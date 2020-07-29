COVID-19 Alert – 29 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|After coronavirus, are we heading towards a pandemic of plastic pollution?
|Times of India
|Plastic pollution, which has always been a major global concern increased during these past four months of lockdown. Before the outbreak of this disease, several steps were taken to curb the use of single-use plastic, which ends up sitting in the…
|Alberta to announce stimulus program for municipalities amid COVID-19 pandemic
|EdmontonJournal.com
|The Alberta government will announce a stimulus program for municipalities Tuesday afternoon….
|Biggest price falls in 72 years as coronavirus hits economy
|TheAge.com
|A 1.9 per cent fall in consumer prices in the June quarter, which took annual inflation to minus 0.3 per cent, was led by a 95 per cent drop in the cost of childcare.
|Bolivian prisoners riot demanding better treatment during COVID pandemic
|Mail Online UK
|Prisoners in the San Sebastian prison in Cochabamba, Bolivia have rioted against poor conditions and lack of treatment during the coronavirus pandemic. Prisoners rioted in three other prisons as well.
|Closed schools left in limbo as COVID-19 contact tracing backlog grows
|TheAge.com National
|The number of schools in Victoria that are closed after being linked with positive cases of coronavirus grew to more than 80 on Wednesday.
|Italy extends coronavirus state of emergency to Oct 15
|United News of India
|Rome, Jul 29 (UNI) Italy will extend its coronavirus state of emergency until October 15, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced in the Italian Senate. The current state of emergency is set to expire on Friday.
|Japan’s daily COVID-19 toll worse than during state of emergency
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|TOKYO — At least five prefectures – including Kyoto, Osaka and Okinawa – registered new daily highs in Covid-19 infections on Tuesday (July 28), raising questions on the wisdom of a national travel campaign and the effectiveness of the country’s…
|Paid pandemic leave key to stem COVID-19 spread and unemployment
|australianherald.com latest
|The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) has called for a comprehensive plan from the Morrison Government to support the nation's workforce
|Second stimulus check updates: The differences between the House and Senate coronavirus relief bills
|Chicago Tribune
|Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has said that she plans to fight for even more funding, particularly for schools, in negotiations with Republicans. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, has warned against letting the price tag…
|The pandemic and spiraling unemployment
|Deutsche Welle
|Millions around the world don’t have steady work, and the pandemic is worsening their plight. Many don’t even appear in the statistics, such as day laborers, small business owners and freelancers. MADE talks to people struggling to make ends meet.
|Geopolitical Impact
|205 Chinese peacekeepers depart for Lebanon
|Xinhua News Agency
|KUNMING, July 28 (Xinhua) — A total of 205 Chinese peacekeepers Tuesday left Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, for Lebanon on a one-year United Nations peacekeeping mission. The team is the first batch of China's 19th group of…
|Australia resists US push to sail further into contested South China Sea
|ABC Online
|Australia has resisted the United States' push for more assertive freedom of navigation exercises in the disputed waters in the South China Sea at high-level talks in Washington. Key points: The year's AUSMIN talks focused on growing tensions with…
|Bloomberg New Economy Conversation Series: Saving Global Trade
|Bloomberg
|Covid-19 is the perfect storm for the global trading system. On top of the U.S.-China trade war and an upsurge in technology nationalism, borders all over the world are closing to the flow of people, goods and services. Slowing trade and shrinking…
|China holds meeting with Pakistan, Nepal and Afghanistan as tensions simmer with India
|South China Morning Post
|China / Diplomacy Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the countries should step up cooperation for regional peace and security, and work together to curb the coronavirus Border friction between Beijing and New Delhi is likely to have motivated the talks…
|Dubai witnesses crew change of 3,000 seafarers within its territorial waters with joint efforts of DMCA and GDRFA
|Zawya.com
|Consolidating its leadership as a haven for crews stuck on board ships due to COVID-19 United Arab Emirates – Completing the success of the cooperation between the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) and the General Directorate of Residency and…
|Global order in the shadow of the coronavirus: China, Russia, and the West
|Australian Policy Online
|Description The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a harsh spotlight on the state of global governance. Faced with the greatest emergency since the Second World War, nations have regressed into narrow self-interest. The concept of a rules-based…
|Latest PH environment, natural resource technologies to be presented online
|Philippine Information Agency
|QUEZON CITY, July 29 (PIA) – An online presentation of webinars and exhibit posters on various environment and natural resources (ENR) technologies is scheduled on the second week of August 2020. According to Jonathan Alexander Galang, information…
|North Korea Thinks He Brought Covid-19. South Korea Wants to Arrest Him.
|NYT.com Main News
|Kim Geum-hyok, the defector who swam back to the North — leading to a coronavirus lockdown — was wanted in South Korea, where he had been accused of rape.
|U.S. distorting China’s efforts to develop digital technologies exposes malicious intentions, hypocrisy
|People.com.cn
|Lies are ceaseless in the U.S. political world as if American politicians had "fallacy-making" machines. Recently, these machines are targeting China with massive amount of slanders. A report recently published by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations…
|U.S., China slam diplomatic doors
|Winnipeg Free Press
|The mutual closing of consulates by the United States and China will have little practical effect on daily life in the two countries and it need not lead to a further round of hostile gestures. It sends a message of U.S. irritation with Chinese…
|Wildlife Trust’s work ‘under threat’ from Covid-19, Brexit and Ash Dieback
|itv.com
|Somerset Wildlife Trust says more people have turned to nature during lockdown but they need help to continue their work Credit: ITV News West Country The Somerset Wildlife Trust has been in existence for over 55 years Credit: ITV News West Country…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|As Businesses Move to the Cloud, Cybercriminals Follow Close Behind
|Dark Reading:
|In the wake of COVID-19, data theft is by far the top tactic, followed by cryptomining and ransomware.
|DarkReading – “When a crisis hits, it’s usually late in the investigation that we discover the unknowns that we didn’t know about… https://t.co/vC0Zq69X6f
|DarkReading – Twitter
|"When a crisis hits, it's usually late in the investigation that we discover the unknowns that we didn't know about." @MonTalksCyber discusses parallels between fighting a pandemic and handling a data breach, and lessons security pros can learn:…
|GOP stimulus bill includes $53 million for DHS cyber agency to protect vaccine research
|The Hill
|The coronavirus relief package rolled out by Senate Republicans on Monday includes $53 million for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to defend coronavirus vaccine development against…
|Homeland Security agents have seized more than $7M in COVID-19 fraud proceeds, made 53 arrests
|FOXNews.com
|Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Tuesday that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents have seized more than 900 shipments of counterfeit or substandard medical equipment and supplies — including test kits and purported…
|How Cloud Mitigation Techniques Can Help Prevent Ransomware and Phishing Attacks
|Security Bloggers Network
|The COVID-19 pandemic revealed flaws in the American healthcare system that were always there. The only difference now is that those flaws have been brought to light. In the wake of the pandemic, a new host of cyberattacks occurred within the…
|InfoSecHotSpot – As Businesses Move to the Cloud, Cybercriminals Follow Close Behind In the wake of COVID-19, data theft is by far t… https://t.co/OdIkNxC7UX
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|As Businesses Move to the Cloud, Cybercriminals Follow Close Behind In the wake of COVID-19, data theft is by far the top tactic, followed by cryptomining and ransomware. https://bit.ly/2EnORH3…
|Ransomware is Still a Blight on Business
|Trend Micro
|Trends come and go with alarming regularity in cybersecurity. Yet a persistent menace over the past few years has been ransomware. Now mainly targeting organizations rather than consumers, and with increasingly sophisticated tools and tactics at…
|Researchers find critical RCE vulnerabilities in industrial VPN solutions
|Help Net Security – News
|Critical vulnerabilities in several industrial VPN implementations for remotely accessing operational technology (OT) networks could allow attackers to overwrite data, execute malicious code or commands, cause a DoS condition, and more….
|Secnewsbytes – Manufacturing Management – COVID-19 five times more disruptive to supply chains than cyberattacks https://t.co/14F0BHmvhc
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|Manufacturing Management – COVID-19 five times more disruptive to supply chains than cyberattacks https://www.manufacturingmanagement.co.uk/news/covid-19-five-times-more-disruptive-to-supply-chains-than-cyberattacks
|thinksnews – Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity’s Ultimate Inside Job https://t.co/ZoFi5abMV2 https://t.co/oQY2jyDbth
|thinksnews – Twitter
|Pandemic Credential Stuffing: Cybersecurity's Ultimate Inside Job http://dlvr.it/RcZ0LL https://twitter.com/thinksnews/status/1288294432119205888/photo/1
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.