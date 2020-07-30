COVID-19 Alert – 30 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Geopolitical Impact

State buyers have been stockpiling the cotton purchased so far That’s dimming the import outlook as virus shuts down shops Sign up for Next China , a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next. China has bought more than $1…

A Minister for Food Security is urgently needed to deal with the threat posed by COVID-19, Brexit and climate change, according to a cross-party group of MPs.

HAVANA, July 29 (Xinhua) — Cuba on Wednesday said it will postpone until next year the draft resolution it annually submits to the United Nations General Assembly, condemning the U.S. trade embargo against the island. Cuba's Deputy Minister of…

Hong Kong’s top officials are looking at postponing September’s Legislative Council elections by a year, and are likely to raise the issue to China’s top legislative body for a legal directive to support the decision and resolve any potential…

China / Society Dine-in ban ‘crucial’ to contain third wave but compulsory tests across the population also needed Respiratory disease expert calls for more exchange between the city and mainland, which will always help ‘without hesitation’ |…

Five combat aircraft an ‘answer to any threat,’ says defense minister They said they feel blessed to have a chance to help those who have lost jobs and homes as a result of the pandemic

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait’s Council of Ministers has decided to allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, starting Aug. 1 (Sunday), the government communication center said in a tweet early Thursday. The decision excludes residents…

Florida residents are keenly aware of the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, as the coronavirus began to spread throughout the nation, supplies of vital healthcare equipment quickly disappeared. Why? Because the United States no longer…

On July 21, the U.S. made the unilateral provocation by making an outrageous demand that China close its Consulate-General in Houston. By so doing, the U.S. has grossly violated international law, the basic norms of international relations, and…

Share with your network! With 900+ Electricity Tariffs In SA Your Business Is Likely On The Wrong One Ensuring that a business is being billed correctly for electricity by its local municipality, Eskom or their landlord, through detailed tariff…

In his forthcoming memoir, former CIA director John Brennan reveals that President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly tried to avoid blaming Russia during a classified briefing in January 2017 on the Kremlin’s interference in the previous year’s election….