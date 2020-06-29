Silobreaker

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 29 June 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • ‘They are the new poor’: Covid-19 fuels rising poverty in Italy (The Guardian)
  • COVID-19 in Canada: Managing outbreaks before a second wave (Global News Canada)
  • Deaths, Cases at Grim Levels; Germany Stable: Virus Update (Oman Economic Review)
  • Germany holds the line against second wave of COVID-19 (Australian Financial Review)
  • Germany, Europe Economy: Angela Merkel Speaks Out About Debt, Future Of EU Amid Coronavirus (International Business Times)
  • Italy honors, remembers virus dead with Donizetti’s Requiem (star-telegram.com)
  • Mexico coronavirus count rises to 216,000 (Ani News)
  • Poland Election Tests Democracy in a Pandemic (NYT.com Main News)
  • Portugal denies it is high Covid risk as it fights back against UK threat to to quarantine holidaymakers (Telegraph)
  • Reality of flying to Spain for lockdown holiday explained by Brit expat (Liverpool Echo)
  • S Korea: 42 more test +ve for COVID-19 (United News of India)
  • Singapore to resume tourism businesses in phased manner from July 1 (Businessworld India)
  • Singapore’s foreign minister: ‘No rocket science’ in planning safer travel amid pandemic (CNBC)
  • Switzerland quarantines 300 after ‘superspreader’ causes outbreak at nightclub (The Independent)
  • UK – A TV mini-series about UK PM Boris Johnson and COVID-19 in the works (Blasting News United States)
  • UK – Boris Johnson says Covid-19 disaster for UK and pledges ‘Rooseveltian’ strategy (The Guardian)
  • UK – Inside Politics: Boris Johnson promises economic recovery plan, as Brexit talks resume (The Independent)
  • UK – Spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Leicester prompts UK government to consider local lockdown (The Star SA)
  • UK – UK Government considering local lockdown, India eases restrictions despite case increase (ABC Online)
  • US – 85 coronavirus infections linked to a single college town bar, Michigan officials say (star-telegram.com)
  • US – CDC did not add flu and pneumonia cases to its COVID-19 death count (USA Today)
  • US – California governor orders 7 counties to immediately close any bar that has opened, citing rapid spread of coronavirus (San Antonio Express-News.com)
  • US – Cuomo: Trump administration ‘in denial’ about coronavirus ‘problem’ (The Hill)
  • US – DeSantis says everything’s all right with Florida’s pandemic response (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Former CDC Head: Surge In Coronavirus Cases Due To New Spread, Not Increased Testing (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • US – If they reopen, will they come? (Manila Times)
  • US – Nancy Pelosi calls for CDC to mandate Americans wear masks amid surge in coronavirus cases (CNBC)
  • US – Trump’s HHS Secretary warns ‘the window is closing’ for the US to get pandemic under control (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • What Italy’s Post-Lockdown Life Reveals About The New Normal (Yahoo! News Australia)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AIB tightens mortgage lending in wake of Covid-19 (Irish Times)
  • Air France KLM resume flights to UAE (Gulf News)
  • Airports share Qantas and Virgin’s pain (Australian Financial Review)
  • AstraZeneca inks coronavirus vaccine deal with Brazil for 30M doses (Seeking Alpha)
  • Australia, New Zealand Recovery Paths to Differ On Virus: HSBC (Bloomberg)
  • Boeing gets green light for test flights of its troubled 737 Max (TheAge.com Business)
  • Brent likely to average $50 per barrel in 2021, BofA says (Abu Dhabi National)
  • CapitaLand will be ‘stronger than before’ (Business Times Singapore)
  • Covid-19 has given us reason to be agile, alert and responsive to the market: Toyota’s Naveen Soni (Hindu Business Line)
  • Die Welt Newspaper: Airbus Sees 2020/2021 Deliveries 40% Below Original Estimateâ€¦ (Nasdaq)
  • EC, shareholders approve Lufthansa’s bailout (CH-Aviation)
  • Enter CapeTalk and Nedbank launch Business Ignite: Win prizes worth over R250k (567 CapeTalk)
  • Falling house prices, Ryanair job threats, and Aldi’s new delivery service (Irish Times)
  • Fed Reveals Bond Purchases Including AT&T, UnitedHealth, Walmart (Bloomberg)
  • Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone? (NDTV)
  • IOC urges consumers to switch to online mode of payment (The Hindu)
  • LG Electronics Q2 earnings tipped to be tepid on pandemic: analysts (Korea Herald)
  • McDonald’s Arvind RP on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19 (Financial Express)
  • Microsoft permanently shuts down all retail stores worldwide (Telecompaper)
  • Moody’s – Coronavirus will drive funding diversity for APAC infrastructure projects (Business Insider)
  • Moody’s: Covid-19 to drive funding diversity for Apac infrastructure projects (Malay Mail)
  • Nissan boss apologises for posting loss, promises return to growth (IOL)
  • Online Sale: Score Up To 50% Off On Adidas & Nike Sneakers (Philippine News)
  • Ooredoo Group ranks 25th in ‘Middle East’s Top 100 Companies’ by Forbes (Gulf Times)
  • Oxford University led AstraZeneca front-runner in covid19 vaccine race, says WHO chief scientist (Financial Express)
  • Singapore Airlines Group resumes two-way transfers at Changi (CH-Aviation)
  • Sinopharm says 2nd candidate found to be safe (Livemint.com)
  • Tech Wrap: Amazon’s seasonal jobs, Google’s Covid-19 tool and more (Hindustan Times)
  • Toyota’s global output plunges record 54.4% in May on virus (Mainichi JP)
  • Toyota’s global output plunged record 54.4% in May amid pandemic (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Walmart issues third coronavirus bonus to US workers (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Reporting triumphs (Direktbroker.de)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Big Pharma’s U-Turn Threatens 450-Million-Year-Old Species On Front Line Of Coronavirus Defense (Forbes.com)
  • COVID-19 antibody testing explained (CBS News)
  • Cansino Biologics Says Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Got Military Specially-Needed Drug Approval (Reuters UK)
  • Summer may decide fate of lead shots in virus vaccine race (The Washington Times stories: News)
  • TheEconomist – “We’re not going to defeat the pandemic era by waiting for vaccines,” says one disease ecologist. “We need to get a… https://t.co/uA5sV5ISU6 (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • TheEconomist – “We have no vaccine or really effective antivirals. We are, if you like, reduced to these almost medieval methods o… https://t.co/FiMDVDioZR (TheEconomist – Twitter)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Battered by coronavirus, Australia’s ‘lucky’ economy faces long road to recovery
South China Morning Post – News
Coronavirus has done to Australia what even the global financial crisis could not: abruptly end a record growth run and help trigger a deep recession from which the country will take time to recover.While the country has been relatively successful in…
COVID-19 impact on region 10’s economy minimal, says NEDA-10
Philippine Information Agency
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, June 29 (PIA) — Although the economy of region 10 was not spared by the new coronavirus pandemic, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA)-10 saw its impact on the region's economy as minimal compared to that of…
Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC-prescribed diet to boost immunity for COVID-19 patients
The Freepress Journal
Here's a detailed routine that was shared by the doctors for patients to follow at home. Photos by Oshin Fernandes Growing in a typical Indian household, I have seen my parents and grandparents share their 'nuskas' to cure common cold and cough. Be it…
Covid-19 has increased responsibility of central banks to maintain stability: Veerathai
The Nation – Thailand
Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob The central bank has three missions in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, says Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob. Central banks around the world have to quickly respond to…
Thailand to extend state of emergency to July 31 despite lockdown easing
The Straits Times All News
June 29, 2020 5:06 PM BANGKOK – Thailand is to extend its state of emergency, in place since late March, by another month to July 31, a government spokesman said on Monday (June 29). This is the third extension and comes despite there being no local…
To construct a winning narrative, Trump dismisses pandemic, polls and recession
JapanTimes.co.jp
Trump's detailed descriptions of life in America today run so counter to reality that even some of his allies are urging him to change course.
Traveller’s photo of Trump supporter ‘perfectly captures’ US response to COVID-19
Newshub
The passenger is wearing his mask, but not where he should be. Photo credit: Twitter/@BrynnTannehill There's much that can be said about Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and how widespread the virus has become in the US as people…
Vietnam’s economy unexpectedly expands amid pandemic
Bangkokpost.com Most recent
Vietnam’s economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter, though at the slowest pace in at least a decade, as exports slumped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Geopolitical Impact
Australia wages espionage offensive against China: source
Global Times
By Fan Lingzhi and Yang Sheng Source:Global Times Published: 2020/6/28 18:57:57 Australia is waging an intensifying espionage offensive against China – sending agents to China to spy, gather intelligence and recruit assets, instigating defection among…
China and the US on a conflict collision course
Asia Times Online
Disintegrating diplomatic relations between China and the United States threaten to spark a New Cold War that could quickly turn hot. Last week, a major report released by China’s National Institute for South China Sea Studies warned of the dangers of…
Coronavirus milestones, Brexit talks, US jobs
FT.com – World
Start every week on the front foot with a preview of what’s on the global agenda
Coronavirus rekindles global trade disputes
Today Online
BRUSSELS – At the start of the year, U.S.-China tensions were easing after their Phase I trade deal, while Washington, Brussels and Tokyo agreed on new global trading rules to curb subsidies. A relative calm had set in.
Global Trade Recovery Could Be Weakened By Multiple Disputes
Zero Hedge
Submitted by Christophe Barraud According to CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, world trade experienced an “unprecedented” decline in April as major economies suffered from strict lockdowns due to coronavirus. The volume of global…
Globalisation in times of COVID-19
Qatar Peninsula
Globalization is defined as the development of an increasingly integrated global economy marked by free trade and free flow of capital. It is also known as a global phenomenon that we cannot separate from the present and future. It has even taken…
India’s auto and pharma sectors are not ready to wean off China
The Gulf Today
Technicians at the Tata Motors’ car plant in Sanand, Gujarat state, India. Reuters Days after a border clash with China this month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, New Delhi told firms to find ways to cut imports from China. But two big…
North Korean ‘YouTubers’ raise eyebrows in South Korea
Asahi.com
SEOUL—North Korean authorities are apparently using YouTube for an external propaganda campaign intended to show how normal and positive life is in Pyongyang during the novel coronavirus pandemic, South Korean officials said. “It is a new phenomenon,”…
Scale of the Covid-19 crisis may make UK government less fearful of a hard Brexit
Irish Independent
Monday insight: As lockdown rules ease, the Brexit process can accelerate As Irish businesses adapt to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, clarity over the path of Brexit could further help reboot the Irish economy. In recent weeks the focus for…
Trump skewered by conservative critics over report of Russia paying bounty for killing U.S. troops
New York Daily News
The Lincoln Project, whose leadership includes conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of White House spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway, has regularly rattled Trump with a series of biting ads about his handling of the economy and the coronavirus…
Cybersecurity Impact
Be alert to cyber criminals cashing in on pandemic – Paul Mosson
The Scotsman
Information and awareness are often the best defences in thwarting the lockdown crooks, warns Paul Mosson The word ‘unprecedented’ has been much used to describe the circumstances we currently find ourselves in as a consequence of the global pandemic…
ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/9eJ98kpGPl
ZDNet – Twitter
New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…

