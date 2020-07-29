Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 29 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘Negligence’ to blame for spike in Germany (Radio New Zealand)
  • Angry with Britain, Spain now faces further loss of German tourism (stuff.co.nz)
  • Boris Johnson warns of second coronavirus wave in Europe as he defends Spain quarantine (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • Can COVID-19 Lead to a Sea Change in Italy? (Spiegel Online)
  • China, Singapore to safeguard smooth supply chain, trade amid pandemic (Chinanationalnews.com)
  • Effects of pandemic on Australia’s inflation rate (9News.com.au)
  • Germany ‘will have to impose second lockdown’ if it faces second wave (Mail Online UK)
  • Germany And Other European Countries Advise Against Travel To Virus-Infected Spain (Zero Hedge)
  • India’s coronavirus tally crosses 15 lakh | (AsiaNetIndia.com)
  • India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 1.5 million mark (The Hindu)
  • Iran reports record one-day virus toll of 235 dead (Al Ahram)
  • Italy ‘walking a fine line’ on coronavirus infections (The Guardian)
  • Japan and China agree to work toward resuming travel (Japan Times)
  • Reopening gone wrong: India’s economic recovery to take longer than expected (India Today)
  • Spain quarantine decision taken after 10 Brits infected with coronavirus on return from holidays (The Independent)
  • Sweden Defeated The Coronavirus Without A Lockdown – Now Its Companies Are Reaping The Benefits (Zero Hedge)
  • The Latest: Japan’s virus surge fills isolation facilities (star-telegram.com)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for July 29 (NationalPost.com)
  • The local council official who stopped coronavirus in Germany (Telegraph)
  • Turkey plans to reopen all schools as long as virus keeps receding (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson fears UK second wave in TWO WEEKS after 28% surge in British coronavirus cases this month (TheWashingtonTime.com)
  • UK – Boris Johnson warns there are signs of a second wave in the coronavirus pandemic (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Frustration among fitness centres as gym bosses who feel left behind and urge Scottish Government to set reopening date (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi agreed to supply up to 60m doses of Covid-19 vaccine to UK government (Shares Magazine)
  • UK – Joint UK and Scottish government statement to align future approach to Covid (The Scotsman)
  • US – CDC COVID-19 Death Data Makes Risk to People of Color Seem Lower than It Is (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • US – Coronavirus restrictions, cancellations and reopenings in Ohio for Wednesday, July 29, 2020 (Cleveland.com)
  • US – Fauci says there are early signs of coronavirus outbreaks in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee (CNBC)
  • US – Florida, Kentucky and These 8 Other States Are Reclosing After Premature Reopening Led to COVID Surge (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • US – Gov. Bill Lee unveils plan to help Tennessee schools reopen, including calling for quarantine periods (Tennessean)
  • US – Poll: 77% of Americans trust CDC over White House on COVID-19 data (UPI)
  • US – Vermont Officials: Low Virus Rate Means Schools Can Reopen (US News & World Report)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
After coronavirus, are we heading towards a pandemic of plastic pollution?
Times of India
Plastic pollution, which has always been a major global concern increased during these past four months of lockdown. Before the outbreak of this disease, several steps were taken to curb the use of single-use plastic, which ends up sitting in the…
Alberta to announce stimulus program for municipalities amid COVID-19 pandemic
EdmontonJournal.com
The Alberta government will announce a stimulus program for municipalities Tuesday afternoon….
Biggest price falls in 72 years as coronavirus hits economy
TheAge.com
A 1.9 per cent fall in consumer prices in the June quarter, which took annual inflation to minus 0.3 per cent, was led by a 95 per cent drop in the cost of childcare.
Bolivian prisoners riot demanding better treatment during COVID pandemic
Mail Online UK
Prisoners in the San Sebastian prison in Cochabamba, Bolivia have rioted against poor conditions and lack of treatment during the coronavirus pandemic. Prisoners rioted in three other prisons as well.
Closed schools left in limbo as COVID-19 contact tracing backlog grows
TheAge.com National
The number of schools in Victoria that are closed after being linked with positive cases of coronavirus grew to more than 80 on Wednesday.
Italy extends coronavirus state of emergency to Oct 15
United News of India
Rome, Jul 29 (UNI) Italy will extend its coronavirus state of emergency until October 15, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced in the Italian Senate. The current state of emergency is set to expire on Friday.
Japan’s daily COVID-19 toll worse than during state of emergency
Philippine Daily Inquirer
TOKYO — At least five prefectures – including Kyoto, Osaka and Okinawa – registered new daily highs in Covid-19 infections on Tuesday (July 28), raising questions on the wisdom of a national travel campaign and the effectiveness of the country’s…
Paid pandemic leave key to stem COVID-19 spread and unemployment
australianherald.com latest
The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) has called for a comprehensive plan from the Morrison Government to support the nation's workforce
Second stimulus check updates: The differences between the House and Senate coronavirus relief bills
Chicago Tribune
Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has said that she plans to fight for even more funding, particularly for schools, in negotiations with Republicans. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, has warned against letting the price tag…
The pandemic and spiraling unemployment
Deutsche Welle
Millions around the world don’t have steady work, and the pandemic is worsening their plight. Many don’t even appear in the statistics, such as day laborers, small business owners and freelancers. MADE talks to people struggling to make ends meet.
Geopolitical Impact
205 Chinese peacekeepers depart for Lebanon
Xinhua News Agency
KUNMING, July 28 (Xinhua) — A total of 205 Chinese peacekeepers Tuesday left Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, for Lebanon on a one-year United Nations peacekeeping mission. The team is the first batch of China's 19th group of…
Australia resists US push to sail further into contested South China Sea
ABC Online
Australia has resisted the United States' push for more assertive freedom of navigation exercises in the disputed waters in the South China Sea at high-level talks in Washington. Key points: The year's AUSMIN talks focused on growing tensions with…
Bloomberg New Economy Conversation Series: Saving Global Trade
Bloomberg
Covid-19 is the perfect storm for the global trading system. On top of the U.S.-China trade war and an upsurge in technology nationalism, borders all over the world are closing to the flow of people, goods and services. Slowing trade and shrinking…
China holds meeting with Pakistan, Nepal and Afghanistan as tensions simmer with India
South China Morning Post
China / Diplomacy Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the countries should step up cooperation for regional peace and security, and work together to curb the coronavirus Border friction between Beijing and New Delhi is likely to have motivated the talks…
Dubai witnesses crew change of 3,000 seafarers within its territorial waters with joint efforts of DMCA and GDRFA
Zawya.com
Consolidating its leadership as a haven for crews stuck on board ships due to COVID-19 United Arab Emirates – Completing the success of the cooperation between the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) and the General Directorate of Residency and…
Global order in the shadow of the coronavirus: China, Russia, and the West
Australian Policy Online
Description The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a harsh spotlight on the state of global governance. Faced with the greatest emergency since the Second World War, nations have regressed into narrow self-interest. The concept of a rules-based…
Latest PH environment, natural resource technologies to be presented online
Philippine Information Agency
QUEZON CITY, July 29 (PIA) – An online presentation of webinars and exhibit posters on various environment and natural resources (ENR) technologies is scheduled on the second week of August 2020. According to Jonathan Alexander Galang, information…
North Korea Thinks He Brought Covid-19. South Korea Wants to Arrest Him.
NYT.com Main News
Kim Geum-hyok, the defector who swam back to the North — leading to a coronavirus lockdown — was wanted in South Korea, where he had been accused of rape.
U.S. distorting China’s efforts to develop digital technologies exposes malicious intentions, hypocrisy
People.com.cn
Lies are ceaseless in the U.S. political world as if American politicians had "fallacy-making" machines. Recently, these machines are targeting China with massive amount of slanders. A report recently published by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations…
U.S., China slam diplomatic doors
Winnipeg Free Press
The mutual closing of consulates by the United States and China will have little practical effect on daily life in the two countries and it need not lead to a further round of hostile gestures. It sends a message of U.S. irritation with Chinese…
Wildlife Trust’s work ‘under threat’ from Covid-19, Brexit and Ash Dieback
itv.com
Somerset Wildlife Trust says more people have turned to nature during lockdown but they need help to continue their work Credit: ITV News West Country The Somerset Wildlife Trust has been in existence for over 55 years Credit: ITV News West Country…
Cybersecurity Impact
As Businesses Move to the Cloud, Cybercriminals Follow Close Behind
Dark Reading:
In the wake of COVID-19, data theft is by far the top tactic, followed by cryptomining and ransomware.
DarkReading – "When a crisis hits, it's usually late in the investigation that we discover the unknowns that we didn't know about…
DarkReading – Twitter
"When a crisis hits, it's usually late in the investigation that we discover the unknowns that we didn't know about." @MonTalksCyber discusses parallels between fighting a pandemic and handling a data breach, and lessons security pros can learn:…
GOP stimulus bill includes $53 million for DHS cyber agency to protect vaccine research
The Hill
The coronavirus relief package rolled out by Senate Republicans on Monday includes $53 million for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to defend coronavirus vaccine development against…
Homeland Security agents have seized more than $7M in COVID-19 fraud proceeds, made 53 arrests
FOXNews.com
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)   announced Tuesday that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents have seized more than 900 shipments of counterfeit or substandard medical equipment and supplies — including test kits and purported…
How Cloud Mitigation Techniques Can Help Prevent Ransomware and Phishing Attacks
Security Bloggers Network
The COVID-19 pandemic revealed flaws in the American healthcare system that were always there. The only difference now is that those flaws have been brought to light. In the wake of the pandemic, a new host of cyberattacks occurred within the…
InfoSecHotSpot – As Businesses Move to the Cloud, Cybercriminals Follow Close Behind In the wake of COVID-19, data theft is by far the top tactic, followed by cryptomining and ransomware.
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
As Businesses Move to the Cloud, Cybercriminals Follow Close Behind In the wake of COVID-19, data theft is by far the top tactic, followed by cryptomining and ransomware. https://bit.ly/2EnORH3…
Ransomware is Still a Blight on Business
Trend Micro
Trends come and go with alarming regularity in cybersecurity. Yet a persistent menace over the past few years has been ransomware. Now mainly targeting organizations rather than consumers, and with increasingly sophisticated tools and tactics at…
Researchers find critical RCE vulnerabilities in industrial VPN solutions
Help Net Security – News
Critical vulnerabilities in several industrial VPN implementations for remotely accessing operational technology (OT) networks could allow attackers to overwrite data, execute malicious code or commands, cause a DoS condition, and more….
Secnewsbytes – Manufacturing Management – COVID-19 five times more disruptive to supply chains than cyberattacks
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Manufacturing Management – COVID-19 five times more disruptive to supply chains than cyberattacks https://www.manufacturingmanagement.co.uk/news/covid-19-five-times-more-disruptive-to-supply-chains-than-cyberattacks
thinksnews – Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity's Ultimate Inside Job
thinksnews – Twitter
Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity's Ultimate Inside Job http://dlvr.it/RcZ0LL https://twitter.com/thinksnews/status/1288294432119205888/photo/1

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

