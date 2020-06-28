COVID-19 Alert – 28 June 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|COVID-19 sends suicide rates up in Kuwait
|Gulf News
|40 people took their own lives in past 4 months Cairo: Measures imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Kuwait are believed to have increased suicide cases in the country. Forty suicide cases and 15 failed attempts, mainly among Asian…
|Economy set for major boost
|Melbourne Age
|The South Australian economy is set for a major boost and thousands of people are expected to return to work with the COVID-19 restrictions easing even further. June 28, 2020 — 7.
|Florida bans bar alcohol consumption as coronavirus spikes
|The Korea Times News
|Florida banned alcohol consumption at bars in the state Friday after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago.
|Government denies it will pay the unemployed
|Brisbane Times
|The government has denied reports it will permanently give the unemployed an extra $75 a week with extra cash likely to be targeted at groups including families when the doubling of JobSeeker ends in September.
|Pakistan announces record rise in fuel prices, economy contracts
|The Gulf Today
|Pakistani commuters wait for their turn to fill vehicles at a gasoline station in Islamabad. Agence France-Presse Pakistan has announced a record increase in fuel prices days before the end of a fiscal year in which the country’s economy contracted for…
|Suicides jump by 11% during Covid-19 lockdown in Ludhiana
|Hindustan Times
|Even as Ludhiana district has found itself facing soaring Covid-19 infections since March, the number of deaths by suicide also registered an 11% rise. Investigation by the Ludhiana Police found a combination of depression, domestic violence,…
|Toxic mix of violence and virus sweeps poorest countries, warns war reporter
|The Guardian
|The BBC’s Lyse Doucet says Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and others face a nightmare scenario from the global pandemic Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage This summer will usher in some of the worst catastrophes the world has…
|U.S. Treasury sent more than 1 million coronavirus stimulus payments to dead people, congressional watchdog finds
|NationalPost.com
|WASHINGTON — The federal government sent coronavirus stimulus payments to almost 1.1 million dead people totaling nearly $1.4 billion, Congress' independent watchdog reported Thursday….
|UK coronavirus: Privacy concerns over contact-tracing rules
|Al Jazeera
|Coronavirus data collection rules are said to be a transition measure, but how long they will continue for is an open question. Privacy campaigners are warning that the next phase of the United Kingdom's lockdown could lead to major data breaches. From…
|US economy is bound to shrink further
|CHINAdaily.com.cn
|A nurse wearing personal protective equipment watches an ambulance driving away outside of Elmhurst Hospital during the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Queens borough of New York, US, April 20, 2020. [Photo/Agencies] The…
|Geopolitical Impact
|ASEAN: Follow UNCLOS in South China Sea row
|CNN Philippines
|Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, June 27) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations said Saturday international law must be followed, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, amid the South China Sea row. The UNCLOS is an…
|China lawmakers review draft of Hong Kong national security bill
|Nikkei Asian Review
|SHANGHAI / HONG KONG (Reuters) — China's lawmakers have reviewed a draft of the national security bill for Hong Kong during a special meeting held by the National People's Congress (NPC), state media Xinhua reported on Sunday. In the meeting, Shen…
|India calls Pakistan’s offer to reopen Kartarpur corridor a ‘mirage of goodwill’
|Asian Age
|Sources said there should be at least seven days of advance notice as per the pact. New Delhi: Indian Government sources on Saturday snubbed and rejected an offer by Pakistan to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Indian pilgrims on June 29 on the…
|Need for new template of globalisation in post-coronavirus COVID world: MoS MEA Muraleedharan
|zeenews.com
|Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday (June 27) said that there is a need for a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity in the post-coronavirus COVID-19 world. Muraleedharan made the remarks…
|Philippines challenging China in South China Sea
|Asia Times Online
|MANILA – The Philippines is slowly but surely pushing back against China in the disputed South China Sea, a reflection of revived strategic relations with the United States and a rising need to secure new indigenous energy sources amid an impending…
|Russia denies report spy unit paid Taliban to attack NATO forces
|Al Jazeera
|The Taliban also denies the New York Times report, which it denounced as an attempt to defame the armed group. Russia and the Taliban have denied a media report saying that a Russian military intelligence unit had offered money to Taliban-linked…
|Russia offers Taliban fighters a bounty to kill U.S. troops and Donald Trump does nothing
|AZCentral.com
|No one has more loyal apologists than Donald Trump. But as good as they are, they’ve already been pushed to the breaking point trying to manufacture excuses for the administration’s bungled response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has sickened more…
|Why is China flexing its military muscle against India?
|India Today
|In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, China is flexing its military muscles with India leading to the questions -what is bejiing thinks, what is motivating such military confrontation and where is this going? India Today speaks to columnist and…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|CrowdStrike – Check out the COVID-19 cyber threats our intel team observed this past week. https://t.co/FHFmcK86Fh… https://t.co/FgSdH4wpF1
|Check out the COVID-19 cyber threats our intel team observed this past week. http://ow.ly/jY3N50A38JQ #threatintelligence https://twitter.com/CrowdStrike/status/1276893229535965185/photo/1
|Google finds Indian hack-for-hire firms exploiting coronavirus fears via spearphishing schemes https://www.cyberscoop.com/coronavirus-phishing-scheme-google-india-world-health-organization/
➡️Android ransomware poses as COVID-19 contact… https://t.co/S1JDBn2sOt
|Don't miss the latest in ESET #cybersecurity news with @TonyAtESET!
➡️Android ransomware poses as COVID-19 contact-tracing app
➡️Employees using PCs for remote work lack security training
➡️Scammers namedrop Elon Musk into Bitcoin addresses
More at…
|ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The 'Antivirus' Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is primarily invested in the cybersecurity sector with a diversified set of holdings. The constituent holdings have managed to ba ……
|ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The 'Antivirus' Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is primarily invested in the cybersecurity sector with a diversified set of holdings. The constituent holdings have managed to ba ……
|ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF: Tracking The 'Antivirus' Sector In The Pandemic ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is primarily invested in the cybersecurity sector with a diversified set of holdings. The constituent holdings have managed to ba ……
|Major Magecart skimming attack hits 8 local US government sites
|HackRead
|The attack puts personal and financial data of millions of people at risk. Local governments across the United States have been firefighting on several different fronts as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. This has also involved cyberattacks…
|Ministry still tracing cause of Indonesia's COVID-19 patient data leak
|indonesianews.net
|Ministry still tracing cause of Indonesia's COVID-19 patient data leak ANTARA English
|New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…
|RT @SpauldingSez: Rare bipartisan support for this key rec of the @CyberSolarium commission on which I was proud to serve. Pandemic shows the imperative for strong coordination when a whole-of-nation response is required. We need a National Cyber…
