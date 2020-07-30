COVID-19 Alert – 30 July 2020
|Contact tracing can help save Black lives amid coronavirus pandemic | Opinion
|Tennessean
|Sandra Long Weaver is a founding member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the chair of the governing doard of Directors of the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center. Contact tracing for COVID-19 can save lives. Especially…
|Coronavirus Baby Bust: Low Birth Rates Following Covid-19 Pandemic Could Damage The Economy
|International Business Times
|Although many suspected the coronavirus pandemic would result in a baby boom, it appears couples in the U.S. are choosing to put expanding their families on hold. However, their decisions could have a negative impact on the economy. A recent study…
|Endeavoring for a balance between COVID-19 handling, economy recovery
|Antara News
|President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opined that handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic must be conducted concurrently with endeavors to facilitate recovery of the country's economy hard hit by the impacts of the …
|Energy use hit 30-year low in April as US economy shut down over coronavirus fears
|The Hill
|U.S. energy consumption in April dropped to its lowest level in more than 30 years as the coronavirus pandemic forced the nation’s economy to shut down in an effort to mitigate the deadly outbreak that has now claimed the lives of more than 150,000…
|Fight against plastic pollution being hit by ‘extraordinary increase’ in disposable masks: UN
|Panapress.com
|New York, US (PANA) – The fight against plastic pollution is being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the use of disposable masks, gloves and other protective equipment soars
|Here’s how unemployment benefits helped prop up the U.S. economy during a pandemic
|CNBC
|CNBC's "After Hours" speaks with Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi on how unemployment insurance, and the boosted economic stimulus measures released during the coronavirus pandemic, contribute to economic activity in the United States.
|How the economy could be impacted if coronavirus stimulus is delayed
|CNBC
|Lisa Cook, professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University, joins "Squawk Box" to discuss the changes proposed to the jobless benefits in the coronavirus stimulus package.
|Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 patient allegedly commits suicide at Covid Care Centre
|Hindustan Times
|Sagar: A coronavirus disease (Covid-1) patient (35) allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night at a Covid Care Centre at Mahoba Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, which is located 344 kilometres north-east of Bhopal, police said. The…
|South Africa: Fighting Covid-19 Should Not Mean That We Lose the War Against Plastic Pollution
|AllAfrica.com
|As Covid-19 infection rates soar around the world, people are increasingly relying on single-use plastics as protection. The emerging threat to our environment from 'Covid waste' needs to be understood and addressed sooner rather than later. The rise…
|What Travel Will Look Like After Coronavirus
|WSJ.com US Business
|Geopolitical Impact
|China Has Amassed $1 Billion Glut of U.S. Cotton It Doesn’t Need
|Bloomberg
|State buyers have been stockpiling the cotton purchased so far That’s dimming the import outlook as virus shuts down shops Sign up for Next China , a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next. China has bought more than $1…
|Coronavirus, Brexit and climate change threaten food security for millions in the UK
|Sky News Latest
|A Minister for Food Security is urgently needed to deal with the threat posed by COVID-19, Brexit and climate change, according to a cross-party group of MPs.
|Cuba postpones UN resolution against U.S. trade embargo due to pandemic
|thestar.com.my
|HAVANA, July 29 (Xinhua) — Cuba on Wednesday said it will postpone until next year the draft resolution it annually submits to the United Nations General Assembly, condemning the U.S. trade embargo against the island. Cuba's Deputy Minister of…
|Hong Kong elections: will Legislative Council polls be postponed by a year with legal backing from mainland China?
|South China Morning Post – News
|Hong Kong’s top officials are looking at postponing September’s Legislative Council elections by a year, and are likely to raise the issue to China’s top legislative body for a legal directive to support the decision and resolve any potential…
|Hong Kong needs citywide coronavirus testing, China’s ‘Sars hero’ Zhong Nanshan says
|South China Morning Post
|China / Society Dine-in ban ‘crucial’ to contain third wave but compulsory tests across the population also needed Respiratory disease expert calls for more exchange between the city and mainland, which will always help ‘without hesitation’ |…
|India gets first French fighter jets amid border dispute with China
|Arab News
|Five combat aircraft an ‘answer to any threat,’ says defense minister They said they feel blessed to have a chance to help those who have lost jobs and homes as a result of the pandemic
|Kuwait bars residents coming from India, Pakistan among others as it resumes air travel
|Saudi Gazette
|KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait’s Council of Ministers has decided to allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, starting Aug. 1 (Sunday), the government communication center said in a tweet early Thursday. The decision excludes residents…
|Murphy should support U.S. medical supply chain, fight China surge | Commentary
|Orlando Sentinel
|Florida residents are keenly aware of the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, as the coronavirus began to spread throughout the nation, supplies of vital healthcare equipment quickly disappeared. Why? Because the United States no longer…
|Reality Check of U.S. Unilateral Demand for China to Close Consulate-General in Houston
|China Military Online
|On July 21, the U.S. made the unilateral provocation by making an outrageous demand that China close its Consulate-General in Houston. By so doing, the U.S. has grossly violated international law, the basic norms of international relations, and…
|SA Businesses On Incorrect Electricity Tariffs Stand The Chance To Lose Millions
|iafrica.com
|Share with your network! With 900+ Electricity Tariffs In SA Your Business Is Likely On The Wrong One Ensuring that a business is being billed correctly for electricity by its local municipality, Eskom or their landlord, through detailed tariff…
|The Daily 202: Trump tries to avoid blaming Russia, even as Moscow continues operations against U.S.
|Washington Post
|In his forthcoming memoir, former CIA director John Brennan reveals that President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly tried to avoid blaming Russia during a classified briefing in January 2017 on the Kremlin’s interference in the previous year’s election….
|UK car industry posts worst production figures since 1954 as Brexit and coronavirus take their toll
|The Independent
|Even if there is no second wave of coronavirus to shut down factories once again, British car production in 2020 will only recover to about a half of last year’s figure, says industry body The British car industry has endured a “grim” six months, its…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|COVID-19 used as a lure for Cyber Attacks: Report suggest massive increase in Phishing Trends
|E Hacking News
|Since the starting of the year, 2020 has been a bearer of bad news and Covid seems like a bad punch line. With 14 Million cases, the pandemic has wreaked havoc not only on human life but other sectors of business and economy as well; especially…
I spoke to @CrowdStrike CEO @George_Kurtz who told me about remote working and the cybersecurity challenges your organization is facing during the coronavirus pandemic

I spoke to @CrowdStrike CEO @George_Kurtz who told me about remote working and the cybersecurity challenges your organization is facing during the coronavirus pandemic – as well as what it could mean for the future
|Cyber-Criminals Continue to Exploit #COVID19 During Q2
|Infosecurity – Latest News
|Cyber-Criminals Continue to Exploit #COVID19 During Q2 Cyber-criminals’ exploitation of the COVID-19 pandemic to target individuals and businesses has continued unabated during the second quarter of 2020, according to ESET’s …
|Cybercrime and Cybersecurity in a Post-Covid World
|SentinelOne
|The first half of 2020 has come and gone. I’m certain that no one who made any predictions regarding cybersecurity trends would have guessed correctly that a new virus would send the world into a whirlwind, closing entire countries, stopping all…
|Cybercrime ramps up amid coronavirus chaos, costing companies billions
|CNBC
|Data breaches have grown in intensity and frequency in recent months as cybercriminals take advantage of coronavirus confusion. Large-scale data breaches increased 273% in the first quarter, compared to the same time last year, according to a new…
|Don’t let ransomware shut your business down!
|MediaCenter Panda Security
|Enrollment rises for cyber schools and online academies
|Pittsburgh Tribune Review
|With families concerned about the safety of students returning to schools amid the covid-19 pandemic, cyber charter schools and the online academies run by school districts are seeing an increase in demand, officials of the schools said. “Pennsylvania…
|Health Minister blasts ‘disgraceful and grubby’ COVID-19 data breach by Walker, Boag
|Newshub
|Health Minister Chris Hipkins has blasted the "disgraceful and grubby" leaking of confidential COVID-19 patient data by National MP Hamish Walker and ex-National Party president Michelle Boag. In early July, some news media were leaked a confidential…
|Live: Covid-19 patient data leak report due today, MPs making policy announcements
|stuff.co.nz
|Get the latest updates on the developing political issues of the day.Monique Ford/Join the team live with the latest updates on the developing political issues of the day.
It's the Cybercrime Gold Rush of 2020. We've been tracking how cybercriminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn best practices to protect yourself and your organization.

It's the Cybercrime Gold Rush of 2020. We've been tracking how cybercriminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn best practices to protect yourself and your organization.
