus spreads, drug pricing legislation remains stalled (Boston Globe)
  • Brazil Reaches Deal With U.K. to Produce Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine (Bloomberg)
  • Hydroxychloroquine and coronavirus: The story so far (BBC News – Africa)
  • TheEconomist – “We have no vaccine or really effective antivirals. We are, if you like, reduced to these almost medieval methods o… https://t.co/8nBTw8C8n3 (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • Tiny antibodies found in ALPACAS could help suppress a second wave of coronavirus (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • What’s special about Tonix Pharma and Southern Research’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate? (Pharma Letter)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
COVID-19 sends suicide rates up in Kuwait
Gulf News
40 people took their own lives in past 4 months Cairo: Measures imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Kuwait are believed to have increased suicide cases in the country. Forty suicide cases and 15 failed attempts, mainly among Asian…
Economy set for major boost
Melbourne Age
The South Australian economy is set for a major boost and thousands of people are expected to return to work with the COVID-19 restrictions easing even further. June 28, 2020 — 7.
Florida bans bar alcohol consumption as coronavirus spikes
The Korea Times News
Florida banned alcohol consumption at bars in the state Friday after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago.
Government denies it will pay the unemployed
Brisbane Times
The government has denied reports it will permanently give the unemployed an extra $75 a week with extra cash likely to be targeted at groups including families when the doubling of JobSeeker ends in September.
Pakistan announces record rise in fuel prices, economy contracts
The Gulf Today
Pakistani commuters wait for their turn to fill vehicles at a gasoline station in Islamabad. Agence France-Presse Pakistan has announced a record increase in fuel prices days before the end of a fiscal year in which the country’s economy contracted for…
Suicides jump by 11% during Covid-19 lockdown in Ludhiana
Hindustan Times
Even as Ludhiana district has found itself facing soaring Covid-19 infections since March, the number of deaths by suicide also registered an 11% rise. Investigation by the Ludhiana Police found a combination of depression, domestic violence,…
Toxic mix of violence and virus sweeps poorest countries, warns war reporter
The Guardian
The BBC’s Lyse Doucet says Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and others face a nightmare scenario from the global pandemic Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage This summer will usher in some of the worst catastrophes the world has…
U.S. Treasury sent more than 1 million coronavirus stimulus payments to dead people, congressional watchdog finds
NationalPost.com
WASHINGTON — The federal government sent coronavirus stimulus payments to almost 1.1 million dead people totaling nearly $1.4 billion, Congress' independent watchdog reported Thursday….
UK coronavirus: Privacy concerns over contact-tracing rules
Al Jazeera
Coronavirus data collection rules are said to be a transition measure, but how long they will continue for is an open question. Privacy campaigners are warning that the next phase of the United Kingdom's lockdown could lead to major data breaches. From…
US economy is bound to shrink further
CHINAdaily.com.cn
A nurse wearing personal protective equipment watches an ambulance driving away outside of Elmhurst Hospital during the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Queens borough of New York, US, April 20, 2020. [Photo/Agencies] The…
Geopolitical Impact
ASEAN: Follow UNCLOS in South China Sea row
CNN Philippines
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, June 27) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations said Saturday international law must be followed, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, amid the South China Sea row. The UNCLOS is an…
China lawmakers review draft of Hong Kong national security bill
Nikkei Asian Review
SHANGHAI / HONG KONG (Reuters) — China's lawmakers have reviewed a draft of the national security bill for Hong Kong during a special meeting held by the National People's Congress (NPC), state media Xinhua reported on Sunday. In the meeting, Shen…
India calls Pakistan’s offer to reopen Kartarpur corridor a ‘mirage of goodwill’
Asian Age
Sources said there should be at least seven days of advance notice as per the pact. New Delhi: Indian Government sources on Saturday snubbed and rejected an offer by Pakistan to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Indian pilgrims on June 29 on the…
Need for new template of globalisation in post-coronavirus COVID world: MoS MEA Muraleedharan
zeenews.com
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday (June 27) said that there is a need for a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity in the post-coronavirus COVID-19 world. Muraleedharan made the remarks…
Philippines challenging China in South China Sea
Asia Times Online
MANILA – The Philippines is slowly but surely pushing back against China in the disputed South China Sea, a reflection of revived strategic relations with the United States and a rising need to secure new indigenous energy sources amid an impending…
Russia denies report spy unit paid Taliban to attack NATO forces
Al Jazeera
The Taliban also denies the New York Times report, which it denounced as an attempt to defame the armed group. Russia and the Taliban have denied a media report saying that a Russian military intelligence unit had offered money to Taliban-linked…
Russia offers Taliban fighters a bounty to kill U.S. troops and Donald Trump does nothing
AZCentral.com
No one has more loyal apologists than Donald Trump. But as good as they are, they’ve already been pushed to the breaking point trying to manufacture excuses for the administration’s bungled response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has sickened more…
Why is China flexing its military muscle against India?
India Today
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, China is flexing its military muscles with India leading to the questions -what is bejiing thinks, what is motivating such military confrontation and where is this going? India Today speaks to columnist and…
Cybersecurity Impact
CrowdStrike – Check out the COVID-19 cyber threats our intel team observed this past week. https://t.co/FHFmcK86Fh… https://t.co/FgSdH4wpF1
CrowdStrike – Twitter
Check out the COVID-19 cyber threats our intel team observed this past week. http://ow.ly/jY3N50A38JQ #threatintelligence https://twitter.com/CrowdStrike/status/1276893229535965185/photo/1
CyberScoopNews – Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://t.co/XLgCe2RAkY
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://www.cyberscoop.com/coronavirus-phishing-scheme-google-india-world-health-organization/
ESET – Don’t miss the latest in ESET #cybersecurity news with @TonyAtESET!
➡️Android ransomware poses as COVID-19 contact… https://t.co/S1JDBn2sOt
ESET – Twitter
Don't miss the latest in ESET #cybersecurity news with @TonyAtESET!
➡️Android ransomware poses as COVID-19 contact-tracing app
➡️Employees using PCs for remote work lack security training
➡️Scammers namedrop Elon Musk into Bitcoin addresses
More at…
InfoSecHotSpot – ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The ‘Antivirus’ Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is p… https://t.co/4NygzNeBGQ
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The 'Antivirus' Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is primarily invested in the cybersecurity sector with a diversified set of holdings. The constituent holdings have managed to ba ……
InfoSecHotSpot – ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The ‘Antivirus’ Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is p… https://t.co/n8BdSTA2pc
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The 'Antivirus' Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is primarily invested in the cybersecurity sector with a diversified set of holdings. The constituent holdings have managed to ba ……
InfoSecHotSpot – ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The ‘Antivirus’ Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is p… https://t.co/wZcQDKnFng
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The 'Antivirus' Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is primarily invested in the cybersecurity sector with a diversified set of holdings. The constituent holdings have managed to ba ……
Major Magecart skimming attack hits 8 local US government sites
HackRead
The attack puts personal and financial data of millions of people at risk. Local governments across the United States have been firefighting on several different fronts as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. This has also involved cyberattacks…
Ministry still tracing cause of Indonesia's COVID-19 patient data leak
indonesianews.net
Ministry still tracing cause of Indonesia's COVID-19 patient data leak ANTARA English
ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/6PfFk5DQrq
ZDNet – Twitter
New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…
thegrugq – RT @SpauldingSez: Rare bipartisan support for this key rec of the @CyberSolarium commission on which I was proud to serve. Pandemic shows t…
thegrugq – Twitter
RT @SpauldingSez: Rare bipartisan support for this key rec of the @CyberSolarium commission on which I was proud to serve. Pandemic shows the imperative for strong coordination when a whole-of-nation response is required. We need a National Cyber…

