COVID-19 Alert – 30 August 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|‘One big lie’: Thousands protest in Berlin against Covid-19 restrictions
|The Star SA
|Before Covid inflicted carnage, the Australian economy was struggling
|The Guardian
|Grogonomics graph of the week Australian economy When everything is going downhill at speed it’s easy to pretend that beforehand everything was fine T his week the June quarter GDP figures will show the economy shrank by about 6% in the three months…
|Berlin protest against coronavirus restrictions ends in clashes, 200 arrests
|South China Morning Post
|At least 38,000 demonstrators participate in various protests Smaller demonstrations take place in Paris and London
|Driving the economy into recession is killing more people than Covid ever could
|Mail Online UK
|Today, millions remain too frightened to leave their homes, spooked into a hermit-like existence. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stokes the flames of fear, raising the prospect of a ‘second wave’ – for which there is little evidence – while…
|German court lifts ban on protests against restrictions
|Abu Dhabi National
|More than 20,000 people were expected to rally in Berlin on Saturday after court ruling Aug 29, 2020 August 29, 2020 More than 20,000 people are set to protest in Berlin over coronavirus restrictions after a German court lifted a ban on demonstrations. B…
|HK$180 million in subsidies help Hong Kong international schools save jobs during pandemic, but parents appeal for fee discounts
|South China Morning Post
|With many schools still charging full fees, financially strapped parents say they need help too Biggest subsidy recipient was the English Schools Foundation, which got HK$71m for 2,954 employees
|Minnesota gets federal approval for additional $300 weekly unemployment benefits
|TwinCities.com
|Minnesotans receiving unemployment benefits will be able to apply for an additional $300 per week, Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday. The state has received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Lost Wages Assistance program. Fro…
|Nurses urge province not to outsource COVID-19 contact tracing
|CBC
|Letter to minister, premier sent in response to request for private call centre proposals A request for proposals by the province for a private call centre to investigate COVID-19 cases is causing "grave concern" among Winnipeg nurses. On Wednesday,…
|This Stimulus Plan Would Give the Average American 42% Less COVID-19 Money and Hurt Social Security
|Tulsa World
|Here's why you'll get less.
|Geopolitical Impact
|‘India Engaging China Through Diplomatic, Military Channels’: Jaishankar on Border Standoff in Ladakh
|News18.com
|Talking about the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on foreign affairs, Jaishankar said that major shifts will take place during the aftermath of the novel coronavirus. Amid the ongoing Sino-India border dispute, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar…
|China in Russia military exercise, India opts out citing pandemic
|Indian Express
|India has pulled out of a multilateral tri-services military exercise being hosted by Russia next month because of the participation of a Chinese contingent. India was one of the countries scheduled to participate in Kavkaz 2020 from September 15 to…
|East Asia summit: India, China, US to bolster supply chain to deal with challenges posed by Covid
|Financial Express
|Speaking on this occasion, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal reiterated that the Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiaive “does not mean a protectionist India”. Economic ministers from the 10 Asean members and eight other nations,…
|In China, where the Covid pandemic began, life is starting to look normal
|Business Standard India
|While the United States and much of the world are still struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, life in many parts of China has in recent weeks become strikingly normal In Shanghai, restaurants and bars in many neighborhoods are teeming with…
|India to not take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil
|Businessworld India
|By Ajit K Dubey New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In a big step in the backdrop of an ongoing conflict with China in eastern Ladakh, India is likely to convey to Russia that its troops would not be participating in the multinational military exercise…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|InfoSecHotSpot – Are employees the weakest link in your security strategy? Train them! Email is the number one threat vector. There’… https://t.co/rH2F8Tt1BJ
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Are employees the weakest link in your security strategy? Train them! Email is the number one threat vector. There’s no exception, even with a global pandemic, on the contrary: COVID-19 has been used as an appealing hook by cyber criminals. Data from…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Week in security with Tony Anscombe Canada’s government services hit by cyberattacks – Vishing attacks surge amid C… https://t.co/rXcuPI9J25
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Week in security with Tony Anscombe Canada's government services hit by cyberattacks – Vishing attacks surge amid COVID-19 pandemic – DDoS extortionists strike again The post Week in security with Tony Anscombe appeared first on WeLiveSecurity…
