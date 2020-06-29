COVID-19 Alert – 29 June 2020
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Battered by coronavirus, Australia’s ‘lucky’ economy faces long road to recovery
|South China Morning Post – News
|Coronavirus has done to Australia what even the global financial crisis could not: abruptly end a record growth run and help trigger a deep recession from which the country will take time to recover.While the country has been relatively successful in…
|Black people might be dying from Covid-19 at higher rates than white people in part because of heavier reliance on… https://t.co/87mxbmOLVD
|WSJ – Twitter
|Black people might be dying from Covid-19 at higher rates than white people in part because of heavier reliance on public transportation, two new studies suggest https://on.wsj.com/386teWK
|COVID-19 impact on region 10’s economy minimal, says NEDA-10
|Philippine Information Agency
|CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, June 29 (PIA) — Although the economy of region 10 was not spared by the new coronavirus pandemic, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA)-10 saw its impact on the region's economy as minimal compared to that of…
|Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC-prescribed diet to boost immunity for COVID-19 patients
|The Freepress Journal
|Here's a detailed routine that was shared by the doctors for patients to follow at home. Photos by Oshin Fernandes Growing in a typical Indian household, I have seen my parents and grandparents share their 'nuskas' to cure common cold and cough. Be it…
|Covid-19 has increased responsibility of central banks to maintain stability: Veerathai
|The Nation – Thailand
|Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob The central bank has three missions in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, says Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob. Central banks around the world have to quickly respond to…
|Thailand to extend state of emergency to July 31 despite lockdown easing
|The Straits Times All News
|June 29, 2020 5:06 PM BANGKOK – Thailand is to extend its state of emergency, in place since late March, by another month to July 31, a government spokesman said on Monday (June 29). This is the third extension and comes despite there being no local…
|To construct a winning narrative, Trump dismisses pandemic, polls and recession
|JapanTimes.co.jp
|Trump's detailed descriptions of life in America today run so counter to reality that even some of his allies are urging him to change course.
|Traveller’s photo of Trump supporter ‘perfectly captures’ US response to COVID-19
|Newshub
|The passenger is wearing his mask, but not where he should be. Photo credit: Twitter/@BrynnTannehill There's much that can be said about Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and how widespread the virus has become in the US as people…
|Vietnam’s economy unexpectedly expands amid pandemic
|Bangkokpost.com Most recent
|Vietnam’s economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter, though at the slowest pace in at least a decade, as exports slumped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
|Geopolitical Impact
|Australia wages espionage offensive against China: source
|Global Times
|By Fan Lingzhi and Yang Sheng Source:Global Times Published: 2020/6/28 18:57:57 Australia is waging an intensifying espionage offensive against China – sending agents to China to spy, gather intelligence and recruit assets, instigating defection among…
|China and the US on a conflict collision course
|Asia Times Online
|Disintegrating diplomatic relations between China and the United States threaten to spark a New Cold War that could quickly turn hot. Last week, a major report released by China’s National Institute for South China Sea Studies warned of the dangers of…
|Coronavirus milestones, Brexit talks, US jobs
|FT.com – World
|Start every week on the front foot with a preview of what’s on the global agenda
|Coronavirus rekindles global trade disputes
|Today Online
|BRUSSELS – At the start of the year, U.S.-China tensions were easing after their Phase I trade deal, while Washington, Brussels and Tokyo agreed on new global trading rules to curb subsidies. A relative calm had set in.
|Global Trade Recovery Could Be Weakened By Multiple Disputes
|Zero Hedge
|Submitted by Christophe Barraud According to CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, world trade experienced an “unprecedented” decline in April as major economies suffered from strict lockdowns due to coronavirus. The volume of global…
|Globalisation in times of COVID-19
|Qatar Peninsula
|Globalization is defined as the development of an increasingly integrated global economy marked by free trade and free flow of capital. It is also known as a global phenomenon that we cannot separate from the present and future. It has even taken…
|India’s auto and pharma sectors are not ready to wean off China
|The Gulf Today
|Technicians at the Tata Motors’ car plant in Sanand, Gujarat state, India. Reuters Days after a border clash with China this month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, New Delhi told firms to find ways to cut imports from China. But two big…
|North Korean ‘YouTubers’ raise eyebrows in South Korea
|Asahi.com
|SEOUL—North Korean authorities are apparently using YouTube for an external propaganda campaign intended to show how normal and positive life is in Pyongyang during the novel coronavirus pandemic, South Korean officials said. “It is a new phenomenon,”…
|Scale of the Covid-19 crisis may make UK government less fearful of a hard Brexit
|Irish Independent
|Monday insight: As lockdown rules ease, the Brexit process can accelerate As Irish businesses adapt to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, clarity over the path of Brexit could further help reboot the Irish economy. In recent weeks the focus for…
|Trump skewered by conservative critics over report of Russia paying bounty for killing U.S. troops
|New York Daily News
|The Lincoln Project, whose leadership includes conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of White House spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway, has regularly rattled Trump with a series of biting ads about his handling of the economy and the coronavirus…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Be alert to cyber criminals cashing in on pandemic – Paul Mosson
|The Scotsman
|Information and awareness are often the best defences in thwarting the lockdown crooks, warns Paul Mosson The word ‘unprecedented’ has been much used to describe the circumstances we currently find ourselves in as a consequence of the global pandemic…
|GossiTheDog – @fl1bbl3 @StuHirstInfoSec @CarlGottlieb I mean we couldn’t even get PPE to nurses. There will be a huge public inqu… https://t.co/mgdikhbC4Z
|GossiTheDog – Twitter
|@fl1bbl3 @StuHirstInfoSec @CarlGottlieb I mean we couldn’t even get PPE to nurses. There will be a huge public inquiry after this, and lessons will need to be learned. I suspect, like we have a National cybersecurity function, there probably needs to…
|InfoSecHotSpot – FBI warns K12 schools of ransomware threats The US Federal Bureau of Investigation sent out on Tuesday a security a… https://t.co/2rf1Bcc1jB
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|FBI warns K12 schools of ransomware threats The US Federal Bureau of Investigation sent out on Tuesday a security alert to K12 schools about the increase in ransomware attacks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and especially about…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Security Predictions: Covid-19 Edition How has Covid-19 changed the global cybersecurity landscape? Are previous se… https://t.co/GmF8LjJqiY
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Security Predictions: Covid-19 Edition How has Covid-19 changed the global cybersecurity landscape? Are previous security predictions and trends still valid? What’s new? Here is a midyear 2020 forecast refresh outlining the future in the ……
|Metacurity – U.S. Cyber Command Says Foreign Hackers Are Exploiting Coronavirus Pandemic @fbajak https://t.co/YLwYIfAq5v
|Metacurity – Twitter
|U.S. Cyber Command Says Foreign Hackers Are Exploiting Coronavirus Pandemic @fbajak…
|ZDNet – New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device https://t.co/9eJ98kpGPl
|ZDNet – Twitter
|New ransomware masquerades as COVID-19 contact-tracing app on your Android device…
