Threat Reports

  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 30 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Domestic flights in India to resume meal services (Arabian Business)
  • Global coronavirus tally soars past 25 million as India hits daily record (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Is India At Early Stages Of Second Wave Of Coronavirus? (NDTV)
  • Israel: A city’s struggle with the pandemic (Deutsche Welle)
  • New school year starts in China amid effective COVID-19 control (Times of Oman)
  • Over 211,500 remain under supervision over coronavirus in Russia (Itar Tass)
  • Over 3 million people recover from COVID-19 in Brazil (Businessworld India)
  • Refugees in Germany: Lama Suleiman feels more German than Syrian (Deutsche Welle)
  • Scholz Says Germany Should Re-Implement Debt Limits in 2022 (Bloomberg)
  • Spain struggles to put in place basic income scheme (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 29 (NationalPost.com)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 30 (NationalPost.com)
  • UAE reopens mosques, places of worship in (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – British government urges workers to return to the office (CBS News)
  • UK – Extensive local lockdowns might be needed this winter, says Matt Hancock (The Guardian)
  • UK – Michael Gove and Rishi Sunak square up to see who will be Boris Johnson’s heir (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – New Poll Adds To Growing Tory Disquiet Over Boris Johnson’s Leadership (Huffington Post UK)
  • UK – The Observer view on Boris Johnson’s plea for workers to return to offices (The Guardian)
  • US – 2 Kansas doctors but differing COVID-19 takes in Senate race (star-telegram.com)
  • US – California salon owner booked for weeks as she reopens again (star-telegram.com)
  • US – John Bolton blasts Trump administration for making ‘a complete mess’ of US coronavirus pandemic response (Business Insider)
  • US – More than 500 visitors to Nevada have tested positive for COVID-19 since June: officials (The Hill)
  • US – Nevada man appears to be first in U.S. infected twice (UPI)
  • US – Trump makes note of Texas governor’s use of ‘covid-19’ as name of virus (Washington Post)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • travel coronavirus news quarantine portugal greece turkey spain (Telegraph)
 
Actions by Companies
  • AgBank of China’s first-half profit falls 10.4% as coronavirus bites (Today Online)
  • Amul becomes first Indian dairy company to be in Rabobank’s Global Top 20 list; Nestle leads (Financial Express)
  • BP to Sell London Headquarters as Work Style Shifts, Times Says (Bloomberg)
  • China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine approved for emergency use: Source (Al Arabiya)
  • Chinese oil refining giant Sinopec posts first half-year loss since listing in Hong Kong in 2000 (South China Morning Post)
  • Delta will offer a new daily nonstop flight from Indianapolis International Airport (Indianapolis Star)
  • Exec: Innovative IQOS sits at the top of PMI’s sustainability efforts (Business Mirror)
  • Facebook still not doing enough to stem flow of misinformation (Sydney Morning Herald)
  • Google spreadsheet to tell about availability of ventilators, beds (Times of India)
  • How B.C. Hydro kept the lights on in early days of COVID-19 pandemic (VancouverSun.com)
  • How a small step is winning Airtel customers for life (Indian Express)
  • India’s premium smartphone market grew 18% YoY in H1 2020; Samsung leads with 37% share (Business Today India)
  • International Consolidated Airlines Group: Distorted Competitive Environment Along With The Pandemic Are Limiting This Airline’s Upside (Seeking Alpha)
  • Job cuts at MGM, Coca-Cola, Boeing herald economic pain ahead (Gulf Times)
  • Manulife Singapore survey: 2 out of 3 do not have the confidence to resume “normal” life post-circuit breaker (The Straits Times All News)
  • NAB predicts $10/kg wool to stay this year (The West Australian)
  • Ocado chairman warns Boris Johnson can forget ‘levelling up’ if workers don’t return to the office (Mail Online UK)
  • Passengers cleared to board Scoot flight to Guangzhou after Covid-19 test scramble (Straits Times)
  • Rolls-Royce becoming British calamity (Emirates-Business.ae)
  • Scoot to resume Taoyuan-Tokyo flights in September (Taiwan News Online)
  • Shanghai Electric announces 2020 Interim Results with orders up 40.8%, industrial restructuring accelerated for future growth (China Knowledge Online)
  • Southwest Airlines needs ‘business to double to break even’ (Qatar Tribune)
  • Tech This Week | Amazon and Flipkart make lockdowns effective (Deccan Chronicle)
  • Tesco jobs in Greater Manchester you can apply for now (Manchester Evening News)
  • The story of Yamaha: the watchmaker that branched out into organs, motorbikes, and practically everything else (South China Morning Post)
  • Why Minnesota-based Sun Country is ‘outperforming’ rest of airline industry (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • 3 Red Flags for Moderna’s Potential Coronavirus Vaccine (Nasdaq)
  • I’m Optimistic That We Will Have a COVID-19 Vaccine Soon (Atlantic.com – The Wire)
  • Not all drugs firms are as healthy as hype suggests (Mail Online UK)
  • TheEconomist – As the pandemic hampers or prevents clinical trials and research, and sucks resources away from other areas, the st… https://t.co/R4EakM12Ic (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • TheEconomist – Vladimir Putin said his government was the world’s first to approve a coronavirus vaccine. Unfortunately, it has no… https://t.co/EEHRuQNEfG (TheEconomist – Twitter)
  • US FDA broadens EUA for Veklury (remdesivir) to treat all hospitalised COVID-19 patients (Express Pharma)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
‘One big lie’: Thousands protest in Berlin against Covid-19 restrictions
The Star SA
Before Covid inflicted carnage, the Australian economy was struggling
The Guardian
Grogonomics graph of the week Australian economy When everything is going downhill at speed it’s easy to pretend that beforehand everything was fine T his week the June quarter GDP figures will show the economy shrank by about 6% in the three months…
Berlin protest against coronavirus restrictions ends in clashes, 200 arrests
South China Morning Post
At least 38,000 demonstrators participate in various protests Smaller demonstrations take place in Paris and London
Berlin protest against coronavirus restrictions turns violent, 200 arrested
South China Morning Post – News
Police clashed with far-right protesters in Berlin and made about 200 arrests after tens of thousands of people rallied mostly peacefully against German restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic.An estimated 38,000 people took part in at least…
Driving the economy into recession is killing more people than Covid ever could
Mail Online UK
Today, millions remain too frightened to leave their homes, spooked into a hermit-like existence. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stokes the flames of fear, raising the prospect of a ‘second wave’ – for which there is little evidence – while…
German court lifts ban on protests against restrictions
Abu Dhabi National
More than 20,000 people were expected to rally in Berlin on Saturday after court ruling Aug 29, 2020 August 29, 2020 More than 20,000 people are set to protest in Berlin over coronavirus restrictions after a German court lifted a ban on demonstrations. B…
HK$180 million in subsidies help Hong Kong international schools save jobs during pandemic, but parents appeal for fee discounts
South China Morning Post
With many schools still charging full fees, financially strapped parents say they need help too Biggest subsidy recipient was the English Schools Foundation, which got HK$71m for 2,954 employees
Minnesota gets federal approval for additional $300 weekly unemployment benefits
TwinCities.com
Minnesotans receiving unemployment benefits will be able to apply for an additional $300 per week, Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday. The state has received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Lost Wages Assistance program. Fro…
Nurses urge province not to outsource COVID-19 contact tracing
CBC
Letter to minister, premier sent in response to request for private call centre proposals A request for proposals by the province for a private call centre to investigate COVID-19 cases is causing "grave concern" among Winnipeg nurses. On Wednesday,…
This Stimulus Plan Would Give the Average American 42% Less COVID-19 Money and Hurt Social Security
Tulsa World
Here's why you'll get less.
Geopolitical Impact
‘India Engaging China Through Diplomatic, Military Channels’: Jaishankar on Border Standoff in Ladakh
News18.com
Talking about the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on foreign affairs, Jaishankar said that major shifts will take place during the aftermath of the novel coronavirus. Amid the ongoing Sino-India border dispute, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar…
China in Russia military exercise, India opts out citing pandemic
Indian Express
India has pulled out of a multilateral tri-services military exercise being hosted by Russia next month because of the participation of a Chinese contingent. India was one of the countries scheduled to participate in Kavkaz 2020 from September 15 to…
East Asia summit: India, China, US to bolster supply chain to deal with challenges posed by Covid
Financial Express
Speaking on this occasion, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal reiterated that the Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiaive “does not mean a protectionist India”. Economic ministers from the 10 Asean members and eight other nations,…
In China, where the Covid pandemic began, life is starting to look normal
Business Standard India
While the United States and much of the world are still struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, life in many parts of China has in recent weeks become strikingly normal In Shanghai, restaurants and bars in many neighborhoods are teeming with…
India to not take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil
Businessworld India
By Ajit K Dubey New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In a big step in the backdrop of an ongoing conflict with China in eastern Ladakh, India is likely to convey to Russia that its troops would not be participating in the multinational military exercise…
Cybersecurity Impact
InfoSecHotSpot – Are employees the weakest link in your security strategy? Train them! Email is the number one threat vector. There’… https://t.co/rH2F8Tt1BJ
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Are employees the weakest link in your security strategy? Train them! Email is the number one threat vector. There’s no exception, even with a global pandemic, on the contrary: COVID-19 has been used as an appealing hook by cyber criminals. Data from…
InfoSecHotSpot – Week in security with Tony Anscombe Canada’s government services hit by cyberattacks – Vishing attacks surge amid C… https://t.co/rXcuPI9J25
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Week in security with Tony Anscombe Canada's government services hit by cyberattacks – Vishing attacks surge amid COVID-19 pandemic – DDoS extortionists strike again The post Week in security with Tony Anscombe appeared first on WeLiveSecurity…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

