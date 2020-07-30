Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 30 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Actions by Governments
  • A virus cluster in France splits generations, raises fears (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Andrea Bocelli claims he was “humiliated and offended” by Italy’s Covid-19 lockdown (NZCity)
  • Australia records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic (IANS Live)
  • Australia suffers worst coronavirus day as second wave hits care homes (Sky News Latest)
  • Buyers seek a coronavirus escape in Italy’s lakes (FT.com – World, Europe)
  • Coronavirus in India: Country crosses 10 lakh recoveries from Covid-19; tally reaches at 15,83,792 (The Freepress Journal)
  • Coronavirus in Pakistan: Doctor’s video diary of fight against pandemic (BBC News – Asia)
  • Germany braces for historic quarterly GDP decline on virus hit (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Germany tightens abattoir laws following virus outbreaks (FT.com – World)
  • Germany’s Covid-19 fears grow over ‘reckless’ partygoers (The Guardian)
  • Grant Shapps apologises for frustration caused by Covid-19 restrictions on Spain – video (The Guardian)
  • India logs one million recoveries (msn.co.in)
  • Japan’s renowned artists find inspiration from pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Malaysia to allow foreign labour in only 3 sectors, says deputy minister (The Straits Times All News)
  • Malta risks losing place on green list as all Spain stays in red (Irish Independent)
  • New blow to Spain’s tourism sector from German, UK travel bans (Deutsche Welle)
  • Portugal Parliament Considers Resolution to Extend Corporate Income Tax Statement Deadline Due to Coronavirus (Bloomberg Law)
  • Singapore and Malaysia hold ceremony to resume work on Woodlands-Johor rail link (The Straits Times All News)
  • Social taboos hinder Indonesia's fight against coronavirus (indonesianews.net)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for July 30 (NationalPost.com)
  • UK – Barclays’ boss delivers boost to Boris Johnson’s back-to-work push (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson believes the UK could be hit by a second coronavirus wave in just 2 weeks (Business Insider)
  • UK – UK government invests in sex-party startup amid coronavirus pandemic (New York Post)
  • UK – UK government to fund studies into BAME Covid-19 risks (Channel 4)
  • UK – Why Oldham’s semi-lockdown is a high-stakes test for Boris Johnson (New Statesman)
  • US – California won’t conquer the coronavirus, and fully reopen, until it can protect essential workers (latimes.com – Los Angeles Times)
  • US – California, Florida and Texas set one-day fatality records (Irish Times)
  • US – Coronavirus in Indiana: What we learned from the governor’s weekly news conference (Indianapolis Star)
  • US – Florida teachers grow increasingly concerned about reopening schools (MSNBC)
  • US – Irregularities in COVID Reporting Contract Award Process Raises New Questions (NPR)
  • US – Perlmutter and Kulmann: Colorado needs robust federal coronavirus help that the U.S. Senate is refusing (Denver Post)
  • US – The COVID-19 pandemic should transform Utah’s jury trial process. Here’s how (Deseret News)
  • US – Virginia governor, senators request CDC aid with coronavirus outbreak at immigrant detention facility (The Hill)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Contact tracing can help save Black lives amid coronavirus pandemic | Opinion
Tennessean
Sandra Long Weaver is a founding member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the chair of the governing doard of Directors of the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center. Contact tracing for COVID-19 can save lives. Especially…
Coronavirus Baby Bust: Low Birth Rates Following Covid-19 Pandemic Could Damage The Economy
International Business Times
Although many suspected the coronavirus pandemic would result in a baby boom, it appears couples in the U.S. are choosing to put expanding their families on hold. However, their decisions could have a negative impact on the economy. A recent study…
Endeavoring for a balance between COVID-19 handling, economy recovery
Antara News
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opined that handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic must be conducted concurrently with endeavors to facilitate recovery of the country's economy hard hit by the impacts of the …
Energy use hit 30-year low in April as US economy shut down over coronavirus fears
The Hill
U.S. energy consumption in April dropped to its lowest level in more than 30 years as the coronavirus pandemic forced the nation’s economy to shut down in an effort to mitigate the deadly outbreak that has now claimed the lives of more than 150,000…
Fight against plastic pollution being hit by ‘extraordinary increase’ in disposable masks: UN
Panapress.com
New York, US (PANA) – The fight against plastic pollution is being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the use of disposable masks, gloves and other protective equipment soars
Here’s how unemployment benefits helped prop up the U.S. economy during a pandemic
CNBC
CNBC's "After Hours" speaks with Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi on how unemployment insurance, and the boosted economic stimulus measures released during the coronavirus pandemic, contribute to economic activity in the United States.
How the economy could be impacted if coronavirus stimulus is delayed
CNBC
Lisa Cook, professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University, joins "Squawk Box" to discuss the changes proposed to the jobless benefits in the coronavirus stimulus package.
Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 patient allegedly commits suicide at Covid Care Centre
Hindustan Times
Sagar: A coronavirus disease (Covid-1) patient (35) allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night at a Covid Care Centre at Mahoba Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, which is located 344 kilometres north-east of Bhopal, police said. The…
South Africa: Fighting Covid-19 Should Not Mean That We Lose the War Against Plastic Pollution
AllAfrica.com
As Covid-19 infection rates soar around the world, people are increasingly relying on single-use plastics as protection. The emerging threat to our environment from 'Covid waste' needs to be understood and addressed sooner rather than later. The rise…
What Travel Will Look Like After Coronavirus
WSJ.com US Business
Geopolitical Impact
China Has Amassed $1 Billion Glut of U.S. Cotton It Doesn’t Need
Bloomberg
State buyers have been stockpiling the cotton purchased so far That’s dimming the import outlook as virus shuts down shops Sign up for Next China , a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next. China has bought more than $1…
Coronavirus, Brexit and climate change threaten food security for millions in the UK
Sky News Latest
A Minister for Food Security is urgently needed to deal with the threat posed by COVID-19, Brexit and climate change, according to a cross-party group of MPs.
Cuba postpones UN resolution against U.S. trade embargo due to pandemic
thestar.com.my
HAVANA, July 29 (Xinhua) — Cuba on Wednesday said it will postpone until next year the draft resolution it annually submits to the United Nations General Assembly, condemning the U.S. trade embargo against the island. Cuba's Deputy Minister of…
Hong Kong elections: will Legislative Council polls be postponed by a year with legal backing from mainland China?
South China Morning Post – News
Hong Kong’s top officials are looking at postponing September’s Legislative Council elections by a year, and are likely to raise the issue to China’s top legislative body for a legal directive to support the decision and resolve any potential…
Hong Kong needs citywide coronavirus testing, China’s ‘Sars hero’ Zhong Nanshan says
South China Morning Post
China / Society Dine-in ban ‘crucial’ to contain third wave but compulsory tests across the population also needed Respiratory disease expert calls for more exchange between the city and mainland, which will always help ‘without hesitation’ |…
India gets first French fighter jets amid border dispute with China
Arab News
Five combat aircraft an ‘answer to any threat,’ says defense minister They said they feel blessed to have a chance to help those who have lost jobs and homes as a result of the pandemic
Kuwait bars residents coming from India, Pakistan among others as it resumes air travel
Saudi Gazette
KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait’s Council of Ministers has decided to allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, starting Aug. 1 (Sunday), the government communication center said in a tweet early Thursday. The decision excludes residents…
Murphy should support U.S. medical supply chain, fight China surge | Commentary
Orlando Sentinel
Florida residents are keenly aware of the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, as the coronavirus began to spread throughout the nation, supplies of vital healthcare equipment quickly disappeared. Why? Because the United States no longer…
Reality Check of U.S. Unilateral Demand for China to Close Consulate-General in Houston
China Military Online
On July 21, the U.S. made the unilateral provocation by making an outrageous demand that China close its Consulate-General in Houston. By so doing, the U.S. has grossly violated international law, the basic norms of international relations, and…
SA Businesses On Incorrect Electricity Tariffs Stand The Chance To Lose Millions
iafrica.com
Share with your network! With 900+ Electricity Tariffs In SA Your Business Is Likely On The Wrong One Ensuring that a business is being billed correctly for electricity by its local municipality, Eskom or their landlord, through detailed tariff…
The Daily 202: Trump tries to avoid blaming Russia, even as Moscow continues operations against U.S.
Washington Post
In his forthcoming memoir, former CIA director John Brennan reveals that President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly tried to avoid blaming Russia during a classified briefing in January 2017 on the Kremlin’s interference in the previous year’s election….
UK car industry posts worst production figures since 1954 as Brexit and coronavirus take their toll
The Independent
Even if there is no second wave of coronavirus to shut down factories once again, British car production in 2020 will only recover to about a half of last year’s figure, says industry body The British car industry has endured a “grim” six months, its…
Cybersecurity Impact
COVID-19 used as a lure for Cyber Attacks: Report suggest massive increase in Phishing Trends
E Hacking News
Since the starting of the year, 2020 has been a bearer of bad news and Covid seems like a bad punch line. With 14 Million cases, the pandemic has wreaked havoc not only on human life but other sectors of business and economy as well; especially…
CrowdStrike – RT @dannyjpalmer: I spoke to @CrowdStrike CEO @George_Kurtz who told me about remote working and the cybersecurity challenges your organiza…
CrowdStrike – Twitter
RT @dannyjpalmer: I spoke to @CrowdStrike CEO @George_Kurtz who told me about remote working and the cybersecurity challenges your organization is facing during the coronavirus pandemic – as well as what it could mean for the…
Cyber-Criminals Continue to Exploit #COVID19 During Q2
Infosecurity – Latest News
Cyber-Criminals Continue to Exploit #COVID19 During Q2 Cyber-criminals’ exploitation of the COVID-19 pandemic to target individuals and businesses has continued unabated during the second quarter of 2020, according to ESET’s …
Cybercrime and Cybersecurity in a Post-Covid World
SentinelOne
The first half of 2020 has come and gone. I’m certain that no one who made any predictions regarding cybersecurity trends would have guessed correctly that a new virus would send the world into a whirlwind, closing entire countries, stopping all…
Cybercrime ramps up amid coronavirus chaos, costing companies billions
CNBC
Data breaches have grown in intensity and frequency in recent months as cybercriminals take advantage of coronavirus confusion. Large-scale data breaches increased 273% in the first quarter, compared to the same time last year, according to a new…
Don’t let ransomware shut your business down!
MediaCenter Panda Security
Enrollment rises for cyber schools and online academies
Pittsburgh Tribune Review
With families concerned about the safety of students returning to schools amid the covid-19 pandemic, cyber charter schools and the online academies run by school districts are seeing an increase in demand, officials of the schools said. “Pennsylvania…
Health Minister blasts ‘disgraceful and grubby’ COVID-19 data breach by Walker, Boag
Newshub
Health Minister Chris Hipkins has blasted the "disgraceful and grubby" leaking of confidential COVID-19 patient data by National MP Hamish Walker and ex-National Party president Michelle Boag. In early July, some news media were leaked a confidential…
Live: Covid-19 patient data leak report due today, MPs making policy announcements
stuff.co.nz
Get the latest updates on the developing political issues of the day.Monique Ford/Join the team live with the latest updates on the developing political issues of the day.
Unit42_Intel – It’s the Cybercrime Gold Rush of 2020. We’ve been tracking how cybercriminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19… https://t.co/fmA83eweG0
Unit42_Intel – Twitter
It’s the Cybercrime Gold Rush of 2020. We've been tracking how cybercriminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn best practices to protect yourself and your organization. https://bit.ly/2E2BuMs…

